Why Does it Matter? Oh, the Lies Authorities Tell.

Presumably you know by now that authorities lie to us. We each uncover lies in different ways, at different times. If you had to sum it up, what would you say you’ve been lied to about, and by whom?

My first experience in realizing I’d been lied to by authorities was in the early 90s when repeated sinus infections had me running back to the doctor every few months. She told me that the best course of action for a sinus infection was antibiotics. And what was her answer for repeated infections? Different antibiotics. How about when the infections seemed to never really clear up and just got slightly less obvious but then would flare up again? Stronger antibiotics. How about when that didn’t work? Longer courses of antibiotics.

I was a busy young career woman, but the irritation of illness finally caused me to pause long enough to realize, “Hey, this isn’t working. The people I’ve been relying on as experts are not actually helping me.” So I started researching. (There was no Internet yet; I bought books.)

I soon found fascinating connections between diet and health. The subject was completely new to me, but the evidence was compelling and the logic reasonable. Much of what I read presented the subject as being related to immune overreaction due to food allergies and sensitivities. I got the impression that I needed to test for immune response to various stimuli. I hadn’t yet learned about alternatives to Allopathic Medicine or about elimination diets and fasting that could have provided me with more information about my situation. I scheduled an appointment with an allergy specialist.

I was quite excited to be consulting with an expert on something so new to me that had the potential of resolving longstanding health issues. I went to the appointment prepared and optimistic. However, when I described what I had learned and how this prompted me to reach out to him for guidance and particular testing, he waved off the suggestion that diet could have any connection to my chronic sinus infections. I quickly realized with dismay that he was not a potential collaborator but rather an authority whose ego was bigger than his knowledgebase. He most certainly didn’t have an inquisitive and open mind or respect mine. I was disappointed but it was clear this wasn’t a fit. In his arrogance, however, he presumed that I would simply accept his dismissal of the information I brought forward. What happened next surprised us both. I found it quite curious that he stood up and pointed me toward a door that led to an exam room as if I had just agreed to his protocols despite our complete different in philosophy. Apparently he saw me not as a client to be served but a sheep to be herded. And so he was presumably taken aback when I thanked him and exited through the door I had entered. I left the hallowed medical grounds for home where I would continue my studies and take back control over my health. With the help of an excellent naturopath, I would come to heal not only my sinus infections — which never returned — but also seasonal allergies and swings in emotions and energy.

This experience prompted me to seek many more sources of information. As a result, the floodgates opened and I began to identify lies from professionals and officials in not only all forms of medicine, but also in corporations, government regulatory agencies, education, and other fields. If I recall correctly, the next awakening for me concerned spiritual truths. Here it wasn’t so much that authorities had lied to me but that they completely ignored or disparaged the need to consider the biggest and most wondrous aspects of being human. Where did we come from? What happens when we die? What does quantum mechanics tells us about reality and our role in it? Why was evidence of a vast and complex human history hoarded, covered over, and misrepresented? Why aren’t leaders interested in helping us develop our abilities to know beyond the senses and why do they prohibit plant medicines and suppress technologies that help individuals to heal and expand their consciousness? And so on.

It was decades later, in 2018, that I learned we’d also been lied to about our history and relationship to beings other than Earth humans. While some people have always been interested in this subject and it consumed them early in life, for me, it was much later. As it happens, the particular topics of UFOs and Secret Space Program were meaningful to me less due to the subjects themselves and more because of all that they are connected to. This is due in part to how big and transparent the lies are, how extreme the cover-up has been, how far back the stories go, who they involve, and all that they lead to.

However your journey may unfold, if you every find yourself considering or communicating evidence and meaning related to Exopolotics, Extraterrestrial Beings, and Breakaway Civilizations, may this curation serve you.

When UFO Reports Were Mainstream

Through the mid-1950s, reports of extraterrestrial visitation were widely covered in mainstream news sources. For example, on July 28, 1952, front page headlines throughout the U.S. reported on UFOs that hovered above the White House and the Air Force jets that unsuccessfully chased them.

Feb 25, 1942: UFOs Overhead for Hours with Hundreds Watching Just after midnight, the air-raid sirens and anti-aircraft guns of the coastal artillery woke everyone up. We ran out onto the street and saw a large round craft, about seven thousand feet up, floating in the air above us. It slowed to a stop right overhead and remained stationary. It was lit up by eight searchlights, while anti-aircraft shells burst all around and against it. Most of the shells exploded on the bottom of the craft… Three, then five other ships appeared near it… Eventually they departed. Later on, about twelve other craft passed by at higher altitudes and were, in turn fired upon… It was like a spell: why weren’t the hundreds of us watching this event concerned or frightened? … Other vehicles continued to pass over us for nearly five hours… The next morning the newspapers reported that foreign aircraft had been spotted in the airspace between Santa Monica and Long Beach. They failed to mention that half of Southern California watched the event nearly all night… this so-called Los Angeles air-raid became the first major incident in a long string of events connected to the UFO phenomenon… and was the start of many encounters affecting my 57 years of aerospace engineering. William Tompkins

Shortly after the 1952 incident, media coverage suddenly halted. Despite numerous high-profile UFO incidents, the government of the U.S. and other nations began debunking and suppressing all reports. What happened?

