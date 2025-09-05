"Censorship inherently reinforces existing power structures" Censorship is any deliberate suppression or prohibition of speech, whether for good or ill. In the United States and countries which have adopted its model, censorship induced by governments and their appendages is constitutionally prohibited except in the narrow category of “illegal speech”—e.g., obscenity, child exploitation, speech abetting criminal conduct, and speech that incites imminent violence. Because censorship involves the exercise of power to silence another individual, censorship is inherently hierarchical. A person who lacks the power to silence another cannot censor them. For this reason, censorship inherently reinforces existing power structures, whether rightly or wrongly… because censorship depends on and reinforces existing power structures, censors tend especially to target those who seek to hold power to account. Michael P. Senger

Why Censorship Matters

If a person believes that fact checkers and gatekeepers of information serve a valid purpose (such as ensuring accuracy or restraining speech that causes harm), then it’s necessary to oversee those gatekeepers to evaluate how the power that’s been entrusted is being wielded.

If, on the other hand, a person believes that people have a right to communicate without surveillance and censorship, then it’s necessary to know what information is being controlled, and by what means. This better enables us to work around the systems of control and to work with others to create solutions.

Telltale Sign of Being a Victim of Propaganda

Can the person present compelling evidence for either side of an argument, or simply presume the other person is “crazy”?

One effect of being on the receiving end of significant censorship and propaganda is not understanding how people could hold a perspective different from your own. In reality, with open sharing of information, it’s not particularly difficult to understand why someone has the viewpoint they do. A more informed person knows why another holds a different view.

A common tool of education in the 20th century was debate. Every student was expected to be capable of presenting compelling evidence for either side of an argument. That requires digging into a subject from multiple perspectives until you have a reasonably complete understanding of it. If, instead, you have no idea why others would hold a particular viewpoint, or you believe that no matter how many people have that perspective that they must be “crazy,” this is a clear indication of having received inaccurate or incomplete information.

People naturally have different perspectives and, of course, we don’t all agree. But it’s not a natural occurrence to feel there are only two ways to think, and that one of them is dead wrong. Divisive thinking is often a result of unknowingly being the victim of narrative control (that benefits a third-party, which uses suppression, censorship and dehumanization to serve an agenda).

Covid protocols are an obvious example. No matter your perspective on vaccines or masking, if you can’t succinctly describe a number of reasonable reasons why some people chose to be vaccinated or wear a mask, and why some people chose not to be vaccinated or wear a mask, then you lack necessary information to effectively understand the subject. Believing that someone is stupid or selfish is not a reasonable reason.

The point here is that we must seek to be well-enough informed to understand how another has come to their conclusion. Censorship and narrative control is completely contrary to this endeavor, resulting instead in reducing the available information.

Partisan divides are due in part to suppression, censorship and narrative control which leads people to believe that they are well-enough informed when in fact they are in the dark about key information. For example, the media may feed us quotes out of context. Or we may be prescribed a medical intervention without being told that it hasn’t been properly researched. There are many factors that may lead to particular belief systems, including experiences related to trauma, safety, authority, economic resources, health and lifestyle, family dynamics, formal education, and so on. Beliefs may be supporting a person or hurting them. When beliefs become particularly unhealthy and divisive, it is often because natural, healthy intentions have been subverted into belief systems and social norms that limit information to benefit an agenda. For example:

The universal desire for access to clean water may be redirected from demanding the end to toxic chemicals in farming and manufacturing, to trusting the EPA (which has been betraying the American people for decades) and relying on drinking water from corporations selling water in plastic bottles.

The natural, universal desire for emotionally healthy kids may be redirected from seeking foods unadulterated with sugars and artificial ingredients that affect mood and health, to relying on medical “professionals” educated only in pharmaceuticals to prescribe drugs to kids.

Vocabulary

BIG TECH / TECH GIANTS — A few large corporations that have excessive power and influence on society, markets and information, including Alphabet (Google & YouTube), Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook & Instagram), and Microsoft BOOK BURNING — Refers to multiple times in history when books, a primary source of knowledge, inspiration and wisdom, were burned by oppressors and war victors to censor the information within them (including Libraries in Nazi Germany, the Library of Alexandria and many others; when used to refer to current events, it means censorship BOT — “The traditional definition of an online bot is a software application that posts automatically. However, in common usage, it is more often used to describe any anonymous online identity who is secretly incentivized to post according to specific narratives on behalf of an outside interest.” (source) CENSORSHIP — To suppress or delete something as objectionable (dictionary) DISINFORMATION — “Any information shared by a person who knows it to be false. Disinformation is synonymous with lying.” (source) FIRST AMENDMENT — Refers to the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution which states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The first amendment refers only to government censorship and is not legally enforceable with corporations. MISINFORMATION — “Information that is not completely true, regardless of the intent behind it… Technically, under the broadest definition, all human thoughts and statements other than absolute mathematical axioms are misinformation, because [they] are generalizations based on subjective beliefs and experiences, none of which can be considered perfectly true…. Because no particular ‘degrees’ of misinformation can be defined, an official with a license to censor misinformation could censor virtually any statement at any time and justify their action, correctly, as having censored misinformation.” (source) MONOPOLY — A sector or industry dominated by one corporation, firm or entity MONOPOLIZE — To dominate OLIGOPOLY — A market or industry dominated by a small number of power-holders PROPAGANDA — Any organized attempt to move large numbers of people to, or away from, some thought or action (Mark Crispin Miller PhD); in contrast to persuasion through argument, propaganda uses sub-rational manipulation

Censorship & Narrative Control Strategies

See below to learn more about these tools and strategies that are used to control access to information:

Framing a Problem to Manufacture Consent for a Particular "Solution" Fact checking, misinformation, disinformation industry (Facebook Fact Checking, Snopes, NewsGuard, etc) Suppression of research and evidence for corporate interests Replacing journalists with stenographers Governments usurping control over speech

Framing a Problem to Manufacture Consent for a Particular “Solution”

It’s reasonable to want published information to be factually correct. Sound journalism has always taken responsibility for verifying information as factual, relying on fact checkers to verify key aspects of all reporting. However, before the arising of censorship in mainstream media and the Internet, fact checking stayed within the bounds of verifiable, unquestionable facts such as names, places, dates, quotes and so on. Still, factual information leaves room for multiple interpretations, which depend on perspective and context.

