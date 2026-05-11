Prompted by research recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, I’ve updated this curation of references documenting harms from hospital Covid standard of care. Excerpts below.

Contents

Bottom Line Executive Summary Excerpt: Paxlovid Was Not Successful Covid “Public Health” Protocols: Failure & Harm Free Reference Guide For Wellness Providers & Educators: Boost Your Impact — Premium Resources Just a Click Away from $19

Bottom Line

Outcomes:

The majority of Covid patients put on ventilators died.

Molnupiravir increased infection.

Paxlovid didn’t improve outcomes.

Midazolam causes life-threatening breathing problems, permanent brain injury and death.

Executive Summary

See the full curation for references on each of these:

Majority of Covid Patients Put on Ventilators Died — Reporting from hospitals in April 2020 + later summary reports show that the majority of Covid patients put on ventilators died.

Government-Devised, Costly Standard of Care Made Pharma Rich and Patients Worse — Molnupiravir increased infection. Paxlovid didn’t improve outcomes. Even so, U.S. taxpayers payed billions for a “stockpile delivery” of paxlovid in 2024, leading to “better-than-expected” sales for Pfizer.

Research: Midazolam Injections Killed Covid Patients — “This paper shows that the UK spike in deaths, wrongly attributed to Covid-19 in April 2020, was not due to SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was largely absent, but was due to the widespread use of Midazolam injections.” – Dr. Wilson Sy, Director Investment Analytics Research, Australia

Remdesivir: Failed and Deadly Drug (curated separately here) — In 2019, Remdesivir was deemed too deadly to use. In 2020, government official Anthony Fauci mandated and incentivized this failed and deadly drug as Covid standard of care. Hospitals succumbed to financial pressures to use Remdesivir. More than 30 references.

Excerpt: Paxlovid Was Not Successful

Paxlovid is [taken] within the first five days of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms. The Oct. 31, 2023 study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine… found that Paxlovid was not successful in reducing 30 out of the 31 potential [long Covid] conditions at 31 to 180 days following the medication. The Epoch Times, October 2023 In two open-label trials, nirmatrelvir–ritonavir [paxlovid] did not reduce the incidence of hospitalization or death among vaccinated higher-risk participants with SARS-CoV-2 infection. The New England Journal of Medicine, April 2026

Jun 2, 2022 — Paxlovid: CDC Director Issues Alert on Pfizer’s Covid Pill… ‘If you take Paxlovid, you might get symptoms again,’ Walensky said.” — Dr. Paul Alexander link Aug 3, 2022 — If Paxlovid Causes More Covid, Why Has the White House Spent Billions on It? link Oct 31, 2023 — Paxlovid Does Not Work Against ‘Long Covid’: Study. Out of the 31 long Covid conditions, Paxlovid was found to minimize the incidence of only one. — Naveen Athrappully, The Epoch Times link Dec 22, 2023 — Scotland’s Covid Drug Cocktail Raises Concerns; “A key nurse whistleblower has just received a public gag order from the Scottish Covid inquiry” link Jan 4, 2024 — Association of nirmatrelvir for acute SARS-CoV-2 infection with subsequent Long Covid symptoms in an observational cohort study; “Among those treated with nirmatrelvir, 57/353 (16%) reported Long Covid symptoms compared to 176/1258 (14%) untreated.” — Matthew S. Durstenfeld et al, Journal of Medical Virology link Jan 5, 2024 — Paxlovid Doesn’t Reduce Risk of Long Covid, Potentially Linked to Rebound Symptoms: Study. Researchers found little difference in outcomes between Paxlovid users and nonusers. They also found 1 in 5 users experienced rebound symptoms. — A. C. Dahnke, The Epoch Times link Mar 13, 2024 — Covid-19 Pill Paxlovid No Longer Authorized in US for Emergency Use link Apr 3, 2024 — Paxlovid Fails to Shorten Covid in Standard-Risk and Vaccinated At-Risk Patients — Katherine Kahn, MedPageToday link Apr 4, 2024 — Among Fully Vaccinated, Study Shows Paxlovid Does Not Shorten Symptoms link Apr 13, 2024 — Is Paxlovid a Dud? “Of all the antiviral drugs for Covid-19, Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been the most successful. Not for its safety and efficacy, but for its ability to earn the company billions in profits despite being largely ineffective for most people.” — Maryanne Demasi, Brownstone Institute link Jun 6, 2024 — Paxlovid Trial Flops for Covid Pneumonia: Small Study Found No Decrease in Mortality Among Inpatients in Three Countries; “Pfizer finally released results from its 2021-2022 trial showing that nirmatrelvir/ritonavir had no influence on symptoms among vaccinated patients with high risks or unvaccinated standard-risk patients. That study also found that hospitalizations were not statistically different across the nirmatrelvir/ritonavir and placebo groups.” — Dr. Jeremy Faust MD, MedPageToday link Jun 9, 2024 — Paxlovid doesn’t help long Covid; The Biden Administration Gave Pfizer 10 billion dollars for a bad drug link Sep 17, 2024 — Evidence Growing for Covid Antivirals to Cut Poor Outcomes, Long Covid, Experts Say; “A recently published systematic review and meta-analysis found no evidence that the antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) and molnupiravir (Lagevrio) help prevent Covid-19 hospitalization, death, or persistent symptoms” link Oct 1, 2024 — Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Resistance After Paxlovid Treatment; Widespread Use of Pfizer Drug 2022-2024 Has Promoted Viral Resistance link Oct 29, 2024 — Pfizer Rides Paxlovid Sales Growth to Better-Than-Expected Third Quarter; “A boost from Covid-19 treatment sales helped push Pfizer to a better-than-expected third quarter and higher forecast for the year. Demand for the drugmaker’s Paxlovid treatment spurred by the latest Covid-19 wave and a U.S. national stockpile delivery led to $2.7 billion in sales for the drug, Pfizer said. The drugmaker said it made a one-time delivery of a million Paxlovid treatment courses to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile in the third quarter. Pfizer also saw sales of its Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty grow 9% to $1.4 billion.” link Apr 23, 2026 — “In two open-label trials, nirmatrelvir–ritonavir did not reduce the incidence of hospitalization or death among vaccinated higher-risk participants with SARS-CoV-2 infection.” [The New England Journal of Medicine] link May 7, 2026 — “The antiviral drug was rolled out worldwide based on little evidence it worked in real-world populations — yet it went on to generate about US$28 billion in sales for Pfizer.” link

Covid “Public Health” Protocols: Failure & Harm

This Facts at Your Fingertips series on Covid “public health” protocols provides quick access to hundreds of reports on the harms caused by standardized and mandated protocols.

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