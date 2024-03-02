"We now know that vaccines do not prevent infection, do not prevent transmission, and do not prevent death, all of which officials touted at various points in their propaganda campaign." — Brownstone Institute, Feb 16, 2023 link

Ongoing — Summary List of Vaccine-Associated Injury Case Reports Published in Research Journals — Ashmedai link

Mar 1, 2024 — 3,665 Papers on Vaccine Problems — Phil Harper link

Mar 1, 2024 — Video: US Senator Ron Johnson Hearing Highlights, Feb 26, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD Highlights 14-min video

Mar 1, 2024 — Injured by the Janssen Jab; “It was mandated to take the jab to keep my job as a registered nurse. My only income… My HR manager escorted me to the pharmacy to recieve the jab, because she knew how much I opposed it… I was injected, after signing consent, via coercion.” — American Frontline Nurses link

Feb 29, 2024 — Top Cardiologist Reports 47-Fold Increase in Serious Myocarditis Post Covid Vaccinations as He Calls on GMC to Investigate — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Feb 29, 2024 — Sure-Fire Way of Diagnosing “Leaky Brain”: Not a Moment Too Soon! A new study demonstrates that Covid’s S spike damages the blood-brain barrier, causing brain damage — Andreas Oehler link

Feb 29, 2024 — A Case of Sudden Visual Loss Due to a Brain Tumour After mRNA Injection — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 29, 2024 — Dose Number Nine: CDC Panel Green Lights Yet Another Sovid mRNA Shot; For the vax compliant, that’s nine doses in only three years — Jordan Schachtel link

Feb 29, 2024 — WHO’s Vigiaccess Database Holds Over 5 Million Reports of Harms including at least 58,091 Deaths — Dr. Tess Lawrie PhD link

Feb 28, 2024 — Dr. Vernon Coleman: I Warned That the Covid Jab Would Damage the Brain Back in 2021; “Scientists are at last beginning to warn that the covid `vaccine’ can damage the human brain and nervous system. I warned about this danger in December 2021.” — Dr. Vernon Coleman, Exposing the Darkness link

Feb 27, 2024 — Dr. Peter Mccullough on the Rise in Post-Vaxx Myocarditis; “Definitive Evidence Without Any Question, the Covid 19 Vaccines Are Leading to Sudden Death… There are about 800 papers in the peer-reviewed literature dealing with the Covid vaccine and the heart; the spike protein is intensely straining in the heart… ventricular fibrillation and asystole as a mode of sudden death largely triggered by adrenaline during sports or between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM” — Cancer Secrets 14-min video

Feb 27, 2024 — Opposition to Vaccine Mandates and Passports Driven by Perceived Lack of Vaccine Safety; Population-Based Survey Shows Hesitancy is for Good Reason — Dr. Peter McCullough MD link

Feb 27, 2024 — Video: 37 year old Ontario Mom Kayla Pollock Injured by Moderna Covid-19 Booster Shot (Transverse Myelitis) Was Offered Euthanasia (MAID) by Canadian Government, Twice! — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 26, 2024 — Pfizer and Moderna COVID Vaccines’ Efficacy Exaggerated, Effectiveness ‘Well Below’ 50 Percent, Researchers Say; “A key problem with the clinical trial is that the definition of vaccinated and unvaccinated is unclear, the paper says” — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Feb 26, 2024 — Dr Annette Bosworth “Dr Boz” Comes to Grips with Regret Over COVID-19 Vaccination; Popular Media Personality Says She Was Wrong to Recommend Shots — Dr. Peter McCullough MD link

Feb 25, 2024 — Study Finds Hearing and Balance Disorders Among COVID-19 Vaccinated; “Researchers found a rise in vertigo and tinnitus cases after vaccination” — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Feb 25, 2024 — Safe and Effective: Japanese Ministry of Health Increased COVID Vaccine Health Damage Budget by a Staggering 110 Times vs Previous Estimates; They are expecting a lot of health damages — Exposing the Darkness link

Feb 24, 2024 — It’s Over, They Admit It; As the largest ever multicountry Covid study links vaccines to potential adverse effects, is the truth about vaccines finally starting to permeate even the mainstream? — Russell Brand 22-min video

Feb 24, 2024 — The Largest Vaccine Study Ever Finds Huge Increased Risk of Serious Health Conditions, but Concludes Risks are “Small” and “Rare” — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Feb 24, 2024 — Latest Additions to Long COVID [and Vaccine Injury] Recovery Protocol — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Feb 23, 2024 — Australians Abandon Failed mRNA Covid Shots — Rebekah Barnett, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 23, 2024 — Massive Covid Vaccine Study Confirms Heart and Brain Damage After Just One Dose — Kim Iverson link

Feb 23, 2024 — Vaccinated are Susceptible to Viral Infections and “Covid Vaccine Heart Syndrome” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 23, 2024 — Study Claims Covid Caused More Heart Damage Than Vaccines — Here’s What the Authors Got Wrong; A 2023 study admitted that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cause myocarditis, but claimed the COVID-19 virus was even more damaging than the vaccine. A recent, more detailed review of their data, however, showed the opposite is likely true. — Angelo DePalma PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 23, 2024 — Five Studies on Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine to Children Were Seriously Biased & Flawed: “Research advocating childhood immunization for Covid-19 and questioning the relevance of natural immunity are seriously biased and fail to assess underlying health differences between vaccination-status groups. That was the conclusion of a University of California, San Francisco, study that reanalyzed five observational studies. The researchers concluded that together, the five studies ‘failed to adequately assess differences in underlying health between vaccination groups.’ ” — Children’s Health Defense link Study link

Feb 22, 2024 — Cancer Researcher Speaks Out: Huge Increase In Turbo Cancer Following Covid Shot; After decades of involvement in cancer research, David Rasnick, Ph.D., links COVID shots to a new phenomenon known as “turbo cancer” — Children’s Health Defense 2-min video

Feb 22, 2024 — Who Will Be Blamed For Harmful Covid-19 Vaccines? ‘It May be Time to Speak Up…’ says Dr Tess Lawrie — Dr. Tess Lawrie PhD, The Expose link and link

Feb 21, 2024 — 99 Million Patient Records and They Concluded that the Benefits Outweigh the Risks!?!? We Respectfully Disagree — Streve Kirsch link

Feb 20, 2024 — 6 Major Adverse Reactions Found Among 99 Million Vaccine Recipients: New Study — Facts Matter, Epoch TV link

Feb 20, 2024 — White House Pressured Amazon to Censor Books Questioning Safety, Efficacy of Vaccines During Pandemic — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link

Feb 20, 2024 — Left ‘to Rot’: Scottish Man Who Confronted UK Prime Minister on Live TV Shares Vaccine Injury Story — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 19, 2024 — Covid Vaccine mRNA Can ‘Spread Systemically’ to Placenta and Infants of Women Vaccinated During Pregnancy — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Feb 18, 2024 — A New You: Unveiling the Unexpected Personality Changes After COVID Vaccination — The Expose link

Feb 16, 2024 — CDC: COVID-19 Patients Are 4.3 Times More Likely to Develop Chronic Fatigue — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link

Feb 16, 2024 — Pitfalls of Using Observational Studies in Harm-Benefit Analyses of BNT161b2 Vaccination of 5-11-Year-Olds — Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg MD, PhD et al, Cambridge University Press link

Feb 16, 2024 — Covid Vaccine Shedding Is ‘Real,’ FDA and Pfizer Documents Are Proof: Clinicians; All gene therapy products pose a risk of shedding, according to the FDA — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Feb 15, 2024 — US Officials Concede No Active Surveillance on Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 Vaccines; A congressional subcommittee questioned CDC and FDA officials over efforts to monitor adverse events that may still manifest from original COVID-19 vaccines — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Feb 15, 2024 — Japanese Man Dies From Myocarditis After Second Dose of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination; The man was admitted to hospital two days after vaccination in an unconscious state — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Feb 15, 2024 — Vaccinated People Can Still Transmit Disease, FDA and CDC Officials Admit; A CDC official was asked why the CDC lists COVID as a vaccine-preventable disease if vaccinated people can still both be infected and transmit COVID — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Feb 13, 2024 — Watch: Jab-Injured Man Confronts Prime Minister — Dr. Suneel Dhand link

Feb 12, 2024 — CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel Is More Than Half Vacant; The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is missing eight members and a charmain ahead of an upcoming vaccine meeting — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Feb 9, 2024 — “But Those [Lipid] Nanoparticles Can Lead To Dangerous Side Effects, Especially If A Patient Has To Take Repeated Doses Over Months Or Years”; Quote from a story following an interview in 2016 with Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna — Dr. Byram W. Bridle link

Feb 7, 2024 — Covid Vaccines Are Most Dangerous in the First Trimester of Pregnancy, Study Suggests; Swedish and Norwegian newborns: postnatal outcomes depend on vaccination trimester — Igor Chudov link

Feb 6, 2024 — You’ve Been Genetically Hijacked to Produce Pfizer’s Pfrankenstein Proteins — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Feb 3, 2024 — Unexploded Bomb: Where the COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths Are Really Hiding | John Beaudoin — Facts Matter, Epoch TV link

Feb 1, 2024 — Australian Man Injured by Pfizer Vaccine Wins ‘Landmark’ Claim Against Employer — John Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 1, 2024 — South Australian Tribunal Orders Employer to Pay Compensation for Vaccine Injury — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 1, 2024 — Covid Variants Resist Antibodies From 2nd and 3rd COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Jan 31, 2024 — Covid mRNA Vaccination Does Not Protect Against Severe Hospitalization And Death — Dr. Pierre Kory MD, MPA link

Jan 31, 2024 — The Covid Booster Cancer Time Bomb — Prof. Angus Dalgleish, The Epoch Times link

Jan 30, 2024 — FDA Finds Safety Signals for Updated Covid-19 Vaccines; Agency maintains the shots are ’safe and effective.’ “Updated Covid-19 vaccines may cause heart inflammation and severe allergic shock, according to a new study from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).” — Zachay Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 29, 2024 — Scientists Call for Global Moratorium on mRNA Vaccines, Immediate Removal From Childhood Schedule — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 29, 2024 — Peer-Reviewed Study Shows 2500% Higher Incidence of Myocarditis Following Covid Shots Compared to Other Vaccines — Covid Call to Humanity link

Jan 27, 2024 — Evidence: How CDC Buried Vaccine Death Data — Frontline Health, Epoch TV link

Jan 24, 2024 — Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign — M. Nathaniel Mead et al, Cureus link

Jan 24, 2024 — Transplacental Transmission of the COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA: Evidence from Placental, Maternal and Cord Blood Analyses Post-Vaccination — Xinhua Lin PhD et al, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology link

Jan 22, 2024 — AstraZeneca Covid jab Compensation Claims Could be one of the Biggest Battles of its Kind. — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Jan 22, 2024 — CDC Drafted, Held Back Myocarditis Alert On Covid Vaccines: Rav Arora Reacts to Reports — The Hill — 10 min video

Jan 21, 2024 — Boosters Do Not Work if You Have Had Covid19 | New Paper from Austria — Vinay Prasad MD MPH — 8 min video

Jan 19, 2024 — Urgent: Giving mRNA Covid vaccines to pregnant rats caused brain changes and autism-like behavior in their young, a new study shows — Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Jan 18, 2024 — CDC Killed Alert Warning of Connection Between Heart Inflammation and mRNA Vaccines — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 10 min video

Jan 18, 2024 — Multiple covid injections could weaken immunity and lead to cancer and brain disorders, Thai corporate media reports — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 17, 2024 — Dr. Peter McCullough: A Lethal “Turbo Cancer” Appearing Soon After mRNA Vaccination – Ask Dr. Drew — 1hr video

Jan 17, 2024 — The Data That Made This Prominent Cardiologist Flip His Stance On Covid-19 Vaccines and Statins | A Conversation With Dr. Aseem Malhotra — The Kim Iversen Show LIVE — 1hr video

Jan 16, 2024 — mRNA Vaccines Lead to Unwanted Proteins – but What Does it Mean? New research has experts angered by the “complete and utter regulatory failure” to ensure patient safety — Maryanne DeMasi PhD link

Jan 16, 2024 — mRNA Vaccine Linked to Autism: Peer-Reviewed Study — Facts Matter, Epoch TV link

Jan 15, 2024 — DNA Contaminants in COVID Vaccines Are ‘Beyond the Pale’: Florida Surgeon General Explains the Call for Vaccine Halt — Marina Zhang & Jan Jekielek, The Epoch Times link

Jan 15, 2024 — Florida Surgeon General’s Call to Halt Use of the Vaccines Sparks Debate — Maryanne Demai, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 14, 2024 — Autopsy Findings in Cases of Fatal Covid-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis — Nicolas Hulscher et al, Wiley Online Library link

Jan 14, 2024 — Covid mRNA Vaccines Required No Safety Oversight: Part Two — Debbie Lerman, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 13, 2024 — CDC Ordered to Disclose Crucial Information From COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance System — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 13, 2024 — COVID-19 Shots Linked to Autism in Vaccinated Rats: Study; Male rat offspring showed a ‘marked reduction’ in social interaction as well as reduced coordination and agility — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Jan 13, 2024 — Three Books to End the Silence — Jeffrey A. Tucker, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 13, 2024 — Judge orders CDC to release 7.8 million text-based responses submitted to V-safe — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 13, 2024 — Shot Dead The Movie; Heartbreaking stories of children who died after receiving Covid-19 shots — Dr. Joseph Mercola link and video

Jan 13, 2024 — The Propaganda That is Selective Science — Lori Weintz, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 12, 2024 — Exclusive: Veterans Affairs Found Safety Signal for Pfizer COVID Vaccine, Never Disclosed It — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 12, 2024 — New Disease VEXAS Syndrome Manifests After Covid and Vaccination — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Jan 12, 2024 — This Vaccine Emperor Has No Clothes — Robert Kogon, Brownstone Institute link

Jan 11, 2024 — How Do mRNA Covid Vaccines Hijack the Workings of Our Cells? The Critical Error in Covid-Vax Distribution — Vital Signs, Epoch TV — 23 min video

Jan 10, 2024 — Facebook Censors Posts From User Injured by Covid Shot — Dr. Joseph D. Mercola link

