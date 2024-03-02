Feb 27, 2024 — UK Government Reveals Its Plan to Bury Excess Deaths; “This new methodology often makes it appear that fewer people are dying than expected when the exact opposite is true” — The Vigilant Fox link

Feb 26, 2024 — Rob Roos and Philipp Kruse; Senator Ron Johnson and a panel of experts share testimony on how the COVID Cartel – federal health agencies, Big Pharma, Legacy Media, and Big Tech – engaged in censorship and coverups — James Roguski link

Feb 23, 2024 — Study Claims Covid Caused More Heart Damage Than Vaccines — Here’s What the Authors Got Wrong; A 2023 study admitted that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cause myocarditis, but claimed the COVID-19 virus was even more damaging than the vaccine. A recent, more detailed review of their data, however, showed the opposite is likely true. — Angelo DePalma PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 23, 2024 — Five Studies on Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine to Children Were Seriously Biased & Flawed: “Research advocating childhood immunization for Covid-19 and questioning the relevance of natural immunity are seriously biased and fail to assess underlying health differences between vaccination-status groups… The researchers that reanalyzed five observational studies concluded that together, the five studies ‘failed to adequately assess differences in underlying health between vaccination groups.’ ” — Children’s Health Defense link Study link

Feb 21, 2024 — Why is the Office of National Statistics (ONS) Suddenly Changing the “Excess Deaths” Numbers? — OffGuardian link

Feb 16, 2024 — Pitfalls of Using Observational Studies in Harm-Benefit Analyses of BNT161b2 Vaccination of 5-11-Year-Olds — Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg MD, PhD et al, Cambridge University Press link

Feb 15, 2024 — Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic; “This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to COVID-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections” — Dr. Wilson Sy, Medical & Clinical Research link

Feb 6, 2024 — Investigation: CDC Upset Their Own Expert Advisers Not Recommending Masks, Demands They Recommend Masks; Too much science is forcing CDC to request a science do over after CDC’s own scientist and outside experts find N95 respirators don’t work better than masks—and neither do much to protect from COVID — Paul D. Thacker link

Jan 27, 2024 — Seeking the Truth: Investigating Moderna’s Chilling Connection to Covid-19’s Origin; A paper by scientists in India, Switzerland, Italy and the US calculated that the chances of a 19 nucleotide sequence patented by Moderna randomly appearing in Covid-19 in circumstances where it does not appear anywhere else in nature are 1 in 3 trillion — The Expose link

Jan 26, 2024 — Room Filtration Didn’t Work Either — Jeffrey A. Tucker, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 25, 2024 — After Years Of Being Ignored Or Inaccurately Labeled, Natural Immunity Wins Again; The ‘conspiracy theory’ of infection-acquired immunity suddenly isn’t such a conspiracy anymore — Ian Miller, Unmasked link

Jan 24, 2024 — Did Pfizer-BioNTech “Placebos” Contain Empty Lipids? — Robert Kogon, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 24, 2024 — Critics: Lancet Study on Under-Vaccination Is A Joke — Covid Call to Humanity link

Jan 24, 2024 — Vaccine Cover-up: CDC Added Misinformation Labels to Accurate Articles, Internal Emails Show — Covid Call to Humanity link

Jan 24, 2024 — Exclusive: Email Reveals Why CDC Didn’t Issue Alert on Covid Vaccines and Myocarditis; CDC officials were worried about causing panic — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 24, 2024 — Flawed Studies Desperately Attempting to Prop Up the ‘Official’ Covid Narrative are Getting Worse — Dr. Norman Fenton link

Jan 23, 2024 — CDC Labeled Accurate Articles as Misinformation, Documents Show; ‘This is not government working for the people, it is government as adversary to the people,’ one expert says — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 23, 2024 — The ‘Re-Education’ of New Zealand Medical Doctors — J.R. Bruning, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 23, 2024 — Did Fauci Slip While Under Oath? — Maryanne Demasi, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 22, 2024 — CDC Drafted, Held Back MYOCARDITIS ALERT On Covid Vaccines: Rav Arora Reacts to Reports — The Hill 10 min video

Jan 22, 2024 — Lancet Study Labelled ‘A Joke’ for Failing to Distinguish Unvaccinated From ‘Under-Vaccinated’; Authors conclude under-vaccination caused 7000 hospital admissions but admit those who received no jabs at all were least likely to have severe Covid outcomes — Rachel Roberts, The Epoch Times link

Jan 20, 2024 — 99.97% of US Sailors Infected with Covid Did Not Die; This Was Known in April 2020 — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 20, 2024 — Falsified or Concealed Data — Dr. John Campbell 7-min video

Jan 20, 2024 — Epidemic Forecasting Models Overestimated Potential Infection Numbers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Debate — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Jan 19, 2024 — Watch: Beware the “Dream Team” Narrative Police — OffGuardian link

Jan 19, 2024 — How Edinburgh University Stifled My Investigation — Ian Birrell, UnHerd link

Jan 19, 2024 — US-China Researchers Proposed Engineering SARS-CoV-2-Like Viruses Before the Covid Pandemic; By the time the research grant proposal was submitted to DARPA, an American scientist had already created ‘SARS-like chimera’ viruses — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Jan 18, 2024 — CDC Killed Alert Warning of Connection Between Heart Inflammation and mRNA Vaccines — Facts Matter, Epoch TV 10 min video

Jan 17, 2024 — Anthony Fauci Exposes Yale’s Gregg Gonsalves as Academic Activist Who Fakes Data Claims — Paul D. Thacker link

Jan 16, 2024 — Lancet Study Confirms Unvaccinated Have Less Severe Covid-19 Outcomes Than Under-Vaccinated Individuals; But it hasn’t been spun that way in the media — The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter link

Jan 16, 2024 — A Hearing on Blood Related Adverse Events Post Covid Vaccine – What Happened to the Medical Profession? — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Jan 15, 2024 — FDA Launches Fresh Bid to Toss Out High-Profile Ivermectin Case; Attempt comes after appeals court ruled agency likely overstepped its authority in warnings against ivermectin; The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seeking to persuade a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit challenging its repeated advisories against using ivermectin to treat Covid-19 — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 14, 2024 — German Scientists Met Openly With Wuhan “Batwoman”— Roberg Kogon, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 13, 2024 — Three Books to End the Silence — Jeffrey A. Tucker, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 13, 2024 — The Propaganda That is Selective Science — Lori Weintz, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 13, 2024 — No Data for ‘Social Distancing,’ Approving Grants Without Reading Proposals, 100 ‘I Don’t Remember’s’ — Facts Matter, Epoch TV link

Jan 12, 2024 — Covid Didn’t Suddenly Become ‘Deadly’ in April 2020 — Bill Rice Jr. link

Jan 10, 2024 — Facebook Censors Posts From User Injured by COVID Shot — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Dec 23, 2023 — Author of Study Used to Vilify Unvaxed Had Ties to Pfizer — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 22, 2023 — Are Safety Reports from Covid mRNA Shots Due to Lack of FDA Ingredient Clarity? — David Gortler, Brownstone Institute link

Dec 20, 2023 — Covid Scientists MISLED Pentagon on Proposal to Do GAIN-OF-FUNCTION Research in Wuhan: Emily Kopp — Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave, The Hill — 9-min video

