“Dead Last: Americans Pay the Most for Worst Health Outcomes, Study Finds” The U.S. healthcare system ranks last among 10 advanced economies, according to a report released today by the Commonwealth Fund. Americans live the shortest lives and have the most avoidable deaths despite paying more for healthcare than the other nine countries. Children’s Health Defense, Sep 2024 The Idea that Establishment Medicine has had Progressive Success is a “Fairy Tale Written by the Pharmaceutical Industry” Rosy histories of medicine that portray slow and steady progress over centuries are fairy tales written by the pharmaceutical industry. The actual history of medicine is several thousand years of failure followed by a brief Golden Age (from about 1945 to 1970, with some notable disasters including thalidomide and DES) followed by capture and collapse into sadism and organized crime led by the biowarfare industrial complex. I’m grateful for the doctors in the resistance who challenge this Leviathan. We must do everything in our power to support them. We also must continually seek alternative paths to health and well-being outside of traditional power structures. Toby Rogers

Medical System Errors + Treatment (Iatrogenic Harm) Kill, Maim, and Reduce Quality of Life

“Nearly one in five hospitalized adults are harmed or die each year due to a diagnostic error, according to a study of more than 2,400 patients… published Jan. 8, 2024, by JAMA Internal Medicine. But the true incidence is likely to be far higher, since the vast majority of diagnostic mistakes probably aren’t recorded, Dr. Bates says.” [source] “Prescription drugs are the leading cause of death. And psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death. [2024]” [source] The U.S. healthcare system is a leading cause of death. A 2016 report from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine shows that medical errors in hospitals and other healthcare facilities are incredibly common, and may now be the third-leading cause of death in the United States — claiming 251,000 lives every year, more than respiratory disease, accidents, stroke and Alzheimer’s.” [source and source] “Adverse drug reactions alone are responsible for over 100,000 deaths annually in the U.S., making them one of the top causes of death related to medical treatment. Furthermore, surgical complications contribute to prolonged hospital stays for 15% of patients undergoing procedures.” [source] “BMJ study finds 1 in 3 patients harmed by surgical medical errors… A 2024 study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) on surgical safety has revealed that more than one-third of patients experience complications during or following surgery, with a significant proportion linked to preventable medical errors.” [source and source] “In 2022, the HHS’ Office of Inspector General (OIG) reported 25% of hospitalized Medicare patients experienced harm during their stays in October 2018, and 43% of these harms were preventable… In 2012, the HHS… said hospitals failed to identify 86% of harm events… According to a July report from OIG, hospitals failed to capture 49% of patient harm events because staff either did not consider them harmful or were not required to disclose them… For this study, the OIG traced 299 harm events among 770 Medicare patients… The harm occurred at 154 hospitals, which provided information for 266 of the 299 events.” [source] “Every day, roughly 93 kids in Australia go to the emergency room for medication-related adverse events, including unsafe off-label use, unexpected drug interactions, accidental poisoning, or overdoses from common household medicines like Tylenol.” [source] “Researchers found that 27.8% of patients treated for UTIs were incorrectly diagnosed, meaning they received antibiotics without meeting the criteria for a true UTI… Of those incorrectly diagnosed, more than 80% continued to receive antibiotics on the third day of hospitalization — well past the 48- to 72-hour window when doctors are advised to reassess diagnoses… The consequences are often serious. Antibiotics disrupt the gut microbiome, leave patients vulnerable to new infections like C. diff and accelerate the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.” [source and source]

Death Rates Have Increased

Pregnancy-related deaths of U.S. mothers increased between 2018 and 2022, from 25 deaths to 32 deaths per 100,000 live births. [source and source] “Young Americans are dying at unprecedented rates.” [source] Americans rank 48th in life expectancy. [source]

Always the Beacon of Health, Children are Now Chronically Ill and Dying

Children in the U.S. are dying at significantly higher rates than their peers in other high-income nations… The cross-sectional study was published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association and found that from 2007 to 2023, U.S. children were 80 percent more likely to die than their peers in other high-income countries. The sources covered at least a decade of data, and the researchers analyzed hundreds of millions of health records from five nationally representative surveys and electronic health records.” [source and source and source and source] “Children and teens in the U.S. are dying at higher rates than their peers in 16 other high-income countries, according to a research letter published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. The U.S. infant mortality rate consistently exceeds those of other high-income countries.” “The infant mortality rate in the United States rose in 2022… More than 20,500 babies died in 2022 before the age of 1.” [source and source and source] More than 40% of U.S. school-aged children are chronically ill. [source] 77% of young Americans aged 17 to 24 are unwell and incapable (ineligible for military service) due to physical health, academic, and/or social and behavioral reasons. [source] “The prevalence of chronic conditions has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels over the past two decades, with almost 1 in 3 young people between the ages of five and 25 estimated to be living with a medical condition that significantly affects their lives.” [source]” The most common examples include asthma, ADHD and prediabetes, which develops into full diabetes over time and leads to an increased risk of heart disease, nerve damage and kidney failure.” [source and source] In England, children under the age of 18 going to the hospital for mental health issues increased 65% in a decade. [source] “NHS ‘overwhelmed’ by soaring autism as number of patients jump by a quarter – more than 200,000 Britons seeking specialist help.” [source] “U.S. ranks near bottom of advanced nations in child wellness, new report finds. [2020]” [source] “10,000 stories: The sickest generation of children… Kids have so many problems today. There are all the developmental disorders besides just autism. There’s ADD/ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), pathological demand avoidance (PDA), global developmental delay (GDD), oppositional-defiant disorder (ODD), dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia and loads of behavioral conditions. Add to that all the chronic conditions, things like asthma, life-threatening allergies, diabetes, anxiety, seizure disorder and juvenile arthritis.” [source and source] “Once considered mainly an adult disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has taken a striking turn as a risk for children and adolescents… The term metabolic dysfunction-associated liver disease (MAFLD) has become the replacement moniker… The rate of MAFLD in children has doubled over the past 20 years and is continuing to grow.” [source and source]

