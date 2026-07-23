A Framework & Resource Portal for Exploring AI
A living hub with 122 references, organized to cultivate clarity, deepen agency, and guide real-world decision-making centered on human priorities.
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Dear Friends and Colleagues,
Welcome to this living resource portal.
It’s designed to help you evolve your understanding and clarify your perspectives as you explore the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). Rather than adding to the noise, this hub curates foundational information and organizes it into a structured framework.
It provides a reliable frame of reference to anchor your thinking as you seek and evaluate new information and filter out non-priorities.
I will continue to update the references over time, and I invite your recommendations for future additions.
The Big Picture
When learning or teaching any subject, it pays to step back and survey the terrain. First, we can ask: What key perspectives or angles define this field as a whole?
Applied to artificial intelligence, five dimensions emerge:
How it works
How it’s evolving and where it’s heading
Immediate, personal and professional benefits and risks
Systemic harms
Human and ethical considerations
The Buckets (A Productive Mind Map)
From this high-level view, we can then establish distinct categories — or “buckets” — giving every compelling piece of information a clear place to land. Facing an overwhelming firehose of evolving content, no one can absorb it all. We must set priorities for our personal and professional development.
Effective prioritization means separating what serves your immediate goals from that which is unhelpful, agenda-driven, or simply not a priority right now.
The basic task is straightforward:
Identify which bucket an information fragment belongs to.
Decide whether that bucket is an immediate priority or something to set aside for later.
This distinction is key to cutting through noise and anchoring your thinking in a structured mental model rather than a mass of scattered fragments.
Here are the buckets I use to organize information about AI and to help guide my evolving understanding:
Foundations: Terminology, core facts, underlying mechanics, real-world availability
Visions & Plans for the Future: Control-oriented, human-centered, solutions-focused
Harms & Vulnerabilities: Algorithmic bias and censorship, information inaccuracy, synthetic media, exploitation, displacement of human capabilities and qualities
Positive Uses: Productivity, research assistance, automated summarization, writing refinement and creative augmentation
Institutional Control & Societal Impacts: Human displacement, land seizure, content theft, resource consumption and environmental impact, dehumanization, centralized power and control, governance and surveillance, military applications and the business of war
Human Agency, Accountability, and Ethics: Human agency and autonomy, ethics
Transhumanism vs. Humanity: Differentiating humans from machine technology, transhumanist ideology, the nature of life and consciousness
Policy, Governance & Regulation: Legal frameworks and safety standards
Resources by Topic
Foundations
Core Facts, Underlying Mechanics
The AI Glossary: 30 Essential Terms for Everyday Use — Shelly Thorn link
Don’t let your anger cloud your judgement: AI needs to be understood, not shouted down — Phil Harper link
Deep learning vs. machine learning: A complete 2026 guide — Candace Marhsall link
What is an Algorithm | Introduction to Algorithms — Geeks for Geeks link
What Are the Different Types of Models? — David Brault link
What Are AI Hallucinations and Why Do They Happen? — Muhammad Tuhin link
Are we engaging with spiritual AI? Let’s access authentic inspiration; “We are gaining a new opportunity to see ourselves mirrored in our technological offspring.” — Cynthia Sue Larson link
What We’re Really Doing When We Prompt AI. Hint: It’s Changing Artificial Intelligence—And Us — Michael Ashley link
The Staggering Implications of Non-Deterministic AI; “LLM-based artificial intelligence is not fully deterministic; that is, its output has an element of randomness.” — Charles Eisenstein link
The Most Famous Lobster, The Ai Arms Race, Good vs. Evil and the Fate of Humanity — Ian Carroll link
Real-World Availability, Current Capabilities
You Make an Excellent Point: Why AI Isn’t Human and Isn’t Always Helpful; “Nothing in my understanding or use of AI suggests that AI is even close to being conscious the way we typically use that term.” — Not Daredevil link
The Rise of Agents, Part 1: The Three Walls — Hugo, Robonaissance link
