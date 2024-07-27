Many U.S. citizens have stolen Palestinian land as “settlers” in the West Bank, an illegal occupation where violence against Palestinians is rampant. “Tens of thousands of US citizens are among the 700,000 Jewish residents of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank…. Settler violence against Palestinian residents [has] surged since October 7, prompting sanctions and condemnation from more than a dozen countries.” (Aljazeera and Useful Idiots) Scroll down to view terminology, vital knowledge, international law violations and 269 reports with quick links, organized by date . To use jump-to links for quicker navigation (and have access to more data), go here . This resource is constantly being updated to help save you time in your research and publishing. Feel free to copy/paste/share info as your own.

The U.S. Congress obequiously welcomed war criminal, Benjamin Netanyahu . On Jul 24, 2024, the U.S. Congress welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu, introducing him as “His Excellency” (Useful Idiots, 8:37) and giving him many dozens of standing ovations. (Salon and Caitlin Johnstone) Netanyahu has a warrant out for his arrest from the International Criminal Court. (Reuters) Thousands of Americans were on the streets of DC protesting Netanyahu’s policies during his Congressional appearance. (The GrayZone) During his speech, Netanyahu “spewed the most despicable lies you could possibly imagine” (Caitlin Johnstone) that have been conclusively proven to be lies (Useful Idiots, 2:00) , and denigrated Americans for exercising their first amendment rights to assemble and voice dissent for the illegal occupation and war crimes. (Scott Ritter)

The Israel lobby, AIPIAC, has legally bribed 180 U.S. Senators of both parties (Track AIPAC) , and Joe Biden, who has received at least $4 million from AIPAC. (Open Secrets)

The U.S. has given Israel more money than other country. “Since 1946, the U.S. has cumulatively given more to Israel than any other country… providing Israel with more than $300 billion… That’s about 70% more than the second- and third-place recipients: Vietnam (because of the Vietnam War) and Egypt (to bolster regional security after Egypt signed a peace agreement with Israel in 1979).” (Politifact) In April 2024, “U.S. House okays $17 billion in military aid for Israel.” (The Times of Israel)

Israeli leadership spurned the rule of law, asserting that Israel’s illegal and genocidal actions “cannot be contested.” In July, 2024, the UN International Court of Justice declared that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful, and that all States are obligated to “not recognize” the decades-long occupation. (United Nations) Netanyau refused to recognize the international order. “The Israeli government immediately dismissed the ICJ ruling, with a defiant Prime Minister Netanyahu calling Jerusalem ‘our eternal capital’ and referred to the West Bank as ‘the land of our ancestors,’ using the biblical names ‘Judea and Samaria.’ ‘No false decision in The Hague will distort this historical truth,’ he said, ‘and likewise the legality of Israeli settlement in all the territories of our homeland cannot be contested.’ ” Itamar Ben Gvir, Israeli National Security Minister “labeled the court’s decision as ‘clearly anti-Semitic and political’ and stated, ‘We will not accept moral preaching from the court.'” (IMEMC News) In other words, Israeli leaders, who are illegally occupying and claiming Palestinian land, told the international community to go f*ck thmeselves, that no one on Earth has the right to stop them from continuing to bomb and starve civilians living on the land they want.

The U.S. violated international law, continuing to send weapons to Israel, in support of Israel’s war crimes. In February, 2024, the United Nations stated that, “Any transfer of weapons or ammunition to Israel that would be used in Gaza is likely to violate international humanitarian law and must cease immediately.” (United Nations) In July, 2024, the U.S. government sent Israel 1,700 bombs. U.S. peace advocates emphasize the fact that the U.S. “is fully culpable for the slaughter of civilians in Gaza, and should be held accountable for its role in aiding and abetting Israel’s shocking war crimes.” (Common Dreams) The U.S. government has disregarded, and arrested, Americans calling for the U.S. to stop arming Israel. (Aljazeera and Common Dreams)

Israel is violating humanitarian and international law. Israel has committed and continues to commit war crimes that were investigated, verified, and specified in a long list published by the International Criminal Court. (ICC statement) “Israel’s bombardment and siege are depriving the civilian population of the basics to survive and rendering Gaza uninhabitable… a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented severity and scale.” (Amnesty International)

D.C. officials have devoted more time, more energy, and more passion to defending the interests of this one foreign country than they have to any other issue, including ones that actually affect the lives of American citizens. Seemingly every week brings new ways of elevating Israel and its interest over the interest of the U.S. and the lives of American citizens. However, the House, led by both political parties, really outdid itself this week. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York today announced his support for a bill — and I’m not kidding — that would cut off funding for various operations in the U.S. — Pentagon, the U.S. Department of State and other American agencies — unless the Biden administration reverses its decision to temporarily suspend the transfer of some weapons to Israel. In other words, Congress, both political parties, is prepared to proclaim that a condition for funding our own government and our own country’s defenses is that President Biden first must vow that he will give everything Israel wants and demands without any conditions at all.

There is a clear and distinct difference between Judaism and Zionism.

Simple clarification of this truth removes the rampant confusion and false understanding promoted by power structures that seek to deflect accountability by equating criticism of Zionist actions with criticism of Jewish people.

The state power of Israel and the Zionist movement are separate and distinct from being Jewish. However, the state of Israel and the related Zionist movement have been repeatedly associated with being Jewish by those whose interests are served by promoting confusion.

ZIONISM — The World Zionist Organization was founded in 1897. (source) Zionism is a political movement to secure physical land for Jewish people. In practice, the Zionists identified Palestine where people indigenous to the area were already living as “their ancestral homeland, the land of Israel.” (source) “Zionist pressure in Palestine was intensified by the unauthorized immigration of refugees on a hitherto unprecedented scale and by closely coordinated attacks by Zionist underground forces. Jewish immigration was impelled by the burning memories of the Holocaust, the chaotic postwar conditions in Europe, and the growing possibility of attaining a Jewish state where the victims of persecution could guarantee their own safety.” (source) The Zionist project in action has been a violent displacement and genocide of the people of Palestine, resulting in the indigenous people being forced into an “open air prison.”

JEW / JEWISH — The terms Jew and Jewish may be used to denote religion or ethnicity : to be Jewish is to be a follower of Judaism (a religion) , including people who have converted to Judaism (source) and/or Jew may be used as a synonym for Hebrew (an ethnic group) .

PALESTINIANS — Historically, Palestinian was the name for people who live in Palestine “regardless of their ethnic, cultural, linguistic, and religious affiliation.” Thus, Palestinian may refer to people indigenous to the area . However, since the war in 1948 , Palestinian typically refers to direct descendants of the area’s Arab populace . (source) and (source)

It’s important to understand how completely un-monolithic Jews are on the issue of Israel and Zionism. The fiercest and most incisive critics of Israel I follow are all Jewish. Don’t let propagandists frame this as “Jew haters vs Jews” when it’s really justice vs injustice.

Those terms and many more are included in definitions categorized by people, religion, geography, and government/political groups here.

6-min — The influence of AIPAC, the Israel lobby. More information

Israel’s occupation is illegal and indistinguishable from a “settler-colonial” situation, which must end , as a pre-condition for Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination, the UN’s independent expert on the occupied Palestinian territory said on Thursday .

An open call to all UN Member States to stop fueling the crisis in Gaza and avert further humanitarian catastrophe and loss of civilian life.We, the undersigned organisations [16 humanitarian organizations that grew to more than 250], call on all States to immediately halt the transfer of weapons, parts, and ammunition to Israel and Palestinian armed groups while there is risk they are used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian or human rights law. Israel’s bombardment and siege are depriving the civilian population of the basics to survive and rendering Gaza uninhabitable. Today, the civilian population in Gaza faces a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented severity and scale … Israel continues to use explosive weapons and munitions in densely populated areas with massive humanitarian consequences for the people of Gaza. World leaders have urged the Israeli government to reduce civilian casualties, yet Israeli military operations in Gaza continue to kill people at unprecedented levels, according to remarks by the UN Secretary-General .

Any transfer of weapons or ammunition to Israel that would be used in Gaza is likely to violate international humanitarian law and must cease immediately, UN experts warned today.

… We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to State policy. These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day. My Office submits that the evidence we have collected, including interviews with survivors and eyewitnesses, authenticated video, photo and audio material, satellite imagery and statements from the alleged perpetrator group, shows that Israel has intentionally and systematically deprived the civilian population in all parts of Gaza of objects indispensable to human survival.

Other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(k).

Extermination and/or murder contrary to articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(a), including in the context of deaths caused by starvation, as a crime against humanity;

Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as a war crime contrary to articles 8(2)(b)(i), or 8(2)(e)(i);

Wilful killing contrary to article 8(2)(a)(i), or Murder as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health contrary to article 8(2)(a)(iii), or cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute;

On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my Office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that Benjamin NETANYAHU , the Prime Minister of Israel, and Yoav GALLANT , the Minister of Defence of Israel, bear criminal responsibility for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023:

The transfer of weapons and ammunition to Israel may constitute serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian laws and risk State complicity in international crimes, possibly including genocide , UN experts said today, reiterating their demand to stop transfers immediately.

The UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday declared that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory “is unlawful”, and that “all States are under an obligation not to recognize” the decades-long occupation.

Ongoing — Pro-Israel Recipients: Money from Pro-Israel to US Senators, 1990-2024 [in order of quantity of funds received] — Open Secrets: Following the Money in Politics link

Ongoing — The Israel Lobby in the U.S. Senate [in order by state] — Track AIPAC link

ul 28, 2024 — Rabbi Shapiro on How Anti-Zionism Became the New Antisemitism — Redacted 23-min video

Jul 28, 2024 — TikTok to Ban Some Criticisms of Zionism Following Pressure from NGO Backed by Former Israeli Intelligence Officials; In a podcast interview published on Sunday, CyberWell chief executive Tal-Or Cohen stated that TikTok had agreed “off-the-record” to adopt Meta’s policy on criticisms of Zionism — Lee Fang & Jack Poulson link

Jul 27, 2024 — Scott Ritter: Israel Faces Unthinkable Defeat Against Iran & Hezbollah, Is This The End? Part 2 — Daily AN 17-min video

Jul 27, 2024 — Netanyahu Spins Pure Lies To Congress — The Jimmy Dore Show 8-min video

Jul 27, 2024 — Paris 2024: Unity or Hypocrisy? — TRT World 2-min video

Jul 27, 2024 — Surviving Zionist Propaganda Summer Camp With Daniel Maté — Katie Halper 10-min video

Jul 27, 2024 — Col Douglas Macgregor on Netanyahu in DC — If American Knew 6-min video

Jul 27, 2024 — Palestine Wins Victories – Is Tide Turning? — Owen Jones 16-min video

Jul 26, 2024 — World Court Deals Israel Another Major Blow, with Michael Lynk; “The International Court of Justice in The Hague issued a much-anticipated advisory opinion finding that Israel’s presence in the West Bank and Gaza Strip is illegal and said that all settlers must be withdrawn from occupied territory, and that reparations must be made to Palestinians” — The Electronic Intifada 36-min video

Jul 26, 2024 — US Healthcare Workers Back From Gaza Tell Harris and Biden: ‘End This Madness Now’; “Every day that we continue supplying weapons and munitions to Israel is another day that women are shredded by our bombs and children are murdered with our bullets.” — Jake Johnson, Common Dreams link

Jul 26, 2024 — “Israel Is Not The Answer To The Holocaust” – Former Zionist Rich Siegel — Katie Halper 8-min video

Jul 26, 2024 — Scott Ritter: Netanyahu Just Attacked America as Israel Loses War on All Fronts ft. Dan Kovalik — Danny Haiphong 20-min video

Jul 26, 2024 — Israeli Settlers Are the World’s Worst Neighbors w/ Mohammed el-Kurd — Useful Idiots link

Jul 26, 2024 — Germany is Threatening Me with Prison for this Talk about Palestine — The Electronic Intifada link

Jul 26, 2024 — Algeria & China Just Slammed & Humiliated Israel At UNSC — We Love Africa 23-min video

Jul 26, 2024 — Dear Leader; “Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover the gut-wrenching spectacle of Benjamin Netanyahu’s welcome to Washington and report back from the mass protests that met him at the US Capitol. Anya Parampil joins to discuss Venezuela’s upcoming election, where the US persists in its push for regime change.” — The Grayzone 1.5 hr video

Jul 25, 2024 — Does International Law Even Matter? — Maureen Clare Murphy, The Electronic Intifada link

Jul 25, 2024 — Netanyahu’s Visit is a Shameful Moment for America — Basem Naim, The Electronic Intifada link

Jul 25, 2024 — Yesterday, Mr. Netanyahu Lied — Bernie Sanders 2-min video

Jul 25, 2024 — Netanyahu’s Speech Was As American As It Gets; “Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before Congress was everything you’d expect: packed full of lies and propaganda spin, yet simultaneously very illuminating and revealing” — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jul 25, 2024 — If Jews are Leaving Israel is There a Need for a Jewish State?; “The fact that a large number of Israelis are leaving Israel for safety abroad undercuts the basic premise of Zionism which is to provide a safe place for Jewish people.”— Mouin Rabbani, MEMO 1-min video

Jul 25, 2024 — Israeli Snipers Firing at ‘Anyone Who Is Moving’ in Khan Younis; The southern Gaza city is the latest region where Israeli forces have issued an evacuation order, displacing hundreds of thousands of people. “At least 129 people have been killed in the last five days of Israeli shelling and artillery fire in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where the Israel Defense Forces earlier this week gave people ‘a couple of minutes only’ to evacuate.” — Julia Conley, Common Dreams link

Jul 25, 2024 — Netanyahu Gets 58 Standing Ovations In Congress: Claims Almost No Civilians Killed in Gaza; 3 Years After AIPAC Started Direct Donations To US Politicians, And After Israel’s Darkest Year — Celia Farber link

Jul 25, 2024 — Displaced Palestinians Forced to Live in Cemetery; Displaced Palestinians have been forced to seek shelter in a cemetery in Gaza’s Khan Younis due to overcrowding and repeated Israeli attacks — Aljazeera link

Jul 25, 2024 — Protesters Recreate Mini-Gaza Scene in Berlin to Highlight Suffering — Aljazeera link

Jul 25, 2024 — Palestinian Prisoners Freed by Israel Say They were Tortured, Threatened — Aljazeera link

Jul 25, 2024 — How Israel is Shrinking Gaza’s ‘Safe Zones’; Israel is declaring more and more of Gaza out of bounds for Palestinians — including parts it has called ‘safe zones’. As of Monday, 83 percent of the Gaza Strip has been marked unsafe for Palestinian civilians by the Israeli military. — Aljazeera link

Jul 24, 2024 — The Jewish Revolt Against Zionism — MEMO 35-min video

Jul 24, 2024 — Displaced Palestinians Sleep on Steps of Gaza’s Nasser Hospital; Dozens of Palestinians are sleeping on the steps outside Gaza’s Nasser Hospital saying they have no other place to go after Israel launched an assault on Khan Younis — Aljazeera link

Jul 24, 2024 — Israeli Forces Have Killed 366 UN Workers and Family Members in Gaza: Leaked Report — Jake Johnson, Common Dreams link

Jul 24, 2024 — Netanyahu Protest Live — The Grayzone 1.5 hr video

Jul 24, 2024 — ‘Not in Our Name’: Hundreds Arrested at Jewish-Led Protest Ahead of Netanyahu Speech; “The Israeli government is using U.S funding and weapons to slaughter and starve Palestinians in Gaza,” said one peace advocate. “Americans — including Jewish Americans — are disgusted by our own government’s complicity in this genocide.” — Jake Johnson, Common Dreams link

Jul 24, 2024 — Scott Ritter Addresses Netanyahu’s Speech at US Congress: Al Mayadeen Exclusive — Scott Ritter 2-min video

Jul 24, 2024 — Trump Recording Emerges In Which He Reveals Netanyahu Never Wanted To Make A Deal. “I Thought The Palestinians Were Impossible And That The Israelis Would Do Anything To Make Peace And A Deal… I Found That Not To Be True.” — Celia Farber link (includes 2-min video)

Jul 23, 2024 — US Capitol Police Arrest Jewish Activists Calling for Israel Arms Embargo; Hundreds of advocates rallied at Capitol Hill on the eve of Netanyahu’s speech to urge an end to weapons transfers to Israel. — Aljazeera link

Jul 23, 2024 — Labor Unions Urge Biden to Halt Military Aid for Israel; The coalition said the move is needed “as part of the work to secure an immediate and permanent cease-fire in the war in Gaza.” — Jessica Corbett, Common Dreams link

Jul 23, 2024 — Rights Group Says Netanyahu Visit Puts US Complicity in Spotlight; “U.S. officials are well aware of the mounting evidence that Israeli forces have committed war crimes in Gaza,” said Human Rights Watch — Jake Johnson, Common Dreams link

Jul 23, 2024 — ICJ’s New Advisory Opinion on Israel’s Occupation – What Will It Mean? — Rober Inlakesh, The Palestine Chronicle link

Jul 22, 2024 — “Israel Is An Apartheid State & Must Leave The West Bank!” – UN Court — The Jimmy Dore Show 13-min video

Jul 21, 2024 — Breaking the Taboo: Challenging Israel-First Policies — If Americans Knew 10-min video

Jul 21, 2024 — Arab Jews: The Hidden History | Ash Sarkar meets Avi Shlaim; “A foundational principle of the state of Israel is that it keeps Jews safe. This principle has been profoundly challenged in the last nine or so months. But what if Israel never really had the will or capacity to keep all Jews safe and, in fact, has made them less safe? Avi Shlaim is a historian and author of ‘Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab-Jew.’ “— 1-hr video

Jul 21, 2024 — How Gabor Maté Unlearned Zionism — Katie Halper 11-min video

Jul 21, 2024 — Synopsis of ICJ’s Decision on Israeli Occupation, Reactions, and Take-Aways — IMEMC News link