Dec 18, 2023 — American scientists misled Pentagon on research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology — Emily Kopp, U.S. Right to Know link

Dec 17, 2023 — FDA Inspects Moderna Main Covid-19 Vax Manufacturing Facility – Finds Numerous Quality Breaches – Issues 483 Warning Letter, Yet Not Disclosed Publicly — TrialSite News link

Dec 16, 2023 — FDA Can Withhold Key COVID Vaccine Safety Records for Now: Judge; FDA argued it’s overburdened by another case accepted by federal court — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 15, 2023 — Fauci’s Fiction: One Doctor Knew They Were Lying To Us. Here’s How — Kim Iverson — 16-min video

Dec 14, 2023 — White House Covid Task Force Members Cashed in on Pandemic Panic — Jordan Schachtel, Brownstone Institute link

Dec 14, 2023 — Viral Respiratory Epidemic Modeling of Societal Segregation Based on Vaccination Status [“Barring unvaccinated individuals from public places during the covid crisis was based on faulty science according to a recent study published in Cureus. The new study shows that the original science used a faulty model, which once corrected, shows that segregating vaccinated and unvaccinated people actually increases infection levels in those who’ve been jabbed.”] (Alliance for Natural Health) — Joseph Hickey and Denis G. Rancourt, Cureus link

Dec 14, 2023 — US Navy whistle-blower who exposed spike in pilot heart-related conditions post-vaccination has been placed under investigation — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Dec 13, 2023 — Covid-19: How They Used Lies to Terrify Millions — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Dec 12, 2023 — Republican Debate: Covid Vaccine Question Blacked Out by Unknown Third Party — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Dec 11, 2023 — Final Batch of Pfizer Documents Released by FDA 800 Days After Covid Vaccine Approval; Now, independent scientists and researchers can see everything the FDA saw when it made its decision that this vaccine was “safe and effective.” — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Dec 8, 2023 — WHO, Governments Worldwide ‘Rejected Bioethical Norms’: Dr. Malone ; “Instead of informed consent about the truth of these products and their developmental state, their immature developmental state, we were given a series of lies… One of the lies was the claim that the vaccines were ‘safe and effective.’ Authorities repeated this claim again and again and again without stating what that meant. This was an attempt at neurolinguistic programming. That’s psychological operations. That’s propaganda.” — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 8, 2023 — Censored – The Study That Shows a Staggering 17 Million Deaths After Covid Vaccine Rollout — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 6, 2023 — Visual Timeline: ‘Proximal Origin’ — Emily Kopp, U.S. Right to Know link

Dec 5, 2023 — NZ Vaccine Data Whistleblower Could Face up to 7 Years in Prison — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 5, 2023 — Patients Listed Alive in Electronic Health Records Were Actually Deceased: Study — Amie Dahnke, The Epoch Times link

Dec 3, 2023 — What We Are Not Allowed to Say — Christine E. Black, OffGuardian link

Dec 3, 2023 — Our Whistle-Blower Has Been Arrested. It’s Time We All Blew Our Whistles Just As Loud As We Can! — Counterspin Media link

Dec 2, 2023 — Why Do So Many People Hate Vaers? — A Midwestern Doctor, Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library link

Dec 1, 2023 — Moderna Secretly Polices Covid ‘Vaccine Misinformation’ to Control Narrative: Investigative Report; A new report shows Moderna is using former law enforcement, FBI and Secret Service analysts, and pharma-funded NGOs to control the Covid-19 vaccine debate — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Nov 27, 2023 — How Pfizer and Moderna Control Vaccine Discourse — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 26, 2023 — Are Covid Jab Deaths Being Covered Up? — Dr. Joseph Mercola, SOTT link

Nov 22, 2023 — Baroness Hallet’s Covid Inquiry is a waste of time and money; here’s what we should be doing — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Nov 16, 2023 — UKHSA was given £2 billion in funding for Covid but did not have the “resources” to review the evidence on Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Nov 16, 2023 — Attorney Accuses the CIA and DoD of Being Deeply Involved With Covid-19; A whistleblower shared military records with Attorney Tom Renz, showing a soldier receiving Covid-19 immunization back in 2014 — The Vigilant Fox link

Nov 15, 2023 — Concerns Over Informed Consent for Pregnant Women in Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Trial — Boytchev, Hristio, BMJ (British Medical Journal) link

Nov 15, 2023 — CDC Runs Two VAERS Systems – The Public Can Only View One of Them — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 14, 2023 — CDC Runs Two VAERS Systems – The Public Can Access Only One of Them; An investigation by The BMJ into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, found multiple deficiencies in the system, including the revelation that the government runs two systems – one for the public, and a private back-end system that contains all of the corrections and updates, including deaths that occurred after an initial injury — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 14, 2023 — New Report Raises Concerns That CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Is Broken; A BMJ investigation found the CDC isn’t following its standards for maintaining VAERS, is missing safety signals, and essentially maintains two databases — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Nov 14, 2023 — When New Zealand’s Regulatory Authority Says Deaths Post-Vaccination are “Under Investigation” – It is Misinformation — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Nov 13, 2023 — HHS and NIH More Secretive Than CIA on COVID Origin Documents: Sen. Rand Paul — American Thought Leaders, EpochTV link

Nov 10, 2023 — Why Did Pfizer Stop Their Clinical Trial For COVID Vaccines During Pregnancy? — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Nov 10, 2023 — Is the US’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Broken? — Jennifer Block, BMJ (British Medical Journal) link

Nov 8, 2023 — BBC issues apologetic statement for using biased on-screen captions during Andrew Bridgen’s speech in Parliament on Excess Deaths — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Nov 8, 2023 — COVID-19 Is Less Frequent and Severe in Infants Than Other Respiratory Viruses, Study Finds — Megan Redshaw JD, The Epoch Times link

Nov 8, 2023 — Pre-COVID Documents Show That Fauci Lab Experimented On Wuhan Virus as Fauci Pushed for mRNA Vaccine — Truth Over News, EpochTV — 1 min video

Nov 7, 2023 — SECRETS: UK Gov. to stop publishing ‘Deaths by C-19 Vaccination Status’ because the Data has shown for 2.5 years that the COVID Vaccine reduces Lifespan significantly & the Vaccinated account for over 9 in 10 COVID Deaths — The Expose link

Nov 5, 2023 — Shocking Case of Academic Censorship (originally published Jun 6, 2021); Since COVID-19 first entered the scene, exchange of ideas has basically been outlawed. By sharing my views and those from various experts throughout the pandemic on COVID treatments and the experimental COVID jabs, I became a main target of the White House, the political establishment and the global cabal. Propaganda and pervasive censorship have been deployed to seize control over every part of your life, including your health, finances and food supply. The major media are key players and have been instrumental in creating and fueling fear. I am republishing this article in its original form so that you can see how the progression unfolded. — Dr. Joseph Mercola link and link and link

Nov 2, 2023 — Some Scientists, Journals Pose ‘Potential Threats to Vaccine Confidence’: CDC; CDC official who decried Epoch Times article on peer-reviewed paper admitted he did not know if research was ‘legitimate’ — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Nov 2, 2023 — Secret Database: CDC Is Hiding Children’s Vaccine Data, Expert Says: Which is healthier, a fully vaccinated child or an unvaccinated child? In the world of health care today, this question is taboo. It might not be so hard to answer, however. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has a private database called the Vaccine Safety Data Link, which holds the records of 10 million Americans. Very few scientists have access to it. But Brian Hooker was allowed into it for a short period. — Frontline Health, Epoch TV — 1 min video

