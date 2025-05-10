Evidence of Harm: Pharmaceuticals & Medical Scans
Pharmaceuticals & diagnostics, generally
Antibiotics
Statins
Blood pressure drugs
PPIs, heartburn, acid reflux, GERD, gastric ulcer drugs
Asthma, antihistamines, allergy & hay fever drugs
Diabetes drugs, metformin
Sleeping pills, sedatives
Pain relievers, NSAIDs, opioids
Steroids
Antidepressants, SSRIs, anti-anxiety, benzos, other psychotropics
ADHD drugs, stimulants
Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s drugs
Osteoporosis drugs, bisphosphonates
Weight loss drugs
Seizure drugs, anticonvulsants, anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs)
Ultrasounds & radiology (mammograms, CT scans, more)
Over the counter drugs (OTCs)
Vaccines
We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant
Context
After vaccines, you’ll find Context, where you can see how this subject fits in the bigger picture, and get links to related topics
#1 Pharmaceuticals & diagnostics, generally
“Prescription Drugs Are the Leading Cause of Death: And psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death” (2024) — “Overtreatment with drugs kills many people, and the death rate is increasing. It is therefore strange that we have allowed this long-lasting drug pandemic to continue, and even more so because most of the drug deaths are easily preventable.”
The Medical Establishment and Individual Doctors Have Taken No Responsibility for Prescribing Unimaginably Addictive Drugs, Instead Spouting Pharma Propaganda that Withdrawal Symptoms are Mild and Short-Lived — “Mark Horowitz, a Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry in the UK’s National Health Service… said doctors should not be prescribing antidepressants without warning patients about the difficulty of stopping the drugs. ‘You wouldn’t sell a car without brakes. I think the same should apply to antidepressants. The drugs should come with instructions on how to stop them safely.’ For decades, patients have been told that withdrawal symptoms are ‘mild and only last 2 to 3 weeks.’ But Horowitz said that’s not true for most people who’ve been taking the drugs long-term – and the longer you’re on them, the harder it is to stop.”
It’s Business as Usual to Put Children, with their Developing Brains and Bodies, on “Cocktails of Powerful Psychotropic Drugs” — “Rates of mental illness in children are rising rapidly, with psychotropic drugs being the conventional solution… Children in the U.S. often receive cocktails of powerful psychotropic drugs that have numerous side effects and health risks, with minimal evidence of benefit in many cases. The long-term effects of polypharmacy in children remain unclear. Some experts warn these drugs alter brain development when prescribed at young ages, causing lasting changes. Alternative therapies like occupational therapy and family-based interventions are encouraged. As parents, you must advocate for your children and consider nondrug approaches to address behavioral issues.”
“The Alarming Trend of Inappropriate Prescribing for the Elderly” — Study shows half of older patients on NSAIDs, opiods and other “medications” don’t need them… The culprits? Proton pump inhibitors, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioid painkillers, and sedatives like benzodiazepines. ‘The high rate of deprescribing potential warrants prompt action to increase patient safety and decrease polypharmacy,’ the authors wrote, sounding the alarm on a silent epidemic of overprescription that could be jeopardizing the well-being of millions of older people.”
Numerous Prescription and Over the Counter Drugs Contain EDCs, which are “Among the Most Destructive Chemicals” We Encounter — See also: Top Five Tips to Avoid Dangerous Chemicals; “Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are among the most destructive chemicals in our environment. Exposure to them is linked to growth, neurological and learning disabilities, obesity, diabetes, male and female reproductive dysfunction, birth defects, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.”
Quality Control is Lacking: “Nationwide drug recall: Injectables mislabeled, may result in overdose and death” — “Bags of IV drugs distributed nationwide are being recalled for being mislabeled as a lesser-dose than what the drugs actually are, increasing the risk for overdosing and even death, according to the FDA.”
“Hidden Dangers of Prescription Drugs: Are Your Meds Destroying Your Body?” — “Startling statistics reveal the extent of prescription drug use, with the average American male spending nearly half their life taking medications, and most women on prescription medications by 15 years old. While prescription drugs may provide temporary relief, they often come with a hidden cost: nutrient depletion that can cause even more problems than the medication is intended to solve… You’ll hear: Surprising statistics on prescription drug use in America. Essential vitamins and minerals that common medications deplete from your body. Natural remedies and mindset shifts that can address the root causes of illness. Practical strategies to reduce your reliance on pharmaceutical drugs.”
Prescription Drugs as a Whole Have Many Negative Effects — Other side effects which are commonly noticed by patients taking prescription drugs include: confusion, hallucinations, tremors, fainting, wheezing, palpitations, blurred vision, depression, sweating, ringing in the ears and sexual problems such as frigidity and impotence.”
One in Four People are Victims of Diagnostic Errors or Issues in U.S. Hospitals — “It was found that 23 percent of patients either received incorrect diagnoses or experienced delays in diagnosis. Of these cases, 17 percent resulted in temporary or permanent harm to the patient. The study’s results are published in the January edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association.”
Nearly One-Third of Diagnostic Tests Upon Hospital Admission are Wasteful & Unnecessary, Increasing Risk of Harm — “Excessive testing is… one part of… low-value health care, a term that refers to services that provide little or no benefit, cause potential harm, incur significant costs, or waste limited resources. This… comes with plenty of risks — and little reward… The study, published in The American Journal of Medicine, focused on unnecessary testing in the first 24 hours after hospital admission… The study found that, upon physician review, over 31 percent of day-of hospital admission tests were needless and did not change the course of the patient’s care.”
Long Term Effectiveness & Harms form Surgeries are Rarely Acknowledged and Discussed — “Those undergoing prostatectomy, the surgical removal of all or part of the prostate, faced a more than sevenfold increase in the risk of urinary and sexual complications compared with untreated men over 12 years, according to the results.”
#2 Antibiotics
Antibiotics Damage Healthy Gut Microbes and “May Directly Damage Gut Barrier, Increase IBD Risk” — “Often used in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, antibiotics may be causing the very condition that they are prescribed to heal.”
“Life-Threatening Skin Reactions Linked to Commonly Prescribed Antibiotics” — “According to a large, two-decade-long study of older adults, commonly prescribed oral antibiotics are linked to skin reactions known as cutaneous adverse drug reactions (cADRs), which can be life-threatening.”
“Antibiotics Fuel Kidney Stones by Skewing Microbiome Balance” — “Antibiotics disrupt your kidney’s microbiota, reducing beneficial Lactobacillus species and promoting the growth of harmful Enterobacteriaceae, which are linked to kidney stone formation.”
A Number of Antibiotics Were Found in a Study by UPenn to be Among the “17 Drugs Most Potentially Toxic to the Liver” — “A new method enabled researchers to more accurately determine the potential hepatotoxicity of various drugs.”
Preconception Antibiotic Exposure Linked with Infertility, Miscarriage, and Birth Defects — “A systematic review and meta-analysis suggests that preconception exposure to certain antibiotic classes increases the risk of infertility, miscarriage, and congenital anomalies, researchers reported last week in eClinicalMedicine.“
Over-Prescription of Antibiotics Causes “Substantial Harm” — “We…[reviewed] 51 million patient encounters… From our analysis, 62% of the population received antibiotics [for an acute upper respiratory infection]… We find substantial iatrogenic harm [harm caused by doctors] associated with prescribing antibiotics in acute upper respiratory tract infection [runny nose, cough, sore throat].” This study confirms yet again that unnecessary prescriptions of antibiotics contribute to antibiotic resistance, while also showing significant harm, with one in 300 antibiotic prescriptions leading to significant adverse effects (including hospitalization and death).
Because Antibiotics Damage the Health of the Gut Microbiome, Actions are Required to Restore and Protect this Vital Component of the Immune System — “I take great pride in cultivating a rich and diverse gut microbiome. So when I received the news that a round of antibiotics was the best path forward for a recent health concern, I knew it was time to double down on tactics to protect my microbiome from the impending storm. Because while necessary and life-saving in some cases, antibiotics can wreak havoc on gut health by killing off both bad and good bacteria. Luckily, several science-backed dietary changes can help support gut health during and after a round of them.”
Antimicrobial Resistance Due to Overuse of Antibiotics Causing Deaths — “The Lancet has forecast that 39.1 million deaths will be directly caused by antimicrobial resistance between 2025 and 2050. “When antibiotics were first marketed, they were a game-changer in treating infectious disease, saving countless lives. Yet, over time, bacterial strains have increasingly mutated, so they are no longer susceptible to the drugs’ eradicating effects,” West writes. Antibiotic overuse also impacts quality of life. A recent animal study I reported on showed how antibiotics may directly erode the mucosal barrier of the intestinal wall. The study supports existing evidence of how antibiotics are linked to chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease.”
#3 Statins
Statins Commonly Prescribed While Providing No Significant Benefit and Causing Harm — “Statins are the most commonly prescribed pharmaceutical drugs in the world. 98.2 out of 100 high-risk people will not see any heart health benefits from statin drugs. The 1.8 remaining individuals who do see benefits will only live about 6 months longer on average versus those who didn’t take statin drugs. Research demonstrates that statin drugs may damage your mitochondrial function. Side effects include headaches, sleep issues, skin issues, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, low platelet levels, and high blood sugar levels.”
“Consumer Alert: 300+ Health Problems Linked to Statin Drugs” — Statin drugs damage health at foundational levels — mitochondria, muscles and nerves — which can lead to more than 300 health problems. [source and source and source and source] In a review of 26 randomized trials, statins did not lower all-cause death rates.
Adverse Events include Muscle-Related Issues and Statins Increase Risk of Diabetes, Cancer, Cataracts, Neurological Issues, Pancreatic Cancer — “Statins, the widely prescribed cholesterol-lowering drugs, while undeniably effective in lowering cholesterol, do little to reduce heart disease risk and cause significant side effects… A 2024 Lancet study confirms that statins increase diabetes risk… This validates concerns first raised by the 2008 JUPITER trial… Statins can cause serious adverse effects, even beyond diabetes. The most common and well-documented adverse event is muscle-related symptoms, ranging from mild myopathy to severe rhabdomyolysis. These muscular issues are thought to stem from mitochondrial dysfunction and alterations in muscle protein metabolism… Statins may also increase risks of cancer, cataracts and neurological issues. Long-term use is associated with higher pancreatic cancer risk, particularly after five years of use.”
In a Review of 26 Randomized Trials, Statins Didn’t Prevent Death from Heart Disease (But Have Many Health Damaging Effects) — “A 2017 meta-analysis published in Lancet looked at 26 randomized trials… The mortality rates went from 2.3 to 2.1 percent for every 39 mg/dL resulting in only a 0.2 percent absolute risk reduction. Looking at vascular-related death, statin drugs only decreased death from 1.3 to 1.2 percent.” See also: A Better Way to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease without Lowering Cholesterol by Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Cardiologist
#4 Blood pressure drugs
Blood pressure-lowering drugs have poor outcomes. They have not been shown to be effective. [source and source and source]
Drugs do not address the root cause(s) of hypertension (high blood pressure).[source] Root causes are identifiable and can be resolved. [source and source]
Blood pressure drugs cause harm (“side effects”) including electrolyte imbalance (a serious issue), headaches, dehydration, constipation and other digestive issues, allergies, diabetes, mood swings, depression, edema, extreme tiredness and fatigue, dizziness, light-headedness, low blood pressure, sexual dysfunction, an excessively slow heart rate, weight gain, cold hands or feet, nausea, chronic dry cough, loss of taste, acute kidney injury, lung cancer, trouble sleeping, shortness of breath, and abnormal heart rates. [source and source and source and source]
Blood pressure drugs have been contaminated with cancer-causing agents and mislabeled. [source] and source and source]
#5 PPIs, heartburn, acid reflux, GERD, gastric ulcer drugs
PPIs: Increased Cancer, Heart Disease, Osteoporosis, Chronic Kidney Disease, Neurodegeneration including Alzheimer’s and Dementia, All Cause Mortality (Death), Bone Fractures, B-12 Deficiency, Pneumonia & Infections — “Sold both by prescription and over the counter... proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been linked to numerous severe side effects: chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, heart attacks, pneumonia, dementia, bone fractures, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Patients have even begun to file lawsuits, claiming the companies behind these blockbuster drugs were aware of the risks but failed to warn the public.”
PPIs Altered Children’s Gut Microbiome, the Foundation of Immunity & Health, and Increased GI and Respiratory Infections in Children — “PPI use increases the presence of oral microbes in the stool. We measured this microbial alteration in most pediatric subjects and observed that younger children are more susceptible to the PPI-associated microbial shifts. Our data suggest that PPIs drive a mixing of the microbial populations in the upper and lower GI tracts, which may explain a mechanism by which PPIs put children at risk for a myriad of GI and non-GI diseases.”
Stomach Acid is Crucial for Health — “Stomach acid is crucial for health, performing vital functions like protein digestion, nutrient absorption, and pathogen elimination.”
#6 Asthma, antihistamines, allergy & hay fever drugs
Common Prescriptions Associated with Seizures in Children — “Child seizure cases from medication exposure doubled from 1,418 to 2,749 between 2009 and 2023, with first-generation antihistamines, antidepressants, painkillers and synthetic cannabinoids being primary culprits… Long-term antihistamine use may increase dementia risk, with heavy first-generation antihistamine users having up to a 51% higher risk compared to non-users. Common medications like diphenhydramine [called benadryl and many other brand names] cross the blood-brain barrier, disrupting normal brain activity and lowering seizure thresholds in vulnerable children. Natural alternatives like quercetin, stinging nettle and vitamin C may provide safer options for allergy relief without the neurological risks associated with antihistamines.”
“Long-Term Antihistamine Use Causes Serious Health Issues” — “Over 100 million Americans suffer from allergies, leading to heavy reliance on antihistamines… Long-term antihistamine use causes serious health issues, including blurred vision, heart problems and cognitive impairment. Antihistamines have also been linked to accidental deaths and suicides. Instead of pharmaceutical antihistamines, identifying triggers through elimination diets and gradually reintroducing histamine-containing foods will help build natural resistance over time. Vitamin C has strong antihistamine properties, with studies showing daily doses of 300 to 500 milligrams enhance histamine degradation…. Quercetin, found abundantly in onion skins, apples and berries, offers significant anti-allergy benefits. Research suggests taking 500 to 1,000 milligrams for relief.”
Over-the-Counter Antihistamine Caused Hallucinations, Agression, Breathing Issues that Can Be Fatal — “Australia’s drug regulator has issued a safety warning over Phenergan and related products containing the antihistamine drug Promethazine. The TGA said the over-the-counter products should not be given to children under six due to concerns of serious side effects including… aggression and hallucination. Breathing can also become slow or shallow, which can be fatal. When high doses are given, young children may also experience difficulties in learning and understanding, including reversible cognitive deficit and intellectual disability, the TGA said… [The drug] is commonly used to manage conditions such as hay fever and allergies, travel sickness and for short-term sedation.”
Asthma “Medication” Binds to Brain Receptors, Causing Depression, Anxiety, Aggression and Suicides — “Singulair [a brand name of Montelukast], an asthma medication, has been linked to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and aggression due to its significant binding to brain receptors. Since 1998, there have been 82 suicides associated with its use, prompting the FDA to add a black box warning in 2020. Despite the serious mental health risks, the FDA has not updated Singulair’s label to reflect these dangers, leading to criticism… calling out the agency for more decisive action to protect the public. The current manufacturer of Singulair maintains that it is safe, despite the mounting evidence and reports of adverse psychiatric effects from patients and health care professionals.”
Combination Inhalers: Long List of Harms — “Some of the dangerous side effects associated with one popular combination inhaler: wheezing, choking, fever, chills, breathing problems, shortness of breath, chest pain, fast or irregular heartbeat, severe headache, tremors, nervousness, eye pain, blurred vision, tunnel vision, high blood sugar and thrush… The combination inhalers can also weaken the immune system, making the patient more vulnerable to infection.”
#7 Diabetes drugs, metformin
GLP-1 RAs Cause Kidney Failure, Pancreatitis, Thyroid Cancer, Gallbladder Issues, Depression, Severe Stomach Problems, Bone & Muscle Loss, Blindness, and Death — For evidence of the deadly harm from GLP-1 receptor agonists (used for both diabetes and weight loss), see Weight Loss Drugs.