Jul 20, 2024 — What Impact Could the Latest ICJ Ruling on Israel Have?; “Illegal Israeli settlements have been steadily expanding in Palestinian territories for years. Now the UN’s top court says it’s time for Israel to stop, reverse course, and repair the damages. The International Court of Justice has ruled Israel’s occupation is unlawful and is fueling a surge in violence. However, the court’s findings are not legally binding — and the Israeli government has ignored previous decisions. So, will the ICJ’s advisory opinion have any practical implications?” — Al Jazeera English 28-min video

Jul 19, 2024 — A Simple Guide to Israeli Occupation, as ICJ Rules Presence ‘Unlawful’ — Al Jazeera English 4-min video

Jul 19, 2024 — The ICJ Ruling Confirms What Palestinians Have Been Saying for 57 Years; Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, a form of apartheid, and must end, says the U.N.’s high court at The Hague — Jonah Valdez, The Intercept link

Jul 19, 2024 — Why ICJ Ruling Against Israel’s Settlement Policies Will be Hard to Ignore; Judgment challenges allies such as UK and US, which for years soft-pedalled on occupation of Palestinian territories. Israel’s settlement policies break international law, court finds. — Peter Beaumont, The Guardian link

Jul 19, 2024 — Israel War on Gaza Updates: ICJ Finds Israel in Breach of International Law — Joseph Stepansky, Aljazeera link

Jul 19, 2024 — Israel’s Continued Occupation of Palestinian Territory ‘Unlawful’: UN World Court — United Nations link

Jul 19, 2024 — Legal Consequences Arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Including East Jerusalem — International Court of Justice (ICJ) link

Jul 19, 2024 — ICJ Says Israel’s Occupation of Palestinian Territory Is Illegal and Must End; The United Nations’ highest court issued an advisory opinion arguing that Israel’s large-scale expansion of settlements amounts to annexation, a crime under international law — Jake Johnson, Common Dreams link

Jul 18, 2024 — Israel’s Propaganda Campaign To Silence Critics – The Shocking Truth w/Lee Fang — Owen Jones 30-min video

Jul 17, 2024 — “Zionism Will Collapse and Sykis-Picot Will Collapse” Ilan Pappe — Dearborn Blog 6-min video

Jul 17, 2024 — “Get out of Palestine, it’s not your country” Sir Alan Duncan to Israel — Middle East Eye 3-min video

Jul 17, 2024 — Gabor Maté: ‘Never Again For ANYONE’ — Katie Halper 8-min video

Jul 16, 2024 — Gabor Maté: Surviving The Holocaust Made Me A Palestine Supporter — Katie Halper 35-min video

Jul 15, 2024 — Hezbollah Crushes the IDF and Brings Israel to Its Knees | Scott Ritter — Dialogue Works 31-min video

Jul 14, 2024 — George Galloway Brutally Fact-Checks Piers Morgan on Israel-Palestine — The Daily Reminder 8-min video

Jul 13, 2024 — Israel Actually Slaughtered Their Own People On Oct 7th Says Israeli Newspaper w/ Max Blumenthal — The Jimmy Dore Show 30-min video

Jul 13, 2024 — Grayzone Reporting on Oct 7 Friendly Fire Deaths Vindicated in New Report — The Grayzone 15-min video

Jul 12, 2024 — US Peace Advocates ‘Utterly Condemn’ Biden Decision to Send Israel 1,700 500lb Bombs; “The Biden administration is fully culpable for the slaughter of civilians in Gaza, and should be held accountable for its role in aiding and abetting Israel’s shocking war crimes.” — Jake Johnson, Common Dreams link

Jul 12, 2024 — The Old Evil; I returned to occupied Palestine, from where I had reported for The New York Times, after two decades. I experienced once more the visceral evil of Israel’s occupation — Chris Hedges link

Jul 11, 2024 — Max Blumenthal: Israelis Killing Their Own — Judge Napolitano 30-min video

Jul 11, 2024 — My Brother, My Brother & Lieb, with Aaron Maté —Bad Hasbara 1.5 hr video

Jul 11, 2024 — Active Duty Air Force Members Become Conscientious Objectors Over Gaza w/ Greg Stoker — MintPress News 30-min video

Jul 11, 2024 — How Zionism Infiltrated Judaism [w/ Matthew Tower, creator of Israel’s Second 9/11: How Zionism Conquered JFK, America & Palestine] — Kim Iversen 11-min video

Jul 11, 2024 — A Message to Meta [regarding censorship around zionism] — CodePink 1-min video

Jul 11, 2024 — Pro-Israel Group Censoring Social Media Led by Former Israeli Intelligence Officers; CyberWell has pushed to censor accurate social media posts about IDF and Hamas conduct in the Gaza war by claiming such speech is tantamount to Holocaust denial — Lee Fang & Jack Poulson link

Jul 11, 2024 — Nonstop News Stories Proving Palestine Supporters Right About Everything — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jul 10, 2024 — Aaron Maté : Whitewashing Mass Murder — Judge Napolitano 32-min video

Jul 10, 2024 — In Bad Faith with Mohammed El-Kurd — Mondoweiss 20-min video

Jul 8, 2024 — Israeli Outlet Confirms IDF Killed its Own People on Oct. 7th; A debate on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” — Aaron Mate’ link

Jul 6, 2024 — Israel’s Citizenship Law is Based on a Huge Lie w/Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro — Uncaptured Media 19-min video

Jul 6, 2024 — US Sailors Gripe about Lengthy Mission to Protect Israel — The Grayzone 4-min video

Jul 3, 2024 — “Gaza Is Complicated!” No It Isn’t. Grow Up.; “It’s false to say that conflicts in the middle east are hard to understand. They’re not. What can be hard is opening your mind to the possibility that everything you’ve been told about the world is a lie… Once you’ve done that, understanding conflicts in the middle east becomes easy.” — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jul 2, 2024 — ‘Temporary Memorial’ for Children Killed in Gaza on Bombay Beach in California — Middle East Eye 3-min video

Jul 2, 2024 — Former Israeli PM Admits Israel’s War Crimes Can’t Happen Without US Support; “All of Israel’s air power is based on the American commitment to defend Israel. We have no other reliable source for essential supplies of equipment, munitions and advanced weapons that Israel cannot manufacture on its own.” — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jul 1, 2024 — Aaron Bushnell Was the Tip of the Iceberg. Now US Troops are Quitting the Military Over Gaza; “American service members are quitting the military in protest of the US government’s role in the Gaza genocide.” — BreakThrough News 13-min video

Jul 1, 2024 — This Obvious Genocide Is Not What It Looks Like; This obvious genocide is not what it looks like, smirks the man behind the podium — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jul 1, 2024 — Craig Murray’s Campaign Against Empire; We must fight the evil of empire in every way possible, especially given the genocide in Gaza. Win or lose. What matters is resistance. — Chris Hedges link

Jun 30, 2024 — BlackRock & Wall Street Banks are Profiting from Israel’s Crimes in Gaza, UN Says — Geopolitical Economy Report 15-min video

Jun 29, 2024 — 62 Children A Day Killed In Gaza While Another 79 Children A Day Are Buried, Detained Or Displaced — The Last American Vagabond link

Jun 27, 2024 — Widely Reported Palestinian Father-Son ‘Rape’ Confession Contradicted by Piles of Evidence — The Grayzone link

Jun 27, 2024 — Math Proves that Israel’s Stated Goals are an Epic Lie — Susan Abulhawa, The Electronic Intifada link

Jul 24, 2024 — ‘Israel Does Not Speak For Us as Jews’ — MEMO, 2-min video

Jun 24, 2024 — Censorship at a Jewish School Part of a Crisis for Free Expression — Ari Paul, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Jul 22, 2024 — Brave Israeli Historian Lectures Netanyahu on the formation of Israel — LuiSpot 9-min video

Jun 21, 2024 — Israeli Army Probe Finds Multiple Cases of Friendly Fire on October 7 — Antiwar Dot Com, The Grayzone link

Jun 21, 2024 — Jaw Dropping Footage: Journalist Embedded Himself Within Israeli Nationalists At The Gaza Border — Kim Iverson video

Jun 21, 2024 — Zionism Is The Exact Opposite Of Spirituality; Zionism is like the exact opposite of people who identify as “spiritual but not religious”; it’s religion stripped bare of all spirituality until it’s nothing but a shitty political ideology that’s ultimately really about land, western imperialism, and geostrategic control — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jun 20, 2024 — Video: Netanyahu’s tantrum; Russia’s new offer and Ukraine’s new excuse; Netanyahu blasts Biden for a symbolic pause on US weapons shipments. And as Russia makes a new peace offer, Ukraine unveils a new excuse for not taking an earlier one in April 2022. — Aaron Mate’ link

Jun 20, 2024 — 30 UN Experts Call on Arms Makers to Stop Weapons Transfers to Israel; These risks are heightened by the ICJ’s recent order for Israel to stop its ongoing invasion of Rafah, the experts said. — Sharon Zhang, TruthOut link

Jun 20, 2024 — States and Companies Must End Arms Transfers to Israel Immediately or Risk Responsibility for Human Rights Violations: UN Experts — United Nations link