Nov 2, 2023 — Rasmussen Poll: A Stunning 42% of Americans Would Likely Join a Class Action Lawsuit Against COVID Vax Makers if It was Permitted by Law — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 28, 2023 — Vaccine Companies Were Required to Publish Numerous Post-Authorisation Safety Studies. So Where Are They? — Nick Hunt, The Daily Sceptic link

Oct 26, 2023 — Senator Demands Answers From FDA on Safety Signal for COVID Vaccines and Children — Zachary Steiber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 26, 2023 — Safe and effective — Dr. John Campbell – 14 min video

Oct 22, 2023 —The COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Given to the Public Weren’t Those Studied in the Clinical Trials — Bandim Health Project — 1hr 30min video

Oct 21, 2023 — Dr. Mark Skidmore Exonerated: Study re-published following re-review — James Lyons-Weiler link

Oct 21, 2023 — Researchers Find Pfizer Excluded Clinical Trial Deaths From FDA COVID Vaccine EUA Request: An accurate reporting by Pfizer would have shown equal numbers of clinical trial deaths in the vaccine and placebo groups and thus, no benefit of vaccination — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Oct 18, 2023 — The Daily Sceptic, UKHSA’s 100 Covid Models Are Not Science — Dr. Carl Heneghan & Dr. Tom Jefferson link

Oct 15, 2023 — UK Regulator Detected Safety Signal for Post-Vaccination Myocarditis in Early 2021: Emails – The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency did not alert the public for months afterward — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 8, 2023 — Correlation Research, Quantitative Evaluation of Whether the Nobel-Prize-winning COVID-19 Vaccine Actually Saved Millions of Lives: Our calculations provide graphical proof that the theoretical proposals of Watson et al are untenable, and are not even partially correct. There is no evidence in actual all-cause mortality data that the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts had any beneficial effect. In fact, the contrary is apparent — Denis G. Rancourt PhD & Joseph Hickey PhD link and link

Oct 8, 2023 — Quantitative evaluation of whether the Nobel-Prize-winning COVID-19 vaccine actually saved millions of lives — Denis Rancourt link

Oct 5, 2023 — Science Journals Publish Pro-Lockdown Reports, Censor Anti-Lockdown Studies: Authors — Kevin Stocklin, The Epoch Times link

Sep 29, 2023 — Long COVID Risks Have Been Exaggerated by Misleading Data: New Analysis — Megan Redshaw JD, The Epoch Times link

Oct 1, 2023 — Over 277,000 COVID-19 Cases in 2021 in the Vaccinated Hidden by CDC: Files — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 26, 2023 — Are Death Certificate Discrepancies Misguiding Health Policy? — Sheramy Tsai, The Epoch Times link

Sep 26, 2023 — False, Misleading Information About COVID-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis Spreads Widely — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 25, 2023 — CDC Makes Disturbing Vaccine Move | Facts Matter — Facts Matter, EpochTV — 1 min video

Sep 25, 2023 — How methodological pitfalls have created widespread misunderstanding about long COVID — Tracy Beth Hoeg MD, PhD, et al, BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine link

Sep 25, 2023 — Our New BMJ-Evidence Based Medicine Paper on Misleading Long Covid Studies — Tracy Beth Hoeg MD, PhD link

Sep 23, 2023 — CDC Refuses to Release Updated Information on Post-COVID Vaccination Heart Inflammation — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 22, 2023 — Tres padres denuncian a Sanidad por la muerte súbita de sus hijos tras ponerse la vacuna covid [Three families in Spain, whose children died following covid shots, have filed a lawsuit against the State Attorney’s Office in an effort to get the deaths investigated and recognised as covid vaccine deaths.] — Marcos Ondarra, The Objective link

Sep 17, 2023 — URGENT: New Pfizer-funded study shows properly dosed mRNA Covid jabs are useless in children under 5 — Alex Berenson link

Sep 18, 2023 — California Quietly Repeals ‘Medical Misinformation’ Law Designed to Punish Doctors — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 17, 2023 — Myocarditis and COVID-19 Vaccines: How the CDC Missed a Safety Signal and Hid a Warning — Zachary Stieber & Lia Onely, The Epoch Times link

Sep 17, 2023 — The NYT Publishes Falsehood by Former Biden Covid Coordinator About UK Vaccine Policy — David Zweig link

Sep 16, 2023 — FDA Refuses to Change Anti-Ivermectin Statements After Court Ruling — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 15, 2023 — ‘A Lot of People Died’ Because of Censorship: Joseph Varon, Doctor Who Worked 715 Days Straight in ICU — American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV — 33 min video

Sep 15, 2023 — Vaccines For All & The Death of Worldviews — Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Sep 13, 2023 — Biden’s Covid Censorship STRUCK DOWN in Court: Jay Bhattacharya INTERVIEW — The Hill, 18 min video

Sep 13, 2023 — Misinformation Study Is Full of Misinformation — Dr. Joseph Mercola, document link

Sep 11, 2023 — Forensic Analysis of Deaths in Pfizer’s Early mRNA Vaccine Trial Found Significant Inconsistencies — Megan Redshaw, J.D., The Epoch Times link

Sep 8, 2023 — Lead Author of Cochrane Mask Review Responds to Fauci’s Dismissal of Evidence — Maryanne Demasi, Brownstone Institute link

Sep 7, 2023 — Anthony Fauci’s Very Bad Week — Jeffrey A. Tucker, Brownstone Institute link

Sep 7, 2023 — Pfizer, J&J Pressured South Africa Into Shielding Companies From COVID Vaccine Injury Claims: Documents — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 5, 2023 — Fauci was told of NIH ties to Wuhan lab’s novel coronaviruses by January 2020 — Emily Kopp, U.S. Right to Know link

Sep 5, 2023 — “On June 15, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refused to provide my office with data relating to the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. FDA’s intentional withholding of information relating to the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines is outrageous.” — Ron Johnson, US Senator link

Sep 4, 2023 — Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg MD, PhD: 10 Types of Misinformation in Peer-Reviewed COVID-19 Paper Decrying Misinformation | ATL:NOW — American Thought Leaders 21-min video

Sep 4, 2023 — Forensic Analysis of the 38 Subject Deaths in the 6-Month Interim Report of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trial — Corinne Michels et al, Preprints link

Sep 4, 2023 — Viral RFK Jr. Video Gets Deleted By “X”: Here’s What They Didn’t Want You to See — The Vigilant Fox link

Sep 3, 2023 — Are the Coming COVID Variants Also Made in a Lab?; A recent Japanese report suggests these variants are not arising naturally — Phillip Altman link

Sep 3, 2023 — FDA, CDC Hid Data on Spike in COVID Cases Among the Vaccinated: Documents — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 2, 2023 — Florida Doctor Reinstated After Losing Board Certification for Criticizing COVID-19 Vaccines — Natasha Holt, The Epoch Times link

Sep 2, 2023 — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Scrubs Her Lockdown Record — Kathleen Sheridan, Brownstone Institute link

Aug 31, 2023 — A Scam Long COVID study – Long COVID poised to be an evidence based fiasco! — Vinay Prasad MD MPH — 23 min video

Aug 31, 2023 — Update: Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vax Patent Battles — Robert W. Malone, MD, MS link

Aug 28, 2023 — CDC Quietly Removes COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Collection From Website — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Aug 26, 2023 — Because truth is more important than the narrative: 10 ways the JAMA Network Open article accusing physicians of spreading misinformation is wrong — Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg MD, PhD link

Aug 26, 2023 — “Unnatural evolution”: indisputable evidence for deliberate and systematic creation of circulating covid variants; Comprehensive panels of “reversion mutations” found in general circulation look like an experiment — PSMI’s Substack link

Aug 25, 2023 — Pfizer drip feeds data from its pregnancy trial of covid-19 vaccine — Maryanne Demasi, PhD link

Aug 24, 2023 — CDC Now Refusing New COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports in Its V-Safe Program — David Gortler, Brownstone Institute link

Aug 24, 2023 — Lockdowns and Masks “Unequivocally” Cut Covid Infections, Say Experts. Give Me a Break — Will Jones, The Daily Sceptic link

Aug 23, 2023 — The Dangers of Self Censorship During the Covid Pandemic — Joseph Fraiman, Brownstone Institute link

Aug 22, 2023 — The Hilarious Fact Check About COVID Gene Therapy Vaccines — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Aug 21, 2023 — Ambulance Call Volumes Contradict the COVID-19 Narrative: Emergency Medical Service Activity Dropped in 2020, Increased in 2021-2022 — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Aug 21, 2023 — Secret Letter to CDC: Top Epidemiologist Suggests Agency Misrepresented Scientific Data to Support Mask Narrative — Megan Redshaw, J.D., The Epoch Times link

Aug 18, 2023 – Moderna paid 400 million to NIH – Dr. John Campbell 10-min video

Aug 17, 2023 – Lab Leak Theory STILL Called ‘Misinformation’ By Establishment Scientists: Robby Soave – The Hill 11-mni video

Aug 15, 2023 — Unnatural Evolutionary Processes of SARS-CoV-2 Variants and Possibility of Deliberate Natural Selection — Tanaka, Atsushi and Takayuki Mayazawa, Zenodo Research link

Aug 14, 2023 – Lawsuit Unveils Murky Web of Censorship Against US Citizens – Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Aug 13, 2023 – Selection Bias on Trials Create Illusion of V Efficacy – DarkHorse Podcast Clips 8-min video

Aug 10, 2023 — Fauci just had the UNTHINKABLE happen, is he done? | Redacted with Clayton Morris — Redacted — 15-min video

Aug 9, 2023 – Substack: Anthony Fauci Defended NIH Culture Of Secrecy – The $325M Third-Party Royalty Complex. Now We Know More Details – Adam Andrzejewski, Open The Books link

Aug 8, 2023 – Sen. Matthew Canavan Grills Pfizer Execs on Their Transmission Claims Which Led to Thousands of Employees Losing Their Jobs – Chief Nerd (twitter) link

Aug 8, 2023 – Watch: Pfizer Exec Admits Employees Got Private Batch of COVID Shots – Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Aug 7, 2023 — Is the CDC’s Death Certificate Coding Algorithm Completely Broken? — Aaron Hertzberg, Brownstone Institute link

Aug 4, 2023 — Corona Crisis: Silencing Dissenting Medical Doctors in New Zealand; Intrepid New Zealand Lawyer Sue Grey Wins One Against the Empire — Dr. Emanual Garcia, Global Research link

Aug 4, 2023 — “No one was forced to take a Vaccine” Pfizer — Jim Ferguson (twitter) link

Aug 2, 2023 — The FDA Relied On Wildly Overestimated Booster Efficacy Estimates To Make Decisions, As CDC Turns To Annual Shots — Ian Miller, Unmasked link

Jul 31, 2023 — Dr. Renata Moon on Losing Her Job After Expressing Concerns About the COVID-19 Genetic Vaccines — American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV — 33 min video

Jul 29, 2023 — Treasure Trove of Damning Evidence Surrounding COVID Origin — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 26, 2023 — Medical Journal PULLS Study Showing COVID Vaxx Death Connection! — The Jimmy Dore Show 11-min video

Jul 25, 2023 — COVID Censorship Proved To Be Deadly — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 23, 2023 — NY Times Admits Covid Deaths Were WAY OVERCOUNTED! — The Jimmy Dore Show 19-min video

July 22, 2023 — CDC Changed Definition of Breakthrough COVID-19 After Emails About ‘Vaccine Failure’ — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jul 21, 2023 — How They Buried COVID Origins Debate, w/ Jeffrey Sachs — Glen Greenwald 11-min video

Jun 20, 2023 — LAB LEAK CONFIRMED?! Covid ‘Patients Zero’ Were At Wuhan Lab!! — Russell Brand — 16 min video

Jul 18, 2023 – Fauci-Paid Scientists Who Covered Up Lab Leak Grilled By Congress – The Jimmy Dore Show 18-min video

Jul 17, 2023 – Suppression of COVID Lab Leak Hypothesis Was Unscientific – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jul 17, 2023 — Why Is Rhode Island Stonewalling About a 37-Year-Old Woman’s Vaccine Death? — Andrew Bostom, Brownstone Institute link

Jun 23, 2023 — Biden Admin Missed Deadline to Release Declassified Lab Leak Docs — Stacy Malkan, U.S. Right to Know link

Jun 19, 2023 — Peter Hotez & The Avoidance of Science; Avoiding meaningful discussion is sign of things to hide. — Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Jun 16, 2023 — “We Censored TRUE Covid Information” Zuckerberg’s GAME-CHANGING Admission — Russell Brand — 16 min video

Jun 12, 2023 — Canadian Govt Memo Directs How to Obfuscate, Hide COVID-19 Vax Injuries — TrialSite News — 9 min video

Jun 11, 2023 – The Censorship Hegemon Must Be Stopped – Aaron Kheriaty, Brownstone Institute link

Jun 10, 2023 – Thousands of Averted Covid Deaths in Israel: Science Fiction – Eyal Shahar, Brownstone Institute link

Jun 6, 2023 – The Silencing of the Experts – Thorsteinn Siglaugsson, Brownstone Institute link

Jun 5, 2023 – The Destruction of Language as Tool of Power – Thomas Harrington, Brownstone Institute link

May 31, 2023 – Misinformation Is a Word We Use to Shut You Up – Daniel Klein, Brownstone Institute link

May 29, 2023 — The Death Count’s Been Slowing Down But Not Because Fewer Are Dying — Jessica Rose PhD link

May 29, 2023 — What Can The US Senate Teach Us about the Dangers of the COVID-19 Vaccines? — A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine link

May 28, 2023 — We Were Lied To About COVID Death Rate! — The Jimmy Dore Show — 9 min video

May 20, 2023 — NCLA Challenges Government’s Censorship of Support Groups for Victims of Covid Vaccine Injuries — NCLA (New Civil Liberties Alliance) link

May 18, 2023 — The Façade of ‘Fact’ Checking: What Truth-Telling Experts Face Behind the Scenes — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