Metformin Caused Death, Low Blood Pressure, and an Altered Heartrate that Reduced Blood Flow to the Brain and Other Organs — “Death… [low blood pressure], and resistant bradyarrhythmias* have been reported due to metformin-associated lactic acidosis**. Onset may be subtle and include… symptoms such as [a feeling of uneasiness], [muscle pain], respiratory distress, [excessive sleepiness], and abdominal distress… The risk of lactic acidosis increases with [kidney issues, age]… a radiological [scan] with contrast [agent]… and surgery.” * “If you have bradyarrhythmia, your heart beats slower than 60 beats per minue and does not beat from the sinus node, the natural pacemaker of the heart. As a result, blood flow to the brain and other organs can be reduced, leading to fainting and other potential complications.” [source] ** “Lactic acidosis is the buildup of lactic acid in your blood. Lactic acid is a substance that can build up in your body if you are not getting enough oxygen.” [source]
Metformin Induces Vitamin B-12 Deficiency, Which Can Cause Nerve Damage (Demyelination, Neuropathy) — “There could be a severe complication of vitamin B12 deficiency in type 2 diabetes patients. The use of proton pump inhibitors, gastric bypass surgery, older patients and patients with a higher red blood cell turnover are factors that hasten the depletion of vitamin B12 reserves in the liver… Routine monitoring of vitamin B12, especially metformin users, for extended periods, is imperative to detect and address the deficiency in its early stages. Routine supplementation or dietary adjustments can mitigate the risk of adverse effects on hematological, neurological, and metabolic health.”
Cancer Causing Contaminants (NDMA) Found in Diabetes Drugs — “Nitrosamines are a group of compounds that can damage DNA. Long-term exposure can increase the risk of developing cancer…. The first nitrosamine was identified in July 2018 in blood pressure medicines… The FDA has also found nitroamine impurities in other drugs… [including] Metformin, Glucophage, Riomet, Fortamet (extended-release formulas recalled)… Sitagliptin, Januvia (contain NDMA but in ‘accepted levels’ and not removed from the market).”
Diabetes is Verifiably Reversible with Diet, but Professionals Push Profitable Drugs that Cause Harm — “The evidence that low-carb diets can effectively treat diabetes has been around at least since before insulin’s discovery in 1921, when doctors often prescribed very low-carb (ie low-sugar), fat-rich diets to their patients.”
“Diabetes was hijacked as a business opportunity almost from the moment that insulin – the hormone that people with type 1 diabetes cannot produce – was first discovered” — “In 1923, the University of Toronto board of governors sold the patent for insulin to Eli Lilly and Company for $1, because Lilly was better able to manufacture and distribute the synthetic hormone. ‘Insulin does not belong to me,’ the insulin medication’s co-inventor, Sir Frederick G Banting, said. ‘It belongs to the world.’ … ‘The reason the insulin story is so outrageous is that the inventors of insulin wanted insulin to belong to everybody… Somehow these three drug companies got together to create a global oligopoly. It’s a remarkable thing when you consider the birth of insulin.'”
FDA Approved Diabetes Drugs for Kids; “Critic Says Clinical Trial Sample Was ‘Shockingly Low’” — “The FDA this week approved two drugs to treat Type 2 diabetes for children ages 10 and up, but critics accused the agency of failing to address the disease’s root cause and of approving the drugs on the basis of a clinical trial sample too small to adequately assess the drugs’ potential side effects.”
Metformin Contraindicated for Kidney Issues — Metformin contraindications include kidney disease, metabolic acidosis, extremely high blood sugar (diabetic ketoacidosis), and “any type of x-ray or CT scan using a dye that is injected into your veins.” [source]
#8 Sleeping pills, sedatives
Sleeping Pills Impair the Sleep Cycle and the Brain’s Ability to Detoxify, which are Root Causes of Dementia and Alzheimer’s — “The sleep aid zolpidem suppresses norepinephrine oscillations and glymphatic flow.”
People Using Sleeping Pills Were Far More Likely to Die — “Receiving hypnotic prescriptions was associated with greater than threefold increased hazards of death even when prescribed <18 pills/year… Estimates… suggest that in 2010, hypnotics may have been associated with 320 000 to 507 000 excess deaths in the USA alone.”
Sleeping Pills are Highly Addictive — “Many become dependent on sleeping pills. The numbers aren’t in their favor. Approximately 38 million prescriptions for Ambien (a common sleeping pill) were written between 2006 and 2011. With such rampant accessibility, and a perceived blessing from medical professionals, it’s no wonder so many people fall prey to the power of sleeping pills… As tolerance increases, many find that they need to take larger dosages to obtain the desired effect. A lot of people don’t realize they’ve become dependent, or possibly addicted, until they stop taking their medication. They may then begin experiencing sleeping pill withdrawal symptoms, a telltale sign of both dependence and addiction.”
Sleeping Pills Prescribed to People with Dementia Increase Falls & Broken Bones — “High dose sleeping pills may increase the risk of falls or fractures in people with dementia. The study appeared in BMC Medicine and looked at data on more than 27,000 patients in England diagnosed with dementia between 2000 and 2016.”
Sleeping Pills Prescribed to People with Dementia & Alzheimer’s Worsen Depression, Suicidal Thinking, and Sleep Issues, and are Detrimental to Breathing — “Possible side effects include, but are not limited to: risk of impaired alertness and motor coordination (including impaired driving), worsening of depression or suicidal thinking, complex sleep behaviors (such as sleep-walking and sleep-driving), sleep paralysis and compromised respiratory function.”
Sleeping Pills Do Not Address the Cause of Sleeping Issues. They Cause Harm. And They Distract Attention from Solving the Root Issues. — “Proper sleep is one of the most important things for our health, and when it is disrupted, many severe issues consistently emerge (e.g., heart attacks, psychiatric illnesses, car accidents, fatigue, diabetes, cognitive impairment, or dementia). Unfortunately, poor sleep is an epidemic throughout our society. This is in part due to the importance of sleep not being understood (e.g., sleep is essential for learning yet educational programs like medical training sleep deprive students) and in part due to the fact the existing sleeping pills are sedatives which block the brain’s ability to have healthy sleep.”
#9 Pain relievers, NSAIDs, opioids
Consistent Use of NSAIDs Caused Heart Attacks — “Nearly 70 million prescriptions for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are written each year in the U.S. and 30 billion doses are consumed, often for headaches, back pain and menstrual pain. Research found a link between consistent use of NSAIDs with an increased risk of heart attack in the first seven days, with or without a previous history of heart disease. It is important to address the cause of the pain while using strategies that don’t have significant side effects, such as cayenne cream, acupuncture, EFT, and chiropractic management.”
Common Prescriptions Associated with Seizures in Children — “Child seizure cases from medication exposure doubled from 1,418 to 2,749 between 2009 and 2023, with first-generation antihistamines, antidepressants, painkillers and synthetic cannabinoids being primary culprits.”
Doctors are Not Trained in Pain Management or Addiction, but they Prescribe Dangerous, Highly Addictive Drugs — Harvard Medical School reports that doctors have even written opioid prescriptions after an overdose.
“Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death among Americans. Opioids are responsible for nearly two-thirds of these deaths… From 1996 to 2013, overdoses quadrupled.” — “A number of studies have highlighted the deadly risks you take when combining opioids with benzos. During the first 90 days of concurrent use, your risk of a deadly overdose rises fivefold, compared to taking an opioid alone… The ratio of patients using opioids and benzos concurrently rose from 9% in 2001 to 17% in 2013; concurrent use for at least one day doubled the odds of an opioid overdose.”
Even at “Safe Doses,” Opioids Cause Confusion, Dependence, Depression, Increased Pain Sensitivity, Diminished Energy & Low Sex Drive — From a Pharmacist in Medical News Today: “Even at safe doses, they [opioids] can cause side effects that may include: confusion… physical dependence, constipation, depression, increased sensitivity to pain, dizziness, sleepiness… nause and vomiting, low testosterone levels… lower strength, energy and sex drive.”
Weaning Off Opioids Not Significantly Different from Trying to Come Off Heroin — Dr. Deeni Bassam, board-certified anesthesiologist, pain specialist and medical director of The Spine Care Center, notes “There’s very little difference between oxycodone, morphine and heroin. It’s just that one comes in a prescription bottle and another one comes in a plastic bag.”
Opioids Prescribed by Medical Doctors Led to Severe Addiction & An Epidemic That Killed 600,000 Americans. OxyContin Corporate Owners Made More than $10 Billion” — “The legal system has effectively allowed one of the country’s richest families to buy its way out of accountability for what a White House commission called “America’s national nightmare” of mass opioid addiction. On Wednesday, the court approved a deal for the dissolution of the opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, which kicked off the opioid epidemic two decades ago with its illegal drive to sell a high-strength painkiller, OxyContin. Purdue’s owners, members of two branches of the now-notorious Sackler family, are estimated to have made more than $10bn from the drug – even as the opioid crisis claimed more than 600,000 lives, with the toll climbing higher by the year.”
“Documentary Unveils America’s Pharma-Driven Opioid Crisis and the Heartbreak It’s Causing Families” — “A significant number of opioid addictions begin with a trip to the doctor’s office or a hospital as a result of an injury or medical problem for which addictive painkillers are carelessly prescribed. It seems no medical problem is too minor for powerful prescription painkillers to be prescribed.” 2-hour documentary on YouTube here.
