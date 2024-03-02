Covid Whistleblower List
437 professionals, and counting
A list of professionals who have served as whistleblowers by publicly testifying to issues with reporting or policy related to Covid-19 information, vaccines or protocols.
Aavitsland, Prof Preben MD — University of Oslo, Dept of Community Medicine; previously Managing Director, Dept of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Norwegian Institute of Public Health link
Adil, Dr. Mohammad MBBS — Fellow of the Royal College of Edinburgh, UK and Ireland video at 02:58
Alexander, Dr. G. Caleb MD — Professor, Dept of Epidemiology link
Alexander, Dr. Paul Elias — documentary
Andrew, Dr. Ray MD — link
Arai, Dr. Melissa PharmD — Pharmacist link
Ardis, Dr. Bryan — documentary and link and link
Astle, Dr. Abby —GP Principal, GP Trainer, GP Examiner link
Atkinson, Graham — Pharmacist, over 30 years within senior management of NHS (UK’s publicly-funded health systems) link and link
Atlas, Dr. Scott W. MD — link
Barak, Avi — 2 min video and written transcription
Barke, Dr. Jeff — documentary
Beaudoin Sr., John Paul — Electrical engineer, author of The Real CDC: Public Health Crimes 2020-2022 link and link
Bell, Dr. David — Public Health Physician, former World Health Organization (WHO) officer and scientist link and link and link
Bell, Sir John — “Testing Tsar” to Boris Johnson and member of Vaccines Taskforce link and link
Bell, Dr. Michael D — retired General Practitioner link
Benjamin, Dr. Georges C. MD — Executive Director of the American Public Health Association link
Berkowitz, Dr. Keith MD — Internal Medicine Physician, treated 200 Covid-vaccine-injured patients link and link
Bhakdi, Dr. Sucharit MD — Microbiologist focused on Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Chaired Department of Medical Microbiology, Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of Mainz, Germany link and link and link and link
Bhatia, Dr. Rajiv MD, MPH — Physician, Expertise in epidemiology, health equity practice, and health impact assessment of public policy, former Deputy Health Officer for San Francisco for 18 yrs link
Bhattacharya, Dr. Jay MD PhD — Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at University of Stanford link and link
Bigtree, Del — documentary and link and link
Black, Dr. Alan — retired Pharmaceutical Physician link
Blase’, Dr. Brian C. PhD — link
Blaylock, Dr. Russell — retired Neurosurgeon link and link and link and link
Bossche, Dr. Geert Vanden PhD — link and video and video and link and link
Bosworth, Dr. Annette (Dr. Boz) — link
Bowden, Dr. Mary Talley MD — Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist video and link
Bramble, Dr. David MD — Consultant Psychiatrist link
Bremner, Prof. Stephen — Professor of Medical Statistics, University of Sussex link
Bridle, Dr. Byram — Immunologist who worked on COVID vaccines link
Brierly, Dr. Emma — General Practitioner link
Brighthope, Prof Ian — retired Medical Practitioner with over 40 years experience in natural and integrative medicine link
Brogan, Dr. Kelly MD — link
Brookes, Prof. Anthony J — Professor in Dept of Genetics & Genome Biology, University of Leicester link
Brostrom, Soren — Head of the Danish Ministry of Health link
Brown, Dr. Ronald B. PhD — Doctorate in Public Health Science and Doctorate in Organizational Behavior link
Buckhaults, Dr. Phillip PhD — USC Professor, Doctorate in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology video
Buckland, Dr. Christian PsychD — Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy link
Buckley, Shawn — Constitutional Lawyer in Canada specializing in the Food and Drug Act link
Bulford, Daniel, Corporal — In Royal Canadian Mounted Police for 15 years link
Bukacek, Dr. Annie — longtime Montana physician with over 30 years’ experience practicing medicine video
Bush, Dr. Zach MD — documentary
Buttar, Dr. Rashid — documentary
Cadegiani, Dr. Flavio A. MD, PhD — link
Cahill, Prof. Dolores — Molecular Biologist & Immunologist video at 04:40
Campbell, Dr. John PhD — retired Nurse Teacher, PhD focused on developing learning resources for nurses link
Carman, Dr. Kristina ND — Naturopathic Doctor, Functional Medicine Practioner link
Cartland, Dr. David — General Practitioner link
Carvallo, Dr. Hector PhD — Specialist in Endocrinology link
Caude, Dr. Alexandra Henrion — link
Chambers, Dr. Pete C. — Surgeon and retired LTC Green Beret in U.S. Special Operations link
Chan, Dr. Peter — General Practitioner, Functional Medicine Practitioner link
Changizi, Dr. Mark PhD — Theoretical Neurobiology Scientist, Assistant Professor at Rensselaer Poltechic Institute link
Chetty, Dr. Shankara — video
Chinnavaso, Laura —Medical Professional link
Chossudovsky, Prof. Michel PhD — Professor of Economics (emeritus) at University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal link
Christrian, Dr. Francis — Surgeon and Professor of Surgery link
Clancy, Prof. Robert — Professor of Pathology and Medicine, Consulting Physician, Published Medical Researcher link
Cockayne, Michael RN — Occupational Health Practitioner link
Coffey, Dr. Julie — General Practitioner link
Cole, Dr. Ryan N. MD — Pathologist and Chief Fellow in Surgical Pathology, Mayo-trained, Board-Certified Pathologist link and link and link and link and link and link and link
Coleman, Dr. Vernon — General Practitioner video at 03:55 and link and link
Collard, Gilbert — Member of the European Parliament link
Collis, John RN — retired Specialist Nurse Practitioner link
Colhoun, Dr. Helen — Professor of Medical Informatics and Epidemiology, Public Health Physician, expertise in risk prediction link
Comaish, Ian F — Consultant Ophthalmologist link
Cook, James RN, MPH — link
Couey, Dr. J.J. PhD — Academic Neurobiologist video at 24:00
Cowan, Dr. Tom MD — Medical Doctor link
Cox, Bobbie Ann Flower — Attorney link
Cox, Dr. R Zac — Holistic Dentist & Homeopath in UK video at 05:34
Craig, Dr. Clare — Pathologist link
Critchley, Dr. David PhD — 32 years in Pharmaceutical R&D link
Crow, Dr. Mary — link
Czech, Laureen — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University, Germany link
D’Adamo, Dr. Chris PhD — Assistant Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine & Department of Epidemiology and Public Health link
Dalgleish. Prof. Angus MD, FRCP, FRACP — Professor of Oncology at St. George’s University of London, Principal of the Institute for Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Consultant Oncologist link and video and link and link and link
Dalley, Kate — documentary
de Graaff, Marcel — Member of the European Parliament link
De Smet, Dr. Hilde — Medical Doctor in Belgium video at 00:50
DeLong, Dr. Gayle PhD — link
Demasi, Dr. Maryanne PhD — Investigative medical reporter, Doctorate in Rheumatology link and link
Denhaerynck, Kris — Researcher in Epidemiology, Public Health and Biostatistics link
Denis, Dr. Johan — Medical Doctor & Homeopath video at 07:35
Donato, Francesca — Member of the European Parliament link
Donnellan, Dr. Rory — Pathologist video
Dore, Melissa — Licensed Nurse in Ontario Canada video
Doron, Dr. Shira MD — Infectious Disease Specialist, Hospital Epidemiologist link
Doshi, Dr. Peter — Associate Professor, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Senior Editor at the British Medical Journal link and link and link and link
Dretler, Dr. Robin Henry MD — link
Drysdale, Ken — Commissioner Chairperson, National Citizens Inquiry in Canada link
Duncanson, Dr. Emily MD — link
Dunn, Neal — former Chief of Staff at Gulf Coast Hospital link
Ealy, Dr. Henry — link
Edeling, Dr. Herman — Neurosurgeon with over 40 years of experience link
Elgersma, Ingeborg Hess — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link
Elstrom, Peter MPH — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Dept of Antibiotic Resistance and Infection Prevention link
Engler, Dr. Jonathan — DipPharmMed link
Erickson, Dr. Dan — Emergency Physician link
Evans, Dr. Elizabeth — retired Medical Doctor video at 02:15 and link
Fairclough, Mike — Headteacher in the UK link
