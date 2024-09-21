Other Covid injection collations (summarized here) document the clear and verifiable link between Covid injections and heart issues, Covid injections and cancers, and Covid injections and death.

The reporting below documents the clear and verifiable link between Covid injections and a long list of additional “serious adverse events” including cognitive impairment, autoimmune issues, miscarriages and more.

Also included here is the horrifying “pandemic” of “vaxidents” — an onslaught of accidents serious enough to be in the news, occurring at never-before-seen rates.

38-min, Dr. John Campbell interviewed Mel, an ultra-fit, active and athletic young mother, who, with each successive injection, suffered increasingly devastating effects. For quite some time, she didn’t associate her increasing disability with the injections because 1) she had recently birthed a baby and thought she was having postpartum effects, and 2) the doctors she saw about her pain, neurological issues and other symptoms asked her about potential causal factors such as medications and smoking, but never about if and when she received the mRNA injections. It is reasonable to consider, also, that widespread mandates, limited and restricted Covid treatment protocols + misinformation, manipulation and suppression of data and testimony + a medical system corrupted by the pharmaceutical industry + mainstream disregard and discrediting of professional whistleblowers provided (at best) an incomplete picture or (at worst) a false one regarding the safety and efficacy of the injections vs other healthcare options, prompting Mel to take the mRNA injections without first researching independent sources for more neutral and verifiable information.

Every single time the vaccinators come up against data they don’t like, they abandon science and resort to magical thinking. Children regress into autism following “well baby” visits : Coincidence. Better awareness. Blame the mother. Teenagers develop POTS, PANDAS, PANS, and SADS after the HPV vaccine : Teenage girls are so dramatic.Hormonal. Attention seeking. Covid shots cause myocarditis : Vaccine induced myocarditis is mild, transient, and better than Covid. Covid shots cause athletes in the prime of life to go into cardiac arrest in the middle of a match : Athletes have always collapsed and died during the middle of a match. Even if they worked (which they don’t), most people already have natural immunity so there’s no need for Covid shots : Hybrid immunity is better than natural immunity. In every case the response from public health authorities is a fiction, invented whole cloth in order to keep the vaccine program going . – Toby Rogers, May 2, 2024

Appendicitis has been reported as a potential adverse event after immunization with mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines, based on trial data, adverse event report data, and observational data. – Apr 25, 2022

A review by Vudathaneni et al , described 28 published mechanisms of kidney injury and renal damage from Covid-19 vaccination. Most of the pathways involve inflammation from either direct cytokine damage or auto-immunity. – Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH

The aim of the study was straightforward and unambiguous: “ This study investigates the association between Covid-19 vaccination and the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and its prodromal state [early stage of disease], mild cognitive impairment (MCI) . The design was comprehensive, with a large and high quality sample size: “A nationwide, retrospective cohort study… The study, conducted in Seoul, South Korea, analyzed data from a random 50% sample of city residents aged 65 and above, totaling 558 017 individuals… The results were truly horrifying: Findings showed an increased incidence of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA vaccines, within three months post-vaccination. – Sep 2024

Ongoing — Summary List of Vaccine-Associated Injury Case Reports Published in Research Journals — Ashmedai link

Sep 23, 2024 — Breaking: Journal Pressured to Retract Study on Covid-19 Vaccine Harms; Vaccine manufacturer sues researchers for defamation and demands retraction of a study describing adverse events after covid-19 vaccination — MaryAnne Demasi PhD link

Sep 20, 2024 — Thanks to the “Vaccine,” Appendixes are Busting Out All Over; On this, as on so many other current horrors, “the science” confirms what we can see with our own eyes — Mark Crispin Miller link

Sep 20, 2024 — Rhabdo: A Signal Missed for Years; “Rhabdomyolysis [a “serious condition where your muscles break down and release toxins into your blood and kidneys.”] is far worse than the ICD-10 codes would indicate. These numbers are outrageously in excess [since 2021]. — Coquin De Chien link

Sep 18, 2024 — From Turbo Cancer to Turbo Alzheimer’s Disease: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the “Vaccinated” — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

Sep 11, 2024 — Their Vaccine Injury Reports Disappeared From VAERS — So They Developed a Tool Anyone Can Use to Track Their Own Reports — Brenda Baletti PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 9, 2024 — FDA Blew Off Scheduled Meetings With Covid Vaccine Injury Victims, Emails Show; “Government officials knew of, and were concerned about Covid-19 vaccine adverse events, but they eventually stopped corresponding with vaccine injury victims” — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Sep 5, 2024 — “My Biggest Battle”; Ultra Triathlete Superstar Faces Challenge of His Life with Devastating Covid-19 Vaccine Injury Syndrome; “Heiko Sepp is a 42 year old triathlete from Estonia living in Norway who went from being at the top of his sport to bedridden after his second Covid-19 vaccine. This movie tells his story and makes it clear that when vaccine complications happen, they often involve multiple organ systems, require hospitalization, and are disabling. He was so strong and fit, the vaccine offered him no theoretical benefit against SARS-CoV-2 infection, thus there was only real harm which he has endured for several years. Please share this video widely as we work to restore him to full health.” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Sep 3, 2024 — Vaccination Fails to Reduce Long-Covid; Shots Numerically Increase Post-Acute Sequelae [A Disease Resulting from Another Disease] Encounters Despite Heavily Biased Mayo Study — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Sep 2, 2024 — Dr. Sabine Hazan: Gut Bacteria That are Key for Immunity are Killed by Covid Injections — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Aug 23, 2024 — Monkeypox? Shingles? Sudden Adult Death Syndrome? Hepatitis? Something is Very Wrong and it’s Due to the Covid Vaccines — The Expose link

Aug 19, 2024 — Toni Braxton, Aerosmith Retire From Touring; Rod Stewart Cancels 2 More Shows (Due To “Covid”); Pinkpantheress Cancels All This Year’s Shows; Pooh Cancels Show In Italy; Arijit Singh Postpones UK Tour — Mark Crispin Miller link

Aug 19, 2024 — Major Scandinavian Study Confirms Pfizer Pushed ‘Bad Batches’ of Covid Shots onto Public; The study was launched after a previous Danish study in 2023 found that recipients of Pfizer’s mRNA injections suffered high rates of side effects and mortality. — Frank Bergman link

Aug 8, 2024 — Josephine Walsh Suffered Debilitating Injuries from her June 2021 Pfizer Jab — Jonathan Otto link

Aug 1, 2024 — Children’s Heart Health Post Covid; “We were told vaccines were safe and effective for children. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institute of Health (NIH) continue to recommend it to this day. Even Big Bird recommended it… In recent months, we’ve seen how the Covid injections weren’t safe for pregnant mothers, we’ve seen how they can cause cognitive impairment, and we’ve seen how they are linked to strange blood clots. Now, there’s one more evidence-backed reason to avoid these novel products: children’s heart health.” — FLCCC link

Aug 1, 2024 — Covid-19 Vaccination May Increase Risk for Urinary Tract Symptoms — Elana Gotkine, Medical Press link

Jul 31, 2024 — Are Covid Vaccines Truly “Safe for Pregnancy”? “As of July 2024, only 13% of pregnant women are choosing to get vaccinated… Dr. Kimberly Biss shared findings from independent studies and her own clinical data suggesting a link between the vaccine and increased miscarriage rates. The video clip below features Dr. Biss explaining why the Covid injections should never have been recommended for pregnant women.” — FLCCC Alliance link

Jul 27, 2024 — Large Korean Study Recommends Monitoring mRNA Vaccinated Patients for Auto-immunity; Modest Risks Identified, but Cumulative Effects with Repeated Boosters are Concerning — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jul 27, 2024 — Hacked Dutch Govt Data Shows Suppressed Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries And Excess Deaths — Dr. William D. Makis MD — 42-min video

Jul 23, 2024 — Long-Term Risk of Autoimmune Diseases after mRNA-Based SARS-CoV2 Vaccination in a Korean, Nationwide, Population-Based Cohort Study — Seung-Won Jung, et al, Nature Communications link [“In 2021, the ANH team launched its Right to kNOw campaign, warning of the risk of developing autoimmune conditions following covid ‘vaccination’ and aiming to stop the imposition of vaccine mandates… A new study using data from South Korea, published in Nature Communications, has found an increased risk of developing autoimmune conditions following covid shots, particularly booster shots. The paper, which focused on a narrow subset of autoimmune conditions, also highlighted the risk of developing myo- and pericarditis and Guillain-Barre syndrome (an autoimmune condition) following ‘vaccination.’ ” – Alliance for Natural Health]

Jul 22, 2024 — UK: Lauren Goodger’s Little Girl, Kate Garraway’s Dad Rushed To Hospital; IN: Comic Sathiya Has “Stroke Scare,” Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has Myositis; AU: Cyclist Chris Harper Quits Tour De France — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 21, 2024 — Shocking: Hacked #Dutch Government Data Reveals a Massive Cover-Up of #vaccine Injuries Across the EU — Redacted on X link

Jul 21, 2024 — Steep Canyon Rangers postpone show; Jack Russell quits touring; Chief Keef postpones tour; CNN’s Sarah Sidner has breast cancer; Mamie Harris has Bell’s palsy; Ben Sasse’s wife diagnosed with epilepsy; “Serious health incident” has DJ Shortkut in the hospital; Philly TV anchor Mike Jerrick has prostate cancer; Louisiana state rep Aimee Adatto Freeman has breast cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 20, 2024 — Italy: Rapper Fedez in ICU with internal bleeding, Jannik Sinner, 22, leaves Wimbledon with tachycardia; Indian actress Sumbul Touqueer has typhoid, DM Rajnath Singh’s health “suddenly deteriorates”; Italy: TV host Andrea Delogu in ER (“illness”); Singapore: singer Joanna Dong has “tiny tumor” removed from breast; Filipina singer Angeline Quinto has gestational diabetes; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 18, 2024 — Exclusive: U.S. Government ‘Saddled’ With Covid Vaccine Injury ‘Mess’ — While Vaccine Makers Avoid Liability; As early as January 2022, NIH researchers were aware of at least 850 peer-reviewed case reports and/or research articles about Covid-19 vaccine reactions, according to emails obtained by Children’s Health Defense. — Michael Nevradakis PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jul 14, 2024 — Whoopi Goldberg, Doug Emhoff “Test Positive for Covid”; Queens of the Stone Age cancel tour; Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer kills pedestrian; Browns’ Bernie Kosar, 60, “fighting for his life”; FL meteorologist Katie Garner, 36, has a “heart condition”; Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”) undergoes surgery for endometriosis; Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) diagnosed with blood cancer; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 13, 2024 — Women are Getting Inflamed Ovaries from the Covid Vax? —Dr. Philip McMillan MD, Vejon Health 30-min video