What if AI Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This? — Cal Newport link
AI is unaffordable – unless it is subsidised — Rhoda Wilson link
AI is proving so expensive to use that major US companies are restricting employees’ access — Rhoda Wilson link
The AI bubble is bursting; “AI’s results are mediocre, Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols writes” — Rhoda Wilson link
Visions & Plans for the Future
Dystopian, Control-Oriented
The History of the Internet: Surveillance and censorship were the aims from the outset — Rhoda Wilson link
‘On the Backs of Digital Slaves’: Musk, Other Trump-Era Tech Elites Building Global Digital Control Grid — Brenda Baletti PhD link
Dystopia Now: Why Tech Bros Want a Master Race: Transhumanists have brought eugenics into the tech world – and they plan to digitize your mind — Katie Halper & Aaron Mate link
US is moving towards a form of governance where AI controls all aspects of life — Rhoda Wilson link
AI & The Future of Modern Warfare — Justin Hart link and link
Turns out a lot of Unreported Truths readers have been thinking a lot about AI; “Of the 3,600 readers who responded to the question ‘Will AI transform our jobs and lives in the next decade?’ fully 70 percent said yes… It seems to me that in discussing AI, we are conflating three different issues around its risks.” — Alex Berenson link
Supportive or Solutions-Oriented
Soft Transhumanism: The Upgrade You Didn’t Know You Accepted Awhile Ago, But Can Still Reject. From beauty culture to medical miracles, convenience tech to cosmetic fixes—we’ve been trading away human resilience for machine dependence, one “harmless” upgrade at a time — Dr. Marizelle link
Digital hijack – The hidden agenda of Big Tech and what to do about it — Alliance for Natural Health link
A Massive Hidden Secret About Data Collection and How that Secret Can Help Us Win This Battle — Jason Christoff link
Be a Healing Presence: Keep asking, “How good can it get?” — Cynthia Sue Larson link
Becoming New Humans in a New World; “Rather than creating our future based on either of those, we can instead aim for a third attractor, which he envisions as being sustainable, regenerative, and beautiful.” — Cynthia Sue Larson link
Dr Vandana Shiva | Divided we are Ruled. Connect to Overcome: The Plan of the 1% is to make you Disposable through Divide & Rule. — Dr. Mark Trozzi MD link
Is It Time for Moral Non-Compliance? There are billions of us and not enough of them. — Dr. Roger McFillin link
Breaking the Algorithmic Lock — How Post-Consent Democracy Can Still Be Undone: An Essay by Luc Lelièvre — Lies are Unbekoming link
From Smoke to Screens: Why Culture Always Corrects Itself: The AI Age Might Be Exactly What We Need to Grow Capable Again — Michael Ashley link
AI Is the Final Human Invention: Will It Bring Peril or Prosperity? — G. Calder link
I Don’t Want a Sci-Fi Future — Caitlin Johnstone link
AI Doomsday Warnings Distract from More Imminent AI Concerns — Daniel Nuccio link
Dear AI Companies: Stop the “Doom Trolling” — Cal Newport link
AI Isn’t Breaking Work. It’s Already Broken; “In this way, AI isn’t so much creating new problems as it is magnifying the types of problems that have long existed. Here I find a potential silver lining.” — Cal Newport link
AI Won’t Destroy Us. Our Systems Already Are. We Didn’t Need AI to Lose Our Grip on Reality. — Justin Smith link
The AI Trap “The impact of AI will be so broad and transformative that even knowing what to work on becomes a serious challenge.” — Phil Harper link
A Window of Opportunity; “There appears to be a window of opportunity to use it which is closing fast before it becomes a horrendous tool of the ‘would-be’ World controllers. In the end though, that era will quickly pass and AI will begin to benefit the growing number of awakened people.” — Rory Duff link
The New Occult: AI Thinks in Archetypes, is an Oracle to Self-Discovery, and a Black Mirror to the Collective Unconscious — Sidian M.S. Jones link
AI, Humanity, and the Tower of Babel — Bert Olivier link
Harms & Vulnerabilities
Algorithmic Bias, Censorship, Fabrication
Clinical Insight vs. Institutional Arrogance: Defending Truth in the Age of AI — Shelly Thorn link
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at an AI Backpedal: Why Independent Curation and Verification Are the Foundation You Can’t Afford to Lose — Shelly Thorn link
When Algorithms Inherit a Thin Theory of Speech: AI-enabled censorship is not only a technological problem. It is a jurisprudential one. — Adrian Bertino-Clarke link
AI Corrupted, Not Trustworthy on Covid-19 Vaccines — Dr. Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH link
AI is a Liar. Here’s Why That’s So Dangerous. — Sharyl Attkisson link