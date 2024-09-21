Covid Injections: Excess Deaths, Sudden & Unexpected Deaths, Vax-Caused Deaths, More Deaths Among Vaccinated + Fibrous Clots in Deceased rev. 9/28
Excess Deaths
A review of 325 autopsy reports reveals 74% of deaths were directly due to Covid injections. On 5 July 2023, a groundbreaking paper was published in The Lancet which found that 74% of deaths from 325 autopsy cases were due to Covid “vaccines.” Within 24 hours, The Lancet withdrew the paper from publication. By that time, it had already received hundreds of thousands of downloads. Last Friday, the peer-reviewed paper was published.
Excess death data from 47 countries in the Western world show that excess mortality has remained high for the last three consecutive years.
‘Unambiguous’: Excess Deaths in Cyprus Tied to Covid Vaccine Rollout. Researchers from Cyprus, the University of Liverpool and Harvard University: “We concluded that excess mortality occurs in unprecedented levels in Cyprus,” the researchers wrote. “Our findings raise serious concerns regarding the potential impact of the vaccination campaign and other causes on mortality.”
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has admitted in internal emails that it misclassified some vaccinated people who had died as unvaccinated in datasets used by the government to claim the Covid-19 jabs were “safe and effective” in 2021… The early reports appeared to show large spikes in non-Covid related deaths for unvaccinated people across the different age groups. Dr. Craig told The Epoch Times this immediately raised questions for her because she said, “There is no reason why the unvaccinated should suddenly die when you are vaccinating people.”
A critical analysis of all-cause deaths during Covid-19 vaccination in an Italian province… Covid-19 and all-cause mortality increased with shots. Vaccination did not “save lives.”
Explosive findings have been revealed in a recent Philippines House of Representatives committee investigation into hundreds of thousands of excess deaths believed to be linked to the covid “vaccine.”… In 2021, when vaccination commenced, there was a 43% surge in mortality rates compared to the 2% increase in death rate over the period 2016 to 2020.
A new study on harms resulting from the Covid vaccine was published in the U.S.-based peer-reviewed medical science journal Cureus. It represents the largest study to date on adverse effects of the Covid vaccine, and the results are shocking, to put it mildly… As a former vaccine researcher, I read the Cureus article with great interest… This study revealed the mRNA Covid jab is likely the cause of the extra deaths that occurred in Japan.
Approximately 98% of the King County population received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by 2023. Our analysis revealed a 26% increase in total cardiopulmonary arrests and a 25% increase in cardiopulmonary arrest mortality from 2020 to 2023 in King County, WA… Our study estimated a 1,236% rise in excess cardiopulmonary arrest deaths following the introduction of Covid-19 vaccines, which have regulatory warnings for myocarditis and thromboembolism [17,18]… Additionally, the population of King County decreased by 0.94% in 2021, which coincided with the sharp rise in cardiopulmonary arrest fatalities and onset of vaccination campaigns.
As we have seen in the United States, Canada and Australia, all cause mortality is skyrocketing in highly vaccinated countries. Here is recent data from Europe: Croatia 14.6%, Italy 24.9%, Portugal 28.8%, Greece 31.2%, Spain 36.9%, Iceland 55.8%. In contrast, the countries with the lowest Covid vaccination rates barely have any deaths at all, much less such increases in excess deaths. Two examples: Romania 2.4% and Bulgaria 1.4%.
The CDC weekly death counts, which reflect the information on death certificates and so have a lag of up to eight weeks or longer, show that for the week ending Nov. 6, there were far fewer deaths from Covid-19 in Indiana compared to a year ago – 195 verses 336 – but more deaths from other causes – 1,350 versus 1,319… The number of hospitalizations in the state is now higher than before the Covid-19 vaccine was introduced a year ago, and in fact is higher than it’s been in the past five years, Indiana’s chief medical officer said.
We demand that the Government urgently investigates the possible role of the Covid mRNA vaccines in the recorded rise in ill-health, disability and deaths, and call on them to immediately suspend the Covid Booster programme, pending an immediate review of vaccine safety.
Politicians have made a dramatic pivot. Instead of claiming the shots are “safe and effective,” they now refer to them as “the best solution.” This shift in language is a clear sign that the reckoning for the jabs is imminent, and officials are now scrambling to evade accountability.
Reporting by Date (Excess Deaths)
Sep 24, 2024 — Japan Warns Covid Vaccines Causing Global Population Collapse; “The scientists, among the most respected in the world, also allege that international organizations such as the UN, along with multiple world governments, are involved in a massive cover-up to hide the full extent of this catastrophic loss of life.” — Dr. William Makis MD link
Sep 7, 2024 — Singapore’s Ministry Of Health Is Killing The People Of Singapore — Steve Kirsch link
Sep 6, 2024 — Singapore’s Age Stratified Mortality Rates after Vaccine Rollout — Ben link
Sep 2, 2024 — ABS Has Released Australia’s Jan-May 2024 Mortality Data On 30 August 2024. Australia’s Cumulative Excess Deaths Continue To Rise With March And April Deaths Already Exceeding 2022 And 2023 Levels. — Super Sally link
Sep 1, 2024 — Most Variation in All-Cause Mortality Explained by Mass Covid-19 Vaccination; After a pandemic, all cause mortality should go down due to a culling effect of the frail and vulnerable. We saw acute Covid-19 become the proximate cause of death in many seniors who were in the final year of natural life. Now an analysis from Allen indicates that all-cause mortality is up in heavily vaccinated Australia and that at least two thirds in the variation per region is explained by mass Covid-19 vaccination. There are numerous well-documented fatal vaccine serious adverse events which are piling up months and years after the shots. Cumulative toxicity is another factor as a single person is not vaccinated just with the primary series (first two injections), but continued dosing every six months. — Dr Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH link
