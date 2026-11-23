Within the first 1 to 24 hours of birth — right as parents and babies are making eye contact and bonding — most American hospitals execute standing orders, automatically applying antibiotic eye ointment.

It’s a blanket protocol applied on autopilot, even though the clinical data tells a very different story:

Rare incidence: Reported neonatal gonococcal conjunctivitis affects roughly 14 of the 3.6 million babies born in the U.S. each year (JAMA) — meaning over 99.99% of babies receiving vision-blurring ointment have no known exposure risk.

Global shifts: Most other developed countries (including Canada) retired universal ointment years ago in favor of prenatal screening and treating only exposed infants.

Targeted guidelines: Pediatric ophthalmology guidelines recommend universal treatment primarily where routine prenatal screening cannot be ensured.

Informed consent means knowing the actual numbers — and knowing your options before you're in the delivery room.

Grab a concise Medical Visit Card ($12) you can bring with you — distilling these exact citations alongside plain-English questions to ask your provider beforehand.

Overview & samples here:

To your health,

Shelly Thorn

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