Pharma's Cash Cow: Child vaccine schedule + liability protection
The child vaccine schedule gives pharma a guaranteed revenue stream and promotion by government, medicine, education, and media. Meanwhile, they're shielded from responsibility and liability.
The free curation of reports here provides quick and easy verification of facts on these subjects:
Vaccine Business Not Held Liable for Safety
Child Vaccine Schedule: Pharma’s Cash Cow
It’s been updated with more references. Here are some excerpts.
"The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies": National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and PREP Act of 2005
The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. The Act explicitly acknowledges that vaccines are not entirely safe and therefore cannot be marketed and sold as conventional pharmaceutical products because it would expose the manufacturers to unacceptably high liability risk.
To seal the deal: 2011 Supreme Court betrayal
The original 1986 Act did not protect vaccine manufactures from liability for all vaccine injury lawsuits. Rather, the 1986 Act allowed drug companies to be sued for vaccine design defects when there was evidence that the vaccine could have been made safer. However, in 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court in Bruesewitz v Wyeth, eliminated all civil liability from vaccine manufacturers for product design defect claims.
Carolyn Hendler, JD & Dawn Richardson
"Legalizes Medical Tyranny"
The first line of the PREP Act states that it protects individuals in the pharmaceutical, hospital, emergency, and industrial sectors from lawsuits and liability for any harm caused by their therapies, provided they follow the instructions issued by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This law doesn't just protect vaccines - it covers everything related to Covid, including fraudulent nose swabs, deadly ventilators, remdesivir, Paxlovid, and molnupiravir. The law creates a list of "covered persons" - pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, hospitals, doctors, nurses, clinics, urgent care centers. If they use "covered countermeasures" and harm people, their victims cannot sue for damages. The PREP Act throws away state law, violating the 9th and 10th Amendments. It eliminates the right to sue, also wiping out the 7th Amendment and the right to trial by jury. The provision that made my jaw drop states that no court—no federal court, no state court in the country—has subject matter jurisdiction over declarations made by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This legalizes medical tyranny.
James Roguski & Dr. Robert Yoho MD
In 2024, the U.S. Government Extended Protections for Covid Businesses for the 12th Time since January 2020
On Dec. 10, 2024, the HHS announced it would extend through Dec. 31, 2029 liability protections for pharmaceutical companies that produce Covid-19 biologics... The liability shield also protects “health professionals prescribing, dispensing or administering vaccines, including state-licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns.”... The extension, which is in the form of an amendment to PREP Act… is the 12th of its kind since Jan. 31, 2020.
Federal Authorities Who Mandate Policies aren't Held Responsible Either
An Ontario judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the family of a high school student who died weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, ruling that the federal health department had no duty of care to individuals unintentionally harmed by pandemic policies.
Even Providers Who Administer the Products without Consent are Protected from Responsibility
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that staff who administered a Covid-19 vaccination to a minor child without parental consent were immune from state causes of action for battery and negligence under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.
The Courts Have Upheld the Protections, but Covid Vax Harms Have Prompted More Pushback. Multiple Actions Have Been Reported in 2024 & 2025:
Jul 20, 2025
Rep. Paul Gosar on Thursday reintroduced legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would allow people injured by vaccines to sue the vaccine manufacturer. It would also expand the statute of limitations on vaccine injury and allow people injured by a vaccine to pursue both federal and civil compensation.
Jul 16, 2025
Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday introduced legislation to repeal the “sweeping” liability shield that exempts Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers from responsibility for serious injuries or death caused by their products. Legal experts said the bill would open the door for thousands of lawsuits, including lawsuits directly targeting vaccine makers.
Apr 18, 2025
Pfizer faces legal backlash: Texas, Kansas, and more states begin to challenge Prep Act immunity shield. Also: "Will criminal cases break the wall of the PREP Act aka "license to kill"?" by Sasha Latypova.
Apr 17, 2025
A lawsuit filed by Texas state officials against Pfizer alleging the vaccine maker violated the state’s consumer protection laws by misleading the public about its Covid-19 vaccine should be allowed to proceed... the state argued that Texas consumer laws are not preempted by the federal liability shield granted to Covid-19 vaccine makers under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act).
Mar 20, 2025
An Iowa House of Representatives subcommittee advanced a bill to bar the sale and administration of vaccines in the state unless manufacturers waive some of the liability protection granted under federal law for injuries caused by their vaccines.
