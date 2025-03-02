On March 1st, 2025, Dr. William Makis posted, “BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Government has FROZEN my Stripe Account, @X or Twitter income, Substack income, and GiveSendGo $199,370 Legal fundraiser. They are stealing all my sources of income!”

This egregious attack on Dr. Makis and his young family is part of a decades-long playbook. An oncologist, Dr. Makis stood up for his cancer patients when government dictates during Covid would have brought harm to them. And he’s succeeded in reversing cancer in one patient after another in record time. But just as threatening to establishment medicine, he’s been telling the world about the cancer reversals and successes. That makes him a threat to the establishment forces who have long relied on expensive and unsuccessful “treatments” that benefit industry.

Providers who are perceived as a threat to establishment dictates or lucrative markets are condemned, intimidated and attacked.

Are we going to let this attack on humanity continue?

Browse the evidence below to assure yourself that the attack on Dr. Makis is part of a long, long pattern of suppression and attack. And then consider what you can do to take back our power from the authorities (public servants) who have abused the power vested in them by the people.

Highlights

2-min, John D. Rockefeller: Wiped Out Natural Cures to Create Big Pharma

When evidence began to emerge that petroleum-based medicines were causing cancer, Mr. Rockefeller founded the American Cancer Society through which he suppressed that information. – John D. Rockefeller Wiped Out Natural Cures to Create Big Pharma

This film, Cancer: The Forbidden Cures, explains how it is virtually impossible for… inexpensive, natural treatments to receive government approval. The FDA requires extremely expensive clinical trials to demonstrate the efficacy of treatment, yet due to minimal profit in natural cures, trials will likely never be conducted, thus preventing approval of natural treatments, even if they do cure cancer. Even more problematic are those within the medical industry who have a vested interest in preventing alternative treatments from even gaining publicity, let alone approval. Chemotherapy drugs net billions of dollars in profits every year, fattening the wallets of physicians and drug company officers and stockholders. The respected American Medical Association (AMA) also reaps major profits from cancer medication advertisements and promotions. Few people are aware of the unsavory history of the AMA and its Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). This influential organization and its leaders became wealthy and powerful in the first half of the 20th century through selectively granting a seal of approval for untested drugs only to companies who would pay hefty fees to the AMA, and through major income from the tobacco industry for JAMA‘s promotions of cigarette smoking and its false claims about cigarette safety… The chief editor of JAMA [the publication of the American Medical Association] for 26 years, Morris Fishbein, worked tirelessly to prevent any potential cancer cure that was not under the control of the medical establishment from seeing the light of day. Fishbein… was actively involved in suppressing the alleged cancer cures in two of the five cases presented in this documentary, as well as many others not mentioned.” – WantToKnow.info, Cancer Cures Video

