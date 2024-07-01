How Establishment Medicine Betrays Humanity and Serves the Interests of Corporations
Institutions that were created to regulate medical providers and to protect people no longer do so.
Medical Education Intertwined with Pharma Industry — Safe and effective health and wellness practices that get to the root cause of illness are not taught to western doctors. Instead, they are inundated with pharma bias.
Prescription Drugs are Third Leading Cause of Death — Widely-reported research from the world’s most thorough independent analysis of health-care research.
Doctors Who Prescribe More Receive More — “As tens of thousands of Americans die from prescription opioid overdoses each year… researchers… found that opioid manufacturers are paying physicians huge sums of money.”
US Physicians Received Billions From Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industry, Research Finds — “U.S. physicians received more than $12 billion in payments from the pharmaceutical and medical device industry over a 10-year period, according to a new analysis. A research letter published March 28, 2024 in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the industry made over 85 million payments to more than 820,300 (57 percent) of eligible physicians from 2013 to 2022. Nearly 94 percent of the payments were related to one or more marketed medical products.”
Price Gouging by Medical Providers Leads to More than Half a Million Bankruptcies Annually in the U.S. — “In the U.S., 66.5% of bankruptcies are due to medical bills, which amounts to 530,000 medical bankruptcies each year. Among those who file bankruptcy due to medical expenses, 72% have health insurance, highlighting the outrageous state of health care in America… It’s not only drug costs that are bankrupting Americans. Hospital stays can also lead to financial ruin — and it’s easy to see why when you realize the price-gouging going on. In “Fleecing Patients,”11 National Nurses United highlighted that the 100 most expensive U.S. hospitals charge patients from $1,129 to $1,808 for every $100 of their costs.12 That is 11.3 to 18 times what their actual costs are. Many companies, like grocery stores, typically operate on margins of 1 to 3% profits,13 or 0.1 to 0.3 times their costs. “There is no excuse for these scandalous prices. These are not markups for luxury condo views, they are for the most basic necessity of your life: your health,” Jean Ross, RN, president of National Nurses United, said… It’s gotten so bad that 30% of adults in one survey said they had to choose between paying for medical bills or necessities like food and housing.15 Hospitals then go after patients who can’t pay.”
Doctors Routinely Diagnose Depression & Prescribe Drugs Based on a Screening Tool Designed by a Pharma Marketer — Primary care doctors routinely use a 9-question survey to screen for depression. It was designed by a Zoloft marketer who worked for Pfizer. Studies suggest the tool has made it easy to over-prescribe antidepressants. Similarly, a pharma company that pushes diet drugs pays the UK’s NHS staff and “partners” with it to “transform its treatment of obesity.” (source) The NHS (National Health Service) provides free health services in the UK and is promoted as being tax-funded.
Medical Treatments Not Evidence-Based, Study Finds — This study found only one in ten treatments supported by reliable sufficient evidence. A BMJ study (summarized in readings below) reported that only 13% of common medical treatments were found to be beneficial and an additional 23% “likely to be beneficial.”
The Whistleblower: Confessions of a Healthcare Hitman — This book, written by Peter Rost MD, a senior executive of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, is “an unmasking of how corporations take care of malcontents and… details the illegal, even criminal business practices the author witnessed at his corporation… A story of a battle that continues today, one which any American who takes prescription drugs has a stake in.”
Pharmaceuticals are Created by Corporations that Patent Their Products to Assert Control, in Contrast to Traditional Medicine Systems that Use Widely Available, Inexpensive Natural Remedies — “Patent protection for chemical and pharmaceutical products is especially important compared with other industries because the actual manufacturing process is often easy to replicate and can be copied with a fraction of the investment of that required for the research and clinical testing.”
Establishment Medicine Ignores Evidence on Statins & Rejects Effective Treatments — Experienced heart surgeon points to the ineffectiveness of statin drugs, showing how diet is the key cause and cure. Mainstream medicine continues with pharmaceuticals and surgery.
