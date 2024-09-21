Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine.

Although there’s no official medical definition for what doctors are calling “turbo cancers,” the term is commonly used to define aggressive, rapid-onset cancers resistant to treatment — primarily in young, healthy individuals following Covid-19 vaccination. These cases often present in a late stage with metastasis and quickly turn fatal.

A new preprint provides evidence that the spike protein of both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA vaccinations inhibits an important tumor suppressor protein, which may lead to increased incidence of cancer.

Sep 18, 2024 — From Turbo Cancer to Turbo Alzheimer’s Disease: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the “Vaccinated” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Sep 16, 2024 — Disney/ABC Has Done A Pretty Good Job Killing Off The Staff At “General Hospital” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 15, 2024 — German DJ Ciarra Black Has MS; Swiss Footballer Roman Buess Has Thrombosis In His Head; Cricketer Simi Singh Battling “Acute Liver Failure”; TV Host Edwina Bartholomew (AU) Has Leukemia — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 15, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – UK – 21 Year Old University Student Received An “Impossible Cancer Diagnosis” (Pancreatic Cancer) And Was Given Weeks To Live. She Just Died On Sep.14, 2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 14, 2024 — Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: “Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45” – Covid-19 Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer Tsunami is Coming for the Young — Dr. WIlliam Makis MD link

Sep 14, 2024 — Shaina Hurley (“Love Is Blind”) Has Cervical Cancer (3 Months Pregnant); Lil Troy Has Major Heart Attack; Freddie Jackson, Brandon Looney, Phillies’ Austin Hays All Battling Kidney Disease — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 11, 2024 — Elton John Half-Blinded By “Severe Eye Infection”; Queen’s Brian May Has “Medical Emergency”; Cure’s Roger O’Donnell Has Lymphoma; Singer Kaitāia, MP Sorcha Eastwood’s Mate Have “Rare Blood Cancer” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 10, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 16 Year Old Champion Golfer Madison Jane Smith Died On Oct.22, 2023 After A Battle With Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 9, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 28 Year Old Alabama Teacher And Volleyball & Basketball Coach Madeleine Danielle Petite Died From Stage 4 Turbo Lung Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD link

Sep 2, 2024 — Deathvax™ Strikes Again: The Cure is Worse than the Disease; “[He is] afflicted with a ‘rare’ form of cancer, which as this Substack has chronicled ad nauseam, is yet another all-too-common case of turbo (i.e. aggressive) cancer.” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Aug 27, 2024 — Vince McMahon “Deteriorating Fast”; Victoria Jackson (SNL) Has Inoperable Tumor; Jake Wesley Rogers Has Crohn’s; DWTS’s Samantha Harris Has 2nd Cancer Diagnosis; Camilla Luddington Has Tinnitus — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 26, 2024 — Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) Has Breast Cancer; FL Anchor Donna Bell Has Breast Cancer; “Voice” Champ Sundance Head’s Wife Misty Has Cancer On Her Face; Singer Peven Everett Has Lung Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 22, 2024 — John Fetterman Has “Covid”; Momma Dee Has “Light Stroke”; ESPN’s Victoria Arlen Has On-Air “Health Scare”; Top Chef Alum Shirley Chung Has Stage 4 Cancer; Patriots’ Christian Barmore Has Blood Clots — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 14, 2024 — Rising Cancer Rates in the Young: Covid-19 Vaccine Risk; “Cancer rates among younger generations are rising sharply, with studies showing significant increases in aggressive cancers, especially among those under 50. Some researchers attribute this trend to lifestyle factors, environmental exposure, and potentially the effects of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, which have been linked to rapid-onset ‘turbo cancers.’ “ — Covid Call to Humanity link