Aug 27, 2024 — US, UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway: Cumulative Excess Deaths Kept Rising After the Shots Rolled Out; “Denmark, Finland, and Norway keep impeccable statistics. Denmark stopped reporting daily deaths and has switched to reporting deaths quarterly. Does having less information lead to better health outcomes? Or are they hiding something? Similarly, in Norway, they stopped reporting Covid stats due to budget cuts; it had absolutely nothing to do with the numbers getting worse and worse (14X more Covid, 3X more hospitalisations, 3X as much death).” — Steve Kirsch link
Aug 22, 2024 — AstraZeneca Promised to Pay Medical Expenses for Anyone Injured During Its Covid Vaccine Trials — Now It Wants Immunity — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Aug 19, 2024 — Major Scandinavian Study Confirms Pfizer Pushed ‘Bad Batches’ of Covid Shots onto Public; The study was launched after a previous Danish study in 2023 found that recipients of Pfizer’s mRNA injections suffered high rates of side effects and mortality. — Frank Bergman link
Aug 18, 2024 — Excess Deaths Roll on in New Zealand Uncommented by the Government or Media — Guy Hatchard, GLOBE (Campaign for Global Legislation Outlawing Biotechnology Experimentation) link
Apr 6, 2024 — High Excess Death Rates In The West For 3 Years Running Since Start Of Pandemic — British Medical Journal link
Aug 2, 2024 — New: NRS | Excess Deaths Within The Home 2020-2023 — Biologyphenom link
Jul 27, 2024 — Video – Redacted – Hacked Dutch Govt Data Shows Suppressed Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries And Excess Deaths (July 21, 2024) — Dr. William D. Makis MD — 42-min video
Jul 24, 2024 — The Credible Medical News Network – CMNnews — Updated 24th July 2024 — CMNnews link
Jul 24, 2024 — Examining Rising Deaths: Who’s Really Responsible? | The Way I Heard It — Mike Rowe, Youtube — 14-min video
Jul 20, 2024 — Breaking: Our Largest Study of its Kind “Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world during the Covid period regarding socio economic factors and medical interventions”; The major causes of death globally stemmed from public health establishment’s response, including mandates and lockdowns that caused severe stress, harmful medical interventions and the vaccines — Denis Rancourt link
Jul 4, 2024 — 2024 Excess Deaths — Dr. John Campbell 13-min video
Jul 3, 2024 — Population Mortality Worsens Over Pandemic Years; Data from Germany Suggests Covid-19 Vaccination is a Determinant; “If Covid-19 vaccination really reduced rates of Covid-19 death and was safe, then mortality rates should have gone down over the pandemic… No mass vaccination campaign should ever increase population death rates.” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
Jul 3, 2024 — Open Letter from British Physicians to the Higher Ups at the General Medical Council re: Supporting Those who Report Covid Vaccine Harm; “We are aware of doctors who have been referred to occupational health services because their refusal to endorse government guidelines was construed as a sign of mental illness. A group of over 50 senior doctors and academics were referred in June 2021 by the Department of Health and Social Care to the Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU)… Far from bringing the profession into disrepute, many of these doctors have received overwhelming gratitude from the vaccine injured.” — FollowingtheCovidScience link
Jul 1, 2024 — Breaking Publication–A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during Covid-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province; Covid-19 and All-Cause Mortality Increased with Shots–Vaccination Did Not “Save Lives” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
Jun 21, 2024 — 33% Agree Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Is Killing Large Numbers of People’ — Rasmussen Reports link
Jun 21, 2024 — Withdrawn: A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After Covid-19 Vaccination — Nicolas Hulscher, Et Al, Science Direct link
Jun 21, 2024 — Watch: VAERS Purposely ‘Throttling’ And Undercounting Reports Of Deaths After Covid Shots — Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., Children’s Health Defense link
Jun 20, 2024 — The UK Government’s Covid Interventions Were Followed by Spikes in Mortality — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Jun 20, 2024 — New Zealand Data Leaked By Barry Young Has A Smoking Gun: A 27% Increase In All-Cause Mortality Over 12 Months If You Got The Jab — Steve Kirsch link
Jun 19, 2024 — Timelines of UK Covid Measures — Joel Smalley link
Jun 17, 2024 — Don’t Dare To Suggest Covid Vaccines May Have Contributed To Excess Deaths — Norman Fenton & Martin Neil, Where Are The Numbers? link
Jun 17, 2024 — ‘Silent Epidemic’: Maine Lawmakers Shrug Off 18% Increase in Excess Deaths; Rep. Heidi Sampson said lawmakers “shrugged their shoulders” when she proposed investigating the increase in sudden deaths since 2020 among young and middle-aged adults in Maine with no known previous illness. — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link
Jun 14, 2024 — Breaking: Medical Censorship Complex Targets BMJ Article for Retraction — Aussie17 link
Jun 9, 2024 — After 3 Years Of Censorship: Mainstream Media Now Confirms That “Covid Jabs May Be To Blame For Increase In Excess Deaths” — Michael Chossudovsky Link
Jun 9, 2024 — Covid Shots and Rise in Excess Deaths in Many Countries — Marco Caceres, The Vaccine Reaction link
Jun 7, 2024 — Dutch Researchers Say There Have Been 3 Million Excess Deaths In 47 Countries During 2020-2022; This Could Be 35 Million Globally — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose Link
Jun 7, 2024 — Nobody Can Explain What Happened At Apple Valley Village — Steve Kirsch link
Jun 6, 2024 — Mainstream Media Finally Acknowledging The Obvious — The Jimmy Dore Show — 10-Min Video
Jun 5, 2024 — Excess Deaths Hits The Mainstream – UK Telegraph Reports On Skyrocketing Excess Deaths In All Highly Covid-19 Vaccinated Countries — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link
Jun 5, 2024 — ‘More Than 3 Million Excess Deaths Since 2020′: Mainstream Media Finally Admit Covid Jabs ‘May Have Helped Fuel Rise’ In Excess Mortality — Jon Fleetwood Link
Jun 4, 2024 — How Many Kids Under Age 21 Did The Covid Vaccines Kill?; We Know There Were No Benefits. How Many Kids, Aged 20 And Under, Died From The Covid Shots? Please Help Me Find Out. — Steve Kirsch link
Jun 4, 2024 — Bombshell BMJ Study: 3 Million Excess Deaths in 47 Countries May Be Linked to Covid Vaccine — Vigilant News link
Jun 4, 2024 — ‘The Dam Has Broken’: Mainstream Media Reports on Study Showing Covid Vaccines Likely Fueled Rise in Excess Deaths; Data from 47 countries in the Western world showed excess mortality has remained high for the last three consecutive years, according to a study published in BMJ Public Health. — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Jun 3, 2024 — Excess Mortality Across Countries in the Western World Since the Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ Estimates of January 2020 to December 2022; “Excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines. This raises serious concerns. [There is a] need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality.” — Saskia Mostert et al, BMJ (British Medical Journal) link
