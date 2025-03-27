Each year, there are more deaths after MMR vaccination reported in the VAERS system… than there are documented measles fatalities. Vaccination does not replace the need for early treatment in high-risk cases.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH

Public health, not vaccines, ended the measles mortality crisis… The fear of infectious disease is woven deep into the human psyche, echoing through the centuries. From ancient plagues to modern pandemics, the notion that a single, unseen entity—a bacterium or virus—could bring death on a massive scale has long haunted our collective imagination. Today, the specter of measles resurging and sweeping through populations has once again captured the public's attention. Yet, one must ask: how much of this fear is rooted in fact, and how much is merely the echo of age-old anxieties?

Roman Bystrianyk

The New York Times takes 2025's measles hysteria past 10, all the way to 11. And the fact it published falsehoods to do so doesn't seem to bother it.

Alex Berenson

‘Both of the boys were born healthy, and then they got their MMR shots.’ Find out what happened after their immunizations and what life is like now for the vaccine-injured in this family.

Children’s Health Defense, 11-min video

Mary Wildman, mother of Nicholas, appeared on '60 Minutes' for a special feature on her family's story... Nicholas, like many vaccine-injured children, was healthy and hitting all his developmental milestones — that is, until it came time for his routine immunizations. After the MMR injection, he 'screamed for three days' and changed drastically. 'It was like I took my baby to the doctor and brought somebody else's kid home.'

Children’s Health Defense, 12-min video

MMR injury. Over 20 years ago, April was pursuing her degree in nursing. As part of the requirements to complete her clinicals, she was required to get vaccinated. Thinking 'how much damage could it do?' April was immunized. Subsequently, she ended up with symptoms of chickenpox, Bell’s Palsy and shingles.

Children’s Health Defense, 8-min video

The mainstream press is lying to you... about the Texas child who "died from measles" The child died from medical malpractice, not the measles. By the way, they don't vaccinate in the community due to all the vaccine injuries they've had from "safe and effective" vaccines.

Steve Kirsch, Mar 19, 2025