It’s become obvious that not all who publish take responsibility for verifying their content as factually correct, and it’s relatively common to see people express opinion as fact. We can presume that some sources who publish information that is false or lacking in context do so inadvertently, and some do so willfully.

In response to this situation, mainstream sources (that wish to maintain control over information) have honed this one argument: “There are people and other governments (but not us) who publish false information, sometimes inflammatory and dangerous, causing innocent people who are incapable of discerning falsities to be influenced to act in inappropriate ways. This makes our people and world unsafe, and so, authorities need to surveil and control information.”

Many Situations & Problems, Always One Authoritarian Solution

The reasons for the need to control online speech change from day to day, but the demand for that control remains a constant. Some days it’s a need to protect the citizenry from online disinformation campaigns by foreign governments. Sometimes it’s the need to guarantee election security. Sometimes it’s the need to eliminate domestic extremism and conspiracy theories. Sometimes it’s Covid misinformation. The problems change, but the solution is always the same: increased regulation of speech by monopolistic online platforms in steadily increasing coordination with the US government. – Don’t Underestimate How Badly The Powerful Need Control Of Online Speech, Jan 14, 2022

Other Considerations Not Proposed by the Authorities: Broaden Available Information, Invite Dialogue, Make Assumptions Transparent, Demonstrate & Encourage Critical Thinking

We explain why censorship is so dangerous, and why we need, in contrast, to broaden the scope of available information and foster dialogue and critical thinking. – Why Misinformation Bans are Misinformed and Dangerous

The authoritarian narrative is fear-based, and the “solution” is to take power from individuals and give it to systems by funneling information through gatekeepers. This means:

The designation of “fact checkers” approved by the authorities

Millions of tax dollars allocated for campaigns to sway opinion (to follow the medical advice of a centralized authority, for example)

Partnerships between government authorities and corporate communication platforms to block content from being published

Using algorithms to flag certain phrases or sources which are then censored, suppressed (via elimination from search results) or saddled with “warnings” about the subversive nature of the content, as it is contrary to “official” sources

Such authoritarian solutions have inherent flaws due to the nature of systems, including a lack of transparency around built-in assumptions, a dismissal of subtlety, and a disregard for individual uniqueness and freedoms. Even if a system can be developed to create more benefit than harm, systems are notoriously corruptible, as exemplified throughout our posts on Birds Eye View.

We can see here that evaluating what is true isn’t as simple as identifying if something is factual, but also about which facts and perspectives are being neglected, the agenda behind the author, who has funded research being cited, what hypotheses have been tested, and so on. Outsourcing to “systems” has proven time and again that such complexity and subtlety is not honored.

In Censorship Examples below, we see how information has been routinely censored not because it’s untrue, but because it contradicts an “authority” such as government institutions and pharmaceutical interests. For example, medical professionals, researchers and individuals who question the need for 100% compliance with pharmaceutical-based medicine are flagged by censorship authorities, and non-pharma solutions and natural immunity, among many other examples, have been severely censored and suppressed.

Are corporate and government powers and mainstream media (or mainstream medicine, research or education) reliable sources for such broad scale conclusions and recommendations? (This article investigates what it means to be “mainstream,” demonstrates the corruption of mainstream sources, and lays bare the vast difference between mainstream media and investigative journalism.)

Like all large online platforms, YouTube’s appeals process is notoriously opaque and unaccountable. These accounts could remain demonetized for months, or forever, without any clear explanation at all. – Caitlyn Johnstone, Feb 5, 2021

Fact Checking, Misinformation, Disinformation Industry

Facebook Fact Checking

In a court filing, attorneys for Meta admit that their fact check labels aren’t based on facts at all — they’re actually just opinions. The “fact checks” that Facebook, now known as Meta, has used to silence and censor throughout the pandemic are actually just “opinions.” The stunning admission came from Meta’s own attorneys, who stated in a court filing, “The labels themselves are neither false nor defamatory; to the contrary, they constitute protected opinion.”[1] – GreenMedInfo, Dec 22, 2021 The editor-in-chief of The British Medical Journal (BMJ), Fiona Godlee, and soon to be editor-in-chief Kamran Abbasi have criticized Facebook and their “fact-checkers” for labelling a BMJ article as false news. The two expressed a great deal of concern that the BMJ, who is a high quality source of information, has been subjected to such a false rating. Facebook has now removed at least 16 million pieces of content from its platform and added warnings to approximately 167 million others. – British Medical Journal Editor-In-Chief Calls Out “Incompetent” Facebook “Fact Checkers” According to Facebook’s newsroom, on May 17th, 2018, Facebook announced its partnership with The Atlantic Council to combat ‘fake news.’ … Let’s look to Ben Nimmo, a one-time NATO press officer, and Atlantic Council board member… Ben Nimmo… created a worldwide fake news story, that the mainstream media heavily ran with, calling a retired British citizen a Russian bot. The British citizen and Twitter user Ian56789 later came out on Sky News showing his real face and identity, proving Ben Nimmo was wrong about him being a Russian bot. Of course, the mainstream media didn’t go national with that story… Most people’s perception of the truth was not corrected in the end. – The Government Funded Group Pushing Facebook Censorship

The “Utterly Fraudulent Disinformation Industry” Exists to Make Repression Appear Scientific

The new and utterly fraudulent “disinformation” industry… this newly minted, self-proclaimed expertise, grounded in little more than crude political ideology, claims the right to officially decree what is “true” and “false” for purposes of, among other things, justifying state and corporate censorship of what its “experts” decree to be “disinformation.” … These government-and-billionaire-funded “anti-disinformation” groups often masquerade under benign-sounding names: The Institute for Strategic Dialogue, The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research Lab, Bellingcat, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. They are designed to cast the appearance of apolitical scholarship, but their only real purpose is to provide a justifying framework to stigmatize, repress and censor any thoughts, views and ideas that dissent from establishment orthodoxy. It exists, in other words, to make censorship and other forms of repression appear scientific rather than ideological. – Glenn Greenwald, Oct 28, 2022

