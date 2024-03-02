Contents

Standardized Healthcare Heavily Evangelized Harm From the Standardized Protocols Was Not Acknowledged or Addressed We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

This is part of a series of summary reports on the actions of government and medical institutions around Covid.

Standardized Healthcare Heavily Evangelized

A narrow set of fantastical, unproven protocols was standardized, heavily evangelized, and enforced widely and staunchly.

Governments and centralized organizations such as the CDC and WHO did not recommend or support physicians, individuals and communities to make smart, independent decisions or to promote wellness in general. Nor did they support professionals in determining the best health strategies according to various situations. Instead, they enforced standardization of a narrow set of fantastical, unproven protocols without evidentiary support for their effectiveness or safety. People representing these organizations staunchly pressured for an unquestioned standardization of these protocols:

“Social distancing” Masking “Lockdowns” (non-voluntary, prohibition of freedom of movement), plus regulation and closure of a wide range of gathering places and businesses (particularly small businesses, while permitting a select few large businesses to remain open) Pharmaceutical drugs such as paxlovid, monulpiravir and remdesivir to act as antivirals; pharmaceutical drugs such as immunomodulators to impact the immune system; pharmaceutical drugs such as dexamethasone to reduce inflammation Ventilator machines Injections (presented as “vaccines” despite the fact that they are, in fact, not vaccines but are experimental genetic manipulation)

Harm From the Standardized Protocols Was Not Acknowledged or Addressed

The protocols that were quickly standardized and enforced were not evidence-based. Nor was harm from the protocols acknowledged or addressed.

Despite repeated admonishments and implications that the protocols were “based on science,” the standardized protocols were not evidence-based (the primary characteristic of science). Additionally, the inherent harm caused by the protocols themselves was not acknowledged. And yet, significant harm did result, as shown in reports below. Long before masking was made to be a standard protocol and mandated in many locations, a significant amount of research already showed that masks are ineffective and harmful in such a use. (See links to the research below.) Nevertheless, everyone from the elderly to children and athletes were coerced and mandated to wear masks in many environments that are not optional, such as schools, hospitals and grocery stores. For the remaining protocols, evidence has been gathered over time (reported below), showing that virtually every standardized protocol was ineffective and caused harm.

Restriction on Movement (Lockdowns) + Regulations & Closure of Gathering Places & Businesses