May 1, 2023 — US and UK Made Hidden Pacts to Hide Vaccine Reactions: Redacted government records reveal confidentiality agreements were made to hide adverse reactions to COVID-19 shots from the public — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 27, 2023 — Doctors Were Bribed for COVID Vaccination Coercion; Hospitals were reimbursed an extra 20% for each Medicare patient hospitalized with COVID, and the only criteria to receive that bonus was a COVID-positive PCR test; Hospitals also received a 300% upcharge for COVID patients placed on ventilators, even after it became apparent that this was a death sentence. Somewhere between 50% and 86% of all ventilated COVID patients died, yet government never dropped the incentive to use ventilators — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 17, 2023 — COVID-19 Cause of Death — Dr. Scott Jensen — 1 min video clip from this 1 hr 40-min video

Apr 14, 2023 — UK Government Evidence for Mask Mandates- Main Points; Have they read beyond the abstract? — Jefferson, Tom and Carl Heneghan, Trust the Evidence link

Apr 11, 2023 — Censorship Run Amok: Covid, The Lab Leak, Masks & The Twitter Files; Many reports and opinions once labelled “misinformation” turned out to be true. — John Stossel — 6 min video

Apr 10, 2023 — It’s time to hold the medical journals accountable — Steve Kirsch link

Apr 9, 2023 – The Price of Speaking Out: A Headteacher Shares his Experience of Blowing the Whistle on the Child Safeguarding Implications of the UK’s Covid Interventions – Mike Fairclough, Headteacher link

Apr 7, 2023 – Pfizer Hid Data on Waning Immunity – Maryanne Demasi, Brownstone Institute link

Apr 7, 2023 – Pfizer/BioNTech C4591001 Trial – The 301 Mysteriously Missing Subject IDs Are Cause for Concern – Josh Guetzkow link

Apr 4, 2023 – RETRACTION of peer-reviewed paper published in BMC Infectious Diseases in Jan 2023 entitled The Role of Social Circle COVID-19 Illness and Vaccination Experiences in COVID-19 Vaccination Decisions: An Online Survey of the United States Population (retraction due to complaints about the conclusion that covid jabs killed over 200,000 people) – Mark Skidmore, BMC Infectious Diseases link

Mar 30, 2023 — The Cover-Up: How Pfizer and Biontech FALSIFIED lab results in order to bring vaccines to market; Investigative Journalist Sonia Elijah has uncovered data that shows both Pfizer and Biontech were actively falsifying lab results in order to bring their vaccines to market — Redacted — 17-min video

Mar 30, 2023 – Prevalence and Characteristics Associated With Post–COVID-19 Condition Among Nonhospitalized Adolescents and Young Adults – Joel Selvakumar MD et al, JAMA Network link

Mar 29, 2023 — Italian Doctor Suspended for Suggesting Autopsies of Sudden Deaths — Igor Chudov link

Mar 29, 2023 — Where Are The Numbers? The Bias in Vaccine Effectiveness Studies is Finally Being Noticed — Martin Neil and Norman Fenton link

Mar 28, 2023 — From Advocate to Critic: German Health Minister Champions Informed Consent and Transparency in COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries — Alexander Grant, The Truth About Vaccines link

Mar 28, 2023 — New Analysis Shows How The CDC Spread False Information That Exaggerated The Severity of COVID-19 — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Mar 26, 2023 – Sources of Bias in Observational Studies of Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness – Kaiser Fung MBA et al, Journal of Evaluation in Clinical Practice link

Mar 23, 2023 — The Latest in the War on Science — Tom Jefferson & Carl Heneghan, Brown Institute link

Mar 22, 2023 – Conflicts of Interest: Pfizer’s Secret Collusion With the NIH – Dr. Joseph Mercola, SGT Report link

Mar 21, 2023 — The Banality of VAERS; Josh Guetzkow reveals FOIA information showing how record numbers of VAERS reports of adverse reactions following covid jabs overwhelmed staff hired to process them. It also reveals how jab manufacturers have been allowed to code adverse event reports in order to obscure data damning the ‘safety’ of the shots — Josh Guetzkow link

Mar 17, 2023 — The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine — Matt Taibbi, Thread Reader link

Mar 17, 2023 — It’s Open Season on Scientists — Tom Jefferson & Carl Heneghan, Brown Institute link

Mar 13, 2023 — Health Officials Caught Deploying Fear and Staging Coverup — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Mar 9, 2023 — Conspiracy Theories Become Conspiracy Facts — Ramesh Thakur, Brownstone Institute link

Mar 8, 2023 – The Vaccine Was “95% Effective” How? [see quote below] – Robert Blumen, Brownstone Institute link

Mar 7, 2023 – The REAL Reason for Excess Covid Deaths [Interview with Nick Hudson of Pandata.org] – Kim Iversen 24-min video

Mar 3, 2023 – There’s No Excuse for CNN – Joe Rogan first 2 min of 7-min video

Mar 2, 2023 — Don’t Trust Their Plan to Rebuild Our Trust in Science — Rob Verkerk PhD, Alliance For Natural Health link

Mar 2, 2023 – Top Virologists Who Changed Tune on COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory Received Millions in NIH Grants – Gabe Kaminsky, Washington Examiner link

Feb 28, 2023 — Canada’s Pandemic Performance as Told by the Fox Guarding the Hen House — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Feb 28, 2023 – New Emails Show Biden Administration Actively Censored “True Content” About COVID Vaccines With An Army of Federal Censors – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 23, 2023 — Dr. John Littell Removed from Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board Meeting After Testifying — Irnieracing News — 4-min video

Feb 21, 2023 — Dr. Fauci Comes Clean on Vaccines and Respiratory Viruses — David Bell, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 18, 2023 — Pfizer Vaccine Trial Fraud Charges Set Out in Mainstream Press For First Time — Igor Chudov, The Daily Sceptic link

Feb 18, 2023 – The Unforgivable Sin – Thorsteinn Siglaugsson, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 17, 2023 – Rochelle Walensky’s Terrible Testimony – Michael Senger, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 17, 2023 – An Even Deadlier Pandemic, Warns New York Times – Lori Weintz, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 15, 2023 – ICAN Confronts CDC And FDA About Hiding Important Vaccine Adverse Event Reports From Public View – Informed Consent Action Network link

Feb 15, 2023 – Wartime Parallels: Iraq and Covid – Ramesh Thakur, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 14, 2023 – The UK Fantasy of 510,000 Lives Lost – David Campbell & Kevin Dowd, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 14, 2023 – Fact-Check This, Facebook – Robin Koerner, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 12, 2023 – Congressional Rep Humiliates Twitter Execs fro Censoring Harvard Doctors Over COVID – Jimmy Dore video

Feb 8, 2023 — Sen. Ron Johnson: CDC is Hiding mRNA Vaccine Injury Data — Ask Dr. Drew 1 hr video

Feb 6, 2023 — FDA Doubles Down on Junk Science in Response to ICAN Petition to Revoke Use of COVID-19 Vaccines in Children — ICAN: Informed Consent Action Network link

Feb 2, 2023 — “Science Community Betrayed Public Trust On COVID Purposely” Says Newsweek — Jimmy Dore 22 min video

Feb 2, 2023 — 30 More Ways to Die From a Heart Attack According to “Experts” and “Media” — Corey Lynn link

Feb 2, 2023 — “COVID Is Killing Children!” – Says CNN Spreading Misinformation — Jimmy Dore video

Jan 30, 2023 — It’s Time for the Scientific Community to Admit We Were Wrong About COVID and It Cost Lives — Kevin Bass, Newsweek link

