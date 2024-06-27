Jun 27, 2024 — Breaking: Published Science Proves that the Covid-19 “Vaccine” Increases Mortality; Surviving Covid-19 has been falsely attributed to the Covid-19 injections — Dr. Tess Lawrie MBBCh (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery), PhD link

Jun 25, 2024 — A Review of 325 Autopsy Reports Reveals 74% of Deaths Were Directly Due to Covid Injections — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jun 25, 2024 — ‘Unprecedented Censorship’: Autopsy Study Linking Covid Shots to Deaths Finally Published, After Lancet Removed It — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 24, 2024 — Peer Reviewed Study Is Big Trouble For Big Pharma — The Jimmy Dore Show 13-min video

Jun 24, 2024 — Pfizer Covid Vaccine Killed Our 18-Year-Old Daughter — Allen and Taylor Martin – Trista Martin, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 20, 2024 — The UK Government’s Covid Interventions Were Followed by Spikes in Mortality — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jun 20, 2024 — New Zealand Data Leaked By Barry Young Has A Smoking Gun: A 27% Increase In All-Cause Mortality Over 12 Months If You Got The Jab — Steve Kirsch link

Jun 19, 2024 — Timelines of UK Covid Measures — Joel Smalley link

Jun 19, 2024 — VAERS Underreports Deaths of Children After Covid Vaccine; “Albert Benavides provides shocking reports from these careful examinations, including undocumented child deaths — resulting from misleading labels — and how an algorithm and ‘manual intervention’ helped him identify the undercounted statistics.” — Michael Nevradakis PhD & Albert Benavides, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 17, 2024 — Don’t Dare To Suggest Covid Vaccines May Have Contributed To Excess Deaths — Norman Fenton & Martin Neil, Where Are The Numbers? link

Jun 17, 2024 — ‘Silent Epidemic’: Maine Lawmakers Shrug Off 18% Increase in Excess Deaths; Rep. Heidi Sampson said lawmakers “shrugged their shoulders” when she proposed investigating the increase in sudden deaths since 2020 among young and middle-aged adults in Maine with no known previous illness. — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 14, 2024 — Breaking: Medical Censorship Complex Targets BMJ Article for Retraction — Aussie17 link

Jun 9, 2024 — After 3 Years Of Censorship: Mainstream Media Now Confirms That “Covid Jabs May Be To Blame For Increase In Excess Deaths” — Michael Chossudovsky Link

Jun 9, 2024 — Covid Shots and Rise in Excess Deaths in Many Countries — Marco Caceres, The Vaccine Reaction link

Jun 7, 2024 — Dutch Researchers Say There Have Been 3 Million Excess Deaths In 47 Countries During 2020-2022; This Could Be 35 Million Globally — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose Link

Jun 7, 2024 — Nobody Can Explain What Happened At Apple Valley Village — Steve Kirsch link

Jun 6, 2024 — Mainstream Media Finally Acknowledging The Obvious — The Jimmy Dore Show — 10-Min Video

Jun 5, 2024 — Excess Deaths Hits The Mainstream – UK Telegraph Reports On Skyrocketing Excess Deaths In All Highly Covid-19 Vaccinated Countries — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

Jun 5, 2024 — ‘More Than 3 Million Excess Deaths Since 2020′: Mainstream Media Finally Admit COVID Jabs ‘May Have Helped Fuel Rise’ In Excess Mortality — Jon Fleetwood Link

Jun 4, 2024 — How Many Kids Under Age 21 Did The Covid Vaccines Kill?; We Know There Were No Benefits. How Many Kids, Aged 20 And Under, Died From The Covid Shots? Please Help Me Find Out. — Steve Kirsch link

Jun 4, 2024 — Proof of Vaccine Harm; “By definition, these serious adverse events lead to either death, are life-threatening, require inpatient (prolongation of) hospitalisation, cause persistent/significant disability/incapacity, concern a congenital anomaly/birth defect or include a medically important event according to medical judgement.” — Dr. John Campbell link

Jun 4, 2024 — ‘The Dam Has Broken’: Mainstream Media Reports on Study Showing Covid Vaccines Likely Fueled Rise in Excess Deaths; Data from 47 countries in the Western world showed excess mortality has remained high for the last three consecutive years, according to a study published in BMJ Public Health. — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 3, 2024 — Excess Mortality Across Countries in the Western World Since the Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ Estimates of January 2020 to December 2022; “Excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines. This raises serious concerns. [There is a] need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality.” — Saskia Mostert et al, BMJ (British Medical Journal) link

Jun 3, 2024 — Study: High Excess Death Rates In The West For 3 Years Running Since Start Of Pandemic Despite Containment And Vaccines — British Medical Journal, Medical Express link

May 31, 2024 — Philippines House of Representatives Hears How Excess Deaths Have Skyrocketed and Births have Declined Since Covid “Vaccines” Were Rolled Out — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

May 29, 2024 — ‘Unambiguous’: Excess Deaths in Cyprus Tied to Covid Vaccine Rollout; Cyprus saw a substantial increase in mortality from all causes in late 2021 and early 2022 following the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines, a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health found — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