Harvard Medical School Wrote This About a Common NSAID: “Vioxx caused as many as 140,000 heart attacks in the U.S. during the five years it was on the market.” — “NSAIDs may also elevate blood pressure and cause heart failure. The risk of heart attack and stroke achieved special notoriety with Vioxx, a type of NSAID… It caused as many as 140,000 heart attacks in the U.S. during the five years it was on the market.”
#10 Steroids
“Osteoporosis is a well established side effect of chronic [steroid] use” — Patients taking 7.5 mg of prednisolone per day experienced “an average loss of 9.5% from [the spine] over 20 weeks.”
Steroids double the risk of bone fractures. “The risk of vertebral fractures is even higher.” — “[Steroids] increase the risk of fracture and bone loss… Bone loss and increased rate of fractures occur early after the initiation of corticosteroid therapy, and are then related to dosage and treatment duration… The increased risk of fractures is observed even at low doses of prednisone, that is, 2.5–5 mg per day.” At typical doses, steroids cause a 5-15% loss of bone each year, and in long-term users, 37% experience vertebral fractures.
Adverse events are common among steroid users — “The prevalence of eight commonly attributed self-reported [steroid]-associated adverse events was significantly associated with cumulative and average [steroid] dose in a dose-dependent fashion… Of the 6,517 eligible glucocorticoid users identified, 2,446 (38%) returned the mailed survey… More than 90% reported at least one adverse event associated with [steroid] use; 55% reported that at least one adverse event was very bothersome.”
Steroids increase bone death, internal bleeding, heart failure, diabetes, psychiatric issues, glaucoma, infections and sepsis — “Corticosteroids were associated with complications including avascular necrosis [bone death], gastrointestinal bleeding, heart attack, heart failure, cerebrovascular events, diabetes, psychiatric syndromes, ophthalmic [eye] complications, tuberculosis reactivation, and bacterial sepsis. Increased daily and cumulative doses were associated with increased excess risk of complications.”
Users report rapid weight gain, intense hunger, irritability, anxiety, depression, sleep problems, acne, stomach pain, nausea, joint pain, osteoporosis, fractures, recurrent infections, and withdrawal reactions among other adverse events — “This (AI-generated) summary of what users across the internet have reported mirrors what we’ve seen over the years… Users frequently discuss rapid weight gain and intense hunger, especially early in treatment or with higher doses… Mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and depression mentioned in many posts. Severe effects like suicidal thoughts are less frequent but still notable, particularly at high doses… Users regularly describe trouble falling asleep, vivid dreams, or waking up repeatedly… Many report feeling drained despite the drug’s anti-inflammatory effects, often linked to adrenal issues. Dizziness is also reported… Thin skin, bruising, acne, and stretch marks are often discussed, as are hair thinning or excess body hair, particularly among women on longer courses… Indigestion, stomach pain, and nausea are regularly mentioned, especially when doses are taken without food. Ulcers or reflux are less common but still noted… Joint pain and muscle aches are fairly common, with osteoporosis or fractures discussed more by long-term users, reflecting concerns about cumulative damage… Recurrent infections like colds or UTIs are commonly reported, though less dominant than weight or mood issues, and more prominent with higher doses… Elevated blood sugar is noted, especially by those with diabetes or on long-term treatment, but it’s less universally discussed than physical or emotional effects… Fatigue, joint pain, and nausea during tapering are often shared, but these are more specific to users reducing doses after extended use, so less broadly reported… Blurred vision, cataracts, or glaucoma are mentioned occasionally, typically by long-term or high-dose users, making them among the least frequently reported.”
Taking steroids for more than 3 months led to more blood clots, infections, and osteoporosis — “Patients on chronic steroid use had higher odds of developing adverse effects… [People with an autoimmune disease who used steroids for longer than 3 months] were found to have higher odds of developing osteoporosis, opportunistic infections, and acute thromboembolic events [blood clots].”
70% of users taking steroids for more than 60 days reported weight gain — “Weight gain was the most common self-reported adverse event.”
Steroids cause the adrenal glands to be lesss able to produce cortisol, called “adrenal Insufficiency” — “Adrenal insufficiency after discontinuation of glucocorticoid occurs frequently.”
High doses of steroids increase heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes — “Corticosteroid therapy was associated with a large increase in heart failure.” See also: Taking glucocorticoids by prescription is associated with subsequent cardiovascular disease
Steroids can disrupt the vitally-important gut microbiome, which is related to immunity, anxiety and depression, and many other aspects of health and wellness — “The gut microbiome has a profound impact on human health and disease. In this review, we explore how steroids can influence the gut microbiota and, in turn, how the gut microbiota can influence hormone levels… Perturbations in the gut microbiota can alter the stress axis and behaviour… Studies suggest that steroids influence the gut microbial communities.”
“Long-term steroid use disrupts how cells produce energy, contributing to the intense symptoms of topical steroid withdrawal” — “Dermatologists prescribe topical steroids to reduce inflammation and manage flare-ups [of eczema]. However, while these drugs initially relieve symptoms, some patients report a diminishing effect over time, requiring stronger doses… When some stop using them, their skin rebels, resulting in topical steroid withdrawal. Common symptoms include large patches of red, inflamed skin. A recent pilot study from the National Institutes of Health found that topical steroid withdrawal is distinct from eczema. The study concluded that long-term steroid use disrupts how cells produce energy, contributing to the intense symptoms of topical steroid withdrawal.”
“Long-term use of [steroids] is severely hampered by undesirable metabolic complications, including the development of type 2 diabetes” — “These effects occur due to glucocorticoid receptor activation within multiple tissues, which results in inter-organ crosstalk that increases hepatic glucose production and inhibits peripheral glucose uptake.”
Steroids increase the risk of cataracts — “Individuals who used both inhaled and oral steroids were at increased risk of cataracts.”
“Steroid-induced psychiatric symptoms are diverse and range from mild to severe forms involving behavioral, affective, and cognitive regions in the brain” — “Psychiatric symptoms brought on by steroids replicate and induce metabolic, neurologic, and cardiovascular complications. In addition to this, steroids induce withdrawal symptoms, mood disorders, paraneoplastic syndrome, bipolar disorder, etc.”
Steroid users expereince more very serious infections — “Users of inhaled steroids were found to be 20% more likely to develop tuberculosis, and this increased at higher doses in patients with asthma or COPD. Similarly, patients on steroids were 20% more likely to develop sepsis (possibly due to the initial symptoms of the infection being masked by the steroids).”
Prenatal Steroid Use Increased Autism, ADHD, Brain Harms in Children — “A new study of over a million Danish children has linked prenatal exposure to common steroid medications, used to prevent preterm births and improve fetal lung development, to an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other neurodevelopmental problems.”
Breast Milk from Mothers Taking SSRIs or Steroids Less Nutritious — “More than 50 percent of women take prescribed medications following childbirth. The study analyzed 384 milk samples collected from breastfeeding mothers in the U.S. and Canada between October 2014 and January 2024. The study compared milk samples from mothers treated with any of four categories of medications… The average protein levels in breast milk from mothers treated with SSRIs and systemic steroids were between 15 and 21% lower compared with those of healthy mothers in the control group. Fat and energy content were also lower in [milk]from mothers treated with anti-inflammatory medications.”
#11 Antidepressants, SSRIs, anti-anxiety, benzos, other psychotropics
Psychotropic drugs cause suicidal thinking in children, adolescents, and adults. They increase the risk of suicide, violence and homicide. [source and source and source and source and source]
“Common side effects of [anti-depressants] include emotional numbness, severe agitation, bipolar disorder, cognitive decline, sexual dysfunction, and birth defects. Psychiatry’s denial of SSRI-related issues often leads to misinterpretation of side effects as signs of pre-existing mental illness, resulting in more medication and catastrophic consequences. SSRIs, like stimulant drugs (e.g., cocaine), are highly addictive.” [source and source and source]
“Anti-anxiety” drugs cause cognitive impairment, insomnia, respiratory depression, anxiety, muscles spasms, dependence, and other harms. [source]
“Anti-psychotic” drugs cause agitation, irritability, mania, psychosis and violence. [source and source and source]
Antidepressants are thought to be the hardest drug on the planet to get off of. [source and source]
#12 ADHD drugs, stimulants
Ritalin Caused “Long-Lasting Changes” in Brain Function “Similar to Those that Occur with Cocaine” — “Scientists at the University at Buffalo have shown that the drug methylphenidate, the generic form of Ritalin, which physicians have considered to have only short-term effects, appears to initiate changes in brain function that remain after the therapeutic effects have dissipated. The changes appear to be similar to those that occur with other stimulant drugs such as amphetamine and cocaine, said Joan Baizer, Ph.D.”
