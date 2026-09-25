Dear Friends and Colleagues,

I’ve updated the Covid Lockdowns & Restrictions collection — a part of the Covid Public Health Protocols series.

The updated index provides organized and quick access to more than 175 references on the outcomes from Covid “lockdowns”, shelter-in-place, restrictions, and closures.

I even made an outstanding evidence timeline for you. See the chronological preview below and go the following post for quotes and quick links to each primary source:

Timeline Preview

The post above provides direct quotes, sources, and quick-access links for each of these reports:

Sep 2007: Social Isolation Increased Inflammatory Diseases Mar 2020: Proven Negative Psychological Effects of Quarantine May 2020: “Full lockdown policies in Western Europe countries have no evident impacts on the Covid-19 epidemic” Jun 2020: “People with addictive disorders are particularly badly affected as a result of poverty, physical and mental health vulnerabilities and disruption of access to services” Jul 2020: CDC Published Plans for Nationwide Quarantine Camps Aug 2020: Lockdown Policies Didn’t Improve Death Rate Aug 2020: “BBC: Sweden’s Economy Is Doing Way Better Than the Rest of the EU During the Covid-19 Pandemic” Sep 2020: Social Deprivation Impacts Biology Oct 2020: “How Billionaires Got $637 Billion Richer During the Covid-19 Pandemic” Nov 2020: Lockdowns and Restrictions Had No Impact on Death Rate Nov 2020: “Restrictive measures on social mobility and the economy are associated with adverse health outcomes in both the short term and the long term” Dec 2020: Severe Economic Harm and Death from Unemployment Dec 2020: “The harms from lockdown have been catastrophic.” Jan 2021: Lockdowns Were Not Responsible for Decreased Infection Levels Jan 2021: No Benefits from Stay-at-Home and Business Closure Effects on Spread of Covid-19 Jan 2021: “Lockdown measures are having other detrimental consequences that could be worse than the virus itself.” Feb 2021: Early Evidence from Ohio’s Fall Tests: Student Achievement Decline Mar 2021: Shelter-in-Place Had No Effect on Cases or Deaths Apr 2021: “Nearly 500 People Became Billionaires During the Pandemic Year” May 2021: “Covid vaccines create 9 new billionaires with combined wealth greater than cost of vaccinating world’s poorest countries” Jun 2021: “Following the implementation of shelter-in-place policies, excess mortality increases” Sep 2021: “Six feet is a perfect example of the lack of rigor around how CDC made recommendations” Dec 2021: “Risks for healthy kids versus unhealthy kids are wildly different, so they shouldn’t be treated the same” Dec 2021: “These results put risk to kids in perspective. They show us that school closure was wrong.” Jan 2022: “Lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument” Jan 2022: “The only answer is the development of natural immunity. That is not a medical intervention. That is not money. That is not State-imposed… That’s very bad for business and control.” Apr 2022: “Sweden’s inconvenient Covid victory: Were millions of people denied freedom for nothing?” Apr 2022: “Calling for compromised doctors to retire, unmasking medical corruption, and calling for jab harm profiteers to face capital punishment” May 2022: Pandemic Creates New Billionaire Every 30 Hours Jul 2022: New York’s “Unbounded Power to Issue Isolation and Quarantine Orders” Struck Down Jul 2022: “U.S. Public Health Agencies Aren’t ‘Following the Science,’ Officials Say” Aug 2022: Public Health Protocols and Mandates Were Made Up Out of Thin Air Sep 2022: “The history of quarantine paradoxically indicates that people do not learn enough from history itself” (Conti 2008) Nov 2022: New York Times Decides Lockdowns are Actually Draconian and Economically Destructive when China Does Them Jan 2023: “Provinces left with hundreds of thousands of litres of expired hand sanitizer Ottawa sent during pandemic” Jan 2023: “A phenomenal boon for wealthy globalists while decimating the lives of the rest” May 2023: “Companies in multiple sectors saw huge profits due to the ‘pandemic’, most of which arose from increases in government spending putting public money in private hands” May 2024: “The WHO Is Ignoring — or Knowingly Misrepresenting — Its Own Data on Covid” Sep 2024: “The severe lockdowns imposed by western governments were not driven by scientific consensus or accurate data” Nov 2024: Negative Impacts of Lockdowns on Brain Development, Mental Health, and Physical Fitness in Young Adults + Pregnancy Complications Feb 2026: “UK Students Win £21 Million Over Covid Disruption”

CDC Published Plans for Quarantine Camps & Surveilled Phone Data to Track Compliance

CDC Tracked Phone Data to Determine If Americans Followed Lockdown Guidance. New Documents: CDC Tracked Millions of Americans’ Compliance with Covid Rules Using Cell Phone Location Data. CDC Tracked Millions of Phones to See If Americans Followed Covid Lockdown Orders. “Millions of Americans Were Assigned ‘Covid-19 Violation’ Scores Based on Cellphone Data Collected During Lockdowns” “No matter how bad you think Covid policies were, they were intended to be worse”

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn