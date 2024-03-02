A list of professionals who have served as whistleblowers by publicly testifying to issues with reporting or policy related to Covid-19 information, vaccines or protocols.

Aavitsland, Prof Preben MD — University of Oslo, Dept of Community Medicine; previously Managing Director, Dept of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Norwegian Institute of Public Health link

Adil, Dr. Mohammad MBBS — Fellow of the Royal College of Edinburgh, UK and Ireland video at 02:58

Alexander, Dr. G. Caleb MD — Professor, Dept of Epidemiology link

Alexander, Dr. Paul Elias — documentary

Andrew, Dr. Ray MD — link

Arai, Dr. Melissa PharmD — Pharmacist link

Ardis, Dr. Bryan — documentary and link and link

Astle, Dr. Abby —GP Principal, GP Trainer, GP Examiner link

Atkinson, Graham — Pharmacist, over 30 years within senior management of NHS (UK’s publicly-funded health systems) link and link

Atlas, Dr. Scott W. MD — link

Baker, Dr. Clayton J MD — link and link

Baker, Danielle RN — Registered Nurse link and video

Barke, Dr. Jeff — documentary

Beaudoin Sr., John Paul — Electrical engineer, author of The Real CDC: Public Health Crimes 2020-2022 link and link

Bell, Dr. David — Public Health Physician, former World Health Organization (WHO) officer and scientist link and link and link

Bell, Sir John — “Testing Tsar” to Boris Johnson and member of Vaccines Taskforce link and link

Bell, Dr. Michael D — retired General Practitioner link

Benjamin, Dr. Georges C. MD — Executive Director of the American Public Health Association link

Berkowitz, Dr. Keith MD — Internal Medicine Physician, treated 200 Covid-vaccine-injured patients link and link

Bhakdi, Dr. Sucharit MD — Microbiologist focused on Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Chaired Department of Medical Microbiology, Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of Mainz, Germany link and link and link and link

Bhatia, Dr. Rajiv MD, MPH — Physician, Expertise in epidemiology, health equity practice, and health impact assessment of public policy, former Deputy Health Officer for San Francisco for 18 yrs link

Bhattacharya, Dr. Jay MD PhD — Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at University of Stanford link and link

Bienen, Dr. Leslie — link and link and link

Bigtree, Del — documentary and link and link

Black, Dr. Alan — retired Pharmaceutical Physician link

Blase’, Dr. Brian C. PhD — link

Blaylock, Dr. Russell — retired Neurosurgeon link and link and link and link

Bossche, Dr. Geert Vanden PhD — link and video and video and link and link

Bosworth, Dr. Annette (Dr. Boz) — link

Bowden, Dr. Mary Talley MD — Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist video and link

Bramble, Dr. David MD — Consultant Psychiatrist link

Bremner, Prof. Stephen — Professor of Medical Statistics, University of Sussex link

Brennan, Dr. Robert— link and link

Bridgen, Andrew — UK Member of Parliament video and tweet

Bridle, Dr. Byram — Immunologist who worked on COVID vaccines link

Brierly, Dr. Emma — General Practitioner link

Brighthope, Prof Ian — retired Medical Practitioner with over 40 years experience in natural and integrative medicine link

Brogan, Dr. Kelly MD — link

Brookes, Prof. Anthony J — Professor in Dept of Genetics & Genome Biology, University of Leicester link

Brostrom, Soren — Head of the Danish Ministry of Health link

Brown, Dr. Ronald B. PhD — Doctorate in Public Health Science and Doctorate in Organizational Behavior link

Buckhaults, Dr. Phillip PhD — USC Professor, Doctorate in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology video

Buckland, Dr. Christian PsychD — Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy link

Buckley, Shawn — Constitutional Lawyer in Canada specializing in the Food and Drug Act link

Bulford, Daniel, Corporal — In Royal Canadian Mounted Police for 15 years link

Bukacek, Dr. Annie — longtime Montana physician with over 30 years’ experience practicing medicine video

Bush, Dr. Zach MD — documentary

Buttar, Dr. Rashid — documentary

Cadegiani, Dr. Flavio A. MD, PhD — link

Cahill, Prof. Dolores — Molecular Biologist & Immunologist video at 04:40

Campbell, Dr. John PhD — retired Nurse Teacher, PhD focused on developing learning resources for nurses link

