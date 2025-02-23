Contents

Terminology

Pericardium — A thin sac surrounding the heart [source]

Pericarditis — Inflammation of the tissue lining the heart [source]

Myocarditis — Inflammation of the heart muscle [source]

Myopericarditis — Pericarditis symptoms with evidence of the involvement of the heart muscle [source]

Perimyocarditis — Sometimes used interchangeably with myopericarditis [source] or otherwise referring to both pericarditis and myocarditis [source]

Skyrocketing Heart Inflammation in Children from Covid Shots

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can lead to serious complications, including arrhythmias, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death. Pericarditis, inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart, often accompanies myocarditis. Both conditions can result from viral infections, but they are increasingly linked to immune responses triggered by Covid-19 vaccines… As Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent cardiologist, noted, "Myopericarditis is never mild because inflammation and scarring in the heart, no matter how small, can set up a young person for the lifelong risk of heart failure and cardiac arrest. — World Council for Health

Covid injections have led to a skyrocketing incidence of heart inflammation, particularly in children and adolescents.

“A groundbreaking study [published May 20, 2024]… analyzed data from over 1.7 million children [and adolescents]… and found that myocarditis and pericarditis occurred exclusively in vaccinated children. Not a single unvaccinated child in the study was diagnosed with these conditions.” [source and source and source and source] In the VAERS reporting system for vaccine injuries, reported reactions from Covid shots as of July 28, 2023 included: “27,343 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, 20,505 heart attacks and 35,726 deaths, all connected with the Covid shots.” [source] After the introduction of Covid-19 injections, the incidence of heart inflammation increased from 4 per million to 25,000 per million. [source] “[In 2021 and 2022] more than 1,650 professional and amateur athletes have collapsed due to cardiac events and 1,148 of them proved fatal.” [source] An obviously biased report published Aug 26, 2024, reported that vaccine-induced myocarditis is less severe than infection-induced inflammation. This completely contradicts other findings, and is due to blatantly flawed parameters that are described here. For every 1,000 children in a very large sample (64,000 children and teens), more than five Covid-vaccinated children died while none of the Covid-unvaccinated children died. [source] “During a major study, the eminent Irish researchers analyzed the cases of dozens of children who had been hospitalized with heart-related problems. Alarmingly, every single one of the children had been given at least one dose of a Covid mRNA vaccine before they were admitted to hospital.” [source] "A study conducted in Italy in 2023 found a higher likelihood of atrial fibrillation (AFib) being reported after receiving mRNA shots compared to viral vector vaccines... Additionally, AFib has been identified as a potential precursor to mRNA Covid vaccine-induced pericarditis." [source] “60% of young people with Covid vaccine-induced myocarditis showed heart damage 6 months later.” [source]

Parents Likely Unaware of Kids’ Heart Inflammation

One of the most concerning aspects of vaccine-induced myocarditis is that many cases may go undiagnosed. Standard diagnostic tools like EKGs and echocardiograms often miss subtle signs of heart inflammation. Cardiac MRI, the gold standard for detecting myocarditis, is rarely used in routine follow-ups. A 2022 study published in The Lancet found that 81 out of 151 patients who underwent cardiac MRI showed heart abnormalities, such as late gadolinium enhancement—a marker linked to worse outcomes, including heart failure and sudden cardiac death. This suggests that the true incidence of myocarditis post-vaccination may be significantly higher than reported." — World Council for Health

Adrenaline Surges Trigger Cardiac Arrest

“Myocarditis is an inflammation of the myocardium that can often be associated with cardiac dysfunction and arrhythmias [irregular heartbeat], and is even one of the leading causes for sudden cardiac death in athletes… Physical exertion is likely a trigger for dangerous arrythmias and further propagates myocardial damage in athletes with myocarditis. For this reason, abstinence from sports is a critical facet of management in the initial inflammatory period. — Dr. Benjamin Hurwitz MD & Omar Issa DO, Management and Treatment of Myocarditis in Athletes, Nov 4, 2020 “Myocardial diseases are associated with an increased risk of potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death/cardiac arrest during exercise… Practicing cardiologists and sport physicians are required to identify high-risk individuals harbouring these cardiac diseases in a timely fashion in the setting of pre-participation screening or medical consultation.” — European Heart Journal, Jan 2019 The Covid-19 vaccines cause myocarditis, the FDA and all the regulatory agencies agree. As a cardiologist, I can tell you if somebody has myocarditis, we can’t let them play sports because the surge of adrenaline will trigger a cardiac arrest. Our guidelines before Covid said don’t let somebody with myocarditis play sports. So now athletes have taken the vaccine, they’re developing myocarditis, they’re playing sports and for some unfortunate ones, it triggers a cardiac death. This is a straightforward relationship. This is not controversial. – Aug 23, 2023

Healing

For those who’ve received any Covid shots, considerations include the following.