Jan 9, 2024 — 8th Shot of mRNA Vaccine, and the Coming ‘Heart Failure Pandemic’ — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 6 min video

Jan 9, 2024 — Lockdowns and Vaccines Had No Impact on Covid ‘Cases’ or ‘Deaths’ – Seasonality Did — Norman Fenton, Where Are The Numbers link

Jan 9, 2024 — New Study Reveals mRNA Covid Boosters May Worsen Diabetes — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Jan 9, 2024 — Some of the Studies Published Last Year Linking Heart Conditions in Young People to Covid Injections — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 8, 2024 — Covered Up: mRNA Shedding, Transmissibility and Cancer — Tom Renz link

Jan 8, 2024 — Vaccines Could Affect Mortality and Risks of Other Diseases: Study — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Jan 7, 2024 — Australian Researchers Find Lingering Issues in Those with Myocarditis After Covid Vax; A growing body of worldwide evidence has found an increased risk of heart problems in youth following Covid-19 vaccination — Lee Harding, Western Standard link

Jan 7, 2024 — New Zealand Fudged the Data on How the Kidneys Fare After the COVID Vaccines — Colleen Huber link

Jan 6, 2024 — A Summary of the Evidence Against the Covid Vaccines — Steve Kirsch link

Jan 5, 2024 — Fifth Dose of Covid Vaccine Fails to Boost Cellular Immunity; The Covid-19 vaccines may weaken our ability to fight viruses at the cellular level — Yuhong Dong, Epoch Health link

Jan 5, 2024 — “It’s Literally Immoral to be Offering These Products.” says Florida Surgeon General — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Jan 3, 2024 — Moderna’s Influence Over the US and UK Governments is More than Most Realise — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 3, 2024 — Scientists Detect Spike Protein From Covid Vaccination in Long Covid Patients; A new study suggests spike protein persists in the body much longer than previously thought and may contribute to long Covid — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Jan 2, 2024 — Covid Vaccine Linked to Disturbing Long-term Syndrome — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 9 min video

Jan 2, 2024 — People Who Received Older Pfizer Covid Vaccines Had Similar Outcomes as Unvaccinated: Study; Pfizer-funded study finds no benefit for all vaccines except for the newest version — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 1, 2024 — New Safety Concerns About the Covid Shots Arise; Learn why this scientist is calling for the immediate suspension of Covid booster shots and mRNA vaccines, and how they can lead to an unprecedented ‘medical disaster’ — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jan 1, 2024 — Why is there Abnormal Physiology in the Vaccinated Heart? — Vejon Health — 19 min video

Jan 2024 — Gene-Based Covid-19 Vaccines: Australian Perspectives in a Corporate and Global Context; Some approaches to the Covid-19 pandemic, driven by socioeconomic, corporate, and political interests, have undermined key pillars of ethical medical science; We explore significant mistakes that may have occurred in recent pandemic control, in order to better navigate the future — Peter Rhodes & Peter Parry, Pathology-Research and Practice Volume 253 link

Dec 31, 2023 — Studies Reveal Vaccine Harm; Among the unvaccinated, no link to this nasty neurological disease was found. The same cannot be said about those who followed the advice of their doctor and health experts — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Dec 31, 2023 — The Essential Guide to Bell’s Palsy: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments, and Natural Approaches; A review published on April 27 analyzed 50 studies that included various types of studies, such as randomized controlled trials and observational studies, and found the incidence of Bell’s palsy was “significantly higher” in vaccinated groups compared to placebo groups — Susan C. Olmstead, The Epoch Times link

Dec 31, 2023 — 1 in 5 Health Care Providers Failed to Meet CDC Vaccine Storage Standards: Study; Inadequate storage could have resulted in many vaccine recipients receiving inert COVID-19 shots — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 30, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccines Linked to Increased Risk of Swollen Lymph Nodes in Children: Study; Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines associated with higher risk of lymphadenopathy, researchers find — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 30, 2023 — ‘We Must Be Very Cautious With Genetic Medicines’: Dutch Molecular Biologist Warns; Research shows that mRNA vaccines can produce foreign proteins in the human body—the effects of which are ‘unpredictable’ — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 29, 2023 — New FOIA’ed Data Reveal NY Vaccine Clinics Called Ambulances To Be “On Standby”; Recent FOIA-obtained data from the Department of Emergency Services in Westchester, NY reveal a shocking number of vaccine emergency calls as well as requests for ambulances to be “on standby” — Pierre Kory MD, MPA link

Dec 29, 2023 — Over Half of Post-Covid Vaccine Myocarditis Patients Still Had Symptoms After 6 Months: Study — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 29, 2023 — Research: COVID-19 Vaccines May Trigger Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy; Side effects and adverse events related to COVID-19 vaccines continue to be identified — Ellen Wan, The Epoch Times link

Dec 28, 2023 — The Horrifying Truth Behind the Covid Jab Injuries and Deaths Foster Gamble — Free to Thrive link

Dec 28, 2023 — Christmas 2020 in Germany: The Gift of the BioNTech Vax; The German vaccines regulator, the PEI – which is responsible for batch release of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine throughout the European Union – has acted more like a partner of BioNTech, enabling the development and commercialisation of its drug, than an arms-length regulator overseeing it — Robert Kogon, Brownstone Institute link

Dec 27, 2023 — Caitlin’s Story — Coverse — 2 min video

Dec 27, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccinated Children at Higher Risk of Tooth Decay, Cavities: Study — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 27, 2023 — Study Finds Covid Vaccination Independently Associated With Long Covid Syndrome; Developing long Covid appears to be more likely after two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, suggesting that the spike protein may contribute to the phenomenon — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Dec 26, 2023 — Shocking Truth behind Covid Vaccines: 52.5k Brits Died Suddenly in 8 Months in 2022 due to Vaccination with Official Data proving they cause a 5-Month Countdown to Death — The Expose link

Dec 26, 2023 — Woman Develops Psoriatic Arthritis a Month After 2nd Covid-19 Shot: Study; ‘When we program people’s cells to make things they’re not supposed to make, they can go haywire, they can mutate’ — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 23, 2023 — Author of Study Used to Vilify Unvaxed Had Ties to Pfizer — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 23, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccines Can Potentially Worsen Cancer: Review; Researchers found many factors within Covid-19 vaccinations that predisposed cancer patients towards a worsening of their condition — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 23, 2023 — Deadly Secrets Exposed: Unvaccinated accounted for just 5% of Covid-19 Deaths between Jan & May 2023 & over 90% of Deaths were among the 3x & 4x Vaccinated — The Expose link

Dec 22, 2023 — Australian Researchers Call for Pause on Gene-Based Covid-19 Vaccines Amid Spike in Excess Deaths; In one region of Australia, there were 23 times more adverse reactions from COVID-19 vaccines than all other vaccines combined — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 22, 2023 — 4th Vaccine Dose Showed Negative Relative Vaccine Efficacy Against Covid Death: Study; An Austrian study showed more COVID-19 deaths among individuals who received four vaccine doses than among those who received fewer doses or no vaccinations — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Dec 20, 2023 — Dr. Peter McCullough: No Evidence That Our Bodies Can Get Rid of Vaccine mRNA — American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV link

Dec 18, 2023 — Bombshell Study on Vaccine ‘Ribosomal Frameshifting’ — Dr. Paul Marik American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV link

Dec 18, 2023 — Drug Regulators are Hiding RNA Stability Data — Maryanne Demasi PhD link

Dec 18, 2023 — Most People Should NOT get a fall 2023 COVID19 Booster; An analysis of the evidence — Dr. Vinay Prasad MD, MPH, YouTube — 20-min video

Dec 16, 2023 — Pfizer’s Dirty Little Secret: Graphene Oxide is in Covid Vaccines and has Fatal Shedding Effects — The Expose link

Dec 16, 2023 — Pro-Vax Doctor Blows Whistle, Warns Public About ‘Major Cover Up’ of ‘Devastating Side Effects’ —Baxter Dmitry, The People’s Voice link

Dec 16, 2023 — Some People Suffered Chest Pain, Palpitations After Covid-19 Vaccination: Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 15, 2023 — Covid-19 and Vaccination Horrors — Dr. Vernon Coleman, The Expose link

Dec 15, 2023 — FDA Forced to Release Documents Admitting They Knew Covid Vaccines Caused Heart Inflammation — Lance D. Johnson, News Target link

Dec 15, 2023 — German Public Broadcaster Airs Report on Vaccines “Contaminated” with DNA on Prime-Time TV — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Dec 15, 2023 — Justice for the Vaccine-Injured: A Ray of Hope? — Christopher Dreisbach, Brownstone Institute link

Dec 15, 2023 — There Are No ‘Desired Proteins’ with Regard to the Modified Spike mRNA; A follow-up to the Nature study by Mulroney et al — Jessica Rose PhD link

Dec 14, 2023 — BBC Unwittingly Exposes Covid Vaccine’s Part in Historic Death Spike — The Expose link

Dec 14, 2023 — Pfizer Sued for “False and Deceptive” COVID-19 Vaccine Claims — Maryanne Demasi, Brownstone Institute link

Dec 13, 2023 — Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Makes ‘Aberrant Proteins,’ Experts Concerned About Autoimmunity Events; A study shows that Pfizer vaccines were significantly more likely to produce proteins that some experts believe may increase cancer and autoimmune risk — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Dec 13, 2023 — No Protection Against Death — Dr. John Campbell — 16-min video

Dec 12, 2023 — 70 Percent of Deaths from Pfizer Vaccine in Japan Reported Within 10 Days of Jab: Study; Number of deaths within the first 10 days of vaccination was ‘significantly higher’ than those between 11 and 180 days among people aged 64 and under — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 12, 2023 — Italian Health Minister Under Investigation for Murder for Concealing Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 10, 2023 — An Explosive New Study Describing “Unintended Immune Responses” From mRNA Injections has Dropped a Tactical Nuke on Pfizer — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Dec 10, 2023 — The Pandora’s Vaccine 2 — Dr. Gabriele Segalla, Rumble — 30-min video

Dec 9, 2023 — Children Vaccinated in Messenger RNA Covid-19 Trials at Higher Risk of Certain Illnesses; Study analyzed data from clinical trials — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 8, 2023 — DNA Contamination in COVID Jabs Could Explain Rise in Cancers, Clots and Autoimmune Diseases; “Dr. Cole referenced new research looking at Pfizer’s COVID jab vials, which were found to contain molecules derived from Simian Virus 40 (SV40), a known cancer promoter” — Ethan Huff, NewsTarget link

Dec 8, 2023 — Shocking Report: U.S. Government Data Reveals a Staggering 143,233% Surge in Fatal Cancer Cases Linked to Covid Vaccinations — The Expose link

Dec 7, 2023 — Florida Surgeon General Demands Answers After ‘DNA Fragments’ Found in Covid Shots — Caden Pearson, The Epoch Times link

Dec 7, 2023 — How a Covid-19 Shot Upended Our Lives: Andre and Christian Cherry — American Thought Leaders, EpochTV link

Dec 6, 2023 — Guest Article: White Lung Pneumonia in Children Indirectly Results from Large-Scale Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2 — Dr. Geert Vanden-Bossche PhD, Alliance for Natural Health link

Dec 6, 2023 — PfizerGate: Plasmid DNA in Pfizer Covid 19 Vaccines enters the nucleus of your cells in 5 different ways — The Expose link

Dec 6, 2023 — Texas Attorney General Sues Pfizer For Lying About Vaxx Effectiveness — The Jimmy Dore Show 18-min video

Dec 6, 2023 — Research: Certain Covid 19 Vaccines May Lead to Neuromyelitis Optica; An auto-immune disease of the central nervous system that has been considered rare in the past, is showing up in some post-vaccinated people — Ellen Wan, The Epoch Times link

Dec 6, 2023 — NZ Vaccine Data Whistleblower “Drops Truth Bombs” in First Interview Following His Release From Prison — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 5, 2023 — Children With Respiratory Illnesses at Pediatric Centers More Likely to Be Hospitalized if Vaccinated: CDC Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 5, 2023 — Death Sentence: 1 Million Covid Vaccinated have died in England compared to just 61k Unvaccinated in 2 years; despite 30% of the Population refusing a single dose of the Covid Injection — The Expose link

Dec 5, 2023 — Thyroid Diseases Linked to Covid-19 Vaccination: Studies; Thyroid disorders, especially hypothyroidism, may be linked to Covid-19 vaccinations as possible adverse reactions, reports a recent Indian study — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Dec 5, 2023 — Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Address to the Members of UK Parliament 4th December 2023 — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 4, 2023 — #MOAR Summary Reel: Maria Zeee with Karen Kingston on the Significance of the M.O.A.R Whistleblower Data Drop — NZ Will Remember 12-min video

Dec 3, 2023 — Bombshell: Latest Studies Reveal that Covid Vaccines Killed 13 Million People Worldwide — Covid Call to Humanity link

Dec 2, 2023 — New Zealand Whistleblower Reveals Shocking Number of Covid Vaccine Deaths — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Dec 2, 2023 — Moderna confirms Covid mRNA Vaccines cause Cancer — The Expose link

Dec 2, 2023 — Covid Vaccination is Suddenly Changing the Personality of Recipients — The Expose link

Dec 1, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccine Benefit Claims Are ‘Without Basis or Merit’: Research Group; New data about vaccine harms suggest the shots are ‘substantially more dangerous than originally claimed’ — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 1, 2023 — Experimental Vaccine Under Fire: Colombia’s Health Minister Denounces Experimental Vaccine in Astonishing Outburst! “Every vaccinated Colombian has contributed to the largest experiment ever conducted in human history” — PharmaFiles by Aussie17 link

Dec 1, 2023 — Japanese Study: Covid Vaccine May Cause Long-Term Heart Damage, Even in People With No Symptoms — Covid Call to Humanity link

Dec 1, 2023 — US Military Study on Postvaccination Myocarditis Released; The U.S. military was among the first to detect heart inflammation cases among the vaccinated; — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Nov 30, 2023 — We Knew mRNA Vaccines Could Get Into Brain and Ovaries Since 2012: Dr. Richard Urso — Frontline Health, Epoch TV link