Depression, Self-Harm, Suicidal Thoughts Plagued Elderly in Lockdowns, COVID-19 Inquiry Hears link Number of Youth in Hospital after Suicide Attempt Tripled Over 4-month Period under COVID-19 link New Study: Babies Born In Lockdown Less Likely To Speak Before First Birthday link COVID Lockdowns Altered Babies’ Microbiomes link COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Policies Resulted in Excess Deaths link New Study Concludes Lockdowns Caused AT LEAST 170,000+ Excess Deaths In U.S. link Study: Huge Numbers Of Kids Permanently Damaged By Lockdowns link More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions (Lockdowns, Restrictions, Closures) link Peer Reviewed Study Shows COVID Lockdowns Have No Benefits Compared to Voluntary Measures, Jan 15, 2021 link Canadian Expert’s Research Finds Lockdown Harms are 10 times Greater than Benefits link Medical Prof Explains Devastating Effects of Lockdown For A Virus With A “99.95%” Survival Rate link Lockdowns: The Worst Public Health Catastrophe In Human History link Nobel Prize Winning Scientist Prof Michael Levitt: Lockdown is a “Huge Mistake”, May 2, 2020 link and video ‘Irreparable damage’: Over 6,000 scientists sign petition calling for end of coronavirus lockdowns, Oct 7, 2020 link Five Medical Professionals Argue that All COVID-19 Restrictions on Schools Should Be Lifted, Feb 2, 2022 link Why did Mental Health Professionals Go Along with Lockdowns? link Over 40,000 Protest In Austria Against New Lockdown & Mandatory COVID Vaccination For All, Dec 4, 2021 link Stop It With the Coronavirus Curfews Already: Self-imprisonment Orders from Panicky Politicians are Not a Prudent Way to Flatten the Curve, Mar 17, 2020 link Why Lockdowns Are the Wrong Policy, Apr 17, 2020 35 min video Covid-19: Group of UK and US Experts Argues for “Focused Protection” Instead of Lockdowns, Oct 7, 2020 link Stanford’s Dr. John Ioannidis Destroys the Covid Lockdown Narrative link Three Years In, How Did the Lockdowns Go? link A Johns Hopkins study says ‘ill-founded’ COVID lockdowns did more harm than good link The Human Costs of Campus Closures link The Failure of Lockdowns: IEA Speaks link Twenty Grim Realities Unearthed by Lockdowns link COVID Lockdowns May Have No Clear Benefit vs Other Voluntary Measures, International Study Shows, Jan 14, 2021 link Footage Of Protests & Rage Against Lockdowns & Mandates From Around The World, Nov 28, 2021 link NYU Professor Who Called for Harsh COVID Lockdowns Says ‘I Was Wrong’ link Like Those Traumatised by War, Too Many People Want to Forget the Horrors of Lockdown. But We Must Not link New York Times Decides Lockdowns are Actually Draconian and Economically Destructive when China Does Them link Study: “Lockdowns Have Had Little To No Public Health Effects” And “Imposed Enormous Economic and Social Costs” link New Meta-Analysis Concludes Lockdowns “Have Had Little To No Effect On COVID Mortality link Report: Effects of Lockdown May Now Be Killing More People Than COVID link How Deadly Were the Covid Lockdowns? link The COVID Generation: How is the Pandemic Affecting Kids’ Brains? link Inside an Australian Quarantine Camp link Mainstream Media Covers Results of Scottish COVID Inquiry Report: No Evidence to Support COVID Lockdowns link Covid Mandates: Unscientific, Irrational and Fraudulent, Dozens of Reasons to Stop Them Now link Alberta Court Declares Lockdown Measures Violated Fundamental Freedoms link Prominent Lockdown Advocate Admits He Got it Wrong link The Game Is Rigged Against Small Business link How Lockdowns Bolstered an Industrial Cartel link