Jun 20, 2024 — Vera Sharav Survived the Holocaust; and so She Will Not Stand for Any Genocide, Even (or especially) if It’s Carried Out by Jews — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 19, 2024 — My Promise to Palestine; “I would like to start with a story that happened to me in Gaza on October 5, 2000. One day I was working on a report at Natzarim (Jewish settlement). There were Palestinian boys near me. The boys threw rocks towards the Israeli army. A soldier shot one of the boys — and the boy died. Four boys each lifted up a limb and we ran. The incident affected me to such an extent that I did not shave for three weeks. After three weeks, I went to visit the boy’s house to meet his family. I told his mother I was with her son when he was killed. The mother told me that when her younger son heard that his brother had been killed he went into the kitchen, and then he left the house. After ten minutes she asked her husband where her son had gone. They went out to look for him and saw him in the street with a knife in his hand. She asked him, ‘Where are you going?’ He answered, ‘I am going to kill Jews.’ “ — Chris Hedges link

Jun 19, 2024 — Interview: Orthodox Rabbis on Condemning Israel’s War — Glenn Greenwald 48-min video

Jun 18, 2024 — Rep. Thomas Massie on the Israel Lobby, Foreign Agents, Every Congressperson Has an “AIPAC Guy” — If Americans Knew 13-min video

Jun 18, 2024 — Exposed: Israel and the American Empire | Matt Kennard, Lowkey, Huda Ammori & Ahmed Alnaouq — Palestine Deep Dive 2-hr video

Jun 18, 2024 —Vera Sharav Is A Child Survivor Of The Holocaust. What Does She Feel About The Post Oct. 7 Israeli Bombardments Of Gaza? Has Anybody Asked?; “She said, rather forcefully: ‘I Vera recognize that what Israel is doing in Gaza is genocide.’ ‘Is that on the record?’ I asked. ‘Yes,’ she said.” — Celia Farber link

Jun 18, 2024 — Holocaust Scholar Raz Segal Loses Job Offer for Saying Israel Is Committing Genocide — Democracy Now 17-min video

Jun 18, 2024 — Making October 7 About Antisemitism To Hide Israel’s Abuses; They keep telling you October 7 happened because Hamas hates Jews because they don’t want you asking questions about Israel’s actions which provoked the attack. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jun 17, 2024 — Israel Follow-up – Whistleblowers, Protests and Resignations — Kit Knightly, Off-Guardian link

Jun 17, 2024 — Benjamin Netanyahu Dissolves Israeli War Cabinet; “The dissolution of the war cabinet is unlikely to have any meaningful impact on the conflict – decision-making will move back to the security cabinet – but the political ramifications may be more significant.” — Peter Beaumont, The Guardian link

Jun 17, 2024 Likud MK: Government Has No Achievements, Elections May be Needed, We’re Not Really at War; “In a rarity, a lawmaker in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party suggests the time may be right to call early elections due to the government’s ineffectiveness.” — The Times of Israel link

Jun 16, 2024 — We’ve Seen This “Antisemitism Crisis” Script Before; It sure is a crazy coincidence how western politicians and media always start urgently telling us about an invisible epidemic of antisemitism every time western military ties to Israel are subjected to widespread public scrutiny — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jun 16, 2024 — The Israel Lobby Is Real. This Is How It Works | Aaron Bastani meets Ilan Pappé — Novara Media 1.5-hr video

Jun 16, 2024 — Israeli Anti-Government Groups Kick Off ‘Week of Resistance’ to Netanyahu Coalition — Rachel Fink, Haaretz link

Jun 14, 2024 — Activism Uncensored: Thousands Surround White House with Two-Mile Long “Red Line” Banner for Palestine; A major demonstration with multiple charged storylines, all captured by News2Share Ford Fischer and Matt Taibbi link

Jun 14, 2024 — Bombshell Drops: Israel Was In On It w/ Ben Swann — The Jimmy Dore Show 32-min video

Jun 14, 2024 — Shocking Contrast in Captives Emerging from Gaza, Israeli Prisons — The Grayzone 10-min video

Jun 14, 2024 — Spreading The Fiction Of An Antisemitism Epidemic On The Left; If you are helping to validate the completely fictional narrative that there is an epidemic of antisemitism on the political left, you are a facilitator of Israeli atrocities. You are helping the imperial war machine murder children. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jun 13, 2024 — Ex-Israel General: Gaza War is ‘Purposeless’, Netanyahu’s Cabinet Must Resign — Middle East Monitor link

Jun 13, 2024 — How to Heal the Wound of Gaza — Charles Eisenstein link

Jun 12, 2024 — Give New York To The Mormons; The state of New York should be given to the Mormons, since that’s where Joseph Smith founded Mormonism. All other faiths in the new nation which shall be known as Mormonland must either leave or accept the fact that their homes and property will be taken by Mormons, that they will be displaced to undesirable parts of Mormonland, and that they will be treated as second-class citizens at best and as vermin in need of extermination at worst… Anyone who resists the creation of a Mormon homeland should be treated like a terrorist, along with their families and their neighbors. Any amount of force necessary to maintain the Mormon state is fully justified, even if it means it must remain in a permanent state of war, violence and apartheid throughout its entire existence. If you disagree, you are evil, and are on the side of the terrorists. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jun 11, 2024 — Saving Gaza Is About More Than Saving Gaza. It’s Also About Saving Ourselves; Saving ourselves as individuals. Saving ourselves as a society. Saving ourselves as a species. Saving ourselves from what we’ll become if we just watch this happening right in front of our eyes. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jun 11, 2024 — Ignoring Daily Massacres In Gaza While Still Babbling About October 7; We’re seeing new massacres every goddamn fucking day, but western politicians and media can’t stop babbling about one single massacre happening hundreds of days ago. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jun 10, 2024 — How the Gaza Genocide Will Lead to Israel’s Collapse, with Shir Hever — The Electronic Intifada 1-hr video

Jun 10, 2024 — When Israel Burned Refugees Alive, Establishment Media Called It a ‘Tragic Accident’ — Robin Andersen, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Jun 9, 2024 — Benny Gantz, an Israeli War Cabinet Member, Resigns from Government Over Lack of Plan for Postwar Gaza — CBS News link

Jun 9, 2024 — The Media Skew Public Perception By Manipulating People’s Attention; The New York Times is performing these bizarre, cryptic linguistic gymnastics to discuss the latest Israeli massacre in Gaza which as of this writing has a reported death toll of 236.” — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jun 8, 2024 — Israel Murders 210 Palestinians And Rescues 4 Captives With US Backing — The Last American Vagabond link

Jun 8, 2024 — Everything About Israel Is Fake; It’s a completely synthetic nation created without any regard for the organic sociopolitical movements of the land and its people, slapped rootless atop an ancient pre-existing civilization with deep roots. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jun 8, 2024 — Briahna Gray Describes The Hill’s Suppression of Information on Israel-Palestine — If Americans Knew 2-min video

Jun 7, 2024 — When Opposing A Genocide Means You’re A Nazi; When these things are happening in your society, it means your society has gone stark raving insane. It means you are surrounded by lunatics, and ruled by madmen. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jun 6, 2024 — Dozens Killed in Israeli Strike on UN School, Witnesses Say; “Israel bombed a UN school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians in central Gaza in the early hours of Thursday morning, killing at least 33 people including 12 women and children, according to hospital records and an eyewitness.” — Emma Graham-Harrison, The Guardian link

Jun 6, 2024 — Journalists Critical of Israel Fired and Threatened With Arrest | What Is “Scholasticide” In Palestine? — Kim Iverson video

Jun 2, 2024 — They Can’t Control The Gaza Narrative Because Too Much Has Been Seen; A lot of mainstream-adjacent progressives act like Gaza is some radical deviation from normal US behavior, which is infantile nonsense. The US inflicts similar horrors on the world all the time; the only major difference is (A) this one’s being live-streamed and (B) there was a pro-Palestine movement in place before it began. — Caitlin Johnstone link

June, 2024 — U.S. Under New Pressure to Halt Arms Transfers to Israel — Carol Giacomo, Arms Control Association link

May 30, 2024 — US State Department Falsified Report Absolving Israel on Gaza Aid – Ex-Official; Stacy Gilbert, who quit post as senior adviser on Tuesday, says report went against consensus of experts — Julian Borger, The Guardian link

May 30, 2024 — Are the Powers-That-Be Preparing to Cut Israel Loose?— Kit Knightly, Off-Guardian link

May 29, 2024 — Attacks on ICC Show ‘Condemning Hamas’ Is Really About Absolving Israel — Ari Paul, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

May 29, 2024 — Mass Slaughtering Civilians To Stop Terrorism; Remember kids, Israel has to bomb hospitals and starve Gaza and incinerate children and shoot people waving white flags and assassinate doctors and journalists and commit daily massacres of civilians, because if it doesn’t do this the region will be dominated by evil terrorists. — Caitlin Johnstone link

May 29, 2024 — Biden’s Rafah Deception; The White House’s lax response to Israel’s Rafah massacre exposes its invisible ‘red line’ — Aaron Mate’ link