Jan 23, 2023 — CDC Responds to ICAN’s Demand That the Agency Change Its Misleading COVID Indicators — ICAN: Informed Consent Action Network link

Jan 20, 2023 — ‘COVID Deaths Are Over-counted’ Says Washington Post – “Conspiracy Theorists” Were Right Again — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 16, 2023 — Covid-19 Drugmakers Pressured Twitter to Censor Activists Pushing for Generic Vaccine — Lee Fang, The Intercept link

Jan 13, 2023 — We are Overcounting Covid Deaths and Hospitalizations. That’s a Problem. — Washington Post link

Jan 11, 2023 — Why Is the Associated Press Lying About Gene Therapy Shots? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jan 9, 2023 — Twitter Censored Tweets After Pressure from Pfizer Director — Tom Parker, Reclaim the Net link

Jan 8, 2023 v The White House Pressured Facebook to Censor Tucker Carlson [for Criticizing COVID-19 Vaccines], Evidence Shows — Dan Frieth, Reclaim the Net link

Jan 7, 2023 — Silencing of Public Health Professionals During a Pandemic — Dr. Philip McMillan MD, Vejon Health 7-min video

Jan 5, 2023 — WHO Shares Video Stating Online “Anti-Vaccine Activism” is Deadlier than “Global Terrorism” — Christina Maas, Reclaim the Net link

Jan 4, 2023 — CDC Finally Released Its VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses for COVID Vaccines via FOIA: And now it’s clear why they tried to hide them — Josh Guetzkow link

Dec 27, 2022 — The Twitter Files Have Confirmed (Again) That Conspiracy Theorists Are NOT Crazy — Daisy Luther, The Organic Prepper link

Dec 26, 2022 — How Twitter Rigged the Covid Debate — David Zweig, The Free Press link

Nov 26, 2022 – CDC, Natural Immunity Not Mentioned – Dr. John Campbell 12 min video

Nov 22, 2022 — Is Long-COVID the Elephant in the Room? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 15, 2022 — Lies My Gov’t Told Me: And the Better Future Coming — Dr. Robert W Malone MD link

Nov 8, 2022 — Why Your Doctor Is Completely Unaware of Legitimate COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Nov 5, 2022 — Finland Covid Death Possibly Exaggerated By 40% & England Excess Death Now Higher Than During COVID — Ryan Cristian, The Last American Vagabond link

Nov 1, 2022 — Censorship and Suppression of Covid-19 Heterodoxy: Tactics and Counter-Tactics — Yaffa Shir-Raz, et al, Springer link

Oct 31, 2022 — Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Fatal Flaw in PCR Testing: 42% False Discovery Rate for SARS-CoV-2 nonQ-RT-PCR Test. This means COVID-19 Vaccine Outcomes Rate Data are Unreliable and Invalid — James Lyons-Weiler link

Oct 31, 2022 — FDA Silent on Covid19 Vaccine Safety Signals — Maryanne Demasi PhD link

Oct 17, 2022 — American Inquisition — James Howard Kunstler link

Oct 16, 2022 — No Balanced Coverage of Covid Vaccines in Legacy Media, Says Peter Doshi — Maryanne Demasi PhD link

Oct 13, 2022 — ​We Need To Talk About Behavioural Science – But The Powers That Be Don’t Want To — Dr Gary Sidley, The Pulse link

Oct 13, 2022 — Pfizer Board Member Scott Gottlieb Secretly Pressed Twitter to Censor Me Days before Twitter Suspended my Account Last Year – Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Oct 12, 2022 ​— Another Renowned Academic Has Facebook Account Suspended For Spreading Covid “Misinformation” – The Pulse Wire link

Oct 5, 2022 ​— ​Uncovering the Army of Federal Censors ​– Aaron Kheriaty, The Pulse link

Oct 5, 2022 ​​— New law seeks to ‘gag’ doctors contradicting consensus on covid-19 ​– Maryanne Demasi, PhD link

Oct 4, 2022 — “We [United Nations] Own the Science and the World Should Know It” – Robert W Malone MD link

Sep 29, 2022 — The FDA Has Still Not Investigated Ventavia For Falsifying Data During Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine Trials – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Sep 29, 2022 — I’ve just been released from LinkedIn jail… I’m Out on Parole — Maryanne Demasi PhD link

Sep 26, 2022 — ​Say Only What We Want to Hear, or We Will Take Away Your Livelihood — ​Thorsteinn Siglaugsson, The Pulse link

Sep 25, 2022 —How a false hydroxychloroquine narrative was created, and much more — Meryl Nass link

Sep 21, 2022 — Three Popular Claims About COVID That Turned Out To Be False — ​Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Sep 21, 2022 — Examples of Outcome Reporting Bias in Vaccine Studies: Illustrating How Perpetuating Medical Consensus Can Impede Progress in Public Health — Gary S. Goldman, Cureus link

Sep 14, 2022 — The McCullough paper, A summary of an important paper on mRNA vaccine safety — ​​Phil Harper, The Digger link

Sep 10, 2022 — Exclusive: FDA Refuses to Provide Key Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Analyses — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 7, 2022 — Fundamentally Flawed Covid-19 ‘Science’: The Misinformation That Crushed Constitutional Freedoms Of Healthy/Asymptomatic People — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Sep 2022* — Studies on Covid-19 Lethality — Swiss Policy Research link *date of latest update at time of this post

Aug 31, 2022 — ​​This is No Longer Misinformation; YouTube Makes Major Changes to COVID-19 ‘Misinformation Policies’ — The Pulse 17min video

Aug 26, 2022 — Former CDC Medical Officer Calls Out Inaccurate COVID Death Count — The Pulse link

Aug 24, 2022 — Control Group Cooperative Survey Findings Published! After censorship of a preprint version in June, the revised paper evaluating an 18,500-strong international cohort of covid-19 unvaccinated people has now been published — Rob Verkerk PhD, Alliance of rNatural Health International link

Aug 18, 2022 — The CDC Just Quietly & Dramatically Changed Their Claims About mRNA Vaccine Safety — Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Aug 16, 2022 – Pandemic Authoritarian Dr. Leana Wen WARNS Others to NOT Be Like Her — Kim Iversen 18 min video

Aug 16, 2022 — Hang On, Fauci Did WHAT?! [Interviewer Told by The Hill That She Wasn’t Allowed to Interview Anthony Fauci] — Russell Brand 12 min video

Aug 12, 2022 — Facebook Blocks #diedsuddenly Hashtag — GMI Reporter link

Aug 5, 2022 — Twitter Censors Senior Israeli Physician-Scientist Injured by Pfizer Vaccine — Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo link

Aug 2, 2022 — Health Industry Has Been Covering Up Vaccine Injuries For A Long Time — Covid Call to Humanity link

Aug 2, 2022 — Mismanaging a Pandemic: Failures in the Covid-19 Narrative — Richard Gale and Garry Null PhD link

Jul 29, 2022 — “Explosive” Documents Reveal How CDC, Social Media Giants Colluded to Suppress Free Speech — Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 28, 2022 — Revealed: Documents Show Collusion Between the CDC and Big Tech — GMI Reporter link

