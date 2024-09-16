I recently added the following quote to the research summary here.

One of the most popular medical textbooks is written and published by Merck [a pharmaceutical corporation]. Of course, Merck pinky promises that its editorial book division is fire walled from the pharmaceutical-producing side, where the company has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines to settle allegations of fraud, bribing doctors, mis-marketing dangerous medicine, and more. But when I dug into the Merck Manuals, I found shocking omissions and false information. Do Merck Manuals mention that the company’s own HPV cervical cancer vaccine, Gardasil, has been the center of major controversies about its safety and effectiveness? Does it disclose that injured patients have filed many lawsuits claiming the vaccines caused illnesses from ovarian failure to cancer? That the scientist who co-developed Gardasil later spoke out in an unprecedented way, saying that the Merck Gardasil vaccine may have more risks than benefits? No. Instead, Merck’s Manual makes an audacious claim under “Side Effects of HPV Vaccine.” It states flatly and falsely, “No serious side effects have been reported.”

It’s unknown how that claim could possibly square with Gardasil’s FDA-approved label, also written by Merck, which states: “the following postmarketing adverse experiences have been spontaneously reported for Gardasil: Blood and lymphatic system disorders: Autoimmune hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, lymphadenopathy. Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders: Pulmonary embolus. Gastrointestinal disorders: Pancreatitis. General disorders and administration site conditions: Asthenia, chills, death, malaise. Immune system disorders: Autoimmune diseases, hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions, broncho- spasm. Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders: Arthralgia, myalgia. Nervous system disorders: Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, motor neuron disease, paralysis, seizures, transverse myelitis. Infections and infestations: Cellulitis. Vascular disorders: Deep venous thrombosis.” …

Merck irresponsibly teaches doctors that serious side effects simply do not exist. The problem extends far beyond the Merck Manuals. A 2022 study examined nine textbooks commonly used to teach which medicine to prescribe for various psychiatric disorders. Two-thirds of the textbook authors and editors had been personally paid by companies that make the drugs. – Sharyl Attkisson, September 2024

I bow to the the author for her service in making this critically important information easily available. To make such information widely known will inevitably lead to more people of integrity feeling compelled to step up to lend a hand, and more people seeking to connect with people of integrity.

It’s an understatement, however, to say, "Merck irresponsibly teaches doctors..." Trusted medical professionals have been “educated” with lies and omissions. Thus, in their role as perceived experts, they have been actively promoting harm to untold numbers of young girls. That’s more than irresponsible. It is, in fact, horrific. Evil, really.

If we wish to fix what is broken, we cannot look to corporations to behave responsibly. No, we need to see much more clearly how such inhumane systems function, to seek the rot in the foundation.

We've been born into a world dominated by corporations, foundations, government institutions, regulatory bodies… endless proliferations of one rotten foundation: non-human entities, disconnected from the personal responsibility that normal human interactions incur. We've been told that these non-human entities are the best hope for humanity and that any negative effects are off-set because they are “regulated.”

The regulatory bodies that may have worked at one time no longer do so. Meanwhile, the corruption at corporations such as Merck have grown to subsume unfathomable amounts of human energy. In this one example, we see much of the foundational rot in full view. The corporation is so powerful it can hire people to write the very textbooks used by medical schools. Those textbook writers are people who gave their life energy to pay their rent, acting not as independent beings, responsible for providing truth and service to their fellow humans, but as interchangeable cogs, responsible only to the corporate machine.

By doing his job well, the writer is completely disconnected from the normal human responsibility to clients everyone is told he is serving: the professors who teach medicine, the doctors who read the textbooks, and the girls being injected with poison proven to debilitate and kill.

The writer’s responsibility is entirely to the corporatation, a non-human entity. If the textbook writer endeavors to act with integrity or becomes disenchanted and leaves, he will simply be removed and another job-hunter hired to take his place. If he has a manager who dares speak up to support the writer’s integrity, the manager will be replaced or offered a higher paying job elsewhere.

The medical school that trained your doctor used textbooks with lies and omissions that benefit corporations. Young girls have been injected with a substance that no one questions causes disability and death, but that doctors are told in a textbook don’t exist. No medical schools, medical boards or regulatory bodies have stopped this evil, or righted this heinous wrong

I have no illusions that we can make corporations behave "responsibly" because they are non-human entities acting just as they are designed and structured to act: to prioritize enriching their coffers and sustaining the organization. This focus has proven to eventually involve consuming regulatory bodies as well. They also focus their sights on decimating their competition, including what is freely or inexpensively supplied by nature.

Humans are capable of feeling a sense of responsibility for upholding integrity. Non-human entities are not. Only when people retain their freedom to engage with each other are they held responsible for their actions. When they work for and through corporations, their natural sense of responsibility is subverted from normal human integrity and compassion into business motives disconnected from human values.

Many people have seen through the corruption, have turned their back on it, and have focused on creating and offering authentic and effective healing modalities.

Entities such as corporations must inevitably disintegrate because their foundation is rotten: they’re based on removing human-to-human interaction where each person is responsible to each other for their actions. Instead, the entity cycles through humans like cogs in a machine, in service of self-preservation and an all-consuming greed.

Meanwhile, may you see with clear eyes the systemic corruption and may it inspire you to create human-to-human interactions that authentically serve.

Here we bring together many sources on this subject so that no matter your intention, you can find helpful resources. Since there’s so much, you probably can’t get through it all so please pick and choose what you’re most interested in each time you visit. Use the contents to jump among areas of focus. Scan the summaries and quotes that catch your attention, and when you see something that you want to learn more about, click on the links to verify and review sources.

Use the contents menu to jump to these sections:

Establishment medicine serves the interests of corporations over that of clients. Institutions that were created to regulate medical providers and to protect people no longer do so. Establishment medicine pushes diagnostics, drugs and “treatments” that are high-risk. The focus is on suppressing symptoms (which then results in more symptoms) without addressing root causes of illness. Establishment medicine suppresses healing modalities that don’t enrich corporations. Alternatives & Considerations Readings & Resources What You Can Do

9-Min, Dr. Bob Gill On Corruption (Corporate Control) of National Institute of Health (NIH)

Institutions that Were Created to Regulate Medical Products & Procedures No Longer Act on Behalf of Consumers

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

More here.