Fenton, Prof. Norman Elliott PhD — Professor Emeritus of Risk, Mathematician, focuses on “quantifying risk and uncertainty using causal, probabilistic models that combine data and knowledge (Bayesian networks)” link and link and link and link and link and link and link
Ferdinandy, Peter — Medical Faculty, Semmelweis University, Germany link
Fiechtner, Dr. Heinrich — Oncologist and previous Parliamentarian in Germany link
Fisher, Barbara Loe — documentary
Fitts, Catherine Austin — link
Flack, Dr. John PhD — retired Director of Safety Evaluation at Beecham Pharmaceuticals and retired Senior VP for Drug Discovery SmithKline Beecham link
Fleming, Richard — documentary
Flottorp, Signe Agnes MD, PhD — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link
Flowers, Dr. Christopher MD — retired Cancer Specialist and Physician, previously Associate Professor at UCSF and Researcher at UCLA link and link
Fogel, Dr. Sylvia — Psychiatrist, Autism Expert and Psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Instructor at Harvard Medical School link
Forbes, Dr. Anna — Medical Doctor in UK video at 06:00
Fornerod, Dr. Maarten — Molecular Biologist link
Fosse, Dr. Nils R — Medical Doctor in Norway video at 01:50
Fox, Dr. Simon — Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine link
Fraiman, Dr. Joseph MD — Emergency Medicine Physician link and link and video
Fretheim, Atle MD, PhD — Researcher, Norwegian Institute of Public Health link and link
Friedman, Dr. Eitan, MD, PhD — Professor of Medicine, Tel-Aviv University link
Fryer, Prof Anthony PhD — Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Keele University link
Fukushima, Dr. Masanori — Oncologist video
Füllmich, Dr. Reiner — International Trial Lawyer who has successfully sued large corporations for fraudulent behavior link
Gaeta, Dr. Michael — link
Galloway, Scott — Marketing Professor at NYU link
Gandhi, Dr. Monica MD, MPH — Infectious disease physician link and link
Garcia, Dr. Emanuel E. MD— MD, Psychoanalyst, Psychiatrist link and link and link
Gavish, Dr. Uri — Biomedical Consultant with expertise in algorithm analysis link
Gazda, Dr. Suzanne K. MD — More than 30 years experience link
Gerlach, Joachim — Head of Research and Development at Vedicinals, founded to provide Covid treatment protocol that covers conditions from early-onset SARS-CoV-2 infection to the management of all phases of Covid link
Gerlic, Prof. Motti — Dept of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology, Tel Aviv University link
Giesecke, Prof. Johan — Epidemiologist, Advisor to the Swedish government video
Gill, Dr. Bob — General Practitioner link
Gill, Dr. James MD — link
Gill, Dr. Kulvinder Kaur — Pediatrician link
Gomes, Dr. Gabriela — Professor, Mathematician with expertise in infectious disease epidemiology link
Gonzales, Dr. Maria — ER Medical Doctor video
Goodenowe, Dr. Dayan — Neuroscientist and Biochemical Researcher link and link
Green, Chelsea — Publisher of many books by whistleblowers link
Green, Michael — documentary
Greer, Dr. Steven E. MD — link
Grey, Sue — New Zealand Lawyer link
Gruber, Dr. Marion — Director of FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review link and link
Guetzkow, Josh PhD — Doctor of Philosophy, Senior Lecturer at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem link and link
Gunn, Liz — New Zealand Politician link
Gupta, Dr. Sunetra — Professor and Epidemiologist at Oxford University link
Haggett, Dr. Ali — link
Hannan, Dr. Amir — General Practitioner in UK link
Hall, Sue Parker — Counselling & Supervision, EMDR practitioner, Psychotherapist
Halpin, Dr. David — retired Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon link
Hanke, Steve PhD — Professor, Johns Hopkins link
Harris, Dr. Pei — Doctor of Nursing Practice, Scientific Researcher link
Hatchard, Dr. Guy PhD — former Senior Manager at a global food testing and safety company link and link and link
Hatfill, Dr. Steven — Physician, Virologist, Public Health Consultant in infectious disease control, disaster preparedness, and toxicology; Medical Fellowships from Oxford University, the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, and the National Research Council link
Hazan, Dr. Sabine — Gastroenterologist, CEO of genetic research lab ProgenaBiome link
