Words are not things that can be observed with the senses, like the ocean or the sound of wind through the trees. Words are tools invented by humans to help them connect with each other.

Sometimes, words are worse-than-useless, in that they promote misunderstanding, confusion, defensiveness or division.

They’re useful to us only because we give them meaning.

This glossary is offered to assist you in promoting clarity, helping to build bridges of understanding.

Words are incredibly intertwined with perception, understanding, vision and connection. When you learn that a word in a particular language has no translation in another, you begin to get a glimpse of the significance of culture and words on our perceptions, limitations, and growth.

The glossary below includes words that may be unclear for any number of reasons, such as words that are:

Everyone is free to use words as they wish, to suit their purposes. But the point here is that until we recognize our blind spots, our vision and potential are limited. And unless we seek shared understanding of words being used by ourselves and others, communications can be ineffective or divisive.

How many of these terms can you define off the top of your head? For those that you can’t, which do you think it would be helpful to know and use?

These meanings are either common dictionary definitions or found in cited sources. If you “don’t like” a word or prefer to use differently, simply make it clear when you use it so that you can overcome misunderstanding and communicate effectively with others.

3D — Three dimensions or “the third dimension”; may refer to perception limited to the five senses, the material world without recognition of that which is beyond the senses such as aether, consciousness, energy, and intuition

4D, 5D, etc. — See dimension

aether / ether — The field which connects and permeates all things; in modern science, there are many other names for it, including dark matter, the Higgs field, quantum vacuum and others; among the five elements (forces of nature), it’s the one that transcends and includes the other four (called akash or akasha in Sanskrit); see Aether, Physics Terminology

akash / akasha — Sanskrit word referring to the all-pervasive space that transcends and includes other elements of nature (air, fire, water, earth); also called aether / ether; see Ayurveda & Five Elements

alpha brain state – In the middle of the brain wave frequency spectrum, associated with being relaxed, intuitive, creative (7.5 to 14Hz); see also Brain Physiology, Hemispheres, Brain Waves

anomaly — “Empirically undeniable observation that cannot be accommodated by the reigning belief system” [source]; see Materialist Worldview

ascension — Also called the Great Shift, refers to an evolution, expansion, awakening or uplifting of collective consciousness; this is accomplished through a shift in energy from a denser or slower frequency to a higher or faster one, “a graduation into a higher level of existence” [source] (which may be referred to as another “density” and/or “dimension”); see Ascension, Raising Frequency

awakening experience — The experience of a higher state of consciousness, which may be temporary or sustained; “a kind of ‘waking up’ from the sleep of our normal state” [Steve Taylor]; other names for this experience include brahmajnana, illumination, experience of oneness, nirvana, transcendence, and samadhi; see Ascension, Raising Frequency

beta brain state — Associated with being awake and active, can also be experienced as stress, anxiety, fear and restlessness (12 to 35 Hz); see also Brain Physiology, Hemispheres, Brain Waves

biocentrism — The view that consciousness creates the universe rather than the other way around [Dr. Robert Lanza MD]; see Aether, Physics Terminology

brain hemispheres —The two halves of the brain separated by the corpus callosum, providing two different perspectives; the left hemisphere gives narrow, sharply-focused attention to detail without understanding the larger context; the right sees the broad view of the world, perceiving interconnectedness and understanding body language and implicit meaning; see also Brain Physiology, Hemispheres, Brain Waves

brain wave — When a group of cells in the brain (called neurons) communicates via an electrical signal to another group of neurons; an EEG image of this communication creates wavelike patterns; brain wave frequency is measured in cycles per second, or hertz (Hz); see also Brain Physiology, Hemispheres, Brain Waves

brain wave states — Different brain wave states are associated with various levels of relaxation, meditation, imagination, visualization, learning, concentration, intuition, accessing the subconscious, hypnosis, light (REM) sleep and deep sleep; see also Brain Physiology, Hemispheres, Brain Waves

cabal — A secret political clique or faction; see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

