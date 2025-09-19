Contents

8 Essential Facts, Easily Verifiable Terminology: Key Terms, People, Religion, Geography & Countries, Gov’t & Political Groups Countries that Recognize Palestine Vital Knowledge International Law Violations Video Reports (13 videos from 1 minute to more than 2 hours, with descriptions so you can choose what you want) Satirical Interview (excellent) Making a Difference

8 Essential Facts, Easily Verifiable

9-min — Modern-day colonialist settler reveals the verifiable lies that underpin her worldview. As is true throughout the world, illegal and immoral acts of leaders are bolstered by propaganda that indoctrinates people to believe what their leaders and their media tell them. This settler states a complete reversal of the truth, saying “Palestinians are not an ethnicity, but an ideology.” As the video says, “this is what brainwashing looks like” since the indisputable truth is the opposite. Palestinians are an ethnicity. (How can this possibly be misconstrued?) And Zionism is, of course, an ideology (See details on its history and mission below.)

D.C. officials have devoted more time, more energy, and more passion to defending the interests of this one foreign country than they have to any other issue, including ones that actually affect the lives of American citizens. Seemingly every week brings new ways of elevating Israel and its interest over the interest of the U.S. and the lives of American citizens. However, the House, led by both political parties, really outdid itself this week. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York today announced his support for a bill — and I’m not kidding — that would cut off funding for various operations in the U.S. — Pentagon, the U.S. Department of State and other American agencies — unless the Biden administration reverses its decision to temporarily suspend the transfer of some weapons to Israel. In other words, Congress, both political parties, is prepared to proclaim that a condition for funding our own government and our own country’s defenses is that President Biden first must vow that he will give everything Israel wants and demands without any conditions at all. Glenn Greenwald, May 16, 2024

Terminology

There is a verifiably distinct difference between Judaism and Zionism. The state power of Israel and the (verifiably illegal, colonialist, genocidal) Zionist movement are separate and distinct from being Jewish. This fact is obfuscated by those who overtly seek to manipulate opinion with verifiable lies and manipulative implications.

The state of Israel and Zionists hide behind the Jewish people, implying their actions are the actions of Jews and that to question their actions is to be anti-Semitic. Simple awareness and clarification of the truth removes the rampant confusion and false understanding promoted by power structures that seek to deflect accountability by equating criticism of Zionist actions with criticism of Jewish people.

Key Terms

PALESTINIANS — Historically, Palestinian was the name for people who live in Palestine “regardless of their ethnic, cultural, linguistic, and religious affiliation.” Thus, Palestinian may refer to people indigenous to the area . However, since the war in 1948, Palestinian typically refers to direct descendants of the area’s Arab populace . (source) and (source)

JEW / JEWISH — The terms Jew and Jewish may be used to denote religion or ethnicity : to be Jewish is to be a follower of Judaism (a religion) , including people who have converted to Judaism (source) and/or Jew may be used as a synonym for Hebrew (an ethnic group) .

ZIONISM — The World Zionist Organization was founded in 1897. (source) Zionism is a political movement to secure physical land for Jewish people. In practice, the Zionists identified Palestine where people indigenous to the area were already living as “their ancestral homeland, the land of Israel.” (source) “Zionist pressure in Palestine was intensified by the unauthorized immigration of refugees on a hitherto unprecedented scale and by closely coordinated attacks by Zionist underground forces. Jewish immigration was impelled by the burning memories of the Holocaust, the chaotic postwar conditions in Europe, and the growing possibility of attaining a Jewish state where the victims of persecution could guarantee their own safety.” (source) The Zionist project in action has been a violent displacement and genocide of the people of Palestine, resulting in the indigenous people being forced into an “open air prison.”

It’s important to understand how completely un-monolithic Jews are on the issue of Israel and Zionism. The fiercest and most incisive critics of Israel I follow are all Jewish. Don’t let propagandists frame this as “Jew haters vs Jews” when it’s really justice vs injustice. – Caitlin Johnstone

Those terms and many more are included in definitions categorized by people, religion, geography, and government/political groups.