Nov 30, 2023 — Data from the New Zealand Ministry of Health shows that the Covid vaccines have killed over 10 million worldwide; It’s finally here: record-level data showing vaccine timing and death date. There is no confusion any longer: the vaccines are unsafe and have killed, on average, around 1 person per 1,000 doses. — Steve Kirsch link

Nov 30, 2023 — M.O.A.R (Mother Of All Revelations) — FreeNZ Media 1 hr video

Nov 30, 2023 — ‘Gigantic Medical Crime’: Microbiologist Criticizes mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines in German Parliament; The speech stressed the presence of bacterial contamination in the vaccines, which can lead to long-term inflammation and organ damage — Naveen Athrapully, The Epoch Times link

Nov 30, 2023 — Covid Vaccines linked to Explosive Rates of Cancer Deaths in Young People with 4x Vaccinated Teens, Young Adults & Middle-Aged up to Shocking 318% more likely to Die of any cause than the Unvaccinated — The Expose link

Nov 30, 2023 — Newly Leaked Data Shows Just How Dangerous the COVID Vaccines Are; Why Does the Government Hide Vaccine Injury Data and When Will This Stop? — A Midwestern Doctor link

Nov 28, 2023 — Adverse Events From COVID Vaccination More Likely With Prior Covid Infection, Canadian study — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Nov 28, 2023 — DNA Contamination in COVID-19 Vaccines May Explain Rise in Cancers, Clots, Autoimmune Diseases: Pathologist — Tom Ozimek & Jan Jekielek, The Epoch Times link

Nov 28, 2023 — How Pfizer and Moderna Control Vaccine Discourse — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 28, 2023 — Vaccinated People More Likely to Suffer Blood Disorders, Ear Disease: Studies; People who received COVID-19 vaccines at higher risk of a range of conditions, South Korean researchers find — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Nov 28, 2023 — Why the Fall COVID Shot Uptake is an Abysmal 7% — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 27, 2023 — Study: Natural Immunity More Effective Protection Than Vaccine — Covid Call to Humanity link

Nov 26, 2023 — Deadly Secrets: Unvaccinated Account for Just 5% of COVID-19 Deaths since Beginning of 2023 but 3 & 4x Vaccinated Account for Shocking 95% — The Expose link

Nov 26, 2023 — Urinary and Prostatic Complications Occur After COVID and Its Vaccines: Studies; Urinary symptoms of incontinence, urinary tract diseases, urinating hesitancy, and frequent urination have all been reported — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Nov 25, 2023 — Dr. Ryan Cole: How DNA Contamination May Explain Post-Vaccination Rise in Cancers, Autoimmune Diseases, and Clots — American Thought Leaders, EpochTV link

Nov 24, 2023 — Females and Young Adults at Higher Risk of Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects: Study; The authors also found different side effects were linked with different doses — Marina Zhang, The Epoch TImes link

Nov 24, 2023 — Pfizer Sues Poland Because It Doesn’t Want to Buy More Covid-19 Vaccines — Tom Ozimek, The Epoch Times link

Nov 24, 2023 — Are Covid Jab Deaths Being Covered Up? Publicly available data from VAERS clearly reveal that these shots are the most dangerous ‘vaccines’ ever created — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 23, 2023 — Breakthrough Discovery: Neurosurgeon Unveils Shocking Link Between Covid Vaccine and Brain Damage & Cancer Risk — The Expose link

Nov 23, 2023 — Expert Oncologist Links Swift Cancer Development to Post-COVID-19 Vaccination – Declares “It’s No Coincidence” — The Expose link

Nov 23, 2023 — Natural Immunity Better Than Protection From COVID-19 Vaccination: Study; People who recovered from COVID-19 were better off than those who received a COVID-19 vaccine, researchers find — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Nov 22, 2023 — Systematic Review Confirms mRNA Shots Causes Cardiovascular Complications, Death — Covid Call to Humanity link

Nov 19, 2023 — 94% of COVID-19 Deaths over past year were among Quadruple Vaccinated — The Expose link

Nov 17, 2023 — Biden Administration Seeks More Attorneys to Defend Against Vaccine Lawsuits — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Nov 17, 2023 — Study Reveals More than Half of COVID-19 Vaccinated Feel Sick a Year Later; While the quality of life rose six months post vaccination, it then declined at 12 months after taking the shots, the study said — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Nov 16, 2023 — Study: Nearly 1 in 3 Covid-19 Vaccine Recipients Suffered Neurological Side Effects — Covid Call to Humanity link

Nov 16, 2023 — Bad News for the Double-Vaccinated: Risk of Stroke — Facts Matter, EpochTV link

Nov 15, 2023 — Calls to ‘Stop the Shots’ Intensify; A growing number of groups worldwide, led by doctors, medical organizations and activists are demanding an end to Covid-19 vaccine campaigns, citing contamination, injuries and lack of informed consent — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Child’s Health Defense link

Nov 15, 2023 — Dr. Malone Testifies Covid non-Vaccine Is Known As Toxic, Always Failed Animal Studies, Can’t Work & The Health Authorities Knew It! Insists The CIA’s Fingerprints Are All Over It; Direct transcript — Interest of Justice link

Nov 15, 2023 — CDC Runs Two VAERS Systems – The Public Can Only View One of Them — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 14, 2023 — CDC Runs Two VAERS Systems — The Public Can Access Only One of Them; An investigation by The BMJ into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, found multiple deficiencies in the system, including the revelation that the government runs two systems — one for the public, and a private back-end system that contains all of the corrections and updates, including deaths that occurred after an initial injury — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 14, 2023 — Unforgivable: CDC Confirms 58k Children were Injured, 15k were Hospitalized, 1.2k were left Disabled & 163 Tragically Died due to Covid–19 Vaccination in the USA by October 2022 — The Expose link

Nov 13, 2023 — New Yale Study: Vaccine Injured Are Highly Symptomatic with Poor Health (Preprint) — Drbeen Medical Lectures — 28 min video

Nov 12, 2023 — 31% of Women who were Exposed to Covid-19 Products Prior to Pregnancy Experienced a Miscarriage According to VAERS Domestic Data — Dr. Jessica Rose PhD link

Nov 11, 2023 — Dr. Peter McCullough: No One Should Take Another Shot, Covid Vaccines Are Not Safe for Human Use — The Expose link

Nov 10, 2023 — Is the US’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Broken? — Jennifer Block, BMJ (British Medical Journal) link

Nov 9, 2023 — Certain Covid-19 Vaccines Linked to Elevated Risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome — Ellen Wan, The Epoch Times link

Nov 9, 2023 — DNA Contamination in Vaccines: A Potential Cancer Risk? Dr. Jessica Rose, “100 percent of the vials that have been tested in five different labs around the world now have discovered some level of DNA contamination” — American Thought Leaders, EpochTV — 1 min video

Nov 9, 2023 — “Oxford AstraZeneca Covid Jab Was ‘Defective’, Claims Landmark Legal Case” writes the Telegraph, but is it Just Damage Limitation? — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 9, 2023 — Spike protein duration after vaccine — Merogenomics — 11 min video

Nov 7, 2023 — Billions of Copies of Residual DNA in a Single Dose of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine: Preprint; A new preprint study up for peer review finds billions of residual DNA fragments in COVID-19 mRNA vaccine vials — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Nov 7, 2023 — “Double Jab” – Covid-19 and Flu Vaccines in One Visit – Re-Branding of Failed Pharmaceutical Products — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 7, 2023 — Viruses Reactivated After Covid-19 and Its Vaccine May Be Linked to Lymphopenia: Study; After a Covid-19 infection or inoculation with its vaccine, some people develop reactivated and recurrent infections, including herpes, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), urinary tract infections (UTIs), and even Covid-19 — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Nov 6, 2023 — The Unexpected Battle Between Vaccines and the Covid Virus; Humans appear to be fighting a never-ending battle against COVID-19 using vaccines that have so far been ineffective against the constantly mutating variants — Yuhong Dong, The Epoch Times link

Nov 5, 2023 — Poll: 1 in 4 Americans Know Someone Who Died From Covid Vaccine — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link

Nov 5, 2023 — The One Question They Cannot Answer — Steve Kirsch link

Nov 3, 2023 — Dr. McCullough Reveals More Bad News About the COVID Shots — Vigilant News link

Nov 3, 2023 — FDA Issues Alert on Wrong Covid Vaccine Doses for Children — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link

Nov 3, 2023 — What Made COVID-19 Vaccines ‘Safe and Effective?’ — Claire Pain, The Epoch Times link

Nov 2, 2023 — New Research Explains Why Some People Develop Fatal Blood Clots After Covid Vaccination; Scientists have identified a new underlying mechanism of platelet activation in vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Nov 2, 2023 — Your Family & Friends Were Used as Lab Rats: Covid Vaccines Have Caused a Dangerously Deadly Alliance Between mRNA, Graphene & Nanotechnology — The Expose link

Nov 2, 2023 — Children May Be Getting the Wrong Covid Dose — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 2, 2023 — Study: ‘Genetic Vaccines Must Be Pulled’ — Dr. Peter A McCullough and John Leake, The Epoch Times link

Nov 2, 2023 — Moderna Stock Plunges as Public Loses Interest in More Covid Jabs — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 2, 2023 — New Research Explains Why Some People Develop Fatal Blood Clots After Covid Vaccination — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Nov 1, 2023 — Breaking: Myocarditis Study Is DEVASTATING News for Big Pharma — Russell Brand — 20-min video

Oct 31, 2023 — FDA Responds After Being Urged to Recall Pfizer’s Vaccine Over DNA Fragments: Dr. Robert Malone and other experts say the COVID-19 shot should be recalled — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 31, 2023 — New Covid Variant ‘HV.1’ Has Surprising Mutations — Yuhong Dong, The Epoch Times link

Oct 30, 2023 — Nearly 1 in 3 Covid-19 Vaccine Recipients Suffered Neurological Side Effects: The study analyzed 19,096 people who received COVID-19 vaccines in Italy in July 2021 — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Oct 29, 2023 — FDA: Getting Covid Shot Same Day as Flu Jab May Increase Stroke Risk in Elderly — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 29, 2023 — Vaccine Awareness Week 2023, an Update — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 28, 2023 — Sore Arm After Covid-19 Vaccine Could Indicate Serious Complication: Doctor; The arm pain is connected to heart-related conditions, which many experience after injecting the COVID vaccine — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Oct 27, 2023 — Covid-19, Flu Vaccines Taken Together Linked to Stroke Risk: US government researchers, and scientists with Kaiser Permanente, have recently reported finding elevated stroke risk among certain populations — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 27, 2023 — Very Bad News For Pro Vaxx Narrative -New Study — The Jimmy Dore Show — 22 min video

Oct 26, 2023 — COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Reduce a Major Beneficial Bacteria, Gut Biodiversity: Research: Some unpublished data found that Bifidobacteria levels are negligible in vaccinated people. — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Oct 25, 2023 — FDA Should Recall ‘Adulterated’ Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine: Robert Malone — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 23, 2023 — NZDSOS Response to Liz Gunn’s 21 October Disturbing Whistleblower Intel — New Zealand Doctors Speaking out with Science (NZDSOS) link

Oct 23, 2023 — US Government Pays 2 More People Injured by COVID Vaccines: Both experienced myocarditis, or heart inflammation, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 22, 2023 — New Zealand is a Crime Scene: In one clinic, in one day 30 people were covid injected and all 30 have died — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Oct 22, 2023 — The COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Given to the Public Weren’t Those Studied in the Clinical Trials — Bandim Health Project — 1hr 30min video

Oct 21, 2023 — Update: She cites evidence of extensive harm from COVID vaccinations, including “30 people who were jabbed on the same day, by the same clinic, who all died within a similar timeframe to each other.” — Liz Gunn – M.O.A.R (The Mother of All Revelations) — 8-min video

Oct 21, 2023 — ‘Perfectly Reasonable to Skip’ COVID-19, Flu, RSV Fall Vaccines: Dr. McCullough: The cardiologist advised people to seek ‘early treatment’ for such infections rather than getting vaccinated — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Oct 21, 2023 — Researchers Find Pfizer Excluded Clinical Trial Deaths From FDA COVID Vaccine EUA Request: An accurate reporting by Pfizer would have shown equal numbers of clinical trial deaths in the vaccine and placebo groups and thus, no benefit of vaccination — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Oct 20, 2023 — Diminished COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Observed in Nearly Half of Lung Disease Cases, Study Shows — Sheramy Tsai, Epoch Health link

Oct 19, 2023 — DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events — Dr David J. Speicher, et al, OSFPreprints link

Oct 19, 2023 — FDA Finds Seizures Signal in 2-5 Year Old After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines — Drbeen Medical Lectures — 24 min video

Oct 18, 2023 — CDC and Doctors Say Fewer Pregnant Women Getting Vaccines — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link

Oct 17, 2023 — FDA Finds Safety Signal for COVID-19 Vaccination Among Toddlers: A safety signal is a sign that a health condition may be caused by vaccination, but further research is required to verify a link. — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 17, 2023 — Forensic Analysis of the 38 Subject Deaths in the 6-Month Interim Report of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trial [Using the original data from the Pfizer/BioNTech covid shot trial, researchers found nearly 4-fold increase in deaths due to cardiac events in vaccinated participants] — Corinne A. Michels PhD et al, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link

Oct 17, 2023 — Vaccinated Rat and Human Heart Cell Study Shows How Hearts Get Damaged: Rat experiments that should have been done before injecting humans; In a new laboratory research letter, scientists from the Giessen Institute of Physiology (Germany) and the National Heart Laboratory of Semmelweis University (Hungary) finally were able to pinpoint some mechanisms of how Covid vaccines damage hearts — Igor Chudov link

Oct 16, 2023 — Apparent Cytotoxicity and Intrinsic Cytotoxicity of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine — Dr. Gabriele Segalla, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link

Oct 16, 2023 — How the COVID Vaccine Could Harm Your Gut, Leading to Brain Fog and Autoimmune Disease: While gut problems are often written off as caused by poor diet and lifestyle habits, they may also be a sign of damage from infections and vaccination — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Oct 15, 2023 — Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines in US Children Aged 6 Months to 17 Years: In this preprint study from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) covering 4,102,106 vaccinated enrollees from three health insurance claims databases, these safety signals were identified: Heart inflammation (myocarditis and pericarditis) for children 12-17 years old and seizures/convulsions for children 2-5 years old — MedRxiv.org link