Masks

CDC Upset Their Own Expert Advisers Not Recommending Masks, Demands They Recommend Masks; Too much science is forcing CDC to request a science do over link Bad News for Mask-Wearers: Study Shows Link to More Covid Infections 8-min video Higher Incidence of Covid-19 Found Among Consistent Mask-Wearers: Study; Some mask wearers were found to have up to 40 percent higher incidence of infection, contradicting earlier studies and opposing the narrative of mask mandates link Bombshell Covid Study Eliminate Justification for Mask Mandates, Lockdowns 13-min video Mask Charade link Unsubstantiated Claims About Masking link US Doctors’ Group Says All Mask Mandates ‘Must Be Rescinded’ link Masks Lead To Bacterial Pneumonia, Oral Thrush, Systemic Inflammation & May Be The Cause Of “Long-Haul” Covid link Responses to Freedom of Information Act requests reveal shocking disregard for children; Masking children was a political decision that was not risk-assessed for 17 months link The Scientific Case Against Face Masks, 27 min video with timestamps, plus links to studies link Fauci Touts Face Masks While Admitting to Ineffectiveness link Meta Analysis of 15 randomised trials; Compared to no masks there was no reduction of influenza-like illness or influenza; There was no difference between surgical masks and N95 respirators. Apr 7, 2020 linkSep 24, 2021 Prolonged Mask Wearing May Lead To Health “Consequences In Many Medical Fields” link Masks Likely Do Not Inhibit Viral Spread link The effect of prolonged use of surgical masks during face-to-face teaching on cognitive and physiological parameters of nursing students: A cross-sectional and descriptive study link Shocking Study: Are Your Masks Secretly Poisoning You? 3-min video Physio-Metabolic and Clinical Consequences of Wearing Face Masks — Systematic Review with Meta-Analysis and Comprehensive Evaluation link Covid Mask Wearers Could Be Exposed to Toxic Chemicals: Study link The Dirty Secret About How Masks Really “Work” link Masks: Are There Benefits or Just a Comfort Prop? Let the Facts Speak link More than 150 Comparative Studies & Articles on Mask Harms & Ineffectiveness, Dec 26, 2021 link More Mask Masquerades link CNN Confronts Fauci With Conclusive Evidence Masks Don’t Work! 10min video Anthony Fauci Continues to Mislead About Masking, as CNN Confronts Him (Amazing Video); It Works for Individuals but Not Populations, is His New Line, but, This Too, Lacks Data link Lead Author of Cochrane Mask Review Responds to Fauci’s Dismissal of Evidence link Cochrane Ends the Masking Rage link Mask study published by NIH suggests N95 Covid masks may expose wearers to dangerous level of toxic compounds linked to seizures and cancer link Covid Face Masks Introduced Despite ‘Abysmal’ Lack of Proof They Work Says Leading Doctor link Should I Wear a Mask? What do 15 randomized studies say? Cochrane Review 2023 13 min video Requirement to Wear Masks in Hospitals May Have Little Impact on Covid-19 Transmission During Omicron Wave, UK Study Suggests link Can Face Masks Protect You From Aerosol Particles? Jul 7, 2020 1hr 20 min video, transcript link “Our meta-analysis showed that there were insufficient data to determine definitively whether N95 respirators are superior to surgical masks in protecting health care workers against transmissible acute respiratory infections in clinical settings.” May 17, 2016 link N95 Respirators vs Medical Masks for Preventing Influenza Among Health Care Personnel: A Randomized Clinical Trial “Among outpatient health care personnel, N95 respirators vs medical masks as worn by participants in this trial resulted in no significant difference in the incidence of laboratory-confirmed influenza.” – Lewis J. Radonovic Jr. MD, JAMA link Pathogens on Outer Surface of Used Medical Masks May Result in Self-Contamination, Jun 3, 2019 link Randomized Control Trial: Difficulty in Breathing Was Significantly Higher with Surgical Mask and the Difference Was Clinically Relevant, Feb 1, 2018 link Masks Did Not Do Nothing; They Wrought Havoc link Respiratory Consequences of N95-Type Mask Usage in Pregnant Healthcare Workers – A Controlled Clinical Study; Impedes Gaseous Exchange and Imposes Added Workload on Metabolic System, Nov 16, 2015 link A Cluster Randomised Trial of Cloth Masks Compared with Medical Masks in Healthcare Workers; This is the First RCT of Cloth Masks; Results Caution Against the Use of Cloth Masks, Apr 22, 2015 link Wearing an N95 Mask Significantly Reduced Oxygen in the Blood, Increased Respiratory Rate, and Increased Occurrence of Chest Discomfort and Respiratory Distress, Aug, 2004 link The evidence is not sufficiently strong to support widespread use of facemasks as a protective measure against COVID-19. However, there is enough evidence to support the use of facemasks for short periods of time by particularly vulnerable individuals when in transient higher risk situations. Apr 6, 2020 link “A mask alone will not prevent health care workers with early Covid-19 from contaminating their hands and spreading the virus to patients and colleagues.” May 21 2020 link Secret Letter to CDC: Top Epidemiologist Suggests Agency Misrepresented Scientific Data to Support Mask Narrative link Masks Do Nothing To Stop Covid & They Knew It All Along! Says New Study 30-min video Mask Mandates Will Not Come to These US States link Will Scientific Evidence Ever Silence the Pro-Mask Cult? link