Aug 12, 2024 — As Cancer Rates Soar in Younger People, Experts Seek Answers; “Doctors told The Defender mRNA vaccines may be to blame for the recent emergence of aggressive cancers that often don’t respond to conventional treatments” — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 31, 2024 — Olympian Karli Kisha Has Thyroid Cancer; Teddi Mellencamp Has Skin Cancer (Again); Saints’ Jake Haener Has “Rare Skin Cancer”; Braves’ Max Fried Out With Neuritis; Harvey Weinstein Rushed To Hospital — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 30, 2024 — Stevie Nicks Postpones UK Tour; Black Belt Eagle Scout Cancels Shows; Widespread Panic Cancels Asheville Run; Toto Cancels Show In Italy; VT Musician Sarah King Cancels Tour — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 26, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Australia – 25 Year Old Suffers Stillbirth At 34 Weeks, Collapses At Home A Week Later, Found To Have Brain Tumors And Is Declared Brain Dead Hours Within Turbo Cancer Diagnosis — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 21, 2024 — Steep Canyon Rangers postpone show; Jack Russell quits touring; Chief Keef postpones tour; CNN’s Sarah Sidner has breast cancer; Mamie Harris has Bell’s palsy; Ben Sasse’s wife diagnosed with epilepsy; “Serious health incident” has DJ Shortkut in the hospital; Philly TV anchor Mike Jerrick has prostate cancer; Louisiana state rep Aimee Adatto Freeman has breast cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 20, 2024 — Italy: Rapper Fedez in ICU with internal bleeding, Jannik Sinner, 22, leaves Wimbledon with tachycardia; Indian actress Sumbul Touqueer has typhoid, DM Rajnath Singh’s health “suddenly deteriorates”; Italy: TV host Andrea Delogu in ER (“illness”); Singapore: singer Joanna Dong has “tiny tumor” removed from breast; Filipina singer Angeline Quinto has gestational diabetes; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 18, 2024 — Jonny Greenwood, Zombies Cancel Tours; Actor Jarryd Nurden Has Lung Cancer; Soccer’s Chris Kamara Has Apraxia; Arabella Chi (“Love Island”) Miscarries, Has PCOS; Comic Janey Godley Starting Chemo — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 15, 2024 — Vermont Deaths Involving Blunt Force Injuries More than Tripled in 2023 over *2020* / Pre-pandemic Baseline — Ashmedia link

Jul 14, 2024 — Whoopi Goldberg, Doug Emhoff “Test Positive for Covid”; Queens of the Stone Age cancel tour; Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer kills pedestrian; Browns’ Bernie Kosar, 60, “fighting for his life”; FL meteorologist Katie Garner, 36, has a “heart condition”; Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”) undergoes surgery for endometriosis; Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) diagnosed with blood cancer; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 6, 2024 — Ann Wilson Has Cancer; Pink Cancels Show; Pearl Jam Cancels More Shows; Neil Young “Suddenly” Cancels Tour; Willie Nelson Misses Show; Chris Evert Beats Cancer; Rep. Jackie Speier Has Breast Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 5, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – 33 Year Old Drag Racer Lizzy Musi (Driver On Street Outlaws) Died From Stage 4 Triple Negative Breast Cancer On June 27, 2024. — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 2, 2024 — UK’s Top Oncologist Prof Angus Dalgleish, Demands Immediate Ban on mRNA Gene Therapy Over Escalating Turbo Cancer Crisis — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jul 1, 2024 — Journal Retracts Peer-Reviewed Study Linking Covid Vaccines to Cancer After Reuters ‘Fact Checks’ It; Mortality for some cancers increased by as much as 9.7%, according to a study by Japanese researchers who analyzed government statistics to compare age-adjusted cancer mortality rates during the Covid-19 pandemic (2020-2022) with pre-pandemic rates. — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 30, 2024 — BC Premier John Horgan Has 3rd Cancer; UK Soccer Great John Hansen Out Of Hospital (“Illness”), Jon Holmes, Adele Roberts Have Cancer; Greek Pol Marios Karoyian, 63, Recovering From Heart Attack — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 30, 2024 — Pearl Jam Cancels Show; Willie Nelson Misses Show (“Illness”); Neil Young Halts Tour (“Illness”); Frontmen Lou Koller, Raul Malo Have Cancer; ESPN’s Dick Vitale, FOX23’s Laura Mock (OK) Have Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 28, 2024 — Broadcaster Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis — Otago Daily Times link

Jun 28, 2024 — Actor Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer — Anindita Mukhopadhyay, India Today link

