Who is responsible for keeping records of all the harms done in the name of “public health”? If I knew, I wouldn’t be doing it myself. Having become aware of these systemic issues decades ago, I am still not aware of a single, 100% reliable official source. And so, I keep and publish these records because truth and accurate reporting matter.

These curations of Covid-19 vaccine harms continue to be updated. Less than a month ago, a new study was added to the large body of data, showing an increased incidence of birth defects in babies whose mothers received a Covid-19 vaccine during the first trimester.

I’ve been curating reports on vaccine harms for as long as they have been reported. With the current economic downturn, I have to dedicate time to other, unrelated revenue-generating tasks just to keep everything running, which limits my time to catalog every piece of evidence I find. However, I am deeply committed to donating my time regularly to update these collections so that you can have immediate access to this vital data.

Select any of the categorical links below to view the full, updated list of curated reports and peer-reviewed studies for each topic.

Covid-19 Vaccine Harms

Essential, Verifiable Facts — Key facts with dates and links including a 2014 review concluding that coronavirus vaccines “have a history of enhancing disease” and a 2023 review of 325 autopsies showing that 74% of sudden deaths were due to the vaccine. Heart Damage — 18 key reports and more than 450 references on Covid vaccines and heart damage including Pfizer trials showing the vaxxed are five times more likely to die by heart attack within 6 months and reams of verification of heart damage to children and young people. Cancers, Turbo Cancers — “Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to ‘turbo cancer.’” The mechanism of cancer creation is likely “chronic immune suppression induced by the vaccines (typically the immune system contains and eliminates cancers), which is then compounded by all the other carcinogenic effects of the vaccine.” Deaths, Clots in Deceased — 20 key reports and 650 references dating back to 2021 on sudden and unexpected deaths, vax-caused deaths, more deaths among vaccinated, and fibrous clots in deceased. More Serious Harms — More than 650 references on cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, kidney injury, thyroid disorders, asthma, miscarriages, stillbirths, bell’s palsy, and “breakthrough” infection + another 170 references on excessive reporting of emergencies and serious accidents. Recovering from Vaccines, “Long Covid” — A curation of perspectives on harms that can be caused by mRNA vaccines and the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, and therapies and protocols for mitigating or healing those effects.

Recent Research Added to the Curation on More Harms

June 2026: More Birth Defects in Babies Following First-Trimester Covid-19 Vaccination A new registry-based cohort study out of Iran published in Sage Journals on June 15, 2026, has found a higher incidence of congenital anomalies, or birth defects, in babies born to women who received a Covid-19 shot within the first trimester of pregnancy compared with those who did not get vaccinated or were vaccinated after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The vaccinated women received Covid vaccines that did not use mRNA technology but were manufactured using inactivated whole-virus or viral-vector platforms, and the most common birth defects in their newborns affected the heart and palate… To conduct the study, researchers enrolled 1,352 pregnant women registered in Iran’s national electronic health record system… Drawing from every eligible woman in the system during the study period, participants were divided into three groups: 303 unvaccinated women, 262 women vaccinated during the first trimester, and 787 women vaccinated after 12 weeks of gestation. Amber Baker and Sage Journals

Examples of Other Excerpts You’ll Find on the Curation Pages

Free Reference Guide

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