Mar 7, 2025
The new bill, sponsored by Iowa Representative Charley Thomson (R-58), takes direct aim at the federal liability shield granted to vaccine makers under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act... HF 712 states that “a vaccine shall not be distributed, sold, or administered in this state unless the manufacturer of the vaccine affirmatively waives any immunity from suit for an injury arising from a design defect of the vaccine.” This includes federal immunity protections, meaning vaccine companies could be sued directly for design flaws that lead to harm. The bill goes further, declaring that “a manufacturer of a vaccine that is distributed, sold, or administered within this state shall be deemed to have waived any immunity to suit for injuries caused by a design defect of the vaccine, including immunity granted by the federal National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.” In other words, simply selling or administering a vaccine in Iowa would be considered a legal acknowledgment that the manufacturer is liable for injuries caused by design defects.
Dec 21, 2024
"Ex-CDC head calls for ending immunity for vaccine makers"
The former head of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, is calling for the end of liability protection for the vaccine industry.
Dec 20, 2024
Arkansas lawmakers are weighing legislation that could pierce the pharmaceutical industry’s federal liability shield for vaccine injuries by holding corporate executives criminally liable for “vaccine harms” if they concealed evidence of risks associated with a vaccine that subsequently seriously injured or killed the recipient.
Mar 6, 2024
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would allow Americans to sue the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines for vaccine-related adverse events, including deaths by removing the vaccine makers’ liability shield. The Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act, or the LIABLE Act, would “allow Americans who took vaccines that were misleadingly promoted and forced onto many Americans via federal mandates to pursue civil litigation for their injuries,” according to a summary of the bill publicized by Fox News... Commenting on the proposed legislation, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) President Mary Holland said: "The damages and fatalities caused by the Covid-19 vaccine demand accountability. This legislation represents a critical milestone in rectifying these injustices and paving the way for a more accountable future. This legislation is crucial for holding vaccine manufacturers accountable.”
57% of Americans Want Vaccine Makers to Lose their Immunity from being Sued for Vaccine Injuries
More than half (57%) of poll respondents believed vaccine makers should lose their immunity from legal action and the public should be able to sue the manufacturer of a vaccine that caused them harm.
"It's only logical"
It’s only logical: liability is a fundamental mechanism for ensuring product quality and consumer safety in any industry, and vaccines should be no exception.
"Childhood schedule got real crowded after vaccine producers were given a liability shield in 1986"
I received all my childhood vaccine shots before the passage of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which granted liability protection to vaccine producers… I wondered if the absence of product liability since 1986 may have encouraged vaccine manufacturers to produce additional shots for the schedule.
“We are told to just follow the schedule” - Pediatrician
Pediatrician Tara Pridgett, M.D. has been in the healthcare business for over 20 years. Dr. Pridgett brings to light the pressure put on doctors to follow orders, even if those mandates are unsound and even dangerous.
Those Benefiting from the Liability Shield Defend Their Position with Nonsense
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla defended the law protecting vaccine makers from liability for vaccine injury, telling CNBC that in a system where “litigations flourish, anyone can create a demand that the accident in a car happened because of a vaccine.”
7-min, Pfizer CEO Insists on Immunity from Vaccine Lawsuits
We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant
If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.
Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.
You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)
Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.
We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.
Context
This article is part of a vast resource curation centered on vaccines. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.
Pharma’s Cash Cow: Child Vaccine Schedule + Liability Protection
Gardasil, HPV (HPV = Human Papillomavirus; Cervical Cancer)
Hep B (Hepatitis B)
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus)
DTaP, DTP, DPT, Tdap (Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis /Whooping Cough)
Polio, IPV, Rotavirus, PCV (IPV = Inactivated Polio Vaccine, PCV = Pneumococcal Conjugae Vaccine; Pneumonia, Invasive Pneumococcal Disease)
Chickenpox, Shingles (Varicella, Herpes Zoster)
Flu (Influenza)
Anthrax, Swine Flu, Mpox, Smallpox, TB, Other (H1N1 = Swine Flu)
Other Cancer
Bird Flu (H5N1 = Influenza A virus subtype H5N1 = A/H5N1 = Avian Influenza)
Covid-19
Wow. This is thorough and methodical, an outstanding resource. Thank you!
In UK, the number of jabs have increased also, but not quite as many as USA. I'm sure everyone under 60 years of age must be wondering how us oldies survived all these deadly illnesses to become parents and grandparents and not have any allergies or autoimmune problems, not forgetting that we knew of no autistic kids in our youth either!