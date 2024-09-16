"One of the most popular medical textbooks is written and published by Merck," a pharmaceutical corporation
The medical school that trained your doctor used textbooks with lies and omissions that benefit corporations. No med schools, medical boards or regulatory bodies have righted this wrong.
I recently added the following quote to the research summary here.
One of the most popular medical textbooks is written and published by Merck [a pharmaceutical corporation]. Of course, Merck pinky promises that its editorial book division is fire walled from the pharmaceutical-producing side, where the company has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines to settle allegations of fraud, bribing doctors, mis-marketing dangerous medicine, and more. But when I dug into the Merck Manuals, I found shocking omissions and false information. Do Merck Manuals mention that the company’s own HPV cervical cancer vaccine, Gardasil, has been the center of major controversies about its safety and effectiveness? Does it disclose that injured patients have filed many lawsuits claiming the vaccines caused illnesses from ovarian failure to cancer? That the scientist who co-developed Gardasil later spoke out in an unprecedented way, saying that the Merck Gardasil vaccine may have more risks than benefits? No. Instead, Merck’s Manual makes an audacious claim under “Side Effects of HPV Vaccine.” It states flatly and falsely, “No serious side effects have been reported.”
It’s unknown how that claim could possibly square with Gardasil’s FDA-approved label, also written by Merck, which states: “the following postmarketing adverse experiences have been spontaneously reported for Gardasil: Blood and lymphatic system disorders: Autoimmune hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, lymphadenopathy. Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders: Pulmonary embolus. Gastrointestinal disorders: Pancreatitis. General disorders and administration site conditions: Asthenia, chills, death, malaise. Immune system disorders: Autoimmune diseases, hypersensitivity reactions including anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions, broncho- spasm. Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders: Arthralgia, myalgia. Nervous system disorders: Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, motor neuron disease, paralysis, seizures, transverse myelitis. Infections and infestations: Cellulitis. Vascular disorders: Deep venous thrombosis.” …
Merck irresponsibly teaches doctors that serious side effects simply do not exist. The problem extends far beyond the Merck Manuals. A 2022 study examined nine textbooks commonly used to teach which medicine to prescribe for various psychiatric disorders. Two-thirds of the textbook authors and editors had been personally paid by companies that make the drugs. – Sharyl Attkisson, September 2024
I bow to the the author for her service in making this critically important information easily available. To make such information widely known will inevitably lead to more people of integrity feeling compelled to step up to lend a hand, and more people seeking to connect with people of integrity.
It’s an understatement, however, to say, "Merck irresponsibly teaches doctors..." Trusted medical professionals have been “educated” with lies and omissions. Thus, in their role as perceived experts, they have been actively promoting harm to untold numbers of young girls. That’s more than irresponsible. It is, in fact, horrific. Evil, really.
If we wish to fix what is broken, we cannot look to corporations to behave responsibly. No, we need to see much more clearly how such inhumane systems function, to seek the rot in the foundation.
We've been born into a world dominated by corporations, foundations, government institutions, regulatory bodies… endless proliferations of one rotten foundation: non-human entities, disconnected from the personal responsibility that normal human interactions incur. We've been told that these non-human entities are the best hope for humanity and that any negative effects are off-set because they are “regulated.”
The regulatory bodies that may have worked at one time no longer do so. Meanwhile, the corruption at corporations such as Merck have grown to subsume unfathomable amounts of human energy. In this one example, we see much of the foundational rot in full view. The corporation is so powerful it can hire people to write the very textbooks used by medical schools. Those textbook writers are people who gave their life energy to pay their rent, acting not as independent beings, responsible for providing truth and service to their fellow humans, but as interchangeable cogs, responsible only to the corporate machine.
By doing his job well, the writer is completely disconnected from the normal human responsibility to clients everyone is told he is serving: the professors who teach medicine, the doctors who read the textbooks, and the girls being injected with poison proven to debilitate and kill.