May 28, 2024 — Israel Massacres Rafah Refugees as Speech Crackdowns Escalate in the US; GOP Obsession with Israel; Alan Dershowitz Debate on Iran Recap — Glenn Greenwald transcript and video

May 28, 2024 — Republicans Sacrifice American Free Speech and Break Taboo to Shield Israel — Glenn Greenwald video

May 27, 2024 — Israel Massacres Children, Which The Western Press Says Is Fine; Anyone who’s been following the Gaza genocide on social media today will be seeing this phrase “legally killed child” alongside footage of children ripped apart by Israeli military explosives in a civilian displacement camp. — Caitlin Johnstone link

May 27, 2024 — Biden’s Rafah ‘Red Line’ is a Green Light for ‘Death and Destruction’; Pretending to oppose a Rafah assault, the White House facilitates a new Israeli massacre at a Gaza tent camp — Aaron Mate’ link

May 26, 2024 — It’s Actually Amazing How Stupid The Propaganda Is Getting; Sometimes it feels like they’re experimenting on us, just to see how dumb of a narrative they can get people to swallow. — Caitlin Johnstone link

May 24, 2024 — When The Lie becomes the Truth: “Israel is the Victim of Palestinian Aggression”. According to the ICC, “There is No Genocide.” Outright Fraud: The Criminalization of International Law — Michel Chossudovsky link

May 24, 2024 — Yes, But They’re Our Bastards; “Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the British parliament’s hosting of actual neo-Nazis from Ukraine, the push in Washington for Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia, the new ICJ ruling on Rafah, the Biden admin’s pathetic withdrawal of another red line on Israeli violence, and Trump’s disturbing Veepstakes.” — The Grayzone video

May 23, 2024 — Reporting on Influence of Pro-Israel Funders Is Not Antisemitic — Air Paul, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

May 22, 2024 — The Walls are Closing In; Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the historic ICC warrant against Netanyahu, the death of Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi, Israel’s return to areas of Gaza it claimed to have controlled, and more — The Grayzone 55-min video

May 22, 2024 — Asymmetric Idiocy; In that bigger picture, the Palestinians are fucked. — CJ Hopkins link

May 21, 2024 — ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu and Hamas Leaders — Stephanie van den Berg et al, Reuters link

May 21, 2024 — ‘Israeli Soldier’ from Notorious Unit Confesses to US Citizen’s Killing; “In recordings obtained by The Grayzone, a self-proclaimed soldier from Israel’s infamous Netzah Yehuda battalion detailed his unit’s killing of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American, and flaunted his genocidal views… Despite Netzah Yehuda’s documented record of abuses, the Biden administration has seemingly halted its plans to sanction the battalion in the face of furious protests by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”— Max Blumenthal and Christopher Weaver, The Grayzone link

May 19, 2024 — Jewish Rabbi Exposes Israel at UN Conference — Ash-Sham 6-min video

May 19, 2024 — Chris Hedges Exclusive Interview about the War on Gaza & Strategy for the Movement; “Many will already know antiwar journalist Chris Hedges. Chris covered the first Persian Gulf War in the 1990s for The New York Times, where he refused to participate in the military pool system that restricted the movement of and reporting by journalists. In 2003, Chris gave a commencement speech in which he criticized the ongoing American imperialist invasion of Iraq. His microphone was shut off three minutes after he began speaking. Chris had to end the commencement speech short because of the disruptions, which included an additional microphone cut, foghorns, and chants of “God Bless America.” Clearly, we are in a completely different period of student antiwar protest. In fact, when Chris was speaking on the megaphone at the campus antiwar protest at Princeton University last month, when the campus police and administration prevented Chris from speaking, the students chanted “ let him speak, let him speak!” — On Strike, 53 min video

May 18, 2024 — The Nation’s Conscience, Part I; The courageous stance of students across the country in defiance of genocide is accompanied by a near total blackout of their voices. Their words are the ones we most need to hear. — Chris Hedges link

May 17, 2024 — Genocide in Gaza, Holocaust Survivors Speak, and College Protests Designed to Take Away Your Rights — Joseph Sansone link

May 17, 2024 — Watch: Meet Benjamin Netanyahu, Unconvicted War Criminal — Off-Guardian link

May 16, 2024 — “Do Whatever You Have to Do” – Lindsey Graham’s Gaza-Hiroshima Meltdown; “Senator Lindsey Graham has come under fire for… urging Israel to ‘do whatever you have to do.’ ” — Russell Brand 6-min video

May 16, 2024 — House Prioritizes Israel Over Funding U.S. Government; Seinfeld Commencement Debacle Fuels Antisemitism Panic; Plus: China and Hungary’s Close Ties Explained — Glenn Greenwald transcript and video

May 15, 2024 — Duke Protesters Smeared As Antisemitic After Jerry Seinfeld Speech Walk Out — Glenn Greenwald 10-min video

May 15, 2024 — Jewish Staffer Resigns from Biden Administration Over US ‘Support for Israel’s Genocide’; Lily Greenberg Call, a staffer in the Department of Interior, said Biden ‘has the blood of innocent people on his hands’ — Umar A Farooq, Middle East Eye link

May 14, 2024 — Fact Check: No, Gaza Casualty Numbers Were Not Halved. Student Seinfeld Walkout Was Not Anti-Semitism — Kim Iversen video

May 14, 2024 — Israel Astroturfed Eurovision Vote but Lost Anyway, Govt Admits; “Israeli officials hyped their country’s 5th place Eurovision finish as proof of quiet global grassroots support for their assault on Gaza. Now, they admit they manipulated the results through an international propaganda blitz.” — Wyatt Reed, The Grayzone link

May 14, 2024 — The Occupation Comes Home; “Max Blumenthal spoke on May 8, 2024 at UMass-Amherst hours after state police brutally repressed an encampment of students protesting the US-backed genocide in Gaza. There, he addressed the Palestine solidarity uprising on campuses across the country, and explains how the elite reaction triggered by October 7 has exposed Israeli influence over the major American institutions, from academia to Congress to local law enforcement agencies.” — The Grayzone 1-hr video

May 13, 2024 — The Take: The US Funding behind Illegal Jewish Settlements in the West Bank — Aljazeera link

May 13, 2024 — Private Spy Freaks Out Over US Student Protests — The Grayzone 14-min video

May 13, 2024 — Israel’s Willing Executioners; Hundreds of thousands of people are being forced to flee, once again, after more than half of Gaza’s population took sanctuary in the border town of Rafah. This is part of Israel’s sadistic playbook — Chris Hedges link

May 13, 2024 — UCLA Attackers Exposed: Meet the Violent Zionist Agitators LA Police Haven’t Arrested — Wyatt Reed, The Grayzone link

May 12, 2024 — Using A Fictional Antisemitism Crisis To Support A Real Genocide; “It’s like responding to warnings of another holocaust by babbling about Sauron.” — Caitlin Johnstone link

May 11, 2024 — Strapped Down, Blindfolded, Held in Diapers: Israeli Whistleblowers Detail Abuse of Palestinians in Shadowy Detention Center — CNN link

May 10, 2024 — This Ex-Zionist Loved and Lived In Israel Until He Realized Decades of Deep Deception — Kim Iversen video

May 10, 2024 — On Israel, Student Courage Exposes Elite Cowardice; The White House and Republican allies respond to student protests over Gaza with deceit and censorship — Aaron Mate’ link

May 10, 2024 — When Opposing Genocide Is Seen As Radical, Radicalism Becomes A Moral Imperative; This new protest movement is driving empire managers out of their goddamn minds, which means it’s working and must continue. When opposing genocide is seen as radical, radicalism becomes a moral imperative. — Caitlin Johnstone link

May 9, 2024 — On Campus Gaza Protests, Media Let Police Tell the Story—Even When They’re Wrong — Neil deMause, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

May 8, 2024 — The Nation’s Conscience; The courageous stance of students across the country in defiance of genocide is accompanied by a near total blackout of their voices. Their words are the ones we most need to hear. — Chris Hedges link

May 6, 2024 — Buried Alive in Gaza: Israel’s Butchery of Civilians, Doctors & Hospitals with Dr Omar Abdel-Mannan — Palestine Deep Dive 1-hr video

May 1, 2024 — The U.S. is Building What in Gaza? This Explains Everything; “Why is Antony Blinken bank in Israel again? Could it have anything to do with college campus protests or that shiny new oil port and pier they’re building together?” — Redacted 25-min video