Jul 12, 2024 — Pfizer Covid19 Sterilization of Women Explained Scientifically; “It’s literally stopping the possibility of getting pregnant at the source” — Dr. Naomi Wolf and Sonia Elija 2-min video

Jul 10, 2024 — Sonia Elijah: “Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women’s Menstrual Cycles” — Dr. Naomi Wolf link

Jul 9, 2024 — Czech Data Confirm Six “Hottest Lots” of the Comirnaty Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine; Dangers of Each Lot Vary for mRNA Injections — Dr. PeterA. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jul 8, 2024 — ‘Many Women Experienced Various Menstrual Disturbances After Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2’: International Journal of Fertility & Sterility; Most disturbances lasted longer than three months after injection — Jon Fleetwood link

Jul 6, 2024 — And this News Just In (from Japan): Wrestler Minoru Suzuki Collapses During Match; It’s getting ever harder to keep up with all these mystery “collapses,” just as with all the “sudden deaths” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jul 3, 2024 — Florida Woman Says Covid-19 Shots Made Her Sick, but Federal Law Protects Vaccine Makers — Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach NEws-Journal link

Jul 2, 2024 — Pfizer Purchased Companies that Produce Drugs to Treat the Same Conditions Caused by Covid Vaccines — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jul 2, 2024 — Australia’s Spotlight Program Opens The Floodgates On Vaccine Injury — Peak Prosperity, YouTube 24-min video Jul 2, 2024 — 37 Pregnancy Complications Linked to Covid-19 Jab: Study Preprint; Authors call for “immediate global moratorium on Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy.” — Jon Fleetwood link

Jul 1, 2024 — Pfizer Shot ‘Ruined My Life’: Vaccine-Injured Woman Speaks Out on 7News Australia; “She detailed a series of devastating side effects that have left her life in shambles: ‘Within five minutes, my head nearly blew off my body.’ ‘My face went bright red.’ ‘My vision was impaired.’ ‘I couldn’t hear.’ ‘My feet went numb.’ ‘My hands went numb.’ ‘I had paresthesia all over my body.’ ‘My hair started falling out.’ ‘I could hardly walk.’ ‘Neurological, rheumatological’ problems. ‘I’ve had to have a chairlift put into my house because I can’t walk up and down stairs anymore.’ ” — The Vigilant Fox link

Jul 1, 2024 — Ten Videos from Japan – Covid-19 Vaccine Victims & Families Speak Out, Doctors Warning about mRNA Dangers, Speeches and Japanese TV Spots — Dr. WIlliam Makis MD link

Jun 30, 2024 — Just in: Mainstream Media 7News Australia Airs Groundbreaking Segment highlighting Covid Vaccine Reactions — Aussie17 link

Jun 30, 2024 — Breaking Publication–Are Covid-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim?; “We found unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 AEs after Covid-19 vaccination in pregnant women. The United States government, medical organizations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies have misled and/or deceived the public regarding the safety of Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy. Promotion of these products must be immediately halted.” — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jun 30, 2024 — FL School Bus Hit by Pickup Smashes House; pickup plows into La. Whataburger; tractor-trailer wrecks NJ home; CA semi speeds wrong way for miles; pickup crashes into Buffalo home; CA semi speeds wrong way for miles; “medical emergencies” cause havoc on the road in Rosemont (IL), Formby (UK), Wexford (IR), Kazakhstan, Nave (IT), Parkala (India), Ātiamuri (NZ); & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 29, 2024 — The Many Dysphorias of Vaccine Injury; Once the brain, gut, endocrine system, and immune system are injured, all interactions with the world are changed — Toby Rogers link

Jun 27, 2024 — Plane Veers Off Runway at Newark Airport, Grounding Flights; Crop Dusting Plane Crashes into Truck in CA; Pilot Dead after Crashing into MA River; 2 Killed after Plane Crashes into CO Trailer Park; It’s been Raining Planes this month — another trend that we must track, since “our free press” isn’t doing it, even though it surely is Not Normal — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 27, 2024 — 100% of Animals Exposed to Covid Jab Ingredient ‘PEG’ Suffer Anaphylactic Shock Just 2 Minutes After Injection: Study in Journal ‘Vaccine: X’; All pigs receiving just 1/3rd of a human dose of the Pfizer mRNA shot immediately experience severe allergic reaction. — Jon Fleetwood link

Jun 26, 2024 — Breaking: Covid-19 Vaccines Linked To Rise In Neurological Deaths – Study — GreatGame Investigation link

Jun 26, 2024 — The Direct Effect of SARS-CoV-2 Virus Vaccination on Human Ovarian Granulosa Cells Explains Menstrual Irregularities — Hadas Bar-Joseph et al, Nature link Jun 26, 2024 — Second Pfizer Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Injured Me (Video-CHD) — Dr. William Makis MD 9-min video

Jun 24, 2024 — Children Who Receive Covid-19 Jab Nearly Twice as Likely to Develop Asthma: Journal ‘Infection’ — Jon Fleetwood link

Jun 23, 2024 — One Car Plows Through Front of Store (SD), Another Plows Through Front of House (UK); “Medical Emergency” Causes Truck Crash in FL; German Ambulance Careens Down Steep Slope Near Apartment Building; “Teen Subway worker saves man who crashed near restaurant” because of “medical emergency” (NY); bus driver ferrying Italian soccer delegation has “sudden illness,” stops on highway; and more— Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 23, 2024 — Confirmation of mRNA Fears; “Dr. Fraiman is the lead author on this paper. We looked in some detail at secondary analysis of adverse events in Phase 3 trials of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — and they found out that the combined effect was a 16 percent risk of serious adverse events in the mRNA vaccine recipients. It turns out to be about one in 800 recipients had a serious adverse reaction. These levels of adverse reaction, in my view, are outrageously high, and the vaccine should never have been passed.” — Dr. John Campbell link

Jun 23, 2024 — Innate and Adaptive Mechanisms of Immune Dysregulation with Covid-19 Vaccination; Systematic Review Finds Substantial Evidence — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link

Jun 23, 2024 — Major Study Confirms Covid Shots Cause Brain Damage; “The findings of the study were published in the MedRxiv Journal. The study revealed that those who had received mRNA injections experienced the following: A 68% rise in depression. A 44% surge in anxiety and related disorders. A 93.4% increase in sleep disorders. A staggering 138% jump in mild cognitive impairment. A 23% rise in Alzheimer’s disease.” — Frank Bergman, Slay link

Jun 22, 2024 — Pilots Died – 6 Pilots have Died in the last 2 Months; Two Died Inflight — Dr. William Makis MD link

Jun 22, 2024 — David Talbot has Another Stroke; Dave Portnoy Claims to have “Beat Cancer”; Vicki Gonzalez has Breast Cancer; Dr. Oz Saves Plane Passenger Mid-flight; TX Wesleyan coach Brian Wanamaker has cancer — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 22, 2024 — Stevie Nicks cancels show; boxer Tramaine Williams collapses mid-match; Fox anchor Dave Hall’s “scary blood clot”; Mark Chesnutt has emergency heart surgery; soap star John York has 2 “rare cancers” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 21, 2024 — ‘I Felt Like I Was Dying’: News Photographer Injured by Covid Booster Is on Mission to Change Vaccine Policy — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 20, 2024 — 7 vehicles, 2 signs hit in “suspected medical-related crash” (VT); small airplane crashes in front of CO home; car speeds wrong way on Irish motorway; car mounts pavement in front of Domino’s (UK); “Bus driver unwell,” hits 2 parked cars (FR); “violent” crash of Corvette with Dodge Avenger sends 4 to hospital (Freeport, IL); driver sick at the wheel, truck hits camper in backyard (IT); & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 20, 2024 — We Now Have Proof The Covid Vaccines Damage Cognition; Examining the causes and treatments of the common neurological injuries caused by vaccination — A Midwestern Doctor link

Jun 20, 2024 — The Worst News Possible For Big Pharma; “Preliminary evidence from a recent study suggests a potential link between Covid-19 vaccination and increased incidences of Alzheimer’s Disease and mild cognitive impairment. The study took place in South Korea and included more than 550,000 participants, all over age 65.” — The Jimmy Dore Show — 7-min video

Jun 19, 2024 — 100 Kids Age 16-19 Died Suddenly In Recent Months, 7yr Old Girl Collapses Walking To School, Highschooler, 15, Goes Into Cardiac Arrest Playing Football, Fedex Driver Collapses After Ringing Doorbell — Brucha Weisberger link

Jun 19, 2024 — Increased Psychiatric Disorders Following Covid Jab: Nature’s ‘Molecular Psychiatry’ Journal; Study confirms Covid shot “significantly increas[es] the risks for depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, and sleep disorders.” — Jon Fleetwood link

Jun 18, 2024 — Gift That Keeps Giving in Many Unexpected Ways; “It was obvious, off the bat, that the jab floors the immune systems of the “vaccine” recipients. The rash of reactivated dormant herpes incidents, a.k.a. the shingles, was but one of the manifestations thereof. Fast forward 3 years, and we get the official confirmation of this fact… But I want to point to this new gruesome development ‘Flesh-eating bacteria’ disease spreads in Japan, killing some in 2 days.’ ” — Andreas Oehler link

Jun 18, 2024 — Daughter Miscarried Twins after Covid-19 Vaccine (CHD May 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD 7-min video

Jun 18, 2024 — Fourth V-Safe Production Reveals a Disturbing Trend in Miscarriages and Menstrual Disturbances Following Covid-19 Vaccination; While CDC assures the public that Covid-19 vaccines do not cause fertility issues, and that any menstrual irregularities are minor and temporary, the V-safe free-text entries CDC was forced to produce by a court order show the opposite — Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) link

