Contents

Regulatory & Professional Betrayal AHPRA & AMA: What They Say They Do What They Actually Do What to Do About It Free Reference Guide Boost Your Impact — Premium Resources Just a Click Away from $19

Regulatory & Professional Betrayal

In good faith, we handed over our power to agencies meant to serve the public, but evidence shows they now serve corporate interests. Scroll down for evidence on selected agencies. For a broader compilation covering all agencies, see the curated collection here.

AHPRA, AMA: What They Say They Do

AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency) — “The AHPRA works in partnership with the National Boards to ensure that Australia’s registered health practitioners are suitably trained, qualified and safe to practise. Public safety is our priority.” [source]

AMA (Australian Medical Association) — “Representing doctors, the AMA works with governments to develop and influence health policy to provide the best outcomes for doctors, their patients, and the community.” [source]

What They Actually Do

AHPRA: “Not Only Regulatory Over-Reach, But Regulatory Capture” AHPRA—the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency—emerged in 2010 with a promise… to ensure competence, to safeguard care, to uphold trust. It was a noble vow, one we clung to in faith. But that faith has been gutted, replaced by a creeping horror as AHPRA’s true face emerges. This isn’t a protector; it’s a predator, a bureaucratic leviathan that feasts on dissent and starves the public of truth. Not only regulatory over-reach but regulatory capture—where power bends to political whims rather than public good—has turned a watchdog into a weapon, and the wounds it inflicts are bleeding out across the nation. How do I know-I see it every day. Doctors who dared to question, who leaned on evidence over edict, became prey. Dr. Ian Brighthope “AHPRA has morphed into a ruthless enforcer of government health policy and an instrument of harm” In a scathing indictment of Australia’s health regulator, Kara Thomas, Secretary of the Australian Medical Professionals Society, exposes AHPRA’s alarming transformation. Once a guardian of public health AHPRA has morphed into a ruthless enforcer of government health policy and an instrument of harm, posing a real threat to public health. This dangerous development in Australia’s medical history is cause for serious concern among healthcare professionals. It threatens the independence of medical practitioners and potentially compromises patient care by prioritising policy enforcement over fully informed, patient focused medicine. New Zealand Doctors AMA propagandized for vaccination without verifiable evidence of safety and efficacy During the interview on Today, Dr Perry emphasised the role of the AMA in speaking for the profession: “The AMA is the mouthpiece, the organisation that represents doctors…we talk for the doctors.” If that was the case, the statements made by senior office-holders of the AMA during 2021 cannot be dismissed as personal opinion — they were presented as the voice of the medical profession. Dr Perry warned viewers: “Life will be miserable without being vaccinated… So get vaccinated. Otherwise, you’re going to have a very, very lonely life and you’re not going to be able to maintain your employment.” … On what basis were the AMA’s office-holders speaking with such certainty about mass vaccination policy?… Below is the email I sent to Dr Khorshid on 14 January 2021, the day after his ABC interview aired, asking what evidence supported his statement that “…we need everybody to be vaccinated” and that vaccination would make people “immune to the virus”… I did not receive a response. Elizabeth Hart

What to Do About It

By entrusting government agencies to act on our behalf, we are responsible for their actions. As extensive evidence shows in this series of curated reports, these institutions have failed to protect the citizens and principled professionals who entrusted them.

Instead, they protect the corporations and powers that control them. Beyond just neglecting their duty, these agencies enable and protect corporations that are "essentially psychopathic, being amoral and without conscience", causing devastating harm to people and the planet.

In order to halt these harms and right the wrongs, we must first know the truth of what these organizations have done. This page offers a curated body of evidence to support that effort.

Reclaiming our power begins with everyday decisions — such as how we source food and medicine. It grows as we withdraw support from compromised institutions and build decentralized collectives that honor human agency and uphold accountability.

Free Reference Guide

Free Reference Guide — Cut through propaganda & distraction to efficiently get to suppressed evidence. Get an at-a-glance view for quick access to just what you need from thousands of the best sources.

Test it out: Ask AI about these subjects. While AI is better than compromised search engine slop, most answers require source verification & on these subjects, it censors and sometimes outright lies.

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