cartel — An organization of a few independent producers for the purpose of improving profitability; usually involves some restriction of output, control of price, and allocation of market shares; members of a cartel generally maintain their separate identities and financial independence while engaging in cooperative policies [dictionary]; see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

chakra — Sanskrit word that means “wheel,” circle,” or “turning”; refers to spinning centers of life force energy (prana) found in a person’s subtle body; see also Chakras

chi — Chinese word meaning life force; synonymous with Sanskrit word, “prana”; see Energy & Subtle Body Anatomy

coercion — “The use of force to persuade someone to do something that they are unwilling to do” [dictionary]; see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

cognitive bias — Common thinking errors that focus on various and particular negative perspectives; see Beliefs & Vikalpas

cognitive reframing — A name for the process of changing perspective (our point of view); see Cognitive & Subconscious Programming

collective consciousness — The summation and synergistic effects of individual consciousnesses; may be referencing the consciousness of societies, cultures, civilizations or planets; see Ascension, Raising Frequency

conscience — An inner feeling of right or wrong; see Consciousness

conscious — A mind state of being awake and aware of one’s surroundings (distinguished from unconsciousness); see Consciousness

conscious mind — “Thoughts, memories, feelings, and wishes of which we are aware at any given moment” (distinguished from the subconscious mind) [source]; see also: Consciousness

consciousness — (Not a mind state) “Intelligence of the universe,” “a primary principle of existence,” universal phenomenon, and “our True Essence”; see Consciousness

consciousness expansion — An increasing ability to receive and hold more consciousness (more Light, more energy); this is in contrast to a perpetual sense of rigidity and fear — symptoms of avidya (Sanskrit word for spiritual ignorance) or mistaking one’s True Self for the ego; see Ascension, Raising Frequency

consciousness, individual — “A local expression of the universal phenomenon” of consciousness [Edward F. Malkowski]; see Consciousness

consensus / establishment “science” — Solidarity of establishment forces such as corporations, universities and governments that disregard or suppress independent science until forced to accept it; “The entire structure of science, with its highly competitive grant system, coupled with the publishing and peer review system, largely depends upon individuals conforming to the accepted scientific world view; the system tends to encourage professionals to carry out experimentation whose purpose is primarily to confirm the existing view of things, or to further develop technology for industry, rather than to serve up true innovation” [Lynne McTaggart]; see Materialist Worldview

conspiracy — A secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful, a cabal; see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

conspiracy theory — A belief that a covert, influential organization or cartel is responsible for a circumstance or event; see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

core belief — Beliefs that are particularly deeply held, “firmly embedded in our thinking” and significant in their effect on our reality and behavior; limiting core beliefs were formed as a child or as the result of trauma to help us make sense of experiences out of our control; see Beliefs & Vikalpas

cosmic consciousness — “A consciousness of the cosmos, that is, of the life and order of the universe” [source]; see Ascension, Raising Frequency

cosmology — A theory describing the natural order of the universe [source]; see Ascension, Raising Frequency

cosmos — Another name for the universe, and its inherent order [source]; see Ascension, Raising Frequency

cymatics — The study of sound and vibration made visible [source]; see The Nature of Sound

dark energy — Another name for etheric energy, chi, prana; see Aether, Physics Terminology

dark matter — Another name for aether / ether; see Aether, Physics Terminology

darkness — May be approached from various perspectives including: 1) an absence of light, part of a natural cycle; 2) a requisite and neutral aspect of dark-light polarity, yin energy or the feminine principle and associated characteristics such as rest, withdrawal, receptivity, and preparation; 3) the void, the womb of creation, 4) the shadow, that which is unconscious or unseen, or ignorance, 5) negativity or evil. It may be necessary to include what is NOT meant since if one person uses it to mean feminine energy and another uses it to mean negativity or evil, then messages may be misunderstood or disregarded due to confusion.