The writer’s responsibility is entirely to the corporatation, a non-human entity. If the textbook writer endeavors to act with integrity or becomes disenchanted and leaves, he will simply be removed and another job-hunter hired to take his place. If he has a manager who dares speak up to support the writer’s integrity, the manager will be replaced or offered a higher paying job elsewhere.
The medical school that trained your doctor used textbooks with lies and omissions that benefit corporations. Young girls have been injected with a substance that no one questions causes disability and death, but that doctors are told in a textbook don’t exist. No medical schools, medical boards or regulatory bodies have stopped this evil, or righted this heinous wrong
I have no illusions that we can make corporations behave "responsibly" because they are non-human entities acting just as they are designed and structured to act: to prioritize enriching their coffers and sustaining the organization. This focus has proven to eventually involve consuming regulatory bodies as well. They also focus their sights on decimating their competition, including what is freely or inexpensively supplied by nature.
Humans are capable of feeling a sense of responsibility for upholding integrity. Non-human entities are not. Only when people retain their freedom to engage with each other are they held responsible for their actions. When they work for and through corporations, their natural sense of responsibility is subverted from normal human integrity and compassion into business motives disconnected from human values.
Many people have seen through the corruption, have turned their back on it, and have focused on creating and offering authentic and effective healing modalities.
Entities such as corporations must inevitably disintegrate because their foundation is rotten: they’re based on removing human-to-human interaction where each person is responsible to each other for their actions. Instead, the entity cycles through humans like cogs in a machine, in service of self-preservation and an all-consuming greed.
Meanwhile, may you see with clear eyes the systemic corruption and may it inspire you to create human-to-human interactions that authentically serve.
Here we bring together many sources on this subject so that no matter your intention, you can find helpful resources. Since there's so much, you probably can't get through it all so please pick and choose what you're most interested in each time you visit. Use the contents to jump among areas of focus. Scan the summaries and quotes that catch your attention, and when you see something that you want to learn more about, click on the links to verify and review sources.
Use the contents menu to jump to these sections:
Establishment medicine serves the interests of corporations over that of clients.
Institutions that were created to regulate medical providers and to protect people no longer do so.
Establishment medicine pushes diagnostics, drugs and “treatments” that are high-risk. The focus is on suppressing symptoms (which then results in more symptoms) without addressing root causes of illness.
Establishment medicine suppresses healing modalities that don’t enrich corporations.
Alternatives & Considerations
Readings & Resources
What You Can Do
9-Min, Dr. Bob Gill On Corruption (Corporate Control) of National Institute of Health (NIH)
Institutions that Were Created to Regulate Medical Products & Procedures No Longer Act on Behalf of Consumers
Pharma Whistleblower Reports “Criminal Tactics” including Bribery to Get Antidepressants Approved & Protected by FDA — “The SSRI antidepressants are some of the most harmful (but most profitable) medications on the market, and this was shown throughout their clinical trials. In turn, once they hit the market, the FDA was overwhelmed with a deluge of adverse reactions being reported and the public demanding the drugs be investigated. Remarkably, rather than address these issues, the FDA for decades did everything it could to cover up what was happening and protect the SSRIs. The pharmaceutical executive who got Prozac (the first SSRI) to market testified that this required a variety of criminal tactics (e.g., overt bribery).”
FDA Routinely Approves Drugs That Kill — In 2001, esteemed medical journalist Linda Marsa wrote in the LA Times, “Adverse drug reactions have reached epidemic proportions, killing more people each year than die on the nation’s highways, and doing serious damage to millions more.
