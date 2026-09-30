Dear Friends and Colleagues,

I’m writing to share a comprehensive new guide that organizes key resources on the vast subject of geoengineering, making the topic accessible and practical to navigate.

It encompasses related subjects including:

Chemtrails

Weather Modification

Atmospheric Modifications

Climate Experiments and Engineering

Environmental and Weather Warfare

Inside this collection, you’ll find:

Terminology: From cloud seeding to the DOD’s published goal of “full spectrum dominance,” HAARP and the stratosphere, this quick reference list will keep you grounded and clear while researching.

Foundational Perspectives: A brief summary of the two primary schools of thought and areas of research.

Timeline: A chronological review of historical events to provide crucial context (the only reasonable way to get a sense for this subject).

Resources by Type: 20 key resources organized by general reference websites, documentaries, and government documents.

Curated Reference Index: Over 180 publications dating from April 1920 through September 2026, with more to be added.

Sincerely,

Shelly Thorn

Timeline Preview

For more detail on each entry, see Evidence Timeline with Quotes and Links (below).

Apr 1920: Climate Engineering Patent for “Intense Artificial Clouds, Fogs, or Mists” Dec 1932: U.S. Patent for “Spray Distribution by Means of an Airplane” May 1934: U.S. Patent for “The Distribution of Liquid Sprays from an Airplane in Flight” 1950: U.S. Army “Sprayed a Huge Cloud of Serratia Particles into the Air” Near San Francisco: “Secret Post-World War II Army Experiment that Became a Notorious Disaster” Apr 1951: U.S. Patent: “Process for Controlling Weather” 1952: U.S. Navy Biological Warfare Training Video Jan 1956: U.S. Patent: “Controllable Dispersal Device” for Control Over Size of Liquid Droplets in Airborne Spray Dec 1971: Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972 “Requires Everyone in the United States of America to Report Weather Modification Activities to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)” Jul 1972: New York Times Report: “The United States has Been Secretly Seeding Clouds Over Vietnam for Military Purposes… Navy Scientists Developed a Chemical Agent…[that] Produced a Rain that Had an Acidic Quality to It [that] Would Foul Up Mechanical Equipment” Jan 1985: Patent Filing: “Method and Apparatus for Altering a Region in the Earth’s Atmosphere, Ionosphere, and/or Magnetosphere… with Electromagnetic Radiation [and] Artificial Particles are Provided by Injecting into At Least One Region from an Orbiting Satellite” Oct 1990: U.S. Air Force Chemtrails Manual Published Aug 1996: U.S. Air Force: “Owning the Weather in 2025… The Purpose of this Paper is to Outline a Strategy for the Use of a Future Weather-Modification System to Achieve Military Objectives” Jun 2000: US Department of Defense Announces “Full-Spectrum Dominance is the Goal” by 2020 Sep 2004: University of Ottawa Researcher Report: “The significant expansion in America’s weather warfare arsenal, which is a priority of the Department of Defense is not a matter for debate or discussion” Aug 2005: Las Vega Tribune Report on Chemtrails and “Two Scientists Working at Wright Patterson Air Force Base Confirmed They Were Involved in Aerial Spraying Experiments” Oct 2005: Space.com Report: “U.S. Military Wants to Own the Weather” Jul 2005: U.S. Government Homeland Security Department Released Gas into New York’s Grand Central Station May 2006: NBC Los Angeles Report: ‘Toxic Sky’ Nov 2007: KSLA Local News Report on Chemtrails: Is U.S. Gov’t. Secretly Testing Americans ‘Again’? Feb 2015: Leading UK Newspaper Reports: “Spy Agencies Could be Funding Geo-Engineering Research in Pursuit of Weaponising the Weather, Scientists Claims” Jun 2015: Geoscientist’s Paper: “Aluminum Poisoning of Humanity and Earth’s Biota by Clandestine Geoengineering” Oct 2015: U.S. Government Issued a Gag Order on NOAA Scientists and National Weather Service Employees; “Special Counsel Asked to Reverse Recent Raft of Blanket Nondisclosure Policies” Mar 2016: “Government Quietly Admits Weather Modification” Apr 2018: Doctor Warns about “Chemtrail Lung” Mar 2021: Climate Engineering Operations Documentary, The Dimming, Released Dec 2025: Weather Modification Documentary, Just Look Up, Released Dec 2025: Former Flight Attendant Explains Finding Metals in Rainwater, Uncovering Cloud-Seeding Program Without Public Consent, and Speaking with Pilots

