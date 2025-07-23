Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Whitney's avatar
Richard Whitney
Jul 25

Wow. This is thorough and methodical, an outstanding resource. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shelly Thorn
Markker's avatar
Markker
Jul 26

In UK, the number of jabs have increased also, but not quite as many as USA. I'm sure everyone under 60 years of age must be wondering how us oldies survived all these deadly illnesses to become parents and grandparents and not have any allergies or autoimmune problems, not forgetting that we knew of no autistic kids in our youth either!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shelly Thorn
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shelly Thorn
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture