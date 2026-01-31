Free Reference Portal for Food System Corruption, Harms, & Solutions. Quick links to hundreds of sources.
The food and "regulatory" system: Quick access to references on the harms from corruption, industrial agriculture, highly processed foods, toxins, and corrupt "nutrition science."
Dear friends and colleagues,
I’m writing to let you know that references on corruption, harms, and solutions related to the food system are organized for easy access to vital knowledge.
See below for a concise summary and quick links.
Food System: Corrupted & Severely Harmful
Corrupt System Protects Industry, Harms People — The organizations entrusted to serve humanity have served industry instead, allowing it to dominate the food system with unnatural food products that cause serious health issues, chronic disease, anxiety and depression, suicidal thoughts in children, and death.
Ultra-processed “Food”: A Toxic, Addictive Cash Cow — Processed foods, junk food, fake food, fast food, energy drinks, and diet drinks have led to devastating outcomes in physical and mental health.
Seed Oils, Vegetable Oils, LA, PUFAs — Seed oils are industrially processed concoctions, often referred to as “vegetable oils.” Replacing natural fats with manufactured “vegetable oils” was never proven to lower the risk of heart disease or death. In fact, it showed the opposite. And now we know seed oils cause chronic disease.
Pesticides, Dyes, Forever Chemicals, etc. — The industrialized food system is characterized by toxic contamination, including phthalates, microplastics, heavy metals, glyphosate and other pesticides, synthetic dyes, and hundreds of additional chemicals including “forever chemicals” and other endocrine-disruptors.
Apeel — Apeel is a chemical formulation that may be put on organics and cannot be washed off. It has mono- and diglycerides, which cause inflammation, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and hardening of arteries.
Industrial Agriculture, “Big Ag”, Factory Farming — Mechanization of agriculture has increased the use of poisons and devastated the health of food and communities. Industrial agriculture is at the root of many of humanity’s crises. Factory farms are continuing to get bigger and bigger.
Genetically Engineered / GMO “Foods” — Genetic modification is the alteration of an organism’s genome. GMOs (genetically modified organisms) are often used by industrial agriculture to create “frankenfoods” that will survive the use of toxic pesticides that devastate human health, soils, and biodiversity.
Solutions — Solutions to the problems created by a corrupted food system include: 1) Prioritizing food security, reclaiming food sovereignty and de-centralizing systems, 2) Developing localized food networks and family & community gardens, 3) Healing soil, 4) Supporting regenerative farming, and 5) Rewilding dead, dying, and imbalanced spaces.
Free Reference Guide
Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.
Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.