Jun 18, 2024 — Sir Ian McKellen Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off Stage during London Performance; If any other great old troupers — Laurence Olivier, John Gielgud, Helen Hayes, Ralph Richardson, Glenda Jackson — ever fell off the stage, please share that information here. — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 17, 2024 — Lulu Santos has 3 illnesses in 1 week; Haitian PM Garry Conille has emergency surgery; Brit model Roxy Horner has diabetes, Hayley Tamaddon (“Emmerdale”), singer Amelia Lily both rushed to hospital; Antiguan pol Joanne Massiah “recovering well” after emergency surgery; Brit athlete Jessica Warner-Judd provisionally diagnosed with epilepsy after mid-race seizure — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 17, 2024 — Musicians Falling Down, or Passing out, or Breaking Down on Stage – Just like They Never Did Pre-2020 (US); This old rocker (MCM) saw scores of concerts way back when, and Never Once saw anyone do anything like this — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 17, 2024 — Performers Dropping Dead, or Falling Sick, on Stage (Spain, Italy, India); More unprecedented post-“vaccination” weirdness mid-performance — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 17, 2024 — A Day in the Life of the Streets of Toronto (which is exactly like a day in the life of nearly every other city on the planet); A “vaxxident”— a “fatal dump truck crash “— that did make (local) news — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 17, 2024 — A New Openness to the Reality of Vaccine Injury? — Marco Caceres, The Vaccine Reaction link

Jun 17, 2024 — Kansas Sues Pfizer Over ‘Misrepresentations’ and ‘Adverse Events’ of Covid-19 Vaccine — Brianna Herlihy, Fox Business link

Jun 17, 2024 — Whistleblower Report – 06.17.24 – People Rise Up: Explosive Hearing in Philippines, Japanese Minister Apologizes for Covid Shot Damage — Truth for Health Foundation link

Jun 15, 2024 — Noam Chomsky Can’t Talk; Oprah Winfrey Rushed to Hospital; Carrie Underwood Falls Off Stage; Jon Fetterman rear-ends another car (“for unknown reasons”); Giants’ Darren Waller retires at 31; Actor Justin Baldoni hospitalized (with an “infection”); streamer Fanum, 26, has a heart attack, “thought he was going to die”; hoopster Jenica Lewis, 16, diagnosed with diabetes — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 15, 2024 — Vaccine-Injured Pharmacist Breaks Down Into Tears Testifying Before Ohio State Senate; This is absolutely heartbreaking — The Vigilant Fox link

Jun 14, 2024 — Most Studies Show Covid Vaccine Affects Menstrual Cycles, BMJ Review Finds — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 13, 2024 — Watch: Spike Protein Leads to ‘Five Mechanisms of Damage’ in Human Body; Addressing The Rise In Turbo Cancers, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Conditions And Reproductive Issues In People Who Received Covid-19 Vaccines, Clinical Educator Dr. Margaret Christensen Joined “The Defender In-Depth” This Week To Discuss Their Causes — and Possible Solutions. — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Jun 12, 2024 — Singer Jessica Sutta injured by Moderna Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine (CHD Video) — Dr. William Makis MD 18-min video

Jun 11, 2024 — Vaccine Injuries in the Canadian Armed Forces Rose by Over 800 Percent in 2021 — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jun 8, 2024 — CA, UK, IR: Robin Trower Cancels Tour; Mamie Laverock Falls 5 Stories After “Medical Emergency”; TV Host Seán Defoe Has Testicular Cancer, TV Host Adrian Kennedy Has Prostate Cancer; Actress Keltie Knight has microcytic anemia; rugby great Alun Wyn Jones, 38, has heart surgery; prisoner Danny Weatherson diagnosed with Parkinson’s; Tyrone footballer Feargal Logan has a stroke; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 8, 2024 — Car Plunges into Lake, Semi Smashes Gas Station, Driver Hits Power Pole, Flips Car, Driver Hits Another Car Head-On (1 Dead), Car and Pickup Truck Hit Homes, & More – All After “Medical Emergencies”; “Vaxxidents” make (a little) news in OK, PA, TX, FL, AZ, IL (in both Momence and Waukegan) and, in Italy, Pula, Gallipoli and Ancona — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 7, 2024 — Study Finds Increased Risk of Epilepsy, Severe Allergic Shock, Myocarditis and Appendicitis in Children Injected with Covid-19 Vaccines — Lance D. Johnson, NewsTarget link

Jun 7, 2024 — “Fans Concerned” because their Idols Look Like Hell? That’s Always been the case. Right?; Like the worldwide explosion of “rare” cancers, and defibrillators everywhere you look, here’s yet another sign that something really Wrong is happening — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 6, 2024 — Springsteen Postpones Tour; Neil Young Postpones Show; Black Keys Cancel Tour; Matt Rife Cancels Show; Carly Pearce has Pericarditis; “Mike Tyson Falls Ill in Plane”; The Great Gatsby’s Sara Chase has tubal cancer; Dance Moms’ star Kelly Hyland has “fast-moving” breast cancer; three sports announcers — Sean McDonough, Jim Ross, Brandi Rhodes — out with illness — Mark Crispin Miller link

Jun 4, 2024 — Proof of Vaccine Harm; “By definition, these serious adverse events lead to either death, are life-threatening, require inpatient (prolongation of) hospitalisation, cause persistent/significant disability/incapacity, concern a congenital anomaly/birth defect or include a medically important event according to medical judgement.” — Dr. John Campbell link

May 28, 2024 — A Potential Association Between Covid-19 Vaccination and Development of Alzheimer’s Disease — Jee Hoon Roh MD, PhD et al, QJM An Institutional Journal of Medicine link

May 28, 2024 — 1 in 34 AstraZeneca Covid Jab Recipients Suffer Serious Adverse Event (SAE): European Union Clinical Trial Data; Vaccinated more than twice as likely to suffer SAE than those who received placebo — Jon Fleetwood link

May 26, 2024 — Amputations Happen … They apparently happen far more to people who have been vaccinated. — Bill Rice Jr. link

May 22, 2024 — Complaint Filed Against AstraZeneca by Plaintiff Brianne Dressen, Alleging Breach of Contract; “Brianne is a severely injured clinical trial participant in Utah.” — Sasha Latypova link

May 20, 2024 — Clinical Evaluation of Central Nervous System Inflammatory Demyelinating Diseases after Covid-19 Vaccination; Review Indicates Blood Testing is Crucial, Sadly Many Do Not Recover — Peter A. McCullouch, MD MPH link

May 18, 2024 — Big Pharma Protected For Vax Injuries, While Gov’t Ignores Vaccine Victims — The Hill link

May 17, 2024 — Ex-CDC Director Says It’s High Time to Admit ‘Significant Side Effects’ of Covid-19 Vaccines; ‘We kind of got cancelled because no one wanted to talk about the potential that there was a problem from the vaccines,’ Dr. Robert Redfield said. — Tom Ozimek, The Epoch Times link

May 15, 2024 — “Vax” Destroyed Chris Cuomo’s Health; Ric Flair’s Near-Death Experience; Al Kresta’s Liver Cancer Diagnosis; Dead Poets Society cancels show; Kris Jenner’s “little tumor”; FL pol Vic Torres collapses; “Susan G. Komen executive director diagnosed with breast cancer again”; Rapper YBN Nahmir “brought back from the dead following a scary medical emergency”; Jeane Manson still in hospital; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

May 13, 2024 — Woman With Vaccine Injury in Clinical Trial Sues AstraZeneca; Brianne Dressen was diagnosed with a vaccine injury by U.S. government researchers. Dressen said “the company breached a contract by not paying for the medical care she requires to deal with the injury… The consent form she signed stated in part that AstraZeneca would ‘cover the costs of research injuries’ and ‘pay the costs of medical treatment.’ — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

May 13, 2024 — Nearly Half of Women Report Menstrual Cycle Changes After First Covid-19 Jab: Journal ‘Health Science Reports’ — Jon Fleetwood link

May 9, 2024 — Dr. Deborah Birx Now Says Thousands of Americans Injured by Covid Vaccine — The Gateway Pundit, Vigilant News link

May 8, 2024 — Chris Cuomo Backtracks on Vaccine Injury Suggestion, Touts Ivermectin; Former CNN host said he was ’sick’ like people injured by Covid-19 vaccines — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

May 7, 2024 — EMA Data Exposes True Extent of Covid Vaccine Harm — Covid Call to Humanity link

May 6, 2024 — New York Times (Sort Of) Acknowledges Covid-19 Vaccine Harms; Newspaper of record appears to be in stage one of overcoming denial — John Leake link

May 5, 2024 — Ex-CNN Host Chris Cuomo Suggests Covid Vaccine Injury: ‘I’m Sick Myself’ — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link

May 4, 2024 — Systematic Review Reveals Many Covid-19 Vaccine Recipients Experienced New-Onset Psychosis; Only half of the patients analyzed in the review fully recovered, with the remaining half suffering from ‘residual symptoms’ — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

May 2, 2024 — The Shot Was Like Having a Stroke; “Life before getting her Covid injections and life after are strikingly different. This is Carolina, a woman who thought she was ‘doing the right thing’ and ‘protecting others.’ But in the end, Carolina sacrificed her own health and livelihood in the name of ‘science’ and ‘ethics,’ and has suffered intensely, as a result.” — Children’s Health Defense link

May 2, 2024 — Thinking Points; “Vaccines have become the greatest disaster in the history of medicine.” — Toby Rogers link

May 1, 2024 — True Horrors of Covid Vaccine Harm Data Now Exposed — Sonia Elijah link

Apr 28, 2024 — “15 minutes with Dr. Makis” – Episode 001: Stillbirths in Canada (Alberta); “Data from Alberta Ministry of Health showing skyrocketing stillbirths with a rise of up to 55% since Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine rollout.” — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 27, 2024 — VA Car Plows into Home, Puts 6 in Hospital; “Medical emergency” sends SUV thru FL home; Cemetery damaged by NY driver’s “medical emergency”; MN driver veers into crash scene due to “medical emergency”; Brazilian school van carrying 15 children plunges down ravine; German coach carrying 75 students overturns on highway, 8 injured; Danish car crashes through supermarket window; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — John Roberts back on Fox (“heart issue”); George Lopez casino show rescheduled; Max Gail’s wife has breast cancer; 76ers’ Joel Embiid has Bell’s palsy; Repub pol with cancer quits MO senate race; Journo Julia Fello reveals husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News; legendary Nebraska Cornhuskers announcer reveals tragic cancer diagnosis; 2 heroic rescues; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — SC Hoopster Collapses During Pick-Up Game; GA Key Singer Collapses Mid-Song; “Medical emergency” strands RI kids in Mexico; FL cruise ship makes emergency diversion to Bermuda; Denver child’s heart beats again after 14 hours; 6-year-old saved from cardiac arrest at daycare in Bossier City, LA; child transported to hospital following medical emergency, AL; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 27, 2024 — Peter Frampton Rocks on Despite Crippling Muscle Disease; Lucy Rose couldn’t lift her baby after collapse; Labour MP Karin Smyth reveals skin cancer diagnosis; rugby player, 25, in hospital with MRSA; Canada: St. Catharines woman who fell ill in Jamaica back home in hospital: Brazil: TV cameraman has heart attack in front of ECU; “Promising Scottish rider Anna Shackley forced to retire at 22”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 26, 2024 — Children’s Health Is in Sharp Decline. Where’s the Investigation?; Until now the sharp decline in children’s immune systems has not captured the attention of experts and public health authorities. “Last month, a young student at Eton College died at the age of 17 while playing games on the college fields. Unfortunately, this sad event is not an isolated incident. During the same week, a different young football player collapsed in three separate world football games. As a stunned commentator said, “World football, unfortunately, has been subject to so many distressing scenes on the pitch over the last few years.” — Brownstone Institute, reprinted by Children’s Heatlh Defense link