Oct 15, 2023 — Pfizer Slashes Profit Estimates, Says Vaccine Sales ‘Much Lower’: Pfizer said that demand for its COVID-19 products, including vaccines, is lower than expected. — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link

Oct 15, 2023 — Every Additional 4 Years in Age, Risk of Dying Per COVID-19 Injection Doubles: Study – The doubling in mortality risk is significantly higher compared to terminal illnesses such as cancer, pneumonia, and heart disease — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Oct 13, 2023 — Only 2 Percent of Americans Have Received New COVID Vaccine: HHS — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link

Oct 12, 2023 — Cardiac Side Effects of RNA-based SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines: Hidden Cardiotoxic Effects — Dr. Rolf Schreckenberg et al, British Journal of Pharmacology link

Oct 12, 2023 — COVID-19 Boosters Linked to Blood Sugar Spikes in People With Type 1 Diabetes: Study — Sheramy Tsai, The Epoch Times link

Oct 12, 2023 — COVID-19 Vaccines ‘May Trigger’ Rheumatic Inflammatory Diseases: Study — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Oct 12, 2023 — Study Hits Newly Vaccinated With Bad News: According to a newly published peer-reviewed study, people who have received the bivalent COVID booster shot are more likely to get COVID — Facts Matter, The Epoch Times — 1 min video

Oct 11, 2023 — ‘We Can’t Force the Human Body to Accept Foreign Genetic Code’: Dr. McCullough on mRNA Technology” The doctor called mRNA vaccines a ‘failed concept’ and something that the government and military have been testing for quite a long time — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Oct 10, 2023 — Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Contaminated by Mystery DNAs and Truncated mRNAs: Health Implications — Allison Krug et al, Epoch Health link

Oct 10, 2023 — ‘Turbo Cancers’ Linked to Covid Jabs — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 10, 2023 — Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Contaminated by Mystery DNAs and Truncated mRNAs: Health Implications: Double-stranded DNA Contamination, Integration, and Migration? — Allison Krug et al, The Epoch Times link

Oct 9, 2023 — VAERS data with Dr Jessica Rose — Dr. Joseph Mercola — 1 hr video

Oct 9, 2023 — Over 80 Percent of Americans Refused the Last COVID Booster: Study — Mary Gillis, The Epoch Times link

Oct 8, 2023 — Quantitative Evaluation of Whether the Nobel-Prize-winning Covid-19 Vaccine Actually Saved Millions of Lives: Our calculations provide graphical proof that the theoretical proposals of Watson et al are untenable, and are not even partially correct. There is no evidence in actual all-cause mortality data that the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts had any beneficial effect. In fact, the contrary is apparent — Denis G. Rancourt PhD & Joseph Hickey PhD, Correlation Research link and link

Oct 7, 2023 — 14,615 Reports of Mental Disorders Overwhelm Vaccine Injury Historic Data — Frontline Health, Epoch TV — 1 min video

Oct 7, 2023 — The Covid Clots — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 6, 2023 — Cancer After Vaccination; Testimony by Prof. Dalgeish, Professor of Oncology and Principal of the Institute for Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy includes the vital importance of correcting for Vit D deficiency, how those have recovered from cancer tend to relapse when their immune system is suppressed due to grief, divorce, bankruptcy, etc., and evidence on how to safely and effectively stimulate innate immune response; he is very experienced with vaccines and observed that “If you have to give more than 2 shots of a vaccine, it doesn’t work” and he found that the Covid-19 boosters are worse than useless, leading to cancer relapse in his patients — Prof. Angus Dalgeish PhD and Dr. John Campbell PhD — 1 hr video and transcript

Oct 6, 2023 — No Lives Were Saved’ by Covid-19 Vaccines, Scientists Estimate — Frontline Health, EpochTV — 1 min video

Oct 6, 2023 — Pfizer Admits Public Received A Different Vaccine Formulation Than One They Tested! — The Jimmy Dore Show 13-min video

Oct 6, 2023 — Report 86: Pfizer’s Clinical Trial ‘Process 2’ Covid Vaccine Recipients Suffered 2.4X the Adverse Events of Placebo Recipients; ‘Process 2’ Vials Were Contaminated with DNA Plasmids. — Chris Flowers MD, et al, Daily Clout link

Oct 5, 2023 — Novavax Covid Vaccine Provides Little Protection Against Infection: Study — Zachary Stieber, Epoch Health link

Oct 4, 2023 — Request for the Direct Suspension of Marketing Authorization: “We, the undersigned Members of the European Parliament, want to convey our deep concerns regarding the safety and ineffectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and we believe it is imperative that immediate and resolute actions should be taken. We therefore request the direct suspension of the marketing authorizations of the following COVID-19 vaccines.” — European Parliament link

Oct 4, 2023 — Vaccine Inventor REFUSES New Covid Booster! — The Jimmy Dore Show 7-min video

Oct 3, 2023 — Alarming Covid Jab Contamination Shocks Scientists — Dr. Joseph Mercola, document link

Oct 3, 2023 — CDC Journal and Five Others Rejected Key Paper on Covid Vaccines and Heart Inflammation — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 3, 2023 — CovidD-19 Shot May Be Linked to Unexpected Vaginal Bleeding: Study — Mary Gillis, The Epoch Times link

Oct 3, 2023 — Psychosis, Panic Attacks, Hallucinations: Bizarre Psychiatric Cases Among the Covid Vaccinated — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Oct 1, 2023 — Over 277,000 Covid-19 Cases in 2021 in the Vaccinated Hidden by CDC: Files — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Fall 2023 — Clinical Rationale for SARS-CoV-2 Base Spike Protein Detoxification in Post Covid-19 and Vaccine Injury Syndromes — Peter A. McCullough, M.D., M.P.H., et al, link

Sep 2023 — Association between Different Types of Covid-19 Vaccines and Menstrual Cycle Patterns among Women of Reproductive Age — Thabet, Hala et al, Egyptian Journal of Health Care link

Sep 30, 2023 — They Suffered Myocarditis After Covid 19 Vaccination. Years Later, Some Still Haven’t Recovered. — Zachary Stieber & Lia Onely, The Epoch Times link

Sep 29, 2023 — Molecular Biologist & Cancer Geneticist Speaks On DNA Contamination In Covid Vaccines — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Sep 29, 2023 — COVID-19 Vaccine Found in Dead People: Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 28, 2023 — Did the government get a bad deal on the Covid-19 boosters? — Rachel Cohrs, STAT link

Sep 28, 2023 — Elon Musk Drops Vaccine Bombshell Personal Story — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 16 min video

Sep 28, 2023 — Covid Vaccines Causally Linked to Increased Mortality, Resulting in 17 Million Deaths: Scientific Report — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Sep 27, 2023 — mRNA Detected in Breast Milk After Covid-19 Vaccination Can Be Passed on to Infants: New Study — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

More context for this research by Russell Brand on Sep 28, 2023: 17-min video

Sep 27, 2023 — Study Finds Signs of Heart Injury in Vaccinated People Without Chest Pain — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 26, 2023 — 10 Mice Used to Test the Newest Pfizer Covid Jab — Dr. Joseph Mercola, document link

Sep 26, 2023 — False, Misleading Information About Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis Spreads Widely — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 26, 2023 — Researchers Alarmed to Find DNA Contamination in Pfizer Vaccine — Maryanne Demasi PhD, The Epoch Times link

Sep 25, 2023 — Scientists ‘shocked’ and ‘alarmed’ at what’s in the mRNA shots — Rebekah Barnett, Spectator Australia link

Sep 23, 2023 — The Covid Clots: A Full Measure Town Hall — Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson — 51 min video

Sep 22, 2023 — Is the Covid Vaccine Causing Turbo Cancers? — Del Bigtree, The Highwire — 35 min video

Sep 22, 2023 — Tres padres denuncian a Sanidad por la muerte súbita de sus hijos tras ponerse la vacuna covid [Three families in Spain, whose children died following covid shots, have filed a lawsuit against the State Attorney’s Office in an effort to get the deaths investigated and recognised as covid vaccine deaths.] — Marcos Ondarra, The Objective link

Sep 22, 2023 — Unexpected Vaginal Bleeding and Covid-19 Vaccination in Non-menstruating Women — Kristine Blix et al, Science Advances link

Sep 22, 2023 — We were right: Pfizer Ineffective Among Children — Covid Call to Humanity link

Sep 21, 2023 — Dr. McCullough to EU Parliament: Stop the Shots & Leave the WHO — Tracy Beanz & Michelle Edwards, The High Wire link

Sep 21, 2023 — Pfizer-Funded Study Shows Poor Effectiveness for Covid-19 Vaccine in Young Children — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 21, 2023 — Risk of Stroke Skyrockets with Covid Infection After Vaccination — Covid Call to Humanity link

Sep 21, 2023 — Study: COVID-19 Vaccine Caused Rare ‘White Dot Syndrome’ — Frontline Health, Epoch TV — 4 min video

Sep 20, 2023 — Children Who Took 3 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Have Higher Risk Than Ones With 2 Doses: Pfizer-Funded Research — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Sep 20, 2023 — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo: CDC’s Promotion of New Boosters ‘Ludicrous’ — American Thought Leaders, EpochTV — 25 min video

Sep 19, 2023 — New Study Detects Spike Protein 6 Months After Covid-19 Vaccination — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Sep 19, 2023 — What You Need to Know About the Latest Covid Jab Rollout — Dr. Joseph Mercola, document link

Sep 17, 2023 — Pfizer mRNA Vaccine is Contaminated with Plasmid DNA “it could be causing some of the serious side effects” “very real theoretical future risk of cancer” – 200 billion pieces of DNA in each vax dose — Dr. William Makis, MD, Covid Intel — 18 min video

Sep 17, 2023 — Resource: Studies on Myocarditis and Covid-19 Vaccination — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 17, 2023 — Urgent: New Pfizer-funded study shows properly dosed mRNA Covid jabs are useless in children under 5 — Alex Berenson link

Sep 17, 2023 — Covid-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere — Correlation Canada link

Sep 17, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccines Revealed as ‘Neither Safe, Nor Effective’: Watchdog — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Sep 17, 2023 — More Scientific Studies Prove that Covid Vaccines Can Kill and Harm People — Nicanor Perlas, Covid Call to Humanity link

Sep 17, 2023 — Timeline: Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 15, 2023 — Covid Vaccines and Future Boosters Are ‘Not Safe for Human Use’: Dr. Peter McCullough Testifies in EU Parliament — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Sep 15, 2023 — Study Found Unsettling Results in Children Vaccinated Against Covid-19 — Frontier Health, The Epoch Times — 6 min video

Sep 15, 2023 — What Can Megyn Kelly’s Adverse Vaccine Reaction Teach Us? — A Midwestern Doctor, Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library link

Sep 13, 2023 — Breaking–Pfizer XBB.1.5 Monovalent Vaccine Tested in 20 Mice, No Control Group, and No Humans — Peter McCullough, MD link

Sep 13, 2023 — FDA Has ‘Gone Rogue’ in Its Approval of New Covid-19 Boosters: Dr. Robert Malone — Tom Ozimek & Joshua Philipp, The Epoch Times link

Sep 13, 2023 — VAIDS in Children: More Hard Evidence of Negative Clinical Outcomes — Igor Chudov, newsletter link

Sep 13, 2023 — Dr. Kelly Victory: The new Covid-9 boosters are not safe, efficient or necessary — KUSI News — 7 min video

Sep 12, 2023 — Bivalent Booster Protection Against Hospitalization Drops to Near-Zero: CDC Data — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 12, 2023 — Covid Jab Spike Protein Remains Six Months After Jab — Dr. Joseph Mercola, document link

Sep 12, 2023 — Further analysis of US Nursing Home data proves, once again, the vaccines made it more likely for the elderly to die — Steve Kirsch link

Sep 12, 2023 — New Study Detects Spike Protein in Vaccinated 6 Months After COVID-19 Vaccination: Researchers Suggest 3 Possible Reasons — Megan Redshaw, J.D., The Epoch Times link

Sep 11, 2023 — FDA Authorizes New COVID-19 Vaccines in Bid to Counter Waning Effectiveness — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 11, 2023 — Serious adverse events — Dr. John Campbell — 1hr video

Sep 11, 2023 — Taped Call: FDA Admits No “Stats Testing on Adverse Events” of Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Despite 7yo Death — Ask Dr. Drew — 19 min video

Sep 10, 2023 — After 5 shots of the mRNA vaccine, what happens? Alarming fact about cellular immunity. — Dr. Hong’s Pharmacy Classroom — 21 min video

Sep 10, 2023 — ‘Lot of Red Flags’: Florida Surgeon General Warns Against New Covid-19 Vaccines — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Sep 9, 2023 — Boosted People More Likely Than Unvaccinated to Be Infected: Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 9, 2023 — CDC Says Vaccinated MORE LIKELY To Catch New Covid Variant! — The Jimmy Dore Show — 9 min video

Sep 9, 2023 — FDA Vaccine Adviser Says Most Americans Don’t Need Yet Another COVID-19 Booster — Tom Ozimek, The Epoch Times link

Sep 9, 2023 — Megyn Kelly Drops Vaccine Bombshell: Reveals Possible Injury, Regrets Getting Shot | Facts Matter — Facts Matter, Epoch TV link

Sep 8, 2023 — Are Regulators Transparent Enough Regarding Adverse Vaccine Outcomes? — Dr. Philip McMillan MD, Vejon Health — 6 min video

Sep 7, 2023 — The anti-SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 vaccine suppresses mithramycin-induced erythroid differentiation and expression of embryo-fetal globin genes in human erythroleukemia K562 cells — Matteo Zurlo et al, bioRxiv link

Sep 7, 2023 — Infertility Vax Nightmare – Introduction — Dr. Philip McMillan MD, Vejon Health — 7 min video

