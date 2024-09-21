We’re Happy To Be Your Research Assistant

US Army National Guard Specialist Karoline Stancik, 24 [was] hospitalised for heart complications due to Moderna Covid injections. After her first dose, she developed a headache, sinus problems, cough and chest pain. After her second dose a month later, she developed intense adverse reactions, including high heart rate, dizziness, neuropathic pain and difficulty breathing. She suffered her first heart attack after receiving the second dose of Moderna’s Covid “vaccine.” Stancik has now had three heart attacks and a stroke and, at the age of 24, is having a pacemaker fitted.

There are about 800 papers in the peer-reviewed literature dealing with the Covid vaccine and the heart. There is a distinct syndrome of Covid-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis probably where there’s a substantial size of damaged tissue in the heart. That’s enough to be clinically detectable. That is chest pain, EKG changes, elevations in cardiac troponin, abnormality seen on echocardiography and cardiac MRI. Many times it’s the outer part of the myocardium and the surface layer of the myocardium and the pericardium. So it’s termed myopericarditis. Messenger RNA is found in the human heart, in a paper by Crossin and Colleagues, the spike protein is intensely straining in the heart , a paper by Bonemeir showed that in living tissue necropsies and then there’s inflammation and the inflammation results in either an abnormal heart rhythm… it becomes a re-entrant ventricular tachycardia, degenerating to ventricular fibrillation and asystole as a mode of sudden death largely triggered by adrenaline during sports or between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM in the waking hours or can result in heart failure if it’s a substantially large area of the myocardium.

Over the past two years (2021 and 2022), more than 1,650 professional and amateur athletes have collapsed due to cardiac events and 1,148 of them proved fatal.

Many symptoms of long Covid and injuries from Covid-19 shots may be due to microclots throughout the body . A triple anticoagulant therapy — aspirin, fibrinolytic enzymes and ivermectin may help. Vaughn and colleagues have treated more than 1,500 such patients , with close to 80% experiencing a significant reduction in symptoms. Typical diagnostic scans can’t detect microclots, and many people suffering are told by their doctors that symptoms are all in their head.

Dr Peter McCullough shows us that pre-Covid, myocarditis ran about 4 cases per million. Post-vaccine, myocarditis is now running at 25,000 per million and rising . That’s an astronomical rise.

October 24, 2022, the FAA changed the EKG requirements necessary for pilots to fly . With no public announcement or explanation, the agency expanded the allowable range for PR, a measure of heart function. Widening this parameter means those with potential heart damage are now allowed to fly commercial aircraft. Evidence suggests that pilots’ worsening heart health is due to adverse effects of Covid-19 shots. An estimated 20% of pilots screened may have suffered heart damage due to Covid-19 shots, and the FAA may have been forced to widen the EKG parameters so pilots could continue to fly.

[In the Pfizer clinical trials:] “There were five cardiac arrest deaths in the vaccine group and only one in the placebo group . What that means is that if you take that vaccine, you’re [five times] more likely to die from a fatal cardiac arrest over the next six months than if you don’t. What it also means is that for every life they save by preventing a death from Covid, they are killing four people from cardiac arrest .” Data analyst Edward Dowd corroborated Kennedy’s findings when he did his own deep dive on the Pfizer clinical trials. “The all-cause mortality of the vaccine group was 23% higher than the all-cause mortality of the placebo group. And what do we have today currently running in the US for excess mortality? 23%, according to our numbers. I just find that curious.”

Myocarditis and pericarditis only occur after vaccination and not after Covid-19 infection, according to a recent preprint led by researchers at Oxford University, which compared health outcomes among Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) drafted, but never sent, an alert to the U.S. public about the link between Covid-19 vaccines and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) because CDC officials worried that people would panic . The e-mail, dated May 15, 2021, eight months after the CDC identified myocarditis as an adverse event of special interest or a potential side effect, contained conversations between CDC officials and pharmaceutical industry representatives about why an alert should not be issued.

Sep 18, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 12 Year Old Tennessee Soccer Player Sammy Silverman Went Into Cardiac Arrest In July 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 16, 2024 — Disney/ABC Has Done A Pretty Good Job Killing Off The Staff At “General Hospital” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 14, 2024 — Shaina Hurley (“Love Is Blind”) Has Cervical Cancer (3 Months Pregnant); Lil Troy Has Major Heart Attack; Freddie Jackson, Brandon Looney, Phillies’ Austin Hays All Battling Kidney Disease — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 13, 2024 — 60% of Young People With Covid Vaccine-induced Myocarditis Showed Heart Damage 6 Months Later — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 9, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 21 Year Old Canadian Hockey Player From Quebec, Zachary Bourassa, Drops Dead At Start Of A Tournament Game On Sep.7, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 4, 2024 — Covid Vaccinated Kids are Dying Regularly from Cardiac Arrest; It’s baffling that they try to normalize this as always happening. It was never a thing before the Covid vaccines rolled out. — Steve Kirsch link

Aug 30, 2024 — Study Finds 9.6% Fatality Rate Among People Who Reported Myocarditis or Pericarditis After an mRNA Covid Vaccine — Suzanne Burdick PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Aug 28, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 9 Year Old Luciana Laine Nash Collapsed On First Day Of School At Recess And Died Suddenly “Her Heart Stopped Unexpectedly” – Many Young Children Are Dying Of Cardiac Arrests — Dr. William Makis MD link

