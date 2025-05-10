Scroll down to review evidence of harm for each of these. Select category titles to go to an article that digs deeper (including terminology, drug names, more evidence, plus alternatives and considerations).

Long Term Effectiveness & Harms form Surgeries are Rarely Acknowledged and Discussed — “Those undergoing prostatectomy, the surgical removal of all or part of the prostate, faced a more than sevenfold increase in the risk of urinary and sexual complications compared with untreated men over 12 years, according to the results.”

Nearly One-Third of Diagnostic Tests Upon Hospital Admission are Wasteful & Unnecessary, Increasing Risk of Harm — “Excessive testing is… one part of… low-value health care, a term that refers to services that provide little or no benefit, cause potential harm, incur significant costs, or waste limited resources. This… comes with plenty of risks — and little reward… The study, published in The American Journal of Medicine , focused on unnecessary testing in the first 24 hours after hospital admission… The study found that, upon physician review, over 31 percent of day-of hospital admission tests were needless and did not change the course of the patient’s care.”

One in Four People are Victims of Diagnostic Errors or Issues in U.S. Hospitals — “It was found that 23 percent of patients either received incorrect diagnoses or experienced delays in diagnosis. Of these cases, 17 percent resulted in temporary or permanent harm to the patient. The study’s results are published in the January edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association.”

“Hidden Dangers of Prescription Drugs: Are Your Meds Destroying Your Body?” — “Startling statistics reveal the extent of prescription drug use, with the average American male spending nearly half their life taking medications, and most women on prescription medications by 15 years old. While prescription drugs may provide temporary relief, they often come with a hidden cost: nutrient depletion that can cause even more problems than the medication is intended to solve… You’ll hear: Surprising statistics on prescription drug use in America. Essential vitamins and minerals that common medications deplete from your body. Natural remedies and mindset shifts that can address the root causes of illness. Practical strategies to reduce your reliance on pharmaceutical drugs.”

Quality Control is Lacking: “Nationwide drug recall: Injectables mislabeled, may result in overdose and death” — “Bags of IV drugs distributed nationwide are being recalled for being mislabeled as a lesser-dose than what the drugs actually are, increasing the risk for overdosing and even death, according to the FDA.”

It’s Business as Usual to Put Children, with their Developing Brains and Bodies, on “Cocktails of Powerful Psychotropic Drugs” — “Rates of mental illness in children are rising rapidly, with psychotropic drugs being the conventional solution… Children in the U.S. often receive cocktails of powerful psychotropic drugs that have numerous side effects and health risks, with minimal evidence of benefit in many cases. The long-term effects of polypharmacy in children remain unclear. Some experts warn these drugs alter brain development when prescribed at young ages, causing lasting changes. Alternative therapies like occupational therapy and family-based interventions are encouraged. As parents, you must advocate for your children and consider nondrug approaches to address behavioral issues.”

The Medical Establishment and Individual Doctors Have Taken No Responsibility for Prescribing Unimaginably Addictive Drugs, Instead Spouting Pharma Propaganda that Withdrawal Symptoms are Mild and Short-Lived — “Mark Horowitz, a Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry in the UK’s National Health Service… said doctors should not be prescribing antidepressants without warning patients about the difficulty of stopping the drugs. ‘You wouldn’t sell a car without brakes. I think the same should apply to antidepressants. The drugs should come with instructions on how to stop them safely.’ For decades, patients have been told that withdrawal symptoms are ‘mild and only last 2 to 3 weeks.’ But Horowitz said that’s not true for most people who’ve been taking the drugs long-term – and the longer you’re on them, the harder it is to stop.”

“Prescription Drugs Are the Leading Cause of Death: And psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death” (2024) — “Overtreatment with drugs kills many people, and the death rate is increasing. It is therefore strange that we have allowed this long-lasting drug pandemic to continue, and even more so because most of the drug deaths are easily preventable.”

Antimicrobial Resistance Due to Overuse of Antibiotics Causing Deaths — “The Lancet has forecast that 39.1 million deaths will be directly caused by antimicrobial resistance between 2025 and 2050. “When antibiotics were first marketed, they were a game-changer in treating infectious disease, saving countless lives. Yet, over time, bacterial strains have increasingly mutated, so they are no longer susceptible to the drugs’ eradicating effects,” West writes. Antibiotic overuse also impacts quality of life. A recent animal study I reported on showed how antibiotics may directly erode the mucosal barrier of the intestinal wall. The study supports existing evidence of how antibiotics are linked to chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease.”

Because Antibiotics Damage the Health of the Gut Microbiome, Actions are Required to Restore and Protect this Vital Component of the Immune System — “I take great pride in cultivating a rich and diverse gut microbiome. So when I received the news that a round of antibiotics was the best path forward for a recent health concern, I knew it was time to double down on tactics to protect my microbiome from the impending storm. Because while necessary and life-saving in some cases, antibiotics can wreak havoc on gut health by killing off both bad and good bacteria. Luckily, several science-backed dietary changes can help support gut health during and after a round of them.”

Over-Prescription of Antibiotics Causes “Substantial Harm” — “We…[reviewed] 51 million patient encounters… From our analysis, 62% of the population received antibiotics [for an acute upper respiratory infection]… We find substantial iatrogenic harm [harm caused by doctors] associated with prescribing antibiotics in acute upper respiratory tract infection [runny nose, cough, sore throat].” This study confirms yet again that unnecessary prescriptions of antibiotics contribute to antibiotic resistance, while also showing significant harm, with one in 300 antibiotic prescriptions leading to significant adverse effects (including hospitalization and death).

A Number of Antibiotics Were Found in a Study by UPenn to be Among the “17 Drugs Most Potentially Toxic to the Liver” — “A new method enabled researchers to more accurately determine the potential hepatotoxicity of various drugs.”

In a Review of 26 Randomized Trials, Statins Didn’t Prevent Death from Heart Disease (But Have Many Health Damaging Effects) — “A 2017 meta-analysis published in Lancet looked at 26 randomized trials… The mortality rates went from 2.3 to 2.1 percent for every 39 mg/dL resulting in only a 0.2 percent absolute risk reduction. Looking at vascular-related death, statin drugs only decreased death from 1.3 to 1.2 percent.” See also: A Better Way to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease without Lowering Cholesterol by Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Cardiologist

Adverse Events include Muscle-Related Issues and Statins Increase Risk of Diabetes, Cancer, Cataracts, Neurological Issues, Pancreatic Cancer — “Statins, the widely prescribed cholesterol-lowering drugs, while undeniably effective in lowering cholesterol, do little to reduce heart disease risk and cause significant side effects… A 2024 Lancet study confirms that statins increase diabetes risk… This validates concerns first raised by the 2008 JUPITER trial… Statins can cause serious adverse effects, even beyond diabetes. The most common and well-documented adverse event is muscle-related symptoms, ranging from mild myopathy to severe rhabdomyolysis. These muscular issues are thought to stem from mitochondrial dysfunction and alterations in muscle protein metabolism… Statins may also increase risks of cancer, cataracts and neurological issues. Long-term use is associated with higher pancreatic cancer risk, particularly after five years of use.”

Statins Commonly Prescribed While Providing No Significant Benefit and Causing Harm — “Statins are the most commonly prescribed pharmaceutical drugs in the world. 98.2 out of 100 high-risk people will not see any heart health benefits from statin drugs. The 1.8 remaining individuals who do see benefits will only live about 6 months longer on average versus those who didn’t take statin drugs. Research demonstrates that statin drugs may damage your mitochondrial function. Side effects include headaches, sleep issues, skin issues, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, low platelet levels, and high blood sugar levels.”

PPIs Altered Children’s Gut Microbiome, the Foundation of Immunity & Health, and Increased GI and Respiratory Infections in Children — “PPI use increases the presence of oral microbes in the stool. We measured this microbial alteration in most pediatric subjects and observed that younger children are more susceptible to the PPI-associated microbial shifts. Our data suggest that PPIs drive a mixing of the microbial populations in the upper and lower GI tracts, which may explain a mechanism by which PPIs put children at risk for a myriad of GI and non-GI diseases.”

PPIs: Increased Cancer, Heart Disease, Osteoporosis, Chronic Kidney Disease, Neurodegeneration including Alzheimer’s and Dementia, All Cause Mortality (Death), Bone Fractures, B-12 Deficiency, Pneumonia & Infections — “Sold both by prescription and over the counter... proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been linked to numerous severe side effects: chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, heart attacks, pneumonia , dementia, bone fractures, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Patients have even begun to file lawsuits, claiming the companies behind these blockbuster drugs were aware of the risks but failed to warn the public.”

Asthma “Medication” Binds to Brain Receptors, Causing Depression, Anxiety, Aggression and Suicides — “ Singulair [a brand name of Montelukast ], an asthma medication, has been linked to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and aggression due to its significant binding to brain receptors. Since 1998, there have been 82 suicides associated with its use , prompting the FDA to add a black box warning in 2020. Despite the serious mental health risks, the FDA has not updated Singulair’s label to reflect these dangers , leading to criticism… calling out the agency for more decisive action to protect the public. The current manufacturer of Singulair maintains that it is safe, despite the mounting evidence and reports of adverse psychiatric effects from patients and health care professionals.”

Over-the-Counter Antihistamine Caused Hallucinations, Agression, Breathing Issues that Can Be Fatal — “Australia’s drug regulator has issued a safety warning over Phenergan and related products containing the antihistamine drug Promethazine . The TGA said the over-the-counter products should not be given to children under six due to concerns of serious side effects including… aggression and hallucination. Breathing can also become slow or shallow, which can be fatal. When high doses are given, young children may also experience difficulties in learning and understanding, including reversible cognitive deficit and intellectual disability, the TGA said… [The drug] is commonly used to manage conditions such as hay fever and allergies, travel sickness and for short-term sedation.”

“Long-Term Antihistamine Use Causes Serious Health Issues” — “Over 100 million Americans suffer from allergies, leading to heavy reliance on antihistamines… Long-term antihistamine use causes serious health issues, including blurred vision, heart problems and cognitive impairment. Antihistamines have also been linked to accidental deaths and suicides. Instead of pharmaceutical antihistamines, identifying triggers through elimination diets and gradually reintroducing histamine-containing foods will help build natural resistance over time. Vitamin C has strong antihistamine properties, with studies showing daily doses of 300 to 500 milligrams enhance histamine degradation…. Quercetin, found abundantly in onion skins, apples and berries, offers significant anti-allergy benefits. Research suggests taking 500 to 1,000 milligrams for relief.”

Common Prescriptions Associated with Seizures in Children — “Child seizure cases from medication exposure doubled from 1,418 to 2,749 between 2009 and 2023, with first-generation antihistamines, antidepressants, painkillers and synthetic cannabinoids being primary culprits… Long-term antihistamine use may increase dementia risk, with heavy first-generation antihistamine users having up to a 51% higher risk compared to non-users. Common medications like diphenhydramine [called benadryl and many other brand names] cross the blood-brain barrier, disrupting normal brain activity and lowering seizure thresholds in vulnerable children. Natural alternatives like quercetin, stinging nettle and vitamin C may provide safer options for allergy relief without the neurological risks associated with antihistamines.”

FDA Approved Diabetes Drugs for Kids; “Critic Says Clinical Trial Sample Was ‘Shockingly Low’” — “The FDA this week approved two drugs to treat Type 2 diabetes for children ages 10 and up, but critics accused the agency of failing to address the disease’s root cause and of approving the drugs on the basis of a clinical trial sample too small to adequately assess the drugs’ potential side effects.”

“Diabetes was hijacked as a business opportunity almost from the moment that insulin – the hormone that people with type 1 diabetes cannot produce – was first discovered” — “In 1923, the University of Toronto board of governors sold the patent for insulin to Eli Lilly and Company for $1, because Lilly was better able to manufacture and distribute the synthetic hormone. ‘Insulin does not belong to me,’ the insulin medication’s co-inventor, Sir Frederick G Banting, said. ‘It belongs to the world.’ … ‘The reason the insulin story is so outrageous is that the inventors of insulin wanted insulin to belong to everybody… Somehow these three drug companies got together to create a global oligopoly. It’s a remarkable thing when you consider the birth of insulin.'”

Diabetes is Verifiably Reversible with Diet, but Professionals Push Profitable Drugs that Cause Harm — “The evidence that low-carb diets can effectively treat diabetes has been around at least since before insulin’s discovery in 1921, when doctors often prescribed very low-carb (ie low-sugar), fat-rich diets to their patients.”

Cancer Causing Contaminants (NDMA) Found in Diabetes Drugs — “Nitrosamines are a group of compounds that can damage DNA. Long-term exposure can increase the risk of developing cancer…. The first nitrosamine was identified in July 2018 in blood pressure medicines… The FDA has also found nitroamine impurities in other drugs… [including] Metformin, Glucophage, Riomet, Fortamet (extended-release formulas recalled)… Sitagliptin, Januvia (contain NDMA but in ‘accepted levels’ and not removed from the market).”

Metformin Induces Vitamin B-12 Deficiency, Which Can Cause Nerve Damage (Demyelination, Neuropathy) — “There could be a severe complication of vitamin B12 deficiency in type 2 diabetes patients. The use of proton pump inhibitors , gastric bypass surgery, older patients and patients with a higher red blood cell turnover are factors that hasten the depletion of vitamin B12 reserves in the liver… Routine monitoring of vitamin B12, especially metformin users, for extended periods, is imperative to detect and address the deficiency in its early stages. Routine supplementation or dietary adjustments can mitigate the risk of adverse effects on hematological, neurological, and metabolic health.”

Metformin Caused Death, Low Blood Pressure, and an Altered Heartrate that Reduced Blood Flow to the Brain and Other Organs — “Death… [low blood pressure], and resistant bradyarrhythmias* have been reported due to metformin-associated lactic acidosis**. Onset may be subtle and include… symptoms such as [a feeling of uneasiness] , [muscle pain], respiratory distress, [excessive sleepiness], and abdominal distress… The risk of lactic acidosis increases with [kidney issues, age]… a radiological [scan] with contrast [agent] … and surgery.” * “If you have bradyarrhythmia , your heart beats slower than 60 beats per minue and does not beat from the sinus node, the natural pacemaker of the heart. As a result, blood flow to the brain and other organs can be reduced, leading to fainting and other potential complications.” [source] ** “ Lactic acidosis is the buildup of lactic acid in your blood. Lactic acid is a substance that can build up in your body if you are not getting enough oxygen.” [source]

Sleeping Pills Do Not Address the Cause of Sleeping Issues. They Cause Harm. And They Distract Attention from Solving the Root Issues. — “Proper sleep is one of the most important things for our health, and when it is disrupted, many severe issues consistently emerge (e.g., heart attacks, psychiatric illnesses, car accidents, fatigue, diabetes, cognitive impairment, or dementia). Unfortunately, poor sleep is an epidemic throughout our society. This is in part due to the importance of sleep not being understood (e.g., sleep is essential for learning yet educational programs like medical training sleep deprive students) and in part due to the fact the existing sleeping pills are sedatives which block the brain’s ability to have healthy sleep.”

Sleeping Pills Prescribed to People with Dementia & Alzheimer’s Worsen Depression, Suicidal Thinking, and Sleep Issues, and are Detrimental to Breathing — “Possible side effects include, but are not limited to: risk of impaired alertness and motor coordination (including impaired driving), worsening of depression or suicidal thinking, complex sleep behaviors (such as sleep-walking and sleep-driving), sleep paralysis and compromised respiratory function.”

Sleeping Pills Prescribed to People with Dementia Increase Falls & Broken Bones — “High dose sleeping pills may increase the risk of falls or fractures in people with dementia. The study appeared in BMC Medicine and looked at data on more than 27,000 patients in England diagnosed with dementia between 2000 and 2016.”

Sleeping Pills are Highly Addictive — “Many become dependent on sleeping pills. The numbers aren’t in their favor. Approximately 38 million prescriptions for Ambien (a common sleeping pill) were written between 2006 and 2011. With such rampant accessibility, and a perceived blessing from medical professionals, it’s no wonder so many people fall prey to the power of sleeping pills… As tolerance increases, many find that they need to take larger dosages to obtain the desired effect. A lot of people don’t realize they’ve become dependent, or possibly addicted, until they stop taking their medication. They may then begin experiencing sleeping pill withdrawal symptoms, a telltale sign of both dependence and addiction.”

People Using Sleeping Pills Were Far More Likely to Die — “Receiving hypnotic prescriptions was associated with greater than threefold increased hazards of death even when prescribed <18 pills/year… Estimates… suggest that in 2010, hypnotics may have been associated with 320 000 to 507 000 excess deaths in the USA alone.”

“Documentary Unveils America’s Pharma-Driven Opioid Crisis and the Heartbreak It’s Causing Families” — “A significant number of opioid addictions begin with a trip to the doctor’s office or a hospital as a result of an injury or medical problem for which addictive painkillers are carelessly prescribed. It seems no medical problem is too minor for powerful prescription painkillers to be prescribed.” 2-hour documentary on YouTube here .

Opioids Prescribed by Medical Doctors Led to Severe Addiction & An Epidemic That Killed 600,000 Americans. OxyContin Corporate Owners Made More than $10 Billion” — “The legal system has effectively allowed one of the country’s richest families to buy its way out of accountability for what a White House commission called “America’s national nightmare” of mass opioid addiction. On Wednesday, the court approved a deal for the dissolution of the opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, which kicked off the opioid epidemic two decades ago with its illegal drive to sell a high-strength painkiller, OxyContin. Purdue’s owners, members of two branches of the now-notorious Sackler family, are estimated to have made more than $10bn from the drug – even as the opioid crisis claimed more than 600,000 lives, with the toll climbing higher by the year.”

Weaning Off Opioids Not Significantly Different from Trying to Come Off Heroin — Dr. Deeni Bassam, board-certified anesthesiologist, pain specialist and medical director of The Spine Care Center, notes “There’s very little difference between oxycodone, morphine and heroin. It’s just that one comes in a prescription bottle and another one comes in a plastic bag.”

“Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death among Americans. Opioids are responsible for nearly two-thirds of these deaths… From 1996 to 2013, overdoses quadrupled.” — “A number of studies have highlighted the deadly risks you take when combining opioids with benzos. During the first 90 days of concurrent use, your risk of a deadly overdose rises fivefold, compared to taking an opioid alone … The ratio of patients using opioids and benzos concurrently rose from 9% in 2001 to 17% in 2013; concurrent use for at least one day doubled the odds of an opioid overdose.”

Consistent Use of NSAIDs Caused Heart Attacks — “Nearly 70 million prescriptions for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are written each year in the U.S. and 30 billion doses are consumed, often for headaches, back pain and menstrual pain. Research found a link between consistent use of NSAIDs with an increased risk of heart attack in the first seven days, with or without a previous history of heart disease. It is important to address the cause of the pain while using strategies that don’t have significant side effects, such as cayenne cream, acupuncture, EFT, and chiropractic management.”

Breast Milk from Mothers Taking SSRIs or Steroids Less Nutritious — “More than 50 percent of women take prescribed medications following childbirth. The study analyzed 384 milk samples collected from breastfeeding mothers in the U.S. and Canada between October 2014 and January 2024. The study compared milk samples from mothers treated with any of four categories of medications… The average protein levels in breast milk from mothers treated with SSRIs and systemic steroids were between 15 and 21% lower compared with those of healthy mothers in the control group. Fat and energy content were also lower in [milk]from mothers treated with anti-inflammatory medications.”