Severe and Chronic Disease Has Skyrocketed

A new high number of Americans are so impaired as to be declared disabled. [source and source] “‘The UK’s heart health has declined more quickly at the start of the 2020s than in any other decade for over 50 years,’ British Heart Foundation warned.” [source] “Cancer rates continue to climb [in the U.S.], with over 2 million new cases reported in 2024.” [source and source] “Nearly 47% of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, while heart disease kills one person every 34 seconds. This accounts for approximately 700,000 deaths annually in America.” [source and source] Despite trillions of dollars spent on healthcare every single year, Americans are chronically sick. “95% of the America’s $4.5 trillion in annual healthcare expenditures is for people with chronic and mental health conditions.” [source] In the U.S., “autism rates in kids are 1 in 36 nationally, compared to 1 in 1500 in the not-so-distant past. 74% of American adults are overweight or obese. Close to 50% of children are overweight or obese. 50% of American adults have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, when only 1% of Americans in the 1950s had the disease. 30% of teens now have prediabetes. Infertility is increasing… Sperm counts are decreasing… 40% of 18-year-olds have a mental health diagnosis. Young adult cancers are up 79%.” [source] “Zero Amish children diagnosed with cancer, diabetes or autism… Despite rejecting all modern medicine and pharmaceutical drugs that the rest of the American people have access to, the Amish are among the healthiest in the nation.” [source]

Establishment Medicine Has Degraded Our Quality of Life

“Over half of Americans think stomach issues are normal.” [source and source] “Americans are paying billions to take drugs that don’t work. One ALS drug made $400 million in sales for its maker. It doesn’t work. A cancer treatment brought in $500 million. That one turned out to have no effect on survival. A blood cancer medication made nearly $850 million before being withdrawn for two of its uses. That drug had been linked to patient deaths. All of them were allowed to be sold to Americans because of the FDA’s drive to get new drugs to patients quickly — sometimes even before they’re done testing.” [source] Globally, the amount of time someone spends in good health has reduced. [source]

The last 50 years of American health care has been a failure. Half of our nation’s children are overweight or obese. Autism has increased 14% each year for the last 23 years. Pancreatic cancer rates have doubled in the last two decades as colorectal cancer increasingly strikes younger and younger people. Polycystic ovarian disease, causing pain and infertility, is epidemic, now afflicting one in eight women. Sperm counts are down by 50% compared to just 50 years ago. Auto-immune diseases have soared to now affect approximately one in five women. And peanut and other food allergies that were rare 50 years ago are now common and can be life-threatening. America is getting sicker. Yet no one in our health care system is asking why. Dr. Marty Makary MD, MPH, The 50-year Failure of American Health Care

Digging Deeper

See here to dig deeper into the facts above. There you’ll find additional evidence, plus information on toxic chemicals, a key underlying cause of illness.

Context

This article is a subset of a vast resource curation on the failure and corruption of establishment medicine. See here for the entire curation or select links below to focus on an individual subject.

Failed Health Outcomes — The U.S. spends nearly twice the per-capita amount on healthcare than the next highest spender, yet Americans are the most chronically ill, and rank 48th in life expectancy, among other countries. In addition, medical misdiagnosis causes permanent harm and death to 795,000 people every year. Verifiably Corrupt— Establishment medicine as a system* is verifiably corrupt, serving the interests of industry — not health. (*Obviously, not every individual working in establishment medicine is unethical. Rather, the system that educated / indoctrinated them, and that sets policy, hires, pays, and promotes them is verifiably corrupted.) Big Pharma & Biotech : Immoral Business Model — Corporations, by design, are beholden to profit above all else, acting as powerful entities that are “essentially psychopathic and without conscience.” Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the utmost example of corporate psychopathy, demonstrating inhumanity in response to human suffering. Regulatory & Professional Betrayal— Government agencies entrusted to regulate the field of medicine fail to do so. The majority of influential professional organizations such as the American Medical Association are corrupted by industry. Not Evidence/Science-Based — The bulk of establishment medicine’s standard of care is not based on unbiased, reproducible science. (We prove it here.) Harms by Drug or Test— Establishment medicine providers routinely utilize diagnostic testing and “treatments” that cause harm (“adverse”, “side” effects). Get verifiable evidence of the harms, organized by drug, treatment, or test (mammograms, CT scans, antibiotics, statins, benzos, etc). Failed Philosophy & Strategies — Allopathic medicine (also called conventional medicine, Western medicine, and Rockefeller medicine) was created to exploit the profit potential of drug patents. Born from a compromised report published in 1910, this system does not acknowledge the conditions under which the human body creates health, nor does it seek to identify and resolve the root causes of illness. On the contrary, it suppresses symptoms with drugs, creating more symptoms and distracting efforts from true healing. Diagnosis is disconnected from the wisdom inherent in the purpose and message of symptoms.