Evidence

No Date — Cancer Cures Video: Video Documentary Reveals Suppressed Cancer Cures [This link is to an article about the documentary, Cancer: The Forbidden Cures] — WantToKnow link No Date — Cancer Cures Video; Cancer: The Forbidden Cures — WantToKnow 5-min video, 20-min vido, full 72-min video Mar 1, 2025 — BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Government has FROZEN my Stripe Account, @X or Twitter income, Substack income, and GiveSendGo $199,370 Legal fundraiser. They are stealing all my sources of income. — Dr. William Makis MD link Feb 17, 2025 — BREAKING NEWS: Dr.John Campbell and I were targeted, we were both hacked and locked out of our X (Twitter) accounts after our interview on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in Cancer and Turbo Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link Feb 9, 2025 — NEWS: I was viciously attacked on my Ivermectin Testimonial of a 36 year old Pancreatic Cancer patient who is now Cancer Free. Who attacked me? A Pancreatic Cancer Support Group. — Dr. William Makis MD link Jan 23, 2025 — EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – Sarah Westall Show – Cancer Cases Exploding & Authorities Persecute One of the World’s Top Cancer Doctors w/ Dr. William Makis (Dec.2024) — Dr. William Makis MD link Jan 14, 2025 — Medical Industrial Complex Is Running DAMAGE CONTROL Over Mel Gibson’s Appearance On The Joe Rogan Show — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link Jan 6, 2025 — Is Big Pharma suppressing the truth about cancer? Survivor says ‘yes’; “Fourteen years ago, Suzy Griswold was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, but she didn’t take a traditional treatment route.” — Blaze Media link and 56-min video Dec 29, 2024 — Ivermectin for Cancer?; “If you are unfortunate enough to be diagnosed with cancer and would like to try ivermectin for treatment, you’ll likely not find an oncologist who is willing to try it. They’ll probably lie and tell you it’s dangerous and will interfere with chemotherapy and radiation, even though the opposite is true… Americans are the most heavily medicated and vaccinated country in the world, yet we lead the world in chronic disease and have the lowest life expectancy of all modern countries. As you can see in this chart, we rank 48th! If all the medications and vaccines were effective, would we not be ranked higher and have fewer chronic diseases?” — The Truth Expedition link Dec 27, 2024 — ‘Health’ mafia want to jail this heroic Canadian cancer doctor for 83 days; “I stood up for informed consent… Dr William Makis, an oncologist, speaks of his grim situation at the hands of fascist health bureaucrats who now want to jail him for standing up for medical ethics.” — Cairns News link Dec 17, 2024 — IVERMECTIN ATTACKS continue: Confused about ivermectin? I don’t blame you, but it’s quite simple––just follow the money.; “Recently, there have been extreme and ongoing efforts to attack ivermectin, currently only available in an inexpensive, oral formulation, that reveal a telling pattern of shifting narratives designed to discredit it at any cost. The arguments appear less about genuine concerns and more about undermining a cheap, effective, and widely accessible treatment. Each argument presented seems to be grasping at straws, quickly losing traction and credibility, only to be replaced by another, equally tenuous claim. As efforts to undermine ivermectin intensify, these claims are understandably disturbing and confusing for people. Let’s have a brief look at what is being said.” — Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​ link Dec 16, 2024 — Exposing “The Playbook” Big Pharma Uses To Silence Critics — The Jimmy Dore Show link Nov 7, 2024 — Back by Popular Demand! ‘Cancer Care’ Second Edition Now Available: Dr. Paul Marik and the entire FLCCC Family want to thank everyone who fought to have this important medical research reinstated on Amazon after it was briefly removed in September 2024.— Independent Medical Alliance link Jul 3, 2024 — Mammograms Are a Tragic Lie; “Research demonstrates this test does not reduce your risk of death from the disease. Mammograms, used to detect breast cancer, employ ionizing radiation that carries a risk of developing cancer… After 10 mammograms you have a 50% to 60% risk of receiving a false positive result, potentially necessitating further testing with more radiation or even treatment. You may be able to prevent 75% to 90% of breast cancers through lifestyle changes, such as reducing exposure to hazardous toxins, seeking out organic products, severely reducing refined sugar and fructose, and limiting protein.” [originally published Dec 20, 2017] — Dr. Joseph Mercola link May 14, 2024 — Lawmaker Accuses Amgen of Placing Profits Above Patients with Dosing for a Cancer Drug; “A U.S. lawmaker is accusing Amgen of ‘putting profits before patients’ over its decision to continue marketing a high dose of a pricey cancer treatment instead of a lower dose that is less expensive and not as toxic to patients.” — Ed Silverman, STAT link Mar 29, 2024 — Professor Exposes the Big Lie About Cancer; “Cancer is ‘all a big money game, and it’s dollars first, patient outcome second.’ – Dr. Thomas Seyfried, Professor of Biology… In Seyfried’s book, Cancer as a Metabolic Disease, he argues we should hit cancer where it hurts most by messing with its fuel supply, like using ketogenic diets to cut off the energy that cancer cells need. It’s a way of thinking about the disease that poses bad news to the profits of the cancer treatment industry.” — The Vigilant Fox link Mar 29, 2024 — The Many Harms of Cancer-phobia; “Our fear of cancer is so fierce that it leads to choices that are… bad for our health… Consider the average-risk asymptomatic person who is younger or older than mammography or PSA screening is recommended for, but who, under the shadow of the fear of cancer, screens anyway, despite evidence that such screening is more likely to harm them than help, producing worrying false positives and in many cases leading to unnecessary treatment… An analysis done by the CDC for my book, Curing Cancer-phobia, How Risk, Fear, and Worry Mislead Us, found that in 2017, 21 million American women had cancer screening tests even though they were outside the age ranges for screening… Consider the harmful medical cascades that screening often triggers… all of which cause side effects that range from moderate to severe and… are essentially ‘fear-ectomies’, removing something that frightens the patient far more than it medically threatens them.” — David Ropeik, Sensible Medicine link Jan 3, 2024 — The Cost of Unnecessary Testing in Health Care: The United States spends more than $300 billion annually on unnecessary medical treatment, including diagnostic testing.; “Excessive testing is… one part of… low-value health care, a term that refers to services that provide little or no benefit, cause potential