May 1, 2024 — Government Imposes Blackout on All Information About Israeli Military Planes In Britain – ‘It May Implicate UK MPs In Crimes Against Humanity.’ — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Apr 30, 2024 — Reese Reports – The Zionist Death Grip On The United States Government — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Apr 28, 2024 — Gen Z Just Might Save The World; There are so many reasons to feel pessimistic, but Gen Z’s fierce opposition to the Gaza genocide is a massive reason to have hope for the future. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Apr 27, 2024 — Biden Wanted To Sanction An Israeli Battalion But He Didn’t Because Israel Said No; The message that Israel has been consistently getting from Washington from October 7 onward is, do whatever you like. Commit whatever crimes you want to commit. Our support is unconditional and there will be no consequences for any of your actions, ever. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Apr 26, 2024 — Acknowledging the Horrors of Gaza—Without Wanting to End Them — Gregory Shupak, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Apr 26, 2024 — Empire Managers Say Russia, China And Iran Are Tricking Students Into Opposing Genocide; It is a very dark kind of hilarious to see imperial spinmeisters falling all over themselves trying to spin the campus protests as a product of imaginary foreign interference even as police launch violent crackdowns on those very same protesters across the United States to advance the interests of a foreign government. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Apr 25, 2024 — Biden has Enabled Israel’s Mass Killing in Gaza — MEMO 2-min video

Apr 20, 2024 — House Okays $17 Billion in Military Aid for Israel Under Major Spending Package — The Times of Israel link

Apr 19, 2024 — The McCarthyist Attack on Gaza Protests Threatens Free Thought for All — Ari Paul, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Apr 19, 2024 — The US Doesn’t Support A Two-State Solution, It Just Supports Saying It Does; Washington’s words say one thing, but its actions say the opposite — Caitlin Johnstone link

Apr 18, 2024 — Action Alert: NYT’s War on Words: Avoid ‘Palestine,’ ‘Genocide,’ ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ — Jim Naureckas, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Apr 17, 2024 — ‘Brutal’ Is a Word Mostly Reserved for Palestinian Violence — Luca Goldmansour, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Apr 17, 2024 — War on Gaza: Israeli Drones Lure Palestinians with Crying Children Recordings Then Shoot Them; Locals report Israeli quadcopters drawing people out of their houses by playing sounds of women and children in distress — Maha Hussaini in Gaza Strip, occupied Palestine, Middle East Eye link

Apr 15, 2024 — Video: Nicaragua takes on Germany over Gaza genocide; “Nicaraguan lawyer and diplomat Carlos Argüello Gómez speaks to The Grayzone about his case against the German government for its facilitation of Israel’s genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip, its potentially historic implications, and its similarities to the successful case he argued for the ICJ in 1986 which brought massive penalties against the United States for its illegal dirty war on Nicaragua at the time.” — Max Blumenthal and Wyatt Reed, The Grayzone link

Apr 14, 2024 — The Secret History of Hamas; “The errors and omissions in this pat, Zionist-friendly, mainstream narrative are enough to make those who mindlessly believe it and repeat it not just wrong, but dangerously wrong.” — The Corbett Report link

Apr 5, 2024 — Why Zionism is Anti-Semitic with Ahmed Paul Keeler — Blogging Theology 51-min video

Apr 4, 2024 — UN Tells Israel: Cease Fire; NYT Says: If You Want — Dave Lindorff, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Apr 4, 2024 — IDF Source Reveals “Killing 20 Civilians For Every Low Level Target Is Acceptable” and Why Iran Must Wage War — Kim Iversen video

Apr 3, 2024 — The Death of Amr; Over 13,000 children have been killed in Gaza. Amr Abdallah was one of them. — Chris Hedges link

Apr 3, 2024 — Israel’s Shocking & Brutal Destruction Of Al-Shifa Hospital— The Jimmy Dore Show 15-min video

Apr 3, 2024 — Interview: John Mearsheimer Dismantles Israel’s Reckless Campaign in Gaza — Glenn Greenwald 26-min video

Apr 3, 2024 — Netanyahu and His Completely Wrong Path | Scott Ritter; “Scott Ritter is a former Marine intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union, implementing arms control agreements, and on the staff of General Norman Schwartzkopf during the Gulf War, where he played a critical role in the hunt for Iraqi SCUD missiles. From 1991 until 1998, Mr. Ritter served as a Chief Inspector for the United Nations in Iraq. Mr. Ritter was a vocal critic of the American decision to go to war with Iraq.” — Dialogue Works 13-min video

Apr 2, 2024 — Video: Israel kills aid workers and seeks war with Iran; GOP caves on Ukraine; In my weekly interview with Judge Andrew Napolitano, Israel’s impunity reaches new depravity. — Aaron Mate’ link

Mar 30, 2024 — The Collapse Of The Palestinian Authority Government And A US-Israeli Plot For Gaza — The Last American Vagabond link

Mar 27, 2024 — US State Dept’s Favorite Celebrity Chef Builds Gaza Aid Dock with Stolen Rubble; State Department-linked Spanish celebrity chef José Andrés has emerged as the US government’s preferred conduit for aid to enter Gaza, following the Biden administration’s decision to suspend funding to the enclave’s main supplier of food, aid and education, the UNRWA. — Wyatt Reed and Max Blumenthal, The Grayzone link

Mar 26, 2024 — The Overwhelming Media Bias Against The Palestinians In The Mainstream Media Exposed; Multiple investigations have discovered an extreme bias from various mainstream media outlets when it comes to covering the Israeli-Palestine conflict — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Mar 25, 2024 — Censored: Keir Starmer’s Emails About Israeli War crimes Case; The Crown Prosecution Service is refusing to release files on how Starmer blocked the arrest of former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni over alleged war crimes during the brutal bombing of Gaza in 2008 — John McEvoy, Declassified UK link

Mar 22, 2024 — Flour Massacre Called ‘Aid-Related Deaths’—Rather Than Part of Israel’s Engineered Famine — Robin Andersen, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Mar 22, 2024 — Half Of Americans Have No Idea Whether Israelis Or Palestinians Are Suffering More Deaths; The fact that half of Americans don’t know whether Israelis or Palestinians are suffering more deaths in Gaza is the result of the appalling “Palestinian child walks into bullet”-style headlines the mainstream American press have been churning out since this conflict began. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Mar 21, 2024 — “No Evidence” of Widespread Sexual Violence on October 7 | Al Jazeera Filmmaker Richard Sanders — Palestine Deep Dive 5-min video

Mar 21, 2024 — ‘Kill them all’: Inside the Israeli Blockade on Gaza Aid — The Grayzone 17-min video

Mar 21, 2024 — “Greater Israel” Then and Now: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East; The Infamous “Oded Yinon Plan” — Michel Chossudovsky link

Mar 8, 2024 — The Biden Doctrine in Gaza: Bomb, Starve, Deceive; The White House unveils a new PR stunt for Gaza aid while hiding US arms transfers to Israel — Aaron Mate’ link

Mar 8, 2024 — Pretending The US Can’t Just Drive Aid Into Gaza; Have they considered digging a giant tunnel to get aid into Gaza as well? Or launching aid into Gaza by building a giant slingshot? Or perhaps they could invent some type of portal gun à la Rick and Morty? — Caitlin Johnstone link

Mar 7, 2024 — Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: Israel is Losing the War as IDF Cruelty Exposes Battlefield Weakness — Danny Haiphong 17-min video

Mar 7, 2024 — WSJ Article (Verbatim) Describes US Gov’t Arms Transfers to Israel Designed to Avoid Congressional Oversight and Public Scrutiny — Meryl Nass link

Mar 4, 2024 — Exclusive: October 7 survivor testimony contradicts Israeli military’s justification for killing civilians’ Yasmin Porat says her Hamas captors did not possess advanced weaponry, contrary to claims by the Israeli Brigadier General who ordered tanks to fire on a house full of civilians — Dan Cohen link

Mar 2, 2024 — We Give Israel the Bombs to Blow Gaza to Smithereens, and Now we Will Airdrop the Survivors Packages of Civilian Aid. Is Biden getting a cut on both spends?; If they do that to Gazans, they will do it to us, too — Meryl Nass link

Mar 2, 2024 — Today’s NY Times: “The drops (food) come two days after more than 100 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces opened fire around a convoy of aid trucks in Gaza”; Even the IDF’s BFF the NYT has to tell the truth sometimes. — Meryl Nass link

Mar 2, 2024 — Telling the Truth About Israel’s Crimes Against Humanity; Western news bias in favor of Israel is more and more apparent as media outlets go out of their way to obscure the perpetrators of genocide — Sonali Kolhatkar, LA Progressive link

Feb 27, 2024 — NY Times Hired Fake Journalists To Spread Hamas R@pe Lies On Front Page — The Jimmy Dore Show 20-min video

Feb 26, 2024 — ‘I Will No Longer Be Complicit In Genocide’ – Member of U.S. Air Force Sets Himself Alight & Dies in Uniform In Protest — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Feb 23, 2024 — Arms Exports to Israel Must Stop Immediately: UN Experts — United Nations link

Feb 23, 2024 — Shielding US Public From Israeli Reports of Friendly Fire on October 7 — Bryce Greene, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Feb 21, 2024 — U.S. Veto Yet Another Security Council Resolution Calling For Humanitarian Ceasefire — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Feb 21, 2024 — Diplomatic Crisis: Lula Compares Gaza to Holocaust — Glenn Greenwald 24-min video

Feb 19, 2024 — Furious Israel Bans Brazilian President For this Bold African Union Speech — 2nacheki 3-min video

