In 2021, I reviewed the "disinformation dozen" list and found that five were extremely significant in my life, providing evidence-based…
More than 800 Covid whistleblowers + professionals who were subjected to attacks on their character and livelihood for communicating or acting…
Aug 25
Shelly Thorn
14
In 2021, I reviewed the "disinformation dozen" list and found that five were extremely significant in my life, providing evidence-based information on health subjects of great importance.
8
Covid Vaccines. Sudden & Unexpected Deaths, Vax-Caused Deaths, More Deaths Among Vaccinated, Fibrous Clots in Deceased. Hundreds of Reports…
Jan 2021: In less than a month, reports of more than 9,000 harmed, 329 dead following Covid vaccines; Oct 2022: "People dying in their sleep linked to…
Aug 24
Shelly Thorn
3
Covid Vaccines. Sudden & Unexpected Deaths, Vax-Caused Deaths, More Deaths Among Vaccinated, Fibrous Clots in Deceased. Hundreds of Reports Dating back to 2021.
15 verifiable facts about the Covid vaccine. #3 - In 2023 research, 74% of sudden deaths were due to vax. #12 - In May 2025, the Senate…
#14 - In July 2025, a published paper reported that mRNA injections induce severe, long-lasting genetic disruption linked to cancer and chronic disease.
Aug 23
Shelly Thorn
2
15 verifiable facts about the Covid vaccine. #3 - In 2023 research, 74% of sudden deaths were due to vax. #12 - In May 2025, the Senate found fraud related to vaccine-induced myocarditis.
Links to hundreds of sources on Covid vaccine and heart damage, from 2021 to Aug 2025 paper reporting the vax accounted for "the vast…
The CDC had conversations with Pharma in 2021 about the link between Covid shots and heart damage, but didn't notify the public.
Aug 23
Shelly Thorn
4
Links to hundreds of sources on Covid vaccine and heart damage, from 2021 to Aug 2025 paper reporting the vax accounted for "the vast majority of reported cases" of life-threatening heart inflammation
2
“The fastest way to lose your medical license is to practice unapproved cancer therapies." “Healing has been weaponized into a profit…
"Cancer is big business." “Out-of-the box and brilliant thinkers” lose their jobs. Here you'll find more than 40 references providing evidence of cancer…
Aug 20
Shelly Thorn
16
“The fastest way to lose your medical license is to practice unapproved cancer therapies." “Healing has been weaponized into a profit machine and genuine cures have been criminalized."
8
"From the moment you entered school, you were taught to sit still, raise your hand for permission to speak, accept what authorities tell you…
Becoming conscious of the fact that we were trained in "a system designed to produce obedient workers, not critical thinkers," we can then reclaim our…
Aug 20
Shelly Thorn
5
"From the moment you entered school, you were taught to sit still, raise your hand for permission to speak, accept what authorities tell you without question."
2
U.S. government programs that have included criminal and unethical actions against civilians. "Those who don’t know history are doomed to…
An at-a-glance list of 10 unethical programs with links for immediate verification. Each program is verified by declassified documents, whistleblower…
Aug 19
Shelly Thorn
3
U.S. government programs that have included criminal and unethical actions against civilians. "Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it."
2
“Chemotherapy makes cancer worse." "Chemotherapy doubled the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream and lungs." Chemotherapy drugs also…
“Omitting radiation from treatment did not have an effect on survival rates [and] radiation therapy increases the risk of solid tumors."
Aug 17
Shelly Thorn
53
“Chemotherapy makes cancer worse." "Chemotherapy doubled the number of cancer cells in the bloodstream and lungs." Chemotherapy drugs also harm the healthcare professionals who administer them.
1
Covid Vaccines, Aggressive Cancers: "Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to 'turbo cancer.'" Research now available for…
April 2022 — "Global Cancer Rates Exploding Post 'Vaccines' & Being Covered Up." July 2025 — "BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe…
Aug 15
Shelly Thorn
13
Covid Vaccines, Aggressive Cancers: "Peer-reviewed research links Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to 'turbo cancer.'" Research now available for those who believed the narrative and not their own eyes.
7
Cancer Reversal Protocols and Dosing Considerations
Curation of protocols + dosage and purchase considerations. We receive no benefit related to these products. (MDs, however, are typically rewarded for…
Aug 13
Shelly Thorn
116
Cancer Reversal Protocols and Dosing Considerations
14
JAMA, July 2025: American children more likely to die than their peers in other high-income countries.
Always the beacon of health, children are now chronically ill and dying. How much longer will people follow advice from a verifiably failed system?
Aug 6
Shelly Thorn
5
JAMA, July 2025: American children more likely to die than their peers in other high-income countries.
Seasoned Hospital Staffer with Exemplary Record Harrassed for Reporting Covid Vaccine Injuries, then Fired + Egregious Fraud & Manipulation…
Quick highlights + organized list of more than 300 reports on data integrity issues with Covid vaccines.
Aug 2
Shelly Thorn
4
Seasoned Hospital Staffer with Exemplary Record Harrassed for Reporting Covid Vaccine Injuries, then Fired + Egregious Fraud & Manipulation of Vaccine Studies and Reporting.