Aug 26, 2024 — Daryl Hall Shuts Down Concert After Three Songs Due To “Covid”; Kathleen Turner Leaves Stage Mid-Performance; Coal Chamber Postpone Tour; Shannon Powell Cancels Show After Stroke, Heart Attack — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 22, 2024 — John Fetterman Has “Covid”; Momma Dee Has “Light Stroke”; ESPN’s Victoria Arlen Has On-Air “Health Scare”; Top Chef Alum Shirley Chung Has Stage 4 Cancer; Patriots’ Christian Barmore Has Blood Clots — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 1, 2024 — Children’s Heart Health Post Covid; “We were told vaccines were safe and effective for children. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institute of Health (NIH) continue to recommend it to this day. Even Big Bird recommended it… In recent months, we’ve seen how the Covid injections weren’t safe for pregnant mothers, we’ve seen how they can cause cognitive impairment, and we’ve seen how they are linked to strange blood clots. Now, there’s one more evidence-backed reason to avoid these novel products: children’s heart health.” — FLCCC link

Jul 31, 2024 — Young Women Continue To “Die Suddenly” From Cardiac Arrests – 12 Recent Examples Of Women Under 40 Dropping Dead. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 30, 2024 — Stevie Nicks Postpones UK Tour; Black Belt Eagle Scout Cancels Shows; Widespread Panic Cancels Asheville Run; Toto Cancels Show In Italy; VT Musician Sarah King Cancels Tour — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 28, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 50 Year Old English Teacher Justin Parmenter Had A Stroke During The Charlotte Marathon — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 22, 2024 — UK: Lauren Goodger’s Little Girl, Kate Garraway’s Dad Rushed To Hospital; IN: Comic Sathiya Has “Stroke Scare,” Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has Myositis; AU: Cyclist Chris Harper Quits Tour De France — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 20, 2024 — Italy: Rapper Fedez in ICU with internal bleeding, Jannik Sinner, 22, leaves Wimbledon with tachycardia; Indian actress Sumbul Touqueer has typhoid, DM Rajnath Singh’s health “suddenly deteriorates”; Italy: TV host Andrea Delogu in ER (“illness”); Singapore: singer Joanna Dong has “tiny tumor” removed from breast; Filipina singer Angeline Quinto has gestational diabetes; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 14, 2024 — Whoopi Goldberg, Doug Emhoff “Test Positive for Covid”; Queens of the Stone Age cancel tour; Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer kills pedestrian; Browns’ Bernie Kosar, 60, “fighting for his life”; FL meteorologist Katie Garner, 36, has a “heart condition”; Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”) undergoes surgery for endometriosis; Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) diagnosed with blood cancer; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 3, 2024 — Russell Brand Slams Media For Normalizing Heart Attacks In Young, Healthy People — Michael Nevradakis, Phd, Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 2, 2024 — Netherlands: Woman (63) Dies From Blood Clots 5 Days After Blood Transfusion — Lioness of Judah Ministry link

Jun 30, 2024 — BC Premier John Horgan Has 3rd Cancer; UK Soccer Great John Hansen Out Of Hospital (“Illness”), Jon Holmes, Adele Roberts Have Cancer; Greek Pol Marios Karoyian, 63, Recovering From Heart Attack — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 26, 2024 — Stroke Risk: Covid Shots 200 Times More Likely to Cause Blood Clots in Brain — Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D., The Defender link

Jun 26, 2024 — US Army Admits that the Moderna mRNA Injection Caused Soldier’s Heart Condition — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jun 25, 2024 — Queanbeyan Mayor Recovering After Heart Attack — About Regional link

Jun 22, 2024 — David Talbot has Another Stroke; Dave Portnoy Claims to have “Beat Cancer”; Vicki Gonzalez has Breast Cancer; Dr. Oz Saves Plane Passenger Mid-flight; TX Wesleyan coach Brian Wanamaker has cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 22, 2024 — Stevie Nicks cancels show; boxer Tramaine Williams collapses mid-match; Fox anchor Dave Hall’s “scary blood clot”; Mark Chesnutt has emergency heart surgery; soap star John York has 2 “rare cancers” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 19, 2024 — 100 Kids Age 16-19 Died Suddenly In Recent Months, 7yr Old Girl Collapses Walking To School, Highschooler, 15, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest Playing Football, Fedex Driver Collapses After Ringing Doorbell — Brucha Weisberger link

Jun 19, 2024 — Breaking Publication: Covid-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes; Unacceptable Hazard for Blood Clots to the Brain — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jun 17, 2024 — 17 Year Old Daughter Aubrynn Had 3 Heart Attacks After Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine And Died — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel — 20-min video

Jun 17, 2024 — 2 Marines Go Into Cardiac Arrest On Same Day; 2 TN Sheriffs Have Pancreatic Cancer; High Schooler, 15, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest Playing Football; Girl, 5, Walks To School For Help After Mom Collapses — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Jun 17, 2024 — Swedish Rocker Dennis Lyxzén Has “Massive Heart Attack”; Danish Actor Charlotte Bøving Has Cancer (Again); S. Korean Pop Star Yoo Ara, 31, Has Cancer; Irish Pol Jennifer Whitmore In ICU — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Jun 15, 2024 — Noam Chomsky Can’t Talk; Oprah Winfrey Rushed to Hospital; Carrie Underwood Falls Off Stage; Jon Fetterman rear-ends another car (“for unknown reasons”); Giants’ Darren Waller retires at 31; Actor Justin Baldoni hospitalized (with an “infection”); streamer Fanum, 26, has a heart attack, “thought he was going to die”; hoopster Jenica Lewis, 16, diagnosed with diabetes — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 13, 2024 — Covid-19 Jab mRNA and Spike Protein Stay in Human Tissue Longer Than Expected: Journal ‘British Pharmacological Society’; Findings warrant “a careful look due to potential direct cardiotoxicity.” — Jon Fleetwood link

Jun 13, 2024 — Biologist Carolina Bourque Had Stroke After Moderna Covid-19 Mrna Vaccine — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel — 17-min video