“Long-term steroid use disrupts how cells produce energy, contributing to the intense symptoms of topical steroid withdrawal” — “Dermatologists prescribe topical steroids to reduce inflammation and manage flare-ups [of eczema]. However, while these drugs initially relieve symptoms, some patients report a diminishing effect over time, requiring stronger doses… When some stop using them, their skin rebels, resulting in topical steroid withdrawal. Common symptoms include large patches of red, inflamed skin. A recent pilot study from the National Institutes of Health found that topical steroid withdrawal is distinct from eczema. The study concluded that long-term steroid use disrupts how cells produce energy, contributing to the intense symptoms of topical steroid withdrawal.”

Steroids can disrupt the vitally-important gut microbiome, which is related to immunity, anxiety and depression, and many other aspects of health and wellness — “The gut microbiome has a profound impact on human health and disease. In this review, we explore how steroids can influence the gut microbiota and, in turn, how the gut microbiota can influence hormone levels… Perturbations in the gut microbiota can alter the stress axis and behaviour… Studies suggest that steroids influence the gut microbial communities.”

Taking steroids for more than 3 months led to more blood clots, infections, and osteoporosis — “Patients on chronic steroid use had higher odds of developing adverse effects… [People with an autoimmune disease who used steroids for longer than 3 months] were found to have higher odds of developing osteoporosis, opportunistic infections, and acute thromboembolic events [blood clots].”

Users report rapid weight gain, intense hunger, irritability, anxiety, depression, sleep problems, acne, stomach pain, nausea, joint pain, osteoporosis, fractures, recurrent infections, and withdrawal reactions among other adverse events — “This (AI-generated) summary of what users across the internet have reported mirrors what we’ve seen over the years… Users frequently discuss rapid weight gain and intense hunger, especially early in treatment or with higher doses… Mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and depression mentioned in many posts. Severe effects like suicidal thoughts are less frequent but still notable, particularly at high doses… Users regularly describe trouble falling asleep, vivid dreams, or waking up repeatedly… Many report feeling drained despite the drug’s anti-inflammatory effects, often linked to adrenal issues. Dizziness is also reported… Thin skin, bruising, acne, and stretch marks are often discussed, as are hair thinning or excess body hair, particularly among women on longer courses… Indigestion, stomach pain, and nausea are regularly mentioned, especially when doses are taken without food. Ulcers or reflux are less common but still noted… Joint pain and muscle aches are fairly common, with osteoporosis or fractures discussed more by long-term users, reflecting concerns about cumulative damage… Recurrent infections like colds or UTIs are commonly reported, though less dominant than weight or mood issues, and more prominent with higher doses… Elevated blood sugar is noted, especially by those with diabetes or on long-term treatment, but it’s less universally discussed than physical or emotional effects… Fatigue, joint pain, and nausea during tapering are often shared, but these are more specific to users reducing doses after extended use, so less broadly reported… Blurred vision, cataracts, or glaucoma are mentioned occasionally, typically by long-term or high-dose users, making them among the least frequently reported.”

Adverse events are common among steroid users — “The prevalence of eight commonly attributed self-reported [steroid]-associated adverse events was significantly associated with cumulative and average [steroid] dose in a dose-dependent fashion… Of the 6,517 eligible glucocorticoid users identified, 2,446 (38%) returned the mailed survey… More than 90% reported at least one adverse event associated with [steroid] use; 55% reported that at least one adverse event was very bothersome.”

Steroids double the risk of bone fractures. “The risk of vertebral fractures is even higher.” — “[Steroids] increase the risk of fracture and bone loss… Bone loss and increased rate of fractures occur early after the initiation of corticosteroid therapy, and are then related to dosage and treatment duration… The increased risk of fractures is observed even at low doses of prednisone, that is, 2.5–5 mg per day.” At typical doses, steroids cause a 5-15% loss of bone each year, and in long-term users, 37% experience vertebral fractures.

Children Being Overdrugged; In One Area Studied, “By Fifth Grade, 18% to 20% of Caucasian Boys Were Taking ADHD Drugs” — “One study found that the use of psychotropic medications among young people had reached nearly adult utilization rates, with stimulants ranked first in the three groups examined. Another study reported sizable increases in the use of stimulants and other medications among even 2- to 4-year-olds. Perhaps most disconcerting is a four-year analysis of the use of stimulants in an area of North Carolina which found that the majority of 9- to 16-year-old children who took these medications had never had any impairing ADHD symptoms reported by their parents. They did have nonimpairing symptoms and behaviors that were classified as ADHD, but ‘these typically fell far below the threshold for a DSM-III-R diagnosis of ADHD,’ say the researchers. One study finding evidence of overdiagnosis was conducted in southeastern Virginia, where the incidence of grade-school children receiving ADHD medications was two to three times as high as the expected rate of the disorder. By fifth grade, 18% to 20% of Caucasian boys were taking ADHD drugs.”

“High Doses of ADHD Drugs Linked to Higher Risks of Psychosis and Mania” — “Researchers at McLean Hospital, the largest psychiatric affiliate of Harvard Medical School, found that people taking high doses of the stimulant amphetamine, the active ingredient in ADHD drugs such as Adderall, face a 5.3-fold higher chance of experiencing a psychotic or manic episode. ‘Stimulant medications don’t have an upper dose limit on their labels,’ Dr. Lauren Moran, a pharmacoepidemiology researcher at McLean Hospital and lead author of the study, said.”

ADHD Drugs Can Be Abused, Including Crushing Pills to Be Snorted; Overdosing Causes Hallucinations, Psychosis, Lethargy, Seizures, Fast Heart Rate, Irregular Heartbeat, Hypertension and More — “Side effects during therapy, which include nervousness, headache, insomnia, anorexia, and tachycardia, increase linearly with dose. Clinical manifestations of overdoses include agitation, hallucinations, psychosis, lethargy, seizures, tachycardia [fast heart rate], dysrhythmias [irregular heartbeat], hypertension [high blood pressure], and hyperthermia. Methylphenidate tablets can be abused orally, or they can be crushed and the powder injected or snorted.”

As is Typical when an Unbiased Meta-Analysis is Conducted, it Becomes Apparent that Publication Bias Was Employed to Get Regulatory Approval; In Reality, the Drugs are Ineffective and There’s More Harm than Benefit — “We included 62 randomized trials that involved a total of 2,897 participants with a primary diagnosis of ADD (e.g., with or without hyperactivity). The median age of trial participants was 8.7 years… The extension of this placebo-controlled effect beyond 4 weeks of treatment [of methylphenidate] has not been demonstrated… apparent beneficial effects are tempered by a strong indication of publication bias and the lack of robustness of the findings… Methylphenidate also has an adverse event profile that requires consideration.”

“Common Medications for ADHD Linked to Increased Risk of Glaucoma” — “Common drugs prescribed to treat ADHD are associated with an increased risk of glaucoma, a recent Canadian study found. Glaucoma is a progressive eye disease that causes vision loss.… Many popular ADHD drugs are sympathomimetic drugs, meaning they activate the sympathetic nervous system to help people focus. However, their downstream effects can… contribute to elevated eye pressure.”

Young Children Aged 4-6 Put on ADHD Drugs Suffered “Severe Social Withdrawal, Increased Crying, and Irritability” — “A study of even younger children, aged 4 to 6… raises serious questions about the growing use of stimulants in preschoolers. In this study of 11 young children with developmental disabilities and ADHD, five who took methyplenidate experienced significant adverse effects, such as severe social withdrawal, increased crying, and irritability, especially at the higher dose… The researchers state that ‘this population appears to be especially susceptible to adverse drug side effects.'” [source]

Ritalin Caused “Long-Lasting Changes” in Brain Function “Similar to Those that Occur with Cocaine” — “Scientists at the University at Buffalo have shown that the drug methylphenidate, the generic form of Ritalin, which physicians have considered to have only short-term effects, appears to initiate changes in brain function that remain after the therapeutic effects have dissipated. The changes appear to be similar to those that occur with other stimulant drugs such as amphetamine and cocaine, said Joan Baizer, Ph.D.”

“The medications only cause a long-term worsening of the Parkinson’s disease process” — “Individuals with Parkinson’s have low dopamine production in the substantia nigra. L-dopa is a synthetic form of dopamine. It often gives some symptomatic benefits for a short period of time; however, it never addresses the underlying oxidative stress in the brain and the individual never truly gets better… L-dopa depletes the body of key nutrients that are precursors to major neurotransmitters in the brain [including] L-tryptophan, L-tyrosine, serotonin and sulfur compounds which are needed to produce glutathione. This causes further neurological problems and is responsible for many of the mood disorders that are common side effects of L-dopa medication usage. Additionally, nausea is a very common side effect of L-dopa. Carbidopa is often prescribed to help with the nausea. This medication depletes vitamin B6 which is commonly low in Parkinson’s patients to begin with.” See also: Levodopa deactivates enzymes that regulate thiol-disulfide homeostasis and promotes neuronal cell death: implications for therapy of Parkinson's disease

People taking osteoporosis drugs reported conjunctivitis and other eye conditions which went away when stopping the drugs and recurred when re-starting them . — “Importantly, some case reports describe recurrence of the inflammatory eye reactions after affected patients were rechallenged with the same or another bisphosphonate, and that no reported cases resolved without discontinuation of the bisphosphonate.”

FDA-approved drug prescribed for osteoporosis proven to cause serious bone fracture — “A drug approved by the FDA to treat osteoporosis was proven to cause a serious type of fracture, yet years of court battles have resulted in no justice for those who suffered injuries. FDA negligence is part of the problem.”