Jun 28, 2024 — Azharina Azhar Reveals Cancer Diagnosis — Heidi Hsia, Yahoo link

Jun 24, 2024 — mRNA Injury Stories – Both New Zealand parents developed Stage 4 Lung cancer within months of each other – the new normal — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 22, 2024 — Bowler David Lawrence has motor neurone disease, BBC’s David Owen, weeping, offers cancer update; Michael Flatley blames castle for his cancer; German rocker Hartmut Engler crippled by osteoarthritis — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 22, 2024 — Cancer types post mRNA vaccines — Dr. Mikolaj Raszek PhD, Merogenomics — 17-min video

Jun 22, 2024 — David Talbot has another stroke; Dave Portnoy claims to have “beat cancer”; Vicki Gonzalez has breast cancer; Dr. Oz saves plane passenger mid-flight; TX Wesleyan coach Brian Wanamaker has cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 22, 2024 — Stevie Nicks cancels show; boxer Tramaine Williams collapses mid-match; Fox anchor Dave Hall’s “scary blood clot”; Mark Chesnutt has emergency heart surgery; soap star John York has 2 “rare cancers” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 19, 2024 — Dutch Footballer’s Wife Has Breast Cancer; NZ Woman Has “Sudden-Onset Epilepsy”; Aussie Tiktok Exec (And Marathoner) Diagnosed With Cancer; Italy (As Ever) Sees A Veritable Plague Of “Sudden Illness” — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Jun 17, 2024 — 2 Marines Go Into Cardiac Arrest On Same Day; 2 TN Sheriffs Have Pancreatic Cancer; High Schooler, 15, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest Playing Football; Girl, 5, Walks To School For Help After Mom Collapses — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Jun 17, 2024 — Swedish Rocker Dennis Lyxzén Has “Massive Heart Attack”; Danish Actor Charlotte Bøving Has Cancer (Again); S. Korean Pop Star Yoo Ara, 31, Has Cancer; Irish Pol Jennifer Whitmore In ICU — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Jun 16, 2024 — Marama Davidson, Green Party Co-Leader, Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis — Adam Pearse And Julia Gabel, The New Zealand Gerald link

Jun 15, 2024 — Kevin Jonas, Matt King Have Skin Cancer; Linda Perry Has Breast Cancer; Cherie Martorana Neve Has Eye Cancer; Wild Bill (“Deadliest Catch”) Has Prostate Cancer; Camilla Row Has Gastric Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Jun 13, 2024 — Watch: Spike Protein Leads To ‘Five Mechanisms Of Damage’ In Human Body; Addressing The Rise In Turbo Cancers, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Conditions And Reproductive Issues In People Who Received Covid-19 Vaccines, Clinical Educator Dr. Margaret Christensen Joined “The Defender In-Depth” This Week To Discuss Their Causes — And Possible Solutions. — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 10, 2024 — Jab Forces French Footballer Fumu Tamuzo, 29, To Retire; Pakistani Actor Firdous Jamal Has Colon Cancer; Nepalese CEO In Hospital With “Heart Issues”; S. Korean Actress Joon Yoo-Ha Has Cancer Again — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 8, 2024 — CA, UK, IR: Robin Trower Cancels Tour; Mamie Laverock Falls 5 Stories After “Medical Emergency”; TV Host Seán Defoe Has Testicular Cancer, TV Host Adrian Kennedy Has Prostate Cancer; Actress Keltie Knight has microcytic anemia; rugby great Alun Wyn Jones, 38, has heart surgery; prisoner Danny Weatherson diagnosed with Parkinson’s; Tyrone footballer Feargal Logan has a stroke; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 7, 2024 — Neil Oliver Show – UK Oncologist Dr.Angus Dalgleish Talks About Turbo Cancer (May 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD — 10-Min Video

Jun 7, 2024 — Rare and “Unusual” Cancers “Appear” to Be Linked to Covid — Andreas Oehler link

