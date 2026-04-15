“A warning of how far the medical-industrial complex will go to silence truth, and a blueprint for reclaiming medicine for healing, not for profit." Curation of suppressed treatments, practitioners.
Curated archive of more than 70 heavily suppressed references documenting the stifling of treatments that don't benefit industry. Support for this work is appreciated.
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Synopsis of this Post
Here you’ll find a curation of evidence from heavily suppressed references that document stifled treatments, proving that healing modalities that don’t benefit industry are unde…