17-Year Time Lag in Implementing Evidence-Based Changes in Doctor’s Medical Practice — “A 2013 study published in the respected Mayo Clinic Proceedings confirmed that a whopping 40 percent of current medical practice should be thrown out. Unfortunately, it takes an average of seventeen years for the data that exposes inefficacy and/or a signal of harm to trickle down into your doctor’s daily routine, a time lag problem that makes medicine’s standard of care evidence-based only in theory and not practice.” – Dr. Kelly Brogan MD
There is No Official Medical Protocol for Taking Clients Off Antidepressants — “I could taper someone off of an opiate in days, but sometimes, with these meds, you need years to come down sometimes by a milligram.” See also: 1-min video by Peter Gotzsche MD (“It’s easier to get off heroin than psych drugs.”) and 4-min video by psychiatrist Stuart Shipko MD on antidepressant withdrawal and drug toxicity and 5-min video of Dr. Andrew Weil, MD who speaks to the over-prescription of — and rebound affect of — pharmaceuticals, including antidepressants, anti-anxiety meds and anti-psychotics while noting what works for the long-term for anxiety and depression (including breathing techniques, exercise, CBD, etc). He also notes the fact that Xanax addiction is harder to kick than opioids.
Weaning Off Opioids Not Significantly Different from Trying to Come Off Heroin — Dr. Deeni Bassam, board-certified anesthesiologist, pain specialist and medical director of The Spine Care Center, notes “There’s very little difference between oxycodone, morphine and heroin. It’s just that one comes in a prescription bottle and another one comes in a plastic bag.”
Opioids Prescribed by Medical Doctors Led to Severe Addiction & An Epidemic That Killed 600,000 Americans. OxyContin Corporate Owners Made More than $10 Billion” — “The legal system has effectively allowed one of the country’s richest families to buy its way out of accountability for what a White House commission called “America’s national nightmare” of mass opioid addiction. On Wednesday, the court approved a deal for the dissolution of the opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, which kicked off the opioid epidemic two decades ago with its illegal drive to sell a high-strength painkiller, OxyContin. Purdue’s owners, members of two branches of the now-notorious Sackler family, are estimated to have made more than $10bn from the drug – even as the opioid crisis claimed more than 600,000 lives, with the toll climbing higher by the year.”
Creators of Opioid Epidemic Received Patent for Addiction Treatment — “The massive increase in opioid sales and subsequent addiction rates have been traced back to an orchestrated marketing plan aimed at misinforming doctors about the drug’s addictive potential. Sackler family members who own Purdue Pharma were intimately involved in the false advertising of OxyContin. An investigation revealed the Sacklers also own Rhodes Pharma — one of the largest producers of generic opioids. Dr. Richard Sackler — who was deeply involved in the marketing of OxyContin — was awarded a patent for a new, faster-dissolving form of buprenorphine, used in the treatment of opioid addiction, thus making money both on the promulgation of addiction and its treatment… Please don’t trust your doctor if he hands you this. He may have perfectly good intentions, but he’s been hoodwinked by one of the slickest marketing plans of the past century. Make no mistake, this epidemic is no random fluke.”
“Documentary Unveils America’s Pharma-Driven Opioid Crisis and the Heartbreak It’s Causing Families” — “A significant number of opioid addictions begin with a trip to the doctor’s office or a hospital as a result of an injury or medical problem for which addictive painkillers are carelessly prescribed. It seems no medical problem is too minor for powerful prescription painkillers to be prescribed.” 2-hour documentary on YouTube here.
Pharmaceutical & Food Corporations Influence Media, Med School Training & Continuing Education, Dietetic & Nutrition Programs, Scientific Journals & Research Grants — Health inaccuracies (“myths”) with severe consequences persist because of corporate influence. “Conventionally-trained medical doctors and nurses take one or two classes in nutrition, or sometimes none at all. They are even less educated about the power of lifestyle choices or the issue of environmental toxins… I want to believe that most doctors have their hearts in the right place, but they are simply not trained in how to help to support your body in healing itself.”