Carman, Dr. Kristina ND — Naturopathic Doctor, Functional Medicine Practioner link

Cartland, Dr. David — General Practitioner link

Carvallo, Dr. Hector PhD — Specialist in Endocrinology link

Caude, Dr. Alexandra Henrion — link

Chambers, Dr. Pete C. — Surgeon and retired LTC Green Beret in U.S. Special Operations link

Chan, Dr. Peter — General Practitioner, Functional Medicine Practitioner link

Changizi, Dr. Mark PhD — Theoretical Neurobiology Scientist, Assistant Professor at Rensselaer Poltechic Institute link

Chetty, Dr. Shankara — video

Chinnavaso, Laura —Medical Professional link

Chossudovsky, Prof. Michel PhD — Professor of Economics (emeritus) at University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal link

Christrian, Dr. Francis — Surgeon and Professor of Surgery link

Clancy, Prof. Robert — Professor of Pathology and Medicine, Consulting Physician, Published Medical Researcher link

Cockayne, Michael RN — Occupational Health Practitioner link

Coffey, Dr. Julie — General Practitioner link

Cole, Dr. Ryan N. MD — Pathologist and Chief Fellow in Surgical Pathology, Mayo-trained, Board-Certified Pathologist link and link and link and link and link and link and link

Coleman, Dr. Vernon — General Practitioner video at 03:55 and link and link

Collard, Gilbert — Member of the European Parliament link

Collis, John RN — retired Specialist Nurse Practitioner link

Colhoun, Dr. Helen — Professor of Medical Informatics and Epidemiology, Public Health Physician, expertise in risk prediction link

Comaish, Ian F — Consultant Ophthalmologist link

Cook, James RN, MPH — link

Couey, Dr. J.J. PhD — Academic Neurobiologist video at 24:00

Cowan, Dr. Tom MD — Medical Doctor link

Cox, Bobbie Ann Flower — Attorney link

Cox, Dr. R Zac — Holistic Dentist & Homeopath in UK video at 05:34

Craig, Dr. Clare — Pathologist link

Critchley, Dr. David PhD — 32 years in Pharmaceutical R&D link

Crow, Dr. Mary — link

Czech, Laureen — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University, Germany link

D’Adamo, Dr. Chris PhD — Assistant Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine & Department of Epidemiology and Public Health link

Dalgleish. Prof. Angus MD, FRCP, FRACP — Professor of Oncology at St. George’s University of London, Principal of the Institute for Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Consultant Oncologist link and video and link and link and link

Dalley, Kate — documentary

Day, Dr. John MD — link and link

de Graaff, Marcel — Member of the European Parliament link

De Smet, Dr. Hilde — Medical Doctor in Belgium video at 00:50

DeLong, Dr. Gayle PhD — link

Demasi, Dr. Maryanne PhD — Investigative medical reporter, Doctorate in Rheumatology link and link

Denhaerynck, Kris — Researcher in Epidemiology, Public Health and Biostatistics link

Denis, Dr. Johan — Medical Doctor & Homeopath video at 07:35

Donato, Francesca — Member of the European Parliament link

Donnellan, Dr. Rory — Pathologist video

Dore, Melissa — Licensed Nurse in Ontario Canada video

Doron, Dr. Shira MD — Infectious Disease Specialist, Hospital Epidemiologist link

Doshi, Dr. Peter — Associate Professor, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Senior Editor at the British Medical Journal link and link and link and link

Dretler, Dr. Robin Henry MD — link

Drysdale, Ken — Commissioner Chairperson, National Citizens Inquiry in Canada link

Duncanson, Dr. Emily MD — link

Dunn, Neal — former Chief of Staff at Gulf Coast Hospital link

Duriseti, Dr. Ram MD, PhD — link and link and link and link

Ealy, Dr. Henry — link

Edeling, Dr. Herman — Neurosurgeon with over 40 years of experience link

Elgersma, Ingeborg Hess — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link

Elstrom, Peter MPH — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Dept of Antibiotic Resistance and Infection Prevention link