People

ETHNIC GROUP / ETHNICITY — An ethnic group is a group of people “who identify with each other on the basis of perceived shared attributes that distinguish them from other groups. Those attributes can include a common nation of origin, or common sets of ancestry, traditions, language, history, society, religion, or social treatment… Individuals or groups may over time shift from one ethnic group to another. Ethnic groups may be divided into subgroups, which over time may become separate ethnic groups themselves.” (source)

PALESTINIANS — Historically, Palestinian was the name for people who live in Palestine “regardless of their ethnic, cultural, linguistic, and religious affiliation.” Thus, Palestinian may refer to people indigenous to the area . However, since the war in 1948, Palestinian typically refers to direct descendants of the area’s Arab populace . (source) and (source)

ARABS — Arabs are an ethnic group said to originate in Western Asia and Northern Africa. (source) The ESCWA (under the jurisdiction of the UN) states here that it comprises the following “21 Arab States.” Algeria, Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

ISRAELIES — Israelis are people who live in the State of Israel .

HEBREWS / ISRAELITES — Hebrews (also known as Israelites) are an ethnic group defined as descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. (source) and (source)

JEWS / JEWISH — The terms Jew and Jewish may be used to denote religion or ethnicity: to be Jewish is to be a follower of Judaism (a religion), including people who have converted to Judaism (source) and/or Jew may be used as a synonym for Hebrew (an ethnic group).

Religion

ISLAM — Islam is a religion based on the Quran, teachings revealed to Muhammad. (source)

MUSLIMS — Muslim is the name for a follower of Islam.

JUDAISM — Judaism is a religion based on the Torah (the Five Books of Moses) with sub-groups including Orthodox, Conservative, and Reform. (source)

JEWS / JEWISH — The terms Jew and Jewish may be used to denote religion or ethnicity , making it necessary to clarify how it’s being used. Jew and Jewish is the name for a follower of Judaism (a religion) , including people who have “converted to Judaism.” (source) The terms are also used as synonyms for Hebrews (an ethnic group) .

ISRAEL / LAND OF ISRAEL — Within the religion of Judaism, the phrases, “Israel,” “the Land of Israel” and “The Holy Land” are used synonymously to refer to “a body for the soul of a people… a place where you belong.” (source)

Geography, Countries

MIDDLE EAST — “Middle East” is a term stemming from colonialism that typically refers to some portion of West Asia. The term “ignores broad geographic distinctions and nuances and is increasingly misleading… At its most obtuse, Middle East connotes everything from Morocco to Afghanistan, spanning a melange of sub-regions stretching from North Africa to Central Asia… It makes far more sense to refer to West Asia and Southwest Asia to capture Turkey, Iran, the Gulf states, and the nations lying between them… We can blame colonialism and the Cold War for fragmenting what was once a far more fluid and integrated picture of relations across Asia’s Silk Roads.” (source)

WEST ASIA / SOUTHWEST ASIA — Southwest Asia is bounded on the west by the Mediterranean Sea, Sinai Peninsula (at northeastern end of Egypt), and the Red Sea; on the southeast by the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf; on the north by the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. (source) Different sources list different countries within the designation of West or Southwest Asia. Generally includes: Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Iran, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine, Israel, Cyprus, Lebanon, Syria, and Turkey. Related terminology: The Levant refers to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus, Turkey, Israel, Jordan, and Palestine. Transcaucasia / South Caucasus refers to Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

PALESTINE / STATE OF PALESTINE — A people and their land in West Asia. In 1918, the British began occupying Palestine. Between 1919 and 1921, more than 18,000 Jews migrated to Palestine. (source) In 1948, the State of Israel began occupying Palestine. “Amnesty International said that Israel has maintained ‘a system of oppression and domination’ over the Palestinians going back to its establishment in 1948, one that meets the international definition of apartheid.” (AP, Feb 1, 2022) Expert Dr. Norm Finkelstein compares Israel’s occupation of Palestine to the displacement and decimation of the American Indians, as demonstrated by the Trail of Tears. (source) In 2012, the UN General Assembly voted to designate the status of Palestine as “non-member observer State status.” (UN News) See map below.

