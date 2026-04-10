"AHPRA has morphed into a ruthless enforcer of government health policy and an instrument of harm”... “Not only regulatory over-reach, but regulatory capture"
Regulatory and professional betrayal: a series on taking back our power from public servants who have made a mockery of our trust.
Contents
Regulatory & Professional Betrayal
AHPRA & AMA: What They Say They Do
What They Actually Do
What to Do About It
Free Reference Guide
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Regulatory & Professional Betrayal
In good faith, we handed over our power to agencies meant to serve the public, but evidence shows they now serve corporate interests. Scroll down for evidence on selected agencies. For a broader compilation covering all agencies, see the curated collection here.
AHPRA, AMA — Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency + Australian Medical Association
AMA, AAP — American Medical Association + American Academy of Pediatrics
CDC, ACIP & VAERS — U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention + Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices + Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System
ECHA & REACH — European Chemicals Agency + REACH Regulation
EPA — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
FCC — Federal Communications Commission
FDA — U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FSA — U.K. Food Standards Agency
FSMB, MCNZ— Federation of State Medical Boards + Medical Council of New Zealand
FTC — U.S. Federal Trade Commission (you’re here)
GMC — U.K. General Medical Council
Health (Australia) — Department of Health and Aged Care + Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group
HHS, CICP, NTP & DGAC — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services + Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program + National Toxicology Program + Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee
MHRA — U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
NIH, ODS, DSHEA — U.S. National Institutes of Health + Office of Dietary Supplements + Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act
NHS — National Health Service of England
TGA, PBS, & PBAC — Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia + Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme + Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee
UN — United Nations (includes WHO, UNICEF, IMF, the World Bank, UNESCO, UNRWA, UNHCR, IAEA) [source]
USDA — U.S. Department of Agriculture
WHO — World Health Organization
AHPRA, AMA: What They Say They Do
AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency) — “The AHPRA works in partnership with the National Boards to ensure that Australia’s registered health practitioners are suitably trained, qualified and safe to practise. Public safety is our priority.” [source]
AMA (Australian Medical Association) — “Representing doctors, the AMA works with governments to develop and influence health policy to provide the best outcomes for doctors, their patients, and the community.” [source]
What They Actually Do
AHPRA: “Not Only Regulatory Over-Reach, But Regulatory Capture”
AHPRA—the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency—emerged in 2010 with a promise… to ensure competence, to safeguard care, to uphold trust. It was a noble vow, one we clung to in faith. But that faith has been gutted, replaced by a creeping horror as AHPRA’s true face emerges. This isn’t a protector; it’s a predator, a bureaucratic leviathan that feasts on dissent and starves the public of truth. Not only regulatory over-reach but regulatory capture—where power bends to political whims rather than public good—has turned a watchdog into a weapon, and the wounds it inflicts are bleeding out across the nation. How do I know-I see it every day. Doctors who dared to question, who leaned on evidence over edict, became prey.
“AHPRA has morphed into a ruthless enforcer of government health policy and an instrument of harm”
In a scathing indictment of Australia’s health regulator, Kara Thomas, Secretary of the Australian Medical Professionals Society, exposes AHPRA’s alarming transformation. Once a guardian of public health AHPRA has morphed into a ruthless enforcer of government health policy and an instrument of harm, posing a real threat to public health. This dangerous development in Australia’s medical history is cause for serious concern among healthcare professionals. It threatens the independence of medical practitioners and potentially compromises patient care by prioritising policy enforcement over fully informed, patient focused medicine.
AMA propagandized for vaccination without verifiable evidence of safety and efficacy
During the interview on Today, Dr Perry emphasised the role of the AMA in speaking for the profession:
“The AMA is the mouthpiece, the organisation that represents doctors…we talk for the doctors.”
If that was the case, the statements made by senior office-holders of the AMA during 2021 cannot be dismissed as personal opinion — they were presented as the voice of the medical profession. Dr Perry warned viewers:
“Life will be miserable without being vaccinated… So get vaccinated. Otherwise, you’re going to have a very, very lonely life and you’re not going to be able to maintain your employment.”
… On what basis were the AMA’s office-holders speaking with such certainty about mass vaccination policy?… Below is the email I sent to Dr Khorshid on 14 January 2021, the day after his ABC interview aired, asking what evidence supported his statement that “…we need everybody to be vaccinated” and that vaccination would make people “immune to the virus”… I did not receive a response.
“It’s absolutely flabbergasting to watch this registered medical practitioner effectively threaten millions of people in flagrant breach of practitioners’ obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, as for any medical intervention.” — “An Australian doctor, Chris Perry, used his status as a surgeon and (then) President of the Australian Medical Association Queensland, to threaten the Australian people into unquestioningly submitting to Covid-19 vaccination mandates in December 2021.” — Elizabeth Hart
“This is a classic institutional brush-off” — “This is a classic institutional brush-off, with the Ombudsman’s office closing ranks around AHPRA, rather than grappling with the substance of my complaint about systemic regulatory failure at AHPRA… It’s impossible to obtain valid voluntary informed consent from people who are under duress to comply, i.e. people who are being threatened they will lose their job and participation in society if they refuse to submit to vaccination mandates.” — Elizabeth Hart
“AHPRA was created to protect patients, but it has drifted into protecting the state from scrutiny.” — “The demise of the caring medical profession caused by regulatory over-reach.” — Dr. Ian Brighthope
“As suicides mount and doctors face increasing persecution, calls for an investigation into Australia’s medical regulator intensify.” — “Under the guise of protecting the public, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) has fostered a climate of fear within the medical profession, bullying doctors, driving them to quit, and contributing to a growing number of suicides.” — Maryanne Demasi PhD
“The Misdeeds of AHPRA. Fighting for the best working environment for our profession.” — “Healthcare professionals in Australia should attend the ‘Accountability Australia’ conference for several crucial reasons, all stemming from the significant concerns surrounding the actions and lack of accountability of the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).” — Dr. Ian Brighthope
“Institutional Dogma, Not Scientific Stewardship” — “The AMA’s position is undermined by internal contradictions, selective use of evidence standards, paternalistic assumptions about patients, and a failure to acknowledge the well-documented limitations and harms of conventional medical practice.” — Dr. Ian Brighthope
What to Do About It
By entrusting government agencies to act on our behalf, we are responsible for their actions. As extensive evidence shows in this series of curated reports, these institutions have failed to protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.
Instead, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just neglecting their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", causing devastating harm to people and the planet.
In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we must first know the truth of what these organizations have done. This page offers a curated body of evidence to support that effort.
Reclaiming our power begins with everyday decisions — such as how we source food and medicine. It grows as we withdraw support from compromised institutions and build decentralized collectives that honor human agency and uphold accountability.
Free Reference Guide
Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.
Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.
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