Sep 7, 2023 — Pfizer, J&J Pressured South Africa Into Shielding Companies From COVID Vaccine Injury Claims: Documents — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 7, 2023 — Poll Statistics Reveal Many Believe COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Responsible for Sudden Deaths — Peter A. McCullough MD and John Leake, The Epoch Times link

Sep 6, 2023 — Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines Reduce Immune Response to Other Infections, Potential Concern of Immune Deficiency — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Sep 6, 2023 — Government Gave Millions to American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to Promote Covid-19 Vaccines to Pregnant Women — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Sep 5, 2023 — A Deeper Dive Into the Role of Spike Protein in Myocarditis and Blood Clotting After Covid-19 Vaccination: Promise or Peril: COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Issues Series (Part 4) — Allison Krug, MPH and Ram Duriseti, MD, PhD, The Epoch Times link

Sep 5, 2023 — CDC Repeatedly Advised People With Post-Vaccination Conditions to Get More Doses — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 5, 2023 — Get a New Covid Shot? The Evidence Suggests Otherwise — Eyal Shahar, Brownstone Institute link

Sep 4, 2023 — Forensic Analysis of the 38 Subject Deaths in the 6-Month Interim Report of the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine Clinical Trial — Corinne Michels et al, Preprints link

Sep 4, 2023 — Viral RFK Jr. Video Gets Deleted By “X”: Here’s What They Didn’t Want You to See — The Vigilant Fox link

Sep 3, 2023 — The EU’s ‘Hidden Contract’ Reveals That Pfizer-BioNTech Was Given Preferential Treatment in an Arrangement Branded “Predatory” — Robert Kogon, The Daily Sceptic link

Sep 3, 2023 — FDA, CDC Hid Data on Spike in COVID Cases Among the Vaccinated: Documents — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 2, 2023 — Do 50% of Pfizer & Moderna-Vaccinated People Produce Spike Protein Forever? — Influencers, Vigilant News link

Sep 2, 2023 — The Evidence is Accumulating: The “High Effectiveness” of the First Booster was Mostly Bias — Eyal Shahar link

Aug 31, 2023 — Conflicting Evidence of mRNA Technology Raises Serious Concerns About Rush for Use in New Vaccine Development — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Aug 31, 2023 — Dozens of Death Certificates List COVID-19 Vaccination as Cause of Death — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Aug 29, 2023 — CDC, increased infection risk in vaccinated — Dr. John Campbell, 14-min video

Aug 29, 2023 — Kevin McKernan Talks Covid Vaccine DNA Contamination, the Monkey Virus SV40 Promoter, and What’s Actually in the Vaccines — American Thought Leaders, The Epoch TV, 1hr video

Aug 28, 2023 — CDC Quietly Removes Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Collection From Website — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Aug 27, 2023 — Exclusive: Whistleblower Who Disclosed Myocarditis Spike in Military After Covid Vaccine Rollout Goes Public — J.M. Phelps, The Epoch Times link

Aug 27, 2023 — First Covid Deaths Were Fully Jabbed, Australian State Records Reveal — Jessie Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Aug 26, 2023 — Delayed Headaches Occurring After Covid Shot Raise Red Flags: Researcher — Mary Gillis link

Aug 25, 2023 — BNT162b2 Covid-19 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous pathogens and Toll-like receptor agonists — Andres Noe, et al link

Aug 25, 2023 — Pfizer drip feeds data from its pregnancy trial of covid-19 vaccine — Maryanne Demasi, PhD link

Aug 24, 2023 — First Covid deaths were fully vaccinated, Queensland Government records show — Rebekah Barnett, Dystopian Down Under link

Aug 24, 2023 — AstraZeneca Facing Two London Lawsuits over Covid-19 Vaccines — Sam Tobin, Reuters link

Aug 23, 2023 — Pfizer Documents Show Covid-19 Vaccines Contain Potentially Harmful ‘Modified’ RNA, not mRNA — Megan Redshaw, J.D., The Epoch Times link

Aug 23, 2023 — Top Journal Links Autoimmune Disorders to Covid Shots — Covid Call to All Humanity link

Aug 21, 2023 — Swiss Study Finds Heart Injury Due To Covid Shots 20x Higher Than Previously Claimed — Covid Call to All Humanity link

Aug 19, 2023 — Evidence of leaky protection following Covid-19 vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 infection in an incarcerated population — Margaret L. Lind et al, Nature link

Aug 19, 2023 — MRNA & Why It Matters — Tom Renz link

Aug 18, 2023 — Moderna paid 400 million to NIH — Dr. John Campbell 10-min video

Aug 17, 2023 — ‘Spikeopathy’: Covid-19 Spike Protein Is Pathogenic, from Both Virus and Vaccine mRNA — Peter I. Parry, et al, MDPI link

Jul 16, 2023 — “Vaccinated” Sweden: A response to a brainwashed critic — Eyal Shahar link

Aug 16, 2023 — The Vax-Gene Files: Have the Regulators Approved a Trojan Horse? — Julie Sladden & Julian Gillespie, Brownstone Institute link

Aug 15, 2023 — Pfizer Is Hiding How Covid Jab Damages the Heart — Dr. Joseph Mercola, link

Aug 8, 2023 – Australia Drops a Bombshell on Pfizer and They’re Pi*sed! – Redacted 19-min video

Aug 8, 2023 — Botanical Medicine for a Covid Vaccine-Injured Heart — Dr. Colleen Huber, The Defeat of COVID link

Aug 8, 2023 — More Vaccines Equal More Deaths — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Aug 7, 2023 — Investigation of Excess Deaths in Japan — Joel Smalley, Dead Man Talking link

Aug 5, 2023 — Heart Scarring Observed in Children Months After Covid-19 Vaccination: Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Aug 5, 2023 — Simple Questions for Pfizer — Dr. John Campbell 10-min video

Aug 4, 2023 — Australian Senator Gerard Rennick Grills Evasive, Pro-Vaccine, Pro-Pfizer Doctor — Sunfellow On COVID-19 — 3.5-min video

Aug 4, 2023 — Care Home Massacres, Remdesivir and Covid “Vaccines” – Which Killed the Most? – Joel Smalley, Dead Man Talking link

Aug 3, 2023 — Risk of all-cause and cardiac-related mortality after vaccination against Covid-19: A meta-analysis of self-controlled case series studies – Greg Marchand, et al, Taylor & Francis Online link

Aug 1, 2023 — Virus and Vaccine-Induced Cardiomyopathy: Beyond Troponin, and Myocarditis Beyond COVID-19 Vaccines, Key References – James Lyon-Weiler, Popular Rationalism link

Aug 1, 2023 — 1 In 35 Vaxx Recipients Showed Signs of Myocarditis! – New Study — The Jimmy Dore Show 9-min video

Aug 1, 2023 — The COVID-19 Spike Injury You Need to Know About – Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 31, 2023 — Cardiovascular Assessment up to One Year After COVID-19 Vaccine – Associated Myocarditis — Clement Kwong-man Yu, et al, Circulation link

Jul 30, 2023 — Risk of Stroke Skyrockets With COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination — Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, The Epoch Times link

Jul 29, 2023 — US Military Confirms Myocarditis Spike After COVID Vaccine Introduction — Zachary Steiber, The Epoch Times link

Jul 28, 2023 — 800x Higher Incidence of Myocardial Injury After Booster – Swiss Study — DrBeen Medical Lectures 1-hr video

Jul 28, 2023 — mRNA COVID Vaccines May Be Triggering ‘Turbo Cancers’ in Young People: Experts — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Jul 28, 2023 — SHOCKING New Covid Studies: Vaccine Heart Risk & Mask Mandate REVERSAL? — Redacted 14-min video

Jul 28, 2023 — Why is the Scientific Community Silent on Vaccine Injuries? — Dr. Philip McMillan MD, Vejon Health — 6 min video

Jul 27, 2023 — 1 in 35 Recipients of mRNA Boosters Got Heart Damage: Shocking Study | Facts Matter — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 1 min video

Jul 26, 2023 – One in 35 Myocardial Injury – Dr. John Campbell 18-min video

Jul 24, 2023 — Solutions to Vaccine Troubles in Ten Sentences — Clayton J. Baker, MD link

Jul 20, 2023 — Do The Covid Vaccines Affect Your Ability to Think? — A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine link

Jul 21, 2023 — Doctors Censored by The Lancet in Paper that Found 74% mRNA Vaccine-Related Cause of Death — DailyClout 30-min video

Jul 21, 2023 — Microscopic causes of death – Dr. John Campbell 14-min video

Jul 14, 2023 — Latest Covid Vaxx Study Is Absolutely Outrageous & Enraging! — The Jimmy Dore Show 19-min video

Jul 12, 2023 — Media Continue to Lie About Gene Therapy Jab — Dr. Joseph Mercola document link

Jul 11, 2023 — Pfizer caught in yet another LIE! You won’t believe what it was this time! — Redacted 15-min video

Jun 8, 2023 — Vaccine Immune Confusion with Geert Vanden Bossche and Dr Rennebohm (clip from Apr 2022 interview) — Dr. Philip McMillan MD, Vejon Health — 5-min video

Jul 6, 2023 — Dr. Mobeen Syed: Pandemic Destruction and the Emergence of Anti-Antibodies — American Thought Leaders, EpochTV — 1-min video

Jul 5, 2023 – Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after Covid-19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination; Myocardial Injury after Covid-19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination – Natcha Buergin, et al, The European Journal of Heart Failure link

Jul 3, 2023 — Lee Fang: Did Pfizer sponsor vaccine mandates? — Unherd — 34-min video

Jun 26, 2023 — Contaminated Covid Products and Green Monkey Virus – Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jun 23, 2023 — Risk of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) among Those Up-to-Date and Not Up-to-Date on Covid-19 Vaccination – Nabin K. Shrestha, et al, medRxiv link

Jun 18, 2023 — Cardiac Episodes in Young Australians Explode Due to the mRNA Experiment — Joel Smalley, Dead Man Talking link

Jun 17, 2023 — Exposing the Vaccine ‘Military Machinery’ Behind the Global COVID-19 Response: Sasha Latypova — Jan Jekielek, The Epoch Times link

Jun 14, 2023 — Horowitz: Confidential Pfizer document shows the company observed 1.6 million adverse events covering nearly every organ system — Daniel Horowitz, Conservative Review link

Jun 12, 2023 — Canadian Govt Memo Directs How to Obfuscate, Hide Covid-19 Vax Injuries — TrialSite News — 9 min video

Jun 1, 2023 — Former MIT Lead Scientist Finds Monkey Virus DNA in Covid Vaccines — Jonas Vesterberg, The Florida Standard link

May 29, 2023 – New Study: Parents Opting Out of Covid Shots for Their Kids – Dr. Joseph Mercola link

May 29, 2023 — What Can The US Senate Teach Us about the Dangers of the Covid-19 Vaccines? — A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine link

May 27, 2023 – Myocarditis Study: New Research Tracks Covid Vaccine & Disease In Kids, David Zweig Analyzes – The Hill 13-min video

May 25, 2023 – Multiple Sclerosis after mRNA Vaccine (Mechanism Discussion) – Drbeen Medical Lectures video

May 25, 2023 — Pediatricians Get Paid to Push Vaccines — and It’s No Small Amount of Cash — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

May 23, 2023 — Autoimmune skin disorders and SARS-CoV-2 vaccination – a meta-analysis — Julia Hinterseher et al, Journal of the German Society of Dermatology link

May 20, 2023 — NCLA Challenges Government’s Censorship of Support Groups for Victims of Covid Vaccine Injuries — NCLA (New Civil Liberties Alliance) link

May 19, 2023 — Exclusive: Why the Covid “mRNA” Vaccines are Actually DNA Gene Therapies that Must Be Removed from the Market — Dr. Steven E. Greer MD, The Healthcare Channel link

May 17, 2023 — J&J Vaccine Pulled From US — No Comment from CDC — Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov 11-min video

May 3, 2023 — Proof that the Vaccines Were a Military-Backed Countermeasure — Sasha Latypova, Brownstone Institute link

May 1, 2023 — US and UK Made Hidden Pacts to Hide Vaccine Reactions: Redacted government records reveal confidentiality agreements were made to hide adverse reactions to COVID-19 shots from the public — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 27, 2023 — Association of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination or Infection With Bell Palsy; A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis — Ali Rafati MD, MPH et al, JAMA link

Apr 25, 2023 — Renowned Scientists Ask FDA To Change Covid Vaccine Labels To State They Don’t Prevent Transmission/Death – FDA Responds — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Apr 19, 2023 — The False Messaging on Vaccines Given to Pregnant Women — David Bell, Brownstone Institute link

Apr 11, 2023 — How Many Millions Are Disabled or Injured From the Jab? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 9, 2023 — The Final Brick in the Vaccine Efficacy Narrative — Yaakov Ophir, Brownstone Institute link

Apr 4, 2023 — South African Court Revoke Authorization of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Apr 2, 2023 — A Team of International Scientists & Leading Medical Professionals Are Taking Pfizer To Court In South Africa; The lawsuit suggests there has been an unprecedented rise in vaccine injuries, and that data reveals an association with increasing death from both Covid & non-Covid causes in the vaccinated — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Apr 1, 2023 — The Freedom Alliance of South Africa is leading a legal action challenging the South African Government’s decision to authorise use of Pfizer’s covid jabs, because trial data doesn’t support claims that the jabs will protect against severe disease or death — Freedom Alliance of South Africa link

Apr 1, 2023 — 23-Year-Old Man left Permanently Blind from AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine — Files Lawsuit in Manitoba, Canada — TrialSite News link

Apr 1, 2023 — Green Light for Vax Injury Test Case — Class Action Covid UK link

Apr 1, 2023 — “Deadly Fetal Demise by Covid19 Vaccines” Dr. James Thorpe, Deborah Viglione — Dr. Ardis Show link

Spring 2023 — The Efficacy of Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters against Severe Illness and Deaths: Scientific Fact or Wishful Myth? — Yaakov Ophir PhD et al, Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons link

Mar 2023 — The Vaccine Damage Project – Human Cost — Phinance Technologies link

Mar 31, 2023 — Covid-19: Virus Deaths vs. Vaccine Deaths — Rasmussen Reports link

