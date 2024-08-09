Contents

In this Facts at Your Fingertips series on Covid protocols, get quick access to a curation of reports on the effects of standardized and mandated protocols including restriction of movement (“lockdowns”), business regulations, hospital protocols, masking and mandated injections.

Following are more than 30 reports on protocols as whole, and more than 40 reports on hospital protocols specifically.

Our Largest Study of its Kind; The major causes of death globally stemmed from public health establishment’s response, including mandates and lockdowns that caused severe stress, harmful medical interventions and the vaccines link Study: Pandemic Response, Not Virus, Drove Global Excess Mortality link Pandemic Response Caused More Excess Death Than Virus 58-min video More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions [Dec 1, 2021] link Half of World’s Population Worse Off Due to the Pandemic, Survey Finds link Anthony Fauci failed during the coronavirus response; A new paper in Science Advances by Bendavid and Patel shows how and why [Jun 6, 2024] link Claim Gov’t Response to Covid Pandemic Helped ‘May Lack Empirical Support’: Journal ‘Science Advances’; Harvard and Stanford researchers “find no patterns in the overall set of models that suggests a clear relationship between Covid-19 government responses and outcomes.” [Jun 7, 2024] link Breaking: Largest Study of Its Kind Finds Excess Deaths During Pandemic Caused by Public Health Response, Not Virus link ‘Laissez-Faire’ Sweden Had the Lowest Mortality in Europe From 2020–2022, New Analysis Shows link Former CDC Director Admits Flaws Of Covid Vaccines, Says Mandates Were Disastrous ‘Overreach’ link Don’t Follow the Science, Rather Lead Humbly with Science; Dr. Jordan Vaughan US Congressional Testimony link Anthony Fauci Failed During the Coronavirus Response; “Although he was director of the NIAID, and although he controlled a 5 billion dollar infectious disease research budget, he chose to launch, fund and conduct precisely zero randomized trials of non-pharmacologic interventions.” link It Turns Out We Didn’t Have to Mask, Social Distance, or Lock Down After All; Those Were Just Gentle Suggestions, But Thanks for Complying link Dead Wrong About Everything: Analysis finds every element of pandemic response counterproductive at best link Four Years Ago This Week, Freedom Was Torched link On the First Anniversary of Cochrane’s Communique on its Own Review, A122; The story of physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, also known as review A122… a story of masks, barriers, distancing, hygiene, etc. and the sundry attacks on it link Covid Showed Us Who Really Rules America link The Truth Business Leaders Need to Face; “Those under 25 years of age, who will make up 90% of the prime-age workforce in 2050, experienced a derailing of developments by lockdowns and school closures… a hidden but massive loss of unmet potential” link CDC Reveals Covid Shot Mandates Backfired; New state-level data from the CDC has revealed that the Biden administration’s Covid-19 shot mandates for federal workers and employees of large corporations during 2021-2023 did not influence vaccine uptake and, in fact, reduced uptake of Covid shot boosters and influenza vaccines link Behind the Biggest Nurse Exodus in 40 Years; “Several nurses who spoke to The Epoch Times largely blame the exodus on the corporatization of health care and the vaccine mandates imposed on nurses” link Don’t Bother Explaining the Science, Just Use Religious and Military Leaders to Get People Vaccinated, President of the European Research Council Says [WEF meeting testimony Jan 2023] link ‘Worst Public Health Mistakes in History,’ Witness Tells Covid Pandemic Oversight Committee link Freedom Wins: States with Less Restrictive Covid Policies Outperformed States with More Restrictive Covid Policies link Arizona Nonprofit Helping Those Who Feel They Were Harmed by Covid-19 Medical Protocols; its membership is over 30,000 link Government Exempted Medical Staff From Covid Jabs While Mandating Public Vaccinations: New Zealand OIA Reveals link Whatever Happened to Informed Consent? link America’s Covid Response Was Based on Lies link Measuring the Mandates: What Caused the Excess Deaths? link Covid-19: Politicisation, “Corruption,” and Suppression of Science link Doctors Demand Answers from BC Gov’t Over ‘Political Agenda’ of Covid Policies link Debate about Strategic Options Has Been Suppressed. We Need an End to Hegemony of Opinion link Covid Forgiveness? 60 minutes on aerosols? | Rewriting history on Bill Maher and 60 Mins 16 min video FDA’s Failure to Safeguard the Public Resulted in Irreparable Erosion of Trust: Should FDA have had more stringent rules prior to authorization of a novel vaccine? link The Four Pillars of Medical Ethics Were Destroyed in the Covid Response link Coronavirus: How Dangerous is it? Hint: Don’t Trust the Media [Jun 24, 2020] link

