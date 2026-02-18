When we learn that unfathomable evil exists and is foundational to societal structures, we lose our naivete. We were naive because we trusted what we were told. Confronted with betrayal, our reflex is to try and fix what broke our trust. We demand that the world keep its promises, restore trust, and pay for what it’s taken. But that impulse arises from the sting of lost naivete, not the heart of our grief. What we truly mourn is stolen innocence — and the world can’t give that back to us. Only we can navigate our way to what that innocence was and is, and why it’s so deeply important to us. A naive experience of innocence is gone to us. But we can be curious about what healing and wisdom can teach us about the true nature of innocence, about consciously reclaiming and protecting it, and about creating the inner and outer conditions where it can flourish. Shelly

Dear friends and colleagues,

How we feel and behave in response to external stressors — including revelations of evil and psychopathic deception, corruption, misplaced authority, and lies — is a profoundly personal and unique process, and yet unmistakably universal as well.

It is unwise to endeavor to hack, minimize, or control this sacred, transformative, and supremely human process. But context and considerations can be supportive and I offer some hard-won findings here.

Innocence is sacred.

Our natural human desire to protect innocence is so strong that when it is shattered, something within us shatters too.

Evil that preys on innocence is devastating. It brings up in us such profound levels of revulsion, anger, and grief that words cannot express the depth of our pain and despair. It feels as if something essential has been lost beyond repair.

Unlike innocence, naivete is not sacred, but its loss will be a blow to the ego.

Unlike innocence, naivete is not sacred. It’s a stage we outgrow.

When we learn that unfathomable evil exists and is foundational to societal structures, we lose our naivete. We were naive because we trusted what we were told.

When false beliefs fall away, it can feel like a loss of innocence. But what is actually dissolving is naivete — the inherited narratives that once shaped our view of the world.

Naivete is not something to reclaim . It’s a developmental passage we move through on the path toward truth and wisdom.

However, its loss will still make a profound impact. It will be felt as a blow to the ego — the conditioned mind — and will trigger individual reactions around trust, betrayal, humility and other profound aspects of our sense of self.

This surge of emotion and awareness becomes a doorway to whatever is next up for awareness and healing. It’s a necessary step along the path; without addressing it, we can’t go deeper. But this is the thing: that isn’t actually the heart of the matter.

The real wound is not lost naivete. It is stolen innocence.

Stolen innocence is foundational to what we find so unspeakably devastating about evil. This is the actual reality of the traumatic events — the sacred ground upon which we grieve, heal and reclaim. This is not the same as our typical response to lost naivete, which centers on the information or politics of it.

Confronted with betrayal, our reflex is to try and fix what broke our trust. We demand that the world keep its promises, restore trust, and pay for what it’s taken. But that impulse arises from the sting of lost naivete, not the heart of our grief.

What we truly mourn is stolen innocence — and the world can’t give that back to us. Only we can navigate our way to what that innocence was and is, and why it’s so deeply important to us.

A naive experience of innocence is gone to us. But we can be curious about what healing and wisdom can teach us about the true nature of innocence, about consciously reclaiming and protecting it, and about creating the inner and outer conditions where it can flourish.

The fact that evil is built into systems of authority and power makes this process extremely messy and devastating, but if we don’t heal the wounds that kept us naive and face the pain of lost innocence, we don’t have access to the full measure of our divinely authorized power.

An implication here is that healing doesn’t occur from the mentality of “lock ‘em up” and “fix the system.” It comes from a deeper part of our being that only becomes available to us once naivete has fallen away. We must indeed remove the predators from our midst and rebuild our societies. But real and lasting improvements can’t happen without a deep reckoning that happens in our own heart, mind, and soul.

Many people model that true healing is possible.

In what can only be described as miraculous, putting oneself back together again is actually possible and is the outcome of dedicated trauma-healing work.

In fact, this healing work seems to be destined for all of us individually and for the human race collectively.