Jul 27, 2022 — Inventing Diagnoses to Cover Up Vaccine Injury — a Con as Old as Vaccination Itself; People injured by COVID-19 vaccines may not realize it, but the pretense that post-vaccination injuries and deaths are just “sad coincidences” — far from being unique to the pandemic jabs — is a trick as old as vaccination itself — Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 12, 2022 — Covid-19: Researchers Face Wait for Patient Level Data from Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine Trials — Josh A. Guetzkow, et al, BMJ (British Medical Journal) link

Jul 12, 2022 — Pandemania, Part 3: On Lies and Systemic Deceit — Charles Eisenstein link

Jul 8, 2022 — Ontario Hospitalization Data by ‘Vaccination’ Status — Jessica Rose link

Jun 28, 2022 — The Normalization of Dishonesty in Medical Science — Thorsteinn Siglaugsson link

Jun 17, 2022 — Breaking News: Censors remove control group report from preprint server — Rob Verkerk PhD, Alliance for Natural Health International link

Jun 9, 2022 — Twitter and the Department of Homeland Security – Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

May 30, 2022 — Hiding Data Accentuates Concerns About mRNA Vaccines: Leaked vs. Official Reports Show Excessive Redaction — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

May 19, 2022 — Suppressing Scientific Discourse on Vaccines? Self-perceptions of researchers and practitioners — Ety Elisha PhD, Josh Guetzkow PhD, et al, Springer link

May 1, 2022 — Medical Journals Now CENSORING All Science That Documents Vaccine Adverse Reactions — JD Heyes, Natural News link

May 1, 2022 — University of Toronto Fuels the Hatred with Scientific Fraud — Dr. Mark Trozzi MD link

Apr 26, 2022 — Fiction Disguised as Science to Promote Hatred: Disinformation Must Be Called Out — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Apr 25, 2022 — Mass Testing: The Fatal Conceit — Yuri Biondi, The Pulse link

Apr 22, 2022 — Covid Update: What is the Truth? — Dr. Russell Blaylock, Surgical Neurology International link

Apr 15, 2022 — The NY Times says Tommy Lanza, 41, died of Covid. So why does his obituary specifically say he didn’t? — Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

​Apr 7, 2022 — ​The British are Now Officially Hiding Covid Vaccine Data ​– Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Apr 5, 2022 — NY Times Latest to Mislead Public on New Ivermectin Study – Madhava Setty MD, The Pulse link

Mar 23, 2022 — ​A year of fear: Dr Gary Sidley analyses the language of fear that has been peddled throughout the pandemic – Dr Gary Sidley, The Critic link link

Mar 23, 2022 — We’ve Been Bombarded With A Misleading COVID Death Count For Two Years – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Mar 20, 2022 — Science papers now subject to extreme censorship if they question the “official” narrative on anything: COVID, AIDS, vaccines, climate, virology and more – Ethan Huff, Medicine.News link

Mar 18, 2022 — CDC Reports Fewer COVID-19 Pediatric Deaths After Data Correction – Reuters link

Mar 18, 2022 — CDC Removes 24 Percent of Child COVID-19 Deaths, Thousands of Others – Zachary Stieber, Epoch Times link

Mar 16, 2022 — The Illusion of Evidence Based Medicine – Jon Jureidin & Leemon B. McHenry, The BMJ link

Mar 14, 2022 — Pfizer, FDA Hid Data Showing Clinical Trials Failed, Says Former BlackRock Advisor – David Marks, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 7, 2022 — Documents: Health Canada Doesn’t Know How Many People Died Only From COVID – Joe Martino, The Pulse video

Mar 6, 2022 — US CDC Director Admits: Too Little Caution and Too Much Optimism For COVID Jab 95% Efficacy – Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Mar 5, 2022 — The Story Changes Again – Russell Brand video

Mar 3, 2022 — New Study Concludes mRNA In Pfizer Shot Can Be Reverse Transcribed Into Human DNA – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 28, 2022 — Poison centers around the country sound alarm on chemical in some COVID-19 at-home tests — Terry DeMio, USA TODAY link

Feb 27, 2022 — Bill Gates & CDC on Pandemic Misinformation – Russell Brand 9 min video

Feb 23, 2022 — CDC Has Not Been Transparent With the American Public on COVID – The Vaccine Reaction link

Feb 21, 2022 — Mainstream Media Whistleblowers Say MSM Spread Misinformation During COVID – The Pulse video

Feb 21, 2022 — Emails Show US Federal Agencies Urging Facebook to Push “messages of duty” on COVID — GMI Reporter link

Feb 20, 2022 – The C.D.C. Isn’t Publishing Large Portions of the Covid Data It Collects – The New York Times link

Feb 14, 2022 — Military Whistleblowers COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Claims Based On Error In Database – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 14, 2022 — NBC News Correspondent Spreads Medical Misinformation — Sage Edwards, Organic Lifestyle link

Feb 9, 2022 — ‘They Will Not Silence Me’: Doctor Who Discovered Omicron Was Pressured Not To Reveal It’s Mild – YourNews.com link

Feb 8, 2022 — British Columbia (Canada) Admits 60% of “COVID” Hospitalizations Not From COVID – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 8, 2022 — These 5 Studies Reveal a Disturbing Trend: Researchers Presenting Conclusions That Don’t Match the Data – Josh Mitteldorf PhD, Madhava Setty MD, The Pulse link

Feb 6, 2022 — Facebook vs The BMJ: Vaccine Fact-checking – Russell Brand 13 min video

Jan 31, 2022 — How U.S. COVID Testing Strategy Will Extend Pandemic Nightmare – Madhava Setty MD link

Jan 26, 2022 — Pfizer Pushes to Intervene in Lawsuit Seeking COVID Vaccine Information From FDA – Mike Scarcella, Reuters link

Jan 23, 2022 — They Turned a Virus into a Pandemic – Avi Barak, Israeli Citizen Testimony link

Jan 23, 2022 — FOIA Request Shows Only 17,371 Deaths In England & Wales Can Be Solely Attributed to COVID – Nicole S Murphy, The Pulse link

Jan 19, 2022 — Covid-19 vaccines and treatments: we must have raw data, now [By BMJ’s top editors] – The BMJ link

Jan 15, 2022 — Danish Newspaper Apologizes For Publishing Official COVID Narratives Without Questioning Them: ‘We Failed’ – Era of Light link

Jan 13, 2022 — Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Lie Under Oath Regarding VAERS COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths — Health Impact News link

Jan 10, 2022 — 95 % of COVID Deaths Had At Least 4 Other Causes Listed On Death Certificate – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

​Jan 9, 2022 — ​CDC Director Walensky Won’t Say How Many Americans Died “From” Covid vs. How Many Died “With” Covid – ​Joe Hoft, Gateway Pundit link

Jan 7, 2022 — ‘Ministry of Truth’ vs Nutritional Medicine – Orthomolecular News Service link

Jan 5, 2022 — Ontario (Canada) Admits 50% of “COVID” Hospitalizations Not From COVID, Death Count May Also Be Misleading – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 25, 2021 — Covid-19 Vaccine Trials Adverse Events are Under-Reported – Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Dec 19, 2021 — British Medical Journal Editor-in-Chief Calls Out “Incompetent” Facebook “Fact Checkers” – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 16, 2021 — Studies Proving Generic Drugs Can Fight COVID Are Being Suppressed — Pierre Kory MD, MPA link

Dec 15, 2021 — The 5 Signs You DON’T Have “Omicron”…You Have a Cold & a PCR Test — Kit Knightly, Off Guardian link