Snopes

Snopes, which has long presented itself as the internet’s premier fact-checking resource, has retracted 60 articles after a BuzzFeed News investigation found that the site’s co-founder plagiarized from news outlets as part of a strategy intended to scoop up web traffic. In a statement, Mr. Mikkelson acknowledged he had engaged in “multiple serious copyright violations of content that Snopes didn’t have rights to use.” From 2015 to 2019 — under the Snopes byline, his own name and another pseudonym — Mr. Mikkelson published dozens of articles that included language that appeared to have been copied directly from The New York Times, CNN, NBC News, the BBC and other news sources. – The New York Times

Snopes Retracts 60 Articles Plagiarized by Co-Founder

New York Times, Aug 13, 2021

There are many serious questions about the biases of Snopes and some of their unscrupulous tactics, as is covered in this Forbes article. For more along these lines, see concise summaries of deeply revealing news articles on media corruption from reliable sources. – WantToKnow.info email Aug 24, 2021

Why Snopes Gets an ‘F’

Dr. Joseph Mercola, Feb 5, 2019, reprinted Nov 14, 2023

In their purported fact-checking of a report by CBS correspondent Sharyl Attkisson, Snopes spewed propaganda, not real facts, in an attempt to discredit the report and the potential vaccines-autism link.

Snopes wrote the article without contacting Attkisson, who went on to state that they also listed claims she never made, then declared them to be false, and even were incorrect in one of their own claims.

It’s dangerous to rely on any one source or group of individuals as authorities on truth, as it sets up the path for inevitable censorship.

Industry propaganda and censorship of health and media information that strays from the mainstream is a growing problem. – Dr. Joseph Mercola

NewsGuard

Consortium News has sued NewsGuard and the U.S. government for defamation and First Amendment violations.

“The First Amendment rights of all American media are threatened by this arrangement with the Defense Department to defame and abridge the speech of U.S. media groups,” said Bruce Afran, Consortium News‘s attorney. “When media groups are condemned by the government as ‘anti-U.S.’ and are accused of publishing ‘false content’ because they disagree with U.S. policies, the result is self-censorship and a destruction of the public debate intended by the First Amendment,” Afran said. NewsGuard uses its software to tag targeted news sites, including all 20,000+ Consortium News articles and videos published since 1995, with warnings to “proceed with caution,” telling NewsGuard subscribers that Consortium News produces “disinformation,” “false content” and is an “anti-U.S.” media organization, even though NewsGuard only took issue with a total of six CN articles and none of its videos. – Consortium News, Oct 23, 2023

In a separate report, Glenn Greenwald explained the far-reaching impact of NewsGuard’s labels and “warnings,” noting, for example, that students at educational institutions (where content is filtered based on such “fact checking authorities”) will not have access to Consortium News content. This situation is also covered by these sources:

Trusted News Initiative

Trusted News Initiative has become an instrumental tool for the suppression of life-saving information. Woodworth says that the TNI has participated in the suppression of the following: The source of SARS-CoV-2

Denial of early treatments for COVID

The voices of dissenting health professionals

The record number of serious post-vaccination side effects and deaths

Natural immunity is stronger than vaccinated immunity

Evidences of pathogenic priming and ADE

The central role of co-morbidities in serious COVID disease – Covid Call to Humanity, Aug 18, 2021

Washington Post Fact Checking

Other Fact Checkers & Partnerships in the Mis/Disinformation Industry

Investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger has exposed Renée DiResta, research director for the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO), as one of the key architects behind the censorship industrial complex… Before DiResta became research director for the SIO, she was the research director for a small political consulting firm called New Knowledge LLC that created thousands of fake “Russian bots” and used other disinformation tactics to alter the outcome of a local election. DiResta’s reputation was not destroyed by this revelation. Instead, she’s been elevated to more prominent “disinformation expert” positions. – Nov 20, 2023 There are various organisations, departments, projects, non-profits and initiatives that have sprung up over the past 3 years, and continue to appear, as attempts to stop the spread of so-called mis-, dis- and mal-information continues apace. For ease, we’ve documented a selection of them in the following table, along with their aims and how this is likely to impact freedom of speech, discourse and access to good science, a concept that’s been at the heart of ANH since Rob Verkerk established the organisation back in 2002… we mustn’t censor and limit the flow of information just because it doesn’t resound with one particular view. We must be exposed to a diversity of information and views and allow freedom of expression and choice, while cultivating a sense of respect and responsibility in society more generally. That just doesn’t happen under an authoritarian regime. In such regimes, respect is displaced by fear. Keeping populations in a suspended state of fear for as long as possible increasingly seems to be one of the objectives of those who are attempting to control the narrative. – Why Misinformation Bans are Misinformed and Dangerous

See Why Misinformation Bans are Misinformed and Dangerous Table 1: Organisations attempting to silence discourse. Includes information on:

WHO infodemic response initiative

Center for Countering Digital Hate

FDA Rumour Control

Poynter Institute International Fact Checking Network

Information Futures Lab at Brown University

Trusted News Initiative founded by the BBC

Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media Politics and Public Policy

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development DIS/MIS Resource Hub

The United Nations Countering Disinformation

European Fact-Checking Standards Network

Vaccine Confidence Project

See a longer list here: Report on the Censorship-Industrial Complex: The Top 50 Organizations to Know; The citizen’s starter kit to understanding the new global information cartel.

And more here: 18 Organizations Leading the Fight Against Fake News.