Official Cover-up & Disinformation Campaigns

Since as early as 1947, citizens and government agents who have had experiences with UFOs and extraterrestrial beings have reported being intimidated into keeping quiet. Since the earliest reports of harassment by “men in black,” an avalanche of evidence indicates that policy makers in the U.S. and other major nations have used a series of secret intelligence programs to deny, debunk and suppress reports of UFOs and extraterrestrial beings.

In other words, government policy has not been to help the public or the media to clarify fact from fiction, but instead to promote inaccurate and fraudulent claims and to plant disinformation while suppressing evidence and factual claims.

Evidence shows these programs of denial to be ruthless and sophisticated intelligence operations that include character assassination, setting up designated “experts” as the only credible sources, compartmentalization of intelligence, harassment and intimidation, a media blackout and wide-ranging social engineering. (See verifiable information here.) These operations, carried out mercilessly, have been exceedingly effective at keeping witnesses quiet and at keeping the general public ignorant of why the topic is important enough to go to such lengths to keep the truth from being known.

There is overwhelming evidence of continued involvement by the U.S. and U.K. governments, including the testimony of more than 80 professional witnesses — but the official policy of denial and suppression has continued for more than 70 years. We might ask why the government would be so dedicated to continuing the extreme efforts required to debunk all evidence.

CIA, Air Force & NSA Operations to Discredit & Silence Citizens

While COINTELPRO against political dissidents was exposed and apparently ended in 1971, the COINTELPRO used against contactees was never exposed… A highly secret and ruthless counter-intelligence program… that directly targeted contactees and their supporters… evolved in three stages that resulted in the final counterintelligence program that was adopted to eliminate any threat posed by contactees. Stage one was the initial surveillance of contactees by intelligence agencies that attempted to discern the scope and implications of human and extraterrestrial interaction. Stage two was the more active phase of debunking and discrediting contactees and their supporters. Finally, stage three was integrated into the FBI’s COINTELPRO which provided the necessary cover for comprehensively neutralizing any possible threat by contactees who might join other dissident groups for comprehensive policy changes. All three stages of the covert programs employed against contactees were secretly run by the CIA, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) and the NSA, whose field agents were directly aware of the reality of extraterrestrial life, and the contact and communications occurring with private citizens. Michael Salla, Ph.D., Galactic COINTELPRO Throughout the 1950s and ’60s, retired Marine Corps major Donald E. Keyhoe charged the U.S. Air Force with deliberately censoring information concerning UFOs… In the January 1965 issue of True magazine, Keyhoe… said: “The tactic is total suppression of news. By a strict Air Force order, entitled AR 200-2, Air Force personnel are forbidden to talk in public about UFO sightings, and information about UFO’s is to be withheld from the press unless the thing seen ‘has been positively identified as a familiar or known object.’” Keyhoe went on to accuse the Air Force of censoring information about events that the public deserved to know. Among them: Four “spacecraft of unknown origin” cruised up to the two-man Gemini space capsule on April 8, 1964, when it was on its first orbit, inspected it, then blasted off; on January 10, 1961, a UFO flew so close to a Polaris missile that it botched up the radar for fourteen minutes; there was a possible “recharging” operation of UFOs near Canberra, Australia, on May 15, 1964. On March 28, 1966, after a saucer “flap” in Michigan, Keyhoe was once again repeating his charges that the Pentagon had a top-level policy of discounting all UFO reports and “over the past several years has used ridicule to discredit sightings.” Project Blue Book: The Top Secret UFO Files that Revealed a Government Cover-Up

Why?

Researchers and experts have uncovered the following stated and inferred reasons for the cover-up:

To stay focused on the Cold War until more was understood about the extraterrestrials To avoid a “public panic” To pre-empt psychological warfare by an enemy To protect power structures, and To protect advanced technologies

Details and verifiable reports here.

The questions that these points raise are many, not the least of which is why public servants have the power to decide what we know and don’t know.

When did we give our power to someone else to decide if we’re grown up enough to not “panic” when told the truth?

And why do we allow advanced technologies to be horded by a few in secret?

Testimony from More than 80 Officials

25 min, Robert Salas, U.S. Air Force Captain, Martin Marietta, FAA

This aggregated list of professionals provides context; it’s clear that irrefutable testimony has long been established. Witnesses and whistleblowers who come forward regarding UFOs or extraterrestrials have been persistently ridiculed and threatened. Despite the tremendous pressure to NOT testify, these experts have shared their experiences with the public.

For quick access to video testimony of former military and intelligence agents, government and industry professionals, astronauts and pilots, see here.

Following is an alphabetized list of publicly available testimony by (only) professionals: military and intelligence agents, government and industry professionals, astronauts and pilots.

U.S. Intelligence Whistleblower, William Tompkins

50-min, Search4TruthReality (YouTube), 2016, Interview with Robert Wood and William Tompkins,

William (Bill) Tompkins worked for more than 50 years in naval intelligence, aerospace engineering, research for above-top-secret space programs and special Navy projects on “extraterrestrial life and technology.”

