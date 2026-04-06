Dear friends and colleagues,

See here for a curation of more than 300 references demonstrating that accurate data on Covid vaccine safety and efficacy was censored, biased, manipulated, and corrupted.

In addition to a date-based curation covering April 29, 2020, to March 2025, there is a summary outlining eight key points, each substantiated with verifiable evidence. For example:

Pharma Fraud Evidence

Pharmaceutical companies hid the truth and lied about the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines.

Oct 21, 2020 — Will covid-19 vaccines save lives? Current trials aren’t designed to tell us — Peter Doshi, BMJ link Nov 23, 2021 — Pfizer Whistleblower Exposes Compromised Vaccine Trial Data — Sage Edwards, Organic Lifestyle Magazine link Aug 24, 2023 — Pfizer drip feeds data from its pregnancy trial of covid-19 vaccine: Analysis of the data so far shows the trial was underpowered, poorly designed and incomplete. — Maryanne Demasi PhD link Oct 3, 2024 — Nondisclosure: Vaccine Ad Blitz Sidestepped Transparency Rules: The FDA’s emergency approval of the mRNA vaccines required enhanced disclosure in all vaccine advertising and marketing. Pfizer and Moderna dodged the rules. — Lee Fang link Dec 17, 2024 —Pfizer’s own study shows their Covid vaccines increase your risk of serious adverse events (up to 71% higher): The full study results were obtained via a FOIA request because Pfizer and the health authorities won’t voluntarily disclose it. You’re about to find out why. — Steve Kirsch link Jan 3, 2025 — Pfizer Caught Hiding Sudden Deaths During Covid ‘Vaccine’ Trials — Frank Bergman, Global Research link Jan 9, 2025 — How Moderna hid the death of a child in a Covid vaccine clinical trial – even as it seemed to disclose the trial’s results: Selective publication is a hell of a drug — Alex Berenson link Jan 24, 2025 — The extent and impact of vaccine status miscategorisation on covid-19 vaccine efficacy studies —Martin Neil et al, medRxiv link

Here’s the complete list of 8 key points:

Pharmaceutical companies hid the truth and lied about the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines. Governments (including the FDA and CDC), and the sources they used, hid the truth and lied about the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines. Governments propagandized their citizens to obey authority without question: to ignore evidence, mistrust those who speak contrary to authorized narratives, and to comply without debate. Legacy (mainstream) media hid the truth and lied about the safety of Covid vaccines, and propagandized their followers to obey authority without question: to ignore evidence, mistrust those who speak contrary to authorized narratives, and to comply without debate. Social media and other Internet sites controlled and manipulated their users’ posts to promote the narrative that Covid vaccines were safe and effective, and to censor data that they were not. Medical research journals controlled and manipulated publication of reporting to promote the narrative that Covid vaccines were safe and effective, and to censor data that they were not. Corrupted medical professionals (both organizations and individuals) did the bidding of pharmaceutical companies, ignoring and disparaging evidence that was contrary to authorized narratives. Record-keeping systems for vaccine injury and death are blatantly inefficient and set up for under-reporting, are not prioritized and optimized, were ignored in policy decision-making, and are used to obfuscate the truth.

Request for Volunteers

The other 7 points are currently in this format:

Governments (including FDA and CDC), and the sources they used, hid the truth and lied about the safety of Covid vaccines. [source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source and source]

Do you have a couple of hours to evolve these other points to appear as in Pharma Fraud Evidence above (or any other format you recommend)? If so, please reply and I’ll email details.

If I can get help with this project, I’ll update the post and remove the paywall.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

Covid Data Integrity: Manipulation, Corruption, and Censorship

PCR — Evidence demonstrating the farcical, fraudulent use of PCR testing for diagnosis, case counts and projections. Covid Vaccine Safety & Efficacy — Data on Covid injection safety and efficacy was censored, biased, manipulated, and corrupted. Systemic Manipulation — Data and official narratives were flawed, biased, manipulated, and corrupted. This curation focuses on systemic issues; censorship and suppression of individuals is shown separately here. Targeting Individuals — Censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent). Covid Whistleblowers — A list of more than 800 professionals who communicated or acted independently of the Covid narrative, thereby being subjected to attacks on their character and livelihood

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

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