STATE OF ISRAEL — In 1948, Great Britain, France and Russia declared that land in Palestine was to be established as the State of Israel. (source) and (source) “During World War I, the great powers made a number of decisions concerning the future of Palestine without much regard to the wishes of the indigenous inhabitants.” (Britannica)

WEST BANK AND THE GAZA STRIP — Two regions of Palestine occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War of 1967. (source)

Image source: Researchgate link

Image source: asia-atlas.com link

Gov’t & Political Groups

ZIONISM — The World Zionist Organization was founded in 1897. (source) Zionism is a political movement to secure physical land for Jewish people. In practice, the Zionists identified Palestine where people indigenous to the area were already living as “their ancestral homeland, the land of Israel.” (source) “Zionist pressure in Palestine was intensified by the unauthorized immigration of refugees on a hitherto unprecedented scale and by closely coordinated attacks by Zionist underground forces. Jewish immigration was impelled by the burning memories of the Holocaust, the chaotic postwar conditions in Europe, and the growing possibility of attaining a Jewish state where the victims of persecution could guarantee their own safety.” (source) The Zionist project in action has been a violent displacement and genocide of the people of Palestine, resulting in the indigenous people being forced into an “open air prison.”

SYKES-PICOT AGREEMENT OF 1916 — The “secret Sykes-Picot agreement of 1916” between the United Kingdom and France divided a large geographical area (of West Asia) into “mutually agreed spheres of influence and control… The agreement allocated to the UK control of what is today southern Israel and Palestine, Jordan and southern Iraq, and an additional small area that included the ports of Haifa and Acre to allow access to the Mediterranean. France was to control southeastern Turkey, the Kurdistan Region, Syria and Lebanon.” (source) and (source) and (source)

THE STATE OF ISRAEL GOVERNMENT — The State of Israel is governed by a 32-member cabinet. (source) The government has been led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since 1996. (source) and (source)

IDF (ISRAELI DEFENSE FORCES) — The IDF is the military force of the government of the State of Israel. (source)

PALESTINIAN NATIONAL AUTHORITY (PA) — “The Palestinian Authority (PA) is a governing body that has overseen parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the mid-’90s. Its creation was supposed to pave the way to an independent Palestinian state, but today it is considered to have little real power and is operating under the control of the Israeli military.” (source)

THE STATE OF PALESTINE GOVERNMENT — The government of the State of Palestine may be called the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) or the PLO EC (Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization). (source) The government has been lead by President Mahmoud Abbas since 2005. (source) and (source)

HAMAS — A Palestinian political group founded in the 1980s after the first Palestinian uprising against Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. It seeks to create a Palestinian state. It does not recognize the statehood of Israel. It has had armed forces in the Gaza Strip since 2006. (source)

ANSARALLAH / HOUTHIS — Ansarallah is a political group in Yemen. After Israel began attacking the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Houthis (another name for Ansarallah) enacted a naval blockade “to put pressure on Israel to end its attack on Gaza.” (source)

HEZBOLLAH — Hezbollah is both a democratically elected political party and military in Lebanon. “Hezbollah grew out of Israel’s occupation in Lebanon, and managed to liberate the south from Israeli occupation in 2000 and again when the Israelis invaded in 2006. Hezbollah was also crucial to the defeat of ISIS, al-Qaeda, and the collection of US-backed extremist groups in both Syria and Lebanon in the proxy war that began in 2011.” (source) “Hezbollah, one of the most powerful and popular resistance forces in the region, which has successfully resisted US and Israeli interventionist designs, helped defeat ISIS and al-Qaeda, and even expelled the Israeli military after two decades of brutal military occupation of south Lebanon. Hezbollah has a political arm that is democratically elected, holding 12 seats in Lebanon’s parliament, and which has been a member of the country’s governing coalition for a decade. Because of the resistance movement’s presence in government, Washington and Tel Aviv have refused to recognize the legitimacy of Lebanese democracy, and have desperately pursued regime change.” (source)