“ADHD Drugs Linked to Blood Pressure, Heart Rate Increases” (2025) — “A comprehensive analysis published in The Lancet Psychiatry found that ADHD medications could increase or decrease blood pressure in patients.”
Harms from ADHD Drugs are Many, and Effects from Higher Doses are Severe — “Adverse events [included]… decreased appetite… insomnia… stomachache… drowsiness… dizziness… Nervousness, headache, insomnia, anorexia and rapid heartbeat [tachycardia] increase linearly with dose, while overdoses can cause agitation, hallucinations, psychosis, lethargy, seizures, tachycardia, dysrhythmias, hypertension and hyperthermia.”
Young Children Aged 4-6 Put on ADHD Drugs Suffered “Severe Social Withdrawal, Increased Crying, and Irritability” — “A study of even younger children, aged 4 to 6… raises serious questions about the growing use of stimulants in preschoolers. In this study of 11 young children with developmental disabilities and ADHD, five who took methyplenidate experienced significant adverse effects, such as severe social withdrawal, increased crying, and irritability, especially at the higher dose… The researchers state that ‘this population appears to be especially susceptible to adverse drug side effects.'” [source]
Animal Studies Showed Long-Term Exposure to ADHD Drugs Decreased Positive Experiences & Increased Anxiousness — “Chronic exposure to [ADHD drug] during development leads to decreased sensitivity to rewarding stimuli and results in enhanced responsivity to aversive situations.”
“Common Medications for ADHD Linked to Increased Risk of Glaucoma” — “Common drugs prescribed to treat ADHD are associated with an increased risk of glaucoma, a recent Canadian study found. Glaucoma is a progressive eye disease that causes vision loss.… Many popular ADHD drugs are sympathomimetic drugs, meaning they activate the sympathetic nervous system to help people focus. However, their downstream effects can… contribute to elevated eye pressure.”
As is Typical when an Unbiased Meta-Analysis is Conducted, it Becomes Apparent that Publication Bias Was Employed to Get Regulatory Approval; In Reality, the Drugs are Ineffective and There’s More Harm than Benefit — “We included 62 randomized trials that involved a total of 2,897 participants with a primary diagnosis of ADD (e.g., with or without hyperactivity). The median age of trial participants was 8.7 years… The extension of this placebo-controlled effect beyond 4 weeks of treatment [of methylphenidate] has not been demonstrated… apparent beneficial effects are tempered by a strong indication of publication bias and the lack of robustness of the findings… Methylphenidate also has an adverse event profile that requires consideration.”
ADHD Drugs Can Be Abused, Including Crushing Pills to Be Snorted; Overdosing Causes Hallucinations, Psychosis, Lethargy, Seizures, Fast Heart Rate, Irregular Heartbeat, Hypertension and More — “Side effects during therapy, which include nervousness, headache, insomnia, anorexia, and tachycardia, increase linearly with dose. Clinical manifestations of overdoses include agitation, hallucinations, psychosis, lethargy, seizures, tachycardia [fast heart rate], dysrhythmias [irregular heartbeat], hypertension [high blood pressure], and hyperthermia. Methylphenidate tablets can be abused orally, or they can be crushed and the powder injected or snorted.”
“High Doses of ADHD Drugs Linked to Higher Risks of Psychosis and Mania” — “Researchers at McLean Hospital, the largest psychiatric affiliate of Harvard Medical School, found that people taking high doses of the stimulant amphetamine, the active ingredient in ADHD drugs such as Adderall, face a 5.3-fold higher chance of experiencing a psychotic or manic episode. ‘Stimulant medications don’t have an upper dose limit on their labels,’ Dr. Lauren Moran, a pharmacoepidemiology researcher at McLean Hospital and lead author of the study, said.”
Children Being Overdrugged; In One Area Studied, “By Fifth Grade, 18% to 20% of Caucasian Boys Were Taking ADHD Drugs” — “One study found that the use of psychotropic medications among young people had reached nearly adult utilization rates, with stimulants ranked first in the three groups examined. Another study reported sizable increases in the use of stimulants and other medications among even 2- to 4-year-olds. Perhaps most disconcerting is a four-year analysis of the use of stimulants in an area of North Carolina which found that the majority of 9- to 16-year-old children who took these medications had never had any impairing ADHD symptoms reported by their parents. They did have nonimpairing symptoms and behaviors that were classified as ADHD, but ‘these typically fell far below the threshold for a DSM-III-R diagnosis of ADHD,’ say the researchers. One study finding evidence of overdiagnosis was conducted in southeastern Virginia, where the incidence of grade-school children receiving ADHD medications was two to three times as high as the expected rate of the disorder. By fifth grade, 18% to 20% of Caucasian boys were taking ADHD drugs.”
#13 Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s drugs
Anti-amyloids cause fluid build-up in the brain, bleeding in the brain, headaches, dizziness, and confusion. — Anti-amyloids cause “serious allergic reactions,” fluid build-up in the brain, bleeding in the brain, headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, vision changes, and falls. See also: Researchers cast doubt over benefits of new Alzheimer’s therapies: “Around three in every 10 people using the treatment experienced brain edema and/or hemorrhage.” See also: How to stop your brain from shrinking: “Simple changes in diet can reverse neurological decline and transform mental health. Just stay away from anti-amyloid drugs… anti-amyloid drugs make the problem WORSE, increasing brain shrinking by 20%.”
Three members of the panel charged with advising the FDA resigned in protest over Alzheimer’s drug approval. — “One of those who resigned, Harvard professor of medicine Aaron Kesselheim, wrote in a letter to acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock that the approval of Biogen’s drug was ‘probably the worst drug approval decision in recent US history.’” See also: FDA Advisors Unanimously Recommend New Drug for Alzheimer’s Disease: “The risk-benefit ratio was deemed ‘acceptable’ even though more adverse events, including deaths, occurred in the drug treatment group.” See also: Alzheimer’s disease: cheap nutrients outperform latest drug: “Anti-amyloid antibodies, hailed as breakthrough treatments for slowing disease progression are being fast-tracked through drug regulators, sometimes against the advice of Advisory Committees, as in the case of aducanumab, which failed in clinical trials. The newest offering, also from the Biogen stable, lecanemab, despite showing a modest benefit, is also attracting scepticism and concern over its claims of effectiveness.”
Glutamate regulators worsen the very areas that need healing: the brain, mental state, and gut. — Glutamate regulators such as Memantine and Namenda cause GI issues including constipation, nausea, and vomiting, plus headache, dizziness, and confusion.
“The medications only cause a long-term worsening of the Parkinson’s disease process” — “Individuals with Parkinson’s have low dopamine production in the substantia nigra. L-dopa is a synthetic form of dopamine. It often gives some symptomatic benefits for a short period of time; however, it never addresses the underlying oxidative stress in the brain and the individual never truly gets better… L-dopa depletes the body of key nutrients that are precursors to major neurotransmitters in the brain [including] L-tryptophan, L-tyrosine, serotonin and sulfur compounds which are needed to produce glutathione. This causes further neurological problems and is responsible for many of the mood disorders that are common side effects of L-dopa medication usage. Additionally, nausea is a very common side effect of L-dopa. Carbidopa is often prescribed to help with the nausea. This medication depletes vitamin B6 which is commonly low in Parkinson’s patients to begin with.” See also: Levodopa deactivates enzymes that regulate thiol-disulfide homeostasis and promotes neuronal cell death: implications for therapy of Parkinson's disease
Antipsychotics prescribed to people with dementia increase risk of death. — Antipsychotics prescribed “off-label” for agitation associated with dementia cause sleepiness, dizziness, weight gain, restlessness, and increased risk of death.
Insomnia drugs impair coordination, worsen depression and suicidal thinking, and harm breathing. —Belsomra and Suvorexant, drugs prescribed for insomnia associated with Alzheimer’s cause “impaired alertness and motor coordination, worsening of depression or suicidal thinking, complex sleep behaviors, sleep paralysis, [and] compromised respiratory function.”
#14 Osteoporosis drugs, bisphosphonates
Osteoporosis drugs caused “substantially reduced bone strength” — Bisphosphonates therapy had no detectable mechanical benefit… Instead, its use was associated with substantially reduced bone strength.”