Medical Policy for Sale — “In 2012, America has become the most overmedicated society in history. Indeed, there is a medication for every condition… We are even told that we don’t take enough medications as the list of made-up diseases grows longer and longer: restless leg syndrome, social anxiety disorder, overactive bladder, pre-diabetes, adult ADD… As a nation we have sunk so low as to allow our legislators to create laws based on what they are told by big business… laws that mandate the Gardasil vaccine for girls and now boys or they can’t go to school, and laws that require that health care workers get the flu vaccine or lose their jobs. All of this without the major media ever raising a single question: is this real science, or science for sale?”
Personal Experiences with Medicine as Big Business — “I knew I’d be given a lecture at every doctor’s appointment about how I needed to schedule colonoscopies (in my early 40s!), buy new medicines, get blood work done, no questions about my holistic well-being, diet, etc. It didn’t matter which doctor I saw, they were all like that. There was always a feeling that these big buildings and office parks that housed the machinery of the medical industrial complex were, like consolidated public schools or prisons, quite anti-human. But I still . . . believed, more or less. What the Covid mania revealed is that much of the medical-industrial complex, like the military-industrial complex, is part of a system of hierarchical relationships that only truly benefits those in power. The beneficiaries being Big Pharma, massive corporate health systems, wealthy physicians and even a security state/biodefense apparatus.”
Big Pharma Patents Molecules, Compounds & Technologies, and Then Looks for Diseases Against Which Their Patents Can be Applied — “Many have reflected on the fact that Big Pharma has a perverse incentive to promote ill health, as its financial bottom line depends on it. But few understand just how elaborate its efforts to that end are.” Bret Weinstein offers evidence that “Big Pharma patents molecules, compounds and technologies, and then looks for diseases against which their patents can be applied. Pharma is engaged in a continuous effort to portray its intellectual properties as more useful and safer than they are, and to persuade the medical establishment, journals, medical societies, hospitals and government to direct people toward drugs they wouldn’t otherwise be taking.” The article is referring to this video interview.
People Are Figuring it Out. “Trust in Pharma, Hospitals Plummets: Gallup Poll” — “Significantly less than half of respondents thought pharmaceutical companies provided good care, while little over half thought physicians did.”
How Corporations Betray Humanity — Much more on the pharmaceutical industry.
7-min video – Dr. Peter Gotzsche, a Danish physician and medical researcher, discusses the stats showing how common it is for people to die from drugs and medical errors. A professor of research design and analysis, he also co-founded the Cochrane Collaboration, “once considered the world’s prominent independent medical research organization… Following many years of being an outspoken critic of the corruption of science by pharmaceutical companies, Gotzsche’s memberhip on the governing board of Cochrane was terminated. Four board members resigned in protest.” (Brownstone Institute)
21-min video – The first 9 minutes gives the key, verifiable acts of corruption that built the medical system (including education and diagnostic categories) to function as it has. Calley Means is the founder of TrueMed, a company that issues prescriptions for food and exercise, enabling tax-free spending on items promoting health. He worked as a consultant for food and pharma companies and is now an advocate for changes to these industries.