Jun 13, 2024 — Spike Protein Leads To ‘Five Mechanisms Of Damage’ In Human Body; Addressing The Rise In Turbo Cancers, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Conditions And Reproductive Issues In People Who Received Covid-19 Vaccines, Clinical Educator Dr. Margaret Christensen Joined “The Defender In-Depth” This Week To Discuss Their Causes — And Possible Solutions. — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 11, 2024 — Myocarditis In Pilots… And Aviation Safety — Dr. Kevin Stillwagon link

Jun 11, 2024 — Worldwide Study Of 130 Million Injuries From 1969 To 2023 Confirms ‘Increase In Pericarditis And Myocarditis Reports Associated With Vaccines’: WHO Data — Jon Fleetwood link

Jun 10, 2024 — Jab Forces French Footballer Fumu Tamuzo, 29, To Retire; Pakistani Actor Firdous Jamal Has Colon Cancer; Nepalese CEO In Hospital With “Heart Issues”; S. Korean Actress Joon Yoo-Ha Has Cancer Again — Mark Crispin Miller, News From Underground link

Jun 8, 2024 — CA, UK, IR: Robin Trower Cancels Tour; Mamie Laverock Falls 5 Stories After “Medical Emergency”; TV Host Seán Defoe Has Testicular Cancer, TV Host Adrian Kennedy Has Prostate Cancer; Actress Keltie Knight has microcytic anemia; rugby great Alun Wyn Jones, 38, has heart surgery; prisoner Danny Weatherson diagnosed with Parkinson’s; Tyrone footballer Feargal Logan has a stroke; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 7, 2024 — Study Finds Increased Risk of Epilepsy, Severe Allergic Shock, Myocarditis and Appendicitis in Children Injected with Covid-19 Vaccines — Lance D. Johnson, NewsTarget link

Jun 6, 2024 — Springsteen Postpones Tour; Neil Young Postpones Show; Black Keys Cancel Tour; Matt Rife Cancels Show; Carly Pearce has Pericarditis; “Mike Tyson Falls Ill in Plane”; The Great Gatsby’s Sara Chase has tubal cancer; Dance Moms’ star Kelly Hyland has “fast-moving” breast cancer; three sports announcers — Sean McDonough, Jim Ross, Brandi Rhodes — out with illness — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 3, 2024 — Do Not Pass This By… Major Collaborative Study Finds All Risk And No Benefit – Study Shows 100% Of Myocarditis In Kids Is From Covid19 Shots. Meanwhile, Effectiveness Data Show No Benefit To Kids. — James Lyons-Weiler, Covid Intel link

Jun 3, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – Aneurysm – 50 Cases of collapsing suddenly from ruptured aneurysms — Dr. William Makis, MD, Covid Intel link

May 31, 2024 — Cardiac Arrest Deaths Spike 1,236% from 2020 to 2023 in U.S. County Following Covid-19 Jab Campaign: Study — Jon Fleetwood link

May 30, 2024 — Today Show, Doctors Say They Are Seeing An Alarming Number Of Seemingly Healthy Younger Patients Having Heart Attacks — Today Show, Twitter link

May 29, 2024 — Myocarditis Rates Increase 5X in Guernsey After Covid Vax Rollout; Myocarditis is a known side effect of the Covid vaccines. Is there anything else that could have caused this unexpected 5X rise in myocarditis cases? — Steve Kirsch link

May 28, 2024 — Winter of Clotting Suddenly – Strokes Under the age 30 – Recent 26 tragic cases – Newest UK Govt Disability Data Shows Strokes Were Up +405% in 2023 for Ages 16-19 — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 26, 2024 — NHL Player Brock Boeser Out of Game 7 with DVT Blood Clot and NHL’s Most Vaxxed Team, Vancouver Canuks are Out of Stanely Cup Playoffs — 10 More Athletes Clotting Suddenly — Dr. William Makis MD link

May 20, 2024 — Who Was Speaking Out in ’22? Embalmer Anna Foster Talks to Steve Kirsch About the Never Before Seen Large “Fibrous-Looking” Clots — Transcriber B link

May 18, 2024 — Another Young (25-yo) Banker Dies of Cardiac Arrest; “Job stress” has become the purported killer of young finance professionals — John Leake link

Mar 16, 2023 — Confidential Pfizer Documents Reveal Pharmaceutical Giant Had ‘Evidence’ Suggesting ‘Increased Risk of Myocarditis’ Following Covid-19 Vaccinations in Early 2022 — Project Veritas link

May 15, 2024 — Winter of Died Suddenly – Young Women Suffering Heart Attacks 2-3 Years After Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination – It’s Not Slowing Down – 60 Cases Explored — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

May 9, 2024 — Embalmer Blood Clots; Yes, the Clots Embalmers are Finding are Real — Laura Kasner link

May 1, 2024 — I’d Missed These Horrifying Clot Images; Transcriber B shared a link from November 2022 interview with another brave whistleblower embalmer — Bill Rice, Jr. link

Apr 30, 2024 — Argie Footie Carlos Tevez in Hospital w/ Chest Pains; Rod Stewart Collab’s Heart Attack “Shatters Face”; Irish Radio Host Jesper Dein Reveals Heart Railure; Danish Radio Host has Heart Haemorrhage; Barcelona Major Xavier García Albiol in Hospital with Arrhythmia; Italian City Councillor Luigi Urciuoli in Coma after Stroke and more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 29, 2024 — It Was a Pandemic of Abuse; Paramedic Harry Fisher is seeing younger people suffering from seizures and stroke. Also aggressive cancer that seem to come from nowhere. — Children’s Health Defense 15-min video

