Sep 18, 2025: Pushback now happening in real time on ACIP discussions.

This morning, I shared a long breakdown of the Hep B birth dose — the history, the rationale, and the risks that no one wants to openly debate. This afternoon, ACIP came back from their meeting with a surprising update: tomorrow, they will vote on whether to delay the Hep B birth dose until 1 month of age (for babies born to Hep B–negative mothers)… I think this “1-month compromise” makes no sense. Either you give it at birth (to protect against false negatives) or you acknowledge the risk and move it much later in life. One month doesn’t meaningfully change the equation — and I believe ACIP is dodging the real question: what are the true long-term risks of giving Hep B at birth?

Dr. Joel “Gator” Warsh

More real-time pushback, Sep 18, 2025: Calling out false stats.

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta claimed that hepatitis B screening during pregnancy has a 10% false negative rate. Let me be blunt: That is false, and it matters.

James Lyons-Weiler PhD

The invaluable contributions of Sayer Ji over decades. His post on Sep 18, 2025…

On the eve of ACIP’s vote on hepatitis B vaccination, one question towers above the talking points: why are we injecting 100% of newborns for a condition that ~0% of HBV-negative mothers’ babies will face in early life? As the committee readies its decision, the public will hear familiar refrains—“safe and effective,” “lifesaving,” “settled science.” Yet the record shows something messier: occult infections despite full vaccination, waning protection by adolescence, aluminum-driven inflammation in the first 24 hours of life, and credible autoimmune/neurologic injury signals that never make it into the press release. Add in new exosome research that reframes “viral” hepatitis as, at least in part, a toxic-stress signaling process, and the case for a one-size-fits-all Day-One dose looks less like public health and more like policy inertia. Tonight—before the vote—let’s look at what the evidence actually says…

Sayer Ji

The truth has been known for a long time. Harvard Law School, 2000: “The failure of researchers, vaccine manufacturers and health care officials to communicate what medical science does and does not know about vaccine risks has been perceived to be a fundamental betrayal of the public’s trust”

While health authorities in France, responding to concerns, have ended their mandatory hepatitis B vaccination program for eleven and twelve year old children, the CDC continues to call for the universal immunization of children up to eighteen years of age… Data obtained from adverse reports and scientific research must be accepted, rather than readily dismissed for their cause-effect potential by the leading architects supervising and advising the re-construction and maintenance of our public health policy infrastructure. Such top government and health care officials must demonstrate a commitment to making positive changes that will help vaccine injured children or rather prevent future children from being injured. The failure of researchers, vaccine manufacturers and health care officials to communicate what medical science does and does not know about vaccine risks has been perceived to be a fundamental betrayal of the public’s trust, the pillars upon which our public health system relies.

Natalie Kotzer, Harvard Law School, 2000 and link

18-day old baby had a cardiac arrest after Hep B vaccine and died at 4 months old.

Charlee was born on May 6, 2017, after an unremarkable pregnancy. She was delivered via C-section, weighing 6 lbs 8 oz. We declined the Hep B vaccine at the hospital, preferring to have our own pediatrician administer it. At 18 days old, she received the Recombivax Hep B vaccine. She had been thriving—nursing well, gaining weight, and was such a content little girl. But 22 hours later, everything changed. Charlee suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while nursing—she just stopped… By some miracle, we were able to resuscitate her, but she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury… Genetic testing for her, my husband, and me all came back negative… I knew enough to insist that she be on a cardiac monitor during them. She received Hib and Prevnar, and immediately after, she went into bradycardia and apnea. At that moment, my husband and I knew—the vaccines had caused this. A neonatologist even admitted the “quiet part out loud,” saying she routinely tells residents to put the crash cart next to NICU isolettes when babies receive vaccines. Charlee died suddenly at 4 months and 2 days old, in the middle of the night.

Dr. William Makis MD

Hep B safety studies were “pathetic.”

The safety studies that were done for the two different brands of Hepatitis B vaccine—Engerix-B and Recombivax HB—were so pathetic in terms of the duration of post-injection safety review as to render them utterly useless. Most people don’t believe me when I explain this to them, which is why I’m going to share the package inserts with the two vaccines with you right now.

J.B. Handley

“Pathetic” is not an exaggeration. Some “clinical trials” studied “safety” for four days… how can that even be called a clinical trial?

The safety data on Recombivax HB, the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, are sadly lacking, as the FDA approved the shot based on clinical trials performed on only 147 infants and children and followed for only five days. There are four hepatitis B vaccines, two of which are approved for infants; the second approved for infants is Engerix-B, and clinical safety data show infants and children were followed for only four days in these trials. Most infants are not at high risk for hepatitis B. It makes better financial and health sense to test mothers before birth and vaccinate only those infants born to mothers with an active or chronic hepatitis B infection, putting off vaccination in other infants until they are older. The current childhood vaccination schedule includes 19 potential doses of vaccines and one mRNA experimental injection by the time an infant is 6 months old. Many of these contain aluminum, which raises a child’s risk of persistent asthma in childhood.

Dr. Joseph Mercola

1999 research following Hep B vaccination: rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis, other serious diseases

A questionnaire was sent to rheumatology departments in nine French hospitals. Criteria for entry were rheumatic complaints of 1 week's duration or more, occurrence during the 2 months following hepatitis B vaccination, no previously diagnosed rheumatic disease and no other explanation for the complaints… Twenty-two patients were included. The observed disorders were as follows: rheumatoid arthritis for six patients; exacerbation of a previously non-diagnosed systemic lupus erythematosus for two; post-vaccinal arthritis for five; polyarthralgia–myalgia for four; suspected or biopsy-proved vasculitis for three; miscellaneous for two.

Rheumatology, 1999