Jun 3, 2024 — Study: High Excess Death Rates In The West For 3 Years Running Since Start Of Pandemic Despite Containment And Vaccines — British Medical Journal, Medical Express link
May 31, 2024 — Philippines House of Representatives Hears How Excess Deaths Have Skyrocketed and Births have Declined Since Covid “Vaccines” Were Rolled Out — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
May 29, 2024 — ‘Unambiguous’: Excess Deaths in Cyprus Tied to Covid Vaccine Rollout; Cyprus saw a substantial increase in mortality from all causes in late 2021 and early 2022 following the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines, a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health found — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
May 29, 2024 — ONS Admits Vaccinated People Who Died Were Classed as Unvaccinated — Rachel Roberts, The Epoch Times link
May 28, 2024 — Seven Conditions With Massive Ongoing Excess Mortality In All Four States We Have Death Certificates From — Ashmedai, Resisting the Intellectual Illiteratti link
Apr 23, 2024 — Deadly Quiet — The FLCCC Alliance link
Apr 22, 2024 — Excess Deaths In Japan Hit 115,000 Following 3rd Covid Shot; New Study Explains Why — Joe Wang, The Epoch Times link
Apr 21, 2024 — Shocking: CDC Confirms There Have Been Over 1 Million Excess Deaths Among The Elderly Since FDA “Approved” Covid Vaccine — The Expose link
Apr 17, 2024 — Coroner Probes Moderna Vaccine Link To Young Melbourne Woman’s Death — Emily Woods, 9News link
Apr 15, 2024 — America’s Infant Mortality Rate Increases For The First Time In 20 Years — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Apr 8, 2024 — Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After The Third Mrna-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During The Covid-19 Pandemic In Japan — Miki Gibo, et al, Cureus link
Apr 8, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (Part 7) — John Dee link
Apr 8, 2024 — Video – Canadian Independent Special On 17-Year-Old Canadian Hockey Player Sean Hartman Who Died 33 Days After 1st Pfizer Covid-19 Mrna Vaccine (Apr.4, 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel — 18-min video
Apr 6, 2024 — His Healthy Son Was Found Dead After Pfizer Shot He Begged Him Not To Take: “As Far As I’m Concerned, My Son Was Murdered.” — Celia Farber, The Truth Barrier link
Apr 1, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (part 6) — John Dee link
Mar 31, 2024 — Shocking: USA Has Recorded Over 1 Million Excess Deaths Among The Over 65’s Since The FDA “Approved” The Covid-19 Vaccine — The Expose link
May 28, 2024 — 1,236% Increase in Deaths Following Covid-19 Vaccination – New Study — Infowars, Vigilant News link
Mar 28, 2024 — No One Is Investigating This; Alex Berenson On What Is Causing Excess Deaths — Russell Brand, Rumble — 1-hr video
Mar 25, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (part 5) — John Dee link
Mar 21, 2024 — Genocide: Pfizer Lies Caused 20 Million Deaths & Counting Across Several Nations — The Expose link
Mar 18, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (part 4) — John Dee link
Mar 15, 2024 — Much Ado About Nothing; You were right, random stranger. I was just over-reacting to those millions of injuries and deaths. — Jenna McCarthy link
Mar 14, 2024 — ‘Excess Mortality Skyrocketed’: Tucker Carlson And Dr. Pierre Kory Unpack ‘Criminal’ Covid Response — Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge link
Mar 11, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (part 3) — John Dee link
Mar 8, 2024 — Excess Deaths Data Being Hidden? Is This Why? — Russell Brand 26-min video
Mar 6, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccination and Excess Mortality; Post-vaccination Covid-19 cardiac arrests in King County (Seattle, Washington), one of the most vaccinated in the United States, monitored by the elite MEDIC ONE EMS system, known to have the most accurate data in the country. Here is the original study. — IppocrateOrg link
Mar 6, 2024 — Why Are Young Americans Dying At Staggering Rates? — Neenah Payne, Activist Post link
Mar 4, 2024 — Exploring Excess Death (part 2) — John Dee link
Mar 3, 2024 — UK Maternal Mortality on the Rise — Tom Jefferson & Carl Heneghan, Trust the Evidence link
Mar 2, 2024 — Shocking Finding: Life Expectancy Continues to Plummet; “Provisional estimates and finalized reports reveal a significant decline in American life expectancy with young adults bearing the brunt of excess deaths” — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Mar 2, 2024 — We Are Up To 21 Members Of The UK Parliament Speaking Up On Excess Deaths, Finally — Meryl Nass link
Feb 22, 2024 — Never Seen Death Rate Like This: Dr. Pierre Kory On New Excess Death Data — Russell Brand, Rumble — 1.5 hr video
Feb 11, 2024 — Joint Open Letter to Health Secretary Victoria Atkins re Excess Deaths and Link to Covid Jabs — UK Medical Freedom Alliance link
Feb 5, 2024 — How Many Excess Deaths Have There Been In Australia? — Clare Pain, Clarity On Health Link
Jan 27, 2024 — Higher-Than-Normal UK Death Rate Raises Questions — Ellen Wan, The Epoch Times link
Jan 25, 2024 — Excess Deaths In Children Are Increasing; Dr Drew On Excess Deaths, Fauci & More — Russell Brand, Rumble — 1hr video
Jan 19, 2024 — Ask Why 429 Moms Died — Pierre Kory MD & Mary Beth Pfeifer, Rescue with Michael Capuzzo link
Jan 17, 2024 — UK Parliament Debates Excess Deaths: “Far Too Many Young People Are Dying” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Jan 12, 2024 — Are Humans Really Dying More Quickly Than Expected? — Rob Verkerk PhD, Alliance for Natural Health link
Jan 3, 2024 — Excess Deaths: How Much Longer Can This Horror Story Be Suppressed. Decent People Need Help — Katie Hopkins — 12-min video
Dec 17, 2023 — ONS Finally Admits Britain’s Excess Deaths Crisis in Lancet Article — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link
Dec 15, 2023 — More Than 155,000 Excess American Deaths in First 9 Months of 2023 — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link
Dec 11, 2023 — All-Cause Mortality During Covid-19 Vaccinations in European Active Populations; “We have provided three different statistical analyses. We deem that each one of them provides a separate piece of a puzzle but taken together, those reinforce our previous machine learning study that suggested a negative benefit/risk balance for the less than 45 years old. Indeed in the 15-44 age group, we have shown in this paper statistically significant concordance between high excess deaths and maximal injection rate periods, as well as abnormally high excess deaths in the following ten months.” — Patrick Meyer & Pierre Chaillot, Conference on Computational Biology and Bioinformatics link and link