Jun 6, 2024 — Michael Richards’ “Brush With Cancer”; Sara Chase Has Fallopian Tube Cancer; Olivia Jenkins Has Lymphoma; Halsey Diagnosed With Lupus; Cincinnati Bengals’ Billy Price Forced To Retire — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 6, 2024 — Springsteen Postpones Tour; Neil Young Postpones Show; Black Keys Cancel Tour; Matt Rife Cancels Show; Carly Pearce has Pericarditis; “Mike Tyson Falls Ill in Plane”; The Great Gatsby’s Sara Chase has tubal cancer; Dance Moms’ star Kelly Hyland has “fast-moving” breast cancer; three sports announcers — Sean McDonough, Jim Ross, Brandi Rhodes — out with illness — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 5, 2024 — Scientist Blows Whistle On Cover-Up Of Study Showing Covid Shots Cause Cancer — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Jun 2, 2024 — Gileadgate Exposed; Rebekah Barnett’s Bombshell FOIA Investigation Uncovers A Web Of Vested Interests In The Cover-Up Of An Identified Cancer Risk Related To Specific Covid Vaccines — Dr. Ah Kahn Syed link

Jun 2, 2024 — Exclusive Report: Forced Retraction of Covid Vaccine Cancer-Risk Study, Scientist Alleges; Emails obtained under FOIA show external pressure to falsely discredit a study showing that Covid vaccines may increase cancer risk — Rebekah Barnett link

May 23, 2024 — Turbo Brain Cancer – Glioblastoma – Australian Doctor Got Turbo Brain Cancer After Two Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines – mRNA Induced Brain Cancers Are Skyrocketing – 40 Cases (Part 1) — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

May 20, 2024 — Kim Zimmer Has Breast Cancer; Amanda Doyle Has Breast Cancer; Pokémon English Actress Has Breast Cancer; Mia Love Has Breast Cancer; IA Senate Leader’s Brain Cancer; Nadine Menendez Has Breast Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

May 20, 2024 — Aunt Developed Turbo Cancer After Pfizer (CHD, Apr.2024) — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

May 17, 2024 — Turbo Cancer: Lymphoma Diagnoses Under Age 40 Are Turning Into A Tsunami – 60 Recent Cases With More And More Children Being Diagnosed — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

May 15, 2024 — “Vax” Destroyed Chris Cuomo’s Health; Ric Flair’s Near-Death Experience; Al Kresta’s Liver Cancer Diagnosis; Dead Poets Society cancels show; Kris Jenner’s “little tumor”; FL pol Vic Torres collapses; “Susan G. Komen executive director diagnosed with breast cancer again”; Rapper YBN Nahmir “brought back from the dead following a scary medical emergency”; Jeane Manson still in hospital; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 9, 2024 — 36 Case Reports of Cancers After Covid Vaccination — Ashmedai link

May 3, 2024 — The Modified mRNA Cancer Link Explained; “A lot of doctors have been observing a rise in what are colloquially called ‘turbo cancers,’ which are aggressive cancers among younger populations or groups of people that do not normally get certain kinds of cancers. A new paper may help explain one key piece of the puzzle in this alarming trend.” — Fallout, Epoch TV link

Apr 30, 2024 — Turbo Cancer in New York — Steve Kirsch link

Apr 27, 2024 — Palaye Royale quits festival; Jeanette Lee survives heart attack in cancer fight; Ryan Weaver’s fight w/ glioblastoma; RI senate prez confirms cancer diagnosis; GA boy, 8, spends 125 days in hospital; 10-year-old plays baseball for 1st time since cardiac arrest on field; Boise State freshman, healthy all his life, has cardiac arrest in sleep; Miss. deputy to make “full recovery” (from what?); more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — John Roberts back on Fox (“heart issue”); George Lopez casino show rescheduled; Max Gail’s wife has breast cancer; 76ers’ Joel Embiid has Bell’s palsy; Repub pol with cancer quits MO senate race; Journo Julia Fello reveals husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News; legendary Nebraska Cornhuskers announcer reveals tragic cancer diagnosis; 2 heroic rescues; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — Peter Frampton Rocks on Despite Crippling Muscle Disease; Lucy Rose couldn’t lift her baby after collapse; Labour MP Karin Smyth reveals skin cancer diagnosis; rugby player, 25, in hospital with MRSA; Canada: St. Catharines woman who fell ill in Jamaica back home in hospital: Brazil: TV cameraman has heart attack in front of ECU; “Promising Scottish rider Anna Shackley forced to retire at 22”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 26, 2024 — Better Safe Than Sorry: Is Covid Gene Therapy Causing Cancer? Multiple cancer-causing mechanisms have been associated with Covid injections. With the unprecedented rise in cancer cases worldwide, it’s time for an immediate moratorium on the vaccination campaign. — World Council for Health link