Heneghan, Dr. Carl — Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford link and link
Hertz, Dr. Danice — link
Hirschhorn, Joel — documentary
Hoang, Dr. LeTrinh — link
Høeg, Dr. Tracy Beth MD PhD — Physician, Epidemiologist link and link and link and link and link and link
Hoenderkampf, Dr. Renée — General Practitioner link and link
Homer, Dr. Kevin MD — link
Honecutt, Zen — Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America link
Hooker, Brian — documentary
Hulme, Prof. Mike — link
Husmann, Dr. Derek MD — Pediatrician link
Iglesias, Dr. Jose — link
Ioannidis, Dr. John — Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Population Health at Stanford link and video and link
Isaac, Dr. Andrew — retired Physician link
Itani, Nadja — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University, Germany link
Jackson, Brook — Regional Manager for Pfizer Vaccine Trials link and link
Jackson, Dr. Michael PhD — Ecologist, Research Fellow at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand link
James, Dr. Steve — Anaesthetist at King’s College Hospital 2 min video
James, Dr. Steve — Consultant Intensive Care link
Jamrozik, Dr. Euzebiusz (Zeb) PhD — Bioethics specialist, particularly in the area of infectious disease link and link
Jefferson, Dr. Tom — Epidemiologist and Researcher link and link and link
Jensen, Dr. Scott — Family Medicine Doctor, U.S. Senator, Vice-Chair of Health and Human Services Committee link and 1 hr 40-min video and 1-min clip from longer video
Johnson, Dr. Keith — IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing link
Johnson, Ron — US Senator link
Jones, Dr. Rosamond MD — retired Consultant Pediatrician link and link
Joron, Virginie — Member of the European Parliament link
Julapallil, Dr. Venu — link
Kämmerer, Dr. Ulrike — Biologist link
Katz, Dr. David L MD, MPH — Founder and Former Director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center, Clinician for 30 yrs, epidemiology, public health video and link
Kaufman, Dr. Andrew MD — Medical Doctor and Forensic Psychiatrist in U.S. video at 00:13
Kaufman, Sean G. MPH — Public Health Professional video
Kavaliunas, Dr. Andrius — Epidemiologist link
Kennedy Jr., Robert F. — book and documentary
Khatebi, Dr. Azadeh — link
Kingston, Karen — Biotech Analyst and Medical-Legal Advisor in the pharmaceutical industry, over 25 years of experience link
Klausner, Dr. Jeffrey — Clinical Professor and former CDC medical officer link
Klymenko, Dr. Tanya PhD — Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences link
Kolakusic, Mislav — Member of the European Parliament link and link
Kory, Dr. Pierre MD, MPA — Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist link and link and video and link and link
Krause, Dr. Philip — Deputy Director of FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review link and link
Kruse, Dr. Jack — documentary
Kuhs, Joachim — Member of the European Parliament link
Kulldorff, Dr. Martin — Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Harvard link and link
Ladapo, Dr. Joseph — Surgeon general of the state of Florida link and link and video
Lane, Dr. Charles MA — Molecular Biologist link
Latypvova, Sasha — former Pharmaceutical Research & Development executive in the industry for 25 years link and link and link
Latinkic, Dr. Branko PhD — Molecular Biologist link
Latypova, Sasha — former Pharmaceutical Executive link
Lauterbach, Karl — Epidemiologist and German politician link
Lawrie, Dr. Tess (Theresa) MBBCh, PhD — Molecular Biologist; MBBCh is Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery in UK; Director, Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd, Bath link and link and link and 50-min video
Lazzeroni, Laura PhD — Professor of Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University Medical School, Biostatistician, Data Scientist, Professor of Psychiatry link
Levitt, Dr. Michael PhD — Biophysicist, Professor of Structural Biology at Stanford University, Received 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry link and link
Levy, Dr. Thomas E. MD, JD — documentary and link
Lewer, Haley RN — link