Replacing Journalists with Stenographers

When I left the Guardian at the height of the Snowden reporting in 2013 in order to create a new media outlet, I did not do so, needless to say, in order to impose upon myself more constraints and restrictions on my journalistic independence. The exact opposite was true: the intended core innovation of The Intercept, above all else, was to create a new media outlets where all talented, responsible journalists would enjoy the same right of editorial freedom I had always insisted upon for myself. As I told former New York Times Executive Editor Bill Keller in a 2013 exchange we had in The New York Times about my critiques of mainstream journalism and the idea behind The Intercept: “editors should be there to empower and enable strong, highly factual, aggressive adversarial journalism, not to serve as roadblocks to neuter or suppress the journalism.” – Glenn Greenwald, Oct 29, 2020

The following comes from a WantoKnow.info email, Dec 10, 2021:

Project Censored specializes in covering the top stories which were subjected to press censorship either by being ignored or downplayed by the mainstream media each year. Project Censored is a research team composed of more than 300 university faculty, students, and community experts who annually review many hundreds of news story submissions for coverage, content, reliability of sources, and national significance. The top 25 stories selected are submitted to a distinguished panel of judges who then rank them in order of importance. The results are published each year in an excellent book available for purchase at their website, amazon.com, and most major book stores. A summary of the top 25 media censorship stories of 2021 provided below proves quite revealing and most informative. Each summary has a link for those who want to read the entire article. For whatever reason the mainstream media won’t report these stories. Yet thanks to the Internet and wonderful, committed groups like Project Censored, the news is getting out. By revealing these examples of media censorship, we can stop the excessive secrecy and work together for a brighter future. Please help to spread the word, and take care. – WanttoKnow.info

Suppression of Research & Evidence for Corporate Interests

For examples, see:

Research Journal Corruption — “Big Pharma paid over $1 billion to influence medical research from 2020-2022 in BMJ, JAMA, The Lancet, The New England Journal of Medicine. 59% of journal reviewers received pharmaceutical industry payments.”

Cancer Treatment Suppression — “Cancer is big business.” “Out-of-the box and brilliant thinkers” lose their jobs. Here you’ll find many references providing evidence of cancer treatment suppression.

Covid Vaccine Safety & Efficacy — Data on Covid injection safety and efficacy was censored, biased, manipulated, and corrupted.

Censorship & Targeting of Individuals — Censorship, disparagement, and targeting of medical professionals, researchers, journalists, and others who acted independently or questioned authorized narratives. Some were also subjected to lawfare (weaponization of the legal system to threaten, defame or otherwise damage an opponent).

Governments Usurping Control Over Speech

The U.S. government has used many strategies to circumvent the First Amendment in order to gain the legal right to obtain information that enables censorship and control. For example:

Propaganda — “FDA claims it will ‘save lives’ by silencing speech online, making sure no one is allowed to talk about natural medicine, prevention or cures.” (source)

Creating regulations to gain more power — The US RESTRICT Act uses extremely broad and non-specific language, making it easier for the US government to have complete access to personal data contained on electronic devices and across the internet.

Disregarding whistleblowers who seek to hold the government accountable — In the following report, we see video footage of Congress showing no desire to understand how the government is censoring individuals.

House [members] try to “kill the messenger” with personal attacks against investigative journalists, Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger, who testified today about the Government agencies colluding with Twitter executives to censor users of Twitter violating the first amendment using tax payer money. – Kim Iverson

In this 17-min video, we see the Congressperson ignore the evidence and instead attack the independent journalists who published the evidence.

U.S. Federal Government Denies 78% of Information Requests

The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sought by citizens, journalists and others more often last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new data… People who asked for records under the Freedom of Information Act received censored files or nothing in 78 percent of 823,222 requests, a record over the past decade. When it provided no records, the government said it could find no information related to the request in a little over half those cases. – AP News, Mar 12, 2018

For Nearly 40 Years, the U.S. Government Suppressed Photos of the Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

The United States engaged in airtight suppression of all film shot in Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the bombings. This included vivid color footage shot by U.S. military crews and black-and-white Japanese newsreel film… The shocking U.S. military film remained hidden for nearly four decades. While the suppression of nuclear truths stretched over decades, Hiroshima sank into “a hole in human history.” – Huffington Post

“The Bizarre Assumption that Governments Need to Involve Themselves in Policing Online Speech Has Been Rapidly Normalizing Itself Around the Western World”

Sharing ‘Misleading Narratives’ Labeled As Domestic Terrorism by Homeland Security

While misinformation can be a problematic thing, how do we know what misinformation is and who decides that? In a perfect world, one might assume governments and governmental organizations like the CDC or the FDA are reliable sources of information. But is this actually true? Not always. Institutions like this have become political sources of information that seem to have allegiances to politicians and, at times, Big Pharma. When it comes to misinformation, who will decide what is ‘false?’ We have heard time and time again that false ‘COVID-19’ misinformation is the reason for vaccine hesitancy during COVID. While some claims around vaccines have certainly been false, many are not, and have been raised by some of the most respected scientists in the world… I’ve long talked about the obvious damage ‘fact checking’ and claims of ‘misinformation’ has on public discourse, but it seems governing institutions are dead set on continuing to posture and deal with this ‘situation’ by force. In this the DHS considers those who spread misinformation as possible “threat actors.” DHS: “Threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence. “ – Joe Martino, Feb 12, 2022

When Government Actions Become Suspect, They Make Them Secret

Though the Department of Homeland Security shuttered its controversial Disinformation Governance Board, a strategic document reveals the underlying work is ongoing. – Truth Cops, Oct 31, 2022

Canadian Government Severely Suppresses Access to News for Canadians

Canada has enacted a new law called the Online News Act that forces social media companies to compensate domestic news organizations for content shared on their platforms. While that may not sound like censorship, it has the same effect, as social media companies are now automatically removing all news links.3 To comply with the new law, Meta banned all news — both national and international news stories — from appearing in Facebook and Instagram feeds in Canada as of June 1, 2023.4 Google is also blocking all Canadian news from its search, news and discover products in Canada as of June 29, 2023.5 In other words, if you live in Canada, you cannot get any news whatsoever unless you subscribe or go to the news source in question directly. – Dr. Joseph Mercola, Aug 28, 2023

European Union Grants Itself the Power to Enforce the Regulation of Content on the Internet

Not many people know that 16 November 2022 was the day that freedom of speech died on the internet. This was the day the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) came into law… The EU can dictate how any company worldwide must behave if it wants to operate in Europe, the world’s second-largest market. As a result, its strict regulatory standards often end up being adopted worldwide by both firms and other regulators, in what is known as the ‘Brussels effect’. – The Authoritarian Digital Services Act Means the Death of Free Speech Online

Australian Government Grants Itself Massive New Power to Restrict Expression & Dissent

The Australian Government’s proposed new laws to crack down on misinformation and disinformation have drawn intense criticism for their potential to restrict free expression and political dissent, paving the way for a digital censorship regime reminiscent of Soviet Lysenkoism. – Australia’s Misinfo Bill Paves Way for Soviet-Style Censorship, Aug 21, 2023

Government Bodies Routinely Hide Behind Other Organizations

Corporations and organizations are not governed by the same Constitutional standard of power limitation as that for governments. Thus, not only are hugely powerful corporations able to legally censor free speech, having corporations be the owner of communication platforms (and organizations be responsible for “fact checking”), the U.S. government has a loophole to engage in censorship:

Censorship Examples

Consider the following (ironic) example of censorship: NYU canceled a course dedicated to teaching students to think critically, including how to critique research and recognize propaganda.

20-min, NYU professor Mark Crispin Miller had been teaching a popular course on recognizing propaganda for 20 years. He describes how he was censored in 2020, followed by NYU canceling the course and prohibiting Miller from teaching it.

Wikipedia

Wikipedia is an obvious example of censorship and propaganda, with many independent sources blocked from contributing and non-establishment positions routinely labeled “pseudoscience.”

Wikipedia has become a bastion of establishment propaganda that no longer even pretends to be neutral on the controversies of the day, says Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger. – The Expose, Nov 24, 2023

More Examples

World Economic Forum Admits Censoring Search Results, “We own the science and the world should know it.” (Sep 2022) link Google Search Autocomplete Denigrates Natural Health (2019) link Google Strikes Natural Health from Searches (2018) link YouTube Censors Content on CBD Oil, Saying it’s “Harmful” (2018) link YouTube Deleted & Punished Project Veritas for Publishing a Video Showing a Pfizer R&D Director Discussing His Perspective on “Directed Evolution” which Refers to Pfizer Mutating Covid Viruses (2023) link Google Employee Blows Whistle on Bias Behind Search Algorithms (2019) link no longer available Censored Ted Talk on Consciousness (2013) link Twitter Deletes Major Advocacy Account for Assange Defense (2019) link “Facebook Censored Me, Criticize Your Government and It Might Censor You Too” (2017) link YouTube Deletes Journalism (2021) Email Service Providers Blocked Emails to Subscribers (2019) Mass Censorship of Non-Pharmaceutical Healthcare (2019) Particular Words in Email Subject Cause Hundreds to Be Unsubscribed (2021) Facebook Blocks Massive Numbers of Posts (2019) Google Disparages Chiropractic, Naturopathy & Vitamins, Distorts Questions About Vaccine Safety (2019) Facebook Deletes Healthcare Research Account with Thousands of Posts (2021) YouTube Has Removed Nearly 1 Million Videos (2021) YouTube Blocks Posts from Scientists, Doctors, Academics, Media and Others (2021) Sharing ‘Misleading Narratives’ Labeled As Domestic Terrorism by Homeland Security (2022) The Facebook Files Show Brazen and Aggressive Censorship (2023) link Facebook Insider: Censorship in Social Media is Real (2021) link Twitter Silences Cuban Media (2019) link

“We own the science.”

The World Economic Forum held the Sustainable Development Impact Meetings towards the end of September 2022… In those meetings, UN officials declared that they apparently “own the science”. They also admitted to… partnering with Google to censor search results that don’t fit the official narrative and ensure their propaganda is top of the list… [and] partnering with Big Tech Social Media companies to boost propaganda messaging on things such as Covid-19 and Climate Change in order to shape public opinion [and] giving millions to social media influencers to spout their propaganda for them in order to shape public opinion. – The Expose, Nov 10, 2023

Health Sites “Decimated” by Google

A new analysis released by Bob Troia, Twitter handle Quantified Bob, reveals how health sites have been decimated by Google in the period tracked from April 15th, 2018 to August 15th, 2019. He posted the following graphic on Twitter on August 25th, 2019, showing as high as a 99.87% decrease in visibility through Google search results, and a 81.14% drop for Greenmedinfo.com. – Google’s Digital Book Burn: Alternative Medicine Content Now Vanishingly Rare, Despite 1 Billion Health Searches a Day

Google Search Autocomplete Denigrates Natural Health

Following the removal of Mercola.com and many other natural health websites from its search results, Google is now upping the ante by trying to dictate what users search for by completing their queries with all sorts of anti-natural health propaganda. GreenMedInfo, which was recently banned by Mailchimp for sending out newsletters containing vaccine science, recently conducted an experiment of typing the words “organic is a” into Google’s search bar. Here are the autocomplete recommendations that came up: • organic is a lie

• organic is always non gmo

• organic is a sham

• organic is a myth

• organic is a waste of money

• organic is a marketing gimmick

• organic is always non gmo logo The same types of autocomplete suggestions appear when searching for “supplements are,” as Google wants users to believe that: • supplements are bad

• supplements are useless

• supplements are not regulated

• supplements are bad for you

• supplements are not fda approved

• supplements are not regulated by the fda

• supplements are dangerous

• supplements are good for you

• supplements are scams

• supplements are garbage Once again, an overwhelming majority, nine out of ten, of the autocomplete results are negative, aiming to sway Google users away from having positive opinions about supplements, let alone actually using them. – Google Alters Search Results to Discredit Nutritional Supplements and Natural Health, Jul 14, 2019

Google Strikes Natural Health from Searches

In June 2018, Google – the portal through which we discover facts, make connections, interpret the world – decided to change its algorithms about which information gains preference on its pages. Its target was alternative and natural health. At a stroke, all information about alternative and natural health disappeared or was relegated to back pages. Dr. Joseph Mercola, a functional medicine specialist and architect of a highly popular nutritional health site, whose referenced content has been at the top of health search results for some 15 years, he says, experienced a 99 percent drop in natural search engine traffic. Our own magazine What Doctors Don’t Tell You saw its traffic halved. – Lynne McTaggart

Biased Search Rankings Have Powerful Effects, Including the Ability to Shift Voting Preferences

Once again we find Google inverting the truth, and auto-suggesting keyword phrases that aren’t ever searched for… There is a researcher by the name of Robert Epstein who has exposed Google’s ability to manipulate millions of voters on the topic of elections alone. His seminal paper, published in PNAS and titled, “The search engine manipulation effect (SEME) and its possible impact on the outcomes of elections,” and co-authored by Ronald E. Robertson, reveals how biased search rankings can shift the voting preferences of undecided voters by 20% or more. Epstein has said in an interview that the effect can be as large as 80% within undecided voters within certain political subgroups. – Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo, Jun 26, 2019