Apr 26, 2024 — Poem By A Vaccine Injured Patient of Mine; Called “We’re Not Invisible,” it poignantly details the plight of the Covid mRNA vaccine injured in these dark times of rigid censorship, medical gaslighting, and anti-vaxxer/un-vaxxed demonizing — Dr. Pierre Kory MD, MPA link

Apr 26, 2024 — Steep Rise in Rate of Stillbirth Among Young Women in Alberta – Alberta government accidentally admits a huge rise in stillbirths in young Alberta women – up to 55% rise in stillbirths in 2023 — Dr. William Makis MD link

Apr 24, 2024 — How mRNA Vaccine Cell Damage Can Be Reversed Through Lipid Replacement Therapy — Vital Signs, The Epoch Times link

Apr 24, 2024 — Ottawa Injects Another $36 Million Into Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund — Laura Osman, The Canadian Press link

Apr 23, 2024 — Impact of Covid-19 State of Emergency on Female Reproduction — Behind the FDA Curtain: WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Reports link

Apr 22, 2024 — Hair Loss Following Covid-19 Jab: Journal ‘Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets’; Study confirms the SARS-CoV-2 shot “could induce or aggravate alopecia areata,” an autoimmune disorder that causes unpredictable hair loss — John Fleetwood link

Apr 18, 2024 — School Bus Crashes in NY, TX, WV; NJ Driver Passes Out, “crashes into oncoming car”; FL driver plows into someone’s home; MO driver veers off road, hits ditch, flips over; UK driver hits lamp-post; “Bystanders save man from burning car in Vernon,” NY; “sudden illness” strikes four Italian drivers, puts six Italians in the hospital — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 16, 2024 — UK: TV Star Louise Thompson’s Stoma Bag, Willie Limond’s “Life-Threatening Seizure”; Italy: Tonia Romano’s “Sudden Health Problem”; SA: gospel singer Fikile Mlomo has a tumor on her spinal cord; “Worker collapses on construction site”; 19-yr-old collapses w/ a “sudden illness”; Region Council interrupted by spectator’s “sudden illness”; soccer match suspended due to home fan’s “illness”; more— Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 16, 2024 — Covid Shots During Pregnancy Linked With Rise in Fetal Deaths, Leaked Emails Suggest; “Leaked emails from a California hospital revealed a significant rise in stillbirths and fetal deaths, and VAERS data showed a substantial increase in fetal deaths” — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Apr 16, 2024 — India: Pol Gorakhpur Lok Sabha (41), MP Chandrasekhar Sahu (73) Have Cardiac Crises; S Korea: Singer Aespa’s Winter (23) has lung surgery; NZ: Health journo Rachel Smalley’s mother has breast cancer; “Indian Coast Guard rescues Sri Lankan fisherman after mid-sea medical emergency”; Aussie singer Jimmy Barnes, 68, “announces first NZ tour since heart surgery”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 15, 2024 — Why Do We Track all these “Sudden Deaths” and Crippling Injuries? To Get Others NOT to Get the “Vax” and to Amass the Evidence of this Unprecedented Crime Against Humanity; This crucial task — though incomplete, to say the least — gets ever harder to perform week after week, so many are now suffering and/or dying; and so we need your help to keep it up — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 15, 2024 — Francis Collins has Prostate Cancer; Father Goya Hidalgo has “Big Cancerous Tumor”; Isabella Strahan’s 3rd craniotomy; Purdue student, 22, dying of glioblastoma; SC 15-yr-old has brain bleed on pitch; “Probation union president suffers medical emergency after state board meeting”; “Nurse driving by saves life of teen having heart attack”; “Milan MS staff’s swift action saves student”; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 13, 2024 — Government & Media Pretending Massive Health Crisis Not Going On; “Former Wall Street money manager Ed Dowd is a skillful number cruncher… Dowd explains, ‘I went before Senator Ron Johnson in February to talk about the ‘pandemic scorecard,’ which is abysmal. Ever since the CV19 vaccine came on, we have had 1.1 million Americans die excessively, 4 million permanently disabled and another 28 million injured. It’s 33 million people who have been negatively affected now.’ ” — Greg Hunter, USA Watchdog link

Apr 11, 2024 — CA driver crashes into home; GA driver crashes into church; UK driver crashes into barrier and down embankment; 5 major crashes on highways in Germany; Danish bus driver goes into cardiac arrest; And three “serious” crashes, in Italy, Australia and (with three dead) New Zealand — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 10, 2024 — Pilot Incapacitation – British Airways BA-2272 (JFK-LGW) New York to London-Gatwick One of the Pilots Became Incapacitated, Plane Forced to Divert to Canada (March 14, 2024) — Dr. WIlliam Makis MD link

Apr 6, 2024 — UK: TV contestant Charlie Doherty has Brain Tumor; Brazil: Actor Camila Pitango Collapses in the Studio; Norway: Frida Maanum Collapses on the Pitch; Greece: Dimitris Kokotas Collapses while Filming; Beloved Belizean internist, Dr. Fernando Cuellar, diagnosed with blood cancer; Cambridge rower collapses in his boat during race; shinty player saves ref’s life after cardiac arrest; & more —Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 6, 2024 — Pope Francis Misses Big Event; Anna Paquin Walking with a Cane; Indian BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Taiwanese Badminton Champ Chou Tien Chen, Aussie TVSstar Courtney Murphy All have Cancer; Spanish journo Helena Resano no longer paralyzed; Filipino sportscaster Bill Velasco getting over heart failure; Indian BSP candidate Gufran Noor has heart attack; AU pol Nick Xenophon’s brain tumor — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 6, 2024 — Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) Diagnosed with Cancer; Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) Has Acute Blood Clot in leg; Singer Monique Bingham Cancels Tour; Country Singer Colt Ford has Heart Attack Post-Concert; Rocker John Driskell Hopkins, Portland radio’s Mike Lynch both have ALS; wrestler Dennis Knight nearly dies in “medical emergency”; Miley Cyrus’s mom Tish asks for prayers amid tragic family loss” — Mark Cripsin Miller link

Apr 3, 2024 — NC driver slams into apartment; TX driver slams into electrical box; CT driver veers off highway, hits a tree; UT driver veers off highway, driver critical; 4 bus crashes (two in TN); “Medical emergency leads to rollover crash” in FL, while another has a trucker crash in IA; cement truck veers off highway, hits parked cars in NH; cruise ship crashes into wall in Austria; & more — Mark Cripsin Miller link

Apr 2, 2024 — UK: TV host Michaela Strachan’s Pal Dies of Cancer, Martin Griffiths Quits UN, Goalie Ellie Roebuck has a Stroke; Aussie Fitness Guru Ashy Bines’ Brain Aneurysm, TV’s Marcia Bines Rushed to Hospital; Spain: Bertín Osborne battling “long Covid”; NZ: “Real Housewives” star Marcia Wallace has Skin Cancer; British Airways Pilot “Incapacitated” mid-flight; AU: TV contestant’s “Medical Emergency”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 30, 2024 — Kate Beckinsdale, Greg Vaughan, Aussie boxing great Jeff Fenech, footy legend Peter Wynn, Italian singer Loredana Bertè “rushed to hospital”; Greg Gumbel, Bill Walton missing games; Athletic director Dan Rolfes, FL police sergeant Mike Williams, Canadian soccer coach Travis Rickard, Aussie TV contestant Lauren all suffer “medical emergencies” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 29, 2024 — My Dad Was A Doctor, I Trusted The Doctors, Now I’m Injured For The Rest of My Life — American Frontline Nurses link Mar 29, 2024 — Moderna mRNA Induced Longitudinally Extensive Transverse Myelitis; Neurologic Devastation Hits Young Canadian Mother Left to Survive in New Post-Vaccine Reality — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH link

Mar 28, 2024 — Nicki Minaj Postpones Concert; Pistons’ Ausar Thompson Out wth Blood Clot; Javier Altamirano Has a Seizure on the Pitch; Arthur Cazaux Collapses at Miami Open; Stevo Simple Boy Collapses on Live TV — Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground link

Mar 24, 2024 — Former Professional Footballer Matt Le Tissier Comments on 3 International Soccer Players Collapsing in the Past Week — Dr. William Makis MD, Covid Intel link

Mar 19, 2024 — Rare Neurological Disorder Linked to Covid-19 Vaccination, Research Suggests; A recently published review in Vaccines shows Covid-19 vaccines may trigger Parsonage–Turner syndrome—a condition that causes intense pain and muscle atrophy — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Mar 15, 2024 — Much Ado About Nothing; You were right, random stranger. I was just over-reacting to those millions of injuries and deaths. — Jenna McCarthy link

Mar 13, 2024 — Vax Injury 2nd Moderna Covid-19 mRNA – Nerve Pain, Shingles, Rashes, Autoimmune Disorders (Shan, CHD Mar. 3, 2024) — Dr. William Makis MD 8-min video

Mar 11, 2024 — Pope Francis Looks Bad, Giacomo Sagripanti Falls Ill Conducting “Madame Butterfly,” Paola Perego Flees Live Broadcast, Gianluca Grignani Falls Ill Mid-Concert; Spain’s Carlos Sainz Too Ill to Race; Ghanaian Actor John Bredu Peasa “Battling Strange Illness”; South African Singer Tyla Cancels First World Tour; India: Space Researcher Diagnosed with Cancer, MP has Heart Attack; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 10, 2024 — People of All Ages are Falling Sick; New Zealand government needs to release critical health data to explain why — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Mar 6, 2024 — Pope Francis Cancels Audiences; Comedian Fiorello, Rai presenter Francesca Fialdini both Collapse on Live TV; Katia Follesca Collapses on Stage; Indian Financier Nithin Kamath has Stroke; Singaporean singer Sabina Yasmin “diagnosed with cancer again”; NZ radio announcer Mike Puru “opens up about his dad’s terminal cancer”; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 5, 2024 — Mick Jones, Justin Currie both Have Parkinson’s; “Apprentice” star rushed to hospital; Dutch cyclist van den Berg falls during race; Slovakian racer Sagan’s “health scare”; Spanish pol’s heart attack; Just some of the European celebrities who have probably been felled by “vaccination — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 5, 2024 — Twenty Eight Mechanisms of Kidney Injury with Covid-19 Vaccination; Exhaustive Review Finds Common Theme of Inflammation from Cytokines and Auto-Immunity — Dr. Peter McCullough MD link