Dec 8, 2023 — Unexplained Deaths Skyrocket In Highly Covid Vaccinated Canada — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Nov 29, 2023 — New Report: Young People Dying of Cancer at ‘Explosive’ Rates, UK Government Data Show — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link
Nov 22, 2023 — Excess Deaths among Children continue to rise in the Thousands across Europe following EMAs Emergency Use Authorisation of the Covid-19 Vaccine for Kids — The Expose link
Nov 16, 2023 — mRNA Covid Shots: Excess Deaths and Transmissible Toxicity in Vaxxed Blood — Truth for Health Foundation link
Nov 15, 2023 — Excess Deaths in 2023 — Dr. John Campbell — 10-min video
Nov 14, 2023 — Deaths in Young Surged 34% in 2022 | No One Knows Why? — High Intensity Health — 7-min video
Nov 13, 2023 — CDC Reports Largest Infant Mortality Rate Increase in 20 Years; U.S. infant mortality increased by 3% in the period between 2021 to 2022, based on data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Restricted healthcare access and economic instability during the Covid-19 pandemic may have played a role, according to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics. — Angelo DePalma, Ph.D., Children’s Health Defense link
Nov 11, 2023 — Why Are So Many Airline Pilots Dying? — Richard Vobes — 10-min video
Nov 8, 2023 — Insurance Industry Executives ‘Alarmed’ By Surge In Deaths Among Young People – But Stop Short Of Blaming Covid Vaccine — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link
Nov 2, 2023 — ABC Blames “Republicans” for Infant Mortality Increases Following Covid Vaccinations Of Pregnant Moms and Babies — Igor Chudov link
Oct 26, 2023 — ‘Excess Mortality’ Continuing Surge Causes Concerns — Doug Bailey, Life Insurance News link
Sep 28, 2023 — Researchers Find Covid Vaccines Linked to Increased Mortality; Data suggest Covid-19 vaccines haven’t saved lives, but instead have increased all-cause mortality in 17 countries — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link
Sep 17, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccine-Associated Mortality in the Southern Hemisphere — Correlation Canada link
Sep 14, 2023 — Excess Mortality Just Got Even Worse: Ed Dowd Drops Alarming New Data — Vigilant News link
Sep 12, 2023 — Further analysis of US Nursing Home data proves, once again, the vaccines made it more likely for the elderly to die — Steve Kirsch link
Aug 17, 2023 — Life Insurers Confirm Excess Young Deaths — Dr. John Campbell — 17-min video
Aug 7, 2023 — Investigation of Excess Deaths in Japan — Joel Smalley, Dead Man Talking link
Aug 3, 2023 — Risk of All-Cause and Cardiac-Related Mortality After Vaccination against Covid-19: A meta-analysis of self-controlled case series studies – Greg Marchand, et al, Taylor & Francis Online link
Jul 17, 2023 — Why Is Rhode Island Stonewalling About a 37-Year-Old Woman’s Vaccine Death? — Andrew Bostom, Brownstone Institute link
Jun 19, 2023 — Large Increase in Teenage Deaths confirmed: Official Data — Dr. Suneel Dhand — 6-min video
May 25, 2023 — Excess Deaths Are Exploding, Experts Remain Stumped — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Mar 21, 2023 — Vaccination Vs. Excess Deaths, Correlation Study — Dr. John Campbell — 15-min video
Feb 27, 2023 — It’s Starting to Come Out; A new study shows the number of heart attack deaths during the pandemic was 30% higher than usual — Russell Brand 17-min video
Feb 21, 2023 — Deaths by Vaccination Status, England — Office for National Statistics link
Feb 21, 2023 — Is there a Link between the 2021 Covid-19 Vaccination Uptake in Europe and 2022 Excess All-Cause Mortality? — Jarle Aarstad & Olav Andreas Kvitastein, Preprints link
Jan 26, 2023 — Excess Deaths in 30 Countries — Dr. John Campbell — 16-min video
Jan 16, 2023 — Are Athletes Dropping Dead From the Covid Jab? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Dec 24, 2022 — Huge Spikes in Neonatal Deaths Following Vaccine Rollout, Data from Major Israeli Health Insurer Show — Dr. Josh Guetzkow, The Daily Sceptic link
Nov 25, 2022 — More Vaccinated Deaths than Unvaccinated Deaths from Covid (US) — Dr. John Campbell PhD — 16-min video
Nov 24, 2022 — Vaccinated People Now Make Majority of Covid Deaths in US: Report — IANS, Healthworld.com link
Nov 22, 2022 — Massachusetts Death Certificates Show Excess Mortality Could Be Linked to Covid Vaccines — Madhava Setty MD, Children’s Health Defense link
Nov 6, 2022 — Association Between Vaccines and Excess Mortality Getting Stronger — and is Discussed in UK Parliament; “Even a casual glance at the data shows that there’s a very strong correlation between excess deaths & the level of vaccine uptake in that country. Surely we must have an investigation? These are 10s of thousands of people who are dying.” — Igor Chudov link
Nov 2, 2022 — Excess Deaths Continue — Dr. John Campbell — 17-min video
Oct 5, 2022 – ONS Data Shows Increased Risk of Death After Six Months in Vaccinated — The Pulse Wire link
Jan 3, 2022 — Life Insurance Company Says Death Claims Up 40% After Covid Vaccines — Ethan Huff, Natural News reprinted by Stillness in the Storm link
Jan 1, 2022 — Indiana Life Insurance CEO Says Deaths Are Up 40% Among People Ages 18-64 — Margaret Menge, Indiana link
Sudden & Unexpected Deaths, Vax-Caused Deaths, More Deaths Among Vaccinated, Fibrous Clots in Deceased
Forest of the Fallen is a silent display. Set up and then left to work its intention on all who are open to witness and interact with it; It is not a protest, it is not a database. It is solely a platform where we share only cv19 injection deaths and injuries that I have personally found, only where stories have been publicly shared and published on multiple sources. Some have been personally shared to me, but the majority are not… The Forest comes purely from a place of compassion for all. All forms of conflict must be avoided at all times. The Forest displays the public domain stories of cv19 “vaccinated” people. As they are all vaccinated, it is literally, actually a completely vaccinated display, and should NEVER be referred to as an ‘anti-vax’ display.
In 2023, The Lancet censored and cancelled a ground-breaking Covid-19 Vaccine Injury & Autopsy paper within 24hr after 100,000s downloads. I’ve learned that it has just passed peer review and will be published. 74% of sudden deaths due to Covid-19 vaccine. 325 autopsies reviewed.
It’s astonishing that billions of people around the world lined up as guinea pigs for experimental injections. The short-term death toll from this mass experiment was likely millions of lives, while the longer-term toll remains unknown.