Engler, Dr. Jonathan — DipPharmMed link

Erickson, Dr. Dan — Emergency Physician link

Evans, Dr. Elizabeth — retired Medical Doctor video at 02:15 and link

Fairclough, Mike — Headteacher in the UK link

Fenton, Prof. Norman Elliott PhD — Professor Emeritus of Risk, Mathematician, focuses on “quantifying risk and uncertainty using causal, probabilistic models that combine data and knowledge (Bayesian networks)” link and link and link and link and link and link and link

Ferdinandy, Peter — Medical Faculty, Semmelweis University, Germany link

Fiechtner, Dr. Heinrich — Oncologist and previous Parliamentarian in Germany link

Fisher, Barbara Loe — documentary

Fitts, Catherine Austin — link

Flack, Dr. John PhD — retired Director of Safety Evaluation at Beecham Pharmaceuticals and retired Senior VP for Drug Discovery SmithKline Beecham link

Fleming, Richard — documentary

Flottorp, Signe Agnes MD, PhD — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link

Flowers, Dr. Christopher MD — retired Cancer Specialist and Physician, previously Associate Professor at UCSF and Researcher at UCLA link and link

Fogel, Dr. Sylvia — Psychiatrist, Autism Expert and Psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Instructor at Harvard Medical School link

Forbes, Dr. Anna — Medical Doctor in UK video at 06:00

Fornerod, Dr. Maarten — Molecular Biologist link

Fosse, Dr. Nils R — Medical Doctor in Norway video at 01:50

Fox, Dr. Simon — Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine link

Fraiman, Dr. Joseph MD — Emergency Medicine Physician link and link and video

Fretheim, Atle MD, PhD — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link and link

Friedman, Dr. Eitan, MD, PhD — Professor of Medicine, Tel-Aviv University link

Fryer, Prof Anthony PhD — Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Keele University link

Fukushima, Dr. Masanori — Oncologist video

Füllmich, Dr. Reiner — International Trial Lawyer who has successfully sued large corporations for fraudulent behavior link

Gaeta, Dr. Michael — link

Galloway, Scott — Marketing Professor at NYU link

Gandhi, Dr. Monica MD, MPH — Infectious disease physician link and link

Garcia, Dr. Emanuel E. MD— MD, Psychoanalyst, Psychiatrist link and link and link

Gavish, Dr. Uri — Biomedical Consultant with expertise in algorithm analysis link

Gazda, Dr. Suzanne K. MD — More than 30 years experience link

Gerlach, Joachim — Head of Research and Development at Vedicinals, founded to provide Covid treatment protocol that covers conditions from early-onset SARS-CoV-2 infection to the management of all phases of Covid link

Gerlic, Prof. Motti — Dept of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology, Tel Aviv University link

Gershman, Michelle RN — Postpartum Nurse link and link

Giesecke, Prof. Johan — Epidemiologist, Advisor to the Swedish government video

Gill, Dr. Bob — General Practitioner link

Gill, Dr. James MD — link

Gill, Dr. Kulvinder Kaur — Pediatrician link

Gomes, Dr. Gabriela — Professor, Mathematician with expertise in infectious disease epidemiology link

Gonzales, Dr. Maria — ER Medical Doctor video

Goodenowe, Dr. Dayan — Neuroscientist and Biochemical Researcher link and link

Green, Chelsea — Publisher of many books by whistleblowers link

Green, Michael — documentary

Greer, Dr. Steven E. MD — link

Grey, Sue — New Zealand Lawyer link

Griner, Dr. Devan MD — link and link

Gruber, Dr. Marion — Director of FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review link and link

Guetzkow, Josh PhD — Doctor of Philosophy, Senior Lecturer at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem link and link

Gunn, Liz — New Zealand Politician link

Gupta, Dr. Sunetra — Professor and Epidemiologist at Oxford University link

Haggett, Dr. Ali — link

Hannan, Dr. Amir — General Practitioner in UK link

Hall, Sue Parker — Counselling & Supervision, EMDR practitioner, Psychotherapist

Halpin, Dr. David — retired Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon link

Hanke, Steve PhD — Professor, Johns Hopkins link

Harris, Dr. Pei — Doctor of Nursing Practice, Scientific Researcher link

Hatchard, Dr. Guy PhD — former Senior Manager at a global food testing and safety company link and link and link