Terminology

ARTIFICIAL CLOUDS* — “Clouds made by jet aircraft” [source] ATMOSPHERE — “The whole mass of air surrounding the earth” [dictionary] CHEMTRAILS* — “Clouds made by jet aircraft… artificial clouds” [source] CLIMATE ENGINEERING — See geoengineering CLOUD SEEDING — Invented in 1946 at the General Electrics Laboratory, refers to adding cloud condensation nuclei to rain clouds with the intention of producing rainfall, but “in practice cloud seeding has never produced scientific proof of predictable results; glaciogenic cloud seeding involves the injection of ice-producing materials into a supercooled cloud to stimulate precipitation by ice particle growth [source] CONTRAIL CIRRUS* — “Clouds made by jet aircraft… a contrail that normally should dissipate, persists” [source] CONTRAILS* — Short for “condensation trails,” referring to “clouds produced by an airplane’s hot engine exhaust interacting with cold humid air” [source] ENVIRONMENTAL WARFARE — “The intentional modification or manipulation of the natural ecology, such as climate and weather, earth systems such as the ionosphere, magnetosphere, tectonic plate system, and/or the triggering of seismic events (earthquakes) to cause intentional physical, economic, and psycho-social, and physical destruction to an intended target geophysical or population location, as part of strategic or tactical war [source] FULL SPECTRUM DOMINANCE — “The ability of U.S. forces, operating alone or with allies, to defeat any adversary and control any situation across the range of military operations… the development of a global information grid will provide the environment for decision superiority” [source] GEOENGINEERING / CLIMATE GEOENGINEERING — “The intentional large-scale manipulation and modification of the Earth’s climate and environment” [source]; “a set of technologies that include interventions on land, in the oceans, or in the atmosphere” [source]; “technology used to address climate change and global warming with solutions ranging from painting roofs white, to genetically modified crops that reflect light, dumping iron in the ocean to make algae grow, pumping salt into clouds to make them shiny, and even mirrors in space and acid clouds to block the sun” [source] HAARP — “High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program, a scientific endeavor aimed at studying the properties and behavior of the ionosphere” [source]; “system of antennas at Gakona, Alaska… operational since the early 1990s… the antennas beam into the outer-atmosphere using a set of wireless high frequency transmitters… has been presented as a program of scientific and academic research; US military documents seem to suggest, however, the main objective is to ‘exploit the ionosphere for Department of Defense purposes’” [source] IONOSPHERE — “Located between 30 and 600 kilometers above the Earth’s surface; composed of a layer of charged particles known as ions” [source] MAGNETOSPHERE — “The outer region of the earth’s ionosphere, where the earth’s magnetic field controls the motion of charged particles, as in the Van Allen belts” [dictionary] SOLAR GEOENGINEERING — See solar radiation management SOLAR RADIATION MANAGEMENT OR MODIFICATION (SRM) — “The process of blocking and reflecting sunlight with man-made chemicals like aluminum, sulfur, titanium, and even diamond dust” [source]; a set of speculative technologies to lower global temperatures by artificially intervening in the climate systems of our planet… [by] reflect[ing] some incoming sunlight back into space and hence ‘dim the sun’” [source] STRATOSPHERE — A layer of the Earth’s atmosphere between 7 to 31 miles above the ground between the troposphere and the mesophere [source] STRATOSPHERIC AEROSOL INJECTION (SAI) — “A specific solar geoengineering practice which involves spraying aerosols into the sky in an attempt to deflect the Sun’s rays [source]; “spraying reflective sulfate aerosol particles into the stratosphere with high altitude airplanes, tethered balloons, high-altitude blimps or artillery” [source and source] WEATHER MODIFICATION — “A worldwide industry with airplane and ground-based cloud-seeding generators burning chemicals to add more seeds to clouds with the hope that these aerosols will create rain, snow, or even make hail smaller; billions of dollars are spent each year on this completely unpredictable practice” [source] WEATHER WARFARE — “The use of weather modification techniques for the purposes of inducing damage or destruction” [source]

*Synonyms: “Chemtrails and contrails are both terms referring to clouds made by jet aircraft. I choose to use the term “contrail” while talking to scientists because using the word “chemtrail” may cause them to discount the value of my words. I choose to use the term “chemtrail” while engaging the public because using the word “contrail” tends to get you labeled as a debunker and may cause them to discount the value of my words. Both chemtrails and contrails are high-level descriptors meaning they are highly argumentative and have different meanings based on the individual. However, the terms chemtrail and contrail are not alone: Chemtrails Contrails Persistent Contrails Spreading Contrails Contrail Cirrus Contrail Induced Cirrus (CIC) Contrail Induced Cloudiness Aviation Induced Cloudiness (AIC) Aviation Induced Cirrus Induced Cirrus Cloudiness Man-made clouds Artificial Clouds The term Artificial Cloud is the most accurate term as it cannot be argued with and is the lowest level descriptor.” ClimateViewer News

What’s Poisoning Our Skies? “Jet Fuel or Sprayer Planes?”

Jon Fleetwood provides an exceedingly helpful service here by summarizing the two primary areas of research into what is poisoning the sky. In short, he explains:

Both camps agree on one thing: what we’re seeing in the skies is not normal. Whether it’s aerosol tanks mounted on military aircraft or chemicals burned invisibly through jet engines, the result is the same—chemical-laced trails that persist, spread, block sunlight, and disrupt ecosystems.

