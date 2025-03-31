Some questions you may like to ask: Why would these vaccines even be made available, let alone be mandated, if they increase our chances of getting Covid-19, dying from Covid-19, or suffering from other adverse effects? Why would we take ongoing booster shots when this is the result of the first 2-3 doses? Why is natural immunity continuously downplayed, especially when there is no evidence that it becomes negatively effective? When do the lawsuits start? Raphael Lataster BPharm, PhD, Oct 2022

In 2020, the CDC knew that heart damage is an effect of Covid-19 vaccines. CDC and Pharma communicated about it in 2021, but suppressed this knowledge. Meanwhile, mandates went into effect worldwide. [source] In 2021, it was known that vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected, but the CDC tried to hide it, and certainly didn’t act on it. [source] In January 2022, U.K. medical professionals communicated that evidence is clear that vaccines should not be mandated. [source] In 2022, a study of 12.9 million vaccinated people showed vaccines and boosters have an effectiveness rate of zero by about a month after administration. [source] In 2023, 325 autopsies were reviewed: 74% of sudden deaths were due to the vaccine. The peer-reviewed study was mercilessly suppressed, although finally “officially” published in November 2024. [source and source and source] In 2023, research showed that risk of Covid-19 increased with the number of vaccine doses. [source] Throughout the declared public health emergency, many reasonable and obvious questions went unanswered by the officials who had presumed authority for setting and enforcing sweeping policy. [source] From the time Covid injections were unleashed on the public, there were reports of a skyrocketing incidence of heart inflammation, particularly in children and adolescents. [source and source and source and source] In 2024, “a groundbreaking study… analyzed data from over 1.7 million children… and found that myocarditis and pericarditis occurred exclusively in vaccinated children. Not a single unvaccinated child in the study was diagnosed with these conditions.” [source and source and source and source] “Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are estimated to have killed more people than 121 Hiroshima nuclear bombings. FDA criteria for Class I recall and market withdrawal far exceeded.” [source] In March 2025, FDA’s “top vaccine chief” expressed resentment about being pushed out, but had been an “unwavering champion” of fast tracking vaccine trials and “remained steadfast” in dismissing concerns. [source]

In 2020, the CDC knew that heart damage is an effect of Covid-19 vaccines. CDC and Pharma communicated about it in 2021, but suppressed this knowledge. Meanwhile, mandates went into effect worldwide.

An e-mail obtained by The Epoch Times reveals that the CDC drafted, but never sent, an alert to the U.S. public about the link between Covid-19 vaccines and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) because CDC officials worried that people would panic. The e-mail, dated May 15, 2021, eight months after the CDC identified myocarditis as an adverse event of special interest or a potential side effect, contained conversations between CDC officials and pharmaceutical industry representatives about why an alert should not be issued. The Vaccine Reaction

In 2021, it was known that vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected, but the CDC tried to hide it, and certainly didn’t act on it.

The CDC published a paper comparing infections in vaccinated people and those with natural immunity. The CDC massaged the data to help [the perception of effectiveness of] vaccines by excluding cases of “partially vaccinated” people (partially vaccinated IS vaccinated – we don’t exclude negative outcomes early in treatment for other drugs). Nonetheless, the report was clear… For a couple of weeks, vaccinated people had fewer infections than those with natural immunity. But vaccine protection then plunged, while natural immunity kept getting better. By mid-July vaccinated people were four times more likely to be infected – and that gap remained until the study ended in November. (source, see table 2) Just as important, giving a vaccine to people with natural immunity did little to further increase their protection – the difference was minor and could have been due to chance. [And not measured in this study, but measured extensively in reports below, the “vaccine” increased risk of fatal heart damage, cancer, mental illness and death among other ill effects.] Alex Berenson

In January 2022, U.K. medical professionals communicated that evidence is clear that vaccines should not be mandated.

We implore you to thoroughly consider at least three points, which we further expand on with supporting evidence below: 1) Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent viral transmission or infection. 2) Informed consent is paramount in Good Medical Practice. 3) The safety of the Covid-19 vaccines has not been established. – Letter from UK Medical Freedom Alliance to Members of the House of Lords

In 2022, a study of 12.9 million vaccinated people showed vaccines and boosters have an effectiveness rate of zero by about a month after administration.

We carried out a pooled analysis of national-level vaccination data [for 12.9 million individuals in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales]… We found evidence of waning in vaccine effectiveness and relative vaccine effectiveness for doses 1 and 2 of ChAdOx1 and dose 1 of BNT162b2, with vaccine effectiveness and relative vaccine effectiveness dropping to zero ∼60–80 days after the date of administration. – International Journal of Epidemiology

In 2023, 325 autopsies were reviewed: 74% of sudden deaths were due to the vaccine. The peer reviewed study was mercilessly suppressed, although finally “officially” published in November 2024.

In 2023, The Lancet censored and cancelled a ground-breaking Covid-19 Vaccine Injury & Autopsy paper within 24hr after 100,000s downloads. I’ve learned that it has just passed peer review and will be published. 74% of sudden deaths due to Covid-19 vaccine. 325 autopsies reviewed. – Dr. William Makis MD and James Lyons-Weiler PhD and Science, Public Health Policy and the Law

In 2023, research showed that risk of Covid-19 increased with the number of vaccine doses.

Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bivalent Vaccine; “Among 51, 017 employees [over 26 weeks]… the estimated vaccine effectiveness was 29%, 20%, and 4%, during [different phases]. The risk of Covid-19 also increased with… the number of vaccine doses previously received.” – Open Forum Infectious Diseases

Death from injection: Summary of research findings from multiple sources.

In March 2025, FDA’s “top vaccine chief” expressed resentment about being pushed out, but had been an “unwavering champion” of fast tracking vaccine trials and “remained steadfast” in dismissing concerns.

In his resignation letter, Marks made it clear that he did not leave willingly. He blamed the newly minted Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, for his exit… Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Marks proved himself to be an unwavering champion of Operation Warp Speed—a project that fast-tracked vaccine trials, cut corners on safety testing, and bypassed essential trial site and manufacturing inspections. Despite mounting evidence of mRNA vaccine-related harms, Marks remained steadfast in dismissing these concerns as “misinformation.” He repeatedly pointed to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as proof of rigorous safety monitoring, yet failed to improve its efficiency. He authorised Covid-19 mRNA vaccines for young people without testing for meaningful clinical outcomes—basing the decision on immunobridging data of antibody titres, which even he admitted was a poor correlate of protection against Covid. Marks also blurred the line between regulation and promotion, featuring in FDA videos advocating for vaccines—an act far outside the agency’s regulatory [responsibility]. – Maryanne Demasi PhD

