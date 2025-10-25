Concealed Truths

We’ve all become aware of truths that were previously invisible to us.

Before We Learned a Hidden Truth

Before becoming aware of a previously hidden truth, we believed something that isn’t true or is a distraction from the truth.

Congress represents the people. Autism is genetic. Dementia is the result of aging (not heavy metals and other toxins). The U.S. government isn’t perfect, but it isn’t evil or treasonous. Vaccines are safe. Eating butter causes heart disease. Modern medicine is a miracle.

When we think back to how we came to believe a falsehood, what do we find? Often, this:

At the time, we saw the falsehood as a simple “fact”, one that was repeated all around us over many years , seemingly from everywhere.

And we didn’t feel a strong enough reason to question it.

In some cases, it was this:

The falsehood was about an exceedingly confusing topic, with contrary points of view vying for attention. Or it was a subject fraught with emotion and discord , causing tribalistic behaviors and threats to social connections and norms.

In these cases, we might have been interested in questioning our belief, but the subject was just too messy or emotionally charged.

Real-Time Example

If that’s what we see when we look back on it, how does this process work in real-time?

Here’s an example that came across my desk today. It began — as it often does — with a subject or headline:

“Covid-19 Vaccines May Help Cancer Patients, Researchers Say”

Now, my goodness. There’s a boatload of evidence dating back to April 6, 2022, that Covid vaccines cause cancer. As more information became available, it beame clear that the vaccines cause aggressive cancers (prompting the name, turbo cancers) and re-establish in people that had gone dormant. In 2025, the scope of research in terms of population became as wide as humanly possible: “First Population-Wide Study Finds Covid-19 ‘Vaccines’ Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers”.

The evidence that Covid vaccines cause cancer is overwhelming, growing ever-more conclusive over time. But here we have an October 2025 headline that the vaccines actually “may help cancer patients.”

A headline has been — historically — a sign of triumph for PR agents. A headline is the beating heart of PR and propaganda.

Ironically, the subhead nullifies the headline: A clinical trial is necessary to confirm the preliminary findings, the researchers said.

But in a heroic bi-polar twist, the article points to a paper published in a famous journal. See the sleight of hand there? The headline isn’t the result of scientific research where an intervention is tested against placebo. Rather, somebody got their idea, based on “a non-interventional, retrospective review of patient data”, published in a mainstream journal. I’m personally open to various types of studies — there’s plenty of ways to gather evidence aside from blind, placebo-controlled trials. But one thing I abhor is propaganda disguised as science, information designed to distract, and data taken out of context to such a degree as to be breathtakingly evil.

Still, if a headline is the heart of PR, a paper published in a “respected” journal is the heart and soul.

A co-author of the paper has been supremely knighted by many an institution: M.D., Ph.D., pediatric oncologist, Professor for Pediatric Oncology Research. From his authoritative perch, he exclaimed:

“The implications are extraordinary — this could revolutionize the entire field of oncologic care,” said co-senior author Elias Sayour, M.D., Ph.D.

Extraordinary implications that could revolutionize the entire field of cancer care? Really? What about the facts?

So what the hell is the purpose of spending time and money and publishing papers and articles on the nonsensical theory that Covid vaccines can help people with cancer? Clearly, it ain’t about health.

Historically, achieving a journal paper and a headline outweighs the fact that the report is an outlier or nonsensical. Why? Because falsehoods and distractions that achieve these accomplishments will be picked up by those corrupted enough, or indoctrinated enough, to repeat them.

But things are different now. Even though some still repeat falsehoods, others call it out in real-time — a truly monumental step forward for humanity.

And so, we shall see. Who repeats this distracting nonsense? And how many people who remain in the dark will have false beliefs reinforced?