May 29, 2024 — ONS Admits Vaccinated People Who Died Were Classed as Unvaccinated — Rachel Roberts, The Epoch Times link

May 28, 2024 — Seven Conditions With Massive Ongoing Excess Mortality In All Four States We Have Death Certificates From — Ashmedai, Resisting the Intellectual Illiteratti link

Apr 23, 2024 — Deadly Quiet — The FLCCC Alliance link

Apr 22, 2024 — Excess Deaths In Japan Hit 115,000 Following 3rd Covid Shot; New Study Explains Why — Joe Wang, The Epoch Times link

Apr 21, 2024 — Shocking: CDC Confirms There Have Been Over 1 Million Excess Deaths Among The Elderly Since FDA “Approved” Covid Vaccine — The Expose link

Apr 17, 2024 — Coroner Probes Moderna Vaccine Link To Young Melbourne Woman’s Death — Emily Woods, 9News link

Apr 15, 2024 — America’s Infant Mortality Rate Increases For The First Time In 20 Years — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 8, 2024 — Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After The Third Mrna-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During The Covid-19 Pandemic In Japan — Miki Gibo, et al, Cureus link

Apr 8, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (Part 7) — John Dee link

Apr 8, 2024 — Video – Canadian Independent Special On 17-Year-Old Canadian Hockey Player Sean Hartman Who Died 33 Days After 1st Pfizer Covid-19 Mrna Vaccine (Apr.4, 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel — 18-min video

Apr 6, 2024 — His Healthy Son Was Found Dead After Pfizer Shot He Begged Him Not To Take: “As Far As I’m Concerned, My Son Was Murdered.” — Celia Farber, The Truth Barrier link

Apr 1, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (part 6) — John Dee link

Mar 31, 2024 — Shocking: USA Has Recorded Over 1 Million Excess Deaths Among The Over 65’s Since The FDA “Approved” The Covid-19 Vaccine — The Expose link

Mar 28, 2024 — No One Is Investigating This; Alex Berenson On What Is Causing Excess Deaths — Russell Brand, Rumble — 1-hr video

Mar 25, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (part 5) — John Dee link

Mar 21, 2024 — Genocide: Pfizer Lies Caused 20 Million Deaths & Counting Across Several Nations — The Expose link

Mar 18, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (part 4) — John Dee link

Mar 14, 2024 — ‘Excess Mortality Skyrocketed’: Tucker Carlson And Dr. Pierre Kory Unpack ‘Criminal’ COVID Response — Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge link

Mar 11, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (part 3) — John Dee link

Mar 8, 2024 — Excess Deaths Data Being Hidden? Is This Why? — Russell Brand — 26-min video

Mar 6, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccination and Excess Mortality; Post-vaccination Covid-19 cardiac arrests in King County (Seattle, Washington), one of the most vaccinated in the United States, monitored by the elite MEDIC ONE EMS system, known to have the most accurate data in the country. Here is the original study. — IppocrateOrg link

Mar 6, 2024 — Why Are Young Americans Dying At Staggering Rates? — Neenah Payne, Activist Post link

Mar 4, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (part 2) — John Dee link

Mar 3, 2024 — UK Maternal Mortality on the Rise — Tom Jefferson & Carl Heneghan, Trust the Evidence link

Mar 2, 2024 — We Are Up To 21 Members Of The UK Parliament Speaking Up On Excess Deaths, Finally — Meryl Nass link

Feb 22, 2024 — Never Seen Death Rate Like This: Dr. Pierre Kory On New Excess Death Data — Russell Brand, Rumble — 1hr and 30-mins video

Feb 11, 2024 — Joint Open Letter to Health Secretary Victoria Atkins re Excess Deaths and Link to Covid Jabs — UK Medical Freedom Alliance link

Feb 5, 2024 — How Many Excess Deaths Have There Been In Australia? — Clare Pain, Clarity On Health Link

Jan 27, 2024 — Higher-Than-Normal UK Death Rate Raises Questions — Ellen Wan, The Epoch Times link

Jan 25, 2024 — Excess Deaths In Children Are Increasing; Dr Drew On Excess Deaths, Fauci & More — Russell Brand, Rumble — 1hr video

Jan 19, 2024 — Ask Why 429 Moms Died — Pierre Kory MD & Mary Beth Pfeifer, Rescue with Michael Capuzzo link

Jan 17, 2024 — UK Parliament Debates Excess Deaths: “Far Too Many Young People Are Dying” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 12, 2024 — Are Humans Really Dying More Quickly Than Expected? — Rob Verkerk PhD, Alliance for Natural Health link

Jan 3, 2024 — Excess Deaths: How Much Longer Can This Horror Story Be Suppressed. Decent People Need Help — Katie Hopkins — 12-min video