Lillingstone, Dr. Felicity PhD — Urgent Care Doctor, Research Fellow link
Livermore, Prof David PhD — retired Professor of Medical Microbiology, Microbiologist with expertise in disease epidemiology, antibiotic resistance and rapid diagnostics UEA link and link
Ludvigsson, Dr. Jonas — Pediatrician, Epidemiologist, Professor at Karolinska Institute, Senior Physician at Örebro University Hospital, Sweden link
Lyons-Weiler, Dr. James PhD — documentary and link and link
MacGilchrist, Katherine — CEO / Systematic Review Director, Epidemica Ltd. link
Macie, Lt. Ted — Lieutenant in Navy Medical Service Corps link and link
Madej, Dr. Carrie — link
Maidment, Dr. Geoffrey MD — retired Consultant Physician link
Majumder, Prof. Partha P. PhD, FNA, FASc, FNASc, FTWAS — National Science Chair, Distinguished Professor, Indian Statistical Institute, Founder National Institute of Biomedical Genomics link
Makary, Dr. Martin (Marty) A. MD, MPH — link and link and link
Makis, Dr. William MD — Oncologist, Cancer Researcher link and video and video and link and link and link and link
Malhotra, Dr. Aseem — NHS Consultant Cardiologist, Professor, Cardiology examiner bio and link and link and link and link
Malik, Ahmad K — Consultant Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgeon link
Malone, Dr. Robert W — mRNA Vaccine Tech Inventor link and link and link and link and link and documentary and link
Manik, Dr. Kulvinder Singh — General Practitioner link
Marik, Dr. Paul MD — Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist link and link and video and video and link
Martin, Dr. David E PhD — documentary and link
Martindale, Dr. Fiona — General Practitioner link
Massihi, Dr. Artin — Urgent Care and Emergency Rooms link
Mazolewski, Dr. Pete — link
McBride, Dr. S — NHS Emergency Medicine & Geriatrics link
McCloskey, Dr. Anne — link
McCullough, Dr. Peter A. MD, MPH — Cardiologist, Professor of Medicine, “recognized internationally,” over 1,000 publications and 500 citations in the National Library of Medicine link and link and documentary and link and link and link and link and video and link and link and video and 14-min video Feb 2024
McDermott, Ian — Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon link
McHenry, Leemon PhD — Professor Emeritus in Philosophy and Bioethics, Consultant to Law Firm, Co-Author of The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine: Exposing the Crisis of Credibility in Clinical Research link and link
McInnes, Leah RN — link
McKeigue, Dr. Paul — Professor of Epidemiology, Public Health Physician, expertise in statistical modelling of disease link
McKernan, Kevin — Microbiologist, Team Leader for the Human Genome Project at MIT link
McMillan, Dr. Philip MD — video and video and video and video
Mead, M. Nathaniel — Researcher in Epidemiology and Public Health link
Meduri, Dr. G. Umberto MD — link
Meissner, Prof Cody — FDA Advisory Member, Professor of Pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine, expert on vaccine development, efficacy and safety link and link
Mercola, Dr. Joseph — link and documentary
Merritt, Dr. Lee — documentary and link
Meuschel, Dr. Franziska MD, PhD — Nutritional, Environmental and Integrated Medicine link
Milhoan, Dr. Kirk MD, PhD, FACC — Pediatric Cardiologist and Board Certified Pediatric Cardiologist link and link and link
Mitchell, Dr. Scott — Emergency Medicine Physician link and link
Miyazawa, Prof. Takayuki — Virologist, Professor at Kyoto University has published almost 300 academic articles, cited over 7,000 times link and link
Moon, Prof. Renata MD — Board-Certified Pediatrician, Professor of Medicine at Washington State University link and link and link
Moonie, Lord — former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, former Consultant in Public Health Medicine link
Moran, Dr. Keith MD — Full time medical practice + Consultant in Internal Medicine video
Mordue, Dr. Alan — retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology link
Morris, Dr. David — General Practitioner link
Morros, Kristina — Board certified with Nurse Anesthetists link
Moss, Margaret — Director, The Nutrition and Allergy Clinic, Cheshire link