Hospital Protocols & Pharmaceutical Drugs

Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic; “This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections” link If Paxlovid Causes More Covid, Why Has The White House Spent Billions On It? link The antiviral drug, monulpiravir, used to treat covid patients, is causing the virus to mutate in patients that are slow to clear covid infections, pushing the development of new variants link The Truth About COVID Hospital Protocols: Stella Paul 1 min video Ventilators Actually HARMED Covid Patients! – Admits Fauci 30-min video Pulmonary Nurse of 31 Years Testifies How He Unknowingly Killed Patients by Following COVID Protocols link Why Remdesivir Failed: Preclinical Assumptions Overestimate the Clinical Efficacy of Remdesivir for COVID-19 and Ebola link Why Are Hospitals Still Using Remdesivir? link The ‘Very, Very Bad Look’ of Remdesivir, the First FDA-Approved COVID-19 Drug link Criminal Investigation for Excess Deaths Due to Remdesivir link Remdesivir is the Greatest Scandal of the Pandemic link Biden’s Bounty on Your Life: Hospitals’ Incentive Payments for COVID-19 link Hospitals Are Financially Incentivized by the Government To “Treat” COVID Patients (Often Killing Them) link

The Standardized Protocols in General

Evidence Contradicts Narrative that Mandates & Protocols Helped

Many people attributed a reduction in COVID-19 cases to nonpharmaceutical health policies. These included travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, school closures, and social distancing measures. Since they have nothing to do with pharmaceuticals, they are classified as nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs). However, a number of studies disagree and couldn’t find clear evidence that these interventions contributed to the decline in each COVID-19 wave. For example, in terms of mortality, fatal cases were declining before the full United Kingdom lockdown on March 24, 2020. A systematic review of 32 studies conducted in Europe and the United States concluded that lockdowns during the spring of 2020 had no substantial effect on reducing COVID-19 mortality. A study that analyzed data across 169 countries covering 98 percent of the world population from Our World in Data between July 1, 2020, and Sept. 1, 2021, also did “not find substantial COVID-19-related fatality-reducing effects of the ten NPIs under investigation.” A Nature study found no evidence that Japanese school closures significantly reduced the number of COVID-19 cases in the spring of 2020. A randomized controlled study in Denmark indicated that mask use did not significantly reduce the infection rate compared to the control group. A newly published 2024 study analyzing COVID-19 data in six European countries (Ireland, the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland) found no clear evidence indicating that NPIs effectively altered the course of the pandemic in these countries, despite common misconceptions about them. – Real Driving Forces Behind the Covid Waves, Feb 2024

Behind the Biggest Nurse Exodus in 40 Years; “Several nurses who spoke to The Epoch Times largely blame the exodus on the corporatization of health care and the vaccine mandates imposed on nurses” link Don’t Bother Explaining the Science, Just Use Religious and Military Leaders to Get People Vaccinated, President of the European Research Council Says (WEF meeting testimony Jan 2023) link ‘Worst Public Health Mistakes in History,’ Witness Tells COVID Pandemic Oversight Committee link Freedom Wins: States with Less Restrictive COVID Policies Outperformed States with More Restrictive COVID Policies link Arizona Nonprofit Helping Those Who Feel They Were Harmed by COVID-19 Medical Protocols; its membership is over 30,000 link Government Exempted Medical Staff From COVID Jabs While Mandating Public Vaccinations: New Zealand OIA Reveals link Whatever Happened to Informed Consent? link America’s COVID Response Was Based on Lies link Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science link Doctors Demand Answers from BC Gov’t Over ‘Political Agenda’ of COVID Policies link Debate about Strategic Options Has Been Suppressed. We Need an End to Hegemony of Opinion link COVID Forgiveness? 60 minutes on aerosols? | Rewriting history on Bill Maher and 60 Mins 16 min video FDA’s Failure to Safeguard the Public Resulted in Irreparable Erosion of Trust: Should FDA have had more stringent rules prior to authorization of a novel vaccine? link The Four Pillars of Medical Ethics Were Destroyed in the Covid Response link Coronavirus: How Dangerous is it? Hint: Don’t Trust the Media, Jun 24, 2020 link More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions, Dec 1, 2021 link Half of World’s Population Worse Off Due to the Pandemic, Survey Finds link

This list is updated throughout the week on website here.