Hatfill, Dr. Steven — Physician, Virologist, Public Health Consultant in infectious disease control, disaster preparedness, and toxicology; Medical Fellowships from Oxford University, the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, and the National Research Council link

Hazan, Dr. Sabine — Gastroenterologist, CEO of genetic research lab ProgenaBiome link

Heneghan, Dr. Carl — Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford link and link

Hertz, Dr. Danice — link

Hickey, Dr. Joseph PhD — link and link

Hirschhorn, Joel — documentary

Hoang, Dr. LeTrinh — link

Hodkinson, Dr. Roger MD — Pathologist link and link

Høeg, Dr. Tracy Beth MD PhD — Physician, Epidemiologist link and link and link and link and link and link

Hoenderkampf, Dr. Renée — General Practitioner link and link

Holland, Mary JD — link and link

Homer, Dr. Kevin MD — link

Honecutt, Zen — Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America link

Hooker, Brian — documentary

Huang, Dr. Michael — link and link

Hulme, Prof. Mike — link

Husmann, Dr. Derek MD — Pediatrician link

Iglesias, Dr. Jose — link

Ioannidis, Dr. John — Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health at Stanford link and video and link

Isaac, Dr. Andrew — retired Physician link

Itani, Nadja — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University, Germany link

Jackson, Brook — Regional Manager for Pfizer Vaccine Trials link and link

Jackson, Dr. Michael PhD — Ecologist, Research Fellow at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand link

James, Dr. Steve — Anaesthetist at King’s College Hospital 2 min video

James, Dr. Steve — Consultant Intensive Care link

Jamrozik, Dr. Euzebiusz (Zeb) PhD — Bioethics specialist, particularly in the area of infectious disease link and link

Jefferson, Dr. Tom — Epidemiologist and Researcher link and link and link

Jensen, Dr. Scott — Family Medicine Doctor, U.S. Senator, Vice-Chair of Health and Human Services Committee link and 1 hr 40-min video and 1-min clip from longer video

Johnson, Dr. Keith — IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing link

Johnson, Ron — US Senator link

Jones, Dr. Rosamond MD — retired Consultant Pediatrician link and link

Joron, Virginie — Member of the European Parliament link

Julapallil, Dr. Venu — link

Kämmerer, Dr. Ulrike — Biologist link

Katz, Dr. David L MD, MPH — Founder and Former Director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center, Clinician for 30 yrs, epidemiology, public health video and link

Kaufman, Dr. Andrew MD — Medical Doctor and Forensic Psychiatrist in U.S. video at 00:13

Kaufman, Sean G. MPH — Public Health Professional video

Kavaliunas, Dr. Andrius — Epidemiologist link

Kennedy Jr., Robert F. — book and documentary

Khatebi, Dr. Azadeh — link

Kheriaty, Dr. Aaron MD — book and link and link

Kingston, Karen — Biotech Analyst and Medical-Legal Advisor in the pharmaceutical industry, over 25 years of experience link

Klausner, Dr. Jeffrey — Clinical Professor and former CDC medical officer link

Klymenko, Dr. Tanya PhD — Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences link

Kolakusic, Mislav — Member of the European Parliament link and link

Kory, Dr. Pierre MD, MPA — Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist link and link and video and link and link

Krause, Dr. Philip — Deputy Director of FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review link and link

Kruse, Dr. Jack — documentary

Kuhs, Joachim — Member of the European Parliament link

Kulldorff, Dr. Martin — Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Harvard link and link

Ladapo, Dr. Joseph — Surgeon general of the state of Florida link and link and video

Lando, Dr. Barre — link and link

Lane, Dr. Charles MA — Molecular Biologist link

Latypvova, Sasha — former Pharmaceutical Research & Development executive in the industry for 25 years link and link and link

Latinkic, Dr. Branko PhD — Molecular Biologist link

Latypova, Sasha — former Pharmaceutical Executive link

Lauterbach, Karl — Epidemiologist and German politician link

Lawrie, Dr. Tess (Theresa) MBBCh, PhD — Molecular Biologist; MBBCh is Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery in UK; Director, Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd, Bath link and link and link and 50-min video

Lazzeroni, Laura PhD — Professor of Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University Medical School, Biostatistician, Data Scientist, Professor of Psychiatry link

Levitt, Dr. Michael PhD — Biophysicist, Professor of Structural Biology at Stanford University, Received 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry link and link