Apr 27, 2024 — SC Hoopster Collapses During Pick-Up Game; GA Key Singer Collapses Mid-Song; “Medical emergency” strands RI kids in Mexico; FL cruise ship makes emergency diversion to Bermuda; Denver child’s heart beats again after 14 hours; 6-year-old saved from cardiac arrest at daycare in Bossier City, LA; child transported to hospital following medical emergency, AL; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — Palaye Royale quits festival; Jeanette Lee survives heart attack in cancer fight; Ryan Weaver’s fight w/ glioblastoma; RI senate prez confirms cancer diagnosis; GA boy, 8, spends 125 days in hospital; 10-year-old plays baseball for 1st time since cardiac arrest on field; Boise State freshman, healthy all his life, has cardiac arrest in sleep; Miss. deputy to make “full recovery” (from what?); more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — John Roberts back on Fox (“heart issue”); George Lopez casino show rescheduled; Max Gail’s wife has breast cancer; 76ers’ Joel Embiid has Bell’s palsy; Repub pol with cancer quits MO senate race; Journo Julia Fello reveals husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News; legendary Nebraska Cornhuskers announcer reveals tragic cancer diagnosis; 2 heroic rescues; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — Germany: “Thromboses Removed Like Fat Earthworms” from Olympic Cycling Champion (33), CSU Pol Monika Hohlmeier has “Massive Health Problems,” Greens Leader Mona Fuchs Collapses During Speech, Swiss Ski Star Nadine Fähndrich Talks about Heart Surgery at 28, Marathon Runner Adrian Lehmann has Heart Attack at 34; Roma Defender has Chest Pain, Leaves Field on Stretcher; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — Peter Frampton Rocks on Despite Crippling Muscle Disease; Lucy Rose couldn’t lift her baby after collapse; Labour MP Karin Smyth reveals skin cancer diagnosis; rugby player, 25, in hospital with MRSA; Canada: St. Catharines woman who fell ill in Jamaica back home in hospital: Brazil: TV cameraman has heart attack in front of ECU; “Promising Scottish rider Anna Shackley forced to retire at 22”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 25, 2024 — Why Are Embalmers Finding Unusual Blood Clots?; Guest host Dr. Ryan Cole along with Major Thomas Haviland, Ret. USAF, and embalmer Richard Hirschman consider why these new clots were never seen before 2021 — FLCCC Alliance 1.25-hr video

Apr 21, 2024 — Former Red Sox First Baseman Dave McCarty Dead at 54; Athlete and father of two died on April 19 “due to a cardiac event,” second 2004 World Series Champion to die in six months. — John Leake, Courageous Discourse link

Apr 20, 2024 — Former Air Force Engineer on a Mission to Investigate Rise in Unusual Blood Clotting: Thomas Haviland — American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV link

Apr 16, 2024 — India: Pol Gorakhpur Lok Sabha (41), MP Chandrasekhar Sahu (73) Have Cardiac Crises; S Korea: Singer Aespa’s Winter (23) has lung surgery; NZ: Health journo Rachel Smalley’s mother has breast cancer; “Indian Coast Guard rescues Sri Lankan fisherman after mid-sea medical emergency”; Aussie singer Jimmy Barnes, 68, “announces first NZ tour since heart surgery”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 16, 2024 — UK: TV Star Louise Thompson’s Stoma Bag, Willie Limond’s “Life-Threatening Seizure”; Italy: Tonia Romano’s “Sudden Health Problem”; SA: gospel singer Fikile Mlomo has a tumor on her spinal cord; “Worker collapses on construction site”; 19-yr-old collapses w/ a “sudden illness”; Region Council interrupted by spectator’s “sudden illness”; soccer match suspended due to home fan’s “illness”; more— Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 15, 2024 — Australia: Cardiac Arrest Up 20% — John Leake, Courageous Discourse link

Apr 15, 2024 — Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. has “Cardiac Episode”; WWE’s R-Truth has a Stroke; Photog Vuhlandes, 29, has Leukemia; Porn Star Emily Willis (barely) Out of Coma; Eddie Sutton in Hospice (Lung Cancer) — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 15, 2024 — Francis Collins has Prostate Cancer; Father Goya Hidalgo has “Big Cancerous Tumor”; Isabella Strahan’s 3rd craniotomy; Purdue student, 22, dying of glioblastoma; SC 15-yr-old has brain bleed on pitch; “Probation union president suffers medical emergency after state board meeting”; “Nurse driving by saves life of teen having heart attack”; “Milan MS staff’s swift action saves student”; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 11, 2024 — CA driver crashes into home; GA driver crashes into church; UK driver crashes into barrier and down embankment; 5 major crashes on highways in Germany; Danish bus driver goes into cardiac arrest; And three “serious” crashes, in Italy, Australia and (with three dead) New Zealand — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 6, 2024 — Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) Diagnosed with Cancer; Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) Has Acute Blood Clot in leg; Singer Monique Bingham Cancels Tour; Country Singer Colt Ford has Heart Attack Post-Concert; Rocker John Driskell Hopkins, Portland radio’s Mike Lynch both have ALS; wrestler Dennis Knight nearly dies in “medical emergency”; Miley Cyrus’s mom Tish asks for prayers amid tragic family loss” — Mark Cripsin Miller link