Apr 24, 2024 — WHO Expects a 77% Increase in Cancer Cases; The Cause is Anything But mRNA Injections — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Apr 17, 2024 — mRNA is a Class One Carcinogen [causes cancer in humans]; Today, on behalf of my professional friends and medical colleagues, I declare the mRNA vaccines to be class one carcinogens. mRNA is also a broad-spectrum mutagen. mRNA must be banned internationally. — Prof. Ian Brighthope, ret Medical Practitioner link

Apr 17, 2024 — WHO Cancer Agency Predicts 77% Rise in Cancers by 2050 — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 16, 2024 — Two New Studies Suggest mRNA Covid Vaccines Can Contribute to Cancer Formation — Rebekah Barnett link

Apr 16, 2024 — India: Pol Gorakhpur Lok Sabha (41), MP Chandrasekhar Sahu (73) Have Cardiac Crises; S Korea: Singer Aespa’s Winter (23) has lung surgery; NZ: Health journo Rachel Smalley’s mother has breast cancer; “Indian Coast Guard rescues Sri Lankan fisherman after mid-sea medical emergency”; Aussie singer Jimmy Barnes, 68, “announces first NZ tour since heart surgery”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 15, 2024 — Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. has “Cardiac Episode”; WWE’s R-Truth has a Stroke; Photog Vuhlandes, 29, has Leukemia; Porn Star Emily Willis (barely) Out of Coma; Eddie Sutton in Hospice (Lung Cancer) — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 15, 2024 — Francis Collins has Prostate Cancer; Father Goya Hidalgo has “Big Cancerous Tumor”; Isabella Strahan’s 3rd craniotomy; Purdue student, 22, dying of glioblastoma; SC 15-yr-old has brain bleed on pitch; “Probation union president suffers medical emergency after state board meeting”; “Nurse driving by saves life of teen having heart attack”; “Milan MS staff’s swift action saves student”; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 13, 2023 — “Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Emergency”; Gene Simmons Falls Ill on Stage; Kathy Griffin gets MRI “after Lung Cancer Battle”; George Thorogood’s “Very Serious Medical Condition”; Rep. Jennifer Wexton has Parkinson’s; wrestlers Chelsea Green & Sabu hospitalized; boxing photog Ed Mulholland has tongue/throat cancer; sportscaster Fred Toucher’s throat surgery; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 8, 2024 — Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the Covid-19 Pandemic in Japan — Miki Gibo et al, Cureus link

Apr 6, 2024 — Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) Diagnosed with Cancer; Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) Has Acute Blood Clot in leg; Singer Monique Bingham Cancels Tour; Country Singer Colt Ford has Heart Attack Post-Concert; Rocker John Driskell Hopkins, Portland radio’s Mike Lynch both have ALS; wrestler Dennis Knight nearly dies in “medical emergency”; Miley Cyrus’s mom Tish asks for prayers amid tragic family loss” — Mark Cripsin Miller link

Apr 6, 2024 — UK: TV contestant Charlie Doherty has Brain Tumor; Brazil: Actor Camila Pitango Collapses in the Studio; Norway: Frida Maanum Collapses on the Pitch; Greece: Dimitris Kokotas Collapses while Filming; Beloved Belizean internist, Dr. Fernando Cuellar, diagnosed with blood cancer; Cambridge rower collapses in his boat during race; shinty player saves ref’s life after cardiac arrest; & more —Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 6, 2024 — Pope Francis Misses Big Event; Anna Paquin Walking with a Cane; Indian BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Taiwanese Badminton Champ Chou Tien Chen, Aussie TVSstar Courtney Murphy All have Cancer; Spanish journo Helena Resano no longer paralyzed; Filipino sportscaster Bill Velasco getting over heart failure; Indian BSP candidate Gufran Noor has heart attack; AU pol Nick Xenophon’s brain tumor — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 5, 2024 — mRNA Injury Series – Couple Diagnosed With Brain Cancer – A Turbo Cancer “Dual Diagnosis” Phenomenon In The Covid-19 Vaccinated – 10 Couples Who Both Got Cancer — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