Using “Standard Procedure,” the FDA Colludes with Pharma Companies to Weaken FDA Standards & Oversight — In Jan 2016, Dr. Michael Carome, MD wrote, “It should be unimaginable that FDA leaders would collude with [a pharmaceutical company trade association] to write legislation to weaken the agency’s regulatory oversight and approval standards… That such collusion between the FDA and industry is ‘standard procedure’ for the agency is alarming. This collaboration must cease immediately, and an independent investigation is needed to uncover how such collusion occurred in the first place.” Defending its collaboration, the FDA said that the agency’s meetings with the industry trade group were “standard procedure.” See also: Inside Health Policy and Robert Califf’s FDA with Maddie Bannon
“FDA Blew Off Scheduled Meetings With Covid Vaccine Injury Victims, Emails Show” — “Private emails obtained by Children’s Health Defense via a FOIA request reveal more evidence that government officials knew of, and were concerned about COVID-19 vaccine adverse events, but that they eventually stopped corresponding with vaccine injury victims.
“FDA Officials Were Aware of Bacterial Contamination in Infant Formula in Nov 2022. Didn’t Remove it From Shelves Until Late Feb 2023 — “It’s stunning that it’s almost identical to what happened in 2021… Lessons have not been learned.” The contamination involves “the deadly pathogen that sparked the infant formula crisis last year.” See also: Politico and FDA
“A Powerful Mob Behind State Medical Boards” — “Federation of State Medical Boards is a very influential private non-profit whose official mission is vaguely defined as “representing the state medical and osteopathic regulatory boards.” Through their influence and their significant lobbying efforts, they act as a force for censoring and punishing physicians who don’t toe the official party line. Since 1990s, FSMB has been attacking “alternative” medicine practitioners. This organization is said to have significantly contributed to the problem of opioid crisis. Recently, FSMB was exposed by a Dr. Bruce Dooley, an American doctor in New Zealand.”
FDA Assumed Control Over What Nature Freely Provides — The FDA assumed totalitarian control over the definition of medicine, requiring even freely available natural products to go through their expensive approval process and prohibiting caregivers from legally being able to communicate the effectiveness of natural, low-cost remedies such as herbs, foods and spices.
FDA Prevents Professionals From Telling the Truth — “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration restricts supplement makers from making certain health claims; for example, you cannot market a probiotic saying, “This is useful to take after an antibiotic,” because that would imply that antibiotics might harm you in some way. As a result of these restrictions, unless you spend a fair amount of time reading about the subject you may not be aware of many of the benefits of probiotics. ‘There’s a lot of very compelling research that we’re not able to talk about on a product label,” Leyer notes… ‘Antibiotics — and many studies have shown this — will have a tremendously disruptive effect on the overall microbial community. They’ll kill the target organism that might be causing your infection which is a good thing … but they also do a lot of harm to the good bacterial populations that are there. Studies have shown that when you co-administer probiotics with antibiotics and continue the probiotic administration even after stopping the antibiotic regimen, you’re quickly able to restore that microbial community to the healthy state it was prior to the antibiotic treatment.‘ “
FDA Corrupted and “Fundamentally Broken,” Say FDA Whistleblowers — “The FDA is riddled with politics, conflicts of interest and outright corruption, and is, as the letter says, ‘fundamentally broken.’ [The letter was] written by a group of scientists on FDA letterhead — but with their names blacked out for fear of retaliation.”
Whistleblower testimony published May 15, 2023 in BMJ: “The decline of science at the FDA has become unmanageable.” — “The corruption of the FDA’s scientific culture remains the primary culprit driving the deterioration of safety and effectiveness standards. During my tenure at FDA, managers would admiringly speak of ‘crafting an approval’ … an act of scientific fabrication… FDA leadership’s continued hostility towards meaningful peer review, transparency, and accountability dims the prospect for institutional self-renewal.”
FDA Staffers Hired by Pharma Corporations that Produced Products They Were Charged with Overseeing — “Documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reveal how two federal employees involved in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine approval sought employment with Moderna… Two former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staffers who oversaw the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines now work at Moderna.”
FDA Suppressed Noninvasive Reich Therapy — Wilhelm Reich’s noninvasive therapy yielded remarkable results and can be duplicated at home.