Osteoporosis drugs caused blood calcium levels to drop, digestion problems, internal bleeding, irregular heartbeat, bone fractures, and bone death. — “Common side effects of [bisphosphonates] include headache, abdominal discomfort, dyspepsia [digestive disorder, stomach pain], nausea and hypocalcemia [low levels of calcium in blood]… Severe side effects… have included esophageal ulcer, gastrointestinal bleeding, atrial fibrillation [irregular heartbeat] and, with long-term treatment, osteonecrosis [bone death] of the jaw and… femoral [thigh bone] fractures.”
FDA-approved drug prescribed for osteoporosis proven to cause serious bone fracture — “A drug approved by the FDA to treat osteoporosis was proven to cause a serious type of fracture, yet years of court battles have resulted in no justice for those who suffered injuries. FDA negligence is part of the problem.”
Osteoporosis drugs caused bone death. — “Bisphosphonate-related osteonecrosis [bone death] of the jaw is thought to be caused by trauma to dentoalveolar structures that have a limited capacity for bone healing due to the effects of bisphosphonate therapy.”
Osteoporosis drugs caused heart issues. — “Serious atrial fibrillation occurred more frequently in the zoledronic acid group (in 50 vs. 20 patients).” With atrial fibrillation, “the heart’s upper chambers (atria) beat irregularly, which can disrupt blood flow to the lower chambers of the heart.” [source]
People taking osteoporosis drugs reported conjunctivitis and other eye conditions which went away when stopping the drugs and recurred when re-starting them. — “Importantly, some case reports describe recurrence of the inflammatory eye reactions after affected patients were rechallenged with the same or another bisphosphonate, and that no reported cases resolved without discontinuation of the bisphosphonate.”
FDA warned that osteoporosis drugs caused “severe… incapacitating pain” — “Bisphosphonate drugs… may cause severe and even ‘incapacitating’ musculoskeletal pain, says the US FDA in an alert issued on 7 January, 2008”
#15 Weight loss drugs
“Ozempic, Similar Weight Loss Drugs Linked to 162 Deaths in U.S.” — “According to data from the FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), reports linked to weight loss drugs like Ozempic… increased by 40% in six months.”
"Over 200 Cases of Suicidal Thoughts After Taking Weight Loss Drugs: New Analysis" — "Over half of the adverse event reports by the FDA describe suicidal thoughts arising soon after starting or ramping up doses of these injectable drugs."
“Ozempic Side Effects Caused Gastritis, Gallbladder Injury and Uncontrollable Vomiting” — “Lawsuit indicates that Novo Nordisk fails to adequately disclose serious risks”
Ozempic & Similar Drugs Cause Depression, Kidney Failure, Pancreatitis, Thyroid Cancer, Gallbladder issues, Severe Stomach Problems, and Blindness — “A new study finds a concerning increase in risk of blindness with popular [Ozempic-like weight loss drugs]. The reported risk of blindness adds to the list of disclosed side effects from semaglutides including: depression, kidney failure, pancreatitis, thyroid cancer, gallbladder issues, severe stomach problems.”
Up to a Third of the Weight Lost From these Drugs Was Muscle & Bone Mass — “In clinical trials of people with obesity, these drugs lead to a weight loss of up to 20% body weight in some instances… Research shows that up to one-third of this weight loss is… ‘non-fat mass’ — this includes muscle and bone mass.”
“Ozempic Could Pose Deadly Risk to Cancer Patients, Experts Warn” — “The injections ‘detrimentally affect’ how the body responds to chemotherapy and immunotherapy… Patients on the jabs — collectively known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s — were less likely to be totally clear of cancer after treatment and more at risk of tumours returning.”
“Ozempic Users Are Going Blind” — “Experts have sounded the alarm about blockbuster weight loss drugs like Ozempic leaving users blind. Several studies have linked the shots to conditions that cause inflammation and block blood flow to the eye, causing severe and sometimes permanent vision loss. Researchers have detailed nine new reports of US patients who went blind after taking semaglutide or tirzepatide, the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively.”
“The Biggest Drug Fraud in History” — “On track to be the most profitable medication ever in human history, Ozempic and other weight loss drugs, designed to be taken for life, carry serious side effects… Ozempic, a diabetes drug now used for weight loss, is part of a massive fraud that could harm millions, especially children, by treating obesity without addressing its root causes. The obesity epidemic is driven in part by ultra-processed foods designed to override natural satiety mechanisms, not by a lack of weight loss drugs like Ozempic. The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act could mandate government coverage for obesity medications for 74% of Americans, costing over $3 trillion annually without addressing underlying health issues. Ozempic’s maker, Novo Nordisk, has become a top lobbying spender in the U.S., pushing for expanded drug coverage while downplaying significant side effects like muscle loss, suicidal thoughts and increased cancer risk. Naturally increasing GLP-1 levels through gut bacteria like Akkermansia muciniphila offers an alternative to Ozempic, promoting overall gut health without the risks associated with long-term pharmaceutical use.”
People are Dying from their Prescription Drugs. Without Education or Motivation to Use Safe, Evidence-Based Approaches for Weight & Dietary Health, Establishment Doctors Prescribe Drugs with Horrific and Deadly Side Effects. — “The FDA’s Adverse Events Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard shows that since 2018, the agency has received 16,854 reports of adverse events from patients taking Ozempic. Of these, 108 were reports of suicidal ideation, nine were suicide attempts, and six were completed suicides.”
A Medical System with Doctors Who Praise & Prescribe Deadly Drugs Without Informed Consent — “‘I Had No Warning’ Plaintiff Says of Ozempic Drug Risks That Almost Cost Her Life… While GLP-1 drugs are praised by a number of doctors improving health outcomes, particularly for obese and diabetic patients, some patients are grappling with severe health complications from side effects they say they were never warned about. Gantt’s lawyer argues that the manufacturer should have devoted more resources to ensuring informed consent, which is essential to patient-centered care and safety… The lawsuit, the latest in a growing wave of lawsuits against the pharmaceutical giant, emphasizes the risks of failure to provide adequate informed consent, claiming that the labels for the popular weight loss drugs do not sufficiently warn patients and doctors about potential side effects, such as gastroparesis (stomach paralysis) and bowel obstruction—both of which are serious, potentially life-threatening conditions.”
#16 Seizure drugs, anticonvulsants, anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs)
Adverse Events are Extreme, Negatively Impacting Virtually Every System of the Body, including Damage to Blood Vessels and Reduction in the Bone Marrow’s Production of Blood Cells — See the list below for a partial list of the published side effects for a seizure drug (Valproate, Epilim).
Caused Liver Failure & Death in Young People and in Healthy Adults — Cognitive effects include sedation and impairment of attention, memory and concentration. The liver metabolizes the drugs, increasing risk of liver failure and death. “Risk [of liver failure] is increased by young age, combination therapies, and any coexisting condition that compromises liver function. However, fatalities have also been reported in healthy adults without evidence of previous hepatic or metabolic disease.”
People Taking Seizure Drugs Experienced an Average of More than Six Adverse Effects — In a study of 200 people, “the mean number of adverse effects per subject was 6.5.”
Partial List of Side Effects for Valproate, Epilim [source]
Ammonia levels elevated, which is toxic (hyperammonaemia)
Appetite increase, weight gain
Blood platelet count low and inhibited ability to clot (thrombocytopenia); white blood cell count low (leucopenia); bone marrow doesn’t produce normal number of red blood cells (red cell hypoplasia); low amounts of all three types of blood cells (pancytopenia)
Blood plasma protein made in liver is reduced (fibrinogen reduction);
Blood vessel damage, inflammation (vasculitis);
Breast development in men due to hormone imbalance (gynaecomastia)
Confusion, dementia
Fever, flu-like symptoms, associated with severe skin reaction (Steven’s-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis)
Hair loss
Hearing loss
Kidney dysfunction (Fanconi syndrome)
Liver dysfunction, liver failure; liver function should be monitored
Nausea
Pancreas inflamed (pancreatitis)
Rashes; Skin reaction, severe (Steven’s-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis)
Stomach issues (gastric irritation)
Swelling, fluid retention (oedema/edema)
Tremors, involuntary muscle movements in walking, speech, eyes, or other (ataxia)
Tiredness (lethargy), and also increased alertness
#17 Ultrasounds & radiology (mammograms, CT scans, more)
“Ultrasound: On Creating Harm, Generating Fear and New Business” — “In 2001, 67% of pregnant women had at least one ultrasound. In 2009, 99.8% of pregnant women in North America had at least one ultrasound, with an average of three ultrasounds per woman. The ultrasounds done on pregnant women today use sound waves with eight times the intensity used before 1991, a time period that roughly coincides with the alarming increase in autism diagnoses… A study of over 15,000 women found no difference in fetal outcomes between those receiving two routine scans vs. those only scanned for specific medical indications. Another study of 2,834 women found a significantly higher rate of intrauterine growth restriction in babies who received multiple ultrasounds… Non-medical fetal ultrasound sessions at commercial franchises often last 15-45 minutes to obtain an ideal image, significantly longer than a typical medical scan.”
