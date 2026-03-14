Facts at Your Fingertips: Compliance with “public health” protocols can be deadly. Covid protocols failed and caused harm. Organized curations with links to hundreds of references provided.
In 2019, remdesivir was deemed too deadly to use. In 2020, government official Anthony Fauci mandated and incentivized it as Covid standard of care. Hospitals complied.
Dear friends and colleagues,
Reminder: Compliance with “public health” protocols can be deadly.
Remdesivir: A Failed & Deady Drug — Key takeaways and links to more 30 references, including published research and whistleblower testimony.
Covid “Public Health” Protocols: Failure & Harm — Hundreds of sources documenting the failure and harm of Covid “public health” protocols. (Link goes to the Free Reference Guide. Scroll down for the Covid section.)
Executive Summary
Reports from medical doctors, military whistleblower testimony, and randomized controlled trials demonstrate that remdesivir (Veklury) was a failed and dangerous drug.
In a 2019 trial, half of the participants receiving remdesivir died, prompting the drug’s removal from the remainder of the study.
In 2020, government official Anthony Fauci mandated and incentivized remdesivir as the Covid “standard of care.” Hospitals complied.
Hospital Professionals Were Propagandized to Use Particular Treatments, including Remdesivir
The Chief Medical Officer informed me that the CDC had sent us a powerful antiviral since we had the first diagnosed Covid patient in the United States at our hospital. He then related to me inaccurate representations about this allegedly powerful antiviral, specifically about the functionality and effectiveness of what was understood to be remdesivir… This appeared to be part of an effort by the hospital administration, due to their relationship with the federal health agencies, to incite physicians in leadership to have misunderstandings about Covid therapies and their effectiveness and to have us expecting/waiting for a “magic” medicine that had immediate efficacy from the government. In practice, remdesivir did not have the positive effects I was told and was instructed to anticipate.
See the full curation here: Remdesivir: A Failed & Deady Drug
Covid “Public Health” Protocols: Failure & Harm
Incentivized Standard of Care Failed & Caused Harm & Death — Care providers were incentivized to use a government-determined Covid standard of care and were excessively pressured to avoid any other measures. The Covid standard of care proved to cause harm and death.
Remdesivir: A Failed & Deadly Drug — In 2019, Remdesivir was deemed too deadly to use. In 2020, government employee Anthony Fauci mandated and incentivized this failed and deadly drug as Covid standard of care. Hospitals complied.
Ventilators & Antivirals Made People Worse & Killed Patients — The majority of Covid patients put on ventilators died. Costly antiviral standard of care made patients worse.
“Lockdowns” Caused Severe Harm & Death — “Lockdowns” had no positive effect on public health, causing death and harm to elderly, youth and babies. Lockdowns caused economic devastation and a transfer of wealth, creating new billionaires.
Masking was Ineffective and Caused Harm — More than 80 references showing that masking was ineffective and caused harm, including a significant positive correlation between mask usage and excess deaths.
Excessive Pressure & Threats Were Used to Obtain Compliance — Independent and personalized healthcare decisions were actively discouraged, disparaged and prohibited. The institutions and leaders representing the “public health” protocols and mandates are verifiably corrupt.
Effective, Safe Treatments and Prevention Strategies Were Disregarded & Disparaged — Protocols did not boost natural immunity, and support wellness. Non-pharmaceutical therapies were disregarded, disparaged and prohibited. Safe healthcare options were disparaged and blocked (including Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin).
Ivermectin & Covid — Establishment medicine disparaged and blocked access to safe, effective, life-saving treatment. More than 40 references, organized by: 1) Ivermectin Effectiveness with Covid, 2) Ivermectin’s Safety & Success Prior to 2020, and 3) FDA and Establishment Medicine Disparaged and Withheld Treatment.
Hydroxychloroquine & Covid — Another safe, effective, life-saving treatment that establishment medicine disparaged and blocked access to. An organized curation of references on hydroxychloroquine + the bigger context of hospital and public health failure and betrayal.
Free Reference Guide
Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.
Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.
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