#1 Seek Qualified Support

Seek support from those with a track record of success. Considerations include:

The Wellness Company, which includes Dr. Peter A. McCullough, a cardiologist who has been an unbiased leader on understanding Covid vax harms

FLCCC Alliance, which includes Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory among others who have been dedicated to understanding Covid care

(We get no benefit whatsoever from making recommendations. Do you know of others? Let us know.)

#2 Avoid Sports Until Heart Inflammation Status is Known

Based on the known risks, it follows that those who got a Covid injection would be best served by avoiding sports / adrenaline-spiking activities until it is known there is no heart inflammation. [source]

#3 Prioritize Vitamin D Sufficiency

Key findings [from]… the study titled, The protective role of vitamin D in BNT162b2 vaccine-related acute myocarditis [published Feb 18, 2025]: Vitamin D Deficiency is Common in Myocarditis Cases — 73.3% of individuals who developed myocarditis after mRNA injection had low vitamin D levels (≤50 nmol/L). Vitamin D May Reduce Risk — Higher vitamin D levels were linked to: Lower inflammation in the heart as indicated by lower cytokine levels… Reduced activation of NK cells… Fewer severe symptoms of myocarditis… Patients with vitamin D sufficiency (>50 nmol/L) were less likely to experience severe symptoms. Lower Vitamin D = More Heart Damage — Patients with low vitamin D had higher levels of... cTnT, a marker of heart damage.. Immune System Involvement — …The data strongly suggest that vitamin D plays a role in immune regulation and inflammation control… Genetics [Impact Vitamin D Levels] — … Some individuals may have a genetic predisposition to lower vitamin D, making them more vulnerable to inflammation and myocarditis after mRNA injection. — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

#4 Prioritize Inflammation-Reduction Strategies

In 2017, Harvard University reported, “Inflammation reduction cuts risk of heart attack, stroke.” Knowing that there is a connection between inflammation reduction and heart health, it can only be helpful to engage in inflammation reduction strategies.

Inflammation-reduction strategies include individualized yoga, red light therapy, dietary and nutrition support, regular movement, hydration, mineral-rich spring waters or mud, stress reduction, and sleep.

#5 Consider Red Light Therapy

Covid injections have harmed children. But red light therapy offers a beacon of hope… Infrared therapy uses specific wavelengths of light to penetrate tissues, stimulating cellular repair and reducing inflammation. Studies have demonstrated its efficacy in treating cardiovascular conditions, including myocardial infarction (heart attack) and myocarditis. For example, a 2024 study published in Biomaterials highlighted the use of near-infrared II (NIR-II) nanoprobes for early diagnosis and targeted treatment of myocarditis. The therapy was shown to reduce inflammatory markers and improve heart function in preclinical models. — World Council for Health

#6 Research: Gentle, Individualized Yoga was Safe & Effective with Heart Failure Patients

Review of randomized control trials (RCTs): Individualized yoga is safe and effective for heart failure patients in quality of life outcomes (2018)

Review of RCTs involving heart failure patients to “examine yoga’s effect on physiological systems that have potential benefits for heart failure patients”

“Heart failure patients typically have comorbidities that prevent them from participating in traditional exercise programs and require individualized exercise prescription. The metabolic demand of yoga is flexible, ranging from chair based to continuous flow… Published research to date supports that yoga is a safe and effective addition to the management of heart failure patients and their quality of life outcomes.”

Research – Yoga for Heart Failure: A Review and Future Research link

Heart failure patients: no adverse events & experienced improved physical function (2010)

15 heart failure patients (12 completed the classes), mean age 52

8 weeks of yoga classes

Data collected were: safety (cardiac and orthopedic adverse events); physical function (strength, balance, endurance, flexibility); and psychological function (quality of life, depression scores, mindfulness)

“No participant had any adverse events… Yoga practice was safe, with participants experiencing improved physical function”

Research – Yoga in Heart Failure Patients: A Pilot Study link

Randomized control trial: Post-heart attack patients in yoga-based cardiac rehab improved nervous system functioning and HRV compared to standard care (2019)

80 patients post-myocardial infarction (heart attack)

Randomized control trial with 12-week yoga-based cardiac rehabilitation program

Yoga group received 13 hospital-based structured yoga sessions as an adjunct to standard care; control group participants received enhanced standard care involving three brief educational sessions with a leaflet on the importance of diet and physical activity

“Autonomic dysfunction is an independent predictor of cardiovascular and all-cause mortality after myocardial infarction… This short-term yoga-based cardiac rehabilitation program had additive effects in shifting sympathovagal balance toward parasympathetic predominance while increasing overall HRV.”

Research – Effect of Yoga-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation on Heart Rate Variability: Randomized Controlled Trial in Patients Post-MI link

HEART RATE VARIABILITY (HRV) — The change in length of time between heartbeats, an indicator of parasympathetic nervous system functioning, “a physiological measure of emotional stress” (Dr. Stephen Sinatra MD)