Apr 6, 2024 — UK: TV contestant Charlie Doherty has Brain Tumor; Brazil: Actor Camila Pitango Collapses in the Studio; Norway: Frida Maanum Collapses on the Pitch; Greece: Dimitris Kokotas Collapses while Filming; Beloved Belizean internist, Dr. Fernando Cuellar, diagnosed with blood cancer; Cambridge rower collapses in his boat during race; shinty player saves ref’s life after cardiac arrest; & more —Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 6, 2024 — Pope Francis Misses Big Event; Anna Paquin Walking with a Cane; Indian BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Taiwanese Badminton Champ Chou Tien Chen, Aussie TVSstar Courtney Murphy All have Cancer; Spanish journo Helena Resano no longer paralyzed; Filipino sportscaster Bill Velasco getting over heart failure; Indian BSP candidate Gufran Noor has heart attack; AU pol Nick Xenophon’s brain tumor — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 2, 2024 — Autopsy Confirmed Covid-19 Vaccine Myocarditis Deaths – Australian Dad Roberto Garin Dropped Dead 48 hr After his 1st Pfizer Covid; 5 autopsy cases and our myocarditis paper wins 1st place — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 2, 2024 — UK: TV host Michaela Strachan’s Pal Dies of Cancer, Martin Griffiths Quits UN, Goalie Ellie Roebuck has a Stroke; Aussie Fitness Guru Ashy Bines’ Brain Aneurysm, TV’s Marcia Bines Rushed to Hospital; Spain: Bertín Osborne battling “long Covid”; NZ: “Real Housewives” star Marcia Wallace has Skin Cancer; British Airways Pilot “Incapacitated” mid-flight; AU: TV contestant’s “Medical Emergency”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 29, 2024 — Heart failure among Navy pilots up 973%; Arnold Schwarzenegger, Darryl Strawberry, Rip Michaels, Jeremy Camp, Roberto Duran, Damian 666 all down with heart disease — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 28, 2024 — Nicki Minaj Postpones Concert; Pistons’ Ausar Thompson Out wth Blood Clot; Javier Altamirano Has a Seizure on the Pitch; Arthur Cazaux Collapses at Miami Open; Stevo Simple Boy Collapses on Live TV — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 24, 2024 — Former Professional Footballer Matt Le Tissier Comments on 3 International Soccer Players Collapsing in the Past Week — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

Mar 17, 2024 — Stunning Claims of Whistleblower Need to go Viral — Bill Rice, Jr. link

Mar 11, 2024 — UK: Nitin Sawhney Rushed to Hospital (“after collapsing in a pool of blood”); Irish President Sent to Hospital, Kilkenny Mayor has Prostate Cancer; Mexican Wrestler and TV Host both Have Heart Attacks — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 11, 2024 — Pope Francis Looks Bad, Giacomo Sagripanti Falls Ill Conducting “Madame Butterfly,” Paola Perego Flees Live Broadcast, Gianluca Grignani Falls Ill Mid-Concert; Spain’s Carlos Sainz Too Ill to Race; Ghanaian Actor John Bredu Peasa “Battling Strange Illness”; South African Singer Tyla Cancels First World Tour; India: Space Researcher Diagnosed with Cancer, MP has Heart Attack; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 6, 2024 — Pope Francis Cancels Audiences; Comedian Fiorello, Rai presenter Francesca Fialdini both Collapse on Live TV; Katia Follesca Collapses on Stage; Indian Financier Nithin Kamath has Stroke; Singaporean singer Sabina Yasmin “diagnosed with cancer again”; NZ radio announcer Mike Puru “opens up about his dad’s terminal cancer”; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 5, 2024 — Mick Jones, Justin Currie both Have Parkinson’s; “Apprentice” star rushed to hospital; Dutch cyclist van den Berg falls during race; Slovakian racer Sagan’s “health scare”; Spanish pol’s heart attack; Just some of the European celebrities who have probably been felled by “vaccination — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 3, 2024 — Adele Cancels Vegas Stint Again; Jon Bon Jovi Can’t Sing due to “Vocal Injury”; Justin Timberlake’s illness takes a “turn for the worse”; Halsey “back in diapers” due to endometriosis; “Ginger Zee misses ‘Good Morning America’ after falling ill”; “Giants’ Tristan Beck diagnosed with aneurysm in upper arm”; Texas Tech’s Brady Trombello has a “medical emergency” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 2, 2024 — Covid Vaccines Cannot be Ruled Out as Cause of Cardiac Deaths in Young and Middle-Aged, MP says — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 29, 2024 — New Autopsy Evidence from Japan: Myocarditis – However Mild – Can Result in Fatal Arrhythmias. — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Feb 28, 2024 — Argentine Rocker Fernando Ruiz Díaz has Stroke, Cancels Tour; Swedish Footballer Kristoffer Olsson on Ventilator with Brain Disease; Aussie Footballer Corey Harawira-Naera Wearing a Defibrillator — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Feb 27, 2024 — Kansas’ Phil Ehart has Major Heart Attack; Bears’ Steve McMichael needs blood transfusion; Jay McInerney has brain surgery; Toni Braxton’s near-fatal health scare; Amy Schumer’s “puffy, swollen face”; “Sutton Stracke suffers terrifying medical emergency while filming; triathlete Lesley Patterson’s husband has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer; soap star Lana Clay’s “rare disorder”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 27, 2024 — Dr. Peter Mccullough on the Rise in Post-Vaxx Myocarditis; “Definitive Evidence Without Any Question, the Covid 19 Vaccines Are Leading to Sudden Death… There are about 800 papers in the peer-reviewed literature dealing with the Covid vaccine and the heart; the spike protein is intensely straining in the heart… ventricular fibrillation and asystole as a mode of sudden death largely triggered by adrenaline during sports or between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM” — Cancer Secrets 14-min video

Feb 26, 2024 — Breaking Senate Briefing: Serious Increase in Myocarditis From Covid Shots — Brian Hooker, Children’s Health Defense

Feb 24, 2024 — Never Before Seen Blood Clots Found By Embalmers — The Jimmy Dore Show — 11-min video

Feb 23, 2024 — Massive Covid Vaccine Study Confirms Heart and Brain Damage After Just One Dose— Kim Iverson link