delta brain state — Low frequency (slowest) brain waves associated with deep, dreamless sleep and recovery (0.1 to 4 Hz); see Brain Physiology, Hemispheres, Brain Waves

density — In material science, defined as mass per unit volume; in consciousness and energy studies, refers to gradations of energy frequency within dimensional realities; may be used synonymously with dimension, but when differentiated, may refer to multiple densities of consciousness existing in a dimensional reality; since frequencies are numbers on a scale, there are endless frequency levels (densities), just as there are infinite potential divisions between the numbers 0 and 1; despite the endless possible gradations, densities are often described in whole numbers e.g. fourth density, sixth density, etc.

detoxification / detox — Removing toxins from the body to promote optimal organ function; one of many natural processes of the human body as exemplified by perspiration, urination and the lymphatic system among other organs and systems; additionally, there are techniques for supporting the body in removing toxins such as walking, lymphatic massage and saunas; see Oxidative Stress & Detoxification

devil — see satan

dimension — May be defined in many ways including as a level of existence or consciousness [source]; a meaning that may encompass most definitions is to see dimension as a perspective; for example, a third-dimensional (3D) view provides a perspective that is material (one that includes height, width and depth), in a fourth-dimensional (4D) perspective, past, present and future dissolve (in contrast to the linear perspective of time in 3D), a fifth-dimensional (5D) view allows one to see polarities from a unified perspective

disciple — In ancient texts, referred to a student who is disciplined [Kriya Yoga Institute]

dissociation — The separation of things that are usually together; in the case of trauma, it refers to specific psychological processes that naturally happen and change the way a person experiences themselves; described with various clinical terms and diagnoses such as depersonalization, derealization, dissociative amnesia and dissociative identity disorder; see Trauma-Based Victimization & Mind Control

dogma — “A specific tenet or doctrine authoritatively laid down… proclaimed as unquestionably true by a particular group” [source]; see Materialist Worldview

earthing — Direct skin contact with the earth or a conductive surface that is in contact with the earth; “Your body functions electrically… science reveals that direct contact with the ground allows you to receive an energy infusion” [Dr. Stephen Sinatra]; see Grounding & Interoception

electromagnetic radiation — The flow of energy from electric and magnetic fields that form electromagnetic (EM) waves such as radio waves, visible light, and gamma rays [source]; “light” is a synonym when referring to the entire EM spectrum; visible light is a subset of EMR; travels at the speed of light (186,000 miles per second or 300,000 kilometers per second) [source]; see Light and the Electromagnetic Spectrum

electromagnetic spectrum — A frequency scale of electromagnetic (EM) waves; on one end are shorter wavelength, higher frequency waves measured in nanometers (including gamma and x-rays); in the middle is a narrow band of visible light; on the other end are longer wavelength, lower frequency waves measured in centimeters and meters (including radar and sound waves); see Light and the Electromagnetic Spectrum

emotions — “Energy in motion”; a phenomenon experienced in the body, accompanied by a verifiable biochemical occurrence; see Emotions & Feelings

energy body — Refers to how life force energy works through and with the human body; another name for pranamaya kosha and biofield; see Energy & Subtle Body Anatomy

entanglement (scientifically) — Particles that are correlated by an interaction; also called “nonseparability” and Einstein called it “spooky action at a distance”; see Aether, Physics Terminology

ether — See aether

etheric energy — The movement of energy through the aether, another name for prana or chi; see Aether, Physics Terminology

exoconsciousness — “The ability of human consciousness to connect, communicate and co-create with extraterrestrials and multidimensionals” [source]; see Ascension, Raising Frequency

evil — The rejection or inversion of the natural flow of life / creation (God/Source/Creator), endeavoring to prevent the infinite flow of Love; characterized by anti-life or anti-human behaviors; see more here

fascism — “Merger of corporate and state interests… corporations and the government becoming interpenetrated and intertwined, ruling the country together, with a ‘tough guy’ in charge” [source]

feelings — Commonly considered interchangeable with the word “emotions” but when differentiated, refer to the name and subjective interpretation that we give to the energetic experience (emotion) that we’re having; see Emotions & Feelings

feminine energy — see yin

Field, the — Another name for aether / ether; see Aether, Physics Terminology

fractal — A rough or fragmented shape (as distinguished from a sphere or cone, for example) that, if viewed from various distances, appears “self-similar” (source); if it were to be split into parts, each would be a reduced-size copy of the whole; see Aether, Physics Terminology

frequency (in physics) — The rate of vibration as measured by the number of waves that pass a fixed point in time (cycles per second), commonly expressed in hertz (Hz); in common use, can think of it as the rate or as oscillations of energy [source]; see Vibrational Universe

gamma brain state — High frequency (the fastest) brain waves, associated with peak concentration and cognition (greater than 30 or 35 Hz); see Brain Physiology, Hemispheres, Brain Waves