YouTube Censors Content on CBD Oil

YouTube has ramped up their censorship campaign and this time, they are coming after CBD (cannabidiol) oil. Channels which discuss CBD oil will be banned because according to YouTube, it “poses a risk of serious physical harm or death.” – The Daily Sheeple, May 18, 2018

Government Manipulation Included Even Petty Demands for Image Management

The latest batch of revelations into the social media censorship… reveal a range of broad, often petty, censorship demands, some of which are purely requests to boost President Biden’s image and show him and his family in a better light. The revelations came as part of the discovery in the ongoing lawsuit against the government for its alleged First Amendment violations, making clear requests to silence American citizens through online platforms. – Christina Maas, Jan 13, 2023

Google Employee Blows Whistle on Bias Behind Search Algorithms

Senior Google software engineer, Greg Coppola, has dismissed the idea that Big Tech is “politically neutral” and called out his company as “very biased,” joining Project Veritas’ growing stable of whistleblowers… Algorithms “don’t write themselves – we write them to do what we want them to do,” he pointed out, explaining that even AI machine learning is “just a tool that we control.” Coppola chose Google News as an example to prove his point. – Mac Slavo, Jul 25, 2019

Ted Talk Censors Presentation on Consciousness

3-min video from Graham Hancock in response to his 2013 TEDx Talk about consciousness being banned. 7-min video from Graham Hancock on the censorship, plus more information about the war on consciousness. 18-min video that was banned. – Graham Hancock

Twitter Deletes Major Advocacy Account for Assange Defense

One of the biggest Twitter accounts dedicated to circulating information and advocacy for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, @Unity4J, has been completely removed from the site. The operators of the account report that they have been given no reason for its removal by Twitter staff, and have received no response to their appeals. – Caitlin Johnstone, July 12, 2019

“Facebook Censored Me, Criticize Your Government and It Might Censor You Too”

Facebook blocked a post of mine last month for the first time since I joined it nine years ago. I was seeking to repost a blog article I had written on Janet Reno… I checked the page and saw the official verdict: “Could not scrape URL because it has been blocked.” “Pshaw!” I said, or some other one-syllable epithet. I copied the full text of the article into a new blog post. Instead of using “Janet Reno, Tyrant or Saint?” as the core headline, I titled it: “Janet Reno, American Saint.” Instead of a 1993 photo of the burning Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, I substituted an irreproachable official portrait of Reno. Bingo — Facebook instantly accepted that crosspost. – USA Today, Oct 27, 2017

YouTube Deletes Journalism

We released a video on YouTube on August 27th 2021, it was removed within 4 hours from what YouTube claims was “Medical Misinformation.” The interesting part of this was, this was a journalistic piece exploring the way local Detroit media covered a hearing in Michigan about vaccine passports. The video contained some short snippets of a testimony from Dr. Christina Parks, who offered her expert opinion on why it would not be a good idea to mandate vaccines at this moment in time. As you will see in the video below, there are no medical claims made by myself, the journalist, and there is no push for the audience to decide on something medically based. This is honest, neutral journalism, pointing to the fact that objectively poor journalism is being done by some mainstream outlets and it’s causing a crisis in how we view science. Ironically, the video discusses how we aren’t respecting one another’s expert opinions during COVID, and instead we are walking away from science – not allowing critique, discussion, or differences of opinion during a time where the answers aren’t always clear. The Pulse appealed YouTube’s decision, but it was struck down within hours, backing up YouTube’s claims that this video contained “medical misinformation.” Interestingly, YouTube has left multiple full length videos with 100’s of thousands of views up with Dr. Christina Park’s testimony. So why was ours removed? Having been in this field for 12 years, this is obviously preposterous to me. But you check out the video below and decide for yourself. – Joe Martino, How the Media is Creating a Sensemaking Crisis

Email Service Providers Blocked Emails to Subscribers

Dear WantToKnow.info subscribers, In the last three months, several email services have blocked many of our emails to subscribers. If your email service provider is mac.com, icloud.com, or me.com, you’ve missed and been automatically unsubscribed on ten or more of the 30 or so messages we’ve sent out. If you call and tell your service that you don’t want them to block emails from PEERS (emaillist [at] peerservice.org), it may help to stop this. Currently, I’m having to manually add the over 150 of you back every time after this happens. Any help is greatly appreciated. You can access all of our recent emails to see what you’ve missed on this webpage. Take care, and thanks for your continuing interest. With warm wishes, Fred Burks for WantToKnow.info – WantToKnow.Info Email Jul 3, 2019

2019 Report on Firsthand Experience with Severe Censorship

There is mass censorship afoot. Many of us have seen it coming, and now it’s a reality… Sayer of greenmedinfo.com lost his newsletter provider, MailChimp, after they sent him this message and closed down his account.

He pivoted towards a more like-minded option called Ontraport, and remains an unstoppable and intrepid supporter of the science of natural medicine. Now, since June 3rd, we have witnessed an unprecedented decline in search-ability through Google. Prior to that, kellybroganmd.com was averaging 225,000 impressions per month, and you can see that we have nearly flat-lined because our content is not findable without the use of the phrase kellybroganmd.com in the search.

For example, we used to have first page content for terms like “psychoneuroimmunology” or “gut brain.” And now we aren’t in the first 10 (I gave up after ten pages!) of Google. Without ascribing an agenda to this Google algorithm update, it’s clear that sites like greenmedinfo.com, naturalnews.com, and mercola.com are having to reconsider how we can support informed consent and natural healing options because when you know better, you do better. Much of the science that we share is widely available in its published form, however, many rely on the democratization of internet information to help in the curation and interpretation of it. So now we have to get more creative. – Kelly Brogan MD, email Jun 24, 2019

Particular Words in Email Subject Cause Hundreds of Subscribers to Be Unsubscribed

Have you noticed that we are using very benign subject lines in our emails? We were testing to see if the subject line trips an algorithm for censoring our postings to hotmail, gmail and yahoo. It seems to be working. The last 8 to 9 days we had only 1 to 4 people get the email in spam or unsubscribed with each posting. This is normal activity. But if we use the word Galactic, Equinox / Solstice, UFO, medbeds, etc. (some words you wouldn’t think would trip an alogirthm) 100 to 135 people get unsubscribed. Then weeks later someone will email us asking why they aren’t receiving our postings. Please add our email address to your contact list. We are not the only ones experiencing this type of suppression. Lorie Ladd posted a video on this as well. – Planetary Activation Organization, email Jul 21, 2021