Feb 19, 2024 — Israel, Gaza and Unhealthy Violence — The Cides link

Feb 15, 2024 — Israel Kidnaps Gaza Women; In the latest Grayzone report from the ground in Gaza, 39-year-old mother Abier Mohammed Gheben describes how invading Israeli forces kidnapped her and subjected her to humiliation and violent threats as they interrogated her in captivity. Israel has flaunted its mass abduction, public humiliation and torture of men of all ages across the Gaza Strip, but its abuse of Palestinian women has received less exposure. — The Grayzone 5-min video

Feb 15, 2024 — Energy Firms Face Legal Threat Over Israeli Licenses to Drill for Gas Off Gaza; Rights groups say exploration licences handed to companies in first weeks of war encroach on Palestinian waters and may amount to the war crime of pillaging — Dania Akkad, Middle East Eye link

Feb 12, 2024 — Absence of Evidence: Israel’s Case Against UNRWA — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Feb 8, 2024 — No, Hamas is Not Committed to the Obliteration of Israel — Iain Davis, Off-Guardian link

Feb 6, 2024 — CNN’s CEO Is Making Staff Churn Out Israel Propaganda; If you’ve ever wondered why it looks like the western press function in pretty much the same way as the state propaganda services in the autocracies, this is why — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jan 28, 2024 — New York Times Puts “Daily” Episode on Ice Amid Internal Firestorm Over Hamas Sexual Violence Article; As the Times faces scrutiny for its coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza, it has capitulated to the pro-Israel media watchdog CAMERA. — Daniel Boguslaw and Ryan Grim, The Intercept link

Jan 27, 2024 — Israel Accuses The ICJ Of (You Guessed It) Antisemitism — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jan 26, 2024 — International Court of Justice Orders Israel to Prevent Acts of Genocide in Gaza; “An overwhelming majority of the ICJ’s 17-judge panel voted to order urgent measures, which covered most of South Africa’s request, aside from ordering a halt to the Israeli war on Gaza.” — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Jan 26, 2024 — Ordered to Prevent Genocide — The Grayzone video [Within 40 minutes, there is an extensive amount of clear information, beginning with the Jan 26, 2024 ruling by the ICJ (International Court of Justice located in The Hague, Netherlands). The ruling states that Israel must improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and prevent acts of genocide. This video features the perspective of ex-UN Office of Human Rights Commissioner Lawyer and Whistleblower, Craig Mokhiber, including the history of Gaza, the past actions of the UN and Israel, the significance of this ruling and how it can empower people throughout the world.]

Jan 24, 2024 — More than 250 Humanitarian and Human Rights Organisations Call to Stop Arms Transfers to Israel and Palestinian Armed Groups; “This statement was initially published on 24 January 2024, with the endorsement of 16 humanitarian organisations. Since its publishing, more than 250 civil society organisations around the world have endorsed the call.” — Amnesty International link

Jan 23, 2024 — Antiwar Israelis Face Jail, Terrifying Repression for Speaking Out — The Grayzone 14-min video

Jan 21, 2024 — Traumatizing the Public into Compliance w/Official Israeli, US Lies — The Grayzone 26-min video

Jan 19, 2024 — How the Israel Lobby Takes Out Its Opponents — Glenn Greenwald 17-min video

Jan 13, 2024 — How A Rabbi’s Daughter Stopped Being A Zionist — Katie Halper 17-min video

Jan 12, 2024 — Western Empire Bombs Yemen To Protect Israel’s Genocide Operations In Gaza; This is what the US empire is. This is what it has always been about. These people are showing us exactly who they are. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jan 12, 2024 — George Galloway: South Africa has Destroyed Israel at the ICJ and Changed Geopolitics Forever — Danny Haiphong 25-min video

Jan 11, 2024 — The Most Powerful Presentation I Have Ever Heard; South Africa genocide case vs Israel at ICJ; Blinne Ní Ghrâlaigh KC give a stunning presentation during South Africa’s case vs Israel — Frank Barat 30-min video

Jan 11, 2024 — South African Lawyer’s Incredible Speech Accusing Israel of Genocide at ICJ; Tembeka Ngcukaitobi giving evidence at the Hague against Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza — PoliticsJoe 26-min video

Jan 10, 2024 — Blood Money: The Top Ten Politicians Taking The Most Israel Lobby Cash — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Jan 9, 2024 — Analysis Shows Biased Reporting Towards Israeli Narratives — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Jan 4, 2024 — CNN Runs Gaza Coverage Past Jerusalem Team Operating Under Shadow of IDF Censor; The Jerusalem bureau has long reviewed all CNN stories relating to Israel and Palestine. Now, it’s helping shape the network’s coverage of the war. — Daniel Boguslaw, The Intercept link

Jan 3, 2024 — I Don’t Care What Religion The Genocidal Child Murderers Are; If you’re murdering thousands of children, the very least significant thing about that situation is what religion you happen to be. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Jan 2, 2024 — They’re Calling Ethnic Cleansing “Voluntary Migration” Now; Violently coercing someone into doing something and ensuring that they’ll die if they don’t do it is the exact opposite of what the word “voluntary” means — Caitlin Johnstone link

Dec 30, 2023 — Israel Says It’s Anti-Semitic To Invoke The Genocide Convention Over Gaza; False accusations of anti-semitism are all Israel and its defenders have left. It’s the only tool left in their toolbox. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Dec 23, 2023 — Israeli War Crimes Continue with US Backing — Glenn Greenwald podcast

Dec 23, 2023 — At This Point We Have To Always Assume Israel Is Lying Until Proven Otherwise; At this point the default assumption of any thinking person should be that all claims made by Israel are lies until proven otherwise by mountains of rock-solid evidence. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Dec 6, 2023 — 10 Questions About Gaza – Part 2 — Simon Elmer, Off-Guardian link

Dec 5, 2023 — 10 Questions About Gaza – Part 1 — Simon Elmer, Off-Guardian link

Dec 4, 2023 — Holocaust Survivor Tells Piers Morgan Why He’s Not A Zionist — Novara Media 20-min video

Nov 28, 2023 — Protesters Surround Netanyahu’s House To Demand His Resignation — The Jimmy Dore Show 10-min video

Nov 26, 2023 — Pro-Palestinian Protester Shuts Down Reporter — The Jimmy Dore Show 10-min video

Nov 23, 2023 — White House Fears Pause In Fighting Will Let Journalists See What’s Been Happening In Gaza ; They are worried that the public will become more aware of facts and truth — Caitlin Johnstone link

Nov 23, 2023 — Israel a ‘Terrorist State, Apartheid Regime,” Son of Israeli General Says — Anadolu 4-min video

Nov 23, 2023 — “Liar!” Norm Finkelstein Dismantles Hillary Israel Spin — Breaking Points 14-min video

Nov 21, 2023 — The BBC Has Finally Turned Against Israel — The Jimmy Dore Show 9-min video

Nov 20, 2023 — Israel’s War on Hospitals — The Grayzone 9-min video

Nov 20, 2023 — Israel Propaganda vs Palestine Propaganda; Israel propaganda looks like a music video featuring children singing “we will annihilate everyone” in Gaza. Palestine propaganda looks like an endless stream of raw video footage featuring children whose bodies have been ripped apart by Israeli military explosives. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Nov 20, 2023 — Biblical Brainiac Ben Shapiro Lies Exposed — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 19, 2023 — ‘This is Annihilation’: Norman Finkelstein Dismantles Israel’s War on Gaza — Danny Haiphong 26-min video

Nov 18, 2023 — Norman Finkelstein: “I am not Pro-Palestinian…” — Norman Finkelstein 5-min video

Nov 17, 2023 — 15,000 Rabbis. The Incompatibility of Judaism & Zionism | Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro — Muslim Central 4-min video

Nov 17, 2023 — For Cable News, a Palestinian Life Is Not the Same as an Israeli Life — Conor Smyth, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Nov 17, 2023 — What Really Happened in Israel on Oct. 7? w/Max Blumenthal | The Chris Hedges Report — The Real News Network 42-min video

Nov 17, 2023 — Egyptian Podcaster Destroys CNN Reporter for Israel Propaganda w/ Rahma Zein — Useful Idiots video

Nov 17, 2023 — Under Extreme External Pressure, Big Tech Censors the 2002 bin Laden Letter. More Rejected Invites From Pro-Israel Guests — Glenn Greenwald video

Nov 16, 2023 — Aaron Maté Confronts Dem Senator On Train Over Gaza Ceasefire w/Aaron Mate’ — The Jimmy Dore Show 14-min video

Nov 15, 2023 — Israel and U.S. Plans for Gaza – A Rival for China’s New Silk Road — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 15, 2023 — U.K. Prime Minister’s Family Raking In Billions From Gaza Oil — The Jimmy Dore Show 5-min video

Nov 14, 2023 — Beware: Fake Narratives in the War in Gaza — Nicanor Perlas, Covid Call to Humanity link

Nov 10, 2023 — Human Rights Lawyer Resigns From UN Over Their Failure To Protect Palestinians — Katie Halper 12-min video

Nov 10, 2023 — Max Blumenthal Confronts State Dept on Gaza Double Standards — The Grayzone 4-min video