God — One Source / Creator; “God is not a being, but a state of being. This realization came to me deep into my NDE [near death experience]. I understood that God was not an external entity and I experienced the divine as an intrinsic part of my very essence.” [Anita Moorjani]; synonyms in section below

gods (small-g) — In ancient cultures and texts, small-g gods referred to beings with greater abilities than most humans; also used to personify forces of nature such as a sun or fire god

government — While many intend government to be an organization of public servants, the result in most countries is not service, but rule; “govern”= to control, exercise sovereign authority over [dictionary], mens, mentis = Latin for “mind” [source] “government” = mind control; see also The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose

grounded / grounding — (when differentiated from earthing:) Experiencing mind, body and breath in the same place at the same time [Jillian Pransky]; as a practice, usually involves paying attention to the sensation of the body in contact with a surface in order to experience a sense of embodiment; see Grounding & Interoception

holographic — Every part contains all the information possessed by the whole; another way of saying that information is distributed nonlocally [Michael Talbot]; see Aether & Physics Terminology

holographic universe — The scientific theory that the universe employs holographic principles in its operations; see Aether, Physics Terminology

hypnosis — Techniques that subdue the analytical mind and provide access to the subconscious in order to program it with suggestions; see Cognitive & Subconscious Programming

hypnotherapy / self-hypnosis — Intentionally using a theta brain state (also called a “trance state”) to implant positive and empowering thoughts in the subconscious; see Cognitive & Subconscious Programming

illusion / frequency bubble — A result of limited perception of the five senses which are unable to perceive the existence of forces outside of a narrow frequency band (which may also be called “the matrix”:; the fact of human sensory limitation is exemplified by dogs who hear frequencies the human ear cannot and the cymascope, which visually demonstrates the impact of sound on matter; see: Making Sense of What Doesn’t Make Sense; Understanding the Illusion or Simulation

indigenous — “The earliest known people of a region… often used to describe the remaining population of a place that was colonized by a now-dominant group… can be referred to as first peoples, first nations, or native peoples” [source]

indigenous wisdom — see universal laws

infrared light — The part of the electromagnetic (EM) spectrum with frequencies of 300 GHz to 430 THz (and wavelengths of 700 nm to 1 mm); see Light and the Electromagnetic Spectrum

interoception — The “ability to sense the inner workings of the body” [Olga Kabel]; awareness of one’s inner world; see Grounding & Interoception

karma — Sanskrit word that means “action” or “work” and refers to the law of universal causality, which states that actions have effects

Light — May refer to consciousness or an emanation of Source; synonyms in section below

light — An electromagnetic (EM) phenomenon, created by EM waves [source]; comes from the sun and from fire; an “essential nutrient for humans; our health depends on getting the right dose” [source]; measured using a wave frequency scale called the EM spectrum; various wavelengths have various impacts on the body’s biological processes; see Light and the Electromagnetic Spectrum

light therapy — A type of vibrational medicine, it involves exposing the skin to particular light frequencies for health and healing; “controlled administration of non-ionizing radiation to the skin” [source]; also called phototherapy; see Light and the Electromagnetic Spectrum

