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Dear Friends and Colleagues,

Welcome to this living resource portal.

It’s designed to help you evolve your understanding and clarify your perspectives as you explore the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). Rather than adding to the noise, this hub curates foundational information and organizes it into a structured framework.

It provides a reliable frame of reference to anchor your thinking as you seek and evaluate new information and filter out non-priorities.

I will continue to update the references over time, and I invite your recommendations for future additions.

The Big Picture

When learning or teaching any subject, it pays to step back and survey the terrain. First, we can ask: What key perspectives or angles define this field as a whole?

Applied to artificial intelligence, five dimensions emerge:

How it works

How it’s evolving and where it’s heading

Immediate, personal and professional benefits and risks

Systemic harms

Human and ethical considerations

The Buckets (A Productive Mind Map)

From this high-level view, we can then establish distinct categories — or “buckets” — giving every compelling piece of information a clear place to land. Facing an overwhelming firehose of evolving content, no one can absorb it all. We must set priorities for our personal and professional development.

Effective prioritization means separating what serves your immediate goals from that which is unhelpful, agenda-driven, or simply not a priority right now.

The basic task is straightforward:

Identify which bucket an information fragment belongs to.

Decide whether that bucket is an immediate priority or something to set aside for later.

This distinction is key to cutting through noise and anchoring your thinking in a structured mental model rather than a mass of scattered fragments.

Here are the buckets I use to organize information about AI and to help guide my evolving understanding:

Foundations: Terminology, core facts, underlying mechanics, real-world availability Visions & Plans for the Future: Control-oriented, human-centered, solutions-focused Harms & Vulnerabilities: Algorithmic bias and censorship, information inaccuracy, synthetic media, exploitation, displacement of human capabilities and qualities Positive Uses: Productivity, research assistance, automated summarization, writing refinement and creative augmentation Institutional Control & Societal Impacts: Human displacement, land seizure, content theft, resource consumption and environmental impact, dehumanization, centralized power and control, governance and surveillance, military applications and the business of war Human Agency, Accountability, and Ethics: Human agency and autonomy, ethics Transhumanism vs. Humanity: Differentiating humans from machine technology, transhumanist ideology, the nature of life and consciousness Policy, Governance & Regulation: Legal frameworks and safety standards

Resources by Topic

Foundations

Core Facts, Underlying Mechanics

The AI Glossary: 30 Essential Terms for Everyday Use — Shelly Thorn link Don’t let your anger cloud your judgement: AI needs to be understood, not shouted down — Phil Harper link Deep learning vs. machine learning: A complete 2026 guide — Candace Marhsall link What is an Algorithm | Introduction to Algorithms — Geeks for Geeks link What Are the Different Types of Models? — David Brault link What Are AI Hallucinations and Why Do They Happen? — Muhammad Tuhin link Are we engaging with spiritual AI? Let’s access authentic inspiration; “We are gaining a new opportunity to see ourselves mirrored in our technological offspring.” — Cynthia Sue Larson link What We’re Really Doing When We Prompt AI. Hint: It’s Changing Artificial Intelligence—And Us — Michael Ashley link The Staggering Implications of Non-Deterministic AI; “LLM-based artificial intelligence is not fully deterministic; that is, its output has an element of randomness.” — Charles Eisenstein link The Most Famous Lobster, The Ai Arms Race, Good vs. Evil and the Fate of Humanity — Ian Carroll link

Real-World Availability, Current Capabilities

You Make an Excellent Point: Why AI Isn’t Human and Isn’t Always Helpful; “Nothing in my understanding or use of AI suggests that AI is even close to being conscious the way we typically use that term.” — Not Daredevil link The Rise of Agents, Part 1: The Three Walls — Hugo, Robonaissance link What if AI Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This? — Cal Newport link AI is unaffordable – unless it is subsidised — Rhoda Wilson link AI is proving so expensive to use that major US companies are restricting employees’ access — Rhoda Wilson link The AI bubble is bursting; “AI’s results are mediocre, Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols writes” — Rhoda Wilson link