Mar 4, 2024 — Fire Truck {lows into Long Island Building; Jeep Crashes into Walmart (MI); “Frightening 8-car crash” (CA); “Head-on crash” has 3 in NC hospital — All Due to “Medical Emergencies” on the Same Day; Other such near-fatal “vaxxidents” reported recently in Texas; Florida (entailing Two dramatic rescues); Chicago; Yorkshire (UK); Germany; and Italy — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 3, 2024 — Adele Cancels Vegas Stint Again; Jon Bon Jovi Can’t Sing due to “Vocal Injury”; Justin Timberlake’s illness takes a “turn for the worse”; Halsey “back in diapers” due to endometriosis; “Ginger Zee misses ‘Good Morning America’ after falling ill”; “Giants’ Tristan Beck diagnosed with aneurysm in upper arm”; Texas Tech’s Brady Trombello has a “medical emergency” — Mark Crispin Miller link

Mar 1, 2024 — CDC Officials Investigating Nervous System Disorder in New Vaccine Recipients; Federal officials made the revelation in a CDC meeting this week — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link

Mar 1, 2024 — 3,665 Papers on Vaccine Problems — Phil Harper link

Feb 29, 2024 — Sure-Fire Way of Diagnosing “Leaky Brain”: Not a Moment Too Soon! A new study demonstrates that Covid’s spike damages the blood-brain barrier, causing brain damage — Andreas Oehler link

Feb 29, 2024 — A Case of Sudden Visual Loss Due to a Brain Tumour After mRNA Injection — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 29, 2024 — WHO’s Vigiaccess Database Holds Over 5 Million Reports of Harms including at least 58,091 Deaths — Dr. Tess Lawrie PhD link

Feb 28, 2024 — Dr. Vernon Coleman: I Warned That the Covid Jab Would Damage the Brain Back in 2021; “Scientists are at last beginning to warn that the Covid `vaccine’ can damage the human brain and nervous system. I warned about this danger in December 2021.” — Dr. Vernon Coleman, Exposing the Darkness link

Feb 27, 2024 — CA Trucker, MN Driver Crash into Homes; PA Cop, OH Driver Crash into Apartment Buildings; CO Driver Crashes into Safeway; IL School Bus Leaves the Road and Hits a Tree; “Car crashes into gas pumps at Kroger in Hot Springs”; “Woman, 50’s, hospitalized after hitting guardrail near Pearl Harbor”; Ft. Wayne cop has “medical emergency” while on duty; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 27, 2024 — Kansas’ Phil Ehart has Major Heart Attack; Bears’ Steve McMichael needs blood transfusion; Jay McInerney has brain surgery; Toni Braxton’s near-fatal health scare; Amy Schumer’s “puffy, swollen face”; “Sutton Stracke suffers terrifying medical emergency while filming; triathlete Lesley Patterson’s husband has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer; soap star Lana Clay’s “rare disorder”; more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 27, 2024 — Huge truck veers into bike lane, plows through busy intersection, crushes a bus kiosk, comes to rest beside a house (video); 9 News Australia aired the footage, reporting that no one was hurt; and (of course) they neglected to ask why the 31-year-old driver lost control (or to note the global spike in such freak mishaps)— Mark Crispin Miller link

Feb 27, 2024 — 37 year old Ontario Mom Kayla Pollock Injured by Moderna Covid-19 Booster Shot (Transverse Myelitis) Was Offered Euthanasia (MAID) by Canadian Government, Twice — Dr. William Makis MD link

Feb 25, 2024 — Study Finds Hearing and Balance Disorders Among Covid-19 Vaccinated; “Researchers found a rise in vertigo and tinnitus cases after vaccination” — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Feb 24, 2024 — It’s Over, They Admit It; As the largest ever multicountry Covid study links vaccines to potential adverse effects, is the truth about vaccines finally starting to permeate even the mainstream? — Russell Brand 22-min video

Feb 23, 2024 — Massive Covid Vaccine Study Confirms Heart and Brain Damage After Just One Dose — Kim Iverson link

Feb 23, 2024 — Vaccinated are Susceptible to Viral Infections and “Covid Vaccine Heart Syndrome” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Feb 20, 2024 — 6 Major Adverse Reactions Found Among 99 Million Vaccine Recipients: New Study — Facts Matter, Epoch TV link

Feb 20, 2024 — Left ‘to Rot’: Scottish Man Who Confronted UK Prime Minister on Live TV Shares Vaccine Injury Story — John-Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 19, 2024 — Covid Vaccine mRNA Can ‘Spread Systemically’ to Placenta and Infants of Women Vaccinated During Pregnancy — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Feb 18, 2024 — A New You: Unveiling the Unexpected Personality Changes After Covid Vaccination — The Expose link

Feb 16, 2024 — CDC: Covid-19 Patients Are 4.3 Times More Likely to Develop Chronic Fatigue — Jack Phillips, The Epoch Times link

Feb 13, 2024 — Watch: Jab-Injured Man Confronts Prime Minister — Dr. Suneel Dhand link

Feb 9, 2024 — “But Those [Lipid] Nanoparticles Can Lead To Dangerous Side Effects, Especially If A Patient Has To Take Repeated Doses Over Months Or Years”; Quote from a story following an interview in 2016 with Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna — Dr. Byram W. Bridle link

Feb 7, 2024 — Covid Vaccines Are Most Dangerous in the First Trimester of Pregnancy, Study Suggests; Swedish and Norwegian newborns: postnatal outcomes depend on vaccination trimester — Igor Chudov link

Feb 1, 2024 — Australian Man Injured by Pfizer Vaccine Wins ‘Landmark’ Claim Against Employer — John Michael Dumais, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 1, 2024 — South Australian Tribunal Orders Employer to Pay Compensation for Vaccine Injury — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 30, 2024 — FDA Finds Safety Signals for Updated Covid-19 Vaccines; Agency maintains the shots are ’safe and effective.’ “Updated Covid-19 vaccines may cause heart inflammation and severe allergic shock, according to a new study from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).” — Zachay Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 24, 2024 — Transplacental Transmission of the Covid-19 Vaccine mRNA: Evidence from Placental, Maternal and Cord Blood Analyses Post-Vaccination — Xinhua Lin PhD et al, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology link

Jan 19, 2024 — Urgent: Giving mRNA Covid Vaccines to Pregnant Rats Caused Brain Changes and Autism-like Behavior in Their Young, a New Study Shows — Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Jan 18, 2024 — Multiple Covid Injections Could Weaken Immunity and Lead to Cancer and Brain Disorders, Thai Corporate Media Reports — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 16, 2024 — mRNA Vaccines Lead to Unwanted Proteins – But What Does it Mean? New research has experts angered by the “complete and utter regulatory failure” to ensure patient safety — Maryanne DeMasi PhD link

Jan 16, 2024 — mRNA Vaccine Linked to Autism: Peer-Reviewed Study — Facts Matter, Epoch TV link

Jan 13, 2024 — Covid-19 Shots Linked to Autism in Vaccinated Rats: Study; Male rat offspring showed a ‘marked reduction’ in social interaction as well as reduced coordination and agility — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Jan 12, 2024 — Exclusive: Veterans Affairs Found Safety Signal for Pfizer Covid Vaccine, Never Disclosed It — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Jan 12, 2024 — New Disease VEXAS Syndrome Manifests After Covid and Vaccination — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Jan 12, 2024 — Yale Professor Says Prion Diseases are on the Rise but No One is Discussing the Condition – Who’s no one?; “Since a month after the rollout of the covid injections, prion diseases have been discussed, repeatedly. It is perhaps a question of who you talk to.” — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Jan 10, 2024 — Facebook Censors Posts From User Injured by Covid Shot — Dr. Joseph D. Mercola link

Jan 9, 2024 — New Study Reveals mRNA Covid Boosters May Worsen Diabetes — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Jan 8, 2024 — Vaccines Could Affect Mortality and Risks of Other Diseases: Study — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Jan 7, 2024 — New Zealand Fudged the Data on How the Kidneys Fare After the Covid Vaccines — Colleen Huber link

Jan 5, 2024 — Fifth Dose of Covid Vaccine Fails to Boost Cellular Immunity; The Covid-19 vaccines may weaken our ability to fight viruses at the cellular level — Yuhong Dong, The Epoch Times link

Jan 3, 2024 — Scientists Detect Spike Protein From Covid Vaccination in Long Covid Patients; A new study suggests spike protein persists in the body much longer than previously thought and may contribute to long Covid — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Jan 2, 2024 — Covid Vaccine Linked to Disturbing Long-term Syndrome — Facts Matter, Epoch TV — 9 min video

Jan 1, 2024 — New Safety Concerns About the Covid Shots Arise; Learn why this scientist is calling for the immediate suspension of Covid booster shots and mRNA vaccines, and how they can lead to an unprecedented ‘medical disaster’ — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Dec 31, 2023 — Studies Reveal Vaccine Harm; Among the unvaccinated, no link to this nasty neurological disease was found. The same cannot be said about those who followed the advice of their doctor and health experts — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Dec 31, 2023 — The Essential Guide to Bell’s Palsy: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments, and Natural Approaches; A review published on April 27 analyzed 50 studies that included various types of studies, such as randomized controlled trials and observational studies, and found the incidence of Bell’s palsy was “significantly higher” in vaccinated groups compared to placebo groups — Susan C. Olmstead, The Epoch Times link

Dec 30, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccines Linked to Increased Risk of Swollen Lymph Nodes in Children: Study; Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines associated with higher risk of lymphadenopathy, researchers find — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 29, 2023 — New FOIA’ed Data Reveal NY Vaccine Clinics Called Ambulances To Be “On Standby”; Recent FOIA-obtained data from the Department of Emergency Services in Westchester, NY reveal a shocking number of vaccine emergency calls as well as requests for ambulances to be “on standby” — Pierre Kory MD, MPA link