William Tompkins claims to have participated in the development of antigravity spacecraft in the early American secret space program, among other revelations. Tompkins is one of several such individuals who have come forward, acknowledging the existence of highly classified secret technology projects that have quietly shaped human history for decades. Justin Deschamps

His life story began to reach the public in 2015 with the release of his autobiography and interviews he held with The Jeff Rense Program, Search4TruthReality, Cosmic Disclosure and Project Camelot among others.

Professor Robert M. Wood, Ph.D. first met Tompkins in 2009, learning that they had both worked for Douglas Aircraft Company in the 1950s and 60s. The pair discovered that although they hadn’t met back then, they had worked for many of the same executives. Wood was familiar with many of the people and events that Tompkins spoke of. As such, Dr. Wood was able to verify aspects of Tompkin’s history and Tompkins continued to share more of his experiences with Wood, who eventually agreed to edit Tompkins’ autobiography and accompany the nonagenarian on interviews.

Tompkins reports that he was given approval by the Navy to share his extraordinary experiences, which included working with secret UFO designs that U.S. spies obtained in Germany, and study and reverse engineering of Nazi-designed antigravity spacecraft. In addition, he reports working on advanced spacecraft designs based on information that was developed with the assistance of extraterrestrials.

Tompkins’ autobiography, published in 2015, was planned to be the first of four volumes. However, he passed away in 2017 at the age of 94. Before his death, the exceptionally lucid Tompkins gave a number of video and radio interviews. (See excerpts and links below and here.)

Tompkins exhibited photographic memory by the age of nine when he built models of navy ships from memory. His models were so detailed and precise that when they were later on public display, Navy personnel noticed and suspected foul play. They investigated and as a result of their findings, later recruited Tompkins into navy intelligence.

Chronology at a Glance

1923 — William Mills Tompkins was born May 29th in San Diego, California.

1939 to 1945 — World War II lasted from September 1st, 1939 to September 2nd, 1945.

1942 — In the early morning hours of February 25th, 1942, UFOs flew over the southern California sky in what later became known as the infamous Battle of Los Angeles. Tompkins, not yet 20 years old, watched the UFOs for hours with his father and brother from their deck in Long Beach. Several weeks later he was pulled out of school to work in the military.

1942 to 1947 — In 1942, Tompkins was sworn into the Navy as a third class seaman and was soon assigned to naval intelligence, gaining top secret “Q” clearance.

1945 — While Tompkins was in the Navy, the Project RAND think tank was created at Douglas Aircraft, eventually splitting into two, with one tank continuing to be housed at the aircraft company.

1947 to 1949 — “My dad had insisted I resign so that I could go to work for him, selling real silk hosiery door-to-door. I hated it… Ultimately, I went to work at Northop… In 1949, I got a job at Lockheed Aircraft Company in Burbank.”

1950 to 1963 — In 1950, Tompkins was hired by Douglas Aircraft Company in Santa Monica and by 1951, he was assigned to the engineering department as a draftsman. “Because of my former security clearance with the Navy, my boss transferred me into the highly classified Advanced Design Section, a move that changed my life.”

1985 to 1999 — Tompkins led “Special Projects involving extraterrestrial life and technology” for the U.S. Navy League.

2017 — Passed away on August 21st, at age 94. He was survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary, his children and their families, and his brother Thomas.

While Still Only a Child, Tompkins was Identified by the Navy as Having Exceptional Skills

Tompkins story begins in 1932, when he was only nine. He says he was taken by his father on many public tours of Navy aircraft carriers, battleships, cruisers and destroyers, which were anchored. The public was not allowed to take photos of the ships whose gun placements and radar designs were still classified. Possessing a photographic memory, Tompkins says that he walked all around the ships and took notes of what he observed, and soon after began reproducing scaled models. Eight years later, Tompkins had built many flawlessly accurate detailed models of the navy ships he had seen, and his father was displaying them in a Hollywood Department store. – Michael Salla, Ph.D.

Tompkins Used Photographic Memory & Exceptional Attention to Detail to Model Classified Details

An article in the Evening Outlook newspaper of Santa Monica, California from March 26, 1941 shows a young 17-year old William Tompkins showing a navy captain the 50-plus model ships he had built starting at age nine… Rear Admiral C.A. Blakeley was quoted in the article as saying, “It is with considerable interest and pleasure that I, together with officers of my staff, examined several of the ship models.”… Keep in mind, this attention was taking place only a few months before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, when naval forces would take the lead in the war in the Pacific… A short time before, his collection of models was first displayed in the window of the Broadway department store in Hollywood, CA. When representatives of the navy saw the ships, and particularly the accurate representation of details like radar antennas, armament and other things considered classified at the time, a panic ensued. Bill’s father was detained and questioned about how the data was obtained, as worry about spies was in a heightened state at that time. Finally convinced the young boy’s accuracy was the result of weekend tours of ships that were open to the public, they took another tack. Bill was eventually inducted into the pre-wartime navy in San Diego. – The Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum

Free Reference Guide