Facebook Blocks Massive Numbers of Posts

Google Disparages Chiropractic, Naturopathy & Vitamins, Distorts Questions About Vaccine Safety

Previously, we’ve uncovered how Google actively disparages complementary and alternative medicine (CAM), such as chiropractic, naturopathy, and the use of vitamins, by populating their autocomplete suggestions with keywords no one is actually using. Since then, we have uncovered more concerning examples of these blatantly false distortions when it comes to questions concerning vaccine safety and efficacy. – Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo, Jul 31, 2019

Facebook Deletes Healthcare Research Account with Thousands of Posts

Twitter Censors Harvard Epidemiologist

In March, Harvard epidemiologist and vaccine expert Dr. Martin Kulldorff was subjected to censorship by Twitter for sharing his opinion that not everybody needed to take the COVID vaccine… Why are so many opinions, evidence and research receiving no mainstream media attention at all? Why are some of them ridiculed and censored? Why do we always get one narrative from government health authorities? – Arjun Walia, May 16, 2021

Twitter Censors Senior Israeli Physician-Scientist Injured by Pfizer Vaccine

Twitter last week censored Shmuel Shapira, M.D., MPH, for suggesting a connection between the monkeypox outbreak and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to a Kanekoa’s Newsletter Substack post published Wednesday. Shapira… was injured after receiving his third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine… Shapira is a full professor of medical administration at Hebrew University and served as director of Israel’s Institute for Biological Research from 2013-2021. – Children’s Health Defense

YouTube Removed Nearly 1 Million Videos

The Facts: • Journalist Laurie Clarke published an article in the British Medical Journal about the censorship of science, and who Big Tech “fact-checkers” actually are. • Facebook has removed at least 16 million pieces of content from its platform and added warnings to 167 million others. • YouTube has removed nearly 1 million videos they claim contain “dangerous or misleading covid-19 medical information.” Reflect On: • Why has there been such an effort to hide information that threatens the accepted narrative we get from the mainstream? • In history, when have those who censored ever been the one’s who were truly serving the masses? – Arjun Walia, Jul 29, 2021

YouTube Blocks Posts from Scientists, Doctors, Academics, Media and Others

YouTube is currently in the process of taking down “anti-vaccine” activist accounts while simultaneously blocking people from posting “anti vaccine” content. Simply put, YouTube will ban any videos that claim commonly used vaccines approved by health authorities are ineffective or dangerous. The big issue many people are unaware of with regards to Big Tech censorship is the fact that legit, scientific, peer-reviewed medical literature and thousands of scientists, doctors and other academics have been caught within this dragnet of censorship. For example, in March, Harvard epidemiologist and vaccine expert Dr. Martin Kulldorff was subjected to censorship by Twitter for sharing his opinion that not everybody needed to take the COVID vaccine. – Arjun Walia, Oct 21, 2021

The Government is Policing Opinion and Online Speech is Controlled by a Small Group

Crucial takeaways [from the Twitter Files] everyone needs to know: 1. History changed because of this: • Hunter Biden’s alleged corruption censored

• Covid 19 lockdown debate stifled

• Trump silenced You may agree with each decision. But there is no denying that halting information flow and free debate had real consequences. 2. Many things called conspiracy theories were true: • FBI was working w Twitter and paid TW $ millions

• Blacklists & shadow bans were real

• US intel lobbied to censor accounts

• Covid-19 convo heavily manipulated

• Twitter rules changed & enforced by whim 3. Censorship is being cloaked in the language of safety: • ‘Safety, harm, violence’ redefined to apply to ideas

• Opinions & info deemed ‘unsafe’ subject to silencing

• Jokes, memes, questions about origin of covid off limits 4. The government is policing opinion: • FBI has 80 staff monitoring speech

• Small accounts on left and right flagged

• FBI held frequent meetings w TW

• Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram = similar?

• Private censors & police control what you say to whom. 5. Social media executives lie freely: • Twitter execs repeatedly and publicly denied shadow bans

• In reality, bans were in place as “visibility filtering”

• Ultimately, no accountability to public 6. Free speech is controlled by a small group: • Biggest decisions in Twitter Files made by 3-4 individuals

• Despite misgivings and doubts, once made, decisions stuck

• Now it’s Musk. – Dec 19, 2022

Twitter Silences Cuban Media

For Many Years, Scientists & Doctors Have Had Papers Retracted and Their Views Suppressed

We started a project to study the phenomena of scientific censorship and suppression of scientific dissent in the field of vaccines by interviewing scientists and doctors who had either had their papers retracted or who had faced attempts to suppress their views. Notably, the only retracted papers in the field of vaccinology that we could identify all raised questions about the safety of vaccines. And this was all BEFORE the COVID pandemic hit. – Josh Guetzkow

Aug 2023, WHO Completely Takes Over YouTube, Censoring Independent Thought on Healthcare

Youtube’s new policies reflect the perils of scientism, namely, the policy that only peer-reviewed, published randomized clinical trials and government approved drugs are valid treatments for disease, despite uninterrupted millenia of safe, affordable, effective, accessible and cross-culturally validated approaches that rely on food-based, herbal and vitamin/nutrient-focused approaches and life-style modifiable factors, such as exercise, nutrition, and mind set to prevent and treat disease. Scientism begets Medical Monotheism, which is applying a one-size-fits-all approach where those who choose alternative approaches, or diverge or contradict the established ‘standard of care’ are treated as heretics, and are marginalized, vilified, and sometimes persecuted and treated as criminals. – Sayer Ji, GreenMedInfo

Censorship Disallows Questions, The Antithesis of Science

I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned. – Richard Feynman, physicist

Repercussions & Responses

Censorship and suppression have had effects such as these:

Independent content providers and alternative media have been severely and negatively impacted by the purging and manipulation of Internet content. Unfathomable numbers of people searching the Internet have unknowingly been kept from information that independent sources were trying to share, and have been steered in directions aligned with corporate agendas. In response, a number of independent content providers have searched out and developed censorship-free platforms.