Dec 27, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccinated Children at Higher Risk of Tooth Decay, Cavities: Study — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 26, 2023 — Woman Develops Psoriatic Arthritis a Month After 2nd Covid-19 Shot: Study; ‘When we program people’s cells to make things they’re not supposed to make, they can go haywire, they can mutate’ — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Dec 16, 2023 — Pro-Vax Doctor Blows Whistle, Warns Public About ‘Major Cover Up’ of ‘Devastating Side Effects’ —Baxter Dmitry, The People’s Voice link

Dec 10, 2023 — An Explosive New Study Describing “Unintended Immune Responses” From mRNA Injections has Dropped a Tactical Nuke on Pfizer — Rhoda Wilson, The Expose link

Dec 9, 2023 — Children Vaccinated in Messenger RNA Covid-19 Trials at Higher Risk of Certain Illnesses; Study analyzed data from clinical trials — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 8, 2023 — DNA Contamination in Covid Jabs Could Explain Rise in Cancers, Clots and Autoimmune Diseases; “Dr. Cole referenced new research looking at Pfizer’s Covid jab vials, which were found to contain molecules derived from Simian Virus 40 (SV40), a known cancer promoter” — Ethan Huff, NewsTarget link

Dec 7, 2023 — Overall Health Effects of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines in Children and Adolescents: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis — Stine S. Hoffmann et al, MedRxiv link

Dec 7, 2023 — How a Covid-19 Shot Upended Our Lives: Andre and Christian Cherry — American Thought Leaders, EpochTV link

Dec 6, 2023 — Research: Certain Covid 19 Vaccines May Lead to Neuromyelitis Optica; An auto-immune disease of the central nervous system that has been considered rare in the past, is showing up in some post-vaccinated people — Ellen Wan, The Epoch Times link

Dec 6, 2023 — White Lung Pneumonia in Children Indirectly Results from Large-Scale Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2 — Dr. Geert Vanden-Bossche PhD, Alliance for Natural Health link

Dec 5, 2023 — Children With Respiratory Illnesses at Pediatric Centers More Likely to Be Hospitalized if Vaccinated: CDC Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 5, 2023 — Thyroid Diseases Linked to Covid-19 Vaccination: Studies; Thyroid disorders, especially hypothyroidism, may be linked to Covid-19 vaccinations as possible adverse reactions, reports a recent Indian study — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Dec 3, 2023 — Are you Covid Vaccine-Concerned? A Spike Protein and Heavy Metal Detox May Help — Dr. Tess Lawrie PhD link

Dec 2, 2023 — Covid Vaccination is Suddenly Changing the Personality of Recipients — The Expose link

Dec 1, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccine Benefit Claims Are ‘Without Basis or Merit’: Research Group; New data about vaccine harms suggest the shots are ‘substantially more dangerous than originally claimed’ — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Nov 30, 2023 — We Knew mRNA Vaccines Could Get Into Brain and Ovaries Since 2012: Dr. Richard Urso — Frontline Health, Epoch TV link

Nov 30, 2023 — ‘Gigantic Medical Crime’: Microbiologist Criticizes mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines in German Parliament; The speech stressed the presence of bacterial contamination in the vaccines, which can lead to long-term inflammation and organ damage — Naveen Athrapully, The Epoch Times link

Nov 30, 2023 — Newly Leaked Data Shows Just How Dangerous the Covid Vaccines Are; Why Does the Government Hide Vaccine Injury Data and When Will This Stop? — A Midwestern Doctor link

Nov 28, 2023 — Adverse Events From Covid Vaccination More Likely With Prior CovidInfection, Canadian study — Megan Redshaw, The Epoch Times link

Nov 28, 2023 — DNA Contamination in Covid-19 Vaccines May Explain Rise in Cancers, Clots, Autoimmune Diseases: Pathologist — Tom Ozimek & Jan Jekielek, The Epoch Times link

Nov 28, 2023 — Vaccinated People More Likely to Suffer Blood Disorders, Ear Disease: Studies; People who received Covid-19 vaccines at higher risk of a range of conditions, South Korean researchers find — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Nov 26, 2023 — Urinary and Prostatic Complications Occur After Covid and Its Vaccines: Studies; Urinary symptoms of incontinence, urinary tract diseases, urinating hesitancy, and frequent urination have all been reported — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Nov 25, 2023 — Dr. Ryan Cole: How DNA Contamination May Explain Post-Vaccination Rise in Cancers, Autoimmune Diseases, and Clots — American Thought Leaders, EpochTV link

Nov 24, 2023 — Females and Young Adults at Higher Risk of Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects: Study; The authors also found different side effects were linked with different doses — Marina Zhang, The Epoch TImes link

Nov 24, 2023 — Are Covid Jab Deaths Being Covered Up? Publicly available data from VAERS clearly reveal that these shots are the most dangerous ‘vaccines’ ever created — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Nov 23, 2023 — Breakthrough Discovery: Neurosurgeon Unveils Shocking Link Between Covid Vaccine and Brain Damage & Cancer Risk — The Expose link

Nov 23, 2023 — Natural Immunity Better Than Protection From Covid-19 Vaccination: Study; People who recovered from Covid-19 were better off than those who received a Covid-19 vaccine, researchers find — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Nov 17, 2023 — Study Reveals More than Half of COVID-19 Vaccinated Feel Sick a Year Later; While the quality of life rose six months post vaccination, it then declined at 12 months after taking the shots, the study said — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Nov 16, 2023 — Study: Nearly 1 in 3 Covid-19 Vaccine Recipients Suffered Neurological Side Effects — Covid Call to Humanity link

Nov 14, 2023 — Unforgivable: CDC Confirms 58k Children were Injured, 15k were Hospitalized, 1.2k were left Disabled & 163 Tragically Died due to Covid–19 Vaccination in the USA by October 2022 — The Expose link

Nov 13, 2023 — New Yale Study: Vaccine Injured Are Highly Symptomatic with Poor Health (Preprint) — Drbeen Medical Lectures — 28 min video

Nov 12, 2023 — 31% of Women who were Exposed to Covid-19 Products Prior to Pregnancy Experienced a Miscarriage According to VAERS Domestic Data — Dr. Jessica Rose PhD link

Nov 11, 2023 — Dr. Peter McCullough: No One Should Take Another Shot, Covid Vaccines Are Not Safe for Human Use — The Expose link

Nov 11, 2023 — Herpes Zoster Reactivation After mRNA and Adenovirus-Vectored Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination: Analysis of National Health Insurance Database; “In the matched case control analysis, BNT162b2 [Covid vaccination] was associated with an increased risk of herpes zoster reactivation” — Jin Gu Yoon et al, PubMed link

Nov 7, 2023 — Viruses Reactivated After Covid-19 and Its Vaccine May Be Linked to Lymphopenia: Study; After a Covid-19 infection or inoculation with its vaccine, some people develop reactivated and recurrent infections, including herpes, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), urinary tract infections (UTIs), and even Covid-19 — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Oct 30, 2023 — Nearly 1 in 3 Covid-19 Vaccine Recipients Suffered Neurological Side Effects: The study analyzed 19,096 people who received Covid-19 vaccines in Italy in July 2021 — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Oct 28, 2023 — Sore Arm After Covid-19 Vaccine Could Indicate Serious Complication: Doctor; The arm pain is connected to heart-related conditions, which many experience after injecting the Covid vaccine — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Oct 26, 2023 — Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines Reduce a Major Beneficial Bacteria, Gut Biodiversity: Research: Some unpublished data found that Bifidobacteria levels are negligible in vaccinated people. — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Oct 24, 2023 — Pfizer Monthly Safety Reports Finally Included in October’s Document Release; “Pfizer’s September 2021 Safety Report includes data on incidence of myocarditis, among other serious adverse events.” — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link

Oct 17, 2023 — FDA Finds Safety Signal for Covid-19 Vaccination Among Toddlers: A safety signal is a sign that a health condition may be caused by vaccination, but further research is required to verify a link. — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Oct 16, 2023 — How the Covid Vaccine Could Harm Your Gut, Leading to Brain Fog and Autoimmune Disease: While gut problems are often written off as caused by poor diet and lifestyle habits, they may also be a sign of damage from infections and vaccination — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Oct 12, 2023 — Covid-19 Boosters Linked to Blood Sugar Spikes in People With Type 1 Diabetes: Study — Sheramy Tsai, The Epoch Times link

Oct 12, 2023 — Covid-19 Vaccines ‘May Trigger’ Rheumatic Inflammatory Diseases: Study — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Oct 12, 2023 — Study Hits Newly Vaccinated With Bad News: According to a newly published peer-reviewed study, people who have received the bivalent Covid booster shot are more likely to get Covid — Facts Matter, The Epoch Times — 1 min video

Oct 11, 2023 — Un-Seen Documentary Film; “Dedicated to those children and young people who have suffered serious health and social side effects as a result of the coronavirus vaccination. It is a cautious film that does not make any loud noises. The focus is on the fate of the young people and their families. The film also gives a voice to proven experts in pediatrics, adolescent medicine and infectiology” — Patricia Marchart and Georg Sabransky 80-min video

Oct 7, 2023 — 14,615 Reports of Mental Disorders Overwhelm Vaccine Injury Historic Data — Frontline Health, Epoch TV — 1-min video

Oct 6, 2023 — Report 86: Pfizer’s Clinical Trial ‘Process 2’ Covid Vaccine Recipients Suffered 2.4X the Adverse Events of Placebo Recipients; ‘Process 2’ Vials Were Contaminated with DNA Plasmids. — Chris Flowers MD, et al, Daily Clout link

Oct 3, 2023 — Covid-19 Shot May Be Linked to Unexpected Vaginal Bleeding: Study — Mary Gillis, The Epoch Times link

Oct 3, 2023 — Psychosis, Panic Attacks, Hallucinations: Bizarre Psychiatric Cases Among the Covid Vaccinated — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

Sep 22, 2023 — Unexpected Vaginal Bleeding and Covid-19 Vaccination in Non-menstruating Women — Kristine Blix et al, Science Advances link

Sep 21, 2023 — Study: Covid-19 Vaccine Caused Rare ‘White Dot Syndrome’ — Frontline Health, Epoch TV — 4 min video

Sep 15, 2023 — What Can Megyn Kelly’s Adverse Vaccine Reaction Teach Us? — A Midwestern Doctor, Dr. Mercola link