Love — Emanation of Source; may refer to consciousness

LoveLight — May refer to Source; synonyms in section below

love — Strong affection and tenderness [source]

masculine energy — See yang

master, a — One who has mastered the self; “Many Eastern spiritual traditions such as Buddhism and Yoga place a great emphasis on… control of one’s own behaviour, so that we no longer cause harm to others; control of our desires, so that we no longer lust after physical pleasures; control of our thoughts, so that we can quiet the mind through meditation, and so on… When ‘awakened’ people are referred to as ‘masters’, this could easily refer to them being masters of themselves.” [Steve Taylor]

materialism — A belief that everything in the universe is matter; modern science aligns with yoga and other indigenous teachings to reveal the illusion of this paradigm; the invisible makes up 99% of existence and includes frequencies and consciousness, including what we know as thought and emotion, plus light and sound vibrations that are outside the humans’ sensory range of perception; see Materialist Worldview

maya — A Sanskrit word referring to the cosmic illusion caused by an error in spiritual perception; the etymology of the word points to materialism as one of the keys to our misperception; see also: illusion / frequency bubble

metaphysics — “A division of philosophy that is concerned with the fundamental nature of reality and being and that includes ontology, cosmology, and often epistemology” [dictionary]; see Vibrational Universe

mind control / trauma-based mind control (MC) — In some settings the term “mind control” may refer to any tactics designed to control another by influencing their beliefs and behaviors, through such techniques as propaganda and gaslighting; trauma-based mind control (MC) is different, specifically referring to the manipulation of the natural trauma response of dissociation; see Trauma-Based Victimization

noetic sciences — A term coined in 1973 when by Apollo 14 astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell to bridge science and spirituality in a systematic study of the nature of consciousness [source]; see Aether, Physics Terminology

non-ordinary state of consciousness — Any state that is not “normal waking consciousness;” this terminology is unfortunate and inaccurate, implying there is one normal, correct state of consciousness and others are abnormal and unusual — which is demonstrably false; see Ascension, Raising Frequency

nonlocality— In physics, the name given to objects having information (“knowing the state”) of other objects, even when separated by large distances

normal waking consciousness / rational consciousness — The waking state associated with gamma and beta brain waves and its narrow perceptual ranges, providing a limited experience of reality; see Ascension, Raising Frequency

physics — Branch of science concerned with the nature and properties of matter and energy, and their interactions; see Aether, Physics Terminology

organized crime — Conspiratorial enterprise engaged in illicit activities as a means of generating income (as black money). Structured like a business into a pyramid-shaped hierarchy, it employs violence and bribery to maintain its operations, threats of grievous retribution (including murder) to maintain internal and external control, and contribution to election campaigns to buy immunity from exposure and prosecution. Its activities include credit card fraud, gun running, illegal gambling, insurance fraud, kidnapping for ransom, narcotics trade, pornography, prostitution, racketeering, smuggling and vehicle theft. see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

plasma — Makes up 99.9% of the universe (NASA); considered a state of “matter” (along with solid, liquid and gas); the substance from which sun and stars are comprised; sometimes described as a “soup” or “field”; see Aether, Physics Terminology

power — Capacity; power-over is a use of power for control, as demonstrated by military hierarchy; empowerment is to enable or increase power without control

prana — Sanskrit word for life force / chi; see Energy & Subtle Body Anatomy

psy-op — Short for psychological operation; see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

psyche — The entire mind and personality; in Freudian psychoanalytic theory, encompasses the id, ego and superego, including both conscious and unconscious components [source]

psychological defense mechanisms — Habit patterns (typically unconscious) that arise when the ego feels threatened by a change in reality or belief; includes repression, denial, displacement, projection, regression and sublimation, among others; see Cognitive & Subconscious Programming

psychological operation — “Planned operations to… influence emotions, motives, objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior… to induce or reinforce… attitudes and behavior favorable to the originator’s objectives. Also called PSYOP.” [Joint U.S. Military publication, Operations Security Jun 29, 2006]; see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

psychological warfare — “NSC 4–A made the Director of Central Intelligence responsible for psychological warfare… The CIA was assigned this function at least in part because the Agency controlled unvouchered funds, by which operations could be funded with minimal risk of exposure.” [Office of the Historian]; see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

quantum — The scientific name given to “the basic stuff from which the universe is made” [Michael Talbot]; see Aether, Physics Terminology