Levy, Dr. Thomas E. MD, JD — documentary and link

Lewer, Haley RN — link

Lillingstone, Dr. Felicity PhD — Urgent Care Doctor, Research Fellow link

Littell, Dr. John — link and link and link

Livermore, Prof David PhD — retired Professor of Medical Microbiology, Microbiologist with expertise in disease epidemiology, antibiotic resistance and rapid diagnostics UEA link and link

Ludvigsson, Dr. Jonas — Pediatrician, Epidemiologist, Professor at Karolinska Institute, Senior Physician at Örebro University Hospital, Sweden link

Lyons-Weiler, Dr. James PhD — documentary and link and link

MacGilchrist, Katherine — CEO / Systematic Review Director, Epidemica Ltd. link

Macie, Lt. Ted — Lieutenant in Navy Medical Service Corps link and link

Madej, Dr. Carrie — link

Maidment, Dr. Geoffrey MD — retired Consultant Physician link

Majumder, Prof. Partha P. PhD, FNA, FASc, FNASc, FTWAS — National Science Chair, Distinguished Professor, Indian Statistical Institute, Founder National Institute of Biomedical Genomics link

Makary, Dr. Martin (Marty) A. MD, MPH — link and link and link

Makis, Dr. William MD — Oncologist, Cancer Researcher link and video and video and link and link and link and link

Malhotra, Dr. Aseem — NHS Consultant Cardiologist, Professor, Cardiology examiner bio and link and link and link and link

Malik, Ahmad K — Consultant Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgeon link

Malone, Dr. Robert W — mRNA Vaccine Tech Inventor link and link and link and link and link and documentary and link

Manik, Dr. Kulvinder Singh — General Practitioner link

Marik, Dr. Paul MD — Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist link and link and video and video and link

Martin, Dr. David E PhD — documentary and link

Martindale, Dr. Fiona — General Practitioner link

Massihi, Dr. Artin — Urgent Care and Emergency Rooms link

Mazolewski, Dr. Pete — link

McBride, Dr. S — NHS Emergency Medicine & Geriatrics link

McCloskey, Dr. Anne — link

McDermott, Ian — Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon link

McHenry, Leemon PhD — Professor Emeritus in Philosophy and Bioethics, Consultant to Law Firm, Co-Author of The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine: Exposing the Crisis of Credibility in Clinical Research link and link

McInnes, Leah RN — link

McKeigue, Dr. Paul — Professor of Epidemiology, Public Health Physician, expertise in statistical modelling of disease link

McKernan, Kevin — Microbiologist, Team Leader for the Human Genome Project at MIT link

McLachlan, Scott PhD — link and link and link and link

McMillan, Dr. Philip MD — video and video and video and video

McRae, Gail RN — link and link

Mead, M. Nathaniel — Researcher in Epidemiology and Public Health link

Meduri, Dr. G. Umberto MD — link

Meissner, Prof Cody — FDA Advisory Member, Professor of Pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine, expert on vaccine development, efficacy and safety link and link

Mercola, Dr. Joseph — link and documentary

Merritt, Dr. Lee — documentary and link

Meuschel, Dr. Franziska MD, PhD — Nutritional, Environmental and Integrated Medicine link

Milhoan, Dr. Kirk MD, PhD, FACC — Pediatric Cardiologist and Board Certified Pediatric Cardiologist link and link and link

Miller, Dr. James — video and video

Mitchell, Dr. Scott — Emergency Medicine Physician link and link

Miyazawa, Prof. Takayuki — Virologist, Professor at Kyoto University has published almost 300 academic articles, cited over 7,000 times link and link

Moon, Prof. Renata MD — Board-Certified Pediatrician, Professor of Medicine at Washington State University link and link and link

Moonie, Lord — former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, former Consultant in Public Health Medicine link

Moore, Dr. Kirk — link and link

Moran, Dr. Keith MD — Full time medical practice + Consultant in Internal Medicine video

Mordue, Dr. Alan — retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology link

Morris, Dr. David — General Practitioner link

Morros, Kristina — Board certified with Nurse Anesthetists link

Moss, Margaret — Director, The Nutrition and Allergy Clinic, Cheshire link

Moyer, Jarrett — Medical Professional link

Mulligan, Dr. Casey B. PhD — link

Mullis, Kary PhD — Biochemist, 1993 Nobel Prize winner for PCR discovery 8-min video