Sep 13, 2023 — Adverse Event Reports from 700,000 People in Germany Have Yet to Be Processed; “Vaccine adverse events reported in Germany have not been evaluated (link to German news site) because the authority appointed to deal with the system couldn’t cope with the deluge of reports. Data from 700,000 people are yet to be processed. News of the massive failing of the German authorities comes from the Brandenburg Corona Investigative Committee.” — ANH News Beat week 37/20203, Alliance for Natural Health link

Sep 13, 2023 — VAIDS in Children: More Hard Evidence of Negative Clinical Outcomes — Igor Chudov, newsletter link

Sep 11, 2023 — Serious Adverse Events — Dr. John Campbell — 1hr video

Sep 11, 2023 — Taped Call: FDA Admits No “Stats Testing on Adverse Events” of Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Despite 7yo Death — Ask Dr. Drew — 19 min video

Sep 10, 2023 — After 5 Shots of the mRNA Vaccine, What Happens? Alarming fact about cellular immunity — Dr. Hong’s Pharmacy Classroom — 21 min video

Sep 9, 2023 — Boosted People More Likely Than Unvaccinated to Be Infected: Study — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Sep 9, 2023 — CDC Says Vaccinated More Likely to Catch New Covid Variant — The Jimmy Dore Show — 9 min video

Sep 9, 2023 — Megyn Kelly Drops Vaccine Bombshell: Reveals Possible Injury, Regrets Getting Shot — Facts Matter, Epoch TV link

Sep 8, 2023 — Are Regulators Transparent Enough Regarding Adverse Vaccine Outcomes? — Dr. Philip McMillan MD, Vejon Health — 6 min video

Sep 7, 2023 — Infertility Vax Nightmare – Introduction — Dr. Philip McMillan MD, Vejon Health — 7 min video

Sep 6, 2023 — Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines Reduce Immune Response to Other Infections, Potential Concern of Immune Deficiency — Marina Zhang, The Epoch Times link

September 2023 — Association between Different Types of Covid-19 Vaccines and Menstrual Cycle Patterns among Women of Reproductive Age — Thabet, Hala et al, Egyptian Journal of Health Care link

Aug 29, 2023 — CDC, Increased Infection Risk in Vaccinated — Dr. John Campbell, 14-min video

Aug 28, 2023 — CDC Quietly Removes Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Collection From Website — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link

Aug 26, 2023 — Delayed Headaches Occurring After Covid Shot Raise Red Flags: Researcher — Mary Gillis link

Aug 23, 2023 — Top Journal Links Autoimmune Disorders to Covid Shots — Covid Call to All Humanity link

Aug 1, 2023 — The Covid-19 Spike Injury You Need to Know About; “A systematic review of post-jab autopsies concluded that mRNA Covid shots are causally linked to lethal myocarditis. In one of Moderna’s studies, 16 participants in the Covid jab group died suddenly, yet only two were autopsied. Despite this lack of investigation, Moderna concluded that none of the deaths were associated with the jab. Moderna’s studies also recorded a number of serious adverse events in the jabbed groups, including Bell’s palsy, shingles, heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, transient ischemic attacks, lymphoma and miscarriages. However, even when life-threatening injuries occurred within days of injection, Moderna arbitrarily concluded that none were associated with their jab.” – Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jul 28, 2023 — Why is the Scientific Community Silent on Vaccine Injuries? — Dr. Philip McMillan MD, Vejon Health — 6 min video

Jul 20, 2023 — Do The Covid Vaccines Affect Your Ability to Think? — A Midwestern Doctor link

Jul 9, 2023 — From Turbo Cancer to Sudden Cardiac Mortality to Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Mortality: The Never-Ending Adverse Events of the “Vaccinated” & The Global Depopulation Program — 2nd Smartest Guy in the World link

May 23, 2023 — Autoimmune skin disorders and SARS-CoV-2 vaccination – a meta-analysis — Julia Hinterseher et al, Journal of the German Society of Dermatology link

May 1, 2023 — US and UK Made Hidden Pacts to Hide Vaccine Reactions: Redacted government records reveal confidentiality agreements were made to hide adverse reactions to Covid-19 shots from the public — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 27, 2023 — Association of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination or Infection With Bell Palsy; A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis — Ali Rafati MD, MPH et al, JAMA link

Apr 19, 2023 — The False Messaging on Vaccines Given to Pregnant Women — David Bell, Brownstone Institute link

Apr 18, 2023 — ICAN Attorneys Obtain Another Set of Pfizer Documents; “This study appears to contain a detailed two-page list of miscarriages that occurred after vaccination, as well as adverse events suffered by infants who were exposed to the vaccine via breastfeeding… Both this document and this document list the individuals in the study who died, suffered an adverse event or serious adverse event, withdrew, or who got Covid after vaccination… This document appears to be another textbook example of how Pfizer simply glossed over adverse events. — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link

Apr 13, 2023 — “Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Emergency”; Gene Simmons Falls Ill on Stage; Kathy Griffin gets MRI “after Lung Cancer Battle”; George Thorogood’s “Very Serious Medical Condition”; Rep. Jennifer Wexton has Parkinson’s; wrestlers Chelsea Green & Sabu hospitalized; boxing photog Ed Mulholland has tongue/throat cancer; sportscaster Fred Toucher’s throat surgery; & more — Mark Crispin Miller link

Apr 11, 2023 — How Many Millions Are Disabled or Injured From the Jab? — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Apr 2, 2023 — A Team of International Scientists & Leading Medical Professionals Are Taking Pfizer To Court In South Africa; The lawsuit suggests there has been an unprecedented rise in vaccine injuries, and that data reveals an association with increasing death from both Covid & non-Covid causes in the vaccinated — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Apr 1, 2023 — 23-Year-Old Man left Permanently Blind from AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine — Files Lawsuit in Manitoba, Canada — TrialSite News link

Apr 1, 2023 — “Deadly Fetal Demise by Covid19 Vaccines” Dr. James Thorpe, Deborah Viglione — Dr. Ardis Show link

Mar 30, 2023 — Serious Harms of the Covid-19 Vaccine: A Systematic Review — Maryanne Demasi, Brownstone Institute link

Mar 29, 2023 — A Miscarriage of Statistics: The Thalidomide Sequel; Proof that the miscarriage rate after the Covid vaccines is far higher than the real background rate and how the pharma corporations tried to hide it. — Dr. Ah Kahn Syed, Arkmedic’s Blog link

Mar 25, 2023 — TGA document revelations; A Freedom of Information request elicited a document evaluating Pfizer Covid shots revealing just how much governments and their associated agencies knew about potential issues associated with the shots prior to their emergency use authorization — Dr. John Campbell PhD — 21-min video

Mar 14, 2023 — Bombshell from Germany’s Federal Minister of Health: Admits Severe Covid-19 ‘Vaccine’ Injuries Have Always Exceeded What Canada Deemed to be Program-Ending — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

Mar 14, 2023 — ‘We’re Completely Different People’: Covid Jab Victims in Fight for Justice — Kat Hopps, Daily Express UK link

Mar 13, 2023 — West Australian Government Finally Releases 2021 Vaccine Safety Data: Vaccines Have Been Pulled From the Market For Far Less Than This — Rebekah Barnett, Dystopian Down Under link

Mar 1, 2023 — “Vaccine-Induced AIDS” – Military Records 500% Increase in HIV after Covid-19 Vax — Hal Truner link

March 2023 — The Vaccine Damage Project – Human Cost — Phinance Technologies link

Feb 28, 2023 — More Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries Approved for Compensation; Injured Still Waiting for Payouts — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Feb 23, 2023 — Are the Covid mRNA Shots Affecting Birth Rates? — Josh Mitteldorf, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link Feb 23, 2023 – Serious Neurological Adverse Events — Dr. Chris Flowers MD link

Feb 21, 2023 — 37-Year-Old Injured by Pfizer Vaccine Had to ‘Learn to Walk and Speak Again’ — Michael Nevradakis, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 17, 2023 — Florida Issues Health Alert: mRNA Covid Vaccines Caused ‘Substantial Increase’ in Reports of Adverse Events — Brenda Baletti, PhD, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 17, 2023 — Doctors Refuse to Listen to Patients With Vaccine Injuries: Dr. Michael Huang — Fox News link

Feb 16, 2023 — Vaccine Brain Injury — Dr. John Campbell 14-min video

Jan 18, 2023 — Compilation of >3,650 Vaccine-Associated Injury Case Reports Spreadsheet — Ashmedai link

Jan 16, 2023 — FOIA Request Forces CDC to Release Covid “Vaccine” VAERS Data – and It’s Not Pretty — Ethan Huff, The Truth About Vaccines link

Jan 9, 2023 – Former President of Australian Medical Association Speaks On Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 4, 2023 — CDC Finally Released Its VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses for Covid Vaccines via FOIA: And now it’s clear why they tried to hide them — Josh Guetzkow link

Jan 3, 2023 — Exclusive: CDC Finds Hundreds of Safety Signals for Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 Vaccines — Zachary Stieber, The Epoch Times link

Dec 30, 2022 — Vaccine Adverse Reactions, Reanalysis of mRNA Trial Data — Dr. John Campbell 14-min video

Dec 20, 2022 — Top Australian Doctor Reveals She is Vaccine Injured and Says Doctors Are Being Censored — Will Jones, The Daily Sceptic link

Nov 15, 2022 — Retsef Levi: Leaked Videos Show How Israeli Authorities Are ‘Actively Hiding Critical Information About Side Effects of the Vaccines’ — American Thought Leaders, EpochTV link

Nov 7, 2022 — ICAN Demands Answers from the CDC About Spike in RSV Rates — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link

Oct 23, 2022 – Emergence of Post Covid-19 Vaccine Autoimmune Diseases: A Single Center Study – Safi Alqatari et al, Dept of Internal Medicine, King Fahad Hospital of the University, Saudi Arabia link

Oct 21, 2022 – Alberta is Deliberately Erasing Hospital Records of Vaccine Injury – Steve Kirsch link

Oct 21, 2022 – Urgent Update on Yesterday’s Article: Moderna Has Very Quietly Admitted That its mRNA Covid Vaccine Caused a Case of Type 1 Diabetes in a 1-Year-Old Girl in its Clinical Trial – Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Oct 20, 2022 — Urgent Urgent: 1 in 780 German Kids Under 5 Required Hospitalization After Pfizer’s mRNA Covid Shots — Alex Berenson, Unreported Truths link

Oct 12, 2022 — New Data is Out on Covid Vaccine Injury Claims. What to Make of It? – Jenna Greene, Reuters link

Oct 10, 2022 – Study Using Dark-Field Microscopic Analysis Shows Abnormalities in Blood of Jabbed Patients – Era of Light link