Reporting by Date (Sudden & Unexpected Deaths)
Sep 26, 2024 — 22 Nurses, 50 Infants “Died Suddenly” the Week of September 16-23, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 25, 2024 — 72 Bodybuilders (that we know of) have “Died Suddenly” Worldwide these Last 3+ Years, while Two were Badly Sickened — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 22, 2024 — Since “Vaccination” Started, 91 Rappers (that we know of) have “Died Suddenly” Worldwide, with Another 13 Sickened; For this toll, the hip-hop world can thank Kamala Harris, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and all their peers who joined the push to get black people jabbed — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 20, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Rochester, NY – 9 year old gymnast, Giselle “Gigi’ Delorme died suddenly in her sleep on Aug.30, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link
Sep 19, 2024 — This Past Week, 36 Nurses, 27 Infants All “Died Suddenly” In The US — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 18, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, September 9-16, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 18, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 15 Year Old Tennessee Boy Tristen Franklin Collapsed & Died Suddenly While Jogging On Aug.27, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link
Sep 17, 2024 — ‘Human Error and Tragic Unfortunate Timing’ Led to Death of 27-Year-Old After AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Sep 17, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – US Air Force Cadet Avery Koonce Died Suddenly In Her Dorm On Sep.4, 2024 At 19 Years Old — Dr. William Makis MD link
Sep 17, 2024 — Video – “Young Social Media Influencers Are Dropping Like Flies” – Popular Youtube Influencer EONutrition Is Astonished That So Many Women Ages 30-50 Are Dropping Dead — Dr. William Makis MD — 7-min video
Sep 16, 2024 — Disney/ABC Has Done A Pretty Good Job Killing Off The Staff At “General Hospital” — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 15, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – UK – 21 Year Old University Student Received An “Impossible Cancer Diagnosis” (Pancreatic Cancer) And Was Given Weeks To Live. She Just Died On Sep.14, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link
Sep 15, 2024 — The New American Way Is To Die, Just Like That; No Angst, No Cause, Nobody Needs To Understand It — Celia Farber link
Sep 13, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, September 2-9, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 10, 2024 — Dr. McMillan pleads for medical sanity; U.K. doctor’s YouTube video discusses new analysis of embalmers’ clots and again asks why officials will not investigate this stunning phenomena — Bill Rice Jr. link
Sep 10, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 16 Year Old Champion Golfer Madison Jane Smith Died On Oct.22, 2023 After A Battle With Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link
Sep 9, 2024 — 32 Nurses ‘Died Suddenly’ In The US This Past Week; 19 Pro Wrestlers Have Dropped Dead Worldwide This Year — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 9, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 21 Year Old Canadian Hockey Player From Quebec, Zachary Bourassa, Drops Dead At Start Of A Tournament Game On Sep.7, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link
Sep 9, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 28 Year Old Alabama Teacher And Volleyball & Basketball Coach Madeleine Danielle Petite Died From Stage 4 Turbo Lung Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link
Sep 5, 2024 — Unprecedented Loss Of Life: Nine ‘Fully Vaccinated’ High School Football Players Died Suddenly In August — Lioness of Judah Ministry link
Sep 5, 2024 — In the Netherlands, They Keep Two Sets of Books for the Covid Vaccines; The dataset that they give researchers has people who were vaccinated and died removed. This makes the vaccine seem safe. Do any Dutch health authorities have a problem with that? Apparently not. — Steve Kirsch link
Sep 4, 2024 — 36 Nurses “Died Suddenly” In The US This Past Week, And 7 High School Football Players Dropped Dead In August — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 4, 2024 — Covid Vaccinated Kids are Dying Regularly from Cardiac Arrest; It’s baffling that they try to normalize this as always happening. It was never a thing before the Covid vaccines rolled out. — Steve Kirsch link
Sep 4, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, August 26-September 2, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Sep 2 2024 — More Tragic News From Australia: 7 Year-old and a 9 Year-old are Dead After Injection With Covid Jabs; “The vaccine fanatics that closed their eyes to the evidence have the blood of children on their hands.” — Lioness of Judah Ministry link
Sep 1, 2024 — Nine High School Football Players Died Suddenly In August 2024 – No One Dares To Mention Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Status Or Vaccine Injury — Dr. William Makis MD link
Aug 28, 2024 — 33 Nurses “Died Suddenly” In The US This Past Week — Mark Crispin Miller link
Aug 28, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, August 19-26, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Aug 28, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 9 Year Old Luciana Laine Nash Collapsed On First Day Of School At Recess And Died Suddenly “Her Heart Stopped Unexpectedly” – Many Young Children Are Dying Of Cardiac Arrests — Dr. William Makis MD link
Aug 24, 2024 — Famous Influencers Are Dropping Like Flies: Why? — EONutrition, Youtube — 7-min video
Aug 23, 2024 — mRNA Injury Series – 30 Year Old Australian Youtube Star Who Pushed Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines Died Suddenly From Lymphocytic Myocarditis — Dr. William Makis MD link
Aug 21, 2024 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, August 12-August 19, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Aug 16, 2024 — 23 Nurses And 2 Doctors “Died Suddenly” In The U.S. This Week — Mark Crispin Miller link
Aug 16, 2024 — In Italy Last Week, 13 “Died Suddenly” In Or Near The Water — Mark Crispin Miller link
Aug 14, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, August 5-August 12, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Aug 7, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 29-August 5, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Aug 6, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 32 Year Old Doctor, Dr.Maddie Giegold (UCSF Fresno) Died Suddenly From A Stroke 5 Days Before Graduation — Makis, Dr. William D. MD — 3-min video
Jul 31, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 22-July 29, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Jul 31, 2024 — Young Women Continue To “Die Suddenly” From Cardiac Arrests – 12 Recent Examples Of Women Under 40 Dropping Dead. — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 30, 2024 — 26 Year Old Dies Suddenly Traveling To Paris To See Her Sister In Law Compete — Celia Farber link
Jul 25, 2024 — Police Scotland Records show Sudden Deaths Dramatically Increased in 2020 and Continued to Increase in Subsequent Years; “Notably, the were spikes in sudden deaths in April and May, after “stay at home” measures were implemented, and a third in December 2020, the month the mass Covid vaccination campaign began” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Jul 24, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 15-July 22, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Jul 24, 2024 — This Past Week In The United States Alone, 19 Nurses Have “Died Suddenly,” Along With 12 Inmates; While, In Italy Alone, 20 People Have “Died Suddenly” Either On The Beach, Or In The Water — Mark Crispin Miller link