Mumper, Dr. Elizabeth MD — Pediatrician link and link and link

Munitz, Prof. Ariel — Dept of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology, Tel Aviv University link

Muradoglu, Prof. Yaz Gulnur — link

Murdoch, Dr. Campbell — Clinical Advisor to the Royal College of General Practitioners link

Murdock, Captain Shane — Airline Captain for more than 30 years, pilot for more than 40 years with22,000 flying hours link

Murkies, Dr. Alice MD — General Practitioner link

Mushet, Dr. Greta — retired Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy link

Myhill, Dr. Sarah — retired GP and Naturopathic Physician link

Najadi, Pascal — Son of World Economic Forum (WEF) co-founder Hussain Najadi 4-min video and link and link

Nanda, Dr. Seema — link

Nass, Dr. Meryl MD — link and video and link

Nealon-Cook, Ros — Psychologist link and link

Neil, Martin PhD — link and link and link and link and link and link

Nevradakis, Michael PhD — link

Nguyen, Jennifer — Medical Professional link

Nicholl, Dr. Rachel PhD — Medical researcher link

Noble, Dr. Jeanne — Emergency Physician, Director of COVID Response at Parnassus Emergency Department link and link

O’Malley, Jodie RN — Critical Care Nurse in U.S. video and video

Olszewski, Erin Marie RN — Nurse at two hospitals, one described as “America’s Epicenter” of Coronavirus link

Oosterhuis, Dr. Paul MD — Anaesthesia and Critical Care Doctor fore more than 32 years link and link

Ophir, Dr. Yaakov PhD — link

Oshinskie, Mark — Attorney link

Osman, Prof. Magda — Head of Research and Analysis at Centre for Science and Policy, University of Cambridge link and link

Palevsky, Dr. Lawrence (Larry) MD — Pediatrician link and video and link and link

Parks, Dr. Christina — link

Parry, Peter — Faculty of Medicine, Children’s Health Research Clinical Unit, The University of Queensland; Dept of Psychiatry, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University link

Paul, Rand — United States Senator video

Payne, Dr. Eric T. — Pediatric Neurologist link

Peckford, Brian — Former premier of Newfoundland and one of the architects of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms link

Peers, Dr. Christina — link

Pelech, Dr. Steven — Professor of Immunology and Neurology at the University of British Columbia link

Perro, Dr. Michelle MD — Pediatrician, 40 years experience, listed as America’s Top 10 Pediatricians by Consumer Reports (2006-2012) link and link and link

Perronne, Christian — University Professor – Hospital Practitioner video

Petty, Stephen — documentary

Phelps, Dr. Kerryn — former Australian Federal MP link

Philip, Rev Dr. William — former Physician specialising in Cardiology link

Poland, Dr. Gregory A. — Director of May Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group link and link

Ponesse, Dr. Julie PhD — Philosophy and Ethics link and link

Powell, Dr. Angharad — General Practitioner link

Prasad, Dr. Vinay MD, MPH — Physician, Professor of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Medicine link and link and link and video and link and video

Priester, Dr. Sally — link

Qimron, Prof Ehud (Udi) — Head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University link and link

Quillin, Dr. Patrick — link

Quinn, Dr. Gerry PhD — Postdoctoral Researcher in Microbiology and Immunology link

Rancourt, Dr. Denis G. PhD — link and link

Raoult, Prof. Didier — link

Rasnick, Dr. David PhD — Founder of several biotech companies link and link and video

Ratcliffe, Prof. Matthew — link

Recker, Dr. Mario — Professor of Applied Mathematics at the Centre for Mathematics and the Environment, University of Exeter link

Redshaw, Megan JD, ND — documentary

Reilly, Dr. Johanna — General Practitioner link

Rennebohm, Dr. Rob — Pediatrician and Pediatric Rheumatologist video

Rhodes, Peter — retired Consultant Specialist in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine link

Risch, Dr. Harvey MD, PhD — Medical Degree, PhD in Biomathematics, Fellowship in Cancer Epidemiology, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale, published more than 400 peer-reviewed scientific research papers, cited more than 46,000 times link and link