Hospital Protocols & Pharmaceutical Drugs

Hospital protocols were standardized and included:

Social isolation. (Family members were prohibited from visiting).

“Treatment” limited to ventilator machines and specific pharmaceutical drugs. Other medications and treatments were denied.

Medication options were limited to a few very specific pharmaceutical drugs. This included paxlovid, monulpiravir and remdesivir to act as antivirals; drugs such as immunomodulators to impact the immune system; and drugs such as dexamethasone to reduce inflammation. (See separate reports on Ivermectin, Vitamin D, etc under "Effective, Safe Treatments & Prevention Strategies Were Disregarded & Disparaged.")

The U.S. government instituted hefty financial incentives to hospitals (thus coercing or bribing them) into using their prescribed protocols, including remdesivir, which has been proven to cause great harm. [source]

Whistleblower reports (see below) show that alternative treatments were denied, communication with patients and their families was poor and medical personnel lied about effectiveness of protocols. There were also reports of "pressure for end-of-life care, neglect and other malfeasance." [source]

Though the witnesses I interviewed were from all over the country, their experiences with hospitals were all the same — namely, no treatment was offered to their sick family members apart from supplemental oxygen, Remdesivir, and then intubation and ventilation, ultimately resulting in death. Several witnesses heard about treatment modalities such as methylprednisolone, ivermectin, and anti-coagulants only after their family members were languishing in hospital. To their astonishment, hospital doctors steadfastly refused to administer these drugs to their dying family members, and hospital administrators even fought court orders to do so. — John Leake