quantum field — Another name for aether / ether; see Aether, Physics Terminology

quantum mechanics (QM) — The branch of physics that deals with the very small; it describes motion and interaction at the subatomic level; see Aether, Physics Terminology

quantum physics — Another name for quantum mechanics and quantum theory; see Aether, Physics Terminology

quantum vacuum — Another name for aether / ether; see Aether, Physics Terminology

racketeering — Crimes committed through extortion or coercion; the term is typically associated with organized crime [Investopedia]; see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

raising vibration (or frequency) — Usually refers to specific choices and lifestyle practices that refine the mindbody as a vessel for increasing consciousness

resonance (in physics) – “Synchronized vibrations” [source]; a wave whose frequency matches one of the medium’s natural frequencies of vibration; see Vibrational Universe

RICO — The Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 include the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Statute. “The purpose of the RICO statute is ‘the elimination of the infiltration of organized crime and racketeering into legitimate organizations operating in interstate commerce’… However, the statute is sufficiently broad to encompass illegal activities relating to any enterprise affecting interstate or foreign commerce.”; see Psychological Warfare, Organized Crime

satan or devil — A personified form of evil in its most dense or peak manifestation; the Old English definition of devil (here) is “a subordinate evil spirit afflicting humans” and satan is defined as “false god, heathen god”; to understand such a definition requires understanding the term small-g-god which is the term used in many ancient texts around the world to refer to beings demonstrating capabilities beyond that of most humans; while it’s common to propose satan is the “opposite of” God or Love, experience proves that there is no opposite of God or Love; rather, evil (including in personified form) is a rejection or inversion of God or Love — not the opposite; see more here

scientific dogmas — Assumptions, presumptions and opinions that have been passed off as science, many of which have been proven incorrect; see Materialist Worldview

shadow — Another name for the subconscious, but may refer more specifically to an individual’s unacknowledged experiences and emotions or to collective, transpersonal energies that have been denied expression; see Subconscious & Shadow

shadow work — Exploration of the subconscious mind to identify programming that is disempowering or otherwise contrary to conscious desires, and to gain access to hidden creative and life-giving possibilities; see Subconscious & Shadow

simulation — An imitation or false appearance; The saying, “we live in a simulation” does not necessarily mean a computer simulation; it often refers to the fact that when our brain decodes sensory input, it presents a small, biased picture — less than 1% of Reality. If we believe this tiny slice of sensory experience to be the ultimate truth, we are believing a false appearance or simulation. Since the word simulation has often been used in the context of computer modeling and artificial intelligence, it may be presumed that it always refers to AI when in fact it can simply be another way to refer to a worldview based on an astonishingly limited perception.

sound — Sound waves that we can hear; “mathematical ratios you listen to” [source]; see The Nature of Sound

sound healing — Harnesses the power of sound frequencies to promote physical, emotional and spiritual health and well-being see Sound Healing

sound wave — Formed by an oscillation of energy (vibration) within a particular frequency range as it travels through a medium such as air, water or an object [source]; may or may not be audible to humans [source]; see The Nature of Sound

spacetime — Another name for aether, the field which connects and permeates all things; see Aether, Physics Terminology

spiritual awakening — Another name for consciousness expansion; see Ascension, Raising Frequency

split brain theory — Theory from the mid 1900’s that postulated that the brains’ hemispheres function separately and on completely different tasks; this theory has proven to be inaccurate as, in fact, the two sides work together; see Brain Physiology, Hemispheres, Brain Waves

subliminal — Inadequate to produce conscious awareness but able to evoke a response; synonymous with subconscious; see also Samskaras & Habits

subtle body — May be used as another way to describe the energy body, pranamaya kosha, or biofield; or, it may be used to refer to the inner body generally, including thoughts, feelings, sensations and the body’s physiology, for example; see Energy & Subtle Body Anatomy

subtle energy — Another name for energy generally, and for the nonphysical force that underlies existence and animates organisms see Energy & Subtle Body Anatomy

subconscious mind — The part of the mind that is inaccessible to the conscious mind but that affects behavior and emotions; see Subconscious & Shadow