Dec 17, 2023 — ONS Finally Admits Britain’s Excess Deaths Crisis in Lancet Article — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 15, 2023 — More Than 155,000 Excess American Deaths in First 9 Months of 2023 — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 11, 2023 — All-Cause Mortality During Covid-19 Vaccinations in European Active Populations; “We have provided three different statistical analyses. We deem that each one of them provides a separate piece of a puzzle but taken together, those reinforce our previous machine learning study that suggested a negative benefit/risk balance for the less than 45 years old. Indeed in the 15-44 age group, we have shown in this paper statistically significant concordance between high excess deaths and maximal injection rate periods, as well as abnormally high excess deaths in the following ten months.” — Patrick Meyer & Pierre Chaillot, Conference on Computational Biology and Bioinformatics link and link

Dec 8, 2023 — Unexplained Deaths Skyrocket In Highly Covid Vaccinated Canada — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Nov 29, 2023 — New Report: Young People Dying of Cancer at ‘Explosive’ Rates, UK Government Data Show — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 22, 2023 — Excess Deaths among Children continue to rise in the Thousands across Europe following EMAs Emergency Use Authorisation of the Covid-19 Vaccine for Kids — The Expose link

Nov 16, 2023 — mRNA Covid Shots: Excess Deaths and Transmissible Toxicity in Vaxxed Blood — Truth for Health Foundation link

Nov 15, 2023 — Excess Deaths in 2023 — Dr. John Campbell — 10-min video

Nov 14, 2023 — Deaths in Young Surged 34% in 2022 | No One Knows Why? — High Intensity Health — 7-min video

Nov 13, 2023 — CDC Reports Largest Infant Mortality Rate Increase in 20 Years; U.S. infant mortality increased by 3% in the period between 2021 to 2022, based on data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Restricted healthcare access and economic instability during the Covid-19 pandemic may have played a role, according to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics. — Angelo DePalma, Ph.D., Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 11, 2023 — Why Are So Many Airline Pilots Dying? — Richard Vobes — 10-min video

Nov 8, 2023 — Insurance Industry Executives ‘Alarmed’ By Surge In Deaths Among Young People – But Stop Short Of Blaming Covid Vaccine — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 2, 2023 — ABC Blames “Republicans” for Infant Mortality Increases Following Covid Vaccinations Of Pregnant Moms and Babies — Igor Chudov link

Oct 26, 2023 — ‘Excess Mortality’ Continuing Surge Causes Concerns — Doug Bailey, Life Insurance News link

Sep 28, 2023 — Researchers Find Covid Vaccines Linked to Increased Mortality; Data suggest Covid-19 vaccines haven’t saved lives, but instead have increased all-cause mortality in 17 countries — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Sep 17, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccine-Associated Mortality in the Southern Hemisphere — Correlation Canada link

Sep 14, 2023 — Excess Mortality Just Got Even Worse: Ed Dowd Drops Alarming New Data — Vigilant News link

Aug 17, 2023 — Life Insurers Confirm Excess Young Deaths — Dr. John Campbell — 17-min video

Aug 7, 2023 — Investigation of Excess Deaths in Japan — Joel Smalley, Dead Man Talking link

Aug 3, 2023 — Risk of All-Cause and Cardiac-Related Mortality After Vaccination against Covid-19: A meta-analysis of self-controlled case series studies – Greg Marchand, et al, Taylor & Francis Online link

Jul 17, 2023 — Why Is Rhode Island Stonewalling About a 37-Year-Old Woman’s Vaccine Death? — Andrew Bostom, Brownstone Institute link

Jun 19, 2023 — Large Increase in Teenage Deaths confirmed: Official Data — Dr. Suneel Dhand — 6-min video

May 25, 2023 — Excess Deaths Are Exploding, Experts Remain Stumped — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Mar 21, 2023 — Vaccination Vs. Excess Deaths, Correlation Study — Dr. John Campbell — 15-min video

Feb 21, 2023 — Deaths by Vaccination Status, England — Office for National Statistics link

Feb 21, 2023 — Is there a Link between the 2021 Covid-19 Vaccination Uptake in Europe and 2022 Excess All-Cause Mortality? — Jarle Aarstad & Olav Andreas Kvitastein, Preprints link

Jan 26, 2023 — Excess Deaths in 30 Countries — Dr. John Campbell — 16-min video

Jan 16, 2023 — Are Athletes Dropping Dead From the Covid Jab? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Dec 24, 2022 — Huge Spikes in Neonatal Deaths Following Vaccine Rollout, Data from Major Israeli Health Insurer Show — Dr. Josh Guetzkow, The Daily Sceptic link

Nov 25, 2022 — More Vaccinated Deaths than Unvaccinated Deaths from Covid (US) — Dr. John Campbell PhD — 16-min video

Nov 24, 2022 — Vaccinated People Now Make Majority of Covid Deaths in US: Report — IANS, Healthworld.com link

Nov 22, 2022 — Massachusetts Death Certificates Show Excess Mortality Could Be Linked to Covid Vaccines — Madhava Setty MD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 2, 2022 — Excess Deaths Continue — Dr. John Campbell — 17-min video

Oct 5, 2022 – ONS Data Shows Increased Risk of Death After Six Months in Vaccinated — The Pulse Wire link

Jan 3, 2022 — Life Insurance Company Says Death Claims Up 40% After Covid Vaccines — Ethan Huff, Natural News reprinted by Stillness in the Storm link