Visions & Plans for the Future

Dystopian, Control-Oriented

The History of the Internet: Surveillance and censorship were the aims from the outset — Rhoda Wilson link ‘On the Backs of Digital Slaves’: Musk, Other Trump-Era Tech Elites Building Global Digital Control Grid — Brenda Baletti PhD link Dystopia Now: Why Tech Bros Want a Master Race: Transhumanists have brought eugenics into the tech world – and they plan to digitize your mind — Katie Halper & Aaron Mate link US is moving towards a form of governance where AI controls all aspects of life — Rhoda Wilson link AI & The Future of Modern Warfare — Justin Hart link and link Turns out a lot of Unreported Truths readers have been thinking a lot about AI; “Of the 3,600 readers who responded to the question ‘Will AI transform our jobs and lives in the next decade?’ fully 70 percent said yes… It seems to me that in discussing AI, we are conflating three different issues around its risks.” — Alex Berenson link

Supportive or Solutions-Oriented

Soft Transhumanism: The Upgrade You Didn’t Know You Accepted Awhile Ago, But Can Still Reject. From beauty culture to medical miracles, convenience tech to cosmetic fixes—we’ve been trading away human resilience for machine dependence, one “harmless” upgrade at a time — Dr. Marizelle link Digital hijack – The hidden agenda of Big Tech and what to do about it — Alliance for Natural Health link A Massive Hidden Secret About Data Collection and How that Secret Can Help Us Win This Battle — Jason Christoff link Be a Healing Presence: Keep asking, “How good can it get?” — Cynthia Sue Larson link Becoming New Humans in a New World; “Rather than creating our future based on either of those, we can instead aim for a third attractor, which he envisions as being sustainable, regenerative, and beautiful.” — Cynthia Sue Larson link Dr Vandana Shiva | Divided we are Ruled. Connect to Overcome: The Plan of the 1% is to make you Disposable through Divide & Rule. — Dr. Mark Trozzi MD link Is It Time for Moral Non-Compliance? There are billions of us and not enough of them. — Dr. Roger McFillin link Breaking the Algorithmic Lock — How Post-Consent Democracy Can Still Be Undone: An Essay by Luc Lelièvre — Lies are Unbekoming link From Smoke to Screens: Why Culture Always Corrects Itself: The AI Age Might Be Exactly What We Need to Grow Capable Again — Michael Ashley link AI Is the Final Human Invention: Will It Bring Peril or Prosperity? — G. Calder link I Don’t Want a Sci-Fi Future — Caitlin Johnstone link AI Doomsday Warnings Distract from More Imminent AI Concerns — Daniel Nuccio link Dear AI Companies: Stop the “Doom Trolling” — Cal Newport link AI Isn’t Breaking Work. It’s Already Broken; “In this way, AI isn’t so much creating new problems as it is magnifying the types of problems that have long existed. Here I find a potential silver lining.” — Cal Newport link AI Won’t Destroy Us. Our Systems Already Are. We Didn’t Need AI to Lose Our Grip on Reality. — Justin Smith link The AI Trap “The impact of AI will be so broad and transformative that even knowing what to work on becomes a serious challenge.” — Phil Harper link A Window of Opportunity; “There appears to be a window of opportunity to use it which is closing fast before it becomes a horrendous tool of the ‘would-be’ World controllers. In the end though, that era will quickly pass and AI will begin to benefit the growing number of awakened people.” — Rory Duff link The New Occult: AI Thinks in Archetypes, is an Oracle to Self-Discovery, and a Black Mirror to the Collective Unconscious — Sidian M.S. Jones link AI, Humanity, and the Tower of Babel — Bert Olivier link

Harms & Vulnerabilities

Algorithmic Bias, Censorship, Fabrication