INTIFADA — “An Arabic word for a rebellion or uprising, or a resistance movement… can be used to refer to an uprising against oppression… In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict context, it refers to uprising by Palestinian people against Israeli occupation, involving both violent and nonviolent methods of resistance, including the First Intifada (1987–1993) and the Second Intifada (2000–2005).” (source)

How Zionist Colonialism Works: Consider This Thought Experiment. The state of New York should be given to the Mormons, since that’s where Joseph Smith founded Mormonism. All other faiths in the new nation which shall be known as Mormonland must either leave or accept the fact that their homes and property will be taken by Mormons, that they will be displaced to undesirable parts of Mormonland, and that they will be treated as second-class citizens at best and as vermin in need of extermination at worst… One could argue that the Mormons already have places like Utah where they have made a home in which they are thriving and perfectly safe, but making such arguments would make one an evil Nazi who is guilty of religious persecution. Anyone who resists the creation of a Mormon homeland should be treated like a terrorist, along with their families and their neighbors. Caitlin Johnstone The “Israeli-Palestinian conflict” As I made pretty clear in October, when this whole horror show started, my sympathies are with the Palestinian people. My sympathies are also with the loved ones of the Israeli civilians who were murdered by Hamas, but I am talking about the bigger picture now, the broader “Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” In that bigger picture, the Palestinians are fucked. They’ve been getting fucked for quite some time now. That is what happens when empires conquer the land you live on and do what they want with it… In 1920, the Ottoman Empire lost World War One, and the British Empire took the land over… The British pulled out in 1948. Zionists established The State of Israel. War broke out. Israel won. War broke out again. Israel won again. And again. And so on. And … well, here we are. As I was saying, the Palestinians are fucked… The State of Israel is not going anywhere. It is an essential component of the global-capitalist empire. It’s the empire’s headquarters in the Middle East. It has nuclear weapons. It is backed by the US military…. [This] has to do with the global-capitalist empire, and resistance to the global-capitalist empire. CJ Hopkins U.S. Congress Demonstrates Allegiance to Israel Over Americans, Time and Time Again D.C. officials have devoted more time, more energy, and more passion to defending the interests of this one foreign country than they have to any other issue, including ones that actually affect the lives of American citizens. Seemingly every week brings new ways of elevating Israel and its interest over the interest of the U.S. and the lives of American citizens. However, the House, led by both political parties, really outdid itself this week. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York today announced his support for a bill — and I’m not kidding — that would cut off funding for various operations in the U.S. — Pentagon, the U.S. Department of State and other American agencies — unless the Biden administration reverses its decision to temporarily suspend the transfer of some weapons to Israel. In other words, Congress, both political parties, is prepared to proclaim that a condition for funding our own government and our own country’s defenses is that President Biden first must vow that he will give everything Israel wants and demands without any conditions at all. Glenn Greenwald, May 16, 2024 To Re-Frame Criticisms of Israel as Criticisms of Jews is a Manipulation to Disparage Those Who Dissent Rather than Respond to the Accusations Only liars and manipulators try to re-frame criticisms of Israel as criticism of Jews instead of criticisms of the specific actions of a specific state power… Zionists do this constantly. Caitlyn Johnstone The Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916 Was “Dominated by the Interests and Ruthless Ambitions of Colonial Powers” (BBC) The spirit of Sykes-Picot, dominated by the interests and ruthless ambitions of the two main competing colonial powers, prevailed during that process and through the coming decades, to the Suez crisis of 1956 and even beyond… The resulting order inherited by the Middle East of the day sees a variety of states whose borders were generally drawn with little regard for ethnic, tribal, religious or linguistic considerations… There is a natural tendency for such countries to fall apart unless held together by the iron grip of a strongman or a powerful central government.

Countries that Recognize Palestine

Image source: legacyias.com link As of May 2024, Norway, Spain and Ireland joined the countries recognizing Palestine. (CNN)

Vital Knowledge

Jun 14, 2024 — Professor and historian Ilan Pappe and Jewish journalist, Max Blumenthal bring together many decades of fine scholarship and first-hand experience to clearly communicate the factual history that every human ought to know. The first 30 minutes of this 1 hr 13 min video is enough to gain an invaluable education in suppressed and censored truths.

