Informed choice requires a full accounting of context, risks, and documented harms.

I’m writing to share a new curation focused on the harms from immediate postnatal and newborn medical interventions. It synthesizes over 45 references covering umbilical cord clamping, vitamin K injections, antibiotic eye ointment, and circumcision.

Evidence highlights from the curation:

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

Scroll down for:

Internationally Available Alternatives Not Offered in the U.S . “Structured alternatives (oral protocols, maternal supplementation, formula fortification) would strengthen protection.” [ James Lyons-Weiler] Injections vs. oral versions have different effects, but “while oral versions are often used in Europe, there are no U.S. FDA-approved oral formulations available for children in the United States.” [The Epoch Times]

Childhood Leukemia Research History : A 1992 BMJ paper reported a “significant association” with cancer. A 1996 publication in BMJ found no link to childhood leukemia. A 1998 paper in BMJ reported: “Three of the four case matched studies now available have found a significant increase in the incidence of… leukemia, first manifesting itself 1-6 years after birth.” [ BMJ, 1998] Later research found no links and the WHO and AAP state that vitamin K injections do not cause childhood leukemia. See below for confounding considerations.

Routine Injection of Newborns : In use since the 1940s, intramuscular Vitamin K injection (also called phytonadione injectable emulsion ) was officially recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 1961 to prevent vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB). It is a universal standard of care in the U.S. regardless of individual risk status.

Despite not all babies being at risk for deficiency bleeding, all are routinely given the injection immediately after birth

Since 1961, newborn babies have been given a shot of synthetic vitamin K within six hours of birth…. Babies are born with very low levels of vitamin K. Babies may, therefore, be at risk for vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB) which can occur internally as well as externally. Despite not all babies being at risk for VKDB, all babies are routinely given the vitamin K shot at birth. Classical VKBD, which takes place two days to one week after birth, occurs in between one in 60 and one in 250 babies. Early onset VKBD can happen if the mother was taking medications that interfered with vitamin K production during pregnancy. Late onset VKBD, which can happen between one week and six months of birth, occurs in between one in 14,000 and one in 25,000 babies. Overall, late onset VKBD is 81 times more likely to occur in babies who did not get the vitamin K shot… Mouse and epidemiologic studies conducted almost 30 years ago indicate that low levels of vitamin K at birth could protect the developing fetus from harm that, “escape the primary placental screen.” Researchers suggest that this is especially important considering the rapid cell turnover in the developing fetus. Scientists in a different study explained that the tightly controlled production of vitamin K and other growth regulators in embryos and newborns may be critical for normal fetal development in the first eight weeks of embryo development, suggesting that perhaps Mother Nature didn’t get it wrong, after all.

Carolyn Hendler, JD

Practice Monopolization Called “Standard of Care”

Policy and practice monopolization occurs when one method dominates regulations, clinician guidelines, and institutional practices, effectively erasing structured alternatives. In the United States, there is no FDA-approved oral vitamin K formulation for newborns, despite documented clinician use following parental refusal, which leads to inconsistent and unregulated dosing strategies.

James Lyons-Weiler

The First Medical Intervention, Setting a Precedent

The vitamin K injection is the first medical intervention a newborn receives. It establishes the architecture for everything that follows — standing orders substituting for consent, questions met with escalation, and the studies that should exist not having been done.

Lies are Unbekoming

“A hospital-centered script that treats all noncompliance as deviance is not neutral + Fear-saturated narratives”

To omit community birth settings from the opening narrative is to force every discussion into the language of compulsion before the real question has even been asked. That real question is not simply whether vitamin K can reduce the incidence of late vitamin K deficiency bleeding (VKDB) in broad population studies. It is also how the recommendation should be communicated in a plural landscape of birth choices. A hospital-centered script that treats all noncompliance as deviance is not neutral; it is an artifact of one institutional model speaking as though it were the only one… It is entirely legitimate to warn that VKDB is real and that refusal has increased. It is not legitimate to compress complex neonatal mortality categories into a fear-saturated narrative that encourages readers to equate all spontaneous neonatal brain bleeds with vitamin K refusal, or to treat observational estimates as though they resolve every question about formulation safety, route-specific risk, or the ethics of informed consent. The problem is not that ProPublica defended prophylaxis. The problem is that it did so with a style of reporting that risks overstating certainty, narrowing debate, and converting a medically serious subject into a behavioral panic.

Sayer Ji