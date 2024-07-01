Medical Education Intertwined with Pharma Industry — Safe and effective health and wellness practices that get to the root cause of illness are not taught to western doctors. Instead, they are inundated with pharma bias.

Prescription Drugs are Third Leading Cause of Death — Widely-reported research from the world’s most thorough independent analysis of health-care research.

Doctors Who Prescribe More Receive More — “As tens of thousands of Americans die from prescription opioid overdoses each year… researchers… found that opioid manufacturers are paying physicians huge sums of money.”

US Physicians Received Billions From Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry, Research Finds — “U.S. physicians received more than $12 billion in payments from the pharmaceutical and medical device industry over a 10-year period, according to a new analysis. A research letter published March 28, 2024 in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the industry made over 85 million payments to more than 820,300 (57 percent) of eligible physicians from 2013 to 2022. Nearly 94 percent of the payments were related to one or more marketed medical products.”

Price Gouging by Medical Providers Leads to More than Half a Million Bankruptcies Annually in the U.S. — “In the U.S., 66.5% of bankruptcies are due to medical bills, which amounts to 530,000 medical bankruptcies each year. Among those who file bankruptcy due to medical expenses, 72% have health insurance, highlighting the outrageous state of health care in America… It’s not only drug costs that are bankrupting Americans. Hospital stays can also lead to financial ruin — and it’s easy to see why when you realize the price-gouging going on. In “Fleecing Patients,”11 National Nurses United highlighted that the 100 most expensive U.S. hospitals charge patients from $1,129 to $1,808 for every $100 of their costs.12 That is 11.3 to 18 times what their actual costs are. Many companies, like grocery stores, typically operate on margins of 1 to 3% profits,13 or 0.1 to 0.3 times their costs. “There is no excuse for these scandalous prices. These are not markups for luxury condo views, they are for the most basic necessity of your life: your health,” Jean Ross, RN, president of National Nurses United, said… It’s gotten so bad that 30% of adults in one survey said they had to choose between paying for medical bills or necessities like food and housing.15 Hospitals then go after patients who can’t pay.”

Medical Treatments Not Evidence-Based, Study Finds — This study found only one in ten treatments supported by reliable sufficient evidence. A BMJ study (summarized in readings below) reported that only 13% of common medical treatments were found to be beneficial and an additional 23% “likely to be beneficial.”

The Whistleblower: Confessions of a Healthcare Hitman — This book, written by Peter Rost MD, a senior executive of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, is “an unmasking of how corporations take care of malcontents and… details the illegal, even criminal business practices the author witnessed at his corporation… A story of a battle that continues today, one which any American who takes prescription drugs has a stake in.”

Pharmaceuticals are Created by Corporations that Patent Their Products to Assert Control, in Contrast to Traditional Medicine Systems that Use Widely Available, Inexpensive Natural Remedies — “Patent protection for chemical and pharmaceutical products is especially important compared with other industries because the actual manufacturing process is often easy to replicate and can be copied with a fraction of the investment of that required for the research and clinical testing.”

Establishment Medicine Ignores Evidence on Statins & Rejects Effective Treatments — Experienced heart surgeon points to the ineffectiveness of statin drugs, showing how diet is the key cause and cure. Mainstream medicine continues with pharmaceuticals and surgery.

There is No Official Medical Protocol for Taking Clients Off Antidepressants — “I could taper someone off of an opiate in days, but sometimes, with these meds, you need years to come down sometimes by a milligram.” See also: 1-min video by Peter Gotzsche MD (“It’s easier to get off heroin than psych drugs.”) and 4-min video by psychiatrist Stuart Shipko MD on antidepressant withdrawal and drug toxicity and 5-min video of Dr. Andrew Weil, MD who speaks to the over-prescription of — and rebound affect of — pharmaceuticals, including antidepressants, anti-anxiety meds and anti-psychotics while noting what works for the long-term for anxiety and depression (including breathing techniques, exercise, CBD, etc). He also notes the fact that Xanax addiction is harder to kick than opioids.

Weaning Off Opioids Not Significantly Different from Trying to Come Off Heroin — Dr. Deeni Bassam, board-certified anesthesiologist, pain specialist and medical director of The Spine Care Center, notes “There’s very little difference between oxycodone, morphine and heroin. It’s just that one comes in a prescription bottle and another one comes in a plastic bag.”