Apr 5, 2024 — Ed Dowd Identifies Disturbing Problem In Cancer Trends — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link and link

Apr 2, 2024 — UK: TV host Michaela Strachan’s Pal Dies of Cancer, Martin Griffiths Quits UN, Goalie Ellie Roebuck has a Stroke; Aussie Fitness Guru Ashy Bines’ Brain Aneurysm, TV’s Marcia Bines Rushed to Hospital; Spain: Bertín Osborne battling “long Covid”; NZ: “Real Housewives” star Marcia Wallace has Skin Cancer; British Airways Pilot “Incapacitated” mid-flight; AU: TV contestant’s “Medical Emergency”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 1, 2024 — Jennifer Garner’s “Scary Health Crisis”; CNN’s Sara Sidner Has Breast Cancer; Youtuber Ninja Has Skin Cancer; Gunnar Peterson’s Daughter, 4, Has Myeloid Leukemia; Grace Shaw Has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma — Mark Crispin Miller, News From Underground link

Apr 1, 2024 — Turbo Cancer – 38 Year Old UK Instagram Blogger Jules Fielder Developed Stage 4 Lung Cancer A Few Months After Two Covid-19 Vaccine Doses – Turbo Lung Cancer In Under 40 Year Olds – 12 Cases — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

Mar 28, 2024 — More Young People Are Getting Cancer – Why? — Dr. Pierre Kory & Mary Beth Pfeiffer, VNN link

Mar 27, 2024 — We Published An Op-Ed On The Unprecedented Rise In Cancer Among Young People And Questioned The Link To Mrna Vaccines — Pierre Kory MD link

Mar 27, 2024 — Richard Simmons, Christie Brinkley Have Skin Cancer; Olivia Munn, Gina Bellman, Hannah Storm Have Breast Cancer; Rappin’ 4-Tay Has Multiple Myeloma; Troy’s Chris Lewis Has Osteosarcoma — Mark Crispin Miller, News From Underground link

Mar 26, 2024 — Cancer Deaths Spiked In 2021 & 2022 — John Leake, Courageous Discourse link

Mar 21, 2024 — ‘Extreme Events’: US Cancer Deaths Spiked In 2021 And 2022 According To CDC Data | Facts Matter — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 8-min video

Mar 14, 2024 — Breaking: Study Reveals Cancer Deaths Among Youth Surging At Alarming Rates, According To UK Government Statistics — The Expose link

Mar 11, 2024 — UK: Nitin Sawhney Rushed to Hospital (“after collapsing in a pool of blood”); Irish President Sent to Hospital, Kilkenny Mayor has Prostate Cancer; Mexican Wrestler and TV Host both Have Heart Attacks — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Mar 9, 2024 — Taylor Swift “Appears Sick During Singapore Show”; Fox News’ Ashley Papa Has Appendix Cancer; Pete Sampras’ Wife Has Ovarian Cancer; Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Has Recurrent Mouth Cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 9, 2024 — Turbo Colon Cancer – Two Sisters In Their 30s Get Colon Cancer – No Family History And No Genetic Predisposition – Turbo Colon Cancers Under The Age 40 – Yale Medicine Issues Warning In Jan.2024 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Mar 6, 2024 — Pope Francis Cancels Audiences; Comedian Fiorello, Rai presenter Francesca Fialdini both Collapse on Live TV; Katia Follesca Collapses on Stage; Indian Financier Nithin Kamath has Stroke; Singaporean singer Sabina Yasmin “diagnosed with cancer again”; NZ radio announcer Mike Puru “opens up about his dad’s terminal cancer”; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 5, 2024 — Turbo Cancer – 40 Year Old Fox News Journalist Ashley Papa Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Appendix Turbo Cancer (Fox News Mandated Covid-19 Vaccines) – 16 Cases Under Age 50 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 27, 2024 — UK: Fergie’s “New Diagnosis Of Skin Cancer”; Kate Middleton’s Surgery “Obviously Major”; Trisha Goddard’s Breast Cancer Returns; Amy Dowden Rushed To Hospital; Moira Stuart Collapses At A Party — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 22, 2024 — Cancer Researcher Speaks Out: Huge Increase In Turbo Cancer Following Covid Shot; After decades of involvement in cancer research, David Rasnick, PhD, links Covid shots to a new phenomenon known as “turbo cancer” — Children’s Health Defense 2-min video