A Medical System with Doctors Who Praise & Prescribe Deadly Drugs Without Informed Consent — “ ‘I Had No Warning’ Plaintiff Says of Ozempic Drug Risks That Almost Cost Her Life … While GLP-1 drugs are praised by a number of doctors improving health outcomes, particularly for obese and diabetic patients, some patients are grappling with severe health complications from side effects they say they were never warned about. Gantt’s lawyer argues that the manufacturer should have devoted more resources to ensuring informed consent, which is essential to patient-centered care and safety… The lawsuit, the latest in a growing wave of lawsuits against the pharmaceutical giant, emphasizes the risks of failure to provide adequate informed consent, claiming that the labels for the popular weight loss drugs do not sufficiently warn patients and doctors about potential side effects, such as gastroparesis (stomach paralysis) and bowel obstruction—both of which are serious, potentially life-threatening conditions.”

People are Dying from their Prescription Drugs. Without Education or Motivation to Use Safe, Evidence-Based Approaches for Weight & Dietary Health, Establishment Doctors Prescribe Drugs with Horrific and Deadly Side Effects. — “The FDA’s Adverse Events Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard shows that since 2018, the agency has received 16,854 reports of adverse events from patients taking Ozempic. Of these, 108 were reports of suicidal ideation, nine were suicide attempts, and six were completed suicides .”

“The Biggest Drug Fraud in History” — “On track to be the most profitable medication ever in human history, Ozempic and other weight loss drugs, designed to be taken for life, carry serious side effects… Ozempic, a diabetes drug now used for weight loss, is part of a massive fraud that could harm millions, especially children, by treating obesity without addressing its root causes. The obesity epidemic is driven in part by ultra-processed foods designed to override natural satiety mechanisms, not by a lack of weight loss drugs like Ozempic. The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act could mandate government coverage for obesity medications for 74% of Americans, costing over $3 trillion annually without addressing underlying health issues. Ozempic’s maker, Novo Nordisk, has become a top lobbying spender in the U.S., pushing for expanded drug coverage while downplaying significant side effects like muscle loss, suicidal thoughts and increased cancer risk. Naturally increasing GLP-1 levels through gut bacteria like Akkermansia muciniphila offers an alternative to Ozempic, promoting overall gut health without the risks associated with long-term pharmaceutical use.”

“Ozempic Users Are Going Blind” — “Experts have sounded the alarm about blockbuster weight loss drugs like Ozempic leaving users blind. Several studies have linked the shots to conditions that cause inflammation and block blood flow to the eye, causing severe and sometimes permanent vision loss. Researchers have detailed nine new reports of US patients who went blind after taking semaglutide or tirzepatide, the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively.”

“Ozempic Could Pose Deadly Risk to Cancer Patients, Experts Warn” — “The injections ‘detrimentally affect’ how the body responds to chemotherapy and immunotherapy… Patients on the jabs — collectively known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s — were less likely to be totally clear of cancer after treatment and more at risk of tumours returning.”

Caused Liver Failure & Death in Young People and in Healthy Adults — Cognitive effects include sedation and impairment of attention, memory and concentration. The liver metabolizes the drugs, increasing risk of liver failure and death. “Risk [of liver failure] is increased by young age, combination therapies, and any coexisting condition that compromises liver function. However, fatalities have also been reported in healthy adults without evidence of previous hepatic or metabolic disease.”

“Ultrasound: On Creating Harm, Generating Fear and New Business” — “In 2001, 67% of pregnant women had at least one ultrasound. In 2009, 99.8% of pregnant women in North America had at least one ultrasound, with an average of three ultrasounds per woman. The ultrasounds done on pregnant women today use sound waves with eight times the intensity used before 1991, a time period that roughly coincides with the alarming increase in autism diagnoses… A study of over 15,000 women found no difference in fetal outcomes between those receiving two routine scans vs. those only scanned for specific medical indications. Another study of 2,834 women found a significantly higher rate of intrauterine growth restriction in babies who received multiple ultrasounds… Non-medical fetal ultrasound sessions at commercial franchises often last 15-45 minutes to obtain an ideal image, significantly longer than a typical medical scan.”

“Trials in China that Gave Ultrasound… Reveal Clear Damage to Fetal Tissues” — “Evidence shows early fetuses are especially vulnerable to ultrasound, with trials in China that gave ultrasound before abortions revealing clear damage to fetal tissues. Ultrasound harms are dose-dependent. In 1992, despite safety concerns, the FDA raised permissible U.S. levels eightfold, which may have contributed to the rise of chronic childhood illnesses. The benefits of prenatal ultrasounds are often exaggerated, leading to unnecessary treatments that harm both mothers and infants. This article reviews the risks and benefits of prenatal ultrasound, along with safer alternatives and strategies for ensuring a healthy pregnancy.”