Jul 20, 2024 — Addendum: In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States & Worldwide, July 8-July 15, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Jul 11, 2024 — The Covid-19 Shot Can Double Your Risk of Dying Faster, Study Finds — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Jul 10, 2024 — China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm Covid Vaccines are Not Safe; “There is an unsubstantiated claim that non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccines are relatively ‘safe and effective.’ However, incidents of sudden deaths among young healthy people vaccinated with China’s Covid vaccines suggest otherwise.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Jul 10, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 1-July 8, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Jul 7, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, July 8-July 15, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Jul 5, 2024 — Autopsies Link 73.9% of Post-Jab Deaths to the Shot — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Jul 5, 2024 — Covid Jabbed Face 37% Reduced Life Expectancy and Higher All-Cause Death Risk Compared to Unjabbed: Journal ‘Microorganisms’ — Jon Fleetwood link
Jul 4, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Philadelphia – 16 Year Old Ivan Hicks Dropped Dead During Football Scrimmage On July 13, 2021. He Had His 2nd Pfizer mRNA Jab 6 Days Prior To Dropping Dead. — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jul 3, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 24-July 1, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Jun 30, 2024 — Where To Go To Follow The Unfolding Moderna Shot Manslaughter Case In Sweden, And A Few Words About Stepped Up Engagement In The War — Celia Farber link
Jun 27, 2024 — Breaking: Published Science Proves that the Covid-19 “Vaccine” Increases Mortality; Surviving Covid-19 has been falsely attributed to the Covid-19 injections — Dr. Tess Lawrie MBBCh (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery), PhD link
Jun 27, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 17-24, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Jun 27, 2024 — Mrna Injury Series – Two Irish 18 Year Olds, Best Friends, Die Suddenly On A Holiday In The Greek Island Of Ios – More Sudden Deaths Occurring Outdoors Than Ever Before. — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 26, 2024 — The Alarming Truth: A Closer Look at Covid19 Injection Injuries and Deaths; A recent systematic review published in Forensic Science International indicates a disturbing trend. 73.9% of autopsies indicating that the Covid-19 jab played a significant role in fatalities. — The Truth About Cancer link
Jun 25, 2024 — A Review of 325 Autopsy Reports Reveals 74% of Deaths Were Directly Due to Covid Injections — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Jun 25, 2024 — Pilot Died – Jetblue Pilot Captain Keith Duncan Died Suddenly During Layover In Curacao – 7th Pilot Dead In Past 2 Months (died March 24, 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 25, 2024 — ‘Unprecedented Censorship’: Autopsy Study Linking Covid Shots to Deaths Finally Published, After Lancet Removed It — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Jun 24, 2024 — Peer Reviewed Study Is Big Trouble For Big Pharma — The Jimmy Dore Show 13-min video
Jun 24, 2024 — Pfizer Covid Vaccine Killed Our 18-Year-Old Daughter — Allen and Taylor Martin – Trista Martin, Children’s Health Defense link
Jun 21, 2024 — 33% Agree Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Is Killing Large Numbers of People’ — Rasmussen Reports link
Jun 21, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – Children 5-11 Years Old – 20 Cases of Sudden and Unexpected Death (Or Near Death) In Past Few Months — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 20, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – 11 Surfers Who Died Suddenly And Unexpectedly – And The Media Coverups — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link
Jun 20, 2024 — Video (CHD – Both Parents Died From Covid-19 Vaccines) May 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel — 10-min video
Jun 19, 2024 — 100 Kids Age 16-19 Died Suddenly In Recent Months, 7yr Old Girl Collapses Walking To School, Highschooler, 15, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest Playing Football, Fedex Driver Collapses After Ringing Doorbell — Brucha Weisberger link
Jun 19, 2024 — VAERS Underreports Deaths of Children After Covid Vaccine; “Albert Benavides provides shocking reports from these careful examinations, including undocumented child deaths — resulting from misleading labels — and how an algorithm and ‘manual intervention’ helped him identify the undercounted statistics.” — Michael Nevradakis PhD & Albert Benavides, Children’s Health Defense link
Jun 19, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 10-June 17, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller, News From Underground link
Jun 19, 2024 — Our Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Paper That was Censored & Cancelled by Lancet Has Finally Passed Peer Review & Will Be Published; “74% of sudden deaths due to Covid-19 vaccine. 325 autopsies reviewed” — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 19, 2024 — New Tranche of VSAFE Dropped Today (4th Installment of Free-text); Many deaths now documented in the “Free Text” field; “I’ve located at least 73 total unique ID#’s now after 4 updates that have a death recorded in the free-text field.” — Welcome The Eagles link
Jun 17, 2024 — Child Deaths In VAERS – Much Higher Than Reported – 538 Children Died After Taking A Covid-19 Vaccine – Documented In VAERS, But Many Deaths Are Cleverly Hidden! — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 17, 2024 — 17 Year Old Daughter Aubrynn Had 3 Heart Attacks After Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine And Died — Dr. William Makis MD — 20-min video
Jun 17, 2024 — Performers Dropping Dead, or Falling Sick, on Stage (Spain, Italy, India); More unprecedented post-“vaccination” weirdness mid-performance — Mark Crispin Miller link
Jun 16, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – Children 16-19 Years Old – 100 Recent Cases Of Sudden And Unexpected Death – The Silent Epidemic No One Wants To Talk About — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 15, 2024 — Denial Breaks Down, As Swedish Media Run Front Page Stories Of Two Deaths Caused By Moderna Shots—One—A 13 Year Old Boy—Referred By Medical Prosecutor As Involuntary Manslaughter — Celia Farber link
Jun 15, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – Children 12-15 Years Old – 56 Cases Of Sudden And Unexpected Death In The Past Months – Covid-19 Mrna Vaccines Remain The Deadliest Of All Childhood Vaccines — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 12, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, June 3-10 — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link
Jun 12, 2024 — Number Of Children Who Died After Covid Shots Much Higher Than VAERS Reports Indicate, Analyst Says — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link
Jun 10, 2024 — ‘Katie did not need the vaccine’; AstraZeneca victim was ‘doing her bit’ to end lockdown; Katie Lees was a fit and healthy young actor who “didn’t need the vaccine”, but took it to “do her bit”. Thirteen days later she was dead. — Frank Chung, News.com.au link
Jun 7, 2024 — News: Three Canadian Doctors Dead at Same Hospital In Ontario – All 3 Were Anesthesiologists In Their 50s (A Statistical Impossibility) — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 6, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – 85 Musicians And Singers Who Died Suddenly Recently — Dr. William Makis MD link
Jun 5, 2024 — In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, May 27-June 3, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link