Nov 7, 2023 — Chris Hedges: Israel’s Endgame in Palestine is Genocide — The Real News Network 27-min video

Nov 7, 2023 — US Poised to Give Israel $18 Billion in Aid This Year — Kathryn Shihadah, Israel-Palestine News link

Nov 6, 2023 — US Says It’s Powerless To Stop The Genocide That It Is Directly Funding And Supplying; In summary, this Washington Post article is telling us that Biden is powerless to stop the genocidal massacre in Gaza because he really likes the people doing the genocide and doesn’t want to stop them from doing it. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Nov 6, 2023 — Conflating Jewish and Pro-Israel Is Wrong and Misleading — Ari Paul, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Nov 6, 2023 — US Corporate Media Outlets Allow IDF to Vet ‘All Materials’ From Embedded Reporters in Gaza; “Israel is killing the journalists that expose their crimes, then bribing the journalists that cover for them,” said one critic. — Brett Wilkins, Common Dreams link

Nov 3, 2023 — Media’s In-House Critics to Reporters: Quit Quoting Palestinians About Civilian Deaths — Ari Paul, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Nov 3, 2023 — Biden ‘Countering Islamophobia’ While Incinerating Gaza Is The Most Democrat Thing Ever; In what is arguably the most liberal thing ever to have happened in all of human history, the Biden administration has announced its plans to develop a US National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia even as it helps Israel massacre Muslims by the thousands in Gaza. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Nov 2, 2023 — House Passes $14.3 Billion in Military Aid for Israel — AntiWar.com link

Nov 2, 2023 — Albert Einstein Called Zionists “Criminals” — The Jimmy Dore Show 3-min video

Oct 31, 2023 — John Fetterman Has Activist Thrown Out Of Bar For Asking About Gaza Ceasefire — Katie Halper 16-min video

Oct 30, 2023 — Israel’s Military Was Ordered to Attack Israelis on 10/7 — The Grayzone 11-min video

Oct 30, 2023 — Before They Launch Missiles, They Launch Propaganda Campaigns; Before they launch missiles, they launch propaganda campaigns. Before they roll out tanks, they roll out narratives. Everyone who helps manufacture consent for the killing in Gaza is just as culpable for the murder of those thousands of children as the people dropping the bombs. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Oct 27, 2023 — The Swarm”, Zionism And How The Powerful Elite Control The Narrative | A Conversation With Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai — Kim Iverson video

Oct 27, 2023 — As Attacks on Gaza—and Escalation Risks—Grow, Free Debate is More Vital Than Ever. Are All Pro-Palestinian Protesters Antisemitic? — Glenn Greenwald video

Oct 27, 2023 — “People of Darkness”; Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the ongoing war in Palestine, Israel’s gruesome assault on Gaza’s civilians and its desperate campaign for sympathy on the world stage. They will also cover US airstrikes on northeastern Syria and the looming threat of regional war.— The Grayzone 2-hr video

Oct 26, 2023 — All Israel Apologists Have Are Ad Hominem Attacks; They don’t have truth on their side, and they don’t have morality on their side, so all they can ever do is attack the sources of the ideas and information that are opening people’s eyes to the criminality of Israel and its western allies — Caitlin Johnstone link

Oct 24, 2023 — Double Standards, Dehumanization, Complexity & A Way Forward; Deepening our ability to remain connected to humanity and increase our capacity for complexity as we navigate chaotic times — Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Oct 24, 2023 — The al-Ahli Hospital Bombing, Genocide and Nuclear Apocalypse — Nicanor Perlas, Covid Call to Humanity link

Oct 23, 2023 — The Wise And Brilliant Israel Apologist; I used to be pro-Palestinian, you know. I thought Israel was wrong for carpet bombing Gaza and using siege warfare on civilians. But then I ran into a very wise Israel apologist who changed my way of looking at things forever. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Oct 20, 2023 — Unconfirmed ‘Beheaded Babies’ Report Helped Justify Israeli Slaughter — Saurav Sarkar, Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting link

Oct 20, 2023 — US Warmongers Keep Pushing The Narrative That Hamas Is To Blame For All Deaths In Gaza; This is about as blatant as war propaganda gets — Caitlin Johnstone link

Oct 19, 2023 — Sensemaking The Gaza Hospital Bombing; Why we need to be skeptical of propaganda from all angles. And why a different level of consciousness must be brought to this situation. — Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Oct 18, 2023 — U.S. Aid to Israel: What to Know; “Since 1946, the U.S. has cumulatively given more to Israel than any other country” — LouisJacobson, Politifact link

Oct 15, 2023 — It’s Not The ‘Israel-Hamas War’, It’s The Israel-Gaza Massacre; Calling it the Israel-Hamas war creates the false impression that this is a war that is directed exclusively at Hamas when it’s really an ethnic purge that’s directed at all Palestinians in Gaza — Caitlin Johnstone link

Oct 15, 2023 — The World Is Being Blinded To What’s Happening In Gaza; Internet blackouts, the war on journalism, propaganda, influence operations, bans on demonstrations and online censorship are all happening for the same reason: to keep the public from forming a truth-based understanding of what’s happening in Gaza — Caitlin Johnstone link

Oct 13, 2023 — Zero Hour in Gaza — The Grayzone 2-hr video

Oct 13, 2023 — Israeli Intelligence Suddenly Knows Exactly Where Hamas Is; It’s interesting how last week Israel had no idea what Hamas was up to, and yet this week they know every mosque, school and hospital that Hamas is hiding in — Caitlin Johnstone link

Oct 13, 2023 — Israel Did Not Respond To the Attack for Many Hours. How is this Possible? — Efrat Fenigson and Bret Weinstein DarkHorse Podcast 32-min video

Oct 11, 2023 — Israel/Hamas War: Problem–Reaction–Solution — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Oct 10, 2023 — The True Face of IsraeI; Israel apologists get mad at me for criticizing Israel, but Israeli officials are saying much worse things with their own mouths about what Israel is than I ever have — Caitlin Johnstone link

Oct 9, 2023 — War Profiteers’ Stocks Soar as Israel Bombs Gaza; ” ‘War is good for business.’ That’s what one defense executive said at a London arms conference last month, and what the stock market reflected on Monday, as Israel blockaded and bombarded the Gaza Strip—bombing the occupied Palestinian territory’s main university, residential buildings, a refugee camp, and a major hospital—in response to Hamas’ weekend attack that killed hundreds of Israelis. The United States, which already gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military assistance, is now preparing to send additional weaponry and other support. Meanwhile, the stocks of U.S. and European firms that make money off of war soared on Monday.” — Jessica Corbett, Common Dreams link

Oct 8, 2023 — Dr Gabor Maté on Palestine — Muzzy Ali 5-min video

Oct 8, 2023 — They’re Repeating The Word ‘Unprovoked’ Again, This Time In Defense Of Israel; Skillful manipulators make frequent use of a cognitive bias known as the illusory truth effect, a glitch in the way human minds tend to operate which makes it hard for us to differentiate between the experience of hearing a well-evidenced fact and the experience of hearing something that they’ve heard repeated multiple times. — Caitlin Johnstone link

Oct 6, 2023 — Don’t Mention Israel’s Apartheid. Labour Causes Outrage over Anti-Palestinian Censorship — Palestine Deep Dive 8-min video

May 17, 2023 — Is Israel Practising Genocide against the Palestinians? | Rana Shubair — Palestine Deep Dive 4-min video

Feb 20, 2023 — Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu Accuses Protesters of ‘Trampling Democracy’; “The Israeli prime minister… vows that his far-right coalition will move ahead with controversial legislation to restrict the power of the judiciary. Upwards of 100,000 people gathered in protest against an initial plenum vote on bills that would give politicians control over appointments to Israel’s supreme court, and limit its ability to overturn laws. Protesters blocked major roads across the country, and prevented some politicians from leaving their homes.” — Bethan McKernan, The Guardian link

Feb 4, 2023 — Israel Protests: Thousands Rally for Fifth Week Against Government’s Legal Reforms; Protests were held in 20 cities across Israel, with demonstrators also decrying proposed settlement expansion in the West Bank — Agence France-Presse, The Guardian link

Oct 27, 2022 — Israel’s Illegal Occupation of Palestinian Territory, Tantamount to ‘Settler-Colonialism’: UN

Expert — United Nations link

Nov 9, 2021 — Canary Mission Blacklists Pro-Palestinian Activists, Chilling Free Speech Rights — Project Censored link

Dec 1, 2012 — Testimonies; “Maintaining and expanding an exclusive Jewish state in Palestine requires on-going ethnic cleansing and military repression of Palestinians and military dominance in the region. Through the ongoing colonization of Palestine and the accompanying atrocities, Israel has developed great expertise in repression, and exporting these tools and methods on an industrial scale has become crucial to Israeli economic and political power. Since the founding of the state, Israel has collaborated with many of the most repressive regimes and forces on all continents. Israel played and/or plays a role in arming and training the apartheid regimes of Southern Africa, colonial and neo-colonial regimes in the Middle East, dictators in Central and South America and police forces in the United States.” — International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN) link