Opioids Prescribed by Medical Doctors Led to Severe Addiction & An Epidemic That Killed 600,000 Americans. OxyContin Corporate Owners Made More than $10 Billion” — “The legal system has effectively allowed one of the country’s richest families to buy its way out of accountability for what a White House commission called “America’s national nightmare” of mass opioid addiction. On Wednesday, the court approved a deal for the dissolution of the opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, which kicked off the opioid epidemic two decades ago with its illegal drive to sell a high-strength painkiller, OxyContin. Purdue’s owners, members of two branches of the now-notorious Sackler family, are estimated to have made more than $10bn from the drug – even as the opioid crisis claimed more than 600,000 lives, with the toll climbing higher by the year.”

Creators of Opioid Epidemic Received Patent for Addiction Treatment — “The massive increase in opioid sales and subsequent addiction rates have been traced back to an orchestrated marketing plan aimed at misinforming doctors about the drug’s addictive potential. Sackler family members who own Purdue Pharma were intimately involved in the false advertising of OxyContin. An investigation revealed the Sacklers also own Rhodes Pharma — one of the largest producers of generic opioids. Dr. Richard Sackler — who was deeply involved in the marketing of OxyContin — was awarded a patent for a new, faster-dissolving form of buprenorphine, used in the treatment of opioid addiction, thus making money both on the promulgation of addiction and its treatment… Please don’t trust your doctor if he hands you this. He may have perfectly good intentions, but he’s been hoodwinked by one of the slickest marketing plans of the past century. Make no mistake, this epidemic is no random fluke.”

“Documentary Unveils America’s Pharma-Driven Opioid Crisis and the Heartbreak It’s Causing Families” — “A significant number of opioid addictions begin with a trip to the doctor’s office or a hospital as a result of an injury or medical problem for which addictive painkillers are carelessly prescribed. It seems no medical problem is too minor for powerful prescription painkillers to be prescribed.” 2-hour documentary on YouTube here.

Pharmaceutical & Food Corporations Influence Media, Med School Training & Continuing Education, Dietetic & Nutrition Programs, Scientific Journals & Research Grants — Health inaccuracies (“myths”) with severe consequences persist because of corporate influence. “Conventionally-trained medical doctors and nurses take one or two classes in nutrition, or sometimes none at all. They are even less educated about the power of lifestyle choices or the issue of environmental toxins… I want to believe that most doctors have their hearts in the right place, but they are simply not trained in how to help to support your body in healing itself.”

Medical Policy for Sale — “In 2012, America has become the most overmedicated society in history. Indeed, there is a medication for every condition… We are even told that we don’t take enough medications as the list of made-up diseases grows longer and longer: restless leg syndrome, social anxiety disorder, overactive bladder, pre-diabetes, adult ADD… As a nation we have sunk so low as to allow our legislators to create laws based on what they are told by big business… laws that mandate the Gardasil vaccine for girls and now boys or they can’t go to school, and laws that require that health care workers get the flu vaccine or lose their jobs. All of this without the major media ever raising a single question: is this real science, or science for sale?”

Personal Experiences with Medicine as Big Business — “I knew I’d be given a lecture at every doctor’s appointment about how I needed to schedule colonoscopies (in my early 40s!), buy new medicines, get blood work done, no questions about my holistic well-being, diet, etc. It didn’t matter which doctor I saw, they were all like that. There was always a feeling that these big buildings and office parks that housed the machinery of the medical industrial complex were, like consolidated public schools or prisons, quite anti-human. But I still . . . believed, more or less. What the Covid mania revealed is that much of the medical-industrial complex, like the military-industrial complex, is part of a system of hierarchical relationships that only truly benefits those in power. The beneficiaries being Big Pharma, massive corporate health systems, wealthy physicians and even a security state/biodefense apparatus.”

Big Pharma Patents Molecules, Compounds & Technologies, and Then Looks for Diseases Against Which Their Patents Can be Applied — “Many have reflected on the fact that Big Pharma has a perverse incentive to promote ill health, as its financial bottom line depends on it. But few understand just how elaborate its efforts to that end are.” Bret Weinstein offers evidence that “Big Pharma patents molecules, compounds and technologies, and then looks for diseases against which their patents can be applied. Pharma is engaged in a continuous effort to portray its intellectual properties as more useful and safer than they are, and to persuade the medical establishment, journals, medical societies, hospitals and government to direct people toward drugs they wouldn’t otherwise be taking.” The article is referring to this video interview.

People Are Figuring it Out. “Trust in Pharma, Hospitals Plummets: Gallup Poll” — “Significantly less than half of respondents thought pharmaceutical companies provided good care, while little over half thought physicians did.”