Fleetwood explains the primary differences between the two approaches. Dane Wigington has been studying intentional spraying and Jim Lee tracks commercial aviation modifications “to geoengineer the skies through altered fuel formulations and combustion processes.”

Wigington warns of a covert military-industrial assault on the environment, carried out through secret spraying programs hidden from the public. Lee reveals a parallel reality: a legal, openly documented form of climate engineering embedded into commercial aviation through fuel chemistry and combustion physics. One sees a classified weapons system. The other sees a normalized, systemic pollutant stream with global consequences. But both call for the same response: full transparency, criminal accountability, and an end to atmospheric experimentation without informed consent.

Dane Wigington, GeoEngineeringWatch.org

Wigington insists these trails are the result of intentional spraying—deliberate atmospheric aerosol operations carried out by specialized aircraft, using onboard tanks and nozzles to distribute nano-particulate metals like aluminum and barium into the upper atmosphere. The purpose? Solar radiation management, weather manipulation, and possibly more nefarious goals like environmental degradation, biological interference, or even population control. Wigington points to historical government weather modification documents, declassified programs, and patents as evidence of a global operation with military fingerprints. This camp views the operations as covert, compartmentalized, and separate from normal commercial aviation activity. The trails we see are not just a byproduct of combustion—they’re the output of dedicated aerosol campaigns.”

Jim Lee, ClimateViewer.com

A brilliant forensic mapper of the skies whose data-driven approach has won him credibility even among skeptics. He runs multiple websites that support his view. Lee doesn’t deny geoengineering is real—he says it’s already happening, even intentionally, but not necessarily through separate “sprayer planes.” Instead, he shows that commercial aviation itself has been modified to geoengineer the skies through altered fuel formulations and combustion processes. Why the trails and subsequent cloud formations are visible on some days and not others is explained in the next section. Jon Fleetwood

Resources by Type

Geoengineering, Generally

American Clean Air Coalition — website ClimateViewer News: Tracking the Climate Changers — website ClimateViewer Report — substack Environmental Modification Accountability Act* — link Geoengineering Watch — website Weather Control for Dummies — 1-hr video Weather Modification History (WMH) — website and timeline Wigington, Dane — YouTube channel

*ClimateViewer’s proposed solution. See here for “An Act To End Atmospheric Experimentation Without Notification… Further, this Act shall require the creation of a weather modification detection system consisting of sensors capable of determining the difference between inadvertent and intentional weather modification.”

Documentaries

Government Documents

Evidence Timeline with Quotes and Links

Apr 1920: U.S. Patent for “Intense Artificial Clouds, Fogs, or Mists”

Patent US1338343A: Process and apparatus for the production of intense artificial clouds, fogs, or mists. Google Patents and GeoEngineering Watch

Dec 1932: U.S. Patent for “Spray Distribution by Means of an Airplane”

Patent US1892132A: Atomizing attachment for airplane engine exhausts… This invention relates to spray distribution by means of an airplane, particularly with a view to destroying insects and other pests on vegetation. Google Patents and GeoEngineering Watch

May 1934: U.S. Patent for “The Distribution of Liquid Sprays from an Airplane in Flight”

Patent US1957075A: Airplane spray equipment… This invention relates-to the distribution of liquid sprays from an airplane in flight especially for pest and insect control. Google Patents and GeoEngineering Watch

1950: U.S. Army “Sprayed a Huge Cloud of Serratia Particles into the Air” Near San Francisco: “Secret Post-World War II Army Experiment that Became a Notorious Disaster”

In 1950, government officials believed that serratia did not cause disease. That belief was later used as a justification for a secret post-World War II Army experiment that became a notorious disaster tale about the microbe. The Army used serratia to test whether enemy agents could launch a biological warfare attack on a port city such as San Francisco from a location miles offshore. For six days in late September 1950, a small military vessel near San Francisco sprayed a huge cloud of serratia particles into the air while the weather favored dispersal. Then the Army went looking to find out where it landed. Bernadette Tansey, San Francisco Chronicle

Apr 1951: U.S. Patent: “Process for Controlling Weather”

United States Patent US2550324A: Process for controlling weather… I claim: A process for altering weather conditions in the unconfined, non-vacuous atmosphere which comprises dispersing therein flake ice at an elevation such that said flake ice settles in at least a partially horizontal direction and a substantial maximum surface area per volume of said flake ice contacts a maximum volume of said atmosphere per volume of said flake ice and such that said flake ice in its gradual downward descent contributes its moisture content to said atmosphere and changes the stability structure and moisture content of said atmosphere. Google Patents and GeoEngineering Watch

1952: U.S. Navy Biological Warfare Training Video

GeoEngineering Watch 15-min video and link

Jan 1956: U.S. Patent: “Controllable Dispersal Device” for Control Over Size of Liquid Droplets in Airborne Spray