Dear Friends and Colleagues,

I’m offering an early-access trial of a premium service slated to debut later this year. If the timing is right for you, consider taking one of 3 exclusive slots I’m opening this week to deliver “Done-for-You” custom research briefs.

For decades, our work here and at Wellness Resource Center has focused on data synthesis and cutting through the noise to extract hidden, original research. The structured frameworks and deep-dive nature of our research allow me to help others go beyond establishment narratives, search engine algorithms, and blind spots in AI to get 100% evidence-based clarity.

How This Works

Instead of dragging yourself through contradictory literature, you can outsource the heavy lifting to me. I pull from proprietary frameworks to curate tailored guides and research briefs that demystify jargon, dismantle fear-based narratives, and empower your service work or personal journey.

👉 Learn more about the offer details and pricing tiers here.

A Note for My Bird’s Eye View Readers

While the main description of this service is tailored primarily for wellness professionals, you know that I cast an even wider research net than discussed there. If you follow me here, you know my vaults include extensive evidence, historical data, and testimony on suppressed subjects that go far beyond standard wellness subjects.

I am absolutely opening these 3 custom research brief slots to include those deeper, under-the-radar subjects. Whether you need an ironclad map of a complex health issue or a rigorous deep-dive into a suppressed topic, I’ve got you covered.

If you have a project or a complex subject you want backed with objective evidence, simply reply directly to this email with a brief overview of what you need, or book a brief call on my Zoom scheduler.

Let’s get to work,

Shelly Thorn