Righart, Jessica — Senior Critical Care Scientist link

Risch, Dr. Harvey MD, PhD — link

Robertson, Angus — Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon link

Robinson, Dr. Jessica — Psychiatrist and Integrative Medicine Doctor link

Rogers, Dr. Jon — retired General Practitioner link

Rose, Dr. Jessica PhD — Doctor of Philosophy, Immunologist link and link and link

Rose, Dr. Robin — Double Board-Certified Specialist in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine link

Royle, James — Colorectal Surgeon link

Ruettgers, Kenneth — documentary

Saleeby, Dr. Yusuf MD — Integrative Medicine Consultant and Internist link and link

Salmon, Dr. Roland — former Director, Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre Wales link

Saxon, Sally JD — book

Sayer, Ji — documentary

Schiffmann, Dr. Bodo — link

Schmidt, Dr. Jana — link

Schoning, Dr. Heiko MD — video and video and video

Schreckenberg, Rolf — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University link

Schultz, Ali JD — Association of American Physicians and Surgeons link

Schulz, F. Rainer — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University, Germany link

Scott, Sorrel — Specialist Physiotherapist in Neurology, 30 years in NHS link

Scott-Mumby, Dr. Keith — MB ChB in UK (comparable to MD in US) link

Segalla, Dr. Gabriele — Research Biochemist, Specialist in Chemistry of microemulsions and colloidal systems, author of scientific publications and holder of various international patents (orcid.org/0000-0002-5969-3732) link and 30-min video

Seheult, Dr. Roger — Quadruple Board-Certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine, and Sleep Medicine, Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California; Critical Care Physician in Intensive Care setting during the pandemic; oversaw the use of hydrotherapy to stimulate patients’ interferon response against Coronavirus infection link

Selvakumar, Dr. Joel MD — link

Seneff, Dr. Stephanie PhD — Senior Research Scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory link and link and link and link and link

Seth, Dr. Rohaan — retired General Practitioner link

Setty, Dr. Madhava MD — documentary

Shahar, Dr. Eyal MD — Professor (emeritus) of Public Health at the University of Arizona, Physician, Epidemiologist, Expertise in Causal and Statistical Inference link

Shapira, Dr. Shmuel MD, MPH — Full Professor of Medical Administration at the Hebrew University Faculty of Medicine, previously Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research link and link and link

Shemirani, Kate — Nurse link

Shir-Raz, Dr. Yaaffa PhD — link

Sidley, Dr. Gary — retired Clinical Psychologist, over 30 years’ experience working for the NHS, member of the Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART) link and link

Sikora Prof. Karol PhD, FRCP, FRCR, FFPM — Medical Director of Rutherford Health, Oncologist, & Dean of Medicine link

Sinčić, Ivan Vilibor — Member of the European Parliament link

Siri, Aaron — Attorney, founder of law firm for vaccine injured link and link

Sirotek, Nicole RN — video below

Sladden, Dr. Julie MD — link

Smalley, Joel MBA — link

Smart, Dr. Annabel — retired General Practitioner link

Smelkinson, Dr. Margery — Infectious Disease Scientist focused on influenza and SARS CoV-2 link and link and link

Smith, Dr. Jennifer PhD — Virologist and Epidemiologist video

Smith, Dr. Melissa Halvorson MD — link

Speicher, Dr. David J. — link and link

Spira, Beny — Professor in Dept of Microbiology, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil link

Stephenson, Natalie — Paediatric Audiologist link

Stillwagon, Dr. Kevin — Airline Captain, retired Chiropractor, Inventor link and link

Stock, Dr. Dan MD — documentary

Stockton, John — documentary

Storah, Dr. Zenobia — Senior Clinical Psychologist link

Sturdivant, Dr. Rodney PhD — Associate Professor of Biostatistics at Baylor University, Director of the Baylor Statistical Consulting Center, retired Colonel in the US Army, research focus on infectious disease spread and diagnosis link

Sultan, Dr. Sheri — Professor of Vascular Surgery & President of Int’l Vascular Society link

Sundberg, Dr. Ralf MD, PhD — Medical Doctor and Associate Professor video at 06:40

Syed, Dr. Mobeen — Physician, CEO & Founder of DrBeen Corp link and link and link