Feb 23, 2024 — Survey of Embalmers Shows How Many are Finding Rubbery Clots; “The science” will never cover stories which threaten Big Pharma sponsors — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 23, 2024 — Vaccinated are Susceptible to Viral Infections and “Covid Vaccine Heart Syndrome” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 23, 2024 — Study Claims Covid Caused More Heart Damage Than Vaccines — Here’s What the Authors Got Wrong; A 2023 study admitted that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines cause myocarditis, but claimed the Covid19 virus was even more damaging than the vaccine. A recent, more detailed review of their data, however, showed the opposite is likely true. — Angelo DePalma PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 15, 2024 — Japanese Man Dies From Myocarditis After Second Dose of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccination; The man was admitted to hospital two days after vaccination in an unconscious state — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Feb 12, 2024 — CDC Refused to Issue Alert About Covid Vaccine and Heart Inflammation for Fear of Causing Public Panic — Amber Baker, The Vaccine Reaction link

Feb 11, 2024 — CDC Drafted, Held Back Myocarditis Alert on Covid Vaccines — The Hill, The Vaccine Reaction link

Feb 5, 2024 — The Predicted Heart Failure Epidemic is Here — Vejon Health — 12-min video

Feb 1, 2024 — Australian Man Injured by Pfizer Vaccine Wins ‘Landmark’ Claim Against Employer — John-Michale Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 22, 2024 — Exclusive: 70% of Embalmers Report Finding Strange Blood Clots Beginning in Mid-2021 — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 20, 2024 — Latest Research Findings on Embalmers Strange Clots — Vejon Health — 59-min video

Jan 9, 2024 — 8th Shot of mRNA Vaccine, and the Coming ‘Heart Failure Pandemic’ — Facts Matter, EpochTV link

Dec 16, 2023 — Some People Suffered Chest Pain, Palpitations After Covid-19 Vaccination: Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 15, 2023 — FDA Forced to Release Documents Admitting They Knew Covid Vaccines Caused Heart Inflammation — Lance D. Johnson, News Target link

Dec 13, 2023 — Heart Failures Spiked 1,000% Among Pilots in 2022, Pentagon Data Show — Ethan Huff, NewsTarget link

Dec 1, 2023 — Japanese Study: Covid Vaccine May Cause Long-Term Heart Damage, Even in People With No Symptoms — Covid Call to Humanity link

Dec 1, 2023 — US Military Study on Postvaccination Myocarditis Released; The U.S. military was among the first to detect heart inflammation cases among the vaccinated; — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Nov 28, 2023 — 35-Year-Old Firefighter Injured by Covid Vaccine and Forced to Retire Sues New York City for Disability Benefits — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Nov 28, 2023 — DNA Contamination in Covid-19 Vaccines May Explain Rise in Cancers, Clots, Autoimmune Diseases: Pathologist — Tom Ozimek & Jan Jekielek, The Epoch Times link

Nov 27, 2023 — Unprecedented Surges in Cardiac Arrest Cases in Victoria, Australia: Exploring the Potential Vaccine Link — Ellen Wan, The Epoch Times link

Nov 15, 2023 — Pilot warns of airline industry disaster due to Covid vaccines — Sally Beck, Signs of The Times link

Nov 14, 2023 — Kids and Cardiac Arrests: 11 Children (Ages 9-19) Had Cardiac Arrests at US Schools in the Past Month. What is behind this horrific “new normal?” — Brucha Weisberger link

Nov 10, 2023 — Why Are Young People Having Heart Attacks Post 2020? — Ben Azadi — 1-hr video

Nov 2, 2023 — New Research Explains Why Some People Develop Fatal Blood Clots After Covid Vaccination — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Nov 1, 2023 — Breaking: Myocarditis Study Is Devastating News for Big Pharma — Russell Brand — 20-min video

Oct 29, 2023 — FDA: Getting Covid Shot Same Day as Flu Jab May Increase Stroke Risk in Elderly — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 27, 2023 — Covid-19, Flu Vaccines Taken Together Linked to Stroke Risk: US government researchers, and scientists with Kaiser Permanente, have recently reported finding elevated stroke risk among certain populations — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 24, 2023 — Pfizer Monthly Safety Reports Finally Included in October’s Document Release; “Pfizer’s September 2021 Safety Report includes data on incidence of myocarditis, among other serious adverse events.” — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link

Oct 23, 2023 — US Government Pays 2 More People Injured by Covid Vaccines: Both experienced myocarditis, or heart inflammation, after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine— Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 19, 2023 — FDA Finds Seizures Signal in 2-5 Year Old After Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines — Drbeen Medical Lectures — 24 min video

Oct 17, 2023 — Vaccinated Rat and Human Heart Cell Study Shows How Hearts Get Damaged: Rat experiments that should have been done before injecting humans; In a new laboratory research letter, scientists… finally were able to pinpoint some mechanisms of how Covid vaccines damage hearts — Igor Chudov link

Oct 17, 2023 — FDA Finds Safety Signal for Covid-19 Vaccination Among Toddlers: A safety signal is a sign that a health condition may be caused by vaccination, but further research is required to verify a link. A safety signal of seizures for young children following Covid-19 vaccination has been detected. — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 16, 2023 — Apparent Cytotoxicity and Intrinsic Cytotoxicity of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine; [Cytotoxicity means a substance is toxic (poisonous) to human cells. A cytotoxic compound can cause cell damage or death. (source) Cells are the smallest physical component in the body that has all the characteristics of life.] — Dr. Gabriele Segalla, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link

Oct 15, 2023 — Safety of Covid-19 Vaccines in US Children Aged 6 Months to 17 Years: In this preprint study from the FDA covering 4,102,106 vaccinated enrollees from three health insurance claims databases, these safety signals were identified: heart inflammation (myocarditis and pericarditis) for children 12-17 years old and seizures/convulsions for children 2-5 years old — MedRxiv.org link

Oct 12, 2023 — Cardiac Side Effects of RNA-based SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines: Hidden Cardiotoxic Effects — Dr. Rolf Schreckenberg et al, British Journal of Pharmacology link