Moyer, Jarrett — Medical Professional link
Mulligan, Dr. Casey B. PhD — link
Mullis, Kary PhD — Biochemist, 1993 Nobel Prize winner for PCR discovery 8-min video
Mumper, Dr. Elizabeth MD — Pediatrician link and link and link
Munitz, Prof. Ariel — Dept of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology, Tel Aviv University link
Muradoglu, Prof. Yaz Gulnur — link
Murdoch, Dr. Campbell — Clinical Advisor to the Royal College of General Practitioners link
Murdock, Captain Shane — Airline Captain for more than 30 years, pilot for more than 40 years with22,000 flying hours link
Murkies, Dr. Alice MD — General Practitioner link
Mushet, Dr. Greta — retired Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy link
Myhill, Dr. Sarah — retired GP and Naturopathic Physician link
Najadi, Pascal — Son of World Economic Forum (WEF) co-founder Hussain Najadi 4-min video and link and link
Nanda, Dr. Seema — link
Neil, Martin PhD — link and link and link and link and link and link
Nevradakis, Michael PhD — link
Nguyen, Jennifer — Medical Professional link
Nicholl, Dr. Rachel PhD — Medical researcher link
Noble, Dr. Jeanne — Emergency Physician, Director of COVID Response at Parnassus Emergency Department link and link
O’Malley, Jodie RN — Critical Care Nurse in U.S. video and video
Olszewski, Erin Marie RN — Nurse at two hospitals, one described as “America’s Epicenter” of Coronavirus link
Oosterhuis, Dr. Paul MD — Anaesthesia and Critical Care Doctor fore more than 32 years link and link
Ophir, Dr. Yaakov PhD — link
Oshinskie, Mark — Attorney link
Osman, Prof. Magda — Head of Research and Analysis at Centre for Science and Policy, University of Cambridge link and link
Palevsky, Dr. Lawrence (Larry) MD — Pediatrician link and video and link and link
Parks, Dr. Christina — link
Parry, Peter — Faculty of Medicine, Children’s Health Research Clinical Unit, The University of Queensland; Dept of Psychiatry, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University link
Paul, Rand — United States Senator video
Payne, Dr. Eric T. — Pediatric Neurologist link
Peckford, Brian — Former premier of Newfoundland and one of the architects of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms link
Peers, Dr. Christina — link
Pelech, Dr. Steven — Professor of Immunology and Neurology at the University of British Columbia link
Perro, Dr. Michelle MD — Pediatrician, 40 years experience, listed as America’s Top 10 Pediatricians by Consumer Reports (2006-2012) link and link and link
Perronne, Christian — University Professor – Hospital Practitioner video
Petty, Stephen — documentary
Phelps, Dr. Kerryn — former Australian Federal MP link
Philip, Rev Dr. William — former Physician specialising in Cardiology link
Poland, Dr. Gregory A. — Director of May Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group link and link
Ponesse, Dr. Julie PhD — Philosophy and Ethics link and link
Powell, Dr. Angharad — General Practitioner link
Prasad, Dr. Vinay MD, MPH — Physician, Professor of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Medicine link and link and link and video and link and video
Priester, Dr. Sally — link
Qimron, Prof Ehud (Udi) — Head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University link and link
Quillin, Dr. Patrick — link
Quinn, Dr. Gerry PhD — Postdoctoral Researcher in Microbiology and Immunology link
Raoult, Prof. Didier — link
Rasnick, Dr. David PhD — Founder of several biotech companies link and link and video
Ratcliffe, Prof. Matthew — link
Recker, Dr. Mario — Professor of Applied Mathematics at the Centre for Mathematics and the Environment, University of Exeter link
Redshaw, Megan JD, ND — documentary
Reilly, Dr. Johanna — General Practitioner link
Rennebohm, Dr. Rob — Pediatrician and Pediatric Rheumatologist video
Rhodes, Peter — retired Consultant Specialist in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine link
Risch, Dr. Harvey MD, PhD — Medical Degree, PhD in Biomathematics, Fellowship in Cancer Epidemiology, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale, published more than 400 peer-reviewed scientific research papers, cited more than 46,000 times link and link