Government Regulation, Surveillance & Online Censorship Shapes Societies: It Creates Brainwashed People & Eliminates Free Thinking & Creative Solutions

Too many people look at authoritarian measures like government surveillance, online censorship etc in terms of how it will directly affect them personally rather than how it shapes society as a whole. Sure you yourself may not be directly affected by surveillance or censorship, but you have to live in a society where people’s thoughts, words and behaviors are being strictly regulated by authority in ways that serve the interests of authority. You have to live in a civilization of brainwashed, power-serving automatons instead of free thinkers who come up with creative solutions to our problems, who hold power to account, and who put the powerful in check when they don’t serve the interests of the people. – Caitlyn Johnstone

Beginning in 2017, Independent Media Targeted by Google, Facebook and YouTube

Last year we committed to keeping the CE [Conscious Evolution] community up to date with where we are at as a company after the independent media purge of 2017, 2018 and 2019 that wiped out most of the independent media and about 80% of our revenue. We chose to keep you up to date because we felt it was important our story was told. We also recognize that as we got demonetized and blacklisted, the only people that can keep us going are those who consume, love and share our work. Big tech, including Google, Facebook, and YouTube, reduced our revenue in 2018 to a point where we simply could not survive. Our avenues to make revenue to cover our budgets here at CE became very limited and thus we had to take them into our own hands. We made cuts, lost staff, and had to spend pretty well everything we had saved just to keep bringing these important messages forward. But, we have some really good news! We created CETV, our own on-demand conscious media streaming service that’s similar to Netflix. – Joe Martino, email Oct 3, 2019

In Response to Social Media Purges, Censorship-Free Networks Arise

If the prospect of greater privacy and financial sovereignty doesn’t lure the masses to crypto networks, perhaps the ability to speak freely will. Lately, a lot of people who couldn’t give a damn about peer-to-peer cryptocurrency have taken a shine to peer-to-peer networks that run on the same censorship-resistant principles. As social networks run amok, deplatforming users for the slightest provocation, decentralized alternatives start to look increasingly alluring. If YouTube, Facebook, Twitter et al. continue on their current path, they may become the architects of their own downfall, accelerating the exodus to web3. – Kai Sedgwick, YouTube Censorship Drives Uptake of Crypto-Powered Video Platforms

“Coming from the Left, Right, and Centre,” Thought Leaders Call for Protection of the Right to Ask Questions

‘We Stand for Your Right to Ask Questions’: 138 Luminaries Call on Government, Tech Firms to Protect Free Speech. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whistleblower Edward Snowden, actor and filmmaker Tim Robbins, filmmaker Oliver Stone and journalist Glenn Greenwald are among the journalists, academics, technologists, celebrities, authors, activists, public intellectuals and thought leaders who signed the Westminster Declaration… “Coming from the left, right, and centre, we are united by our commitment to universal human rights and freedom of speech, and we are all deeply concerned about attempts to label protected speech as ‘misinformation,’ ‘disinformation,’ and other ill-defined terms.” – Michael Nevradakis PhD

Awakening the Protection of Free Speech

A special thank you to those in power deleting accounts because they are unknowingly creating the biggest army of truth the world has ever seen. – Jason Shurka

Recognizing and Addressing the Problems of AI-Driven Censorship

[This article series] covers various aspects of AI-driven censorship, including the development of biased AI algorithms, the influence of human trainers, the role of outsourced AI learning, and the potential manipulation of public opinion. The series also addresses the silencing of political dissent and the ethical concerns surrounding AI-driven censorship. To mitigate these challenges, we explored public policy and regulatory solutions that can help ensure a fair and open online environment. These include establishing industry standards for AI transparency and accountability, promoting collaboration between platforms, civil society, and academia, and balancing free speech with content moderation. We also highlighted alternative solutions to AI-driven censorship, such as decentralized content moderation, user-driven customization of moderation settings, crowdsourced moderation, transparent and open-source AI algorithms, and collaboration with external organizations. – The Dark Side of AI: How Core Censorship and Bias is Damaging Free Speech

Those Who Fear Questions Fear the Truth

People should be sceptical. Scepticism in all things but cynicism in none. People should ask questions, and they should expect answers, especially from those who profess to know them. One should be open-minded and always pursue the truth. And to better decipher what that may be, we need people sharing new ideas, questioning the mainstream view and challenging the established narrative as new evidence presents itself. We need that. Science, progress and discovery all depend on it. Even if the ideas turn out to be false. Prove them false. In short: No one should be the gatekeepers of our history. Least of all those who laud their certitude in the face of the unknowable… Even if none of it turns out to be true, the questions are still worth asking. These ideas are only ‘dangerous’ if you fear what they question. And those who fear questions fear the truth. – J R Leach, Waking Times

Censorship Doesn’t Counter Hate Space; More Speech Does

Rather than censoring hate speech, the universities responded with the classic “counterspeech” approach that is not only true to the First Amendment, but also effective in curbing hateful attitudes and actions. – Fight Hate Speech with More Speech

Reflection

I invite you to give yourself — and others — time to reflect on your personal perspectives.

Some people have supported censorship as a way to counter hate speech. Do you think censorship has been effective at doing so? How do you feel about the fact that social platforms are effectively monopolies that may then control content that is seen by massive numbers of people? Is it to society’s benefit that there has been widespread suppression and censorship of natural health, alternative media, government spending and extraterrestrial involvement? How might content providers and people who rely on them share information more freely without the interference of gatekeepers?

It’s not always clear who or what a source is representing and the bias or agenda they’re aligned with. The following resources can help you be prepared to more efficiently evaluate sources.

It can help a great deal to clarify potential conflicts of interest and underlying motivation via the suggestions in Who Can You Trust?

While it’s tempting to think we can simply “focus on the facts,” evidence in All About Truth shows that it’s typically more accurate to see information as representing various perspectives. For example, the extensive evidence in Evaluating Numbers & Statistics provides crystal clear examples of how “science,” “research” and “facts” are easily manipulated and therefore are perspectives that require the same discernment as other types of information.

Similar considerations are necessary when evaluating the information provided by self-proclaimed “authorities” and those with positional power vs. independent sources that demonstrate sincerity without hidden motives.