Dec 11, 2021 — Vaccine Death Report: A Compilation of Vaccine Adverse Events and COVID truths Ignored By Governments and Mainstream Media, Censored by Social Media – Covid Call to Humanity link

Dec 7, 2021 — Australian Health Official Tells the Senate to Lie to the Public About the Covid Jab Adverse Events – Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Dec 5, 2021 — Researchers Afraid To Publish Vaccine Heart Inflammation Study & Risk Funding Loss From Big Pharma – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 5, 2021 — “Wall of Secrecy” in Pfizer Contracts as Company Accused of Profiteering – Jon Ungoed-Thomas, The Guardian link

Dec 2, 2021 — Publisher Blasts ‘Total Media Blackout’ of Robert Kennedy’s Bestseller on Dr. Fauci – Valerie Richardson, The Washington Times link

Nov 30, 2021 — Risk of Hospitalization, severe disease, and mortality due to COVID-19 and PIMS-TS in children with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Germany – Pediatric medical professionals link

Nov 24, 2021 — Top Reasons Why Healthcare Professionals Refuse To Speak Up About COVID Vaccine Injury and Death – Lance D. Johnson, reprinted by Stillness in the Storm link

Nov 23, 2021 — Pfizer Whistleblower Exposes Compromised Vaccine Trial Data — Sage Edwards, Organic Lifestyle link

Nov 18, 2021 — Wait What? FDA Wants 55 Years to Process FOIA Request Over Vaccine Data – Jenna Greene, Reuters link

Nov 15, 2021 v Doctor Refuses to Sign Vaccine Injury Forms of Man Disabled After First COVID-19 Vaccine – Nicole S Murphy, The Pulse link

Nov 9, 2021 — Corporate Media Sideline Health Experts During Pandemic — Project Censored link

Nov 2, 2021 — Covid-19: Researcher Blows the Whistle on Data Integrity Issues in Pfizer’s Vaccine Trial – BMJ (British Medical Journal) link

Oct 7, 2021 — PCR Tests Made Easy — Samantha A H Bailey link

Sep 29, 2021 — 26 of 27 Scientists Who Published Paper Calling COVID Lab Leak Theory a ‘Conspiracy’ Have Ties to Wuhan Lab – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 23, 2021 — American Medical Association Defers to Political Ideology Rather Than Medical Facts in COVID Messaging Guide – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 21, 2021 — Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public With Secret Recordings “Vaccine is Full of Sh*t” — Project Veritas link

​Sep 9, 2021 — ​​Open Letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix, Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby – Voices of Silenced Okanagan Health Professionals, Canadian Covid Care Alliance (A concerned group of health professionals who choose to remain anonymous due to threats of discipline and termination for all who dare to question the B.C. government narrative link

Sep 9, 2021 — Fauci Was ‘Untruthful’ to Congress About Wuhan Lab Research, New Documents Appear To Show — Ed Browne, Newsweek link

Aug 3, 2021 — Repeat After Me: “The PCR Tests Don’t Work!” — Catte Black, Off Guardian link

Jul 21, 2021 — The Fortress of Lies to Censor Truths about Covid-19 – Richard Gale & Gary Null PhD, Progressive Radio Network link

Jun 24, 2021 — Vaccines and Sudden Infant Death: An Analysis of the VAERS Database 1990-2019 and Review of the Medical Literature – Neil Z Miller, PubMed.gov link

Jul 13, 2021 — Lancet, Top Medical Journal, Helps Coverup True Origins of Covid — Covid Call to Humanity link

May 19, 2021 — Manitoba Government Chief Microbiologist: 56% of positive “cases” are not infectious, but products of misleading RT-PCR tests — Covid Call to Humanity link

Apr 11, 2021 — Laboratories in US Can’t Find COVID-19 in One of 1,500 Positive Tests – GlobalResearch.ca link

Mar 11, 2021 — Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 13: The Illusion of Eveidence-Based Medicine, A Conversation with Leemon McHenry, PhD – The Press and the Public Project link

Feb 1, 2021 — Covid-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation — GreenMedInfo link

Apr 20, 2021 — COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Effectiveness — The Elephant (Not) in the Room — Piero Olliaro et al, The Lancet link

Mar 27, 2021 — “Making Something Out of Nothing” : PCR Tests, CT Values and Falrse Positives — Niels Harrit PhD, Off Guardian link

May 19, 2021 — New Research Suggests Number of Kids Hospitalized for COVID Is Overcounted — David Zweig, Intelligencer link

Mar 10, 2021 — Censorship Kills: The Shunning of a COVID Therapeutic — Pierre Kory, RealClear Politics link

Jan 27, 2021 — Informed Consent – Is this Fundamental Right Being Respected? Why Vaccinators May Be Breaking the Law — Alliance for Natural Health link

Dec 18, 2020 — WHO (Finally) Admits PCR Tests Create False Positives — Kit Knightly, Off Guardian link

Nov 13, 2020 — Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science — Kamran Abbasi, BMJ link

Oct 5, 2020 — PCR Inventor: “It doesn’t tell you that you are sick”; The MSM have been going all out trying to pretend this never happened, turns out it did — David James, Off Guardian link

Sep 3, 2020 — New York Times: More experts questioning RT-PCR testing — Covid Call to Humanity link

Aug 12, 2020 — Public Health Lessons Learned From Biases in Coronavirus Mortality Overestimation — Ronald B. Brown PhD, Cambridge University Press link

Jul 26, 2020 — Pseudo-epidemics – Why COVID-19 is guaranteed to never end — Mike Hearn, Medium link

Jul 5, 2020 — RT-PCR tests are scientifically meaningless — Covid Call to Humanity link

Jun 27, 2020 — Covid19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless — Torsten Engelbrecht & Konstantin Demeter, Off Gaurdian link

Jun 24, 2020 — Coronavirus: How Dangerous is It? Hint: Don’t Trust the Media — WantToKnow.info link

Jun 13, 2020 — Scientific Fraud at Top Medical Journals Affect World Covid-19 Policy — Covid Call to Humanity link

May 12, 2020 — 99% of coronavirus deaths in Italy had other illnesses — Covid Call to Humanity link

May 10, 2020 — This is how COVID-19 death rates in the US are manipulated — Covid Call to Humanity link

May 2, 2020 — How the UK’s Testing Policy Makes Their Covid19 Numbers Meaningless — Kit Knightly link

Apr 28, 2020 — Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 6: Drs. Dan Erickson & Artin Massihi — The Press and the Public Project link

Apr 15, 2020 — Has Covid-19 Testing Made the Problem Worse? — Kevin Ryan, Off Guardian link

Apr 7, 2020 — Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus? The Corona Simulation Machine: Why the Inventor of The “Corona Test” Would Have Warned Us Not To Use It To Detect A Virus — Celia Farber, UncoverDC.com link

Apr 6, 2020 — Montana physician Dr. Annie Bukacek discusses how COVID 19 death certificates are being manipulated — LibertyFellowshipMT 18 min video

Mar 17, 2020 — A Fiasco in the Making? As the Coronavirus Pandemic Takes Hold, We Are Making Decisions Without Reliable Data — John P.A. Ioannidis, Stat link

Jun 4, 2010 — Reports Accuse WHO of Exaggerating H1N1 Threat, Possible Ties to Drug Makers — Rob Stein, Washington Post link