Righart, Jessica — Senior Critical Care Scientist link
Risch, Dr. Harvey MD, PhD — link
Robertson, Angus — Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon link
Robinson, Dr. Jessica — Psychiatrist and Integrative Medicine Doctor link
Rogers, Dr. Jon — retired General Practitioner link
Rose, Dr. Jessica PhD — Doctor of Philosophy, Immunologist link and link and link
Rose, Dr. Robin — Double Board-Certified Specialist in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine link
Royle, James — Colorectal Surgeon link
Ruettgers, Kenneth — documentary
Saleeby, Dr. Yusuf MD — Integrative Medicine Consultant and Internist link and link
Salmon, Dr. Roland — former Director, Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre Wales link
Saxon, Sally JD — book
Sayer, Ji — documentary
Schiffmann, Dr. Bodo — link
Schmidt, Dr. Jana — link
Schreckenberg, Rolf — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University link
Schultz, Ali JD — Association of American Physicians and Surgeons link
Schulz, F. Rainer — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University, Germany link
Scott, Sorrel — Specialist Physiotherapist in Neurology, 30 years in NHS link
Scott-Mumby, Dr. Keith — MB ChB in UK (comparable to MD in US) link
Segalla, Dr. Gabriele — Research Biochemist, Specialist in Chemistry of microemulsions and colloidal systems, author of scientific publications and holder of various international patents (orcid.org/0000-0002-5969-3732) link and 30-min video
Seheult, Dr. Roger — Quadruple Board-Certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine, and Sleep Medicine, Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California; Critical Care Physician in Intensive Care setting during the pandemic; oversaw the use of hydrotherapy to stimulate patients’ interferon response against Coronavirus infection link
Selvakumar, Dr. Joel MD — link
Seneff, Dr. Stephanie PhD — Senior Research Scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory link and link and link and link and link
Seth, Dr. Rohaan — retired General Practitioner link
Setty, Dr. Madhava MD — documentary
Shahar, Dr. Eyal MD — Professor (emeritus) of Public Health at the University of Arizona, Physician, Epidemiologist, Expertise in Causal and Statistical Inference link
Shapira, Dr. Shmuel MD, MPH — Full Professor of Medical Administration at the Hebrew University Faculty of Medicine, previously Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research link and link and link
Shemirani, Kate — Nurse link
Shir-Raz, Dr. Yaaffa PhD — link
Sidley, Dr. Gary — retired Clinical Psychologist, over 30 years’ experience working for the NHS, member of the Health Advisory and Recovery Team (HART) link and link
Sikora Prof. Karol PhD, FRCP, FRCR, FFPM — Medical Director of Rutherford Health, Oncologist, & Dean of Medicine link
Sinčić, Ivan Vilibor — Member of the European Parliament link
Siri, Aaron — Attorney, founder of law firm for vaccine injured link and link
Sirotek, Nicole RN — video below
Sladden, Dr. Julie MD — link
Smalley, Joel MBA — link
Smart, Dr. Annabel — retired General Practitioner link
Smelkinson, Dr. Margery — Infectious Disease Scientist focused on influenza and SARS CoV-2 link and link and link
Smith, Dr. Jennifer PhD — Virologist and Epidemiologist video
Smith, Dr. Melissa Halvorson MD — link
Spira, Beny — Professor in Dept of Microbiology, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil link
Stephenson, Natalie — Paediatric Audiologist link
Stillwagon, Dr. Kevin — Airline Captain, retired Chiropractor, Inventor link and link
Stock, Dr. Dan MD — documentary
Stockton, John — documentary
Storah, Dr. Zenobia — Senior Clinical Psychologist link
Stückelberger, Dr. Astrid — 4-min video
Sturdivant, Dr. Rodney PhD — Associate Professor of Biostatistics at Baylor University, Director of the Baylor Statistical Consulting Center, retired Colonel in the US Army, research focus on infectious disease spread and diagnosis link
Sultan, Dr. Sheri — Professor of Vascular Surgery & President of Int’l Vascular Society link