“Trials in China that Gave Ultrasound… Reveal Clear Damage to Fetal Tissues” — “Evidence shows early fetuses are especially vulnerable to ultrasound, with trials in China that gave ultrasound before abortions revealing clear damage to fetal tissues. Ultrasound harms are dose-dependent. In 1992, despite safety concerns, the FDA raised permissible U.S. levels eightfold, which may have contributed to the rise of chronic childhood illnesses. The benefits of prenatal ultrasounds are often exaggerated, leading to unnecessary treatments that harm both mothers and infants. This article reviews the risks and benefits of prenatal ultrasound, along with safer alternatives and strategies for ensuring a healthy pregnancy.”
Mammograms: “Research Demonstrates This Test Does Not Reduce Your Risk of Death from the Disease” — “There are a significant number of drawbacks to consistent mammograms, and research demonstrates this test does not reduce your risk of death from the disease. Mammograms, used to detect breast cancer, employ ionizing radiation that carries a risk of developing cancer; 3D mammography, also called breast tomosynthesis, uses more radiation to achieve sharper images. Data show after 10 mammograms you have a 50% to 60% risk of receiving a false positive result, potentially necessitating further testing with more radiation or even treatment. You may be able to prevent 75% to 90% of breast cancers through lifestyle changes, such as reducing exposure to hazardous toxins, seeking out organic products, severely reducing refined sugar and fructose, and limiting protein.”
“Research has Revealed How Dangerous Mammograms Are” — “The Lancet wrote in July 1995 that ‘the benefit (of mammograms) is marginal, the harm caused is substantial, and the costs incurred are enormous…’ In one large study looking at 60,000 women, the researchers found that 70% of the detected tumors were not tumors at all… Routine mammography exposes the individual to an exceptionally high amount of ionizing radiation. Ionizing radiation is something we are all exposed to in nature and the body can handle a certain amount each year without it becoming risky. One series of mammograms (2 xrays on each breast) is equivalent to the radiation dose of 8 normal chest or spinal x-rays.”
2017 Research Proved Increase in Breast Cancer is Caused Not from Increased Diagnosis, but from Mammography Radiation — “Mammography screening is associated in most countries with a higher incidence of breast cancer, attributed to overdiagnosis. X-ray-induced cancers can be distinguished from overdiagnosed cancers by the fact that their incidence depends on the number of previous mammograms, whereas overdiagnosis solely depends on the last screening mammogram, leading to diagnosis… The risk of breast cancer almost doubled after 15 years of screening. Additional cancers began to occur less than 6 years after mammography. These results are evidence that X-ray-induced carcinogenesis, rather than overdiagnosis, is the cause of the increase in breast cancer incidence.”
Swiss Medical Board Cited Research and “Recommended No More Systemic Mammograms”; “The Swiss Medical Board reviewed all of the available evidence and released a report in February of 2014 stating the evidence does not support a common medical mantra that mammograms are safe and capable of saving lives. It appears that mammography may prevent only one death for every 1000 women screened while causing harm to many more… The most recent study published in the British Medical Journal involved 90,000 women followed for 25 years, found that mammograms had absolutely no impact on breast cancer mortality. In addition, this study found that 22% of cancers were over‑diagnosed, leading to unnecessary treatment with surgical interventions, chemotherapy and radiation… The most important choice that women can make is to focus their attention on prevention of breast cancer rather than early detection.”
Radiation Causes DNA Damage and Cancer — “Awareness of the carcinogenic role of ionizing radiation (such as X-rays) has emerged gradually over the last century, but although the mechanism is now very well known (it involves DNA breaks), the level of risk remains unknown to most physicians… John Gofman, a physician and physicist… had been commissioned by the US Atomic Energy Commission to assess the risks of radiation… The findings presented in his book… were that 75% of breast cancers in American women were related to medical radiation… After Gofman’s work, other studies have reported risks in agreement with his finding. In a study from 2019, a single abdominal CT scan in girls is associated with a 3-fold increase of breast cancer risk… According to Gofman, medical radiation could be not only a major cause of cancer, but also coronary disease.”
The Injected Agents Used for “Contrast Imaging” Can Cause Serious Chronic Disease, Kidney Injury & Fatal Brain Damage — “Researchers… revealed potential chronic health problems linked to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents… The metal gadolinium can remain in the body and lead to multiple conditions, such as kidney injury, debilitating joint and skin problems, and even fatal brain damage… MRI contrast agents are compounds used to make internal body structures more visible on MRI scans. Gadolinium, a rare earth metal, is… administered intravenously or injected into the spinal column… This metal is known to be toxic…”
CAC Scores involve CT Scans and thus, Radiation Exposure; CAC Doesn’t Save Lives — “The coronary artery calcium (CAC) score – an estimation of coronary atherosclerotic plaque via calcium build-up on CT – has been promoted as a powerful predictive tool for estimating the chance of future cardiovascular events… There is no current evidence that CAC scoring saves lives… One of the main concerns of CAC scans are the risk of inappropriate testing. Adults scanned at younger ages may not realize the test has low diagnostic utility in their age group and may fail to adequately control risk factors once their clinician has reassured them with… a negative scan. The opposite issue – the potential for overtreatment – can be seen in a study showing CAC… misclassified a higher absolute number of patients without events. And although the radiation exposure is indeed mild, more coverage will inevitably lead to more exposure.”
“A Class Action Settlement on Par with Smoking, Talcum Powder, or Asbestos is Not Inconceivable.” — “Screening mammography uses ionizing radiation, a known carcinogen… Exposure is cumulative. Also, the absorbed dose varies with the density of the breast. Women with more glandular tissue receive a higher exposure… There is some percentage of breast cancers which are caused by screening mammography… A world where discovery of radiation induced cancers becomes possible may change practice behaviors.”
In the ICU, Point of Care Ultrasound More Helpful, Less Risky & Harmful than Chest X-rays, CT Scans and Formal Ultrasound Exams — “I was one of the… pioneers in a newly developed field called ‘Point of Care Ultrasound’ (POCUS), where we developed and taught ultrasound diagnostic skills to bedside physicians… to help doctors make life-saving or critical diagnoses rapidly and efficiently, i.e ‘at the point of care.’ Knowing how to perform and interpret such exams on my own allowed me to bypass the need to put in an ultrasound order, await an ultrasound technician to perform an almost always unnecessarily comprehensive exam (for billing/reimbursement), transmit the images to the radiologist, and then wait for the radiologist to get to the study in their queue and then interpret and report and then send the report to the ordering doctor. When someone is crashing in front of you, this process presents a massive obstacle to delivering accurate and often life-saving care in an efficient manner… Thus you can understand the immense importance of having an ultrasound trained doctor at your bedside, particularly (and almost exclusively) for those in the ICU. As an expert in the field I wondered how my POCUS skills were impacting my ordering of chest x-rays, CT scans, and formal ultrasound exams. So I set out to gather data that would allow me to compare my diagnostic testing use against the other ICU specialists on the Critical Care Service.”
#18 Over the counter drugs (OTCs)
Acetaminophen (Tylenol): Evidence of Harm
Acetaminophen (Tylenol) Causes Acute Liver Failure — “Nearly 500 die and 30,000 are hospitalized each year in the US as a result of… [Tylenol’s] toxic effects.”
Acetaminophen in Pregnancy Associated with ADHD in Children — Medical doctors assure pregnant women of the safety of acetaminophen, a drug that harms the baby’s brain development in utero.
Acetaminophen Has Mind-Altering (“Psychotropic”) Effects, Including Blunting of Positive & Negative Emotions — “In 2015, a groundbreaking study found that Tylenol (acetaminophen) not only blunts pain, but has potent psychotropic side effects highly relevant to human social connection and behavior, such as blunting both positive and negative emotional stimuli, also known as ‘affect flattening’ in psychiatric terminology.”
Acetaminophen Increased Ulcers, GI Bleeding, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, and Heart Failure — “General practice records from 1998 to 2018 in the U.K show that, among some 180,000 people age 65 and older who received prescriptions for acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol in Britain), risks for peptic ulcers, bleeding from ulcers, and any type of lower gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding were increased from 20% to 36% compared with more than 400,000 people not prescribed the drug… Acetaminophen use was also associated with increased rates of more general health problems including heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension.”