surrender — Letting go of expectations and judgments; a way of saying, “Thy will be done”; faith; releasing the illusion of control; creating space; letting go of things that hold you back, such as anger, resistance, a “need to know,” a need to be right or an attachment to drama, for example; see Surrender, Creating Space

tenet — An opinion, principle, dogma or doctrine that a philosophy, religion, person, school or sect holds or maintains as true [source]; see Materialist Worldview

theta brain state — Associated with healing and super-learning during light (REM) sleep or being extremely relaxed (3 to 8 Hz); see also Brain Physiology, Hemispheres, Brain Waves

transhumanism — Using artificial means to alter the human body; proponents view merging with technology as an enhancement while others see it as a potentially irreversible subversion of the human body from its organic state, which some see as a divinely-orchestrated avatar for Source consciousness; proponents of organic ascension do not necessarily shun technology but rather prioritize the increase of consciousness and empowerment of humans vs empowering artificial technology; “Proponents of transhumanism consistently define their project in… positive terms, as a quest for augmented ‘evolution’, human ‘enhancement’ and the overcoming of human ‘limitations’… The transhuman is a biological-technological organism, a transformation of the human species that continues to evolve with technology [20].” [source]

transpersonal psychology — A field centered on the spiritual aspects of human life; this term was introduced in the 1960s by psychologists such as Abraham Maslow and Victor Frankl [source]

trauma — A psychologically overwhelming experience; overwhelms an individual’s ability to cope or integrate the ideas and emotions involved in the experience; “something like an injury in our autonomic nervous system” (source); see also: Trauma & PTSD and Trauma-Based Victimization: A Primer

unconscious, the — Synonymous with the “subconscious” or “subconscious mind”; see Subconscious & Shadow

unified field theory (UFT) — The name given to the quest to construct a scientific theory that resolves the incompatibility between models of physics, particularly quantum physics and relativity; see also Aether & Physics Terminology

unified theory of physics — Another name for UFT or a general term to describe the goal and effect of particular theories such as those proposed by David Bohm and Nassim Haramein; see Aether, Physics Terminology

unity consciousness — Overcomes dualistic thinking; built on these foundations: 1) Nothing exists in isolation; all of existence is interwoven and interdependent, 2) The manifest world expresses as complementary polarities; when polarities are seen as they are, the opposition inherent in dualistic thinking can dissolve; up and down can both exist without judgment, 3) Embraces infinite diversity / uniqueness / individuality; see Duality, Unity, Peace

universal laws — Laws “considered intrinsic and unchanging, intuitively known to ancient cultures” [source]; see Recovering Indigenous Wisdom

vibes – Short for vibrations [dictionary]; see Vibrational Universe

vibration (in physics) — A motion that repeats itself [source]; periodic back-and-forth motion in a medium [source]; “a movement first in one direction and then back again in the opposite direction exhibited by a swinging pendulum, by the prongs of a tuning fork that has been struck, or by the string of a musical instrument that has been plucked” [source]; also called oscillation; see Vibrational Universe

wave / wave form (in physics) — A transfer of energy without a net movement of particles, involving a periodic repetitive movement [source]; see Vibrational Universe

whole brain functioning — In contrast to the split brain theory, the brain’s hemispheres don’t have independent functions but rather, both are involved in all brain functions, albeit in different ways, bringing two different perspectives — this turns out to be a vitally important and practical distinction; see Brain Physiology, Hemispheres, Brain Waves

yang qualities / masculine energies — Active, dynamic, light, hot, outside, rapid, upward, fire, male, sun, day, outer layers of body, left brain; see Polarities of Yin & Yang

yin and yang — When life force energy expresses in this plane of consciousness, it splits into two complementary polarities; when polarities are seen as they are, the opposition inherent in dualistic thinking can dissolve; up and down can both exist without judgment; see Polarities of Yin & Yang

yin qualities / feminine energies — Yielding, allowing, nourishing, dark, cold, inside, slow, downward, water, female, moon, night, earth, inner body, right brain; see Polarities of Yin & Yang

zero point energy — Another name for etheric energy and for chi and prana; see Aether, Physics Terminology