Feb 27, 2024 — Kansas’ Phil Ehart has Major Heart Attack; Bears’ Steve McMichael needs blood transfusion; Jay McInerney has brain surgery; Toni Braxton’s near-fatal health scare; Amy Schumer’s “puffy, swollen face”; “Sutton Stracke suffers terrifying medical emergency while filming; triathlete Lesley Patterson’s husband has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer; soap star Lana Clay’s “rare disorder”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 15, 2024 — WHO Projects 77 Percent Rise In Cancer; Unvaxxed Tracked By New CDC Medical Codes | Facts Matter — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 10-min video

Jan 31, 2024 — The Covid Booster Cancer Time Bomb — Prof. Angus Dalgleish, The Epoch Times link

Dec 18, 2023 — Switzerland: Health Insurance Data Shows 73% Increase In People Receiving Cancer Treatment Since 2020 — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Dec 2, 2023 — Moderna Confirms Covid mRNA Vaccines Cause Cancer — The Expose link

Nov 29, 2023 — New Report: Young People Dying Of Cancer At ‘Explosive’ Rates, UK Government Data Show — Patricia Harrity, The Expose link

Nov 28, 2023 — DNA Contamination in Covid-19 Vaccines May Explain Rise in Cancers, Clots, Autoimmune Diseases: Pathologist — Tom Ozimek & Jan Jekielek, The Epoch Times link

Nov 25, 2023 — Dr. Ryan Cole: How DNA Contamination May Explain Post-Vaccination Rise In Cancers, Autoimmune Diseases, And Clots — American Thought Leaders, Epoch TV link

Oct 16, 2023 — Apparent Cytotoxicity and Intrinsic Cytotoxicity of Lipid Nanomaterials Contained in a Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine; [Cytotoxicity means a substance is toxic (poisonous) to human cells. A cytotoxic compound can cause cell damage or death. (source) Cells are the smallest physical component in the body that has all the characteristics of life.] — Dr. Gabriele Segalla, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research link

Oct 10, 2023 — ‘Turbo Cancers’ Linked to Covid Jabs — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Oct 6, 2023 — Cancer After Vaccination; Testimony by Prof. Dalgeish, Professor of Oncology and Principal of the Institute for Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy includes the vital importance of correcting for Vit D deficiency, how those have recovered from cancer tend to relapse when their immune system is suppressed due to grief, divorce, bankruptcy, etc., and evidence on how to safely and effectively stimulate innate immune response; he is very experienced with vaccines and observed that “If you have to give more than 2 shots of a vaccine, it doesn’t work” and he found that the Covid-19 boosters are worse than useless, leading to cancer relapse in his patients. — Prof. Angus Dalgeish PhD and Dr. John Campbell PhD — 1 hr video and transcript

Sep 22, 2023 — Is the Covid Vaccine Causing Turbo Cancers? — Del Bigtree, The Highwire — 35 min video

Sep 17, 2023 — Pfizer mRNA Vaccine is Contaminated with Plasmid DNA “it could be causing some of the serious side effects” “very real theoretical future risk of cancer” – 200 billion pieces of DNA in each vax dose — Dr. William Makis, MD — 18 min video

Jul 28, 2023 — mRNA Covid Vaccines May Be Triggering ‘Turbo Cancers’ in Young People: Experts — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Jan 16, 2023 — NBC Running News about New Alcohol Warning Labels to Address “Heightened Risk” of Cancer, but it’s Just More Cover-Up for Covid-Vaccine-Induced Cancer — S. D. Wells, The Truth About Cancer link

Apr 14, 2023 — Turbo Cancer – 12 Year Old Boy From Philippines, Alrence Qunitana, Was Dead Less Than 1 Year After His Moderna Covid-19 Mrna Vaccine, Developed A Very Aggressive Brain Tumor — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 6, 2022 — Global Cancer Rates Exploding Post “Vaccines” & Being Covered Up – Dr. Mark Trozzi link