15 min — “Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss a new report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz which validates their reporting early on about Israel’s killing of many of its own citizens on October 7 under the friendly fire Hannibal Directive. They recall how Haaretz and US publications like the Washington Post repeatedly smeared The Grayzone for revealing the truth about October 7.”

Jul 26, 2024 — 42-min, The first part discusses Netanyahu’s July 2024 visit to the U.S. Congress. 16:26 begins a very important interview with a young Palestinian writer and poet from occupied East Jerusalem, Mohammed el-Kurd who “became known around the world when he resisted the theft of his family home by Israeli settlers.” He shares many first-hand experiences growing up in Palestine and studying in the U.S. He discusses experiences with American Jews who have long been paid to move to Israel and steal lands from Palestinians. “If I didn’t live that life, I would not believe it.”

International Law Violations

Jul 19, 2024

The UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday declared that

Jun 19 2024

The transfer of weapons and ammunition to Israel may constitute serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian laws and risk State complicity in international crimes, possibly including genocide

May 20, 2024

On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my Office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that

Feb 23, 2024

Any transfer of weapons or ammunition to Israel that would be used in Gaza is likely to violate international humanitarian law and must cease immediately,

Jan 24, 2024

An open call to all UN Member States to stop fueling the crisis in Gaza and avert further humanitarian catastrophe and loss of civilian life.We, the undersigned organisations [16 humanitarian organizations that grew to more than 250], call on all States to immediately halt the transfer of weapons, parts, and ammunition to Israel and Palestinian armed groups while there is risk they are used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian or human rights law.

Oct 27, 2022

Israel’s occupation is illegal and indistinguishable from a “settler-colonial” situation, which must end

Israel’s “Justified Vengeance” Doctrine Formulated in 2001 Israel’s October 2023 plan to “Wipe Gaza off the Map” [is] “an ongoing genocide,” an absolute slaughter, coupled with atrocities. It’s a criminal undertaking based on Israel’s doctrine of “Justified Vengeance” which was first formulated in 2001. The “Justified Vengeance” doctrine propounds in no uncertain terms that Palestine (despite its limited military capabilities) is “the Aggressor” and that “Israel has the right to defend itself” which since October 7, 2023 consists of a carefully planned genocide against the People of Palestine. Michel Chossudovsky May 24, 2024

Video Reports

8 min — Noam Chomsky explains that Zionism is “the last phase of European colonization.”

34 min — In May 2019, Dr. Gabor Mate’ gave his personal experience as a Jew, Holocaust survivor (as an infant), and his experience and evolution in learning that Zionism is, in practice, a brutal assault on Palestinian peoples.

13 min — Dr. Norman Finkelstein received his PhD from Princeton University. A Jew, Finkelstein is known for his diligent research on Israel and Palestine. Here, he explains why ‘I Totally Support The Houthis, As A Jew’

24 min — In only 20 minutes, we learn more clear information about the perspectives of people who have suffered from American governments than from decades of Western corporate media propaganda. Max Blumenthal asks precise, hard-hitting questions of Houthi spokesman Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, who is given adequate time to answer fully, providing a vital perspective on historical context and current events.

2 hrs — Within 40 minutes, there is an extensive amount of clear information, beginning with the Jan 26, 2024 ruling by the ICJ (International Court of Justice located in The Hague, Netherlands). The ruling states that Israel must improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and prevent acts of genocide. This video features the perspective of ex-UN Office of Human Rights Commissioner Lawyer and Whistleblower, Craig Mokhiber, including the history of Gaza, the past actions of the UN and Israel, the significance of this ruling and how it can empower people throughout the world.

1-min — Kim Iverson, “This is not war, this is an onslaught.”

1-min — Israel’s military strategy is called The Dahiya Doctrine, a doctrine of state-sanctioned terrorism (attacking civilian populations).

Oct 11, 2023 — “In response to this past weekend’s deadly attacks on Israel by militants from Gaza, Russia has released a statement calling for an end to violence and for the conflict to be resolved on the basis of international law. The proposed resolution would entail a return to the 1967 borders and a two-state solution.”