Mammograms: “Research Demonstrates This Test Does Not Reduce Your Risk of Death from the Disease” — “There are a significant number of drawbacks to consistent mammograms, and research demonstrates this test does not reduce your risk of death from the disease. Mammograms, used to detect breast cancer, employ ionizing radiation that carries a risk of developing cancer; 3D mammography, also called breast tomosynthesis, uses more radiation to achieve sharper images. Data show after 10 mammograms you have a 50% to 60% risk of receiving a false positive result, potentially necessitating further testing with more radiation or even treatment. You may be able to prevent 75% to 90% of breast cancers through lifestyle changes, such as reducing exposure to hazardous toxins, seeking out organic products, severely reducing refined sugar and fructose, and limiting protein.”

“Research has Revealed How Dangerous Mammograms Are” — “The Lancet wrote in July 1995 that ‘the benefit (of mammograms) is marginal, the harm caused is substantial, and the costs incurred are enormous…’ In one large study looking at 60,000 women, the researchers found that 70% of the detected tumors were not tumors at all… Routine mammography exposes the individual to an exceptionally high amount of ionizing radiation. Ionizing radiation is something we are all exposed to in nature and the body can handle a certain amount each year without it becoming risky. One series of mammograms (2 xrays on each breast) is equivalent to the radiation dose of 8 normal chest or spinal x-rays.”

2017 Research Proved Increase in Breast Cancer is Caused Not from Increased Diagnosis, but from Mammography Radiation — “Mammography screening is associated in most countries with a higher incidence of breast cancer, attributed to overdiagnosis. X-ray-induced cancers can be distinguished from overdiagnosed cancers by the fact that their incidence depends on the number of previous mammograms, whereas overdiagnosis solely depends on the last screening mammogram, leading to diagnosis… The risk of breast cancer almost doubled after 15 years of screening. Additional cancers began to occur less than 6 years after mammography. These results are evidence that X-ray-induced carcinogenesis, rather than overdiagnosis, is the cause of the increase in breast cancer incidence.”

Swiss Medical Board Cited Research and “Recommended No More Systemic Mammograms”; “The Swiss Medical Board reviewed all of the available evidence and released a report in February of 2014 stating the evidence does not support a common medical mantra that mammograms are safe and capable of saving lives. It appears that mammography may prevent only one death for every 1000 women screened while causing harm to many more… The most recent study published in the British Medical Journal involved 90,000 women followed for 25 years, found that mammograms had absolutely no impact on breast cancer mortality. In addition, this study found that 22% of cancers were over‑diagnosed, leading to unnecessary treatment with surgical interventions, chemotherapy and radiation… The most important choice that women can make is to focus their attention on prevention of breast cancer rather than early detection.”

Radiation Causes DNA Damage and Cancer — “Awareness of the carcinogenic role of ionizing radiation (such as X-rays) has emerged gradually over the last century, but although the mechanism is now very well known (it involves DNA breaks), the level of risk remains unknown to most physicians… John Gofman, a physician and physicist… had been commissioned by the US Atomic Energy Commission to assess the risks of radiation… The findings presented in his book… were that 75% of breast cancers in American women were related to medical radiation… After Gofman’s work, other studies have reported risks in agreement with his finding. In a study from 2019, a single abdominal CT scan in girls is associated with a 3-fold increase of breast cancer risk… According to Gofman, medical radiation could be not only a major cause of cancer, but also coronary disease.”

The Injected Agents Used for “Contrast Imaging” Can Cause Serious Chronic Disease, Kidney Injury & Fatal Brain Damage — “Researchers… revealed potential chronic health problems linked to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents… The metal gadolinium can remain in the body and lead to multiple conditions, such as kidney injury, debilitating joint and skin problems, and even fatal brain damage… MRI contrast agents are compounds used to make internal body structures more visible on MRI scans. Gadolinium, a rare earth metal, is… administered intravenously or injected into the spinal column… This metal is known to be toxic…”

CAC Scores involve CT Scans and thus, Radiation Exposure; CAC Doesn’t Save Lives — “The coronary artery calcium (CAC) score – an estimation of coronary atherosclerotic plaque via calcium build-up on CT – has been promoted as a powerful predictive tool for estimating the chance of future cardiovascular events… There is no current evidence that CAC scoring saves lives… One of the main concerns of CAC scans are the risk of inappropriate testing. Adults scanned at younger ages may not realize the test has low diagnostic utility in their age group and may fail to adequately control risk factors once their clinician has reassured them with… a negative scan. The opposite issue – the potential for overtreatment – can be seen in a study showing CAC… misclassified a higher absolute number of patients without events. And although the radiation exposure is indeed mild, more coverage will inevitably lead to more exposure.”

“A Class Action Settlement on Par with Smoking, Talcum Powder, or Asbestos is Not Inconceivable.” — “Screening mammography uses ionizing radiation, a known carcinogen… Exposure is cumulative. Also, the absorbed dose varies with the density of the breast. Women with more glandular tissue receive a higher exposure… There is some percentage of breast cancers which are caused by screening mammography… A world where discovery of radiation induced cancers becomes possible may change practice behaviors.”