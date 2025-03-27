Fact: "Each year, there are more deaths after MMR vaccination... than there are measles fatalities." Fact: "More vax, more measles." 14 verifiable facts that corporate media & medicine won't tell you.
"Both of the boys were born healthy. Then they got their MMR shots.’ MMR vaccine trials didn't use placebo controls. People who had measles were less likely to get serious adult diseases.
Each year, there are more deaths after MMR vaccination reported in the VAERS system… than there are documented measles fatalities. Vaccination does not replace the need for early treatment in high-risk cases.
Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH
Public health, not vaccines, ended the measles mortality crisis… The fear of infectious disease is woven deep into the human psyche, echoing through the centuries. From ancient plagues to modern pandemics, the notion that a single, unseen entity—a bacterium or virus—could bring death on a massive scale has long haunted our collective imagination. Today, the specter of measles resurging and sweeping through populations has once again captured the public's attention. Yet, one must ask: how much of this fear is rooted in fact, and how much is merely the echo of age-old anxieties?
The New York Times takes 2025's measles hysteria past 10, all the way to 11. And the fact it published falsehoods to do so doesn't seem to bother it.
‘Both of the boys were born healthy, and then they got their MMR shots.’ Find out what happened after their immunizations and what life is like now for the vaccine-injured in this family.
Children’s Health Defense, 11-min video
Mary Wildman, mother of Nicholas, appeared on '60 Minutes' for a special feature on her family's story... Nicholas, like many vaccine-injured children, was healthy and hitting all his developmental milestones — that is, until it came time for his routine immunizations. After the MMR injection, he 'screamed for three days' and changed drastically. 'It was like I took my baby to the doctor and brought somebody else's kid home.'
Children’s Health Defense, 12-min video
MMR injury. Over 20 years ago, April was pursuing her degree in nursing. As part of the requirements to complete her clinicals, she was required to get vaccinated. Thinking 'how much damage could it do?' April was immunized. Subsequently, she ended up with symptoms of chickenpox, Bell’s Palsy and shingles.
Children’s Health Defense, 8-min video
The mainstream press is lying to you... about the Texas child who "died from measles" The child died from medical malpractice, not the measles. By the way, they don't vaccinate in the community due to all the vaccine injuries they've had from "safe and effective" vaccines.
14 Essential Facts
"Before the measles vaccine was developed, the annual death toll from measles in the U.S. was 450 to 500." In 2016, more than 20,000 children died. Major causes of death included cancer, drug overdose, heart disease, and chronic respiratory disease. [Dr. Joseph Mercola] “Compare the measles publicity to the millions grappling with chronic diseases—true epidemics. You may rightly start to wonder: Why the oversized megaphone for measles, and the muzzle for bigger public health threats?” [Sharyl Attkisson] 77% of young Americans aged 17 to 24 are unwell and incapable (ineligible for military service) due to physical health, academic, and/or social and behavioral reasons. [The Intelligencer]
After the implementation of national vaccination in England and Wales, measles transmission continued to exhibit the same transmission pattern, with vaccines making no impact on the transmission of measles. [International Journal of Epidemiology, 1982] "Texas gave 15,000 more MMR shots this year—Now it has more measles cases than the entire U.S. had in 2024. More vaccinations, more measles." [Jon Fleetwood]
There was fraud and corruption with MMR vaccine trials and approval process. Pharma whistleblowers filed suit. Trials didn’t use true placebo controls. Adverse reactions were only tracked for 6 weeks. High rates of reactions were reported. [Dr. Joseph Mercola]
“Even the British Medical Journal remarked in 1959... that [at a particular medical practice] over a 10 year span there were few complications from measles and that all children recovered." [Roman Brystianyk]
Before the vaccine was introduced, getting measles was an expected and typically uneventful occurrence among children with adequate nutrition. [Dr. Russell Blaylock]
"Measles natural immunity superior to vaccination..." [Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH]
Research shows the importance of an adequate dose of Vitamin A for managing measles. Vitamin A has been “recommended for decades” by the WHO to manage measles. [Infectious Disease in Clinical Practice] "Combined analyses showed that massive doses of vitamin A given to patients hospitalized with measles were associated with an approximately 60% reduction in the risk of death overall, and with an approximate 90% reduction among infants.... Administration of vitamin A to children who developed pneumonia before or during hospital stay reduced mortality by about 70% compared with control children." [Roman Bystrianyk]
Measles complications and deaths “radically diminish” with proper nutrition. The measles vaccine causes harm. [Dr. Joseph Mercola, Barbara Loe Fisher, and Sayer Ji] “A doctor who has successfully treated measles patients with budesonide asked state health officials to share the information with local and regional clinics and hospitals and doctor’s offices, but was told the state could only recommend the MMR vaccine for prevention.” — [Suzanne Burdick PhD, Mar 18, 2025]
“No proof MMR vaccine is safer than measles, mumps or rubella infection, physician group says.” [Suzanne Burdick PhD]
In 2014, “measles outbreaks in highly vaccinated societies occurs primarily among… [the] vaccinated.” Serious vaccine reactions continue to be reported. [Dr. Joseph Mercola] In 2019, “government research confirms measles outbreaks are transmitted by the vaccinated.” [Alex Pietrowski] In 2023, measles case was vaccine-induced. [Suzanne Burdick PhD] "A 2017 report published in Clinical Case Reports... documented a 13-month-old... developing measles symptoms following MMR vaccination... A core assumption in public health is that live-attenuated vaccine viruses cannot spread from person to person. However, emerging evidence challenges this notion: The CDC acknowledges that the rubella component of the MMR vaccine can shed and be transmitted through breast milk. Vaccine-strain measles has been isolated from the urine and throat swabs of vaccinated individuals, raising the possibility of viral shedding. Other live-virus vaccines (e.g., oral polio, varicella) have been shown to cause secondary transmission..." [Sayer Ji]
MMR vaccines provoked seizures in children. [Karl Kanthak]
“As of May 2019, VAERS recorded 93,929 adverse reactions to the MMR vaccine, including 1,810 disabilities and 463 deaths…. a Harvard Medical School study found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported.” [World Council for Health] “Measles vaccine likely caused death of four infants in Nepal, authorities say.” [Dr. Joseph Mercola]
Research shows people who had measles and other childhood diseases were less likely to get serious adult diseases, pointing to the protection that is provided from having childhood illnesses. People with measles in childhood were less likely to get Parkinson's Disease. [American Journal of Epidemiology, 1985] People who had been ill with measles and mumps were less likely to die from cardiovascular disease. [Atherosclerosis] People who had “common childhood infectious diseases (measles, chickenpox, rubella, mumps and pertussis)” were less likely to develop leukaemia as an adult. [International Journal of Cancer] In 2006, Mayo Clinic reported opening a new clinical study using a strain of measles to treat a brain tumor. “This is the second of several pending molecular medicine studies in patients using measles to kill cancer… ‘We have shown in the laboratory and in several animal models that measles virus strains can significantly shrink glioma tumors and prolong animal survival.’” [Science News]
“Last year, more than 25,000 Illinois students… received a religious exemption for the measles vaccine. That’s up about 90% from a decade before… Other states, like Texas, allow for exemptions based on a ‘reason of conscience,’ like a religious belief... In Illinois, religious exemptions are the only non-medical exemption families can seek. Back in 2015… the state passed a law that made parents and guardians submit an exemption form that both details the 'specific religious beliefs' that conflict with immunization and requires them to get the form signed by the child’s health care provider. It’s then up to the school to decide if the objection is valid or not." [Northern Public Radio]
Get more details on those facts, plus more than 150 references dating form 1962 through March 2025 here.