Sundberg, Dr. Ralf MD, PhD — Medical Doctor and Associate Professor video at 06:40
Syed, Dr. Mobeen — Physician, CEO & Founder of DrBeen Corp link and link and link
Tanaka, Prof. Atsushi — Immunologist, Professor in the Immunology Frontier Research Center, Osaka University link and link
Tapper, Dr. Ben DC — Specializes in Epigenetics and Vaccination Reactions link
Tashjian, Dr. Randy MD — link
Tegnell, Prof. Anders MD, PhD — former Swedish State Epidemiologist and Deputy Director (including during pandemic), MD with a specialisation in clinical infectious diseases, PhD in infectious diseases, Masters in epidemiology link and link
Templeton, Dr. Steven — Immunologist and Microbiologist link and link and link
Thacker, Paul D. — former Investigator, United States Senate link
Thakur, Ramesh – former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, Emeritus Professor in Public Policy at The Australian National University link
Thomas, Dr. Noel — retired Doctor link
Thornley, Simon PhD — Epidemiologist, Experience in Biostatistics and Epidemiological Analysis link
Thorpe, Dr. James MD — Board-Certified OBGYN (Obstetrician, Gynecologist), Maternal Fetal Medicine Physician, 44 years experience link and link and book
Tianjing, Dr. Li MD, MHS, PhD — Department of Epidemiology link
Ting, Dr. Stephen PhD — Consultant Physician link
Tompkinson, Dr. Julian — General Practitioner, GP trainer PCME link
Tossici-Bolt, Dr. Livia PhD v Clinical Scientist link
Townsend, Prof. Ellen — link
Tschanett, Dr. Cornelia — Administered approx 4,000 Covid shots, and then stopped, choosing instead to share her concerns regarding what she observed link
Turner, Dr. Michael Kwame MD — link
Varon, Dr. Joseph MD — Professor of Acute & Continuing Care Medicine, ICU Doctor during COVID link and link
Vaughn, Dr. Jordan MD — Primary Care Physician, Board Certified Internal Medicine link
Victory, Dr. Kelly — link
Viglione, Dr. Deborah — Board-Certified Internist, 36 years experience link and book
Vinjevoll, Dr. Eivind H. MD — Anesthesiology, Intensive Care, Emergency Medicine link
Vliet, Dr. Elizabeth Lee MD — Association of American Physicians and Surgeons link and link
Wagshul, Dr. Fred MD — link
Wastila, Dr. Linda BSPharm, MSPH, PhD — link
Westwood, Dr. Helen — General Practitioner link
Wheatley, Dr. Carmen — Orthomolecular Oncology link
Whelan, Dr. Patrick MD, PhD — Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics link
White, Prof. Lisa — Professor of Modelling and Epidemiology, Oxford University link
Whitehead, John W — Constitutional Attorney link
Wijesinghe, Lasantha — Consultant Vascular Surgeon link
Wilde, Dr. Damian PhD — (Chartered) Specialist Clinical Psychologist link
Wilde, Dr. Ruth — Integrative & Functional Medicine Doctor link
Wilkinson, Dr. Richard “Rick” — link
Wiseman, Dr. David PhD — Research Bioscientist, Background in pharmacy, pharmacology, immunology and experimental pathology, one of the top 66 research scientists at Johnson & Johnson link and link and link
Wittkowski, Prof. Knut PhD — Head of The Rockefeller University’s Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design for 20 yrs link and video
Woitasky, Nadine — Medical Faculty, Justus-Liebig University, Germany link
Wolfinger, Russ — Researcher in Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Public Health link
Wood, Prof. Simon — Professor at Edinburgh University, Statistician with expertise in mathematical modelling in biology link
Woods, Thomas — documentary
Yeadon, Dr. Michael PhD — former Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer link and link and link and link and link
Yogendra, Dr. Ram — Board Certified Anesthesiologist video
Young, Barry — Data Administrator for the New Zealand Ministry of Health, He “had access to many people’s vaccination data. He turned whistleblower on the 30th of November, due to his concern with what the statistics were showing.” link
Zakov, Dr. Shay PhD — link
Zeck, Alec — documentary
Zelenko, Dr Vladimir Zev — link
Zimniok, Bernhard — Member of the European Parliament link
Zinberg, Dr. Joel M. MD, JD — link
Know of more? Email links here. This list is updated throughout the week on website here.