Oct 10, 2023 — Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrests Spiked in 2021, Study Finds — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 7, 2023 — The Covid Clots — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 3, 2023 — CDC Journal and Five Others Rejected Key Paper on Covid Vaccines and Heart Inflammation — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 30, 2023 — They Suffered Myocarditis After Covid 19 Vaccination. Years Later, Some Still Haven’t Recovered. — Zachary Stieber & Lia Onely, The Epoch Times link

Sep 27, 2023 — Study Finds Signs of Heart Injury in Vaccinated People Without Chest Pain — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 26, 2023 — False, Misleading Information About Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis Spreads Widely; Health agencies and doctors are making false claims about Covid-19 vaccination in an attempt to encourage people to take up the new shots. — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 23, 2023 — The Covid Clots: A Full Measure Town Hall — Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson — 51 min video

Sep 21, 2023 — Risk of Stroke Skyrockets with Covid Infection After Vaccination — Covid Call to Humanity link

Sep 17, 2023 — Resource: Studies on Myocarditis and Covid-19 Vaccination — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 17, 2023 — Timeline: Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 4, 2023 — Pennsylvania High School QB Needs a ‘Miracle’ After Collapsing Mid-Game, Family Says — Lorenz Duchamps, The Epoch Times link

Aug 29, 2023 — The ‘New Normal’: More Heart Attacks, Strokes, and Trauma — Dr. Byram W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

Aug 27, 2023 — Exclusive: Whistleblower Who Disclosed Myocarditis Spike in Military After Covid Vaccine Rollout Goes Public — J.M. Phelps, The Epoch Times link

Aug 23, 2023 — Increasing Heart Attacks in Young Athletes — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Aug 21, 2023 — Swiss Study Finds Heart Injury Due To Covid Shots 20x Higher Than Previously Claimed — Covid Call to All Humanity link

Aug 15, 2023 — Pfizer Is Hiding How Covid Jab Damages the Heart — Dr. Joseph Mercola, link

Aug 8, 2023 — Botanical Medicine for a Covid Vaccine-Injured Heart — Dr. Colleen Huber, The Defeat of Covid link

Aug 5, 2023 — Heart Scarring Observed in Children Months After Covid-19 Vaccination: Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Aug 3, 2023 — Risk of All-Cause and Cardiac-Related Mortality After Vaccination against Covid-19: A meta-analysis of self-controlled case series studies – Greg Marchand, et al, Taylor & Francis Online link

Aug 1, 2023 — Virus and Vaccine-Induced Cardiomyopathy: Beyond Troponin, and Myocarditis Beyond Covid-19 Vaccines, Key References – James Lyon-Weiler, Popular Rationalism link

Aug 1, 2023 — 1 In 35 Vaxx Recipients Showed Signs of Myocarditis – New Study — The Jimmy Dore Show 9-min video

Jul 31, 2023 — Cardiovascular Assessment up to One Year After Covid-19 Vaccine – Associated Myocarditis — Clement Kwong-man Yu, et al, Circulation link

Jul 30, 2023 — Risk of Stroke Skyrockets With Covid-19 Infection After Vaccination — Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, The Epoch Times link

Jul 29, 2023 — US Military Confirms Myocarditis Spike After Covid Vaccine Introduction — Zachary Steiber, The Epoch Times link

Jul 28, 2023 — 800x Higher Incidence of Myocardial Injury After Booster – Swiss Study — DrBeen Medical Lectures 1-hr video

Jul 28, 2023 — Shocking New Covid Studies: Vaccine Heart Risk & Mask Mandate Reversal? — Redacted 14-min video

Jul 27, 2023 — 1 in 35 Recipients of mRNA Boosters Got Heart Damage: Shocking Study — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 1 min video

Jul 26, 2023 – One in 35 Myocardial Injury – Dr. John Campbell 18-min video

Jul 21, 2023 — Microscopic Causes of Death; Autopsy Proven Fatal Covid-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis – Dr. John Campbell 14-min video

Jul 5, 2023 – Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after Covid-19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination; Myocardial Injury after Covid-19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination – Natcha Buergin, et al, The European Journal of Heart Failure link

Jun 18, 2023 — Cardiac Episodes in Young Australians Explode Due to the mRNA Experiment — Joel Smalley, Dead Man Talking link

May 27, 2023 – Myocarditis Study: New Research Tracks Covid Vaccine & Disease In Kids, David Zweig Analyzes – The Hill 13-min video

Mar 29, 2023 — Stroke, Myocardial Infarction, and Pulmonary Embolism after Bivalent Booster — Marie-Joelle Jabagi PhD et al, The New England Journal of Medicine link

Mar 16, 2023 — Confidential Pfizer Documents Reveal Pharmaceutical Giant Had ‘Evidence’ Suggesting ‘Increased Risk of Myocarditis’ Following Covid-19 Vaccinations in Early 2022 — Project Veritas link

Feb 27, 2023 — It’s Starting to Come Out; A new study shows the number of heart attack deaths during the pandemic was 30% higher than usual — Russell Brand 17-min video

Feb 23, 2023 — Instructor Dies Inflight From Cardiac Arrest; Pilot thought instructor was ‘just pretending’ — To Be Frank — 9-min video

Feb 6, 2023 — Top US Doctors Refuse Booster Doses For Their Own Children Over Myocarditis Concerns — TrialSite News, 9-min video

Feb 1, 2023 — MSNBC Anchor Hospitalized With Severe Myocarditis, Blames Common Cold, But Critics Disagree — To Be Frank — 9-min video

Jan 31, 2023 — Why Are the EKGs of Pilots No Longer Normal? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jan 16, 2023 — Are Athletes Dropping Dead From the Covid Jab? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jan 12, 2023 — Astronomical Rise in Myocarditis Caused by mRNA Covid Jabs; Dr Peter McCullough shows us that pre-Covid, myocarditis ran about 4 cases per million. Post-vaccine, myocarditis is now running at 25,000 per million and rising. That’s an astronomical rise. — Sayer Ji