Jun 4, 2024 — Proof of Vaccine Harm; “By definition, these serious adverse events lead to either death, are life-threatening, require inpatient (prolongation of) hospitalisation, cause persistent/significant disability/incapacity, concern a congenital anomaly/birth defect or include a medically important event according to medical judgement.” — Dr. John Campbell link
Jun 4, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – Died in Sleep – 100 Cases of Sudden & Unexpected Deaths While Sleeping (Covid-19 mRNA Vaccinated Individuals) — Dr. William Makis MD link
May 31, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – 25 Paramedics and EMTs (Emergency Medical Technicians) Who Died Suddenly Recently – Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandates Continue To Kill First Responders — Dr. William Makis MD link
May 29, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
May 29, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – 72 Firefighters Have Died Recently – Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandates Continue To Kill First Responders At A Frightening Rate — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link
May 28, 2024 — Ottawa Detective Grus Testifies her Investigation of the Covid Vaccine Connection to Infant Deaths was Proper; “The detective with the sexual assault and child abuse unit is accused of conducting an “unauthorized project” between June 2020 and January 2022 by examining the sudden deaths of nine infants. — Lee Harding, Western Standard link
May 23, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
May 22, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – 60 Nurses From Around The World, Who Died Suddenly Recently (Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandated) — Dr. William Makis MD link
May 21, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – 60 Doctors From Around The World, Who Died Suddenly Recently (Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandated) — Dr. William Makis MD link
May 19, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – High School Sports Coaches And Other Athletic Coaches Whose Deaths Were Unexpected – 65 Coaches Who Died Recently (Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Mandated Jobs) — Dr. William Makis MD link
May 15, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
May 15, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – Young Women Suffering Heart Attacks 2-3 Years After Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination – It’s Not Slowing Down – 60 cases explored — Dr. William Makis MD link
May 8, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United Kingdom And Ireland — Mark Crispin Miller link
May 8, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, April 29-May 6, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Apr 24, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide, April 16-April 22, 2024 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Apr 21, 2024 — Former Red Sox First Baseman Dave McCarty Dead at 54 — John Leake, Courageous Discourse link
Apr 17, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
Apr 15, 2024 — Why Do We Track all these “Sudden Deaths” and Crippling Injuries? To Get Others NOT to Get the “Vax” and to Amass the Evidence of this Unprecedented Crime Against Humanity; This crucial task — though incomplete, to say the least — gets ever harder to perform week after week, so many are now suffering and/or dying; and so we need your help to keep it up — Mark Crispin Miller link
Apr 13, 2024 — Government & Media Pretending Massive Health Crisis Not Going On; “Former Wall Street money manager Ed Dowd is a skillful number cruncher… Dowd explains, ‘I went before Senator Ron Johnson in February to talk about the ‘pandemic scorecard,’ which is abysmal. Ever since the CV19 vaccine came on, we have had 1.1 million Americans die excessively, 4 million permanently disabled and another 28 million injured. It’s 33 million people who have been negatively affected now.’ ” — Greg Hunter, USA Watchdog link
Apr 13, 2024 — Pilot Died – Young Pilot Phil Thomas Died Suddenly – At Least 3 Pilot Deaths, 7 Pilot Incapacitations In Past Month – 4 Flight Attendants Became Ill On Delta Flight, Passengers Dying In-Flight — Dr. William Makis MD link
Apr 10, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
Apr 9, 2024 — A Disturbing Trend has Emerged in Airline Pilot Deaths; “Airline pilots are dying younger, and apparently in greater numbers recently” — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link
Apr 5, 2024 — Why Are So Many Children Dying Suddenly All Across Europe? — The Expose link
Apr 3, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
Mar 27, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
Mar 24, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – Three Soccer Players Collapse On The Pitch, On Live TV, Within 1 Week In March 2024, 13 In The Past Month, 35 In The Past 4 Months — Dr. William Makis MD link
Mar 22, 2024 — A Compilation Of Corporate Media’s Explanation Of Sudden Deaths — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Mar 22, 2024 — The List of Reasons for Increased Sudden Deaths and Strokes, According to the Mainstream Media — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link
Mar 21, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
Mar 20, 2024 — Winter Of Died Suddenly – Driving Under The Influence Of Mrna – Collapsing And Crashing Your Car While Covid-19 Vaccinated – 25 Tragic Cases — Dr. William Makis MD link
Mar 14, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
Mar 13, 2024 — Pro-Vaccine Doctor Who Mocked “Anti-Vaxxers” Online Dies Suddenly at 43 — Lioness of Judah Ministry link
Mar 11, 2024 — Drummers In The US (4), Canada (3), Germany, Italy (2) And India Have “Died Suddenly” Since December 23, 2023 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Mar 11, 2024 — Rock Bassists In The US, Jamaica, Brazil, Germany, The Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain & Italy Have “Died Suddenly” Since December 23, 2023 — Mark Crispin Miller link
Mar 10, 2024 — Pilots Died – Air Canada (55 yo Anand Acharya), Delta (58 yo Geoffrey Brock) and Delta (41 yo Michael O’Leary) – Three Young Pilots Have Died Suddenly In Past 3 Weeks — Dr. William Makis MD link
Mar 7, 2024 — Rainbow Baby Born to a Covid-19 Vaccinated Nutritionist, Brayden Burwell Heery Died Unexpectedly at 17 Days Old (Jan.30, 2024 – Feb.16, 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD link
Mar 6, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
Mar 2, 2024 — Propaganda Series – They Complained About Others Not Getting The Covid-19 Vaccine, Then They “Died Suddenly”. 26 People Who Died Due To Covid Propaganda And Disinformation — Dr. William Makis MD link
Feb 28, 2024 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
Feb 27, 2024 — Dr. Peter Mccullough on the Rise in Post-Vaxx Myocarditis; “Definitive Evidence Without Any Question, the Covid 19 Vaccines Are Leading to Sudden Death… There are about 800 papers in the peer-reviewed literature dealing with the Covid vaccine and the heart; the spike protein is intensely straining in the heart… ventricular fibrillation and asystole as a mode of sudden death largely triggered by adrenaline during sports or between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM” — Cancer Secrets 14-min video
Feb 6, 2024 — Brief Research Report: Impact of Vaccination on Antibody Responses and Mortality from Severe Covid-19; “Those individuals at highest risk for Covid-19 mortality/immune failure are likely to be vaccinated.” — Bindu Adhikari et al, Frontiers in Immunology link
Jan 1, 2024 — Is This Why Young People are Collapsing? — Russell Brand (YouTube) — 19-min video
Dec 21, 2023 — How To Think About Sudden Deaths And V Injuries — Darkhorse Podcast Clips 20-min video
Dec 3, 2023 — Died Suddenly: Fauci Lied & Hundreds Of Thousands Of Children Died: Secret CDC Report Confirms Over 100k Youngsters ‘Died Suddenly’ In The USA Following Roll-Out Of Covid-19 Vaccines — The Expose link