Such healing work leads us to a reintegration and reclaiming that is so deeply profound that it, too, is beyond words but it’s an experience that can be felt and shared.

Because each person is unique, each journey through trauma will be unique. We can only know for sure that every path will be non-linear and full of profound and unexpected setbacks and breakthroughs, emotions and insights. But we also know that the process itself is shaped by factors common to all of us. When we’re confronted with shock, disillusionment, disgust, horror, grief, and trauma, we enter a space of psychological and emotional processing that is inseparable from our ancient and divine physiology. We are wired in ways that directly impact our experience: how emotion and trauma register in our body, interact with our beliefs, and send ripples through our entire being.

People who have already gone through deep healing work and have successfully supported others in their process can lend insight and processing tools that can be of invaluable support. I have colleagues who specialize in this area and I participate in a working group that has been collaborating for more than a year on providing more widespread resources and support for people going through processes like the one happening on a collective level. More on that later.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

P.S. When I sat down to write this post, I intended to write on two completely different points. As the writing unfolded, however, I needed to lay the groundwork and hold off on my original intention. But I am nevertheless anxious to highlight these points as well:

There is tremendous psychic power stirred up by trauma, emotion, chaos, and breakdown. You can feel it right now. Those with conscious awareness of this power can harness and direct that power for good or for evil. We’ve been lied to our entire lives, and that hasn’t changed. The partial truths we have received are extremely important (and it’s awe-inspiring that they are now widely available). But also of great importance are the parts of the story still being covered up. Stopping the harm requires acknowledging the existence and meaning of the still-hidden parts. While I can’t do it all justice, we must each seek some working level of understanding of what has not been spoon-fed to us via the files, including: who is at the top of the pyramid of evil, how they maintain their power over the innocent, and why.

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

For Wellness Providers & Educators

Empowering wellness providers, coaches, yoga teachers, trainers, and health educators as they step into their next level of leadership and service.

Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central have supported teachers and wellness providers since 2012, continually expanding our tools and resources to meet the needs of a changing world.

As the world undergoes rapid change—including systemic breakdown and the rise of AI—we bring together practical knowledge and supportive community to meet the moment. Everything we offer is designed to help you stay aligned, resourced, and grounded as you care for others.

We provide:

» Thoughtful, behind-the-scenes support so you’re prepared, inspired, and effective in your service work.

» Evidence-based resources that integrate the best of AI curation with human discernment—flexible and responsive to your evolving needs.

» Knowledge support that frees your energy, allowing you to stay present and grounded in your authentic way of serving.

» A community that restores personal connectedness and has your back—personally and professionally—where you can exchange learning and inspiration, intentionally choose collaborators, and form meaningful new connections.

Also available: customizable content you can distribute as your own —for trainings, courses, workshops, series, presentations, and consultations.

We’re thoughtful and analytical, but heart-led in everything we do. Empowerment is the center of our work. You empower others—and we’re here to empower you.

Our Associate memberships provide something rare: carefully crafted, high-quality content you can adapt, personalize, and offer as your own.

How can we help you today?

Verifiable research on evidence-based therapies and leading-edge tools? Check .

Focused support that helps providers contextualize and individualize their services ? Check .

Curricula for trainings, workshops, coaching, and client consultations? Check .

Customizable content you can share as your own—without paying distribution royalties? Yes, even that!

Pricing

Select from two membership tracks:

Take the Lead (provider and teacher support) — Evidence-based education, research, and resources to support planning and preparation for teaching, coaching, and consulting. Pricing as low as $19/month when paid upfront or $23/month when paid in installments.

Associate (customizable content for trainers, consultants, educators) — Provider membership plus customizable content and lifelong, royalty-free distribution rights for trainings, courses, workshops, series, presentations, and consultations. Scaled pricing and a flexible credit system give you complete freedom to select exactly what you need from more than 500 subjects. Pricing as low as $400 for content and lifelong distribution rights.