Tanaka, Prof. Atsushi — Immunologist, Professor in the Immunology Frontier Research Center, Osaka University link and link

Tapper, Dr. Ben DC — Specializes in Epigenetics and Vaccination Reactions link

Tashjian, Dr. Randy MD — link

Tegnell, Prof. Anders MD, PhD — former Swedish State Epidemiologist and Deputy Director (including during pandemic), MD with a specialisation in clinical infectious diseases, PhD in infectious diseases, Masters in epidemiology link and link

Templeton, Dr. Steven — Immunologist and Microbiologist link and link and link

Tenpenny, Dr. Sherri — link and link

Thacker, Paul D. — former Investigator, United States Senate link

Thakur, Ramesh – former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, Emeritus Professor in Public Policy at The Australian National University link

Thomas, Dr. Noel — retired Doctor link

Thornley, Simon PhD — Epidemiologist, Experience in Biostatistics and Epidemiological Analysis link

Thorpe, Dr. James MD — Board-Certified OBGYN (Obstetrician, Gynecologist), Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician, 44 years experience link and link and book

Tianjing, Dr. Li MD, MHS, PhD — Department of Epidemiology link

Ting, Dr. Stephen PhD — Consultant Physician link

Tompkinson, Dr. Julian — General Practitioner, GP trainer PCME link

Tossici-Bolt, Dr. Livia PhD v Clinical Scientist link

Townsend, Prof. Ellen — link

Tschanett, Dr. Cornelia — Administered approx 4,000 Covid shots, and then stopped, choosing instead to share her concerns regarding what she observed link

Turner, Dr. Michael Kwame MD — link

Urso, Dr. Richard — link and link and video

Varon, Dr. Joseph MD — Professor of Acute & Continuing Care Medicine, ICU Doctor during COVID link and link

Vaughn, Dr. Jordan MD — Primary Care Physician, Board Certified Internal Medicine link

Verkerk, Dr. Rob PhD — link and link and video

Victory, Dr. Kelly — link

Viglione, Dr. Deborah — Board-Certified Internist, 36 years experience link and book

Vinjevoll, Dr. Eivind H. MD — Anesthesiology, Intensive Care, Emergency Medicine link

Vliet, Dr. Elizabeth Lee MD — Association of American Physicians and Surgeons link and link

Wagshul, Dr. Fred MD — link

Wallskog, Dr. Joel — Orthopedic Surgeon link and link

Wastila, Dr. Linda BSPharm, MSPH, PhD — link

Westwood, Dr. Helen — General Practitioner link

Wheatley, Dr. Carmen — Orthomolecular Oncology link

Whelan, Dr. Patrick MD, PhD — Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics link

White, Prof. Lisa — Professor of Modelling and Epidemiology, Oxford University link

Whitehead, John W — Constitutional Attorney link

Wijesinghe, Lasantha — Consultant Vascular Surgeon link

Wilde, Dr. Damian PhD — (Chartered) Specialist Clinical Psychologist link

Wilde, Dr. Ruth — Integrative & Functional Medicine Doctor link

Wilkinson, Dr. Richard “Rick” — link

Wiseman, Dr. David PhD — Research Bioscientist, Background in pharmacy, pharmacology, immunology and experimental pathology, one of the top 66 research scientists at Johnson & Johnson link and link and link

Wittkowski, Prof. Knut PhD — Head of The Rockefeller University’s Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design for 20 yrs link and video

Wodarg, Dr. Wolfgang MD — link and link

Woitasky, Nadine — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University, Germany link

Wolfinger, Russ — Researcher in Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Public Health link

Wood, Prof. Simon — Professor at Edinburgh University, Statistician with expertise in mathematical modelling in biology link

Woods, Thomas — documentary

Yeadon, Dr. Michael PhD — former Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer link and link and link and link and link

Yogendra, Dr. Ram — Board Certified Anesthesiologist video

Young, Barry — Data Administrator for the New Zealand Ministry of Health, He “had access to many people’s vaccination data. He turned whistleblower on the 30th of November, due to his concern with what the statistics were showing.” link

Zakov, Dr. Shay PhD — link

Zeck, Alec — documentary

Zelenko, Dr Vladimir Zev — link

Zimniok, Bernhard — Member of the European Parliament link