Jan 9, 2023 — Myocarditis: Once Rare, Now Common — Orthomolecular News Service, GreenMedInfo link

Dec 24, 2022 — FDA Confirms Jabs Cause Clots as Children Die — Ty & Charlene Bollinger, The Truth About Vaccines link

Nov 30, 2022 — Risk of Heart Complications is Higher After Covid-19 Injections: A Colleague’s Elegant Presentation of the Real Science — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, COVID Chronicles link

Nov 27, 2022 — Autopsy-Based Histopathological Characterization of Myocarditis After Anti-SARS-CoV-2-Vaccination — Constantin Schwab, Clinical Research in Cardiology link

Oct 27, 2022 — New Swiss Study: Covid Shots Increase Risk of Myocarditis by 800 Times in Young Adults — Kyle Becker, Trending Politics link

Oct 2, 2022 — Elevated Troponin Levels Post-Vax; “We know that the vaccine causes heart damage which then manifests itself as elevated troponin levels after the shot. Apparently some hospitals are now measuring this on all patients and then not sharing the data. But some hospital workers know what is going on.” — Steve Kirsch link

Oct 1, 2022 — A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against Covid-19; “Since no nucleocapsid protein could be detected, the presence of spike protein must be ascribed to vaccination rather than to viral infection. The findings corroborate previous reports of encephalitis and myocarditis caused by gene-based Covid-19 vaccines.” — Michael Morz, NIH link

Sep 30, 2022 — Either Covid-19 Jab-Induced Myocarditis is ‘Mild’ or a Bunch of Physicians are Incompetent, Article in The Lancet: Child and Adolescent Health Suggests the Latter — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

Sep 18, 2022 — Moderna’s CMO Believes Spikes from the mRNA Vaccine Get to the Heart: Are People Going to Accuse the Manufacturer of Spreading Misinformation? — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

Jul 18, 2022 — 20% of Deaths Reported After Covid Vaccines Related to Cardiac Disorders, CDC Data Show — Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo link

Apr 28, 2022 — 12 Year Old Girl Severely Injured After Pfizer Jab Told It’s “All In Her Head”; “In less than 24 hours after her second dose, Maddie had severe body pain, she said she felt like someone was ‘ripping her heart out through her neck.’ ” – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Apr 20, 2022 — SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Myocarditis in a Nordic Cohort Study of 23 Million Residents – Oystein Karlstad PhD et al, JAMA Cardiology link

Apr 3, 2022 — Tennis World Rocked as Fifteen “Fully Vaccinated” Players Unable to Finish Miami Open – Steve Beckow, Golden Age of Gaia link

Mar 30, 2022 — 769 Athletes Have Collapsed in the Past Year — Be Free link

Feb 26, 2022 — New FDA and CDC Study Shows They Know Covid Vaccines are Causing Myocarditis in Children but They Refuse to Pull Them from the Market – Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News link

Feb 14, 2022 — Autopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in 2 Adolescents Following the Second Covid-19 Vaccine Dose — James R Gill MD et al, Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine link

Feb 2, 2022 — Matt Le Tissier: “I’ve never seen anything like it… It’s unbelievable how many sports players are keeling over”– TapNewsWire.com link

Jan 27, 2022 — Myocarditis and Pericarditis Following Vaccination with Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines in Ontario: December 13, 2020 to November 21, 2021 – Public Health Ontario link

Jan 25, 2022 — Study: Vaccinated Men Under 40 Have More Myocarditis Than A Natural Covid Infection – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 24, 2022 — Large-Vessel Vasculitis Following the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine; [Vasculitis refers to damaged blood vessels (source); “Large vessel” refers to the heart (source)] — Michele Gilio & Giulio De Stefano, NIH link

Jan 23, 2022 — Brazil: Child Vaccination Suspended After 10-Year-Old Girl Suffers Cardiac Arrest Hours After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine – Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit link

Dec 6, 2021 — 666 Cases of Heart Disease in 12 to 17-Year-Olds After Covid Shots — Brian Shilhavy, GreenMedinfo link

Nov 14, 2021 — My Pfizer Vaccine Side Effects * Blood Clots in Both Lungs * Pulmonary Embolism — Australian Womens Life and Style video

Nov 8, 2021 — Cardiac Test Findings for Inflammatory Markers in Patients Receiving mRNA Vaccines — Steven R. Gundry link

Nov 8, 2021 — Abstract 10712: Observational Findings of PULS Cardiac Test Findings for Inflammatory Markers in Patients Receiving mRNA Vaccines; “The mRNA vacs numerically increase (but not statistically tested) the markers IL-16, Fas, and HGF, all markers previously described by others for denoting inflammation on the… cardiac muscle” — Steven R. Gundry, Circulation link

Sep 18, 2021 — Fully Vaxxed Teenage Boys More Likely To Have Vaccine Induced Heart Problems Than Be Hospitalized for Covid — Nicole S Murphy, The Pulse link

June 2, 2021 — Is the Second Shot Giving Young Men a Dangerous Heart Condition? — David Zweig, Intelligencer link

May 30, 2021 — Doctors Urged to Be Vigilant After Three Recipients of AstraZeneca Suffer Stroke — Covid Call to Humanity link

May 13, 2021 — Your Right to kNOw – Stop Discrimination Against the Unvaccinated Autoimmune Now; “This campaign has been spurred by increasing evidence of autoimmune-related side effects that include blood clots and low platelet counts – that affect younger people in particular following vaccination with the the new covid vaccines.” — Alliance for Natural Health link

Apr 17, 2021 — Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 15: Blood Clots and Beyond, A Conversation with Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD — The Press and the Public Project link