Sep 28, 2022 — The Data Says You Should Never Breastfeed Your Baby After You’ve Been Vaccinated — Steve Kirsch link

Sep 27, 2022 — “Detection of Messenger RNA Covid-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk”: Old ‘Misinformation’ is Cutting-Edge News And Deemed Acceptable When Properly Doctored — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

Sep 27, 2022 — Women Said Coronavirus Shots Affect Periods. New Study Shows They’re Right. – Amanda Morris, Washington Post link

Sep 25, 2022 — Suspend All Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines Until Side-Effects are Fully Investigated, Says Leading Doctor Who Promoted Them on TV – Will Jones, The Daily Sceptic link

Sep 22, 2022 — Detection of Messenger RNA Covid-19 Vaccines in Human Breast Milk — Nazeeh Hanna, MD, et al, JAMA Network link

Sep 12, 2022 — “Ethically Unjustifiable” Scientists from Harvard & Johns Hopkins Found Covid-19 Vaccines 98 Times Worse Than the Virus – Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit link

Sep 7, 2022 — A 5th Jab? Implications For The Immune System – Maryanne DeMasi, The Pulse link

Sep 5, 2022 — Pfizer, FDA, CDC Hid Proven Harms to Male Sperm Quality, Testes Function, from mRNA Vaccine Ingredients – Amy Kelly link

Sep 2, 2022 — Proof that Israel Found Serious Safety Problems with the Covid Vaccines then Deliberately Covered it Up – Steve Kirsch link

Sep 2, 2022 — Peer-Reviewed: 94 Percent of Vaccinated Patients With Subsequent Health Issues Have Abnormal Blood, Italian Microscopy Finds – Jennifer Margulis, The Epoch Times link

Aug 31, 2022 — Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA Covid-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults — Joseph Fraiman, et al, Pub Med link

Jul 22, 2022 — Menstrual Problems Are Common After Receipt of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Inoculation: Women Deserve Answers About the Implications — Dr. Briam W. Bridle, Covid Chronicles link

Jul 15, 2022 — Thousands Report Unusual Menstruation Patterns After Covid-19 Vaccination; Survey aims to document breakthrough bleeding and heavier-than-usual periods postvaccine — Jennifer Couzin-Frankel, Science link

Jul 11, 2022 — The Serious Adverse Events of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Trials — Maryanne Demasi, PhD link

Jun 22, 2022 — Study: Vaccination Increases Risk of Covid-19 Infection — Covid Call to Humanity link

June 2022 – Innate Immune Suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccinations: The Role of G-Quadruplexes, Exosomes, and MicroRNAs link

May 18, 2022 — How Harmful is my Covid-19 Vaccine Batch? – Find Out Now: An investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has revealed that extremely high numbers of adverse reactions and deaths have been reported against specific lot numbers of the Covid-19 vaccines several times, meaning deadly batches of the experimental injections have now been identified — The Expose link and link

Apr 28, 2022 — 12 Year Old Girl Severely Injured After Pfizer Jab Told It’s “All In Her Head” – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Apr 25, 2022 — Risk of Appendicitis After mRNA Covid-19 Vaccination in a Danish Population; “The results were truly horrifying: Findings showed an increased incidence of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA vaccines, within three months post-vaccination.” — Helene Kildegaard MD et al, JAMA Internal Medicine link

Apr 21, 2022 — AstraZeneca CEO Said Immunocompromised Should Not Take the Covid Jabs — Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Apr 5, 2022 — Pfizer Adds 600 Full-Time Employees to Handle Volume of Reported Adverse Events; “Within weeks of the vaccine being administered, Pfizer, apparently unexpectedly, had to hire 600 full time employees ‘to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports’ being received by the company. You can find initial redacted copy of the report here and the unredacted copy here with the redactions lifted on page 6.” — ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) link

Apr 3, 2022 — Tennis World Rocked as Fifteen “Fully Vaccinated” Players Unable to Finish Miami Open – Steve Beckow, Golden Age of Gaia link

Mar 24, 2022 — 10 Lives Changed Forever by Covid Shots — Dr. Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense link

Mar 22, 2022 — Newly Released Pfizer Documents Reveal Covid Jab Dangers — Midlands Directory link

Mar 5, 2022 — Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines I Came Across During Their First Year on the Market; I have spent the last year working to document this. It is a lot to take in but it needs to be said. — A Midwestern Doctor link

Mar 1, 2022 — Covid Vaccine Injuries: Is The Vaccine Induced Spike Protein “Toxic”? – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Feb 25, 2022 — Pfizer Vaccine Becomes DNA in Liver Cells. (In-vitro Swedish Study) – Drbeen Medical Lectures video

Feb 25, 2022 — What’s Behind the New AIDS Scare? – Dr. Joseph Mercola, GreenMedInfo link

Feb 24, 2022 — 400,000 Cases of Covid Vaccine Injuries Found in Data Analyzed by German Health Insurer — Megan Redshaw, Children’s Health Defense link

Feb 23, 2022 — Special Report Part 1: Adverse Reactions in Ventura County – Joel Kilpatrick, The Conejo Guardian link

Feb 19, 2022 — ‘Worst Experience of My Life’: Early Vaccine Adopters Suffer Injuries, Struggle to Get Proper Care — Zachary Stieber, Jan Jekielek and Meiling Lee, The Epoch Times link Feb 18, 2022 — German TV Presenter Pushes For Mandatory Vaccination – Then Collapses Live On-Air — InfoWars video

Feb 6, 2022 — Official Government of Canada data suggests the Fully Vaccinated are just weeks away from developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome – The Expose’ link

Jan 31, 2022 — Nearly 35,000 Reports of Covid Vaccine Injuries Among 5- to 17-Year-Olds, CDC Data Show – Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 26, 2022 — A Powerful Message About Covid Vaccine Injuries By Member of EU Parliament – Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 25, 2022 — How Covid Shots Suppress Your Immune System; We now have more details than ever about the mRNA jabs, and it makes one thing very clear: The shots suppress your innate immune system. Discussion with Stephanie Seneff. — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

Jan 20, 2022 — FOIA Docs Reveal Pfizer Shot Caused Avalanche of Miscarriages, Stillborn Babies – Celeste McGovern, GreenMedInfo link

Jan 19, 2022 — Researcher Calls Out Censorship After Journal Pulls Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Analysis — The EpochTimes link

Jan 17, 2022 — Russian Roulette; “Reuters: The U.S. health official said the second dose for two-shot Covid-19 vaccine regimens was associated with higher rates of side effects, sugeting a third dose could potentially come with even greaer risks. ‘We’re keenly interested in knowing whether or not a third dose may be associated with any higher risk of adverse reactions, particularly some of those more severe – although very rare – side effects,’ said Jay Butler, deputy director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).” — Northern Tracey link

Jan 14, 2022 — 1 Million + People Download Study Showing Heavy Aluminum Deposits In Autistic Brains — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Jan 10, 2022 — Evidence: No Covid Vials Are Safe, Covid-Injection Program Should be Terminated Immediately — Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Jan 10, 2022 — “Over 1,000 Studies Published in Peer-Reviewed Medical Journals Say the Vaccines Are Dangerous” — Steve Kirsch, GreenMedInfo link

Jan 4, 2022 — Reports of Covid Vaccine Injuries Pass 1 Million Mark, FDA Signs Off on Pfizer Booster for Kids 12 and Up – Children’s Health Defense link

Jan 4, 2022 — 79,000 Australians Had Adverse Reactions To Covid Shots: Taxpayers Will Compensate, Not Big Pharma — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 31, 2021 — Pfizer 6 Month Data Shows Covid Shots May Cause More Illness Than They Prevent — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Dec 26, 2021 — Philippine Hospitals Inundated With Non-Covid Patients: Could These be the Adverse Effects of Covid Jabs? — Shell Lorenzo, Covid Call to Humanity link

Dec 20, 2021 — 6,703 Serious Covid Jab Injuries Reported In Canada, Less Than 5 Have Been Financially Compensated — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Nov 25, 2021 — Pfizer Was Aware of Over 50K Serious Covid Vaccine Reactions Within Months of Distribution — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Nov 24, 2021 – Severe Reactions to Covid Vaccines are Far More Common Than Official Data Show: Here is the Stunning New Evidence — Kyle Becker reprinted by Stillness in the Storm link

Nov 16, 2021 — UBC Immunologist Cautions People On Covid Vaccine Safety & Efficacy — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Nov 14, 2021 — My Pfizer Vaccine Side Effects * Blood Clots in Both Lungs * Pulmonary Embolism — Australian Womens Life and Style video

Sep 23, 2021 — Physician ‘Horribly Injured’ After Pfizer Vaccine Pleads With Top U.S. Public Health Officials for Help – and Gets None — Megan Redshaw, Children’s Health Defense link

Aug 21, 2021 — Perspectives on the Pandemic Episode 20: “This Interview Could Save Your Life” Part Two: The Dangers of the Injections, A Conversation with Dr. Peter McCullough — The Press and the Public Project link

May 22, 2021 — Covid Vaccines May Bring Avalanche of Neurological Disease; The Covid-19 vaccine was developed with Operation Warp Speed in less than one year as the vaccine has not been adequately tested — Dr. Joseph Mercola link

May 13, 2021 — Your Right to kNOw – Stop Discrimination Against the Unvaccinated Autoimmune Now; “This campaign has been spurred by increasing evidence of autoimmune-related side effects that include blood clots and low platelet counts – that affect younger people in particular following vaccination with the the new covid vaccines.” — Alliance for Natural Health link

Apr 1, 2021 — The Top Four Reasons Why Some People, Doctors & Scientists Refuse To Take The Covid Vaccine — Arjun Walia, The Pulse link

Mar 31, 2021 — Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against Covid-19 — Stephanie Seneff and Greg Nigh, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR) link

Mar 10, 2021 — European vaccine regulators had major concerns over the quality of early batches of Pfizer’s Covid jab, leaked emails reveal — Connor Boyd, Daily Mail link

Feb 1, 2021 — 329 Deaths + 9,516 Other Injuries Reported Following Covid Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show — Children’s Health Defense, GreenMedInfo link

Jan 2, 2021 — Large Numbers of Health Care and Frontline Workers Are Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine — Tommy Beer, Forbes link Jan 2, 2021 — Shot Blockers: Health care and frontline workers are Refusing the new Covid vaccines as public remains wary of new virus jab — Joseph Gamp, The US Sun link

May 20, 2020 — Vaccines Cause Chronic Immune System Dysregulation — GreenMedInfo link