CDC Suddenly Removes Claims of Vaccine Safety— As Joe Martino proves here, the CDC made this change in Aug 2022 without acknowledging that this withdraws the claims that formed the foundation of worldwide mandates and censorship. Up until July 2022, the CDC claimed that potentially dangerous elements of the injection (mRNA and spike protein) would be broken down in the body and removed within a few days, thereby not remaining and traveling beyond the injection site. When an immunologist working on COVID vaccines claimed evidence to the contrary, he was “fact-checked” based on the CDC claims that have now been retracted. A screenshot from the fact check page has been saved below. Researchers demonstrated here (in Jan 2022) that the mRNA from the vaccines can remain in the body for eight weeks.
Pharma Controls “Regulatory” & “Safety” Bodies — “We’ve been led to believe that doctors are to be trusted and revered. That their vast knowledge extends beyond the marketing materials of Big Pharma. That regulatory bodies exist to protect us from unsafe drugs and practices. That insurance companies help keep medical costs down.” The article includes many examples such as this one: In January 2016, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. agreed to head a vaccine safety commission and vowed “to make sure that each vaccine was actually working” by conducting control studies — “the same studies that are required for every other medication.” But then Pfizer made a $1 million contribution and people with ties to Big Pharma were put in position to kill the safety commission.
“If a doctor dares to think for themselves, questions the government or is a dissident, the GMC makes sure they get punished and excommunicated… basically you aren’t allowed to criticise the government, the media, Big Pharma, the WHO, or the globalists. “ — UK regulatory bodies include the GMC (General Medical Council) and MPTS (Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service). “The Kangaroo Court was upset that Dr Sam White was telling the truth and exposing the lies to the public which might cancel out the propaganda and land them and the Government in trouble with the people… History has proven Dr Sam White right and will judge the GMC, media, politicians, Big Pharma and the media poorly… By striking off Dr Sam White from the medical registrar and removing his medical license, the MPTS and GMC are in effect excommunicating him from the medical cult. That’s what religions and cults do to punish troublemakers. See my previous post on cults. Dr Sam White left the medical cult a long time ago and now practices as a functional medicine doctor. The excommunication means nothing to him. But I believe the MPTS and GMC know this. The purpose of this Kangaroo Court is to serve a warning to other doctors thinking about speaking up, do so at your peril.”
NIH Spent More than $1 Billion Without Conducting the Research it Was Tasked with Doing — “The federal government has burned through more than $1 billion to study long Covid… There’s basically nothing to show for it. The National Institutes of Health hasn’t signed up a single patient to test any potential treatments — despite a clear mandate from Congress to study them. And the few trials it is planning have already drawn a firestorm of criticism, especially one intervention that experts and advocates say may actually make some patients’ long Covid symptoms worse. Instead, the NIH spent the majority of its money on broader, observational research that won’t directly bring relief to patients. But it still hasn’t published any findings from the patients who joined that study, almost two years after it started.” See also: Betsy Ladyzhets, STAT: ‘Underwhelming’: NIH trials fail to test meaningful long Covid treatments — after 2.5 years and $1 billion
Regulatory Agencies Need to Make These Changes to Be Trustworthy — In March 2023, a university scheduled an event to “restore trust in the CDC and FDA.” Trust is earned through authenticity and honorable behavior. Therefore, as noted in this article, these agencies could make changes that include the following: acknowledge past mistakes, stop hiding data and be a champion for data transparency, engage in meaningful dialog rather than censor disagreement, be accountable to the public, reward and protect whistleblowers, eliminate liability protection for vaccine manufacturers, use VAERS as it was intended (to gather information on vaccine adverse effects and respond in ways that make such effects exceedingly rare or nonexistent), make all public health data publicly accessible to all at no charge, do not infringe on doctors’ ability to make independent decisions with each of their clients, hold public hearings on controversial treatments, investigate allegations of clinical trial fraud, eliminate incentives not tied to public interest.