OTC Products with Serious & Deadly Effects in Children
Over the Counter Antihistamine Has Serious & Deadly Effects in Children — “Australia’s drug regulator has issued a safety warning over the medicine Phenergan and related products containing the antihistamine drug promethazine. The Therapeutic Goods Administration said the over-the-counter products should not be given to children under six due to concerns of serious side effects including hyperactivity, aggression and hallucination. Breathing can also become slow or shallow, which can be fatal.”
Common Laxatives (PEG 3350) Linked to Many Serious Issues in Children — “Physicians often treat constipated children with laxatives. Their preferred choice is PEG 3350, or MiraLAX, despite the drug not being approved for those under 17. Praised for its effectiveness, safety, and user-friendly format, MiraLAX powder dissolves in water or other drinks… PEG 3350 is also present in several other laxatives and bowel preps, including GaviLAX, GlycoLax, ClearLax, and GoLytely, to name a few… According to a search… of the FDA’s Adverse Events Reporting System, about 39,715 adverse reactions to PEG 3350 have been logged, including 2,607 cases involving children under 18. Experts caution that this may be the tip of the iceberg, suggesting widespread underreporting.”
Dangerous Chemical (Benzene) in Acne Treatments & Other Products
“Popular Acne Treatments Used by Millions of Teens Contain High Levels of Chemical Linked to Leukemia” — “Many popular acne treatments containing benzoyl peroxide… including popular brands Proactiv, Clinique, Clearasil and Target Corp.’s Up & Up… can contain ‘unacceptably high’ levels of the carcinogen. Testing also revealed that benzene levels increase when the products are handled or stored at higher temperatures — such as left in a hot car or stored in a steamy bathroom… ‘A new report out of the U.K. showed that low-level benzene exposure (at levels below 1 part per million, which is less than what is seen in many benzoyl peroxide products) increased risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease and multiple cancers, including hematologic and lung.'”
“Popular Cold Medicine Contains Cancer-Causing Benzene” — “Generic store-brand versions of Mucinex, a popular cold medicine containing guaifenesin that is used by millions of Americans during cold and flu season, have been found to contain benzene. A cancer-causing chemical linked to leukemia and other serious blood disorders, benzene is the same carcinogenic compound found in some conventional sunscreen and beauty products. The brand-name Mucinex was not found to contain benzene… Walgreens is now facing a proposed class action lawsuit from customers who claim they were not informed that the store’s generic Mucinex contains benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.”
Benzene in Some Sunscreens & After-Sun Care Products —”Valisure… found in a recent test that 78 different sunscreen and after-sun care products contained benzene, a potential carcinogen.”
Sunscreens: More Serious Problems
Sunscreens Contain a Toxin that Disrupts Hormones & Causes Disease. Some Ingredients also Harm the Brain & Development — “Ninety-six percent of the U.S. population has oxybenzone in their bodies — a known endocrine disruptor linked to reduced sperm count in men and endometriosis in women. The main source is sunscreens. Researchers also warn that some sunscreen ingredients are neurotoxic, posing a hazard to brain health and development. Aside from the problem of toxicity, excessive use of sunscreen also contributes to vitamin D deficiency, which in turn increases your risk for a wide array of chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, osteoporosis and cancer.”
Leave-on Products (Sunscreens, Moisturizers and Deodorants) Contain Microplastics that can be Ingested, Inhaled and Absorbed — “Two new studies… report… that potential health and environmental risks from ‘leave-on’ cosmetic and personal care products are largely ignored by researchers and regulators.”
“Many Chemical Sunscreens Have Been Linked to an Increased Risk of Skin Cancer” — “Among the most hazardous are those containing oxybenzone, synthetic fragrances and retinyl palmitate (vitamin A). Sunscreens have also been implicated in the destruction of corals and other sea life… Your safest bet is to use topical zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that does not contain nanosized particles.”
More Toxic OTC Products
“The #1 Children’s Vitamin Brand in the US… Contains Aspartame, GMOs, & Other Hazardous Chemicals” — “Kids vitamins are supposed to be healthy, right? Well then, what’s going on with Flintstones Vitamins, which proudly claims to be ‘Pediatricians’ #1 Choice’? Produced by the global pharmaceutical corporation Bayer, this wildly successful brand features a shocking list of unhealthy ingredients, including: Aspartame, Cupric Oxide, Coal tar artificial coloring agents (FD&C Blue #2, Red #40, Yellow #6), Zinc Oxide, Sorbitol, Ferrous Fumarate, DL-alpha tocopherol (synthetic vitamin E), Hydrogenated Oil (Soybean), GMO Corn starch.”
Non-Organic Supplements Often Contaminated with Toxins — “Supplements in general may be the #1 worst ‘contamination’ offender when it comes to feeding your body synthetic and potentially toxic ingredients that can (ironically) work against your health… Just some of the common ingredients to avoid… include artificial colors, artificial sweeteners, artificial preservatives, pesticides / herbicides, excess heavy metals, hydrogenated oils, and magnesium silicate / talc. That’s why it is truly mission-critical to choose a vitamin B complex supplement that is USDA Certified Organic… [which] means the entire formula (not just a few specific ingredients) has been independently verified as non-GMO and free of these synthetic and potentially toxic ingredients — and even the plant-based ingredients that are used in the formula must be grown organically, meaning free of pesticides, herbicides, and more.”
Other Concerns
“Fenben Labs on Amazon is 56% Fenbendazole, not 99% and the rest is baking soda” — “When you’re treating cancer (not parasites), you want to be sure you are getting exactly the dose that you need. 444mg of Amazon’s Fenben Labs is actually only 222mg and that’s a serious problem.”
“Eye ointments sold nationwide recalled due to infection risk” — “Multiple brands of lubricant eye ointments are being recalled due to a risk of infection… Sold nationwide by retailers including CVS Health and Walmart, the latest recall involves four products by brands Equate, CVS Health and AACE Pharmaceuticals… All have expiration dates starting April 2024 and running through September 2025.”
“Key Ingredient in Most Decongestants Doesn’t Work, Experts Say” — Sep 15, 2023: “Following an evaluation of clinical trial data, a panel of expert advisors for the FDA agrees oral phenylephrine-based drugs are no better at reducing stuffiness than a placebo.”
#19 Vaccines
Infants Who Receive More Vaccinations Have “Exponentially” More Disease — “A new study published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research confirms infants who receive more vaccinations have ‘exponentially’ more diseases.”
Findings from the Study of 47,000 Children: Across All Metrics, Vaccinated Children Had Higher Rate of Brain Development Disorders & Learning Disabilities — “The relative risk of developing a neurodevelopmental disorder grew as the number of doctor’s visits that included vaccinations increased. Children with just one vaccination visit were 1.7 times more likely to have been diagnosed with autism compared to those who were unvaccinated. Children with 11 or more vaccination visits were 340% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to unvaccinated children and 89% more likely to be diagnosed with autism compared to children with one vaccination visit… Vaccinated children were 419% more likely to be diagnosed with encephalopathy (brain inflammation), 525% more likely to develop tic disorders and 581% times more likely to have a learning disability, compared to unvaccinated children.”
Children Who Got Flu Vaccine Had Increased Respiratory Infections Compared to Control —
“We randomized 115 children to trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine (TIV) or placebo. Over the following 9 months, [vaccinated] recipients had an increased risk of virologically-confirmed non-influenza infections.”
Gardasil HPV Vax: Kidney Stones, Miscarriages, Brain Lesions & Death — “We hear the outcomes of seven young women and two young men who received Merck ’s HPV vaccine, Gardasil. Kidney stones, miscarriages, hydrocephalus, brain lesions and death are among the list of side effects they never could have anticipated and certainly were never informed about. The ER visits, hospital stays and funerals were the last thing on any of their minds before going to get their Gardasil shots. The immense suffering of these nine young men and women is incessant for both them and their families years after having their last injection. With continual cognition issues, muscle pains and other debilitating issues, navigating the lingering trauma these shots caused is now a part of their daily routine. And the hearts of the families who lost their loved ones are forever broken… all because of a CDC recommended vaccine.”
Shingles Vaccine Increased Risk of Shingles Recurrence — “Researchers at the University of California San Francisco found that, compared to unvaccinated people with a history of ocular shingles, those who receive the RZV [shingles vaccine] have a 93 percent higher rate of developing ocular shingles again.”
Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Polio Infections Caused by Vaccine — “A peer-reviewed study published in January in the Pan African Medical Journal (PAMJ) confirms hundreds of poliovirus infections in Africa were caused by an oral vaccine meant to prevent the disease.”
See much more: Vaccines: Corruption & Harms and Reports by Vaccine Type
