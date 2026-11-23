When you already know to question standard medical narratives, the hardest part may not be doing the research, but holding your ground in real time.

Under exam-room lights with checklist efficiency and fear-based urgency, it’s all too easy to freeze up and default to standard protocols before you’ve had a chance to weigh the actual risks, alternatives, and implications.

Medical Visit Cards

Walk into your next visit prepared with a Medical Visit Card — a simple PDF with targeted exam-room questions and a provider-ready research brief.

Available topics: Early-Detection Screening, Medical Imaging & Radiation, Postnatal & Newborn Procedures, and Childhood Vaccinations.

See full details and free samples here:



Holiday Promo Good Through Friday

Through Friday, Nov. 27th, you can grab the Medical Visit Cards with our Holiday Offer. Pick what meets your needs right now:

All 4 Medical Visit Cards Free ($48 Value): Join on an annual Provider Plan ($144) for full access to Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central, and we’ll email you all four cards free. (Current annual members: if you’ve recently renewed — or upon your next renewal — just reply and we’ll send yours free!)

25% Off Associate Memberships (Customizable Cards Included): Join any Associate Plan ($400+) with code Holiday2026 to get all Provider benefits, customizable versions, and lifetime distribution rights for all cards plus training and research materials for 500 additional topics.

2-for-1 in the Store: Purchase any individual item in our Store and reply with your choice for a second item free — either another topic for yourself or a gift for a new parent or family member.

If you’ve been meaning to get organized before your next appointment — or want to give practical peace of mind to someone in your family — now is the easiest time to do it.

To your health,

Shelly Thorn

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

The Wellness Professional’s Trusted Hub: Premium Tools from $12/month

Stop building your classes, lectures, and handouts from scratch, and don’t risk your credibility on unverified, generic AI.

For over a decade, Wellness Resource Center and Yoga Teacher Central have served as the trusted back-office engine for teachers and wellness professionals. We vet and curate high-quality resources — never restricting your perspective, but expanding it with guided pathways and total transparency. You get instant access to evidence-based frameworks, wisdom teachings, and clinical summaries, plus the primary research to dig deep anytime you want. We handle the prep so you can lean into your true strengths: delivering individualized care and being fully present for those you serve.

What You Get

Evidence-Based Insights: Practical verifiable research delivered in context and designed for real-world application.

Flexible Learning Pathways: A comprehensive knowledgebase that adapts to your changing needs.

Turnkey Delivery Tools: Research summaries, lecture notes, workshop blueprints, and student handouts.

Total Freedom: Customizable content with lifetime, royalty-free distribution rights.

A Values-Aligned Community: A collaborative space for connection, inspiration, and shared growth.

Packages & Pricing

Choose from two membership tracks:

Providers & Teachers ($12/mo annual, $22/mo installment) — Perfect for planning, teaching, coaching, and consultation preparation.

Associates ($400 one-time pay) — Perfect for trainers and educators. Includes downloadable, customizable content with lifetime distribution rights for workshops, courses, and presentations across 500+ subjects.