Knowledge or lack of knowledge of medical terminology can create a power imbalance. When people encounter others who have credentials such as an M.D. who are using unfamiliar or complex terminology, they may feel inadequate or make presumptions about the expertise of the authority figure. As a result, people may give their power away to an “authority” rather than seeking the type of support that empowers them.

Allopathic medicine terminology is entrenched in western society and is necessary for understanding medical research and clinical reports. To efficiently digest information and research for themselves, people need a foundational grounding in the material and a clear understanding of the terminology used.

At Wellness Resource Center, we make it more efficient to understand medical diagnoses and terminology. We don’t do this because establishment medicine’s approach is the most effective way to heal. On the contrary, it’s a verifiably failed system. Medical terminology related to the diagnosis of chronic disease is particularly disconnected from healing, instead perpetuating the verifiably false proposition that illness isn’t connected to causes that can be addressed. To counter this harm, we provide information that empowers efforts to identify effective healing support as opposed to drowning in distracting terminology.

The Real-World Implications are Enormous

See a quick example of why simplifying terminology makes all the difference in the world.

In the post on Understanding and Addressing Neck & Shoulder Pain, you’ll see a vocab list that you can reference with ease when reading related material. Terms like “cervical radiculopathy” and “thoracic outlet syndrome” are unnecessarily exclusionary words that can be defined much more simply and clearly, and so we do just that.

For example:

Cervical refers to the neck.

Radiculopathy means nerve compression.

So you’ll see that “cervical radiculopathy” can be defined as “compression of nerves in the neck, causing pain ”.

We can make the concept of compression clearer, too. An appropriate synonym in this use could be squeezing. So “cervical radiculopathy” is just the pairing of a couple of technical words that means something very simple: a squeezing of the nerves in the neck.

There’s more value to this process than just understanding what is being said. A true understanding means that we can now connect this information to what is known about related subjects, like nerves and compression.

Glossaries & Indexes

When you’re investigating a subject, a vocab list for that subject comes in ultra-handy. And that’s why we provide them.

And in some cases, you may come across a term out of context of such study and need quick access to the meaning. So we provide multiple glossaries and indices:

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

