Dear friends and colleagues,

Just writing to let you know that my colleague and I continue to add references to the curations on autism causes and coverup.

We seek to make vital knowledge accessible, and we’re up to 238 references on root causes of autism and 195 on suppression and denial of evidence + failing to address root causes.

See below for quick links to the resource curations, but first, if you’re interested, I took a moment to document how AI compares to the work that my colleague, Sheena, and I have done over the past many years.

I’ve grown accustomed to this type of mainstream slop since the 90s when I began researching information that goes against establishment narratives, and particularly since 2018 when I started documenting it. Here’s an example of how narrative control works:

The “strongest known factor” for autism according to the AI curation?

Genes.

This blatant lie has been disproven from every angle, including the most fundamental perspective: the results of the Human Genome Project completed in 2003, explained accessibly with verifiable sourcing here.

It’s preposterous to claim a genetic cause for a disease that skyrocketed in a generation. And it’s absurd to presume that healthy children who suddenly regress into autism after receiving vaccinations did so not due to the vaccinations or the Tylenol that was prescribed to suppress the baby’s immune response, or to a combination of factors revealed here, but because healthy children suddenly regressing is “genetic.”

The curation here provides 238 references to dig into the evidence, but meanwhile, here’s more from AI on “debunked theories”.

Ah, words. Isn’t it interesting the power that authorities have wielded simply from using and repeating particular combinations of words?

What is the intention of the words, “well-studied misconceptions” and “debunked theories”?

Why, of course, the intention is to get you to stop looking!

For those willing to see for themselves, here are the evidence curations on this subject, courtesy of your human friends.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

Autism Causes, Coverup