6-min — The influence of AIPAC, the Israel lobby. More information here .

The Lobby — USA, an “expose” on AIPAC, the Israel lobby

2 hrs — I didn’t view this video, but in the opening clips, we get a sense for the qualification of the speakers and the themes they will be sharing; indicating that this is a valuable offering for those who wish to explore it.

Jul 24, 2024 — 2 min, Scott Ritter addresses Netanyahu’s speech at US Congress

Jul 24, 2024 — Livestream from Washington DC, where thousands of people protested the actions of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu who was speaking to the U.S. Congress.

Satirical Interview (excellent)

20 min – Mohammed El-Kurd, “This video satirizes the hostile and bad-faith questions that Palestinians confront during mainstream media interviews.”

Making a Difference

Be Clear on U.S. Government Violations of International Law, its Allegiance to Israel and its Disregard for the American People

Seek Understanding & Be Precise When Communicating

Any subject that creates widespread tension, division or violence will naturally be a difficult one to describe and discuss in a way that can promote peace, acceptance, resolution, or justice. But there are a few simple things that every person can do to create more productive, peaceful interactions.

To make real progress on anything requires that we know, in reality, who and what we’re talking about. In other words, the first step is always to seek understanding. We do not add value, and are likely to cause harm, when we form and express opinions without a reasonable level of understanding and experience, including an understanding of opposing perspectives.

Direct experience is the most vital, fundamental source of knowledge. To understand something, we need to consider our own direct experience, and seek out others with direct experience. Knowledgeable sources will either have direct experience or a skill in empowering others with context and support in connecting dots.

When seeking understanding, we need definitions and context.

Once we have a clear understanding that we wish to convey or a hypothesis we wish to test, using neutral language and speaking with clarity and precision (and demanding clarity and precision from those we engage with) is something all can do to contribute to peace and justice. It’s possible to lessen needless tension and lay the groundwork for solutions by simply adopting neutral communication strategies such as these, for example:

Define terminology simply, using clear language. Use neutral and accepted meanings, referencing verifiable sources. Even if nothing else is done but this one thing (simply and clearly defining terms used in media and other communications), much will be gained by countering the distracting, confusing mess that has been dumped on humanity by powerful interests who maintain control by having a confused and overwhelmed populace. Explain and provide information using neutral, factual descriptors. Avoid referring to political movements, politicians, cultural factions and other divisive terminology except when directly relevant for describing the subject. Be precise. Point to verifiable sources. Facts may be about things that make you sad or angry, but there is also an inherent neutrality to verifiable truth, a platform from which reasoned action may be taken. Be clear when verifiable facts end and an opinion begins. Differentiate between people vs. governments and between ethnic groups vs. political and military groups.

An important, fundamental step we can make is to help each other avoid the mistake of equating people with the (corrupted) political and military leadership of their country. For example, to use a word such as Israel, Palestine, U.S., or China, we must know whether we are discussing the geography, the decision-makers in government and the military, or to the historical and cultural roots of these countries. Within countries, people are not homogeneous groups; they are different from each other. Thus, to speak meaningfully about people’s perspectives requires getting more specific. But even more important, people are different from the governments who currently “represent” them. For example, to speak of “Israelis” or “Americans” based on the actions of political and military leaders is to completely obfuscate the truth that the people who live in those countries have no role in those actions (other than tacit acceptance, which won’t change from blame, but from truthful exchanges that lead sleeping masses into making new decisions and taking new actions).

This is true for virtually every country. The vast majority of people across the planet have inaccurate knowledge of what leaders do in their name, and have no control over the decision-makers of “their” governments and militaries. In other words, when we lump people in with “their” governments and leaders, we ignore the reality that most governments are defying the will of their people in unending ways, not the least of which is engaging in corrupt and violent practices at home and across the globe.

To condemn a government or military action need not mean condemnation of its people. This is important, because solutions become more clear when we see that the most significant problems are not actually being created at the level of people, but at the level of the ruling class / the oligarchy / the military-industrial-technocratic complex.

By making such distinctions, we can get better and better at identifying the actual problems and real solutions.