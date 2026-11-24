Dear Independent Researchers & Truth Seekers,

Doulas, midwives, and childbirth educators spend months helping families prepare for birth, while at the same time hospital standing orders frequently default to outdated routines.

Take the relatively straightforward subject of timing of umbilical cord clamping.

In the delivery room, clamping the umbilical cord immediately upon birth is still treated as routine in roughly half of U.S. hospitals — even when there is no emergency. Yet the clinical evidence is clear: waiting to clamp the cord allows vital, iron-rich placental blood to transfuse to the newborn in the first minutes after birth. It is safe, cost-free, and recommended as standard care by both the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the World Health Organization.

A meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Pediatrics (covering 3 randomized controlled trials and 765 infants) found that delayed cord clamping measurably improved neurological outcomes at both 4- and 12-month follow-ups — leading the authors to conclude that this “simple, non-interventional, and cost-effective approach” supports long-term infant neurodevelopment.

And yet, real-world hospital practice lags far behind the science. A 2022 study in Obstetrics & Gynecology analyzing data from more than 2,000 U.S. hospitals found that delayed cord clamping was practiced in only 52% of nonprofit hospitals, 44% of government or military hospitals, and 43% of private hospitals.

Informed consent means knowing the actual reality of how the medical system functions — and knowing your options.

I created Medical Visit Cards so parents can walk into prenatal appointments and the delivery room informed enough to ask pointed questions and advocate for their preferences.

Grab a concise Medical Visit Card ($12) you can bring with you — distilling research citations alongside plain-English questions to ask your provider beforehand.

(Also available as editable Word files for practitioners and educators to share with clients as their own.)

Overview & samples here:

To your health,

Shelly Thorn

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

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