Mar 31, 2023 — Covid-19: Virus Deaths vs. Vaccine Deaths; A Rasmussen Reports poll has found that amongst those Americans who said someone close to them died due to covid, 54% also believed a member of their family died due to covid shots —Rasmussen Reports link

Mar 30, 2023 — Serious Harms of the Covid-19 Vaccine: A Systematic Review — Maryanne Demasi, Brownstone Institute link

Mar 29, 2023 — Ed Dowd’s Grim Accounting: Former Wall Street Analyst Counts the True Cost of Covid-19 Vaccines — John Leake, Courageous Discourse link

Mar 29, 2023 — A Miscarriage of Statistics: The Thalidomide Sequel; Proof that the miscarriage rate after the Covid vaccines is far higher than the real background rate and how the pharma corporations tried to hide it. — Dr. Ah Kahn Syed, Arkmedic’s Blog link

Mar 29, 2023 — Stroke, Myocardial Infarction, and Pulmonary Embolism after Bivalent Booster — Marie-Joelle Jabagi PhD et al, The New England Journal of Medicine link

Mar 28, 2023 — Bombshell Vax Analysis Finds $147 Billion In Economic Damage, Tens Of Millions Injured Or Disabled — Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge link

Mar 28, 2023 — Claims Against Astra Zeneca for Injury Caused by Covid Vaccine — Scott-Moncrieff & Associates Ltd link

Mar 28, 2023 — SAGE updates Covid-19 vaccination guidance; Healthy children and teenagers unlikely to benefit from Covid shots due to low risk profile — World Health Organization link

Mar 25, 2023 — TGA document revelations; A Freedom of Information request elicited a document evaluating Pfizer Covid shots revealing just how much governments and their associated agencies knew about potential issues associated with the shots prior to their emergency use authorization — Dr. John Campbell PhD — 21-min video

Mar 24, 2023 — Contamination of mRNA Covid Products — Kevin McKernan interviewed by Jessica Rose PhD, Children’s Health Defense video

Mar 19, 2023 — Pfizer Vaccine Approval in NZ Under Scrutiny: A Retrospective Analysis; Serious questions are being asked about the New Zealand regulator’s approval of covid jabs and subsequent representation of the safety of the jabs by the government after it emerged both were aware that the jabs wouldn’t prevent or limit transmission of covid — Philip Crump link

Mar 18, 2023 — It Takes at Least a Decade to Be Sure a New Vaccine is Safe — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Mar 18, 2023 — Medicine Betrayed: A Conversation with Whistleblowers — Tessa Lena, Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library link

Mar 17, 2023 — Efficacy of the mRNA Covid-19 Booster — Andrew Bridgen, UK MP “My speech in this afternoon’s adjournment debate on vaccine harms… The government MUST accept that the risks of ‘vaccines’ far outweigh the benefits – and that is using their own data!” 27-min video and tweet

Mar 16, 2023 — Confidential Pfizer Documents Reveal Pharmaceutical Giant Had ‘Evidence’ Suggesting ‘Increased Risk of Myocarditis’ Following COVID-19 Vaccinations in Early 2022 — Project Veritas link

Mar 14, 2023 — Bombshell from Germany’s Federal Minister of Health: Admits Severe COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ Injuries Have Always Exceeded What Canada Deemed to be Program-Ending !!!!! — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Mar 14, 2023 — ‘We’re Completely Different People’: Covid Jab Victims in Fight for Justice — Kat Hopps, Daily Express UK link

Mar 13, 2023 — West Australian Government Finally Releases 2021 Vaccine Safety Data: Vaccines Have Been Pulled From the Market For Far Less Than This — Rebekah Barnett, Dystopian Down Under link

Mar 10, 2023 — Resolving Persistent Spike Protein Syndrome — Dr. Thomas E. Levy MD, JD, Orthomolecular Medicine News link

Mar 9, 2023 — Follow Up on DNA Contamination of COVID-19 Injectable Products — Jessica Rose PhD link

Mar 9, 2023 — What Really Happened Inside the COVID-19 Vaccine Trials? — A Midwestern Doctor link

Mar 8, 2023 — Before the Covid Pandemic was deployed Moderna’s CEO told staff: “We need to make a billion doses of Vaccines next year, there’s going to be a Pandemic” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Mar 8, 2023 — Swiss Banker Pascal Najadi Files His Case in the US Against FDA, Pfizer and the Swiss President [Najadi: the nano-lipids (the envelope of the mRNA) is classified as toxic, so how can you inject humans with this substance that was declared as safe, effective and tested? This is a crime against humanity.] — Pam Barker, Europe Reloaded link

Mar 8, 2023 — Pfizer and Moderna Bivalent Vaccines Contain 20-35% Expression Vector and Are Transformation Competent in E.coli — Kevin McKernan (Anandamide) link

Mar 4, 2023 — Experts Weigh In: mRNA Spike & LNPs Invade Entire Body, Stop Jabs Now — Tracy Beanz & Michelle Edwards, The High Wire link

May 3, 2023 — Evaluation of Waning of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine–Induced ImmunityA Systematic Review and Meta-analysis [Protection against covid from “vaccines” drops to near 0% after six months.] — Francesco Menegale, et al, JAMA link

Mar 3, 2023 — Now published in the peer-reviewed scientific literature: “The mRNA vaccines are neither safe nor effective, but outright dangerous” — Steve Kirsch link

Mar 1, 2023 — “Vaccine-Induced AIDS” – Military Records 500% Increase in HIV after COVID-19 Vax — Hal Truner link

Feb 28, 2023 — More COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries Approved for Compensation; Injured Still Waiting for Payouts — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Feb 23, 2023 — Are the COVID mRNA Shots Affecting Birth Rates? — Josh Mitteldorf, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 23, 2023 – Serious Neurological Adverse Events — Dr. Chris Flowers MD link

Feb 22, 2023 — This is NOT a Vaccine! – Explained by Jennifer Smith PhD — Dr. Philip McMillan MD, Vejon Health — 2 min video

Feb 21, 2023 — Deaths by Vaccination Status, England — Office for National Statistics link

Feb 21, 2023 — COVID Jab Gets Permanent Liability Protection as Predicted — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Feb 21, 2023 — 37-Year-Old Injured by Pfizer Vaccine Had to ‘Learn to Walk and Speak Again’ — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 17, 2023 — Florida Issues Health Alert: mRNA Covid Vaccines Caused ‘Substantial Increase’ in Reports of Adverse Events — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 17, 2023 — Doctors Refuse to Listen to Patients With Vaccine Injuries: Dr. Michael Huang — Fox News link

Feb 16, 2023 — Vaccine Brain Injury — Dr. John Campbell 14-min video

Feb 16, 2023 — Time to Reclaim the Seventh Amendment — William Spruance, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 10, 2023 — The CDC Lied: The mRNA Wasn’t Meant to “Stay in the Arm” — Robert Kogon, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 10, 2023 — Why Were Pfizer Experimenting with Our Children? The Covid vaccine trial was meant for adults only, yet during the trial, and even after the start of the roll-out, children and infants were being given the adult dose of as yet unapproved vaccine — Dr. Chris Flowers MD link

Feb 9, 2023 — How Government Insulated Big Pharma from Liability — William Spruance, Brownstone Institute link

Feb 6, 2023 — Top US Doctors Refuse Booster Doses For Their Own Children Over Myocarditis Concerns — TrialSite News, 9-min video

Jan 24, 2023 — Pfizer’s Data Show COVID-19 Shots Could Never Reduce Severity of COVID-19 — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Jan 23, 2023 — Former Head of Israels Defense Ministry’s Biological Institute & Vaccine Developer Speaks Out Against COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 18, 2023 — Advanced Healing & Recovery Protocol: How to Neutralize Damage from mRNA Shots — Ty & Charlene Bollinger, The Truth About Vaccines link

Jan 16, 2023 — NBC Running News about New Alcohol Warning Labels to Address “Heightened Risk” of Cancer, but it’s Just More Cover-Up for Covid-Vaccine-Induced Cancer — S. D. Wells, The Truth About Cancer link

Jan 16, 2023 — FOIA Request Forces CDC to Release Covid “Vaccine” VAERS Data – and It’s Not Pretty — Ethan Huff, The Truth About Vaccines link

Jan 13, 2023 — One-Minute Synopsis of Covid-19 mRNA ‘Vaccines’ — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

Jan 11, 2023 – Data Doesn’t Support New Covid-19 Booster Shots for Most, Says Vaccine Expert – Time Magazine link

Jan 9, 2023 – Former President of Australian Medical Association Speaks On Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 6, 2023 — Joe Rogan and Bret Weinstein discuss Marc Girardot’s Bolus Theory — Marc Girardot — 3.5-min video

Jan 4, 2023 — CDC Finally Released Its VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses for COVID Vaccines via FOIA: And now it’s clear why they tried to hide them — Josh Guetzkow link

Jan 3, 2023 — Exclusive: CDC Finds Hundreds of Safety Signals for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 18, 2023 — Compilation of >3,650 Vaccine-Associated Injury Case Reports Spreadsheet — Ashmedai link

January 2023 — Extended: Analysis of Covid-19 Vaccine Death Reports from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) Database — Scott McLachlan et al, Research Gate link

Dec 30, 2022 — Vaccine Adverse Reactions, Reanalysis of mRNA Trial Data — Dr. John Campbell 14-min video

Dec 24, 2022 — FDA Confirms Jabs Cause Clots as Children Die — Ty & Charlene Bollinger, The Truth About Vaccines link

Dec 20, 2022 — Top Australian Doctor Reveals She is Vaccine Injured and Says Doctors Are Being Censored — Will Jones, The Daily Sceptic link

Dec 13, 2022 — Vaccine Dangers, UK Parliament Debate – Dr. John Campbell 22 min video

Dec 12, 2022 — Autopsy Results From People Who Died Unexpectedly Within Days of COVID-19 Vaccination — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 4, 2022 —60,000 Children Injured and Dead Along with 4,571 Fetal Deaths Following COVID Vaccines — Brian Shilhavy, Vaccine Impact link

Nov 30, 2022 — Britain “Didn’t Need Boosters” as They Only Last “70 Days” and Natural Immunity “is Best”, Says Top Covid Adviser Sir John Bell — Will Jones, The Daily Sceptic link

Nov 30, 2022 — Risk of Heart Complications is Higher After Covid-19 Injections: A Colleague’s Elegant Presentation of the Real Science — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Nov 27, 2022 — Autopsy-Based Histopathological Characterization of Myocarditis After Anti-SARS-CoV-2-Vaccination — Constantin Schwab, Clinical Research in Cardiology link

Nov 25, 2022 — More Vaccinated Deaths than Unvaccinated Deaths from Covid (US) — Dr. John Campbell PhD — 16-min video

Nov 24, 2022 — The Covid-19 Vaccines & Beyond …: What the Medical Industrial Complex is Not Telling Us — Sally Saxon JD, Deborah Viglione MD, James A. Thorp MD, Peter A. McCullough (Foreward) book

Nov 24, 2022 — Vaccinated People Now Make Majority of Covid Deaths in US: Report — IANS, Healthworld.com link

Nov 23, 2022 — Covid is No Longer Mainly a Pandemic of the Unvaccinated. Here’s Why — McKenzie Bear, The Washington Post link

Nov 23, 2022 — mRNA Adverse Reaction Info Suppressed by CDC: Dr. Harvey Risch with Dr. Kelly Victory — Ask Dr. Drew 1hr 13min video

Nov 22, 2022 — Massachusetts Death Certificates Show Excess Mortality Could Be Linked to Covid Vaccines — Madhava Setty MD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 14, 2022 — Covid Shots Weren’t Tested to Prevent Transmission, and in Fact, Do Not Prevent Transmission — The Vaccine Reaction, GreenMedInfo link

Nov 13, 2022 — Estimated 50% of Americans Now Question Vaccine Safety — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 27, 2022 — How Pfizer Killed the Vaccine Safety Commission — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 27, 2022 — Yes, They Claimed The Vaccines Would Prevent Transmission – Frank Chung, News.com.au link and link

Oct 23, 2022 – Emergence of Post COVID-19 Vaccine Autoimmune Diseases: A Single Center Study – Safi Alqatari et al, Dept of Internal Medicine, King Fahad Hospital of the University, Saudi Arabia link

Oct 21, 2022 – Alberta is Deliberately Erasing Hospital Records of Vaccine Injury – Steve Kirsch link

Oct 21, 2022 – URGENT Update on Yesterday’s Article: Moderna Has Very Quietly Admitted That its mRNA Covid Vaccine Caused a Case of Type 1 Diabetes in a a-Year-Old Girl in its Clinical Trial – Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Oct 20, 2022 — People Dying in Their Sleep Linked to Vaccines, Explains Dr. Peter McCullough, Cardiologist — Jennifer Margulis, The Epoch Times link

Oct 20, 2022 — URGENT URGENT: 1 in 780 German Kids Under 5 Required Hospitalization After Pfizer’s mRNA Covid Shots — Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Oct 18, 2022 — A Level-Headed Look at The Florida Vaccine Study — Tracy Beth Hoeg MD, PhD, The Pulse link

Oct 16, 2022 — 80 Anti-Vaccine Bills Have Been Introduced In State Legislatures — Technocracy News & Trends link

Oct 15, 2022 — Hang On, Pfizer Just Admitted WHAT?! — Russell Brand 7-min video

Oct 12, 2022 — No Transmission Testing Was Done According to Pfizer Executive — What is Really Happening?, YouTube 2-min video

Oct 12, 2022 — Paul Offit Admits on Video There are No Benefits of the New Booster Shots — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 12, 2022 — Major News (The Beginning of the End for Pfizer?) You Probably should Dump Pfizer Stock Now if You Have Any — Brucha Weisberger link

Oct 12, 2022 — New Data is Out on COVID Vaccine Injury Claims. What to Make of It? – Jenna Greene, Reuters link

Oct 12, 2022 — Viral Transmission Not Tested in Pfizer Trials — Dr. John Campbell 10 min video

Oct 12, 2022 – You know the mRNA Covid vaccines made lots of money for Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech. But did you have any idea how much? – Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Oct 10, 2022 – Study Using Dark-Field Microscopic Analysis Shows Abnormalities in Blood of Jabbed Patients – Era of Light link

