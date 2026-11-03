Dear Friends and Colleagues,

Every truth-seeker operates from a unique combination of evidence, intuition, and institutional trust. When people come together to share and evaluate information, the outcome depends heavily on the acknowledgement and alignment — or friction — between their respective worldviews.

Take a look at the matrix above. While it is framed around health and wellness, it serves as a universal model for how people interact with establishment systems versus alternative knowledge. The 16 dynamics shown there reflect the same patterns we can expect to see whenever people discuss history, science, or research.

Keeping these dynamics in mind helps us identify blind spots, recognize when we’re making assumptions about someone else’s posture, and choose the most constructive ways to communicate.

Even if you’re communicating to a group, acknowledging your own perspective alongside the varied viewpoints of your audience can transform how your message is received.

I wrote a bit more on this here:

Respectfully,

Shelly Thorn

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