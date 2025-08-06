The Journal of the American Medical Association found that from 2007 to 2023, U.S. children were 80 percent more likely to die than their peers in other high-income countries. Natasha Hobley [Outcomes] have significantly worsened for child mortality; chronic physical, developmental, and mental health conditions; obesity; sleep health; early puberty; limitations in activity; and physical and emotional symptoms. Dr. Christopher B. Forrest MD, PhD et al, JAMA

Contents

Verifiable Facts We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant Context

Verifiable Facts

Always the beacon of health, children are now chronically ill and dying:

Children in the U.S. are dying at significantly higher rates than their peers in other high-income nations… The cross-sectional study was published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association and found that from 2007 to 2023, U.S. children were 80 percent more likely to die than their peers in other high-income countries. The sources covered at least a decade of data, and the researchers analyzed hundreds of millions of health records from five nationally representative surveys and electronic health records.” [source and source and source and source] “Children and teens in the U.S. are dying at higher rates than their peers in 16 other high-income countries, according to a research letter published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. The U.S. infant mortality rate consistently exceeds those of other high-income countries.” “The infant mortality rate in the United States rose in 2022… More than 20,500 babies died in 2022 before the age of 1.” [source and source and source] More than 40% of U.S. school-aged children are chronically ill. [source] 77% of young Americans aged 17 to 24 are unwell and incapable (ineligible for military service) due to physical health, academic, and/or social and behavioral reasons. [source] “The prevalence of chronic conditions has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels over the past two decades, with almost 1 in 3 young people between the ages of five and 25 estimated to be living with a medical condition that significantly affects their lives.” [source]” The most common examples include asthma, ADHD and prediabetes, which develops into full diabetes over time and leads to an increased risk of heart disease, nerve damage and kidney failure.” [source and source] In England, children under the age of 18 going to the hospital for mental health issues increased 65% in a decade. [source] “NHS ‘overwhelmed’ by soaring autism as number of patients jump by a quarter – more than 200,000 Britons seeking specialist help.” [source] “U.S. ranks near bottom of advanced nations in child wellness, new report finds. [2020]” [source] “10,000 stories: The sickest generation of children… Kids have so many problems today. There are all the developmental disorders besides just autism. There’s ADD/ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), pathological demand avoidance (PDA), global developmental delay (GDD), oppositional-defiant disorder (ODD), dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia and loads of behavioral conditions. Add to that all the chronic conditions, things like asthma, life-threatening allergies, diabetes, anxiety, seizure disorder and juvenile arthritis.” [source and source] “Once considered mainly an adult disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has taken a striking turn as a risk for children and adolescents… The term metabolic dysfunction-associated liver disease (MAFLD) has become the replacement moniker… The rate of MAFLD in children has doubled over the past 20 years and is continuing to grow.” [source and source]

We’re Happy to Be Your Research Assistant

If you’re a provider, Wellness Resource Center can be your assistant for as little as $20 per month. We make thousands of resources instantly accessible with precisely organized libraries. Our site isn’t intended to replace the excellent books, articles, and videos available to all of us, but rather to make them more accessible when you need them.

Due to years of fulltime research, we’ve been able to bring together multiple perspectives, provide context, and make wonderful resources easier to find when you need them.

You can get a sense for the scope and quality of materials by reviewing our Newsletter Archive and by taking a look at the scope and organization of the Health & Wellness Education library. (Membership provides unlimited access to all the other libraries as well: Anatomy & Physiology, Breath & Pranayama, Meditation & Mindfulness, Sound & Mantras, Yoga Teaching Methodology, Energy & Subtle Body, and more.)

Since 2011, we’ve spent more than 10,000 hours cultivating and compiling excellent resources, and we continue to research full-time every day. Search engines and AI have their place, but we know from personal experience that they’re inadequate on their own as they’re designed to meet corporate and technical agendas. Providers need reliable sourcing, not limited perspectives mixed with propaganda, delivered out of context, or offered with hidden motives.

We consult hundreds of reference materials for each subject, organizing the curations into “lessons.” Each lesson is organized with jump-to links for quickly getting to what you need. A defined scope stated in the lesson overview gives you the flexibility to efficiently choose what best serves your particular need in the moment.

Context

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Failed Health Outcomes, which includes the following:

Medical System Errors + Treatment (Iatrogenic Harm) Kill, Maim, and Reduce Quality of Life Death Rates Have Increased Always the Beacon of Health, Children are Now Chronically Ill and Dying Severe and Chronic Disease Has Skyrocketed Establishment Medicine Has Degraded Our Quality of Life Digging Deeper

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

See Also