[Drug-driven] medicine no longer bears any resemblance to the art and science of healing. The doctor no longer facilitates the body’s innate self-healing capabilities with time, care, good nutrition and special help from our plant allies. To the contrary, medicine has transmogrified into a business enterprise founded on… pure, unbridled capitalism, with an estimated 786,000 Americans dying annually from medically-caused (iatrogenic) deaths. – Sayer Ji, author of Regenerate and founder of GreenMedInfo.com, an index of thousands of research studies
Institutions that Were Created to Regulate Medical Providers and to Protect People No Longer Do So
Pharma Whistleblower Reports “Criminal Tactics” including Bribery to Get Antidepressants Approved & Protected by FDA — “The SSRI antidepressants are some of the most harmful (but most profitable) medications on the market, and this was shown throughout their clinical trials. In turn, once they hit the market, the FDA was overwhelmed with a deluge of adverse reactions being reported and the public demanding the drugs be investigated. Remarkably, rather than address these issues, the FDA for decades did everything it could to cover up what was happening and protect the SSRIs. The pharmaceutical executive who got Prozac (the first SSRI) to market testified that this required a variety of criminal tactics (e.g., overt bribery).”
FDA Routinely Approves Drugs That Kill — In 2001, esteemed medical journalist Linda Marsa wrote in the LA Times, “Adverse drug reactions have reached epidemic proportions, killing more people each year than die on the nation’s highways, and doing serious damage to millions more.
Using “Standard Procedure,” the FDA Colludes with Pharma Companies to Weaken FDA Standards & Oversight — In Jan 2016, Dr. Michael Carome, MD wrote, “It should be unimaginable that FDA leaders would collude with [a pharmaceutical company trade association] to write legislation to weaken the agency’s regulatory oversight and approval standards… That such collusion between the FDA and industry is ‘standard procedure’ for the agency is alarming. This collaboration must cease immediately, and an independent investigation is needed to uncover how such collusion occurred in the first place.” Defending its collaboration, the FDA said that the agency’s meetings with the industry trade group were “standard procedure.” See also: Inside Health Policy and Robert Califf’s FDA with Maddie Bannon
“FDA Officials Were Aware of Bacterial Contamination in Infant Formula in Nov 2022. Didn’t Remove it From Shelves Until Late Feb 2023 — “It’s stunning that it’s almost identical to what happened in 2021… Lessons have not been learned.” The contamination involves “the deadly pathogen that sparked the infant formula crisis last year.” See also: Politico and FDA
“A Powerful Mob Behind State Medical Boards” — “Federation of State Medical Boards is a very influential private non-profit whose official mission is vaguely defined as “representing the state medical and osteopathic regulatory boards.” Through their influence and their significant lobbying efforts, they act as a force for censoring and punishing physicians who don’t toe the official party line. Since 1990s, FSMB has been attacking “alternative” medicine practitioners. This organization is said to have significantly contributed to the problem of opioid crisis. Recently, FSMB was exposed by a Dr. Bruce Dooley, an American doctor in New Zealand.”
FDA Assumed Control Over What Nature Freely Provides — The FDA assumed totalitarian control over the definition of medicine, requiring even freely available natural products to go through their expensive approval process and prohibiting caregivers from legally being able to communicate the effectiveness of natural, low-cost remedies such as herbs, foods and spices.
FDA Prevents Professionals From Telling the Truth — “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration restricts supplement makers from making certain health claims; for example, you cannot market a probiotic saying, “This is useful to take after an antibiotic,” because that would imply that antibiotics might harm you in some way. As a result of these restrictions, unless you spend a fair amount of time reading about the subject you may not be aware of many of the benefits of probiotics. ‘There’s a lot of very compelling research that we’re not able to talk about on a product label,” Leyer notes… ‘Antibiotics — and many studies have shown this — will have a tremendously disruptive effect on the overall microbial community. They’ll kill the target organism that might be causing your infection which is a good thing … but they also do a lot of harm to the good bacterial populations that are there. Studies have shown that when you co-administer probiotics with antibiotics and continue the probiotic administration even after stopping the antibiotic regimen, you’re quickly able to restore that microbial community to the healthy state it was prior to the antibiotic treatment.‘ “
FDA Corrupted and “Fundamentally Broken,” Say FDA Whistleblowers — “The FDA is riddled with politics, conflicts of interest and outright corruption, and is, as the letter says, ‘fundamentally broken.’ [The letter was] written by a group of scientists on FDA letterhead — but with their names blacked out for fear of retaliation.”