‘I Knew They Were Killing People’: Whistleblower Says Covid Hospital Protocols Led to Patient Deaths link Pulmonary Nurse of 31 Years Testifies How He Unknowingly Killed Patients by Following Covid Protocols link Hospital Protocol: 25 Commonalities; “Carolyn Blakeman goes through a list of ‘25 Commonalities’ that her organization has identified as being consistent in hospital protocol victims’ stories. This list includes victim isolation, EUA protocol adherence, the denial of alternative treatments, gaslighting, issues with communication, restraint, pressure for end-of-life care, neglect and other malfeasance.” 28-min video The Truth About Covid Hospital Protocols: Stella Paul 1 min video Ventilators Actually Harmed Covid Patients – Admits Fauci 30-min video Remdesivir is the Greatest Scandal of the Pandemic link Why Are Hospitals Still Using Remdesivir?;"Federal Government Insisted That if Hospitals Wanted to Get Paid, They Had to Treat Covid Patients with Remdesivir" link Nursing Home Horrors 19-min video Why Did the MHRA Approve the Controversial Drug Molnupiravir? link Don’t Try ARBs for Severe Covid, Trial Indicates; Harms seen without any compensating survival benefit; “Among 341 patients in Canada and France hospitalized for acute Covid-19, 39.8% of patients who were prescribed losartan developed serious adverse events (SAEs) versus 27.2% in the usual care group.” link Covid Protocol Killed My Father link The ‘Very, Very Bad Look’ of Remdesivir, the First FDA-Approved Covid-19 Drug link Criminal Investigation for Excess Deaths Due to Remdesivir link Nearly 1 in 10 Covid Patients Treated Early with Remdesivir Die [Jun 18, 2024] link Biden’s Bounty on Your Life: Hospitals’ Incentive Payments for Covid-19 link Hospitals Are Financially Incentivized by the Government To “Treat” Covid Patients (Often Killing Them) link He Was In Stage 2 Renal Failure Prior to Receiving Remdesivir link “We Had To Put Your Mom On A Ventilator…” link Remdesivir link Among Fully Vaccinated, Study Shows Paxlovid Does Not Shorten Symptoms link Covid-19 Pill Paxlovid No Longer Authorized in US for Emergency Use link FDA Dropped the Ball Completely on Molnupirivir: Panoramic Study Finds Higher Live SARS-CoV-2 Viral Titers and More Viral Evolution Two Weeks After Start of Treatment; Deranged authors conclude: more Molnupirivir, of course link I Believe My Dad Would Be Alive Today if Remdesivir Had Not Been Administered link Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the Covid-19 Pandemic; “This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to Covid-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections” link If Paxlovid Causes More Covid, Why Has The White House Spent Billions On It? link The antiviral drug, monulpiravir, used to treat covid patients, is causing the virus to mutate in patients that are slow to clear covid infections, pushing the development of new variants link Paxlovid doesn’t help long Covid; The Biden Administration Gave Pfizer 10 billion dollars for a bad drug [Jun 9, 2024] link Why Remdesivir Failed: Preclinical Assumptions Overestimate the Clinical Efficacy of Remdesivir for Covid-19 and Ebola link "On Hospital and Nursing Home Death Protocols"; Katharine Watt's thesis of an "industrialized medical euthanasia program" link The Price of Truth vs. Deception In Healthcare; A brave doctor's eye-opening testimony exposes the grotesque treatment the unvaccinated received throughout Covid-19. Please help share his affidavit. link I Asked for Three Days What Was In The IV; By the third day they told me but it was already too late link They Gave Him Forty-One Drugs He Did Not Need link The Doctor Knew My Father Had A Heart Issue Following the First Shot; But He Still Insisted He Get The Second One, Scheduling it Before Scheduling His Heart Study Appointment link My Husband was "Allowed" Visitors on the First Day link The Doctor Signed a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) Stating that Family Was Out of Town; Family Lived Two Miles Away and Received No Call link He Was Given 5 Days of Remdesivir link The Doctors Never Spoke to Me Except to Shame and Gaslight Me for Not Making My Husband Take the Shot link She Was Isolated, Ignored, and Denied Care; It was noted constantly from day #1 in her chart that she was unvaccinated link Why Give Morphine When It Suppresses Respirations? link I Developed a Cranial Cerebral Spinal Fluid Leak After the Mandatory Covid Swab Test link She Broke Her Father Out of Hospital Before They Killed Him 12-min video

The Chief Medical Officer informed me that the CDC had sent us a powerful antiviral since we had the first diagnosed Covid patient in the United States at our hospital. He then related to me inaccurate representations about this allegedly powerful antiviral, specifically about the functionality and effectiveness of what was understood to be remdesivir… This appeared to be part of an effort by the hospital administration, due to their relationship with the federal health agencies, to incite physicians in leadership to have misunderstandings about Covid therapies and their effectiveness and to have us expecting/waiting for a “magic” medicine that had immediate efficacy from the government. In practice, remdesivir did not have the positive effects I was told and was instructed to anticipate. – Dr. James Miller Signed Affiidavit

Governments and centralized organizations such as the CDC and WHO did not recommend or support physicians, individuals and communities to make smart, independent decisions or to promote wellness in general. Nor did they support professionals in determining the best health strategies according to various situations. Instead, they enforced standardization of a narrow set of fantastical, unproven protocols without evidentiary support for their effectiveness or safety. People representing the establishment staunchly pressured for an unquestioned standardization of these protocols:

Prohibition on freedom of movement and assembly (“lockdowns”), school closures, excessive regulations (requiring “social distancing”) and closures of a wide range of businesses and gathering places (particularly small businesses, while permitting a select few large businesses to remain open) Standardized hospital protocols, including social isolation (family members prohibited); “treatment” limited to ventilator machines and specific pharmaceutical drugs such as paxlovid, monulpiravir and remdesivir to act as antivirals; drugs such as immunomodulators to impact the immune system; drugs such as dexamethasone to reduce inflammation; and financial rewards to hospitals that followed the protocols Masking, despite widespread knowledge among professionals of the substantial research showing it to be ineffective Injections, marketed as “vaccines” despite the fact that they are not vaccines, and mandated despite not being proven safe or effective

See reports on each of those protocols here. Includes more than 500 reports, in date order.

