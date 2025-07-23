The free curation of reports here provides quick and easy verification of facts on these subjects:

"The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies": National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and PREP Act of 2005

The vaccine business has been a liability-free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. The Act explicitly acknowledges that vaccines are not entirely safe and therefore cannot be marketed and sold as conventional pharmaceutical products because it would expose the manufacturers to unacceptably high liability risk.

John Leake

To seal the deal: 2011 Supreme Court betrayal

The original 1986 Act did not protect vaccine manufactures from liability for all vaccine injury lawsuits. Rather, the 1986 Act allowed drug companies to be sued for vaccine design defects when there was evidence that the vaccine could have been made safer. However, in 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court in Bruesewitz v Wyeth, eliminated all civil liability from vaccine manufacturers for product design defect claims.

Carolyn Hendler, JD & Dawn Richardson

"Legalizes Medical Tyranny"

The first line of the PREP Act states that it protects individuals in the pharmaceutical, hospital, emergency, and industrial sectors from lawsuits and liability for any harm caused by their therapies, provided they follow the instructions issued by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This law doesn't just protect vaccines - it covers everything related to Covid, including fraudulent nose swabs, deadly ventilators, remdesivir, Paxlovid, and molnupiravir. The law creates a list of "covered persons" - pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, hospitals, doctors, nurses, clinics, urgent care centers. If they use "covered countermeasures" and harm people, their victims cannot sue for damages. The PREP Act throws away state law, violating the 9th and 10th Amendments. It eliminates the right to sue, also wiping out the 7th Amendment and the right to trial by jury. The provision that made my jaw drop states that no court—no federal court, no state court in the country—has subject matter jurisdiction over declarations made by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This legalizes medical tyranny.

James Roguski & Dr. Robert Yoho MD

In 2024, the U.S. Government Extended Protections for Covid Businesses for the 12th Time since January 2020

On Dec. 10, 2024, the HHS announced it would extend through Dec. 31, 2029 liability protections for pharmaceutical companies that produce Covid-19 biologics... The liability shield also protects “health professionals prescribing, dispensing or administering vaccines, including state-licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns.”... The extension, which is in the form of an amendment to PREP Act… is the 12th of its kind since Jan. 31, 2020.

Marco Cáceres

Federal Authorities Who Mandate Policies aren't Held Responsible Either

An Ontario judge has dismissed a lawsuit from the family of a high school student who died weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, ruling that the federal health department had no duty of care to individuals unintentionally harmed by pandemic policies.

Western Standard

Even Providers Who Administer the Products without Consent are Protected from Responsibility

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that staff who administered a Covid-19 vaccination to a minor child without parental consent were immune from state causes of action for battery and negligence under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

Brownstone Institute

The Courts Have Upheld the Protections, but Covid Vax Harms Have Prompted More Pushback. Multiple Actions Have Been Reported in 2024 & 2025:

Jul 20, 2025

Rep. Paul Gosar on Thursday reintroduced legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would allow people injured by vaccines to sue the vaccine manufacturer. It would also expand the statute of limitations on vaccine injury and allow people injured by a vaccine to pursue both federal and civil compensation.

Michael Nevradakis PhD

Jul 16, 2025

Rep. Thomas Massie on Tuesday introduced legislation to repeal the “sweeping” liability shield that exempts Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers from responsibility for serious injuries or death caused by their products. Legal experts said the bill would open the door for thousands of lawsuits, including lawsuits directly targeting vaccine makers.

Michael Nevradakis PhD

Apr 18, 2025

Pfizer faces legal backlash: Texas, Kansas, and more states begin to challenge Prep Act immunity shield. Also: "Will criminal cases break the wall of the PREP Act aka "license to kill"?" by Sasha Latypova.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Apr 17, 2025

A lawsuit filed by Texas state officials against Pfizer alleging the vaccine maker violated the state’s consumer protection laws by misleading the public about its Covid-19 vaccine should be allowed to proceed... the state argued that Texas consumer laws are not preempted by the federal liability shield granted to Covid-19 vaccine makers under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act).

Michael Nevradakis PhD

Mar 20, 2025

An Iowa House of Representatives subcommittee advanced a bill to bar the sale and administration of vaccines in the state unless manufacturers waive some of the liability protection granted under federal law for injuries caused by their vaccines.

Brenda Baletti PhD

Mar 7, 2025

The new bill, sponsored by Iowa Representative Charley Thomson (R-58), takes direct aim at the federal liability shield granted to vaccine makers under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act... HF 712 states that “a vaccine shall not be distributed, sold, or administered in this state unless the manufacturer of the vaccine affirmatively waives any immunity from suit for an injury arising from a design defect of the vaccine.” This includes federal immunity protections, meaning vaccine companies could be sued directly for design flaws that lead to harm. The bill goes further, declaring that “a manufacturer of a vaccine that is distributed, sold, or administered within this state shall be deemed to have waived any immunity to suit for injuries caused by a design defect of the vaccine, including immunity granted by the federal National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.” In other words, simply selling or administering a vaccine in Iowa would be considered a legal acknowledgment that the manufacturer is liable for injuries caused by design defects.

Jon Fleetwood

Dec 21, 2024

"Ex-CDC head calls for ending immunity for vaccine makers"

The former head of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, is calling for the end of liability protection for the vaccine industry.

Anne Dachel

Dec 20, 2024

Arkansas lawmakers are weighing legislation that could pierce the pharmaceutical industry’s federal liability shield for vaccine injuries by holding corporate executives criminally liable for “vaccine harms” if they concealed evidence of risks associated with a vaccine that subsequently seriously injured or killed the recipient.

Michael Nevradakis PhD

Mar 6, 2024

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would allow Americans to sue the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines for vaccine-related adverse events, including deaths by removing the vaccine makers’ liability shield. The Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act, or the LIABLE Act, would “allow Americans who took vaccines that were misleadingly promoted and forced onto many Americans via federal mandates to pursue civil litigation for their injuries,” according to a summary of the bill publicized by Fox News... Commenting on the proposed legislation, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) President Mary Holland said: "The damages and fatalities caused by the Covid-19 vaccine demand accountability. This legislation represents a critical milestone in rectifying these injustices and paving the way for a more accountable future. This legislation is crucial for holding vaccine manufacturers accountable.”

Michael Nevradakis PhD

57% of Americans Want Vaccine Makers to Lose their Immunity from being Sued for Vaccine Injuries

More than half (57%) of poll respondents believed vaccine makers should lose their immunity from legal action and the public should be able to sue the manufacturer of a vaccine that caused them harm.

Children's Health Defense

"It's only logical"

It’s only logical: liability is a fundamental mechanism for ensuring product quality and consumer safety in any industry, and vaccines should be no exception.

James Lyons-Weiler PhD

"Childhood schedule got real crowded after vaccine producers were given a liability shield in 1986"

I received all my childhood vaccine shots before the passage of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which granted liability protection to vaccine producers… I wondered if the absence of product liability since 1986 may have encouraged vaccine manufacturers to produce additional shots for the schedule.

John Leake