Whistleblower testimony published May 15, 2023 in BMJ: “The decline of science at the FDA has become unmanageable.” — “The corruption of the FDA’s scientific culture remains the primary culprit driving the deterioration of safety and effectiveness standards. During my tenure at FDA, managers would admiringly speak of ‘crafting an approval’ … an act of scientific fabrication… FDA leadership’s continued hostility towards meaningful peer review, transparency, and accountability dims the prospect for institutional self-renewal.”
FDA Staffers Hired by Pharma Corporations that Produced Products They Were Charged with Overseeing — “Documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reveal how two federal employees involved in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine approval sought employment with Moderna… Two former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staffers who oversaw the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines now work at Moderna.”
FDA Suppressed Noninvasive Reich Therapy — Wilhelm Reich’s noninvasive therapy yielded remarkable results and can be duplicated at home.
CDC Suddenly Removes Claims of Vaccine Safety— As Joe Martino proves here, the CDC made this change in Aug 2022 without acknowledging that this withdraws the claims that formed the foundation of worldwide mandates and censorship. Up until July 2022, the CDC claimed that potentially dangerous elements of the injection (mRNA and spike protein) would be broken down in the body and removed within a few days, thereby not remaining and traveling beyond the injection site. When an immunologist working on COVID vaccines claimed evidence to the contrary, he was “fact-checked” based on the CDC claims that have now been retracted. A screenshot from the fact check page has been saved below. Researchers demonstrated here (in Jan 2022) that the mRNA from the vaccines can remain in the body for eight weeks.
Pharma Controls “Regulatory” & “Safety” Bodies — “We’ve been led to believe that doctors are to be trusted and revered. That their vast knowledge extends beyond the marketing materials of Big Pharma. That regulatory bodies exist to protect us from unsafe drugs and practices. That insurance companies help keep medical costs down.” The article includes many examples such as this one: In January 2016, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. agreed to head a vaccine safety commission and vowed “to make sure that each vaccine was actually working” by conducting control studies — “the same studies that are required for every other medication.” But then Pfizer made a $1 million contribution and people with ties to Big Pharma were put in position to kill the safety commission.
NIH Spent More than $1 Billion Without Conducting the Research it Was Tasked with Doing — “The federal government has burned through more than $1 billion to study long Covid… There’s basically nothing to show for it. The National Institutes of Health hasn’t signed up a single patient to test any potential treatments — despite a clear mandate from Congress to study them. And the few trials it is planning have already drawn a firestorm of criticism, especially one intervention that experts and advocates say may actually make some patients’ long Covid symptoms worse. Instead, the NIH spent the majority of its money on broader, observational research that won’t directly bring relief to patients. But it still hasn’t published any findings from the patients who joined that study, almost two years after it started.” See also: Betsy Ladyzhets, STAT: ‘Underwhelming’: NIH trials fail to test meaningful long Covid treatments — after 2.5 years and $1 billion
Regulatory Agencies Need to Make These Changes to Be Trustworthy — In March 2023, a university scheduled an event to “restore trust in the CDC and FDA.” Trust is earned through authenticity and honorable behavior. Therefore, as noted in this article, these agencies could make changes that include the following: acknowledge past mistakes, stop hiding data and be a champion for data transparency, engage in meaningful dialog rather than censor disagreement, be accountable to the public, reward and protect whistleblowers, eliminate liability protection for vaccine manufacturers, use VAERS as it was intended (to gather information on vaccine adverse effects and respond in ways that make such effects exceedingly rare or nonexistent), make all public health data publicly accessible to all at no charge, do not infringe on doctors’ ability to make independent decisions with each of their clients, hold public hearings on controversial treatments, investigate allegations of clinical trial fraud, eliminate incentives not tied to public interest.
More on establishment medicine betrayal here.
