Bird's Eye View

Bird's Eye View

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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
1d

Yes. When will they wake up? 😞😞😞😞🙏🏼

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1 reply by Shelly Thorn
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Markker
1d

They are using PCR to with the recent Meningitis B cases in Canterbury, UK, which followed a table top exercise on a virus affecting young people, last year, held in same vicinity! I say virus, but it was for bacterial, and many MenB vaccines procured in readiness. Students were starting lining up at 4am to ensure they got one before they ran out! All masked up, too, of course, and scared as they were with Covid.

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