harm, incur significant costs, or waste limited resources… The study, published in The American Journal of Medicine, focused on unnecessary testing… When patients have excessive diagnostic tests, the potential for errors exists. False positive or false negative test results can lead to a ‘diagnostic cascade’ of more testing or unnecessary prescriptions and harmful side effects… The United States health care system’s current structure rewards health care providers for providing more care, not necessarily the right care. In a fee-for-service system, providers make more money if they order more tests.” — Andrea Wickstrom, The Epoch Times link Nov 1, 2023 — Joe Rogan Talks Fenbendazole and Cancer — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link Jun 19, 2023 — What Toxic Wildfires Can Teach Us About COPD and Covid-19; “One of my longtime theories (discussed further here) is that the pharmaceutical industry has an inherent conflict of interest against promoting any therapy that effectively treats a disease, as it destroys the franchise (perfectly demonstrated by this candid admission to investors from Goldman Sachs).” — A Midwestern Doctor, Mercola.com link Mar 27, 2023 — The Life & Suppressed Work of Dr. Wilhelm Reich; “In the 1940′s the scientific works of Dr. Wilhelm Reich were presented to a world, marveled upon and then radically suppressed by industry and democratic government. A psychologist, scientist, mystic and refugee from Nazi persecution, Dr. Reich discovered ‘Orgone Energy’, or, life energy, a radiant blue glowing energy found in all living things, in high vacuums and in the open atmosphere… Many believe that his findings and experiments produced results that completely shattered the foundations of the energy and medical industries, and Dr. Reich himself was all too aware that he was deliberately targeted because of the threat he posed to big business. The establishment was so enraged by his discoveries… that in 1957 after FBI agents oversaw the destruction of his laboratory equipment, ‘six tons of his books, journals, and papers were burned in the 25th Street public incinerator in New York’s lower east side.'” — Harshita S, Medium link Feb 14, 2023 — Your Money or Your Life: Patient on $50,000-a-Week Cancer Drug Fears Leaving Behind Huge Medical Debt; “After several rounds of treatment for a rare eye cancer — weekly drug infusions that could cost nearly $50,000 each — Paul Davis learned Medicare had abruptly stopped paying the bills… “Is it worth bankrupting my family for me to hang around for a couple of years?” Davis pondered… One of the hospitals that has administered the costly drug is appealing… But the uncertainty has compounded the stress of living with an aggressive cancer.” — Fred Schulte, KFF Health News link Jun 2, 2022 — Doctors Sue FDA to Protect Ivermectin as Covid-19 Treatment; “Dr. Paul Marik… Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, and Dr. Robert L. Apter challenge the FDSA regarding ivermectin as a Covid treatment. The plaintiffs, ‘argue the FDA acted outside of its authority and illegally interfered with their ability to practice medicine by directing the public, including health professionals and patients, to not use ivermectin, a drug that has received full FDA approval for human use.'” — Independent Medical Alliance link Jan 30, 2020 — 6 Bodily Tissues That can be Regenerated Through Nutrition; “Regenerative medicine threatens to undermine the very economic infrastructure that props up the modern, drug-based and quite candidly degenerative medical system. Symptom suppression is profitable because it guarantees both the perpetuation of the original underlying disease, and the generation of an ever-expanding array of additional, treatment-induced symptoms.”— Sayer Ji, Regenerate Project link Apr 23, 2019 — Why The Law Forbids The Medicinal Use of Natural Substances; “According to the FDA’s legal definition, a drug is anything that ‘diagnoses, cures, mitigates, treats, or prevents a disease.’ The problem with this definition is that there are numerous substances, as readily available and benign as found on our spice racks, which have been proven by countless millennia of human experience to mitigate, prevent and in some cases cure disease, and which cannot be called drugs according to the FDA. How can this be? Well, the FDA has assumed for itself Godlike power, requiring that its official approval be obtained before any substance can legally be used in the prevention and treatment of disease. The FDA’s legal-regulatory control therefore is totalitarian and Napoleonic in construct; what it does not explicitly permit as a medicine is implicitly forbidden.” — Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo (Waking Times) link Apr 11, 2018 — Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’ — Tae Kim, CNBC link Aug 17, 2016 — Rockefeller: How He Changed The Idea Of Medicine And Everyday Cures: Big Pharma Was Invented By The Rockefeller’s; “The bitter truth is that when you go to your Western doctor, you are seen as a potential market for the medical factory’s products. For big pharma, there is no financial incentive to heal you, because a patient cured is a customer lost. Even if you are not sick, big pharma is still targeting you, trying to convince you that you are ill so that you will try its latest pill.” — Baxter Dmitry, Question Everything link Apr 1, 2015 — Dr Peter Gøtzsche exposes big pharma as organized crime; “Peter C. Gøtzsche, MD is a Danish medical researcher… He has written numerous reviews within the Cochrane collaboration. Dr. Gøtzsche has been critical of screening for breast cancer using mammography, arguing that it cannot be justified. His critique stems from a meta-analysis he did on mammography screening studies and published as Is screening for breast cancer with mammography justifiable? in The Lancet in 2000. In it he discarded 6 out of 8 studies arguing their randomization was inadequate… In 2012 his book Mammography Screening: Truth, Lies and Controversy was published.” — Dr. McDougall Health & Medical Center, YouTube 8-min video Aug 19, 2009 — Gardasil Researcher Speaks Out; “Dr. Diane Harper says young girls and their parents should receive more complete warnings before receiving the vaccine to prevent cervical cancer... It’s highly unusual for a researcher to publicly criticize a medicine or vaccine she helped get approved. Dr. Harper joins a number of consumer watchdogs, vaccine safety advocates, and parents who question the vaccine’s risk-versus-benefit profile.” — Sharyl Attkisson, CBS News link

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire collation, or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

The subject matter above is an excerpt from Suppressed Cancer Treatments. Other topics there include more than 200 research articles and testimonials on documented cancer reversal and recovery successes.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