Oct 9, 2022 – What Have they Done? Government Confirms COVID Vaccination INCREASES Risk of Death in all Age-Groups – The Expose link

Oct 9, 2022 – The Spike Protein isn’t Benign, New Study Finds – High Intensity Health 16 min video

Oct 6, 2022 – Kaiser Paper Admits that the COVID Vaccines Make You More Likely to Be Infected after 150 Days – Steve Kirsch link

Oct 5, 2022 – ONS Data Shows Increased Risk of Death After Six Months in Vaccinated — The Pulse Wire link

Oct 4, 2022 — Pro-Vax Cardiologist Shifts Stance, Calls For The Immediate Suspension of COVID Shots — Covid Call to Humanity link

Oct 2, 2022 — Elevated Troponin Levels Post-Vax — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 2, 2022 — They TOLD you it was safe in pregnancy and nursing…and then the horror show began. Part 1 – Newborn Lung Damage — Brucha Weisberger link

Oct 1, 2022 — A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against Covid-19; “Since no nucleocapsid protein could be detected, the presence of spike protein must be ascribed to vaccination rather than to viral infection. The findings corroborate previous reports of encephalitis and myocarditis caused by gene-based COVID-19 vaccines.” — Michael Morz, NIH link

Oct 1, 2022 — Woman Dies 7 Minutes After COVID-19 Shot – Government Claims Death Was From ‘Natural Causes’ — Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Sep 30, 2022 — Either COVID-19 Jab-Induced Myocarditis is ‘Mild’ or a Bunch of Physicians are Incompetent, Article in The Lancet: Child and Adolescent Health Suggests the Latter — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Sep 30, 2022 — Covid Shots Officially More Dangerous that Covid — Ty & Charlene Bollinger link

Sep 28, 2022 — The Data Says You Should Never Breastfeed Your Baby After You’ve Been Vaccinated — Steve Kirsch link

Sep 27, 2022 — “Detection of Messenger RNA Covid-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk”: Old ‘Misinformation’ is Cutting-Edge News And Deemed Acceptable When Properly Doctored — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Sep 27, 2022 — TV Doctor Calls for a Suspension of Covid-19 Vaccines – Phil Harper, The Digger link

Sep 27, 2022 — Women Said Coronavirus Shots Affect Periods. New Study Shows They’re Right. – Amanda Morris, Washington Post link

Sep 26, 2022 — Curing the Pandemic of Misinformation on Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines through Real Evidence-based Medicine – Part 1 – Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Journal of Insulin Resistance link

Sep 25, 2022 — Suspend All COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Until Side-Effects are Fully Investigated, Says Leading Doctor Who Promoted Them on TV – Will Jones, The Daily Sceptic link

Sep 23, 2022 — Yesterday’s WSJ: “Some Who Rushed to Covid-19 Vaccine Hold Off on Boosters – Meryl Nass MD link

Sep 22, 2022 — Detection of Messenger RNA Covid-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk — Nazeeh Hanna, MD, et al, JAMA Network link

Sep 21, 2022 — Covid-19 Vaccines – An Australian Review – Conny Turni, Journal of Clincical & Experimental Immunology link

Sep 18, 2022 — Moderna’s CMO Believes Spikes from the mRNA Vaccine Get to the Heart: Are People Going to Accuse the Manufacturer of Spreading Misinformation? — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Sep 15, 2022 — ‘You can only flog a dead horse so many times’ – Dr David Wiseman on Covid-19 Boosters – Nadya Swart, BizNews link

Sep 12, 2022 — “Ethically Unjustifiable” Scientists from Harvard & Johns Hopkins Found Covid-19 Vaccines 98 Times Worse Than the Virus – Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit link

Sep 12, 2022 — Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters for Young Adults: A Risk-Benefit Assessment and Five Ethical Arguments against Mandates at Universities – Bardosh, et al, link

Sep 10, 2022 — DECLARATION OF MEDICAL CRISIS DUE TO THE DISEASES AND DEATHS CO-RELATED TO THE “COVID-19 VACCINES” – Dr. Alexandra Henrion Caude & Dr. Sally Priester link

Sep 10, 2022 — Medical Crisis Declaration – James Roguski link

Sep 7, 2022 — A 5th Jab? Implications For The Immune System – Maryanne DeMasi, The Pulse link

Sep 6, 2022 — CDC’s Booster Plan May Not Provide Optimal Protection – Time Magazine link

Sep 5, 2022 — Pfizer, FDA, CDC Hid Proven Harms to Male Sperm Quality, Testes Function, from mRNA Vaccine Ingredients – Amy Kelly link

Sep 2, 2022 — Proof that Israel Found Serious Safety Problems with the COVID Vaccines then Deliberately Covered it Up – Steve Kirsch link

Sep 2, 2022 — Peer-Reviewed: 94 Percent of Vaccinated Patients With Subsequent Health Issues Have Abnormal Blood, Italian Microscopy Finds – Jennifer Margulis, The Epoch Times link

Aug 31, 2022 — Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA Covid-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults — Joseph Fraiman, et al, Pub Med link

Aug 27, 2022 — UK Gov. Confirms 9 in Every 10 COVID Deaths Over the Last Year Have Been Among the Fully /Triple Vaccinated – The Expose link

Jul 31, 2022 — COVID Reinfection Rate with Treatment Biden is Taking is More Than 40% – Not 2% as Marketed: Paxlovid is Thought to Suppress Immune Response Meaning Body Can’t Fight Off New Infection — Paul Farrell, Daily Mail U.K. link

Jul 25, 2022 — FDA Authorised New mRNA Formula for Kids Without a Clinical Trial — Maryanne Demasi, PhD link

Jul 22, 2022 — Menstrual Problems Are Common After Receipt of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Inoculation: Women Deserve Answers About the Implications — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Jul 20, 2022 — Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA Product is 13-Times Less Effective at Preventing Infection With SARS-CoV-2 than Naturally Acquired Immunity! — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Jul 18, 2022 — 20% of Deaths Reported After COVID Vaccines Related to Cardiac Disorders, CDC Data Show — Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo link

Jul 15, 2022 — Stunning Official Canadian Data Show Vaccines Now RAISE the Risk of Death from Covid — Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Jul 12, 2022 — Covid-19: Researchers Face Wait for Patient Level Data from Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine Trials — Josh A. Guetzkow, et al, BMJ (British Medical Journal) link

Jul 11, 2022 — The Serious Adverse Events of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Trials — Maryanne Demasi, PhD link

Jul 8, 2022 — Was the FDA’s Approval of Covid Shots for Children 0 to 4 Years Old Evidence-Based? — Chris Kresser link

Jun 22, 2022 — Natural immunity offers greater COVID protection than vaccines, study finds — Jordan Gartner, NBC link

Jun 22, 2022 — Study: Vaccination Increases Risk of COVID-19 Infection — Covid Call to Humanity link

Jul 18, 2022 — The Silent Killers — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link

Jun 9, 2022 — Protection and Waning of Natural and Hybrid Immunity to SARS-CoV-2 — Yair Goldberg, PhD, et al, NEJM link

June 2022 – Innate Immune Suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccinations: The Role of G-Quadruplexes, Exosomes, and MicroRNAs link

May 18, 2022 — How Harmful is my COVID-19 Vaccine Batch? – FIND OUT NOW: An investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has revealed that extremely high numbers of adverse reactions and deaths have been reported against specific lot numbers of the Covid-19 vaccines several times, meaning deadly batches of the experimental injections have now been identified — The Expose link and link

Apr 28, 2022 — 12 Year Old Girl Severely Injured After Pfizer Jab Told It’s “All In Her Head” – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Apr 25, 2022 — Do Covid-19 Vaccines Save Lives? – Maryanne Demasi, PhD link

Apr 21, 2022 — A Moratorium on mRNA ‘Vaccines’ is Needed — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Apr 20, 2022 — SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Myocarditis in a Nordic Cohort Study of 23 Million Residents – Oystein Karlstad PhD et al, JAMA Cardiology link

Apr 6, 2022 — Global Cancer Rates Exploding Post “Vaccines” & Being Covered Up – Dr. Mark Trozzi link

Apr 5, 2022 — Revealed: 7 in 10 ‘Vaccinated’ CDC Employees Got COVID – Dr. Joseph Mercola, GreenMedInfo link

Apr 3, 2022 — Tennis World Rocked as Fifteen “Fully Vaccinated” Players Unable to Finish Miami Open – Steve Beckow, Golden Age of Gaia link

Apr 2, 2022 — Covid “Vaccine” Tragedy in India — Dr. Mark Trozzi link

Mar 31, 2022 — 750+ Studies About the Dangers of the COVID-19 Injections — Kyle A. Beattie downloadable PDF

Mar 30, 2022 — 769 ATHLETES HAVE COLLAPSED IN THE PAST YEAR — Be Free link

Mar 25, 2022 — Covid Ain’t Smallpox — Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Mar 25, 2022 — How the Criminal FDA Protects Big Pharma by Controlling the Media — Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News link

Mar 24, 2022 — 10 Lives Changed Forever by COVID Shots — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 22, 2022 — Newly Released Pfizer Documents Reveal COVID Jab Dangers — Midlands Directory link

Mar 22, 2022 — The Covid Vaccine Era is Ending Already — Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Mar 7, 2022 — Researchers Examine Autopsies of Two Boys Who Died Days After COVID Vaccine —Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Mar 3, 2022 — Biden’s ‘Test to Treat’ Plan a Windfall for Pfizer, Merck — But Bad for Patients, Doctors Say — Megan Redshaw, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 3, 2022 — CHD Says Pfizer and FDA Dropped Data Bombshell on COVID Vaccine Consumers – Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 1, 2022 — Covid Vaccine Injuries: Is The Vaccine Induced Spike Protein “Toxic”? – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 26, 2022 — New FDA and CDC Study Shows They Know COVID Vaccines are Causing Myocarditis in Children but They Refuse to Pull Them from the Market – Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News link

Feb 25, 2022 — Pfizer Vaccine Becomes DNA in Liver Cells. (In-vitro Swedish Study) – Drbeen Medical Lectures video

Feb 25, 2022 — What’s Behind the New AIDS Scare? – Dr. Joseph Mercola, GreenMedInfo link

Feb 24, 2022 — 400,000 Cases of Covid Vaccine Injuries Found in Data Analyzed by German Health Insurer — Megan Redshaw, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 23, 2022 — Special Report Part 1: Adverse Reactions in Ventura County – Joel Kilpatrick, The Conejo Guardian link

Feb 23, 2022 — This Looks Bad. As Pfizer announce profits of nearly $40bn from the most lucrative medicine in history, what kind of precedents have been set by putting big pharma in charge of the global vaccine rollout? — Russell Brand link

Feb 21, 2022 — Pfizer & Moderna Investors Run for the Exits — Justus R. Hope, MD, The Desert Review link

Feb 19, 2022 — ‘Worst Experience of My Life’: Early Vaccine Adopters Suffer Injuries, Struggle to Get Proper Care — Zachary Stieber, Jan Jekielek and Meiling Lee, The Epoch Times link

Feb 18, 2022 — German TV Presenter Pushes For Mandatory Vaccination – Then Collapses Live On-Air — InfoWars video

Feb 16, 2022 — Brandon Watt: widow of 34-year-old Canadian man admits “I was a sheep” before her fully-vaccinated husband dropped dead in front of their baby girls — TheCOVIDBlog.com link

Feb 15, 2022 — FDA Executive Officer on Hidden Camera Reveals Future COVID Policy: ‘Biden Wants To Inoculate As Many People As Possible…Have to Get an Annual Shot’ — Project Veritas link

Feb 14, 2022 — Autopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in 2 Adolescents Following the Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose — James R Gill MD et al, Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine link

Feb 14, 2022 — How Pfizer COVID Vaccines Failed To Meet India’s Safety Standards — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 14, 2022 — Military Whistleblowers COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Claims Based On Error In Database — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 14, 2022 — Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity is Better — Sage Edwards, Organic Lifestyle link

Feb 11, 2022 — Manitoba (Canada) To Scrap COVID Vaccine & Mask Mandates In March — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 11, 2022 — Natural COVID Immunity Discovered in Unvaccinated Adults Up To 20 Months After Infection – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 10, 2022 — New Paper Emphasizes The Dangers & Harms of Mandatory COVID Vaccination Policy – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 8, 2022 — Why Dr. Monica Gandhi Refused COVID Booster For Her Teen Boys – Ask Dr. Drew link

Feb 6, 2022 — Official Government of Canada data suggests the Fully Vaccinated are just weeks away from developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome – The Expose’ link

Feb 2, 2022 — Matt Le Tissier: “I’ve never seen anything like it… It’s unbelievable how many sports players are keeling over”– TapNewsWire.com link

Jan 31, 2022 — Nearly 35,000 Reports of COVID Vaccine Injuries Among 5- to 17-Year-Olds, CDC Data Show – Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 29, 2022 — Israel is overrun with Covid. The vaccines have failed. The experiment must stop. – Alex Berenson link

Jan 27, 2022 — Myocarditis and Pericarditis Following Vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in Ontario: December 13, 2020 to November 21, 2021 – Public Health Ontario link

Jan 26, 2022 — A Powerful Message About COVID Vaccine Injuries By Member of EU Parliament – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 25, 2022 — Study: Vaccinated Men Under 40 Have More Myocarditis Than A Natural COVID Infection – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 24, 2022 — Large-vessel vasculitis following the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine — Michele Gilio & Giulio De Stefano, NIH link

Jan 24, 2022 — mRNA from Vaccines Can Stay in Body for 8 Weeks – research team, published by cell.com link

Jan 23, 2022 — Brazil: Child Vaccination Suspended After 10-Year-Old Girl Suffers Cardiac Arrest Hours After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine – Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit link

Jan 22, 2022 — Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk – Exposing the Darkness link

Jan 21, 2022 — Norwegian Government Refuses To Recommend COVID Vaccines For Children – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 20, 2022 — FOIA Docs Reveal Pfizer Shot Caused Avalanche of Miscarriages, Stillborn Babies – Celeste McGovern, GreenMedInfo link

Jan 20, 2022 — Will vaccines hinder the development of natural immunity post-infection? – Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Jan 19, 2022 —Pfizer’s New COVID Pill Set To Make Billions While Cheaper Drugs Are Demonized – Nicole S Murphy, The Pulse link