Nov 2, 2023 — New Research Explains Why Some People Develop Fatal Blood Clots After Covid Vaccination — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link
Oct 22, 2023 — New Zealand is a Crime Scene: In one clinic, in one day 30 people were Covid injected and all 30 have died — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link
Oct 21, 2023 — Update: She cites evidence of extensive harm from Covid vaccinations, including “30 people who were jabbed on the same day, by the same clinic, who all died within a similar timeframe to each other.” — Liz Gunn – M.O.A.R (The Mother of All Revelations) — 8-min video
Oct 15, 2023 — Every Additional 4 Years in Age, Risk of Dying Per Covid-19 Injection Doubles: Study – The doubling in mortality risk is significantly higher compared to terminal illnesses such as cancer, pneumonia, and heart disease — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link
Sep 22, 2023 — Tres padres denuncian a Sanidad por la muerte súbita de sus hijos tras ponerse la vacuna Covid [Three families in Spain, whose children died following Covid shots, have filed a lawsuit against the State Attorney’s Office in an effort to get the deaths investigated and recognised as Covid vaccine deaths.] — Marcos Ondarra, The Objective link
Sep 12, 2023 — Further Analysis of US Nursing Home Data Proves, Once Again, the Vaccines Made it More Likely for the Elderly to Die — Steve Kirsch link
Sep 7, 2023 — Poll Statistics Reveal Many Believe Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Responsible for Sudden Deaths — Peter A. McCullough MD and John Leake, The Epoch Times link
Aug 31, 2023 — Dozens of Death Certificates List Covid-19 Vaccination as Cause of Death — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link
Aug 27, 2023 — First Covid Deaths Were Fully Jabbed, Australian State Records Reveal — Jessie Zhang, The Epoch Times link
Aug 24, 2023 — First Covid Deaths Were Fully Vaccinated, Queensland Government Records Show — Rebekah Barnett, Dystopian Down Under link
Aug 8, 2023 — More Vaccines Equal More Deaths — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Jul 21, 2023 — Doctors Censored by The Lancet in Paper that Found 74% mRNA Vaccine-Related Cause of Death — DailyClout 30-min video
Jul 21, 2023 — Microscopic Causes of Death; Autopsy Proven Fatal Covid-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis – Dr. John Campbell 14-min video
Apr 18, 2023 — ICAN Attorneys Obtain Another Set of Pfizer Documents; “Both this document and this document list the individuals in the study who died, suffered an adverse event or serious adverse event, withdrew, or who got Covid after vaccination… This document appears to be another textbook example of how Pfizer simply glossed over adverse events. — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link
Apr 14, 2023 — Turbo Cancer – 12 Year Old Boy From Philippines, Alrence Qunitana, Was Dead Less Than 1 Year After His Moderna Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine, Developed A Very Aggressive Brain Tumor — Dr. William Makis MD link
Apr 2, 2023 — A Team of International Scientists & Leading Medical Professionals Are Taking Pfizer To Court In South Africa; The lawsuit suggests there has been an unprecedented rise in vaccine injuries, and that data reveals an association with increasing death from both Covid & non-Covid causes in the vaccinated — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link
Apr 1, 2023 — “Deadly Fetal Demise by Covid19 Vaccines” Dr. James Thorpe, Deborah Viglione — Dr. Ardis Show link
Mar 31, 2023 — Covid-19: Virus Deaths vs. Vaccine Deaths; A Rasmussen Reports poll has found that amongst those Americans who said someone close to them died due to Covid, 54% also believed a member of their family died due to Covid shots —Rasmussen Reports link
Mar 29, 2023 — A Miscarriage of Statistics: The Thalidomide Sequel; Proof that the miscarriage rate after the Covid vaccines is far higher than the real background rate and how the pharma corporations tried to hide it. — Dr. Ah Kahn Syed, Arkmedic’s Blog link
Mar 24, 2023 — 19 Year Old British Amateur Boxing Champion Dies Suddenly, Cause Of Death Unknown — To Be Frank 12-min video
Mar 18, 2023 — Epidemic of Sudden Adult Deaths Finally Made News — Dr. Joseph Mercola link
Mar 3, 2023 — 20 Year Old Daughter Collapses and Dies in her Fathers Arms — To Be Frank 10-min video
Feb 27, 2023 — Over 96 Canadian Children Ages 2-19 Have Died Suddenly Or Unexpectedly In The Past 3 Months — Dr. William Makis MD, Health Impact News link
Jan 16, 2023 — Normalisation of Sudden Death Surge Among Athletes Demonstrates the Extent of our Societal Pathology — BizNews link
January 2023 — Extended: Analysis of Covid-19 Vaccine Death Reports from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) Database — Scott McLachlan et al, Research Gate link
Dec 24, 2022 — Huge Spikes in Neonatal Deaths Following Vaccine Rollout, Data from Major Israeli Health Insurer Show — Dr. Josh Guetzkow, The Daily Sceptic link
Dec 24, 2022 — FDA Confirms Jabs Cause Clots as Children Die — Ty & Charlene Bollinger, The Truth About Vaccines link
Dec 18, 2022 — Died Suddenly — Waking Times link
Dec 13, 2022 — “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 (Children’s Health Defense) — Ed Dowd book
Dec 12, 2022 — Autopsy Results From People Who Died Unexpectedly Within Days of Covid-19 Vaccination — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link
Dec 4, 2022 — 60,000 Children Injured and Dead Along with 4,571 Fetal Deaths Following Covid Vaccines — Brian Shilhavy, Vaccine Impact link
Nov 6, 2022 — Association Between Vaccines and Excess Mortality Getting Stronger — and is Discussed in UK Parliament; “Even a casual glance at the data shows that there’s a very strong correlation between excess deaths & the level of vaccine uptake in that country. Surely we must have an investigation? These are 10s of thousands of people who are dying.” — Igor Chudov link
Oct 20, 2022 — People Dying in Their Sleep Linked to Vaccines, Explains Dr. Peter McCullough, Cardiologist — Jennifer Margulis, The Epoch Times link
Oct 13, 2022 — In Memory Of Those Who “Died Suddenly” In The United States And Worldwide — Mark Crispin Miller link
Oct 9, 2022 – What Have they Done? Government Confirms Covid Vaccination Increases Risk of Death in all Age-Groups – The Expose link
Oct 1, 2022 — Woman Dies 7 Minutes After Covid-19 Shot – Government Claims Death Was From ‘Natural Causes’ — Joe Martino, The Pulse link
Aug 27, 2022 — UK Gov. Confirms 9 in Every 10 Covid Deaths Over the Last Year Have Been Among the Fully /Triple Vaccinated – The Expose link
Jul 15, 2022 — Stunning Official Canadian Data Show Vaccines Now Raise the Risk of Death from Covid — Alex Berenson link
Mar 7, 2022 — Researchers Examine Autopsies of Two Boys Who Died Days After Covid Vaccine —Arjun Walia, The Pulse link
Feb 16, 2022 — Brandon Watt: Widow of 34-year-old Canadian Man Admits “I was a sheep” Before Her Fully-Vaccinated Husband Dropped Dead in Front of Their Baby Girls — TheCovidBlog.com link
Jan 7, 2022 — Nurse Testifies “More Children Are Dying From The Covid Vaccine Than From Covid Itself” — Joe Martino, The Pulse link
Dec 6, 2021 — 552 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of Covid-19, Half Received Pfizer Vaccine — Danielle Ong, International Business Times link
Dec 6, 2021 — Pfizer Recorded 1,223 Possible Vaccine Deaths During First 90 Days of Covid Vaccine Rollout — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link
Oct 22, 2021 — PhD Researcher’s Analysis of VAERS Data Reveals 5,427% Increase in Deaths Following Covid Shots Compared to All Vaccines the Past 10 Years –— Joshua Flint, Goodly Lawful Society link
Feb 1, 2021 — 329 Deaths + 9,516 Other Injuries Reported Following Covid Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show — Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo link
No date — Forest of the Fallen link
