Facts at Your Fingertips: Covid "public health" protocols failed and caused harm. Use these verifiable references to defend against over-reach, push back on authorities, and justify community action.
Organized portal to hundreds of sources that confirm your position to stand your ground.
Dear friends and colleagues,
Just writing to let you know that Covid references are organized for easy access to vital knowledge.
This Facts at Your Fingertips series on Covid “public health” protocols provides quick access to hundreds of reports on the harms caused by standardized and mandated protocols.
See below for a concise summary and quick links.
Covid “Public Health” Protocols: Failure & Harm
Incentivized Standard of Care Failed & Caused Harm & Death — Care providers were incentivized to use a government-determined Covid standard of care and were excessively pressured to avoid any other measures. The Covid standard of care proved to cause harm and death.
Remdesivir, Ventilators & Antivirals Made People Worse & Killed Patients — Hospitals succumbed to financial pressures to use Remdesivir, a failed and dangerous drug. The majority of Covid patients put on ventilators died. Costly antiviral standard of care made patients worse.
“Lockdowns” Caused Severe Harm & Death — “Lockdowns” had no positive effect on public health, causing death and harm to elderly, youth and babies. Lockdowns caused economic devastation and a transfer of wealth, creating new billionaires.
Masking was Ineffective and Caused Harm — More than 80 references showing that masking was ineffective and caused harm, including a significant positive correlation between mask usage and excess deaths.
Remdesivir: A Failed & Deadly Drug — In 2019, Remdesivir was deemed too deadly to use. In 2020, government employee Anthony Fauci mandated and incentivized this failed and deadly drug as Covid standard of care. Hospitals complied.
Excessive Pressure & Threats Were Used to Obtain Compliance — Independent and personalized healthcare decisions were actively discouraged, disparaged and prohibited. The institutions and leaders representing the “public health” protocols and mandates are verifiably corrupt.
Effective, Safe Treatments and Prevention Strategies Were Disregarded & Disparaged — Protocols did not boost natural immunity nor support wellness. Non-pharmaceutical therapies were disregarded, disparaged and prohibited. Safe healthcare options were denigrated and blocked.
Ivermectin & Covid — Establishment medicine disparaged and blocked access to safe, effective, life-saving treatment. More than 40 references, organized by: 1) Ivermectin Effectiveness with Covid, 2) Ivermectin’s Safety & Success Prior to 2020, and 3) FDA and Establishment Medicine Disparaged and Withheld Treatment.
Hydroxychloroquine & Covid — More than 15 references showing that establishment medicine disparaged and blocked access to hydroxychloroquine, a safe, effective, and life-saving treatment.
My favorite parts of Covid:
Doctors of Medicine
have been reduced to
Intellectual Welfare Recipients
