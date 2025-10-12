If Your Body is Overwhelmed with Toxins, No Matter How Good Your Diet, You Likely Won’t Be Able to Fully Heal; Diet Doesn’t Make the Same Impact During Toxic Overload as When the Immune System Is Functioning Effectively Toxicity from environmental toxins may block your body’s ability to effectively absorb and utilize nutrients in your diet. This means that if your body is overwhelmed with toxins, no matter how good your diet may be, your body never gets to use it, and your health won’t improve. You need to remove those toxins for nutrition to work. Dr. David Jockers

We Live in a Toxic Soup of Man-Made Poisons

The EPA Lists More than 85,000 Chemicals in the Toxic Substances Control Act No one, not even the Environmental Protection Agency, knows how many chemicals are in use today. EPA has more than 85,000 chemicals listed on its inventory of substances that fall under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). Britt E. Erickson, Chemical & Engineering News link 6,000 Chemicals are Ubiquitous Over the past several decades, experts have made various estimates of the number of chemicals in global commerce – ranging from 25,000 to more than 140,000… My colleagues and I published a paper… we estimated that about 6,000 chemicals account for more than 99 percent of the total volume of chemicals in commerce globally. Gregory G. Bond, PhD, MPH, Int’l Council of Chemical Associations link Researchers Tested 50 Common Consumer Products; There Were So Many Different Chemicals Detected That They Couldn’t Identify Most of Them Researchers selected 50 common consumer products to test, including plastic bags, rubber gloves, car tire granules, children’s toys and balloons… There were so many different chemicals detected that only a small percentage showed up in multiple products — and the vast majority couldn’t be identified at all. In fact, out of all the products tested, only 26% of the chemical features could be identified [i.e. they were listed in established substance indexes], highlighting how little is known about the toxicity of everyday products. Out of all the chemicals detected, those added to natural rubber and used in dishwashing gloves were the worst. Household products contain a striking number of chemicals; one rubber car tire contained 2,456 chemical features, and there was a median of 386 across all the products tested. Dr. Joseph Mercola link If We Are Going to Live so Intimately with These Chemicals, Taking Them into the Very Marrow of Our Bones, We Had Better Know Something About their Nature and their Power A Who’s Who of pesticides is therefore of concern to us all. If we are going to live so intimately with these chemicals eating and drinking them, taking them into the very marrow of our bones – we had better know something about their nature and their power. Rachel Carson, Silent Spring (1962) book People Have Taken on the Burden of Unfathomable Numbers of Poisons There are over 500 chemicals stored in our body and the average individual has at least seven pesticides tested in their urine. It is imperative to have a daily detoxification lifestyle to get these unwanted toxins out of our system. Dr. David Jockers link