Jan 19, 2022 – Researcher Calls Out Censorship After Journal Pulls COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Analysis – TheEpochTimes.com link

Jan 17, 2022 – EU Regulators, WHO Call for End to COVID Boosters, Citing Evidence Strategy Is Failing – Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 17, 2022 – Triple-Vaxxed Top US General Gets Covid-19 – RT.com link

Jan 14, 2022 – Schools Shouldn’t Mandate ‘Most Dangerous Vaccines in Human History’ – Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 14, 2022 – 1 Million + People Download Study Showing Heavy Aluminum Deposits In Autistic Brains – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 12, 2022 – Vaccines That Don’t Stop Transmission Can Create Conditions For More Virulent Variants To Spread – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 11, 2022 – Scientific Data Shows that the Fully Vaccinated Have Become Covid “Super Spreaders” – Ethan Huff, Natural News link

Jan 11, 2022 – Frequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune Response – Irina Anghel, Bloomberg link

Jan 10, 2022 – CDC Director: Covid Vaccines Can’t Prevent Transmission Anymore – MSN News (link no longer functioning – excerpt reprinted here)

Jan 10, 2022 — Evidence: No COVID Vials Are Safe, Covid-Injection Program Should be Terminated Immediately — Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Jan 10, 2022 – “Over 1,000 Studies Published in Peer-Reviewed Medical Journals Say the Vaccines Are Dangerous” – Steve Kirsch, GreenMedInfo link

Jan 9, 2022 – Massive 145-Country Study Shows Sharp INCREASE of Transmission and DEATH After Introduction of COVID Vaccines – Julian Conradson, The Gateway Pundit reprinted by Stillness in the Storm link

Jan 7, 2022 – Nurse Testifies “More Children Are Dying From The COVID Vaccine Than From COVID Itself” – Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Jan 7, 2022 – Doctors & Lawyers Send Letter Of Concern To FAA About Pilots Who’ve Had The COVID Vaccine – Nicole S Murphy, The Pulse link

Jan 4, 2022 – Reports of COVID Vaccine Injuries Pass 1 Million Mark, FDA Signs Off on Pfizer Booster for Kids 12 and Up – Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 4, 2022 – Rogan and Malone: Most Important Interview of Our Time? – Madhava Setty MD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 4, 2022 –79,000 Australians Had Adverse Reactions To COVID Shots: Taxpayers Will Compensate, Not Big Pharma – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 3, 2022 – Life Insurance Company Says Death Claims Up 40% After COVID Vaccines – Ethan Huff, Natural News reprinted by Stillness in the Storm link

Dec 31, 2021 – Pfizer 6 Month Data Shows COVID Shots May Cause More Illness Than They Prevent – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 21, 2021 – UBC Immunologist Petitions Canadian Government To Stop COVID-19 Vaccination – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 20, 2021 – 6,703 Serious COVID Jab Injuries Reported In Canada, Less Than 5 Have Been Financially Compensated – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 8, 2021 – Vermont Seeing Largest COVID Surge of Pandemic, Despite 74 Percent of Residents Vaccinated – Erin Brad, Newsweek link

Dec 8, 2021 – Spike-Only Vaccine a Colossal Blunder: Michigan State University Shows SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Escape is Due to Vaccination – James Lyons-Weiler PhD link

Dec 7, 2021 – New Documents Confirm Pfizer Whistleblower Was Directly Involved in Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine Trials – Nicole S. Murphy, The Pulse link

Dec 6, 2021 – 552 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19, Half Received Pfizer Vaccine – Danielle Ong, International Business Times link

Dec 6, 2021 – Pfizer Recorded 1,223 Possible Vaccine Deaths During First 90 Days of COVID Vaccine Rollout – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 6, 2021 – 666 Cases of Heart Disease in 12 to 17-Year-Olds After COVID Shots – Brian Shilhavy, GreenMedinfo link

Dec 5. 2021 – mRNA Vaccine Co-Inventor: This Does Not Make Any Sense – Dr. Robert Malone 3 min video

Dec 5, 2021 – ‘Wall of Secrecy’ in Pfizer Contracts as Company Accused of Profiteering – Jon Ungoed-Thomas, The Guardian link

Dec 3, 2021 – India Declines Pfizer & Moderna Request For Legal Protection Over Adverse Reactions To COVID Shots – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 2, 2021 – Forbes Admits mRNA Vaccines Alter DNA Then Changes the Headline – Jim Hoft / The Gateway Pundit reprinted Dec 3, 2021 by Stillness in the Storm link

Nov 25, 2021 – Pfizer Was Aware of Over 50K Serious COVID Vaccine Reactions Within Months of Distribution – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Nov 24, 2021 – Severe Reactions to Covid Vaccines are Far More Common Than Official Data Show: Here is the Stunning New Evidence – Kyle Becker reprinted by Stillness in the Storm link

Nov 24, 2021 – COVID vaccines are set to be among the most lucrative pharmaceutical products ever – Sydney Lupkin, NPR link

Nov 23, 2021 – 130 Research Studies Affirming The Power of Natural COVID Immunity – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Nov 16, 2021 – UBC Immunologist Cautions People On COVID Vaccine Safety & Efficacy – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Nov 14, 2021 – MY PFIZER VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS * BLOOD CLOTS IN BOTH LUNGS * PULMONARY EMBOLISM – Australian Womens Life and Style video

Nov 12, 2021 – COVID Vaccines Do Not Impact Infection – Dr Joseph Mercola link

Nov 10, 2021 – Sr. British Medical Journal Editor Questioning COVID Vaccine Efficacy Goes Viral – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Nov 9, 2021 – Why Did The CDC Quietly Change Its Definition Of ‘Vaccine’ For New COVID Shots? – Joe Martino, The Pulse link

Nov 8, 2021 – Cardiac Test Findings for Inflammatory Markers in Patients Receiving mRNA Vaccines – Steven R. Gundry link

Nov 2, 2021 – Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial – Paul D. Thacker, British Medical Journal (BMJ) link

Nov 2, 2021 – Pfizer revenue and profits soar on its Covid vaccine business – Chris Isidore, CNN Business link

Nov 1, 2021 – Surgeries Postponed As 4,000 Healthcare Workers In BC, Canada Remain Unvaccinated – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Oct 26, 2021 — Pediatrician ‘Ostracized’ for Suggesting We May Not Be Able to Vaccinate Ourselves Out of Pandemic — Children’s Health Defense link

Oct 22, 2021 — PhD Researcher’s Analysis of VAERS Data Reveals 5,427% Increase in Deaths Following COVID Shots Compared to ALL Vaccines the Past 10 Years –— Joshua Flint, Goodly Lawful Society link

Oct 13, 2021 — Harvard Research Confirms What We’ve Been Saying for Months; There is not evidentiary correlation between cases and vaccination rates — Justin Hart link

Oct 2021 — COVID vaccination and age-stratified all-cause mortality risk — Spiro Pantazatos, Columbia University, ResearchGate link

Sep 23, 2021 — Physician ‘Horribly Injured’ After Pfizer Vaccine Pleads With Top U.S. Public Health Officials for Help — and Gets None — Megan Redshaw, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 22, 2021 — FDA Document Shows An Undisclosed Mystery Ingredient In COVID Vaccine: What Is It? — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Sep 18, 2021 — Fully Vaxxed Teenage Boys More Likely To Have Vaccine Induced Heart Problems Than Be Hospitalized for COVID — Nicole S Murphy, The Pulse link

Sep 15, 2021 — Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 22: “INJECTIONS & INJUNCTIONS” PART 2/2: Scientific, Technological Elite, A Conversation with Dr. Robert Malone — The Press and the Public Project link

Sep 8, 2021 — This is Your Brain on Drug Ads — NPR link

Sep 3, 2021 — Pfizer Vaccine Offers Less Than 1% Absolute Risk Reduction — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Sep 1, 2021 — Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 21: “INJECTIONS & INJUNCTIONS” PART 1/2: Paradox, A Conversation with Dr. Robert Malone — The Press and the Public Project link

Sep 1, 2021 — Japan Finds Another Moderna Vial Suspected to Contain Foreign Substance — Reuters link

September 2021 — The Vaccine Death Report version 1.0 — David John Sorensen & Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD link

Aug 31, 2021 — Japan investigates fatalities and foreign substances in Moderna contamination scare; Japan’s Health Ministry has withdrawn 1.6 million Moderna vaccines from its rollout after foreign substances were detected in some vials. It is also investigating why two men died soon after receiving the vaccine from the suspended batches — Kamata Tomoko, NHK World-Japan link

Aug 21, 2021 — Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 20: “THIS INTERVIEW COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE” PART TWO: THE DANGERS OF THE INJECTIONS, A Conversation with Dr. Peter McCullough — The Press and the Public Project link

Aug 15, 2021 — CDC Head Declares COVID ‘Vaccines’ Don’t Prevent Infections or Transmissions — Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Aug 14, 2021 – CDC Director Warns: Endless COVID Mutations Could Lead to Variants that Escape [the weak and destructive] Vaccine-Induced Immunity – Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Aug 12, 2021 — France’s long-time vaccine policy chief: Covid policy is “completely stupid” and “unethical” — UK Column — 1hr 26 min video

Jul 29, 2021 – Vaccine monopolies make cost of vaccinating the world against COVID at least 5 times more expensive than it could be – OXFAM International link

Jul 20, 2021 – A Final Warning to Humanity from Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon (transcription) – HeartMindHealing.org link

Jun 17, 2021 – Opinion | Which Is More Dangerous: Mainstream Media or The Spike Protein? – Madhava Setty MD, The Pulse link

Jun 14, 2021 — Wife of Man Who Died From AstraZenca Jab is Locked out of 470k Government Support — Emma Munbodh, Mirror link

Jun 11, 2021 — FDA tells Johnson & Johnson to toss 60 million Covid vaccine doses; The doses were produced at a plant in Baltimore that was previously found to have contamination issues — Laura Strickler & Heidi Przybyla, NBC News link

June 2, 2021 — Is the Second Shot Giving Young Men a Dangerous Heart Condition? — David Zweig, Intelligencer link

May 22, 2021 — Covid Vaccines May Bring Avalanche of Neurological Disease; The Covid-19 vaccine was developed with Operation Warp Speed in less than one year as the vaccine has not been adequately tested — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

May 21, 2021 — Covid vaccine profits mint 9 new pharma billionaires — Hanna Ziady, CNN Business link

May 18, 2021 — Covid-19 vaccines: In the rush for regulatory approval, do we need more data? — Dr. Peter Doshi, British Medical Journal link

May 16, 2021 — Why Did Twitter Censor An Eminent Infectious Disease Expert For His Opinion On COVID Vaccines? — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

May 14, 2021 — How The Covid-19 Vaccine Injected Billions Into Big Pharma — And Made Its Executives Very Rich — Nina Burleigh, Forbes link

May 4, 2021 — Pfizer Reaps Hundreds of Millions in Profits From Covid Vaccine — The New York Times link

Apr 21, 2021 — Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 16: An Urgent Warning to the World, Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer — The Press and the Public Project link

Apr 20, 2021 — Covid-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Effectiveness — The Elephant (Not) in the Room — Piero Olliaro et al, The Lancet link

Apr 17, 2021 — Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 15: Blood Clots and Beyond, A Conversation with Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD — The Press and the Public Project link

Apr 1, 2021 — The Top Four Reasons Why Some People, Doctors & Scientists Refuse To Take The Covid Vaccine — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Mar 31, 2021 — Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19 — Stephanie Seneff and Greg Nigh, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR) link

Mar 10, 2021 — European vaccine regulators had major concerns over the quality of early batches of Pfizer’s Covid jab, leaked emails reveal — Connor Boyd, Daily Mail link

Feb 2, 2021 —Death by Injection – Doctors Around the World Issue Dire Warning: Do Not Get the Covid Vaccine! — Bitchute link

Feb 1, 2021 — 329 Deaths + 9,516 Other Injuries Reported Following Covid Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show — Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo link

Jan 27, 2021 — Informed Consent – Is this Fundamental Right Being Respected? Why Vaccinators May Be Breaking the Law — Alliance for Natural Health link

Jan 27, 2021 — The Inanity of RNA Vaccines For COVID-19 — Pierre Lescaudron, SOTT link

Jan 19, 2021 — OC Recalls Moderna Vaccine Lot — Katie Murar, Orange County Business Journal link

Jan 18, 2021 — California Warns Against Using a Batch of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines after Allergic Reactions — Laura J. Nelson, LA Times link

Jan 18, 2021 — ‘Bad Batch’ of Moderna Vaccines Pulled from Distribution — CBS News Sacramento link

Jan 15, 2021 — Nonclinical Evaluation of BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY) — Australian Government, Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration link

Jan 7, 2021 — Their “Vaccines” Are Genetic-Engineered Drugs — Dr. Tom Cowan link

Jan 2, 2021 — Large Numbers of Health Care and Frontline Workers Are Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine — Tommy Beer, Forbes link

Jan 2, 2021 — SHOT BLOCKERS: Health care and frontline workers are REFUSING the new Covid vaccines as public remains wary of new virus jab — Joseph Gamp, The US Sun link

Dec 29, 2020 — 10 Facts From the UK Government Pfizer Vaccine Guidance that Promote “Vaccine Hesitancy” — Johnny Vedmore, Unlimited Hangout link

Dec 17, 2020 — How Will We Know That a COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe? — Children’s Health Defense link

May 20, 2020 – Vaccines Cause Chronic Immune System Dysregulation – GreenMedInfo link

May 31, 2017 – Unasked Questions: A Remiss Media on the Issue of Vaccine Safety: What Journalists Should Be Asking — but Aren’t – Kathleen Kennedy, former CNN News Anchor published by Children’s Health Defense link

No Date – Analysis Overview: COVID-19 Genetic Vaccine Safety in Children – Dr. Robert W Malone MD link

No Date – Dr. Robert W. Malone MD – link

No Date – Five Reasons Why The Coronavirus Vaccine Must Be Voluntary – Stand for Health Freedom link

No Date – How COVID Shots Suppress Your Immune System – Dr. Joseph Mercola link